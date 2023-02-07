10 Best Gambling Sites For Real Money in 2023 [Grab Attractive Bonuses & Highest RTPs]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

The online gambling market is worth a whopping $9.5 billion in the US alone. So if you're looking for a palace on the internet to place bets, have fun, and make money, you can find one in seconds.

But there's a caveat.

It's essential to do your due diligence and carefully vet these websites before you deposit even 1 dollar. Not for nothing, but you don't want to do the work and then find out the casino or platform is a meticulous fake.

We've set out to make things a lot easier for you and looked long and hard to discover the best online gambling sites anyone can use to have some fun and score big.

So, if you want to discover the best ten online gambling sites on the market, then feel free to keep reading this article!

Best Online Gambling Sites & Apps

#1. Ignition Casino - Best Online Gambling Sites Overall

Ignition Casino

Ignition Casino first appeared in 2016 and is currently licensed by the Curacao eGaming Authority.

It's one of the best online gambling sites, featuring online casino games , poker tournaments, and even placing bets on virtual sports.

Players are rarely bored with Ignition Casino, as the large variety of games draws them in every time. But there are other reasons to sign up for it.

With excellent customer support, easy banking, and solid other perks, Ignition Casino propelled to the top of this list.

Highlights

Bonuses and rewards

Ignition Casino likes to give back to its players in a few great ways.

It has many bonuses available for new and existing players and offers exclusive rewards for crypto deposits since they are trying to promote it.

For instance, players can get a 300% welcome bonus (up to $3000) if they deposit with digital currencies. The bonus is evenly split between the online casino and the poker room.

But, if you want to deposit fiat, you'll still get a nice bonus of 200% extra (up to $2000). In addition, the casino offers a $100 referral bonus and a 100% weekly bonus of up to $100 for crypto deposits.

Game Variety

As we already said, getting bored with Ignition Casino is challenging. However, the platform has two different software providers with lots of experience in the gambling industry, so the games are also top-notch.

Players can access a unique poker room, 33 live dealer games, 26 different table games, 150 slot machines, and more.

Banking methods

Players have several options to deposit and withdraw their funds. But the company itself does make crypto users feel more at home.

If you use crypto, you'll deal directly with the casino when requesting your money. Fiat users will be dealing with third-party payment processors, as expected.

Other withdrawal methods include vouchers and checks by courier, but the latter has some expensive fees. Crypto is the best option.

Pros

A variety of games, including pocket, slots, roulettes, and more

Love power tournaments

Large welcome bonus

Extra perks for crypto users

Deposits can be made via crypto and credit cards

Withdrawals are often processed within 24-48 hours

Cons

Non-crypto withdrawals are not convenient

It's only open to American Players

It's very crypto-friendly, but players who are not familiar with digital currencies may face extra hurdles

#2. mBit Casino - Leading Bitcoin Casino Games That Pay Real Money

mBit Casino

mBit Casino is one of the world's top Bitcoin casinos and a true pioneer in the industry. It first appeared in 2014 and has introduced other crypto tokens and coins over time.

The online gambling site has over 200 slots and casino games from the world's most respected developers, such as Betsoft and Booming Games.

Besides its leading crypto-first approach, mBit attracts countless players thanks to its live dealer lounge, which offers an almost real-life gambling experience.

Bonuses and rewards

New users receive up to 5 Bitcoin and 300 free spins as a welcome present, distributed in 5 deposits. For instance, the first deposit is rewarded with an extra 100% up to 1 Bitcoin, or the equivalent in any other coin you prefer

Apart from this, players may receive a Friday deposit bonus of 100% (up to 0.25 BTC), daily 20% cashback on losses, and many other perks in their VIP section.

Games Variety

mBit specializes in slot games, but they have more than 2500 total casino games to choose from.

Their selection includes table games and lotteries if you want to spice things up.

What makes mBit shine is its live dealer section. The dealers are 100% real and deal their hands from an operational casino, which adds even more to the enhanced gambling experience. It's straightforward to get lost in this magic!

Banking options

It's mostly known for being one of the biggest Bitcoin casinos around. However, to open its virtual doors, mBit also accepts other digital currencies and fiat.

Plus, the platform supports instant withdrawals, so players can unlock their winnings quickly. However, the time it takes for the funds to reach your account depends on your payment option, with crypto being the speediest.

Pros

Large selection of games

Great live dealer section

Deposits and withdrawals can be made in lots of convenient ways

Big welcome bonus

Cons

It's restricted in a lot of countries

#3. BitStarz - Reputed Crypto Gambling Site For Slot Games

BitStarz

BitStarz was one of the first online gambling sites to have both BTC and Euro. Players deposit and withdraw their funds in Bitcoin but can easily exchange them for fiat should they want.

The platform has an impressive collection of online games created by some of the best software providers in the industry, such as Betsoft Gaming or Leander Games.

Like many other online casinos, BitStarz is fully licensed in Curacao and goes the extra mile to ensure the safety of its users. Their goal is to recreate a seamless, believable, and engaging gambling experience online.

Highlights

Bonuses and rewards

BitStarz has a lot of goodies prepared for users.

New players get a deposit bonus of 100% and 180 free spins. In addition, the following three deposits also get matched with 75%, 50%, and 25% bonuses, respectively.

What we liked about it is that when you sign up, you automatically get 20 free spins even if you don't deposit anything in your account, which is a nice touch we haven't seen at other online gambling sites .

Moreover, bonuses are distributed automatically, so you don't have to opt in and jump through hoops to unlock them. This means you can focus on your game strategy instead!

Games Variety

Right from the start, we were impressed with how smoothly the games moved. The graphics load perfectly on our devices and can even be tested before you create an account. So, feel free to do just that!

As for variety, BitStarz is good. Incredible slot games, casino table games, poker, and more. But what we think you'll like isn't necessarily the number of games, but their impressive high quality.

Banking options

BitStarz wants to be a Bitcoin casino, but we were surprised to see it also had fiat options for deposits and withdrawals.

Still, users may be better off with digital currency since this option has no fees, and it's effortless to move funds.

With fiat deposits, you can expect around 2% -10 % in fees, which is higher than other online casinos.

Pros

Great deals and bonuses for new and current users

Is licensed

Lots of engaging games to choose from

Game quality is one of the best we've seen

Cons

Not available for US players

Fiat fees are very high

#4. Bovada - Popular Online Gambling Sites With Huge Welcome Bonuses

Bovada

Bovada's been technically operating since 2011, but the team behind it has been in the online gambling field since the 90s. So, in a way, Bovada is a trailblazer in the industry.

With million monthly visitors, Bovada is easily one of the most popular online gambling sites in the world, and once you finish reading this review, you'll understand why.

Being an offshore online gambling company, Bovada failed to renew its license in 2016. Still, as one of the market's most well-known and reputable online gambling sites, a lack of license doesn't mean Bovada takes any risks regarding their customers' safety.

Bovada outshines a lot of online gambling sites that have a license!

Highlights

Bonuses and rewards

If you sign up for the service, you can receive an excellent welcome package that can include a 100% deposit bonus for the casino (up to $3000) and a 100% poker bonus (up to $500).

The website has different welcome bonuses for its casino, poker, and sportsbook section, and you can claim each of them when first signing up.

Moreover, you can also get extra perks if you refer new users to the site, and if you enter the VIP program, you'll unlock even more exclusive rewards and perks.

Bovada sometimes has fewer daily bonuses for existing customers than other sites, but it still offers lovely goodies to keep you rewarded.

Games Variety

As one of the top gambling sites in the US, Bovada doesn't disappoint in the games department.

Players can pick from slots to video poker games, live dealer games, tournaments, table games, and even a sportsbook to place their bets on the biggest matches in the world (or the more niche ones, why not?).

The casino section alone has over 190 different games, which include the fan-favorites blackjack and craps.

Banking methods

Customers have a lot of great banking options with Bovada.

You can pick from crypto, credit cards, and other methods like vouchers if you prefer.

However, Crypto users enjoy more benefits since they can get much faster payment processing and don't have to cover fees.

Still, Bovada is quick to process withdrawals, and the money will be on its way in just 1-2 days after it's approved.

Pros

Extra perks and bonuses for crypto users

One of the most well-known online gambling companies

Fast payouts

Great customer support

A variety of quality casino and other games

Cons

Around 6% fees on credit card deposits and withdrawals

Limited bonuses and promotions for existing members

#5. Everygame – Classic Game Selection of Sportsbook

Everygame

Everygame has also not been in the game very long, but it's hard to tell that just by the quality of the platform and game selection.

Officially, Everygame opened its doors in 2021 with a futuristic design that made it clear that this online gambling site wants to take the entire industry by storm.

It's a Bitcoin casino that caters primarily to digital currency gamblers interested in games like slots and tables. It is currently licensed in Curacao and routinely works with big game developers.

Highlights

Bonuses and rewards

Some people may be disappointed that Everygame doesn't offer a welcome bonus, which is an industry standard at this point.

However, it's essential to understand that this online gambling site is still new, so they may change their minds about this bonus.

But the platform does have a 45% cashback, so it still needs rewards! Plus, users can freely check out all the running promos and rewards on their "Promotions" page, which can be accessed even if they don't have an account.

Games Variety

If their bonuses disappoint you, their game selection will cheer you up. Everygame has thousands of online casino games, from slots to table games and live casinos.

It's more slots-centric than some people might like, but it does have an excellent percentage of other games to help you change the pace now and then. You can easily find the games on their site under clear sections like "Table Games" or "Live Casino."

Banking options

Though it promotes itself as a Bitcoin casino, Everygame has other options for deposits and withdrawals.

Players can use other costs such as Ripple or Ethereum and even lots of fiat currencies like USD or EUR.

The type of currency you choose will ultimately affect the minimum deposits, while the transaction method will affect both minimum and maximum limits for adding and taking out money.

For instance, card transactions are limited to 5000 Euros per transaction and 10000 per day.

Pros

No wager cashback

Lots of games

Large selection of game providers

Great customer support

Cons

No welcome bonus package

More slot games than others

#6. 7Bit Casino - Impressive Game Variety With Free Spins & Bonuses

7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino launched in 2014, but it quickly became one of the most popular Bitcoin online gambling websites ever.

Over the years, it's built a relatively loyal following, particularly among users who prefer to use digital currencies to gamble online for safety and privacy purposes. But non-crypto gamblers don't necessarily need to look the other way.

7Bit Casino has a lot of great perks that may spark your interest.

Highlights

Bonuses and rewards

7Bit Casino has a unique benefits program focused on cashback and free spins.

Users must make a minimum roughly $20 deposit (depending on the currency) and instantly receive an impressive 200 free spin bundle. You can use these spins to explore the many slot games of the casino.

New players get a 15% cashback without forcing them to risk their bonuses numerous times before they can withdraw them.

This system favors new online gamblers and creates a "safer" approach to spending the bonus, which we appreciate.

More experienced gamblers will still miss the bigger cash bonuses other online casinos offer.

Games Variety

7Bit Casino has handpicked the best and most engaging games from top developers in the industry.

It's hard to imagine anyone will be disappointed with their game selection or how amazing all the games look and feel.

And if you think you'll get bored with the games fast, think again. 7Bit Casino has over 4000 games in its selection, one of the most generous we've ever seen.

Banking options

7Bit Casino is popular among Bitcoin users but offers other banking offers too.

For one thing, it's not Bitcoin-exclusive, so if you use other coins like Ethereum or Litecoin, you're all set.

If you don't want crypto, you can deposit and withdraw funds in fiat with credit cards, web wallets like Skrill, and other instant payment services.

However, Bitcoin users are more pampered with faster processing times and no fees.

Pros

Over 4000 games

Licensed in Curacao

Offers players daily cashback

Players receive regular free spins to unlock extra perks or slots uses

Cons

Not exactly fiat-friendly

It has some withdrawal limits

#7. Cafe Casino - Preferred Varied Game Selection Of Live Dealers Games

Cafe Casino

Cafe Casino is one of those online gambling sites that cater directly to experienced and new players, which we always love to see.

It offers a unique game selection that can attract a diverse group of players worldwide. It even has some theme games, such as traditional Indian card games, to try out.

Other than that, you can find the most beloved types of games, such as video poker, slots, table games, and live dealers.

Cafe Casino makes it easy to get started playing, with several convenient banking options available, including crypto and credit cards.

Highlights

Bonuses and rewards

Right off the bat, new players get a generous welcome bonus of %250 on their first deposit, up to $1500. But, if you use Bitcoin, that number jumps to 350%, with a $2500 limit. This bonus can only be claimed once by first-time players.

But there are more reasons to stick around!

Cafe Casino sends their players a weekly mystery bonus that will reward them with extra goodies. Of course, since it's a mystery, they are closed-lipped about it, but it can include many excellent incentives like reload bonuses.

You can also benefit from a referral program that will give you $100 or $125 worth of Bitcoin for any friend that signs up and a VIP program that gives you back every time you play and spend money.

Games Variety

Cafe Casino has over 200 games to keep you entertained and potentially win big. Though it's a smaller online casino, it can hold its own in the big leagues.

Their slot selection is one of the best we've ever seen, with many exciting themes like "Fury of Zeus" or "Fairy Wins" available to make your gambling experience much more engaging.

You also have table games like roulette and craps, blackjack, video poker, live dealer games, and many more.

Banking options

Cafe Casino offers a lot of wiggle room when making deposits and withdrawals. Users can choose between credit cards like Visa and Mastercard, crypto, checks by courier, bank wires, and more.

However, each comes with a different processing time, minimum deposit, and maximum deposit, so be sure to check that out before making any commitments.

Like many other online gambling sites, Cafe Casino favors those who use crypto to make deposits and withdrawals. There are no fees, and processing times are much faster than other banking methods.

If you're already familiar with digital currencies, we recommend choosing this option with Cafe Casino.

Pros

Generous welcome bonus

Good loyalty program

Nice selection of casino and other games

Cons

Banking options are not very convenient for non-crypto users

Has weekly withdrawal limits in place

#8. Wild Casino - Top Mobile Friendly Gambling Site With Welcome Bonus

Wild Casino

Wild Casino is a new player in the online gambling industry and only opened its doors in 2021. But don't let the freshness of this face fool you: Wild Casino has a lot to give compared with some so-called industry "veterans."

For starters, it has an impressive suite of games from reputable developers and a sizable welcome package of up to $5000.

It still has some kinks to work out, but that's understandable. Also, being only roughly two years old, it still has some work to do regarding issues like smoothing its navigation.

So, it could be better. But is it worth it? Let's find out!

Highlights

Bonuses and rewards

As we already mentioned, new players get a welcome package of up to $5000 when they first sign up, distributed across five deposits.

The first one earns you a 100% match up to $1000, while the rest are matched by 50%. The minimum deposit for the first bonus is $10, and $20 for the other four to unlock the welcome package.

Existing players can receive a 100% bonus up to $100, and each deposit that is higher than $50 receives ten free spins with no wagering requirements.

Wild Casino also has a VIP program that includes eight different levels, each with its perks like faster withdrawals.

Games Variety

The games' selection of Wild Casino is awe-inspiring when you consider it's such a new gambling site.

Players can choose between 2500 games, 2300 mobile games, and over 100 live games. The platform is more slots-centric, so you will not be disappointed if this is the type of online gambling you're into.

It carries a lot of popular titles and even some themes to keep you entertained.

You can also take chances with classic games like blackjack, three-card poker, roulette, and more.

Banking options

Deposits are made through major credit and debit cards like Visa, Mastercards and many e-wallets like Skrill.

Crypto users are also welcome, of course.

The minimum deposit is $10, and the minimum withdrawal is set at $100 unless you are in the VIP program, in which case you may benefit from more wiggle room here.

Payout is done relatively fast, with Wild Casino processing requests in around three business days.

Pros

Huge welcome bonus

Fiat and crypto-friendly

Large selection of games

Very mobile-friendly

Cons

Higher minimum withdrawals

Customer service by phone is not available

#9. BetOnline - Great Crypto Gambling Site With Instant Payments

BetOnline

BetOnline was founded in 2017 by a blockchain company and initially wanted to be cryptocurrencies' answer to the lottery.

Over time, however, the platform changed its offering and now includes over 15000 games. In addition, the Curacao government licenses it.

BetOnline is worthwhile, with lots of good games, excellent customer service, and various convenient payment methods that don't make interacting with the site a hassle.

But let's look at it more closely.

Highlights

Bonuses and rewards

New BetOnline players can expect a generous bonus package, amounting to around 1.4 Bitcoin and 150 free spins distributed across four separate deposits.

That will certainly offer you a great starting point for casino games!

TruFlip also runs many promotions to give back to their users, which you can find publicly on their website.

For example, when writing this article, the platform offers up to 20% cashback and a surprise gift if you complete your profile.

Games Variety

Players will have their hands complete with over 2000 slots and an excellent live casino with over 200 games.

Apart from this, you'll also have an excellent selection of table games and jackpots. While by numbers, we've seen casinos with more games to offer, BetOnline has more carefully vetted the games it added to the platform in terms of quality and smoothen.

Banking options

You can deposit funds with every popular payment method, such as Visa, digital wallets, or cryptocurrencies.

You can choose between an equally diverse withdrawal selection, such as bank transfers or crypto. We appreciated that BetOnline dedicated an entire page to their payment methods, allowing newcomers to have all this information even before signing up.

And the best part? Lots of the payment options are instant!

Pros

Instant deposits and withdrawals

Both crypto and fiat-friendly

A good selection of casino games

The website has a pleasant user experience

Cons

It doesn't have a lot of promotions compared to other online casinos

#10. Wild.io - Large Selection Of Table & Casino Games With Fast Payouts

Wild.io Casino

Wild.io Casino has been around since 2018, and though it's relatively young, it still attracts many online gamblers through its sleek features and good incentives. While it primarily focuses on the Australian market, Wild.io is open internationally.

For instance, the platform runs multiple tournaments with cash and free spin prizes, encouraging users to return. But of course, this is not the only bonus Wild.io offers, but we'll talk more about that in just one second.

With a large selection of table and casino games, and one of the fastest payout turnarounds we've ever seen, Wild.io Casino is a contender.

Highlights

Bonuses and rewards

New players get a 100% first deposit bonus (up to $150 AU) and 100 free spins distributed in 5 consecutive days with 20 spins daily.

Players must deposit at least $20 AU to get a roughly $14 US bonus. In addition, the casino offers an 11-level VIP program with special goodies like Wager-free monthly cashback.

Games Variety

Wild.io's game selection is extensive, with thousands of games hosted on their platform and over 150 live games.

Even new players can quickly find their way through this impressive catalogue because Wild.io divided them into seven convenient sections, such as "Crypto Games," "Hold&Win," or "Slots."

In addition, they have a highlighted area on the site where users can check out the most popular games in these categories and try their luck.

The search bar allows you to look for a specific game by name and even sort the results by the provider, in case you prefer playing games developed by a specific company.

Banking options

You can deposit funds using credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets, and even crypto. In addition, Wild.io offers customers accessible ways to move money to and from the platform.

And if you have questions regarding the payouts and which option will work best for you, Wild.io's friendly customer service team can help you.

Minimum deposits and maximum withdrawals depend on your chosen payment method, so check their "Payments" page to see which works best for you.

Wild.io does not drag its feet when delivering funds to people. While it can depend on the payment option, e-wallet transactions, for instance, take place in minutes.

Pros

Many banking options for withdrawals and deposits

Large selection of games

Licensed in Curacao

Accounts can have multiple currencies

Fiat and crypto-friendly

Cons

Some games are not available in all countries

How We Selected The Best Real Money Online Gambling Sites to Play Casino Games?

Since it's a multi-billion-dollar industry, one Google search can reveal hundreds or more online casino and gambling sites. But, unfortunately, it's virtually impossible to get through all of them.

If we tried, we'd still be in the research phase, and the article might be published by 2026 if we're lucky.

Instead of doing that, we decided to come up with a list of requirements our team could use to disqualify certain websites more quickly.

Once we had that, you'd be surprised how easy it was to go through the market and stop at the top 10 best gambling sites.

So, let's quickly go over our criteria below:

Website Quality

Online gambling sites and casinos are supposed to be fun and offer you almost real-life experiences.

So right away, we took a close look at the quality of the platform itself, such as if it was accessible through multiple types of devices or if the games lagged because of poor site speed.

Luckily, they were all cut from the list, and we were left only with highly intuitive and sleek candidates.

Bonuses And Promotions

With quality online gambling sites, it's not just about how well you play the games or how lucky you are.

Any respectable online casino or gambling site will at least try to give all its users an excellent starting point that they can build up.

We, therefore, looked at the type of bonuses, promos, and other perks like exclusive clubs that these platforms offer all their users.

Company Reputation

Online gambling sites work like this:

Users need to deposit funds into their accounts and then use them when placing bets or entering games.

You may be taking a risk when signing up for an online gambling website unless you know you can trust it.

After all, you're sending them your hard-earned money based on the future expectations that they will give you your earnings later on.

To help you enjoy the experience confidently and without fear of being ripped off, we only included sites with a strong reputation for delivering on their promises.

If there was even a whiff of some poor practices, we cut that company from the list without looking back.

Customer Support

Your funds are late. The game froze, and your progress is gone. You're locked out of your account.

There are many reasons a user needs to get in touch with a gambling site's team.

The quality of the gambling site's customer support was pivotal when creating our list.

We looked for those sites that offered 24/7 support and a reliable resource or FAQ page for people to understand all the rules before they start playing.

Game Variety

Maybe you only want to play online poker. However, you may want to spice things up and try something new.

We focused on online gambling websites with various casinos and other games. There's nothing wrong with niche sites per se, but a company that wants to keep its users engaged will at least try to sprinkle some variety in there.

Online Reviews

Make sure to pay attention to the power of online reviews.

Companies from all industries spend lots of money carefully crafting their websites and overall brand message. The results are often works of art, but that art can be misleading.

A company will never underline its limitations or past issues on its website. Instead, they will always put themselves in the best possible light.

But you can't do that with user reviews. You will always find a complete picture of how the online gambling site behaves in real life.

Online you can find sites which provide you genuine reviews to help you navigate the best online casinos in Singapore or other places.

FAQ’s: Online Gambling Sites

Q1. What is the safest online gambling site?

The best way to know if a site is safe is to check for three things:

Licensing, even if done in a foreign country

Data protection practices (such as SSL encryption)

Online reviews

No casino can be "perfect" or "the safest," but some try more than others to protect their players.

Q2. Do online gambling sites offer real money?

Absolutely! Respectable online casinos offer a variety of fiat or crypto coin options when paying out your winnings.

Q3. Is it legal to use online gambling sites?

This greatly depends on your location and the laws of your government.

Most countries regulate real-life gambling more strictly than online platforms, but you must check your national laws to be sure you don't break any rules when playing.

Where to Gamble for Real Money Online?

If you're reading this right now, you have all the information you need to discover the online gambling site for your specific needs!

Always vet these companies before depositing your funds to ensure you interact with a respected and established firm.

Or why not make it easier for yourself and try out one of the top 10 best online gambling sites we've included in your review? We're sure you won't be disappointed!

