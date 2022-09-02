10 Best No Credit Check Loans: Apply for Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

Some financial emergencies you can see coming; others hit you like a pie in the face. When the latter kind happens, you need cash fast and same day payday loans can offer you a quick solution. Here are our favorite picks for loan brokers who can help you out in exactly this situation:

WeLoans - Best Payday Loans Online with No Credit Check

iPaydayLoans - An Affordable Option for Small Payday Loans with Guaranteed Approval

CocoLoan - A Reliable Source of Quick Payday Loans with No Credit Check

US Bad Credit Loans - Ideal Bad Credit Loan Broker with No Credit Check

1. WeLoans – Best Payday Loans Online with No Credit Check

WeLoans

Overview:

Many websites claim to offer emergency same day loans. In WeLoans ’ case, this is not just smoke and mirrors: in most cases, you will in fact get cash on the day you apply.

Features:

Even quick payday loans take some time to be paid out. First, you have to apply for pre-approval, then your documents, credit score, and other details have to be checked. After this, if all is well and your application is accepted, the actual money has to be transferred to your account.

With so many potential snags along the way, it’s not surprising that “same day” emergency loans sometimes don’t live up to their reputation. WeLoans, however, works with lending companies that have implemented efficient approval and payout processes, making it far more likely that you’ll receive your money quickly. You can apply for a cash advance of up to $5,000, though the amount you’re likely to be approved for may be lower depending on your credit history and the laws in the state in which you live.

Pros:



Simple, quick application form on their website.

Usually pays out loans the same day as application.

A low credit score will not prevent you from being considered.

Cons:



Your bank may cause a short delay in processing the electronic payment.

Doesn’t always get you the very best interest rates.

Customers with bad credit will generally receive fewer loan quotations.

2: iPaydayLoans – An Affordable Option for Small Payday Loans with Guaranteed Approval

iPaydayLoans

Overview:

Many lenders and loan brokers prefer to work with people who earn a predictable salary from a job they’ve had for at least 3 months. iPaydayLoans isn’t so strict about how you earn money as long as you have an income.

Features:

One issue that often slows down a same day payday loan application is the question of where your money comes from. If you can show paystubs to a lender, things are simple; if you’re self-employed or rely on another source of income, everything takes longer. iPaydayLoans is equipped to handle this situation better than some other loan brokers: alternative documentation of your income, like bank statements showing regular deposits, are accepted and won’t slow the process down.

Pros:



Earnings like Social Security and unemployment benefits are taken into account.

Clear, straightforward online application form.

Smaller same day payday loans are processed quickly.

Cons:



Acceptance isn’t totally guaranteed for individuals with low credit scores.

Smaller lender network than some other loan brokers.

3. CocoLoan – A Reliable Source of Quick Same Day Loans with No Credit Check

CocoLoan

Overview:

While most providers of easy payday loans online are honest, a few unfortunately do only what’s needed to stay within the law. CocoLoan has made it a policy to only work with lenders that don’t try to exploit their customers. Loan applications for as little as $50 or as much as $5,000 are considered, or larger amounts in the form of installment loans .

Features:

Cocoloan excludes lenders with questionable practices or too many customer complaints from its network. This can be a definite plus if you don’t know much about same day personal loans and don’t want to get taken in by false advertising.

Pros:



Can also be used to apply for same day personal loans to be paid back over several months.

Competitive interest rates.

Works only with lending companies that follow a professional code of conduct.

Cons:



Not the greatest online loan broker if you have really bad credit.

Final approval and terms depend on the lending company, not CocoLoan.

It remains your responsibility to review and understand your loan contract.

4. US Bad Credit Loans – Ideal Bad Credit Loan Broker with No Credit Check

USBadCreditLoans

Overview:

Some lenders, banks especially, focus almost exclusively on your credit score when deciding whether or not to grant you a loan. Others, like those US Bad Credit Loans , look at other factors like your income and general financial situation.

Features:

Quick payday loans are meant to be paid back within weeks, normally with your next paycheck. In the eyes of US Bad Credit Loans, at least, this means that a stable income (preferably from a formal job) is a more important indication of your ability to repay this kind of loan than a credit history stretching back several years. This makes them a good option if your credit score is below 500.

Pros:



Credit scores are taken into account, but aren’t the only thing that matters.

Usually quick with approval decisions and loan quotations.

Partnered with a large number of lending companies.

Cons:



Customers with bad credit history will have to pay a higher rate of interest.

This company has a limited track record.

5. US Installment Loans – Best Same Day Payday Loans with No Credit Check

US Installment Loans

Overview:

If you need more money, fast, than a payday advance can provide, you should probably be looking at same day personal loans. US Installment Loans handles various kinds of loans and may be able to recommend a financial product you might otherwise not have thought of.

Features:

Applying for fast payday loans online is often the best way out of a financial emergency, but can also lead you to pay more interest than you have to. Considering other forms of credit like auto title loans gives you more options to choose from – US Installment Loans makes this task nearly seamless.

Pros:



Gives you access to instant cash advances as well as other types of loans.

A low credit score won’t cause your application to be rejected out of hand.

Quick approval decisions and (usually) payouts the same or next business day.

Cons:



You may have to accept an installment loan to be paid back over a longer period.

Difficult to contact customer support if needed.

Does not lend to active military service members.

6. CashAdvance – Find Same Day Loans with Cash Advance Quickly

CashAdvance

Overview:

One of the oldest and best-known loan brokers out there, CashAdvance has relationships with a very wide range of lenders. Though their individual lending and approval policies vary, applying to multiple lending companies at once improves your chances of finding a competitive same day payday loan.

Features:

The more doors you knock on, the more likely it is that one will open for you. This is CashAdvance’s major strength: by filling out just one online form, you can potentially be placed in touch with dozens of lenders for whom you meet the pre-approval requirements. In a sense, these are bidding against each other for your business, meaning that you’ll have more same day emergency loans to choose from.

Pros:



Established business since 1997.

Large lender network means that low, average and good credit customers can all be accommodated.

Paycheck advances as well as same day personal loans of up to $10,000 available.

Cons:



Your credit score affects how many options you’ll receive and how affordable these will be.

Approval in any particular case is not guaranteed.

You may receive advertisements for credit repair and other services.

7. Fast Title Loans – Easy Application Process to Get Multiple Offers Quickly

Fast Title Loans

Overview:

Fast Title Loans specializes in same day loans of a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. These are usually payday advances, but installment loans are also available through this broker. Fast Title Loans combines a large lender network with an easy application process, enabling you to obtain more quotations in a shorter period of time.

Features:

In an emergency, it’s important to find a same day payday loan quickly, but you still shouldn’t accept the first offer to land in your inbox. It’s best to compare several offers to ensure that you’re getting a good deal – Fast Title Loans makes this possible by sending you multiple options as quickly as possible.

Pros:



Works with a moderately large number of different lending companies.

Can obtain several loan quotations within an hour or two.

Their website and application form are easy to navigate and understand.

Cons:



Some offers you’ll receive may not be quite what you were looking for.

There aren’t many customer reviews for Fast Title Loans available online.

Interest rates tend to be only about average.

8. BadCreditLoans – For Larger Same Day Emergency Loans

BadCreditLoans

Overview:

Rather than searching only for instant payday loans online, you might as well borrow a little more in the form of a personal loan and pay it off over a longer period of time – 3 months to 6 years. These credit products are what BadCreditLoans specializes in.

Features:

BadCreditLoans doesn’t allow you to take out less than $500. This is because it mainly offers personal loans, not very short-term payday advances meant to be paid back within a few weeks. Conversely, though the theoretical maximum loan amount is attractively high, anyone with poor credit will struggle to get approved for more than $2,000 or so. This loan broker is therefore best for people who need larger sums quickly and have average to good credit.

Pros:



May borrow as much as $10,000 assuming you meet the requirements.

Loans can be paid off in several installments.

Responsive customer support by phone or email.

Cons:



A minimum loan amount is higher than many customers will need.

They share customer information with advertisers.

Online reviews for this company are often negative.

9. Check Into Cash – Get Easy Same Day Loans Online Instantly

Check Into Cash

Overview:

One of the few lending companies that operate online and also out of storefronts in 22 states, Check Into Cash has been around since 1993. They offer a number of financial services, including making instant payday loans online or when you apply at one of their offices.

Features:

There is still something to be said for dealing with companies on a face-to-face basis. You can use the Check Into Cash website to ask for a loan quotation, but many people feel more comfortable if they can get answers to whatever questions they may have from a real, live person. Note that this company is a lender, not a loan broker, and its rates don’t always stack up well to those you can get by comparing multiple offers.

Pros:



Good reputation and many repeat customers.

Can apply at a physical location instead of online.

Easy application process with quick decisions about approval.

Cons:



Interest rates and fees are not the lowest.

A low credit will restrict you to borrowing smaller amounts.

Not repaying a payday loan on time can result in large penalty charges.

10. OppLoans – Same Day Payday Loans with Guaranteed Approval

OppLoans

Overview:

OppLoans markets itself as a provider of alternatives to regular easy payday loans online. In practice, though, their fees are similar to other payday lenders. They do, however, report loan repayments to the three major credit bureaus, raising your credit score over time.

Features:

OppLoans offers installment loans for periods of between 6 and 18 months. There is no penalty for early repayment, though, so you are free to use these as regular payday loans. You can apply for loan amounts ranging from $500 to $4,000, but first-time customers with limited steady earnings will be restricted to lower amounts. Your FICO score isn’t checked directly, though the same factors are used by OppLoans to determine your creditworthiness.

Pros:



Excellent ratings by former customers and consumer organizations.

A single point of contact instead of having to deal with lending companies and loan brokers separately.

Repaying loans on time improves your credit score.

Cons:



Interest rates are comparable to other small payday loan options .

. Minimum loan amount is more than you’d typically need to cover a single urgent bill.

Have to receive your salary or other income through direct deposit to apply.

Why Did We Choose These Same Day Loan Services?

The first point we checked for each is that they don’t give too much weight to a low credit score. In recent years, business closures and layouts have caused many people to run into trouble no matter how carefully they normally manage their finances and debt. All the brokers and lenders above look at other factors, especially a steady income.

These lenders and loan brokers were also selected for offering same day approval and payouts more often than not. In many cases, your bank may only process the transaction the following business day, but this isn’t the lender’s fault. Applying for quick payday loans and accepting an offer before noon will usually result in getting your money before the close of business.

Naturally, we also considered financial factors like typical APR interest, attainable loan amounts, and other fees. This is done with people with different credit scores and financial situations in mind, and we certainly insist that all this information is communicated clearly to customers.

Finally, we took into account the level of customer service you can expect, using both our own experiences and feedback from former customers as a guide. Any financial services company has probably received a few complaints, but one with a flood of critical reviews doesn’t seem like a good bet to us.

Final Thoughts

It’s important to remember that taking out a payday loan should be an occasional thing, not a regular occurrence. Borrowing is the opposite of saving, and same day loans are often expensive precisely because of the convenience they offer consumers.