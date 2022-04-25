12 Best Crypto Casinos And Bitcoin Gambling Sites With Huge Bonuses

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR News 3.

Are you looking to play bitcoin slots on the best crypto gambling sites? Today's your lucky day as we look into the 12 best bitcoin casinos where you can play a great many bitcoin games.

Cryptocurrencies have become the talk of the town in our modern world, but you can't still spend crypto on a day-to-day basis. One of the industries accepting crypto assets as a viable payment option is the gaming industry. Many crypto casinos accept the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and many others.

Unfortunately, not all casinos are equal, so it might seem a tough task to find a reliable place to push your luck. Thus, we looked through customer feedback and expert reviews to identify the top choices for crypto fans:

Cryptocurrency gambling has emerged as the next big thing. The industry's most prominent online casinos now accept cryptocurrencies as a viable payment method. Their secure payments enable gamers to deposit and withdraw money swiftly and efficiently.

What were our requirements that led to these 12 cryptocurrency casinos making our list of the best bitcoin gaming platforms? Well, we kept several criteria in mind when creating this rating; they include:

Credentials and License

If you're going to play at a particular online gambling site, check out its license first. Over time, many crypto gambling platforms have improved their reputations by shielding information and deleting negative feedback. But it can't last for long.

To verify the reputation of an online gambling house, a few aspects need to be examined. First, licensing can tell a lot about how the gambling site will operate. In New Zealand, most of the largest Bitcoin casinos have permits from two of the industry's strictest regulators. These authorities are the Malta Gaming Authority and the U.K. Gambling Commission.

These organizations are recognized and valued by players all around the world, that is why many crypto casinos seek to obtain licenses from them. While the Kahnawake Gaming Authority is more flexible, fewer platforms strive to get its license.

Reviews From Trusted Sources

When it comes to bitcoin casinos, we know many fake or scam cryptocurrency gambling websites out there. So for any online gambling platform to make our list, we have vigorously checked user reviews on Trustpilot and Reddit to ensure players have had only good overall experiences.

Casino Games From Top Software Developers

The best crypto casinos online provide top games, but promotions suited to your style of play are also critical. For instance, if you choose to play live games, you'll need to verify that the crypto gambling site you're considering offers this type of slot and has unique live casino promotions. Microgaming, Play'nGo, Quickspin, Yggdrasil, and Evolution Gaming top the list of renowned game providers. On some platforms, players can also enjoy Netent-created games.

A Variety Of Payment Methods

Online gambling platforms offering players a variety of payment methods are appreciated for many reasons. The more payment alternatives a casino offers, the more secure the payment service is. To put it another way, this payment provider has determined that the online casino is in compliance with applicable laws. However, some developing online casinos lack sufficient payment alternatives since they are just starting out. Plus, gamers appreciate a wide range of payment methods since they may use any of them if one does not work.

Generously Sized Bonuses

The majority of crypto casinos attract punters offering a wide range of bonuses and promotions, usually as a welcome bonus with the first deposit. They likely provide different versions of free spins, cashback, holiday gifts, and other offers. Overall, claiming the bonus gives you a solid chance to extend the number of winnings. However, always remember about wagering requirements. In easy words, the amount of money you are required to bet before you can make a withdrawal.

Here are only the top 12 best bitcoin casinos .

12 Best Bitcoin Casinos

Stake is a unique bitcoin slot gaming platform and the best crypto sports betting site . Providing players with a fantastic experience, they can't get anywhere else. Users can enjoy a massive variety of video slots powered by big software providers like Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, BetSoft, and more.

Table games such as Baccarat, Blackjack, roulette, and different versions of video poker are also available for players' enjoyment. Live gaming is available to those who enjoy the atmosphere of playing at a land-based gambling house.

Stake is an entirely legal crypto casino with a master gaming license from the Government of Curacao. Players' financial and personal data are secured with SSL encryptions and confidential.

Users Talk…

Friendly online gaming platform with best crypto games and profit;

Good odds, 24/7 support, hassle-free deposits, and withdrawals;

Best VIP program, user-friendly casino out there.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: 10% Rakeback Using Code ' GET10BACKBONUS '

2. CloudBet - Best for Live Games

Spinomenal, Play'n GO, Microgaming, Betsoft, and Evolution Gaming are some of the game providers behind Cloudbet Casino. Crypto slots, live sports, table games, and live casino games are all available for play. The best part of it is that all of their games are accessible on the go. Herewith, you don't need to download any software or app.

Players can enjoy a fully optimized mobile casino available for smartphone and tablet devices. Mobile games include slots and table games like Gladiator slot, The Slotfather slot, and European Roulette.

Cloudbet has a 24/7 live chat facility, and players can also contact support via email. In addition, there is a selection of frequently asked questions. Cloudbet utilizes 128-bit SSL encryption to ensure the highest standard of safety at all times. All casino games are also RNG-tested and audited.

Users Talk…

Here are what users say about CloudBet casino on Trustpilot:

I found Cloudbet to be far superior;

Easy to sign up and deposit;

Instant deposit and almost instant withdrawals;

Good friendly support.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC. Use this link to claim the bonus.

3. BitStarz - Best Overall Bitcoin Casino

BitStarz is a fully functioning and legitimate bitcoin gaming platform that has been around since the year 2014. The crypto casino owns a master license from Curacao and is regulated by the Curacao gaming license board. Players at BitStarz can be confident that their financial and personal data will be kept safe, as the casino uses the best encryption technology to protect its customers.

BitStarz provides gamers with an incredible portfolio of over 2000 games, including bitcoin slot games, table games, and live games. The platform has collaborated with some of the most notable names in the software provider industry, including Evolution, Playtech, Quickspin, and others. The site offers a sizable welcome bonus. Registered users, on the other hand, can participate in a variety of promotions.

Users can make deposits and withdrawals in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether, and Litecoin) or fiat currency. There are various deposit and withdrawal options available on the crypto gambling site. BitStarz's customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can contact a customer service representative via phone, live chat, or email. And you will receive a prompt response.

Users Talk…

Regular players highlight the following upsides of BitStarz:

Great payouts, quick withdrawals;

User-friendly site with decent incentives;

Very efficient and simple gambling;

Customer service is excellent, and the staff makes you feel valued.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: Double deposit + 180 FREE SPINS. Use this link to claim the bonus today.

4. 7BitCasino - Best for Assortment Of Bitcoin Slots

7Bit represents an online casino venue created in 2014, and Dama N.V. is the current owner of the platform. Thanks to business partnerships with such acclaimed software providers as NetEnt and Microgaming, the crypto gambling site can boast fully-fledged video slots, live and virtual table games, and poker titles. Plus, the casino has the Curacao license.

Once you have registered at the venue, feel free to claim various bonuses, from a generous welcome package to multiple daily offers. The platform is well optimized for mobile play, so smartphone and tablet users won't experience any problems tasting their favorite games through iOS and Android devices.

In addition, the website utilizes Secure Sockets Layer encryption to keep punters' banking and personal information on lock. Luckily, it is a cryptocurrency casino. In other words, the venue provides multiple payment methods as well as various types of crypto. If you experience banking or game rules issues, don't hesitate to address your question to customer support service.

Users Talk...

Here are the reviews left by players at 7bitCasino:

Fantastic selection of deposit methods;

Great that 7bit has tournaments for table games;

Friendly welcome package for five first deposits.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus: $500 or 5 BTC + 100 Free Spins. Use this link to claim the bonus today.

Monday Reload Bonus: 25% match bonus of up to 0.0012 BTC or $50

Wednesday Free Spins: 100 Free Spins on deposits 0.0012 BTC

5. WildCasino - Best For Crypto Bonuses

A newcomer to the online gambling scene, Wild Casino is owned and operated by the same company behind bitcoin slot provider BetOnline Casino. Founded in 2017, Wild Casino is licensed in Panama.

Wild casino offers players up to $5,000 in bonus cash, in addition to reload bonuses and regular, weekly promotions. It also provides several cutting-edge features, including mobile gameplay and the ability to deposit and withdraw with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Wild casino has well over 200 different games from a small but eclectic selection of providers, including Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming. The gaming menu is broken into a few categories: slots, blackjack, table games, video poker, and live games.

Slots make up the majority of the menu. Betsoft has a well-earned reputation for designing high-quality slots, but less is known about Nucleus Gaming. The provider appeared in 2016 and has steadily built up its gaming catalog to over 100 exciting and unique games.

If crypto is your thing, you're in luck. Wild casino clearly wants to encourage its users to the bank via Bitcoin or other supported cryptocurrencies because they offer special enhanced bonuses every time you make a deposit.

Users Talk…

Here's what players say about the Wild Casino;

Lucrative Welcome Bonus;

Games with great and visually pleasing graphics;

Tons of deposit and withdrawal options;

Quick cashouts.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus $5000. Click this link to collect your bonus right now.

6. JooCasino - Best For Bitcoin Poker and Table Games

This casino has been making a lot of noise in the industry since it appeared in 2014. The brand is well known to avid players and new players alike. Joo Casino has been providing players with a safe and balanced gaming experience for over six years. With a range of games from the top game developers in the industry.

This casino is run by the Dama N.V., a giant casino with many online platforms under its belt. Dama N.V., a Curacao Gaming Authority licensed company, registered by Antillephone N.V. They have a knack for building casino sites and have created or at least had a hand in creating some of our favorite crypto gambling sites.

Joo Casino has the luxury of being owned by a leader in the industry. So, you can expect no disappointment in their lineup of games. Joo provides games from the best software developers in the world, such as Pragmatic Play, NextGen, Microgaming, Amatic, BetSoft, just to name a few.

Joo uses the latest sophisticated encryption techniques to secure the confidential and financial data of its users. Joo also calls for extra checks from players to avoid fraudulent activities on its platform.

User Talks…

Some of the things players love about JooCasino:

Good bonuses and tournaments with attractive winnings;

Fast payout;

Very friendly support.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus of up to $1000 + 100 FREESPINS.

7. mBit - Best for Collection Of Casino Games

With over 2000 casino games in its library, it is a bitcoin casino that packs more entertainment for its players. Users looking for an excellent mobile gambling platform will hit the jackpot with this option. However, the games work flawlessly on both desktop and mobile devices.

An extensive library of games is powered by developers such as Yggdrasil Gaming, Betsoft, Red Tiger Gaming, and more. Users can also benefit from a wild selection of bitcoin slots, table games, and live games.

The Curacao e-Gaming Regulatory Authorities regulate the cryptocurrency gambling platform. It is legal and protects all of its players' financial and personal data with modern encryption technology.

mBit has several bonus schemes that both new and existing customers can take advantage of. A new player has the chance to claim a whopping welcome bonus of 5BTC + 300 free spins.

mBit Casino is right up there with the top Bitcoin gambling sites on the market today. It gives any traditional gambling site a run for its money, with an exceptional variety of creative games, a generous distribution of deposit bonuses, and VIP perks.

The platform allows its players to quickly withdraw and deposit bitcoin anonymously to and from their casino accounts.

Users Talk…

Simple and clean interface;

One of the safest crypto casinos out there;

Fast KYC, fast withdrawals, and deposits.

Bonuses:

Deposit Bonus: Up to 5 BTC + 300 FREE SPINS. Follow this link to claim the bonus today.

8. BetOnline - Best For Bitcoin Slots Bonuses

BetOnline Casino is an online gambling platform integrated directly into the BetOnline gaming network. Players can enjoy the full range of Betsoft games, as well as a 24/7 live casino, directly through their browsers. The company holds an offshore business license from the government of Panama.

There are close to 250 titles to pick from, ensuring that players will never get bored. With a fantastic selection of Betsoft 3D Slots and table games, they have something for everyone. All of them are accessible through a web browser on desktop computers and mobile devices.

Users Talk…

In the reviews left by users on Reddit and Trustpilot, here are some of the things users underline:

Sportsbook is top-notch;

Great experience of Poker variations;

Quick payouts and trustworthy cashout process;

One of the best services in the business.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus of up to $1,000 on your first THREE deposits. Use this link to claim the bonus right away.

9. N1 Casino - Best For Promotional Offers

Instant play;

Mobile-friendly website;

Live chat 24/7 with a team of friendly customer support agents;

Live Casino;

SSL encryption to keep players' personal and financial data safe;

A variety of payment methods are available for deposits and withdrawals.

Bonuses:

Use this link to get the bonus.

10. Bitcoin Penguin - Best For Mobile-Friendly Website

3D video slots;

Licensed online gambling platform;

Easy registration process;

Top-notch live dealer games.

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS. Use this link to claim the bonus.

11. BitcoinCasino.us - Best for Fast Crypto Payout

Good selection of games;

Live dealer games are available;

Live chat support is available 24/7;

Quick payouts.

Bonuses:

Deposit Bonus of up to 1 BTC. Use this link to get the bonus.

12. SuperSlots - Best For Zero Payout Fees

Cryptocurrency users pay no transaction fees;

Excellent, straightforward design;

There are over a hundred different real-time game alternatives available;

In terms of network security, the platform is fully protected.

Bonuses:

Use this link to get the bonus.

FAQ

Is bitcoin gambling legal?

Yes, bitcoin gambling is legal, where fiat currency gambling through USD, Euro, and other currency gambling is legal. Bitcoin gambling has not been subjected to any kind of separate legislation as yet. At this time, cryptocurrencies in gambling are considered a mode of payment. Maybe, in the near future, some legislation may come into place in different countries to regulate bitcoin gambling into legal jurisdiction.

What distinguishes crypto casino sites from traditional online casinos?

Crypto casino sites are online gaming establishments that accept cryptocurrency payments. Because cryptos are relatively new to the online gaming sector, not all casinos on the market use them. Only the most seasoned online gaming sites accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, or any other cryptocurrency.

Can I get casino bonuses using Bitcoin?

Absolutely! In reality, as more online casinos accept Bitcoin, it is becoming a trend. Because Bitcoin is considerably easier to understand than conventional cash, online casinos gain enormously from enabling consumers to wager with it. As a result, some online casinos will provide first-time registration bonuses for players, such as free spins or a percentage bonus, among other things. Your bitcoin casino of choice may provide continuous casino bonuses for all types of currencies, with some platforms giving Bitcoin-specific incentives.

How to make a bitcoin deposit at a casino?

The depositing procedure is straightforward. For the vast majority of online bitcoin casinos, all you need to do is visit the Casino's Deposits page. When you select the Bitcoin option, you will be given instructions for putting Bitcoin into your casino account.

How can I open an account with a cryptocurrency casino?

You sign up for a crypto casino account in the same manner that you would for any other online casino. You provide a few personal data, make a deposit, and get ready to play the huge range of games on offer.

Final Thoughts

This is a solid list of the best bitcoin casinos on the market at this moment. You cannot go wrong by choosing the online gaming platform above. Cryptocurrency gaming is shaping the new landscape of online gambling as well as crypto sports betting. Bitcoin slot providers are not only safe and legal but also offer tons of incentives to their new and registered users.

