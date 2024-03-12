Biden, Trump set to become parties' presumptive nominees Tuesday

With several states holding primaries on Tuesday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will likely become their parties' presumptive nominees by the end of the day.

Both President Biden and Trump could surpass 50% of their parties' delegates on Tuesday for this year's nomination. Trump's last major opponent for the Republican nomination, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race last week after she picked up just 94 out of a possible 1,183 delegates.

Meanwhile, Rep. Dean Phillips, who launched a long-shot bid for the Democratic nomination late in 2023, dropped out last week after receiving no delegates.

Trump enters Tuesday's primaries with 1,077 delegates. He needs 1,215 delegates to earn the party's nomination at its convention this summer. With Georgia, Mississippi, Washington and Hawaii holding primaries on Tuesday, the three states have a combined 161 delegates up for grabs. Trump could end Tuesday with as many as 1,238 delegates, giving him 23 more than what's necessary to win the nomination this summer.

SEE MORE: What are the border policy differences between Biden and Trump?

President Biden has 1,861 out of a possible 1,883 delegates, with 19 delegates being uncommitted and three going to entrepreneur Jason Palmer, who won American Samoa's Democratic caucuses.

Florida and Delaware have canceled their Democratic presidential primaries because those states do not run uncontested primaries, automatically giving President Biden 242 delegates on top of the 1,619 delegates previously earned.

President Biden is 107 delegates away from having enough delegates to earn the Democratic nomination. Primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington will offer a total of 235 delegates on Tuesday.

Both parties formalize their nominees at their conventions this summer.

Polling indicates that this year's rematch from the 2020 election could be just as tight. An Emerson College poll showed President Biden and Trump tied at 45%, with 10% of registered voters undecided.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com