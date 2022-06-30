10 Best Online Casinos in Canada for Real Money Gambling and Huge Wins

This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

The latest news on online gambling in Canada brought much joy to Ontario players. Ontario became the first place in the Great White North to legalize online casino games and grant online casinos with a local license. Still, the rest of Canada can keep safely enjoying offshore platforms: there is no ban on them.

However, it might be pretty risky to play at a website regulated by some foreign jurisdiction. To help you, ORDB got through a big chunk of expert work and brought out the best online gambling sites in Canada. The rating includes the safest platforms with positive customer feedback and exciting gaming options by top-tier providers.

So, here they are: the best online casinos for real money available for Canadian gamblers:

If you reside outside of Canada, some of these casinos are also available in the following regions:

How to Get the Most of Your Casino: Gambling Games with Highest RTP

Whatever casino you choose, you definitely want it to bring you at least a little profit. The best online casino games for real money are the ones so-called with the high RTP. RTP is Return-To-Player: a percentage that a slot has paid to players in winnings related to the overall deposit amount.

For instance, a MegaJoker slot by Netent had an overall deposit of $500,000 from all players who ever tried it. Its RTP rate is 99%, so it overall paid out $495,000.

Here is a small ranking of the highest-paying slots:

Jackpot 6000 by NetEnt: RTP 98.8%;

Blood Suckers by NetEnt: RTP 98%;

White Rabbit Megaways by Big Time Gaming, RTP 97.77%

So, if you see an online casino working with the mentioned providers, you will most likely find these titles to get the best of your experience.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

Based on the ORDB methodology, Etheremon gathered the top online casinos that welcome Canadian players. All of them are legit online casinos and work under a real online gambling license. To stay fair and unbiased, experts tested every spot for this review. So, let’s get straight to the action.

1# mBit — Best For Loyalty Bonuses

mBit is a crypto-only online casino, featuring a 2,000+ gaming library and some extra small perks. For example, you can chat with the other players, take part in exclusive tournaments, and get access to crypto guides if you are a novice.

The games collection is available only for registered users, but luckily you can complete the signing up within a couple of clicks.

Quick facts:

License : Curacao Gaming Control Board

: Curacao Gaming Control Board Website languages : English, German

: English, German Software providers : BGaming, Booming Games, Play’N Go, Evolution, Spinomenal, Ezugi, iSoftBet, and others

: BGaming, Booming Games, Play’N Go, Evolution, Spinomenal, Ezugi, iSoftBet, and others Cryptocurrencies accepted: BTC, ETH, BCH, USDT, DOGE, LTC, XRP

The library contains all top popular slots, and regularly adds new releases. You can search games by a provider or select from the following categories:

All slots . Top popular are the Hit Slot, Moon Princess, Sugar Pop, Fruit Zen;

. Top popular are the Hit Slot, Moon Princess, Sugar Pop, Fruit Zen; Provably Fair Games . Aviator, Dice, Hi Lo, Keno, etc;

. Aviator, Dice, Hi Lo, Keno, etc; Jackpots . Lucky Dragon, Fortune Dreams, Precious Egypt, Lucky Leprechaun, and more;

. Lucky Dragon, Fortune Dreams, Precious Egypt, Lucky Leprechaun, and more; Blackjack . Almost 300 titles, including live dealeCr options;

. Almost 300 titles, including live dealeCr options; Roulette . Approximately 100 titles, with live dealer tables and RNG options;

. Approximately 100 titles, with live dealer tables and RNG options; Baccarat . More than 70 live and online options;

. More than 70 live and online options; Dice . 10 variants of dice, craps, and Sic Bo;

. 10 variants of dice, craps, and Sic Bo; Video Poker. About 70 titles like Jacks or Better, Wild Texas, Classical Casino Hold’em, and more.

Welcome perks: Up to 5 BTC + 300 FREE SPINS

2# N1 Casino — Best For Casino Tournaments

N1 Casino has a pretty big library with over 1,000 games. All of them are conveniently sorted by providers and categories, so you will hardly get lost. Besides classical games, you can opt for various Mystery Drops with prize pools that may reach €500,000.

Quick facts:

License: Malta Gaming Authority

Malta Gaming Authority Website languages: English, French, German, Russian, Finnish, Polish

English, French, German, Russian, Finnish, Polish Software providers: BGaming, Novomatic, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Endorphina, Play’N Go

The platform provides convenient payment methods on hand. To be precise, you can pay via a credit card, Neosurf, iDebit, bank transfer, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, or MiFinity.

The games library includes slots, jackpot slots, table, and live dealer games. Among the top popular titles are the Mystic Orbs, Lucky Lady Moon, Live Lightning Roulette, and various Megaways titles like Aztec Magic. You can also try out instant games like scratch cards, Minesweeper, or Dice. While the table games section is pretty modest, you can find much to do with live dealers under a separate tab.

Welcome perks: 15000 EUR + 200 Free Spins

3# Red Dog Casino — Best For the Real Time Gaming Games

Red Dog features an instant-play casino and also offers special downloadable software. It is perfectly optimized for all modern mobile devices and accepts all crypto and fiat payments. It works with the only gaming provider. Still, Red Dog has all sorts of the best online casino real money entertainment: from simple slots to table games.

Quick facts:

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Curacao Gaming Control Board Website languages: English

English Software providers: RealTime Gaming

RealTime Gaming Cryptocurrencies accepted: BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT

Although the library is obviously limited, and doesn’t have any live dealer titles, it still features some great activities. Among the top popular options are the 5 Wishes, Asgard, Aladdin Wishes, and Achilles Deluxe slots.

Welcome perks: Bonus of 225% up to €12250

4# Stake — Best For Regular Promotions

Stake is one of the top popular online casinos and sports betting sites offering crypto payments. It regularly appears in the best crypto casino rankings. You can deposit and withdraw via fiats, too, and enjoy a large collection of games by top-tier providers like Microgaming.

Quick facts:

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Curacao Gaming Control Board Website languages: English, German, Spanish, Chinese, French, and more

English, German, Spanish, Chinese, French, and more Software providers: Netent, BetSoft, QuickSpin, Red Tiger, Microgaming, Playtech, Ezugi, and more

Netent, BetSoft, QuickSpin, Red Tiger, Microgaming, Playtech, Ezugi, and more Cryptocurrencies accepted: BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, TRX, EOS, BCH, DOGE

Its top popular titles include such big names as Sweet Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, The Dog House, Fruit Party, Buffalo King, and many more.

Welcome perks: 10% Rakeback Using Code 'GET10BACKBONUS'

5# CloudBet — Best For Quick Withdrawals

CloudBet works exclusively with cryptocurrencies, but allows Visa and Mastercard users to make quick deposits via MoonPay. It is not one of the biggest online casinos, with only about 1,000 games . Still, it has many popular titles by famous providers like BetSoft, Netent, Microgaming, Play’N Go, and more.

Quick facts:

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Curacao Gaming Control Board Website languages: English, French, Spanish, German

English, French, Spanish, German Software providers: BetSoft, Netent, Microgaming, Play’N Go, Evolution Gaming, Vivo, Ezugi

BetSoft, Netent, Microgaming, Play’N Go, Evolution Gaming, Vivo, Ezugi Cryptocurrencies accepted: BTC, ETH, BCH, USDT, USDC, PAX, PAXG, LINK, DAI, DASH, DOGE, LTC

Thanks to a good choice of iGaming providers, you can enjoy top popular real money online casino titles: Sweet Bonanza, Irish Gold, Mega Moolah, and more. Besides there is a Featured Games section with RTP rates up to 97,2%: Blazing Bull, Book of Atem, Queen of Ice, Amazing Link Zeus, and more. Finally, you can try out a section dedicated to high rollers with the most paying out slots.

Welcome perks: 100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC

6# Bets.io — Best For CashBack Bonuses

Bets.io gets you rid of a fear to lose: it generously refunds part of your losses with various cashback promos. It regularly adds new releases to the library and features a special section with Bonus Buy slots for higher profits.

Quick facts:

License: Curacao Gaming Control Board

Curacao Gaming Control Board Website languages: English, German, French, Spanish

English, German, French, Spanish Software providers: 1×2 Gaming, Asia Gaming, Betsoft, Blueprint Gaming, Booming Games, Evolution, and more

1×2 Gaming, Asia Gaming, Betsoft, Blueprint Gaming, Booming Games, Evolution, and more Cryptocurrencies accepted: BTC, BTH, ETH, LTC, DOG, USDT, XRP

Thanks to a picky choice of software providers, Bets.io has a great variety of high RTP slots: from classical three-reels to modern progressive jackpots. The hottest titles are the Sweet Bonanza by Netent, the Book series, Aztec Magic — to name just a few. Its live dealer games section is also worth checking out. 335 live tables is not something you see at every second casino!

Welcome perks: Daily CashBack Up to 20%

7# BitStarz — Best For Convenient Deposits

Curacao Gaming Control Board license;

24/7 customer support;

2,800 games, including slots, jackpots, table games, live dealer games, and tournaments;

Minimum deposit — 0.0001 BTC .

. Various awards: Top Customer Support, Top Online Casino of 2021, Best Crypto Casino

Special Bitcoin games section

Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

8# 7BitCasino — Best For the Games Selection

Curacao Gaming Control Board license;

Slot races with leaderboard, table games, slots, live games;

Accepts Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin;

Accepts fiat payment options: credit and debit, Neteller, Skrill, PaySafeCard, Piastrix;

About 6,000 games from top-tier providers, including iSoftBet, Amatic, Belatra, Booming, Betsoft, Endorphina, and more;

Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

9# JooCasino — Best For Mobile Gaming

Curacao Gaming Control Board license;

More than 5,000 games by Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Play’N Go, NetEnt, Thunderkick;

Native app for iOS and Android;

Accepts crypto and fiat currencies: USD, EUR, JPY, BRL, NOK, AUD, RUB, PLN, CAD, BTC, LTC, USDT, DOG, ETH, BCH;

Works with the best casino online payment methods including credit cards, Neteller, Skrill, MuchBetter;

Mystery Drops, Aviator, Table Games, Slots, Live Games;

Often appears in rankings of the best crypto betting sites

Bonus: 1000 USD + 100 Free Spins

10# Lucky Tiger Casino — Best For Daily Bonuses

Curacao Gaming Control Board license;

Daily cash bonuses;

Accepts all top popular payment methods: BTC, ETH, LTC, credit/debit cards, Neosurf;

Regular tournaments with free chips as a prize;

Games are available in a demo version without registration;

Powered by two providers: RTG and Visionary iGaming

Bonus: 260% + 100% Cashback

To sum up

If you wondered what is the best online casino for real money available in Canada, you can safely choose from this list. Don’t forget to follow the links to get your bonuses, and gamble responsibly.

Don’t let your gaming experience turn into an addiction. If you feel you have a gambling problem or you know someone who does, don’t hesitate to get help from professionals. Here is contact information that may help:

Casino sites in our review can be restricted to your country, state, or region if you live outside Canadian regions that allow iGaming. Make sure your local laws don’t prohibit online gambling and that your experience is safe and legit.