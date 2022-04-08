10 best crypto gambling sites for betting with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are all the rage these days. Many sports betting and online casino fans have reaped the rewards of this huge industry growth, so much so that this post on the best crypto gambling sites was actually hard to rank.

That said, we’ve put in the work so you don’t have to - and come up with a great list of top crypto and Bitcoin gambling sites based on some pretty stringent, player-first criteria.

Bovada came out on top for its insane variety of games and lucrative bonuses for Bitcoin deposits, though we’re sure any of these crypto gambling sites here can do the trick depending on your needs.

Let’s get into it.

Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Site Editor’s Notes Welcome Bonus Score 🥇 Bovada Best for betting on sports and playing live dealer casino games using Crypto 125% up to $1250 three times ($3750 total) + $750 sportsbook bonus 99% 🥈 Bitstarz Best for slots, large selection of jackpot slots, super quick withdrawals 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins 97% 🥉 7Bit Casino Super secure, insane list of games, new online slots, large number of cryptos supported 100% up to 5 BTC over first four deposits + 100 free spins 96% Cloudbet Eclectic crypto sportsbook, long list of accepted cryptos, quick payments 100% match up to 5 BTC 95% mBit Casino Great weekday reload bonuses, superior selection of table games, fast payouts 110% up to 1 BTC + 300 free spins 94%

1. Bovada - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Sponsor

Three tier Bitcoin bonus

Impressive Bitcoin promotions

Huge menu of sports

Fast withdrawals

If you're looking for a crypto sportsbook we recommend Bovada. The site has 29 sports to choose from and most have 100+ markets, best wagered on via their slick, fast updating live betting platform.

Yes, there aren’t a life changing amount of deposit options here, though BTC, LTC, ETH and BCH are available. We’re just happy an online casino of this stature (their history goes back to the 1990’s) accepts crypto - because many have yet to take the plunge..

It’s great to have a reputation like this guaranteeing your Bitcoin welcome package. You'll feel like a VIP with 25% more on your first deposit than fiat players.

Bovada gives you two 100% matches up to $1000 at the sportsbook, while there’s also an additional $750 bonus available at the sportsbook - a great one-two punch for eclectic gamblers.

You won't have to spend forever trying to fulfill betting obligations, either. The rollover amount is only five times your deposit on the sports side.

2. BitStarz - Best Crypto Gambling Site for Slots

Sponsor

Secure transactions separated into cold wallets

Fast payouts

Great new games section

Amazing jackpot slots selection

BitStarz is a fantastic crypto casino that’s one of the OGs in the business. In fact, they were launched and taking crypto bets well before the existence of most altcoins, so it’s no surprise they’re still Bitcoin-only in most countries.

The site keeps your funds safe with encryption technology, creating an added layer of protection by separating all crypto transactions into isolated cold wallets.

Once you’re up and running you can use your BTC to play over 3000 games. They’ve got a ‘new games’ menu that gets an average of two new games added daily, so you can imagine how fast they’re growing. Variety is the spice of life here.

We were also blown away by their cashout time ticker. At the time of writing the average payment takes just 6 minutes and 5 seconds. There’s also nearly $1,000,000 in total jackpots up for grabs.

Plus, Bitcoin fans will be happy to learn that the welcome package offers up to five BTC.

3. 7Bit Casino - Largest Game Library

Sponsor

Accepts five different crypto banking methods

Fantastic welcome package

Massive online casino library

Super secure transactions

At 7Bitcasino, you get complete control over your funds. There are five crypto transaction methods, including options you won't find at many other crypto casinos including the ability to make deposits and withdrawals with Dogecoin.

When you’re depositing on 7Bit you’re using secure transactions encrypted with standard technology. For extra security they also separate Bitcoin deposits into cold wallets and semi-cold wallets, located on protected computers with locked drives.

Once you've funded your account, there’s just a ridiculous amount of 5000+ casino games, with a heavy online slot menu that’s constantly refreshed with new games.

There’s great value to be had playing the games with the casino's lucrative bonuses. The welcome package offers a total of 5 BTC over four deposits, with 100 free spins thrown in for good measure.

4. Cloudbet - Best Bitcoin Gambling Platform in Canada and Europe

Sponsor

Nine different transaction methods available

Sizable crypto sportsbook lobby with 23 sports options

Exclusive crypto promotions for new and existing players

Cloudbet stands out for having the largest selection of cryptocurrencies - nine different deposit options and four for withdrawals, making this a great option for players with a diverse crypto portfolio whether its Bitcoin, ETH, DAI, LINK, DSH, or others.

You'll also find the transactions are quick with low minimums. This Cryptocurrency casino doesn't make you feel unfairly restricted or frustrated with processing times, and you can expect to have your payments made in 24 hours or less.

Once you've funded your account, you can check out the 23 different sports betting options, including virtual versions. There’s such a great variety here that you can even place wagers on politics and chess.

Don't forget to check out the crypto promos to get the best value. The Cloudbet welcome package offers a 100% deposit match up to 5 BTC or crypto equivalent.

The point system for wagering requirements can be a bit confusing, though, as the bonus payments are made in installments. That said, we feel this is ultimately better for players looking to stretch out their playing over a longer period.

5. mBit Casino - BTC Gambling Website with a Chatroom

Sponsor

Great for table games

Slots, blackjack, and roulette races

Nice reload bonuses

Solid free spins offers

Quick payouts

mBitCasino is an excellent crypto gambling site that offers currencies you won't find at most places. If you prefer Dogecoin or Tether, mBit is the perfect choice for you, though again this is mainly a place to gamble with ETH and BTC.

On the withdrawal side, we’re happy to report we were paid out within a couple minutes. It’s hard to imagine them being any quicker without being instant. Players tempted by the ‘reverse withdrawal’ button may have a savior here.

Like most Bitcoin casinos there’s just a huge menu of over 2,600 games here. We found it to be particularly heavy on table games like blackjack and roulette, a nice option for players more familiar with traditional online casinos.

If you're a Bitcoin gambling fan, you’ll love the three-part welcome package that gives you up to five BTC plus 300 free spins. Sure, the 35 x wagering requirement is nothing to write home about, but consider it industry average.

The weekly BTC races bump up the value quite a lot, too - allowing players to win tons of prizes for casual slot, roulette, and blackjack play. Expect plenty of weekday reload bonuses as well, including 25% on Mondays and 30% on Wednesday and Thursday.

6. Wild Casino - Top Cryptocurrency Welcome Package

Sponsor

Outstanding Bitcoin first deposit bonus

Great active promotions for existing players

Nice crypto variety

Cash back promos

Wild Casino has an incredible welcome package for crypto players. You can get up to $9,000 if you’re so inclined. We love how it’s spread out over 5 deposits so you can maximize the play time as well.

The welcome package is a bit more difficult for cryptos though, with a 48 x play through, so expect to saddle up for a big online gambling session to get it paid out.

Fortunately though, the bonus does apply to a greater number of cryptos than most online casinos, including Bitcoin, BHC, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, and USD Coin.

That said, don’t expect to get blown away by their Bitcoin slots selection. With just about 400 games to choose from, it’s an average selection at best - though it does cover a very broad range of slot themes, as well as all the classic table games.

There are also great live gambling games here too, all the better enjoyed with a 10% weekly cashback (up to $250) which keeps players bankrolled longer.

7. Slots.lv - Best First Deposit Bonus for Crypto

Sponsor

9-tier crypto deposit bonus

Great slot variety

Bitcoin exclusive rewards

Large live dealer casino

Slots.lv stands out as having one of the better single first deposit bonuses going. While other crypto gambling sites tease with 200% matches or lower, Slots.lv steps up with an incredible 300% first deposit bonus up to $1500.

Not only that, but they’ll also give crypto depositors 150% up to $750 over their next 8 deposits, for a total potential earnings of $7,500.

Yes, it won’t be the biggest in sheer dollar amount, but compared to Wild Casino the 35x playthrough is much more manageable for casual players on limited time.

What stood out for us, especially surprising given their games menu only counts about 300 games, is their massive 30 table live dealer casino - optimal for players looking to recreate the Vegas experience without leaving the couch.

This top Bitcoin gambling site accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Etherum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, and USD Coin.

8. Ignition - Best for Crypto Poker

Sponsor

Long list of Bitcoin promos

Low wagering requirements

Huge reload bonuses

Great first deposit match

Ignition is another phenomenal crypto gambling site for sports fans. It only offers virtual options, but it has several to choose from like basketball, supercars, and horse racing.

Add in a great slot selection and an anonymous poker games menu with the internet’s softest games, and we’ve got one of the great all around Bitcoin gambling websites online.

With this eclectic menu it’s only natural that there’s a combined casino and poker welcome bonus, totalling 150% up to $1500 on both sides for $3000 total.

It’s hard to believe too, but Ignition also offers up to $1,000 matches on every Bitcoin deposit - arguably the best reload bonus of all the sites we gambled on.

The requirements are very fair, with wagering obligations ranging from 10 to 25 times. That's a pretty nice way to increase your account funds.

That said, it’s a shame that they only accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, though do expect very quick withdrawals with these cryptos - 24 hours is the limit but it’s usually much quicker.

9. Red Dog - Best New Bitcoin Gambling Website

Sponsor

Remarkable promos for Bitcoin users

Great crypto reload bonuses

Low minimum deposit

Limited game providers

Specialty games

Red Dog offers the top cryptocurrency promotions. You get an extra 20% on top of the 225% welcome bonus when you deposit with Bitcoin. Plus, existing Bitcoin players get up to 185% on all subsequent deposits, making this a veritable reload paradise.

These deals are a fantastic way to pad your bankroll and explore what the site has to offer. There’s also a very reasonable 35 x wagering requirement on each. For this reason we think this a great choice for casual, consistent bettors.

The game variety here again is nothing crazy, with an ample selection of 300 games. We’d like to see a bit more added here, though there are a few compelling specialty games that you won’t find anywhere else.

Unfortunately, Red Dog doesn't have the greatest menu of cryptocurrency deposit options, though we’re sure you’ll find one between Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

10. Las Atlantis - Gamble with Bitcoin Under the Sea

Sponsor

Low bonus wagering requirements

Great slot games bonuses for Bitcoin players

Slick, beautiful user interface

Three to four business days for withdrawals

Las Atlantis stands out for its vast array of deposit matches on offer. While none are exclusive to crypto, they have high percentages that work well for increasing your bankroll and trying the most amount of Bitcoin games possible.

The highest we found was the 280% crypto first deposit bonus, that can be spread out over six deposits, and plays through with a very respectable 35x roll over.

Unlike a lot of other Bitcoin gambling sites too, it looks like Las Atlantis has put a great deal of care into their bright, beautiful, nautical theme. The UI here is top notch, and you'll never have to fumble around to find games.

One slight annoyance here is that there’s not a ton of payment variety. Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum are the only cryptos. Additionally, Bitcoin is the only one they withdraw back to, with a slightly high minimum $150 withdrawal as well.

How We Ranked Cryptocurrency Gambling Websites

Banking Options

We look for Bitcoin gambling sites that have multiple cryptocurrency options - the more methods the better. You don't want to have limited options or you’ll be forced to pick a more traditional method and miss out on exclusive deals if you don't like the company's crypto option.

Security

When picking a crypto gambling site, you want to ensure the transactions are 100% safe. These types of transactions already have an added layer of protection due to their more anonymous nature.

However, you still want to make sure the company follows safe practices. All the online casinos on our list use state-of-the-art technology to keep your banking information secure.

Bonuses

The best online casinos and crypto sportsbooks offer extra incentives for players and we’re making sure we put these up top. We want to make sure they’re not only fantastic crypto-exclusive deals, but ones that are easy to earn off as well.

Games or Sports Variety

Getting to use crypto on a Bitcoin gambling platform doesn't do you much good if the online casino games or sports betting options are limited. We want to make sure you're thoroughly entertained with massive libraries, and the sportsbooks that offer a long list of sports to wager on .

Bitcoin Gambling FAQ

What's a Crypto Gambling Site?

Crypto gambling sites are online casinos that accept cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals. The majority of online companies don't accept these currencies. However, this is beginning to change as crypto becomes more popular.

What's Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is digital money that's decentralized, meaning it isn't tied to a government or bank. It's based on blockchain technology. There are over 5,000 types, but the most common include Bitcoin and Ethereum.

How Do You Use Crypto At Online Casinos or Sportsbooks?

Since very few online crypto casinos allow you to purchase crypto directly with fiat, you’ll generally need to follow these steps:

Purchase your preferred cryptocurrency at a crypto broker Open an account with any of our top Bitcoin gambling sites Send payments from the broker wallet to your crypto casino site wallet Use the crypto to play any of their casino games

Is Bitcoin the Only Cryptocurrency Accepted at Online Gambling Sites?

No, many online casinos take other crypto payments. However, Bitcoin is the most widely accepted. It was the first cryptocurrency so has first mover advantage, which is part of why it's the most trusted by these companies.

That said, expect to find Ethereum, Litecoin, Doge, and Tether to be on offer at most cryptocurrency sportsbooks .

Why Do Online Casinos Encourage Bitcoin Use?

Cryptocurrency's decentralized nature eliminates a lot of banking issues bookies deal with such as slow processing times, banks blocking transactions, added fees, and chargebacks. In short, it’s more secure and there’s less risk for them to accept payments in crypto.

Is Gambling With Crypto Legal?

Technically, crypto casino gambling is neither officially permitted nor prohibited in countries with legalized gambling. Opinions on the currency vary across the world. For example, the European Union advocates for it, while many US states are divided on the topic.

The currency is relatively new to the gambling industry, so regulation hasn't been determined yet. In the coming years, we'll likely see more countries making a definitive decision on where they stand.

In the meantime, due to the efficiency and decentralized nature of crypto it is arguably the safest way to gamble online.

What Are the Benefits of Using a Bitcoin Gambling Site?

Anonymity: With crypto payments, your transactions aren't tracked by a bank or government.

Higher Betting Limits: Sometimes, gambling sites have to lower their max betting limit because of financial regulations. However, crypto isn't tied to a regulating body, so these companies can set limits as they please. Many choose not to have any restrictions at all.

Safety: Cryptocurrency significantly reduces the chances of hacking. These transactions are heavily safeguarded from outside interference.

Larger welcome bonuses: with less financial risk to online gambling sites, they’re more inclined to offer incentives to Bitcoin depositors (and other cryptos) in the form of first deposit bonuses, races, reload bonuses, and more.

Are There Any Disadvantages to Crypto That I Should Be Aware Of?

One disadvantage to cryptocurrency is its volatility. For example, Bitcoin has an increasing demand with limited circulation. The price fluctuates daily because of this factor.

Additionally, some people see anonymity as both a blessing and a curse. While it means less tracking for you, it also can mean criminal activity is easier in society in general. That said, for individual crypto depositors at online casinos this is largely irrelevant.

We recommend the following Bitcoin gambling sites, which all have 100% secure banking.

Final Verdict on Bitcoin Gambling

With so many to choose from it was difficult to crown just one king of our list of best Bitcoin gambling sites.

In the end though, we have to go with Bovada as the best Bitcoin gambling site because they just find that amazing balance between having an epic games menu, a huge crypto list, and enough bonuses and free spins to keep bettors locked and loaded.

That said, the other Bitcoin gambling sites on our list are great alternatives. Bovada is a fine choice for sports bettors, while people looking for new games would best go with Bitstarz .

No matter which one you choose, we hope you enjoy the games responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: