10 Best Joint Supplements - To Treat Knee Pain, Arthritis and More

Currently we rate Physio Flex Pro as the best joint supplement in 2023.

A bit more expensive, but still as potent as Physio Flex Pro is Performance Lab Flex.

The cheapest joint supplement focused on omega-3 is SRS Omega Pro , with powerful Krill Oil, this is a great option for those looking to diminish joint pain and inflammation to a significant extent over a period of time, while supporting general health too. SRS Omega Pro offers a great bang for your buck overall.

Other 7 products on our list work for joint health to some degree, but they have some minor issues with the formulas.

What Are Joint Supplements?

Joint supplements are a form of nutritional supplements that are specifically formulated to help support joint health. They can help reduce inflammation, improve mobility, and provide essential nutrients for joint health.

Quality joint supplements should consist of ingredients such as glucosamine, chondroitin, and omega-3 fatty acids. Joint supplements may be taken in the form of pills or capsules, liquid drops, or topical gels.

Taking them on a regular basis can help support healthy joints and flexibility over time. But, that is only if you choose the correct one.

Why Should I Take Joint Supplements?

Taking a natural joint supplement is a great alternative to classic medication. The correct joint care products that consist only of natural nutrients are much safer long-term than medication that contains chemicals.

While being a much safer choice, joint supplements can also provide the same, and sometimes even better results than medication for pain and inflammation relief.

It’s important to mention that medication is not a permanent solution, while the best joint supplements can help you get rid of arthritis symptoms permanently in the long run.

Our list of 10 best joint supplements are considered effective and safe compared to some other products we’ve come across on the market.

What To Look For In A Joint Supplement?

Before taking a joint supplement, make sure that it passes our criteria. Each high-quality supplement should have natural ingredients in clinical doses. The formula must be free of any harmful fillers, and it should only consist of nutrients that are proven to work by science.

Some of the best ingredients that you can find in a joint supplement are glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, turmeric, bromelain, and selenium. When they are combined together, they are exceptionally potent at improving joint mobility, promoting lubrication, alleviating pain & inflammation, and supporting healthy cartilage and connective tissue healing.

Make sure that the supplement does not use a proprietary blend or suspicious ingredients. Finally, take a look at the manufacturer. Does he have a good reputation and excellent customer reviews? If so, he is considered reliable.

Here is our list of 10 best joint supplements in 2023:

Physio Flex Pro - Best Joint Supplement Overall

Without a doubt, Physio Flex Pro deserves to be on the first spot on our list of best joint supplements, and soon you’ll see why.

Physio Flex Pro is a dietary supplement made by the reputable manufacturer SRS Nutra. From what we’ve seen, SRS Nutra takes a lot of hard-work into making of their products. They make clean, high-quality formulas that are suitable for everyone.

SRS Nutra has excellent customer reviews on the internet, which proves its reliability.

The formula in Physio Flex Pro is a powerhouse. It delivers 8 natural ingredients ALL in clinical doses. That means that the risk of side effects with this product is extremely low.

However, each supplement works differently for each person, so if you have an extremely sensitive stomach or if you’re unsure whether you should take Physio Flex Pro or not, consult your healthcare provider.

Back to the formula; Physio Flex Pro delivers these nutrients with each serving:

Glucosamine - 500mg

Selenium - 200mcg

Bromelain - 300mg

Ginger Extract - 250mg

Turmeric Extract - 200mg

Chondroitin Sulfate - 100mg

MSM - 100mg

BioPerine Black Pepper Fruit Extract - 10mg

We see that SRS Nutra doesn’t skimp on the quality of its products. You get exactly what you pay for.

Let’s break down each particular ingredient.

GLUCOSAMINE

Glucosamine is a naturally occurring compound found in the body that helps build and maintain healthy joints. It plays an important role in protecting the cartilage, which is the cushioning material between bones in the joints. Glucosamine is also known to reduce inflammation and pain associated with arthritis, as well as improve mobility and flexibility.

SELENIUM

Selenium is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in maintaining healthy joints. It helps the body to produce antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and joint pain. Selenium also helps to protect the cartilage from damage, reducing the risk of developing arthritis. Additionally, it has been found to reduce symptoms associated with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

BROMELAIN

Bromelain is an enzyme derived from pineapple stem that has been used for centuries for its many health benefits. It has been found to be particularly beneficial for joint health due to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. Bromelain can help reduce inflammation, swelling, pain, and stiffness in the joints, making it a great natural remedy for those suffering from arthritis or other joint conditions. In addition to its joint health benefits, bromelain also helps boost digestion and immunity as well as support cardiovascular health.

GINGER EXTRACT

Ginger extract has long been known for its health benefits, but recently it has gained attention for its potential to help with joint health.

Studies have shown that ginger extract can reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. In addition, ginger extract can also help improve mobility and flexibility in the joints. This makes it an ideal supplement for those suffering from arthritis or other joint issues. [ studies ]

The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger extract also make it beneficial for athletes who are looking to reduce soreness after exercise or competition.

TURMERIC EXTRACT

Turmeric extract is a powerful natural supplement that has been used for centuries to help promote joint health. It is derived from the root of the turmeric plant, which is native to India and Southeast Asia.

Turmeric extract contains a number of active compounds, including curcumin , which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Studies suggest that turmeric extract may help reduce joint pain and inflammation associated with conditions such as arthritis, bursitis, and gout. Additionally, it may also help protect joints from further damage by reducing oxidative stress and promoting cartilage regeneration.

CHONDROITIN SULFATE

Chondroitin sulfate is a naturally occurring molecule found in the human body that helps to protect and cushion our joints. It has been used for centuries to aid joint health, and it has recently been studied extensively for its potential to reduce pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis.

Chondroitin sulfate works by blocking enzymes that break down cartilage, thus helping to keep it intact and prevent further damage. Additionally, chondroitin sulfate helps to promote healthy blood flow throughout the body, which can also help reduce pain and inflammation.

MSM

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) is a naturally occurring sulfur compound found in the human body and some foods. It has been used for many years to help improve joint health and reduce inflammation.

Studies have shown that MSM can help reduce pain, stiffness, and swelling associated with arthritis, as well as improve mobility. Additionally, it may also help to reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancer.

BIOPERINE BLACK PEPPER EXTRACT

Bioperine black pepper extract is an all-natural supplement that has been shown to have a variety of health benefits, including joint health. It is derived from the fruit of the Piper Nigrum plant and has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for a long time.

It contains a compound called piperine, which helps your body absorb nutrients more effectively (this is the primary benefit of Black Pepper Extract) and can help reduce inflammation in the joints. Furthermore, bioperine black pepper extract may also help to improve joint mobility and flexibility, as well as reduce pain associated with arthritis and other joint issues.

Side Effects

As we previously mentioned, the risk of side effects with Physio Flex Pro is exceptionally low. That is because it uses a clean and natural formula that is suitable for practically for everyone.

Instructions On How To Take The Supplement

Take two Physio Flex Pro capsules daily before breakfast. Make sure to consume the product on a long-term basis for maximum effects.

Pricing

Physio Flex Pro costs $58.00 on the official website for a 30-day supply. We think the price is reasonable considering the superb value provided.

Conclusion

There isn’t a single negative thing that we can say about Physio Flex Pro. Honestly, this is by far the best joint care product we’ve seen. All the ingredients in its formula are natural and properly dosed. The manufacturer has made it suitable for almost everyone.

With that being said, if you’re looking for a safe solution for joint issues, Physio Flex Pro might be worth a shot.

Another high-quality product for joint care is called Performance Lab Flex . Performance Lab Flex is claimed to help you reduce joint pain, inflammation, improve overall mobility, support fast recovery after intense workouts, promote connective tissue healing and the lubrication of the joints, and support long-term joint function.

As for the ingredients, Performance Lab Flex delivers 6 natural ingredients all in proper doses. The formula is slightly different than in Physio Flex Pro, but is still as potent.

Here are all the ingredients provided in one serving (2 NutriCaps) of Performance Lab Flex:

Turmeric Root - 250mg

Boswellia Serrata - 100mg

Glucosamine Sulfate - 500mg

Chondroitin Sulfate - 100mg

MSM - 100mg

Strontium - 300mg

BOSWELLIA SERRATA

Boswellia serrata contains powerful compounds that have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and analgesic properties.

These compounds can help reduce inflammation in the joints, improve joint mobility and reduce pain associated with arthritis. Studies have also shown that boswellia serrata can be beneficial in treating other joint related conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and bursitis.

STRONTIUM

Strontium is a mineral found in many foods, and it has been shown to have numerous health benefits. Strontium has been studied for its potential to reduce inflammation in the joints, as well as its ability to improve bone density. This mineral can also help to reduce pain and swelling associated with arthritis

Side Effects

You shouldn’t worry about side effects with Performance Lab Flex. As mentioned earlier, the ingredients are completely natural and all in clinical doses. As always, if you have a condition, or if you’re taking some sort of medication, talk to your doctor before taking Performance Lab Flex or any supplement for the first time.

Instructions On How To Take The Supplement

The manufacturer recommends taking 2 Performance Lab Flex capsules daily. If you had an intense workout, take additional 2 capsules after physical activity for pain relief.

Pricing

Performance Lab Flex is a bit more expensive than its competitor Physio Flex Pro. The product costs $69.00 on the official website for a one-month supply. That is equivalent to $2.30 per serving. The manufacturer offers fast worldwide shipping.

Conclusion

Performance Lab Flex won’t leave you disappointed if you’re looking for an effective and safe solution to joint problems. The price might be the issue for some people, but the mixture of powerful nutrients and a clean, vegan-friendly formula justifies the price.

Visit the Performance Lab Flex Website

SRS Omega Pro - Highly Potent Omega-3 Joint Supplement

SRS Omega Pro is different from the previous two products. First, we must mention that this is one of the least expensive options on our list, while exceptionally potent at the same time.

SRS Omega Pro is an award-winning omega-3 supplement. It is rated as the top 1 omega-3 supplement in 2022.

From the name of the product, it’s easy to guess the ingredients inside. SRS Omega Pro consists of Krill Oil, which is a faster and more effective way to get omega-3 into your system.

Each serving of SRS Omega Pro (1 softgel) delivers 500mg of Krill Oil that contains EPA, DHA, Astaxanthin, and Phospholipids.

KRILL OIL AND ITS COMPOUNDS

Krill oil has been shown to be highly effective at reducing joint pain and inflammation. It is composed of omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, phospholipids, and astaxanthin.

All of these components work together to provide the body with the essential nutrients it needs to stay healthy.

EPA and DHA are two important omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation and promote heart health. Phospholipids are important for cell membrane structure and function, while astaxanthin is a powerful antioxidant that can help protect against cellular damage caused by free radicals.

So, you should expect to experience the following benefits by regularly taking SRS Omega Pro:

Immunity support

Less inflammation and pain in the joints

Joint lubrication

Alleviating muscle aches

Higher absorption of omega-3

In our opinion, the addition of other key ingredients for joint health such as selenium, bromelain, glucosamine, or MSM would make SRS Omega Pro even more effective.

But still, we have to keep in mind that SRS Omega Pro is focused primarily on omega-3 benefits. The benefits Krill Oil provides are excellent. Because of that, this product deserves to be on our best joint supplements list.

Side Effects

SRS Omega Pro should be safe for almost everyone. It contains only Krill Oil in recommended doses, so the risk of adverse reactions is extremely low.

However, SRS Omega Pro contains shellfish (krill) derivative, so keep that in mind if you’re allergic.

Instructions On How To Take The Supplement?

The manufacturer recommends taking 1 SRS Omega Pro softgel daily.

Pricing

SRS Omega Pro is a very affordable product. For little money, you get a clean, safe, and effective formula. It can be purchased only on the official website for $28.00 for a one-month supply.

Conclusion

With all being said, SRS Omega Pro deserves your attention if you’re looking for an affordable and safe way to get omega-3 and its benefits into your system. It will not only support your long-term joint health, but also overall immunity.

FlexAgain

A new joint supplement called FlexAgain has been developed to assist you reduce joint pain and stiffness while improving joint comfort and mobility. It comes in capsule form, and one jar contains 120 capsules, which is sufficient for a month's worth of use (the serving size is 4 capsules per day).

People with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis symptoms can also benefit from the supplement.

FlexAgain made us very thrilled after seeing so many joint supplements underperform. It contains 11 different organic ingredients that are certain to lessen the effects of arthritis and associated symptoms. There are no unnecessary fillers or proprietary blends inside, and the ingredient doses are all listed.

The formula might be a bit “overcrowded” for some people, making it hard on the stomach to absorb all the nutrients. However, for most people, it should work without any issues.

Another issue is the price. FlexAgain is relatively expensive at $67.49 for a one-month supply on the official site . In our opinion, you can get a lighter on the stomach, while being highly potent and clean joint supplement called Physio Flex Pro for a lower price.

Bulk Powders Joint Restore

Bulk Powders Joint Restore is another good joint supplement made by the reputable manufacturer with excellent customer reviews. It contains 4 natural ingredients including Cissus Quadrangularis, Glucosamine, Bromelain, and Chondroitin. They are all optimally dosed.

Bulk Powders Joint Restore is used by high-training athletes, which speaks volumes about the product.

The only issue with the formula is the lack of core nutrients like selenium, MSM, and turmeric which would make this product even more effective.

But, we like the addition of Cissus Quadrangularis. That is a plant with the ability to improve joint health. Studies have shown that Cissus quadrangularis can reduce joint pain and inflammation, improve bone and cartilage health, and even reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Side Effects

No major side effects should occur with Bulk Powders Joint Restore. However, if you’re allergic to crustaceans, avoid this supplement.

Instructions On How To Take The Supplement?

According to the manufacturer, you should take 6 Bulk Powders Joint Restore capsules in total per day. They should be split evenly; you can take 2 capsules at breakfast time, lunch, and dinner.

Pricing

This is another relatively affordable supplement considering the clean formula it has. Bulk Powders Joint Restore can be purchased on the official site for the price of approximately $32.00.

Conclusion

If you want a clean formula for your joints that is light on your stomach, Bulk Powders Joint Restore should work for you. However, we don’t think it’ll be as potent as the previous four products, due to a lack of core nutrients.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Daily Support Joint And Muscle

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Daily Support Joint & Muscle is another joint supplement with a clean formula. It is not as potent as the previous products. It contains several essential vitamins and minerals for the immune system, however, some of them could have been replaced with the more potent nutrients like selenium, MSM, glucosamine, and chondroitin, which would make this product far more effective.

Still, it deserves to be on our list of top joint supplements because the formula is free of any harmful fillers, and will benefit your joint health to a noticeable extent when used consistently.

These are the benefits you’re supposed to get by taking this product:

Less pain and inflammation in the joints

Promotes healing of the connective tissue

Healthy cartilage

Better muscle function

Gold Standard Daily Support Joint & Muscle delivers 80mg of Vitamin C, 20µg of Vitamin D, 1.0mg of Copper, 2.0mg of Manganese, 200mg of Turmeric, 150mg of Levagen, and 40mg of Collagen

Side Effects

Gold Standard Daily Support Joint & Muscle shouldn’t cause any side effects with the recommended doses. It is one of the safest joint supplements out there. But, as always, if you have a condition or if you’re on medication, consult your doctor before taking any joint care product for the first time.

Instructions On How To Take The Supplement?

Take 1 capsule of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Daily Support Joint & Muscle daily for best results.

Pricing

Gold Standard Daily Support Joint & Muscle can be purchased on the official website for $30 for a one-month supply.

Conclusion

Gold Standard Daily Support Joint & Muscle is a good joint supplement. If you’re looking for a safe, vegetarian-friendly, and relatively affordable alternative to prescribed medication, this product should work for you to some degree.

However, due to some missing nutrients, we don’t consider it nearly as potent as Physio Flex Pro or Performance Lab Flex.

Garden of Life FYI Ultra Ultimate Joint & Cartilage Formula

Glucosamine without shellfish, selenium, boswellia, ginger, and turmeric are all ingredients in this supplement that support healthy joints. Following that, Garden of Life FYI Ultra Ultimate Joint and Cartilage Formula has a unique blend of pomegranate, olive leaf, and astaxanthin extracts that are high in antioxidants and can help the body fight off free radical oxidative stress. Despite being gender-neutral and having benefits for both sexes, this supplement would be most suitable for females looking to replenish cartilage.

Garden of Life FYI Ultra Ultimate Joint & Cartilage Formula is vegetarian-friendly product, comes with 120 capsules per container, and due to several potent nutrients, it will help to eliminate joint pain, inflammation, and stiffness to a noticeable degree.

There’s one issue with the formula, however; turmeric, boswellia, and ginger are combined in a proprietary blend, leaving us with no clue on how effective these ingredients are going to be.

On the other hand, glucosamine and selenium are optimally dosed, and they are highly potent at supporting proper joint function.

Instructions On How To Take The Supplement?

Take 4 capsules daily, separated in smaller doses for best results, according to the manufacturer

NOW Glucosamine & Chondroitin with MSM

Three ingredients make up NOW Supplements Glucosamine & Chondroitin with MSM, and so is obvious from the name of the supplement. These are extremely effective in easing joint pain and supporting healthy cartilage and connective tissue while being 100% natural. On the official website , the product is offered in two separate packages: 90 vegetarian capsules (one month's supply) for $25.99; and 180 vegetarian capsules (two months' supply) for $45.99.

All ingredient doses are optimal, and the formula is free of any harmful fillers.

Overall, this is another potent joint supplement, but not as some of its competitors like Physio Flex Pro or Performance Lab Flex. The formula here is missing some key nutrients that would make this a far more effective product.

Instructions On How To Take The Supplement?

Take 3 NOW Glucosamine & Chondroitin with MSM veg capsules per day for best results.

Side Effects

You shouldn’t experience any side effects with NOW Glucosamine and Chondroitin with MSM. As we mentioned earlier, the product is completely natural and free of any harmful fillers.

However, if you’re allergic to shellfish, avoid NOW Glucosamine and Chondroitin with MSM.

9. Dr. Emil Nutrition Multi Collagen Plus

This is a bit different product. Just like SRS Omega Pro focuses on omega-3, Dr. Emil Nutrition Multi Collagen Plus focuses on collagen.

The formula here delivers 1735mg in total of different types of collagen that are derived from various sources.

WHAT IS COLLAGEN?

Collagen is a protein that plays an important role in keeping our joints healthy and strong. It is found in the connective tissues of our body, such as skin, ligaments, tendons and bones. Different types of collagen have different benefits for joint health.

For example, type I collagen helps to strengthen bones and reduce joint pain; type II collagen helps to reduce inflammation; type III collagen helps to maintain the elasticity of joints; and type IV collagen helps to keep joints lubricated.

Another major plus of Dr. Emil’s Nutrition Multi Collagen Plus is that it has a clean formula with no harmful fillers. That’s why it deserves to be on our list of best joint supplements.

However, we’d prefer if the product used several potent nutrients that we prefer for joint health like MSM, turmeric, and glucosamine. If these were added, this would be a far more effective product.

There is a lack of evidence on collagen being significantly effective for patients with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a clean collagen supplement that will primarily benefit your skin, nails, and hair health, Dr. Emil’s Nutrition Multi Collagen Plus should work for you. It should also reduce joint pain and inflammation to a noticeable extent when used consistently for a longer period of time. It is relatively affordable at around $23.95 on the official website .

However, it won’t be as potent as some of its previous competitors that we have mentioned. The addition of core nutrients would make this a far better product.

10. Optimum Nutrition Essential Amin.o. Energy

The last product on our lsit is Optimum Nutrition Essential Amin.o. Energy. It comes in three different flavors: Grape Remix, Mango Lemonade, and Fruit Fiesta.

Similar to Dr. Emil’s Nutrition Multi Collagen Plus, this is another product focused on collagen and its benefits.

There are several potent nutrients in the formula like L-Phenylalanine and Beta Alanine which decreases muscle fatigue. [ studies ] However, these are combined in a proprietary blend, leaving us with no clue on their particular ingredient doses.

Caffeine, and green tea extract are in the formula which can help boost your energy levels, increase alertness, and support weight loss. They are not as potent for joint health like turmeric, MSM, or glucosamine. The addition of key nutrients that we prefer would make this a far effective supplement.

Still, the formula does not contain harmful fillers and comes with collagen which should help alleviate joint pain and inflammation to some degree if you use the product consistently.

Because of that, and a relatively affordable price at $27.99 for 30 servings, we decided to put this product on the last spot on our list of best joint supplements.

Conclusion On The Best Joint Supplements

That’s it, ladies and gentlemen. That was our guide to the 10 best joint supplements that you can find in 2023.

We recommend going for Physio Flex Pro , its widely reviewed as the best, Performance Lab Flex , or SRS Omega Pro if you want the best bang for your buck.

They contain one of the best formulas on the market for joint issues. They are safe when used long-term, and overall great alternatives to prescribed medication.

The cheapest option on our list is SRS Omega Pro , while providing the exceptional value.

If you’re looking for a supplement that contains a combination of different nutrients that are significantly effective for joint health, while being easy on the stomach at the same time, Performance Lab Flex or Physio Flex Pro deserve your attention. They are a bit more expensive, but they surely won’t leave you disappointed.

Overall, if we had to choose, we’d go for Physio Flex Pro . It costs $58.00 for a one-month supply, and provides you with the best value for money.

Great customer reviews, reputable manufacturers, and approvement by some of the best physiotherapists like Dr. Kavita speak volumes about the product such as Physio Flex Pro.

