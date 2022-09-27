4 Best Small Payday Loans Online For Cash Advance-Guaranteed Approval

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

Even if you try hard to foresee the unforeseen, life can have other plans. Emergencies are always unpredictable, so you may find yourself in a financial crisis at any moment. Sometimes you can borrow money from your family or friends or seek help from a bank or a credit union. And sometimes, turning to direct lenders may be the only available option to solve your problems here and now.

Although a “cash advance” has several meanings, people usually use this term to describe a few types of loan services. These loans offer small amounts for limited terms, so you can use them to cover unexpected expenses that suddenly get in your way. Online cash advances are easy to get with bad credit, so they are very popular with people who have some credit history issues. However, it may be tough to choose the right loan option among all the offers on the market. If you face difficulties while deciding on a payday loan, here are our top-4 companies that offer the best no credit check loans with guaranteed approval.

What Are The Best Online Payday Loans in 2022?

Although there is no one-stop shop for a cash advance loan, there are some crucial factors you should consider to get the best available loan option. Thus, when rating payday lenders, we were focused on the interest rates they offer, loan terms they set, basic qualifications they have, and their overall trustworthiness.

PaydayAllDay – Best overall connecting service for online cash advance loans. Fast Cash Loans – Trusted loan company with quick money funding. Need Cash Now – Reputable loan provider for fast cash loans with instant approval. Installment Loans by Tyler – Reliable online platform with instant loans with flexible terms.

#1. PaydayAllDay – Best Overall Payday Advances With No Credit Check

PaydayAllDay is a connecting platform with multiple loan offers from direct lenders. It was designed to connect needy borrowers with suitable loan providers to help them cover their short-term financial needs. All the lenders the service works with operate under state laws, so it is 100% safe to apply through the platform. The application process is pretty simple and usually takes less than 10 minutes to complete. The service offers online applications but also has several branches throughout the US, so you can apply in the store if you wish. PaydayAllDay offers a full range of cash advance loans available with any credit score within one business day.

Distinctive Features

Online application process;

A legitimate company that works with trusted lenders only;

Free service with no hidden fees or operating costs;

Good for emergencies;

No hard credit checks.

Advantages

Easy to apply online with no wasting time;

Available 24/7;

Allowed with a bad credit score;

Simple eligibility criteria;

Fast money within one business day.

Disadvantages

Some applications may require additional verification;

High interest rates may be offered.

#2. Fast Cash Loans – Best for Loans With The Same-Day Deposit

Fast Cash Loans is a lending company that connects borrowers with online lenders across the United States. The lenders it works with specialize in emergency loans, so they typically make same-day deposits. It means that you can access the money in your bank account as soon as the next working day or sooner. Getting a cash advance loan from Fast Cash Loans is free. As the service works with direct loan providers only, there are no third-party finance charges you have to pay. Moreover, the company guarantees all the loan requests will be processed fast and without hassle. Once you fill out a quick online form, the service will distribute your application details to multiple lenders. The one that has an offer for you will send you a loan offer by email within an hour or less.

Distinctive Features

The service works with multiple licensed lenders throughout the country;

Free-of-charge application process;

User data security is the main priority;

Fast loan application processing.

Advantages

Allows to apply for a loan online without any records in your credit report;

100% free service;

Good for poor credit borrowers;

Easy-to-meet basic qualifications;

Money will be deposited directly to your checking account within 24 hours.

Disadvantages

Not all loan requests may be approved;

High annual percentage rate on same-day loans.

#3. Need Cash Now – Best Short-Term Financial Solutions for Bad Credit

Need some quick cash for bad credit? No problem! Need Cash Now is a company that specializes in emergency cash advances for borrowers with some credit history issues. However, it’s not a direct lender. It’s an online marketplace created to deliver your loan request to the right lender. The company operates under federal law, so working with it is safe. It also pays much attention to borrowers’ privacy and uses only modern security services to protect your data. Most lenders of Need Cash Now don’t make hard credit inquiries and are not focused on applicants’ credit scores. Therefore, you can obtain short-term loans with any FICO score.

Distinctive Features

Many accessible cash advances to choose from;

Convenient online platform with fast approval;

A legitimate company that works with reputable lenders only;

A fast application that doesn’t impact your credit rating.

Advantages

An easy application process that is handled online;

Quick approval and money funding;

Bad credit OK;

Simple eligibility requirements;

No additional fees and charges.

Disadvantages

Loans can’t be used for credit repair;

Some bad credit loans come with a high interest rate.

#4. Installment Loans by Tyler – Best for Loans With Flexible Terms

Whether you need instant cash for a short or long term, Installment Loans by Tyler can help. This platform specializes mostly in installment cash advances with convenient payment plans of up to 24 months but also offers various payday loans for emergencies. Thus, if you need a few hundred dollars or a $5,000 loan, the company can link you with the right direct lender. As the service stands for accessible financial assistance, it generally considers applicants with credit difficulties and low credit scores. Moreover, the lenders the company works with don’t check your application details through credit reporting bureaus, so if you need a loan that doesn’t display in your credit report, you can use the platform without any doubt.

Distinctive Features

Easy to apply online;

The company that works with trusted lenders only;

Free service with no processing fees or operating costs;

Fast assistance with both short and long terms;

Doesn’t impact your credit rating.

Advantages

Straightforward application with no needless steps;

Apply form everywhere 24/7;

Good for bad credit;

Simple basic requirements;

Direct deposit within one business day.

Disadvantages

Some lenders may require additional verification;

High interest rates may be applied to bad credit loans.

What Are Cash Advance Loans: Overview

An online cash advance is a short-term financial solution created mostly for emergencies. Payday loans online are offered by private lending companies, direct lenders, and online connecting services. They allow you to borrow from $100 to $1,000 for a limited period that usually doesn’t exceed 30 days. However, minimum and maximum loan amounts may vary depending on your state, income, debt-to-income ratio, and the specific lender.

Unlike debit cards, short-term loans don’t have any interest-free grace period. No matter what your loan terms are, you need to turn back not only the initial loan amount. Your loan cost also includes interest rates and an additional finance charge the lender may set. Moreover, you have to repay the whole cost in one lump sum by your next paycheck. Thus, you shouldn’t use these loan services as a long-term financial solution.

Payday loans are characterized by fast approval and money funding processes. It usually takes no more than 15 minutes to apply and get a loan decision. If approved, you can access the loan amount in your checking account as soon as the next business day.

Short-term loans are also known for being accessible to almost every adult American. As online lenders usually have just a few easy-to-meet eligibility requirements, you don’t need to have an excellent credit score or above-average income. You also don’t have to gather many documents to apply. Furthermore, a private state licensed lender usually makes only a soft credit check. So, applying for a payday loan won’t affect your credit score, even if you send several requests within a short period. It means that you can both receive the amount you need by your next payday and leave your credit score unchanged.

However, same-day loans are considered expensive. Since a payday lender simplifies the basic qualifications as much as possible, high interest rates are a way to protect itself from financial losses. Thus, you can face huge overpayments when the time to repay the loan comes. Commonly, you have to overpay $10 to $30 per each $100 borrowed. Therefore, experts recommend obtaining payday loans online only in case of financial emergencies.

When to Consider Online Payday Loans?

Actually, you can spend loan funds for any purpose and need. The lender will not restrict you or keep track of what the funds are used for. At the same time, payday loans are not a good idea if you’re looking for a long-term financial solution or want to make a major purchase. It is an expensive type of borrowing, so you need to soberly assess the situation to find out whether you really need to borrow money. Most people use payday loans to cover their short-term financial needs or emergency expenses, such as:

Utility bills;

Medical expenses;

Rent payment;

Credit card debt;

Car repairs;

Daily basics.

How Fast Can I Get Payday Loan Funds?

Payday lenders usually fund loan amounts on a borrower’s bank account as soon as the next business day. The speed of the funding process typically depends on how fast your loan verification will be completed. However, there is still a chance to get money faster. Sometimes lenders can transfer cash by the end of the same day if a customer applies and gets approved before 10:30 AM on a weekday.

Payday Loans vs. Personal Loans

Both these loan options may be lifesaving. The main distinction between these two is that they were created to meet different people’s needs. Therefore, it’s hard to say which one is better. Everything depends on many factors, including your credit score and current situation. Here are the key differences between personal and payday loans.

Loan terms. A payday loan is a short-term solution with repayment terms of 3 to 30 days. A personal loan is a good option for covering long-term needs. The personal loan’s repayment period is typically up to 60 months.

Payment plan. Unlike payday loans that must be repaid in one large sum by your next paycheck, personal cash advances offer a convenient payment plan in equal monthly installments.

Interest rate. An annual percentage rate on a personal loan is generally lower compared to a payday loan. It is usually between 5.99% and 36% against over 400% for a paycheck cash advance.

Maximum loan amounts. A loan till payday generally allows borrowers to obtain no more than $1,000, while a personal loan offers higher loan amounts that may be even up to $100,000.

Requirements. Payday lenders have no minimum credit score requirements. You also don’t need to gather many documents to apply for a payday loan. Traditional lenders are always focused on borrowers’ credit scores and have more document requirements you must meet to apply.

Credit checks. Online lenders don’t perform traditional credit checks through major credit bureaus, so applying for a payday loan online doesn’t take a toll on your credit history. Banks and credit unions always check your credit background through the main credit reporting bureaus. Thus, getting a personal loan can lower your credit score by a few points.

Money funding. You can access a payday loan amount in your bank account as soon as the next business day. Traditional financial institutions usually spend a few days or even weeks making a loan decision, so you can’t get a personal loan instantly.

Thus, payday loans may be a good option in case of financial emergencies or cash shortages, while personal cash advance loans are a better long-term financial solution. Payday loans may also be the only option for people with poor credit.

Can I Get a Cash Advance Loan With Bad Credit?

You’re welcome to apply for payday loans with any credit. Paycheck lenders are usually focused mostly on your income to ensure you can fulfill your loan payment obligations. Thus, if your salary is enough to cover the loan cost on time, your credit score is irrelevant.

Do No Credit Check Loans With Guaranteed Approval Really Exist?

Unfortunately, submitting your online application form doesn’t guarantee you will get the funds. A reputable lender always checks your creditworthiness through free sources to make sure you will be able to repay the loan cost. Thus, a lender makes a soft credit inquiry before making a loan decision and can only guarantee it will send you a loan decision that can be either positive or negative.

Available Alternatives to Cash Advance Loans

If you’re looking for a loan for a longer period or with a higher amount, here are some alternatives for bad credit.

Installment Loans

Installment loans offer longer repayment terms of up to 24 months with a maximum loan amount of $5,000. You can turn it back in fixed monthly installments, so this is an almost stress-free option for bad credit. However, an installment loan is usually costly. An interest rate is usually between 16% and 100%.

Secured Loans

Secured debts, such as auto title loans or home equity loans, allow you to access higher amounts with any credit in exchange for your property. Thus, you have to provide the lender with collateral to get money. So, an auto title loan always comes with the risk of losing your vehicle.

Credit Card Cash Advances

Credit cards provide access to a credit line you can use whenever you need it within limits set by a credit card issuer. Some companies also offer a 0% APR grace period that usually ends up with high interest rates if you don’t pay off the whole balance on time.

Before Deciding on a Payday Loan

Choosing the right lender is half the battle when it comes to any loan. You should pay attention to a lender’s trustworthiness and reputation, as well as ensure it is licensed and operates under state law. Thus, you should shop around for a while and compare several offers to choose the best deal possible in terms of interest rate, loan amount, repayment term, and credit score requirements.

Payday Cash Advance Requirements

As payday loans are easy-to-get financial options, there are just a few eligibility criteria you need to meet to apply:

Be an adult in the state you apply;

Be a permanent resident or a legal citizen of the US;

Have an active bank account and provide the lender with access to it;

Prove you have at least $1,000 of your steady monthly income;

Specify your personal and contact information, including your permanent address, cell phone number, and email.

How to Apply for Payday Loans Online?

Most online loans usually have a similar application process. Here are some basic steps you should take to apply:

Spend about 5 minutes filling out a loan request form on the lender’s website;

Get a loan decision. The lender will review your data and respond to you shortly after you submit a form;

Sign a loan agreement. If approved, read your loan agreement carefully and put an e-signature if all conditions meet your expectations;

Receive cash. Access the money you can spend for any purpose within one business day.

Note: In some states, you may also require additional verification.

FAQ

How to Repay a Cash Advance Loan?

There are no additional actions you should take. After your next paycheck arrives, the lender will withdraw the loan cost from your bank account.

What Are The Best Payday Loans Online?

The best cash advance online is the one with low interest, no or low fee, flexible loan term, suitable amount, and simple requirements. However, it’s hard to find an option that combines all these features.

Who Can Give Me a Cash Advance Loan?

There are many companies and services specializing in online payday loans. Consider the companies from our list, or check out trusted online lenders in your area.

