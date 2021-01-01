Blaine Stewart helps jump start your day on WTKR & WGNT. He anchors News 3 This Morning each weekday from 4:30 to 9:00 a.m.

Blaine began his radio and television news career in his hometown of New Orleans in 1996, making stops in Mississippi and Georgia before arriving in Virginia. He's worked just about every shift at News 3 since arriving in 2007, including reporting for the 11:00 p.m. news and forecasting the weather on weekends. Blaine began anchoring the morning and Noon broadcasts in 2010.

Over the years, Blaine has been honored with awards from the Associated Press for his producing, reporting, and anchoring, as well as winning Coastal Virginia Magazine’s Readers’ Choice award for several years. Blaine is a lifetime member of NLGJA, The Association of LGBTQ Journalists.

When he’s not in the newsroom, you can find Blaine binge watching The Office, cheering on the best hockey team in the world -- the Carolina Hurricanes, or trying out new recipes in the kitchen. You can also hear Blaine on your radio, playing some of your favorite songs each weeknight on 94.9 The Point.