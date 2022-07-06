Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

With so much competition across all major and minor sports leagues, the odds dramatically changing, and the uncertainty of who will prevail or come back from the dead — there’s never been a greater time to bet at the best sports betting sites.

But to get the best return on your optimistic 10+ parlay picks, you’ll need to find these top online sportsbooks offering the most competitive odds.

That's where we step in. Our experts worked around the clock to single out the top online betting sites that are safe, easy to use, loaded with risk-free bets, and most importantly — the ones featuring the best odds around.

BetOnline is the best online betting site based on our player-first ranking benchmarks, but we suggest reading about all the rest. Let’s begin.

Best Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best online betting site overall

: Best online betting site overall Sportsbetting.ag : Best for sports bonuses and free bets

: Best for sports bonuses and free bets Bovada : Best sports market variety

: Best sports market variety MyBookie : Best for horse racing

: Best for horse racing Cloudbet : Best for esports

: Best for esports EveryGame : Best for newbies

: Best for newbies XBet : Valuable odds boosters

: Valuable odds boosters BetUS : Best for live betting

: Best for live betting GTBets : Best for basketball bets

: Best for basketball bets BUSR : Best for prop bets

1. BetOnline — Best Online Sportsbook Overall

BetOnline

Pros:

Over two dozen sports betting markets

15+ eSports markets

Valuable odds booster

$1,000 welcome bonus for new sports bettors

17 cryptocurrency banking options

Great live betting system with live stream

Cons:

Credit card deposit fee

BetOnline is a renowned online sports betting platform that has been in the industry for two decades. What makes it the best betting site is the high market variety combined with competitive betting odds, and a sweet $1,000 sports welcome bonus for new players.

Betting Market Variety: 5/5

You can place bets on over 25 sports at BetOnline , covering the most popular sporting events and even options outside the sports domain like entertainment and politics.

This online sports betting platform covers 30+ global racetracks and over 15 eSports markets. We like how deep the options go, including Dota 2, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Rocket League, and many other games.

The quality goes beyond the variety. We loved the betting odds and the type of bets themselves. You can place over/under bets, parlays, win bets, or live bets for maximum thrills. But that’s all standard; what’s not is finding 100+ props and specials for a single game, which is exactly what you’ll enjoy at BetOnline.

We should also share a few words about BetOnline’s Odds Booster for time-sensitive sports events — which is basically the primary stand-out feature.

Besides being a top online sportsbook, BetOnline is one of the most popular online casinos. If you ever get tired of betting on sports, give the site's blackjack catalog a go or spin some slots.

Sports Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

If you join BetOnline using Bitcoin, do not miss the bonus code CRYPTO100 for a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 at a 100% match rate. The wagering requirements are 14x.

If you prefer traditional banking, you can score a 50% match bonus up to $1,000 , with reduced rollover requirements of 10x.

Like most legal online sports betting sites these days, it pays to use cryptocurrency. At BetOnline, you will get a 35% cryptocurrency reload bonus and also enjoy a 10% crypto boost. But note that it’s not always wise to claim the crypto boost since your money will be locked in with the wagering requirements.

We should also highlight the promo code LIFEBONUS for a 25% reload bonus on the online sportsbook.

If you joined the platform to bet on eSports, some bonuses include the 20% eSports Rebate and a Parlay Power Up for extra value on your betting slip if it consists of 5+ picks.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

Another reason we highlighted BetOnline as the best online sportsbook is the crypto banking selection. Sports bettors can deposit via 17 cryptos, which are many more options than other betting sites.

Some of the available coins include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Chainline, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, etc. Fiat banking is supported but not recommended because of the 7.5% fee on credit card payments, although it’s an amount you’ll have to pay at most sports betting websites.

Cryptocurrency transactions are fee-free, meaning zero fees both on deposits and withdrawals. When cashing out, you can use 12 cryptos. Payout times for crypto are a bit slippery, though, taking up to 48 hours — but that’s only during peak days, and you’ll usually get a payout much, much quicker.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.8/5

Since undergoing a complete website revamp, BetOnline has promoted itself as one of the smoothest-running online sports betting sites. Page load times are quick, the platform looks professional, and the color combination won't strain your eyes.

If you crave a 2000s flashback, you can still access the old website design. BetOnline doesn’t have a mobile app yet, but we can't complain since the interface is fully optimized for mobile betting straight from your web browser.

The Bet Builder is especially handy when you want to create a parlay with more picks, as you won’t need to go back and forth too many times to finally narrow down the games you want to bet on.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

The customer team at BetOnline is at your disposal 24/7, every day of the year, over live chat, email, or phone. The reps and responsive, professional, and well-versed in all aspects of the online sports betting market.

Live chat will get you the fastest response, but even email inquiries receive prompt replies, usually in a matter of hours. However, before submitting an inquiry, it's best to browse BetOnline’s FAQ section.

This sportsbook is also active on social media like Twitter, posting odds, news, and of course, some memes.

Don't miss the promo code CRYPTO100 for a $1,000 welcome bonus at the best online sports betting site.

2. Sportsbetting.ag — Best Online Sportsbook for Bonuses and Free Bets

Sports Betting

Pros:

10+ sportsbook promos

Over 20 sports betting markets

19 banking options

Includes eSports options

Fair wagering requirements

Cons:

The website looks dated

SportsBetting.ag is a bona fide veteran of the online gambling world. This bookmaker has been offering sports betting services since 2003, boasting some of the best bonuses around.

Betting Market Variety: 4.6/5

You can enjoy betting on approximately two dozen sports on the website, covering college sports, racetracks, and eSports.

For non-sporting events, you can check out politics and entertainment; as far as seasonal events are concerned, you’ll enjoy great odds for the Winter Olympics and much more.

Sportsbetting.ag features a dedicated section for in-play betting and prop bets, plus all the standard betting types available on the best sportsbooks.

The website covers all the major markets for live betting, including the NFL, NBA, and NHL.

Sports Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

If you decide to create a casino account at SportsBetting.ag, redeem the promo code SB1000 to unlock a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 at a 50% match rate. For crypto users, the code 100CRYPTO will also boost your account by up to $1,000 but at a better, 100% match rate.

The wagering requirements are pretty fair at 10x.

The rest of the promotions include a 35% crypto reload, a 5% crypto boost, and a 25% deposit match.

You can also score a $25 risk-free bet using the website's Player Props tool and enjoy a 100 percent refund if the bet you placed is a loser.

And the promo train keeps rolling with a 9% horse rebate, eSports specials, a lower NHL vig, and much more. Don't miss the promos page at SportsBetting.ag, it's well worth your time.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.4/5

SportsBetting.ag covers 19 payment options, which is enough for most bettors. Crypto is more popular than fiat, and you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, Doge, or Tether.

Traditional fiat banking methods include Visa, Discover, MasterCard, American Express, wire transfer, etc.

If you opt for crypto, the minimum deposit you need to make is $20. Crypto payouts take no longer than 48 hours, which is considered a bit slow.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 3.6/5

We couldn’t ignore how dated Sportsbetting.ag’s website looks. The site screams the 2000s, and we would really love to see a redesign. On the upside, while the looks are dated, the functionality is still good. The platform is safe and encrypted, with fast page load times.

To accommodate mobile players, Sportsnetting.ag is 100% mobile-friendly for iOS and Android devices. We tested it using iPhone and Samsung smartphones, and the site delivered without a hitch.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

The support section is divided into three categories; for inquiries related to the sportsbook online, players should consult the General section.

Players can get in touch via live chat, phone, or email. The website design might be dated, but the team stays in the loop with social media and is active on Twitter.

Don’t miss out on the best sports betting bonuses; check the latest promotions at Sportsbetting.ag using this link .

3. Bovada — Best Sports Market Variety of all Betting Sites

Bovada

Pros:

Over 30 sports betting markets

75% BTC bonus up to $750 with a low rollover requirement

Swift withdrawals up to 1 hour

Prop builder

Wide range of CS:GO spreads

Cons:

High fees for credit card users

Dual betting lines

Bovada is a well-rounded online casino and sportsbook. The platform offers over 30 sports betting markets, plus racetracks and an eSports market to boot.

Betting Market Variety: 4.9/5

Bovada hosts over 30 online sports betting markets, more than just about any online sportsbook. You can bet on all popular leagues like the MLB, dive into college football, the surf league, and other niche markets, or drop sports betting altogether and bet on politics.

In addition, you’ll uncover over 20 international racetracks and 15+ eSports markets.

Bet types are just as varied and exciting as the betting markets, including parlays, totals, over/under sports bets, futures, live betting, prop bets, etc.

Bovada offers a fantastic prop builder to help you pick your game and player props easily. It’s a tool every online sportsbook should have.

On another note, we must highlight Bovada’s dual betting lines — but this won’t affect you if you’re a recreational bettor. That said, this betting site isn’t exactly suitable for pro bettors.

Sports Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

This online bookmaker is one of the first betting platforms to have accepted BTC and stands out to this day with a 75% welcome bonus of up to $750 for Bitcoin users. Remember to redeem the code BTCSWB750 before depositing in order to opt-in.

While $750 might not sound like a whole lot, we love the low 5x rollover requirement. Unlike many other online legal sports betting sites, Bovada actually makes it easier for players to withdraw their bonus money.f

Elsewhere in the bonus department, the Bovada Referral Program will boost your wallet by up to $100 for each friend you bring to the platform.

If you want to switch to casino games, the welcome bonus goes as high as $3,750 for Bitcoin deposits.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4/5

Bovada’s payment options are pretty standard, but they still cover the bases. You can opt for 9 banking methods, including credit cards, vouchers, Match Pay, and five cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and Litecoin.

Crypto payouts are fee-free and swift at Bovada, taking as little as one hour, while credit card deposits carry a hefty 15.9% fee, but that’s only for AMEX since the fees for other credit cards are lower. It’s still pretty high, though.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.4/5

Bovada’s website layout is professional and simple. Every page loads swiftly, and the platform is always straightforward to use, even for complete novices.

The website is 100% mobile-friendly for bettors, covering iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Bovada’s FAQ covers many topics, and it’s the first section you should visit if you have any uncertainties or come across an issue.

The support team is at your disposal 24/7, and you can get in touch via live chat and email. Live chat replies take minutes, while email inquiries take up to 48 hours. For public discussion, we recommend Twitter and Bovada’s Community Forum.

Don’t miss out on the super-generous $750 sports welcome bonus at Bovada with 5x wagering requirements.

4. MyBookie — Best Horse Racing Coverage of any Sports Betting Site

My Bookie

Pros:

Over 30 racetracks

Over two dozen sports betting markets

Dual welcome bonuses

Low playthrough requirements

Cons:

Slightly dated looks

Live chat support for registered users only

If you want to bet on horse racing, don't miss MyBookie. The platform hosts over 30 racetracks and a top-notch welcome bonus alongside a dedicated horse racing rebate.

Betting Market Variety: 4.8/5

MyBookie’s sports department covers over two dozen betting options, which is on par with the best online sports betting sites.

However, the true highlight is the racetracks. You’ll have over 30 options to bet on — both international and domestic (USA) — including some super-niche options like India’s Gowran and Sweden’s Solvalla.

If you pursue niche markets, you’ll find everything from the Canadian Football League to table tennis and other lower-cap markets. MyBookie covers most standard sports bets like totals, future bets, spreads, and live betting.

Sports Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

The welcome bonus at MyBookie comes in two tiers. Using the code MYB50 will grant you up to $1,000 at a 50% match rate with a 10x wagering requirement — not a bad option for newer sports bettors looking for a risk-free bet, especially since a $10 casino chip is also included in the mix.

Perhaps a more suitable bonus for you if you’re willing to deposit a bigger amount is the 10% up to $200. We know this might seem counter-intuitive, but the 1x wagering requirements make it really worth your while if you’re willing to claim the entire bonus; you’ll need to use the 200CASH code for this one.

Apart from the welcome promos, you can score a 25% reload bonus up to $500. And since MyBookie is all about racetrack bets, the platform also offers an 8% horse rebate.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 4/5

We can't complain about MyBookie’s banking section, but we can't exactly praise it either. You can use three traditional payment methods or five cryptocurrencies: Visa, MasterCard, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

You need to deposit at least $20 using crypto or $45 for credit cards. When betting online using crypto, you will enjoy zero fees, while fiat methods come with a 6% deposit fee and an extra charge between $5 and $35 per withdrawal.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4/5

Much like with SportsBetting.ag, we are counting the days until MyBookie follows the footsteps of BetOnline and revamps its layout.

Load times are not bad, but still nothing out of the ordinary. No MyBookie sports betting app is available, but the betting platform is mobile-friendly nonetheless.

Customer Support: 4/5

The contact link is available at the bottom of just about every page on the site and includes email communication only for unregistered users.

Once you have made your account, you can also use the live support chat. For public talks, head over to the casino's Twitter page.

Don't miss the promo code MYB50 for up to $1,000 in welcome bonus funds.

5. Cloudbet — Best eSports Coverage of all Sports Betting Sites

Cloudbet

Pros:

Dedicated esports section with 15+ games

Unlimited crypto withdrawals

Impeccable design

Generous loyalty program

Cons:

Geo-restricted

Crypto-exclusive

The second you open Cloudbet, you’ll get the impression that you’ve landed on an elite sports betting site — and that’s not too far off from the truth. However, you might need to use a VPN service to access it, hence the #5 spot on our list.

Betting Market Variety: 4.5/5

The variety of betting markets at Cloudbet is stellar, and it pretty much covers everything you can think of — all the way to Waterpolo, Futsal, and Squash. Do you know what squash is? Neither do we, but it sounds like our new favorite sport to bet on.

Cloudbet also hosts eSports markets and racetrack betting pages. In fact, the coverage of competitive eSports games is the best one around since you’ll enjoy odds for games not typically available anywhere else, including Free Fire, Heroes of the Storm, etc.

Unlike any US sports betting site, Cloudbet only requires an email for registration. Should you decide to get started here, we recommend using NordVPN .

Sports Bonuses and Promotions: 3/5

Truth is, we didn’t find any welcome bonus connected directly to the sportsbook. Although there is a whopping 100% up to 5 BTC welcome bonus, the T&Cs state that you can only earn it back by collecting Loyalty Points. And to collect points — you’ll need to play casino games.

Beyond that, you’ll get to enjoy odds boosters for specific leagues like the NBA or MLB. If a sporting event you are interested in is marked in yellow, the sportsbook guarantees the fairest pre-match odds.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times: 3.5/5

Cloudbet is a crypto online betting site and supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Moon Pay, Dash, Tether, and more options.

When cashing out, you can use each of the listed cryptocurrencies and enjoy swift withdrawals ranging from instant to 12 hours, depending on how busy the site is.

Since Cloudbet is a crypto-only sportsbook, you won’t be able to manage your bankroll via traditional payment methods.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.9/5

Cloudbet is darker and delivers fast page load times even when you're live betting. Quite frankly, it has the best design and functionality of all other online betting sites we tested.

Even without an app, you can still enjoy sports betting straight from your mobile web browser, and you won’t even notice the lack of dedicated software.

Customer Support: 4/5

You can reach the Cloudbet customer service over live chat and receive an instant reply to any pressing questions, 24/7. You can also contact the support team via email or browse the FAQ section. Though keep in mind that not all questions are covered there, so you’re best off chatting with a support member.

Visit Cloudbet and uncover the most extensive range of esports markets to bet on.

How We Picked the Best Online Betting Sites

Betting Market Variety:

To narrow down our list of the best sports betting apps, we searched for major sports like the NBA, NFL, and college sports, in addition to niche markets like darts or the surf league. Our experts also highlighted racetracks and eSports betting markets . That said, all sportsbooks on our list feature the widest variety of betting options and some of the most competitive betting odds you can find right now.

Sports Bonuses and Promotions:

The best online sports betting sites don’t just offer fantastic welcome bonuses and risk-free bets . They keep regular sports bettors excited with reload bonuses, boosts, and time-sensitive promotions around the clock. To that end, we paid the utmost attention to the availability of promotions for regular users, in addition to the terms and the size of the welcome offer.

Payment Options and Withdrawal Times:

Our experts searched for banking variety, including traditional fiat options, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. We didn’t just look at the sheer number of methods but also assessed the fees and payout times.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface:

Since mobile sports betting is dominant in today’s market, we instantly discarded online sports betting sites with subpar mobile optimization. We looked for fast page load times, an easy-to-use interface, and of course, maximum security and SSL encryption.

Customer Support:

When you bet online, you need a readily-available support team, 24/7, every day of the year. Most sports betting apps offer live chat and email support, but we also searched for dedicated phone lines. And since we believe transparency is the way to go, our experts also searched for forums, public chats, and social media presence.

All About the Top Sports Betting Sites

Can I Place Bets on Mobile?

Absolutely. The top betting sites support mobile betting with complete optimization for Android and iOS tablets and smartphones. Bovada and BetOnline stand out among the best sportsbooks for mobile betting.

Is BetOnline Legit?

Yes, BetOnline has been in business since 2004 and currently operates under the Panama license. But the big number of bettors trusting this bookmaker with their money is perhaps the biggest reassurance you can get of how secure it is.

What Is the Best Site for Sports Betting Online?

In our experts' opinion, BetOnline is the best sports betting site based on the variety of sports betting markets, competitive odds, and a stellar welcome bonus.

How to Withdraw Money From Online Sportsbooks?

Once verified, the process only requires adjusting the withdrawal amount and submitting the request. You will need to present an ID document for verification and usually a utility bill or another document to verify your address.

How Do I Find the Best Online Sportsbooks for Me?

Your first step is to find out whether the online betting site is licensed or not. The next step is optional but recommended and involves comparing online sportsbooks for their betting odds.

Up next, check the offerings regarding your favorite sports, whether you prefer major sporting events or niche sports betting action.

Finally, visit the bonus section and check the risk-free bet offerings. Also, test the customer service with a brief message, and don't miss the banking page to see if the betting site supports your preferred payment method.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Sports Betting Sites

In this section, we’ve summed up the main stand-out features we discussed in our online sportsbooks reviews. Check them out:

BetOnline : The best online sports betting site overall, including various sports markets. The bonus code CRYPTO100 will grant you up to $1,000 in welcome bonus money if you use crypto.

Sportsbetting.ag : This online betting site grabs the crown with a dozen betting-related promotions. The code 100CRYPTO delivers $1,000 in welcome bonus funds .

Bovada : Bovada boasts one of the best Bitcoin bonuses in the industry and fantastic options for eSports. The promo code BTCSWB750 will land you a 75% match Bitcoin bonus .

MyBookie : MyBookie has been crowned the best option for horse racetrack bettors. The promo code 200CASH is a stellar option, granting up to $200 worth of bonus funds with a 1x playthrough requirement.

Cloudbet : Cloudbet is a great bookmaker for crypto sports bettors seeking unlimited withdrawals and the biggest esports coverage. The platform greets you with a 100% match deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC ; however, you can only earn it back by playing casino games.

How to Sign Up at an Online Betting Site

Joining an online sports betting platform is easier than you think. We'll take you through the process using BetOnline as an example.

1. Register and Make Your BetOnline Casino Account

Head over to BetOnline’s official website and click the green Join button in the upper right corner.

and click the green Join button in the upper right corner. Provide valid information as requested, including your email, date of birth, full name, and phone number. Also, create a strong password.

Click on the Create Account button.

2. Verify Via Email

Head over to the email you've just entered during registration.

Open the welcome message from the BetOnline online casino and click the link inside to verify your data.

If the link does not auto-redirect you to the website, manually visit BetOnline and log into the sportsbook using your email and password.

3. Make the First Deposit and Claim the Welcome Bonus

On your BetOnline profile, enter the deposit section and select your desired banking option.

Set the first deposit amount and fund your account.

Claim the sportsbook welcome bonus; you can now place bets.

Still Looking for the Best Online Betting Site?

We hope our in-depth reviews and analysis of the best online sportsbooks helped you find a suitable option.

If you’re still unsure about what the best sports betting site is, we recommend checking out BetOnline — our No. 1 pick based on its sports coverage, competitive betting odds, and generous bonuses with fair terms.

But don't miss our summary of the other top online sportsbooks. Betting styles differ between sports bettors, and it's wise at least to check out the top 5 online sportsbooks.

Whichever online sports betting site you opt for, never chase your losses and remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.

