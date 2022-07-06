Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

If you’re looking for some high-octane card action in the form of poker tournaments and cash games, look no further — we have the best crypto poker sites to fill that void.

We reviewed the best online poker sites that accept crypto deposits for player traffic, tournaments, and security, but we also paid attention to less-popular poker games you should try.

Our top pick is Ignition thanks to its stellar poker platform, new player protection, and fantastic tournaments for both experienced and rookie poker players.

All other poker sites excel in different categories, so let’s check them all out and help you make an informed decision.

Best Crypto Poker Sites

1. Ignition — Best Crypto Poker Site Overall

Paradise Media

Pros:

Casino and poker crypto bonus up to $3,000

Anonymous tables that protect new players

Monthly $1M GTD poker tournament

30+ live dealer games

Several poker games with large jackpots

High player traffic

Cons:

Limited range of casino poker games

Since launching in 2016, Ignition has been considered one of the top poker sites by players from around the world.

This is the perfect online casino for you if you not only like to play poker online but also enjoy other games like slots and live dealers.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

Ignition has a much higher poker bonus than many other online crypto casinos.

For new players depositing via crypto, there’s a 150% match bonus up to $3,000 split between the casino and poker room, and you’ll start unlocking the $1,500 poker part as soon as you start earning rake by playing Texas Hold’em or Omaha.

Beyond that, you’ll get a handsome cash reward each time you land a Royal Flush (like that ever happens), and a Bad Beat bonus worth $1,000 each time your Aces full of Kings get busted by a better hand.

Poker Variety: 4.8/5

Whether you want to play at cash tables or tournaments , this online poker platform will always have something available thanks to its high traffic.

Players can indulge in Omaha Hi-Lo, Omaha Pot Limit, and Texas Hold’em for both cash games and tournaments. Ignition utilizes anonymous seating, which keeps the card sharks away since this makes it impossible to target weaker players.

This online casino offers daily and weekly tournaments, including jackpot sit-and-gos, knockout tournaments, and a weekly GTD (guaranteed) tournament with a $150,000 prize pool.

Better yet, they hold a monthly tournament with a GTD prize pool of a stunning $1 million. Beyond that, there are a handful of low-stakes tournaments with buy-ins of about $5, as well as freeroll tourneys that’ll book you a place in other high-GTD events if you win.

Ignition provides an array of video poker titles as well, and for table poker, they offer Tri Card, Pai Gow, and several games with jackpots often set at $40,000, including Caribbean Hold’em. It’s a decent range, but we know better.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

All the bitcoin casinos on our list offer the three standard types of table games: blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. So, we are going to take a look at some of the more unique options you can find at these online casinos.

Here, some uncommon table games include Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, craps, and Roll the Dice.

Ignition also offers dozens of very popular slots, and several feature large progressive jackpots, like “A Night with Cleo” and “Gold Rush Gus.”

Banking Options: 4.5/5

This online gambling platform accepts all major credit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and several other cryptocurrencies for deposits.

For payouts, options include bank wire transfer, check by courier, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin. If you opt for crypto withdrawals, you’ll get your money within 24 hours.

Misc: 5/5

Players can also enjoy many specialty games at this online casino, including Keno Draw, seven bingo games, and the arcade-style game, “ThunderCrash.”

Virtual sports are also offered here, and you can bet on realistic computer-generated car and horse races, soccer games, and other activities.

This online casino provides over 30 live dealer tables with a dozen blackjack variants, roulette, and baccarat, including Super6.

2. Bovada — Best for Real Money Poker Tournaments

Paradise Media

Pros:

Live poker room with a wide variety of tournaments

High traffic

Bonuses for each section

Over 30 live dealer games

Freeroll tournaments

Fantastic sports betting platform

Cons:

Not suitable for pro poker players

Bovada is one of the most popular crypto platforms for poker. This poker site stands out with its excellent selection of live dealers and exciting tournaments for poker players.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

Bovada offers many welcome bonuses for each of its sections, including a solid first deposit poker bonus.

All of Bovada’s casino bonuses are impressive, and you’ll rarely find better value at other Bitcoin poker sites.

Poker Variety: 5/5

While you will only find a handful of table and video poker games here, Bovada’s impressive online poker room, which features anonymous seating, more than makes up for it.

For cash games, players can enjoy poker variants of no-limit, pot-limit, and fixed-limit for Texas Hold’em, Omaha Hi-Lo, and Omaha Hold’em games. Bovada’s ring games also feature zone poker — the so-called fast-fold poker — which is designed to cut the time you spend waiting.

Players who are into tournaments will likely be thrilled with all the offerings here. Tourneys include two weekly GTD contests for $100,000 and $150,000, respectively. There’s also a monthly tourney with a prize pool of one million dollars.

Players can also enjoy daily sit-and-go tournaments, as well as knockouts, multi-table tournaments, turbo, and satellites.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

Bovada’s casino section is well-organized, making it easy for players to find what they are looking for. For table games, there are over a dozen options to choose from, including Andar Bahar and Roll the Dice.

The bulk of Bovada’s casino is dedicated to slots, with over two dozen progressives, all of which are mainstream titles like “Reels and Wheels XL” and “Cyberpunk City.”

Banking Options: 4.5/5

Bovada provides 9 deposit methods, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, MatchPay, Voucher, LTC, BTC, BCH, and ETH.

For payouts, players can choose a check by mail, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin SV. Crypto withdrawals are processed within an hour, which is fantastic.

Misc: 5/5

Besides the high-quality poker options, Bovada features a robust sportsbook, which has dozens of betting markets to choose from.

Known as one of the best sports betting sites, players can wager on all the major leagues and sports, as well international sports, entertainment offerings (like award shows and celebrity relationships), and niche sports like snooker.

Bovada also has a dedicated section for specialty games, where you can play “ThunderCrash,” and a variety of bingo and keno games.

In addition, they have virtual sports to bet on and to top everything off, this one-stop-shop casino provides over 30 live dealer tables for varieties of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

3. Cafe Casino — Best Video Poker Selection of all Crypto Poker Sites

Paradise Media

Pros:

10+ video and casino poker options

Over 35 online slots with progressive jackpots

350% Bitcoin bonus

Quick, 1-hour crypto withdrawals

Cons:

Live poker not available

This stylish online casino offers a handful of interesting video poker and table games, live dealers, and daily slot and card game tournaments.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

New players using Bitcoin to make their first-ever deposit get a whopping 350% match bonus up to $2,500 . Alternatively, when using credit cards for their first deposit, players are offered a 250% match up to $1,500.

No promo codes are necessary, simply select the offer in the cashier before making your first deposit. Both promotions have industry-standard 40x wagering requirements, and playing video poker will contribute 10% towards the rollover, whereas games like Tri Card Poker contribute 20%.

Beyond that, there’s a loyalty and referral program, as well as a weekly mystery bonus that you’ll get every Thursday into your casino account.

Poker Variety: 4/5

You can only enjoy video and casino poker at Cafe casino. Table options include Pai Gow, Tri Card Poker, and two Caribbean Hold’em games, alongside two Let ‘Em Ride variants with $40,000 jackpots.

This online gambling site also offers eight video poker titles, including the popular “Joker Poker 10 Hands” and “Bonus Deuces Wild.”

Casino Games: 4.5/5

Cafe’s unique table games include the very fun Lucky Wheel, Perfect Pairs, Blackjack Zappit, and Teen Patti Rapid, among others.

The collection of slot machines is very impressive, as nearly all of them are mainstream titles. Their dozens of progressive jackpot slots include “Lawless Ladies,” “Shopping Spree,” and “Mister Money,” among many more.

Banking Options: 5/5

You can fund your account at Cafe Casino via Bitcoin, Ethereum, Visa, Mastercard, and several other options.

For payouts, players can choose Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and bank wire transfer. Each crypto withdrawal you initiate will most of the time be processed and delivered within an hour.

Misc: 4.5/5

Cafe Casino also features a live casino, covering all the standard games, though there are fewer options than at many other online casinos with live dealers.

Their specialty games include arcade-style selections, Keno Draw, and several bingo options, including the popular Go-Go Bingo.

Additionally, you’ll uncover daily tournaments for blackjack, baccarat, and several slots. This is where players compete for a set amount of time, usually 10 minutes, in a particular game, and the Top Three winners get a cash bonus.

4. mBit Casino — Best Crypto Welcome Bonus of all Bitcoin Poker Rooms

Paradise Media

Pros:

Up to 5 BTC welcome package

Nearly 40 game studios

30+ poker variants

Stellar slots selection

Cons:

Live dealer games restricted for US players

Players looking strictly for a dedicated online crypto poker platform should definitely check out mBit.

mBit has been a popular destination for gamblers since its launch in 2014, and many players consider it one of the best Bitcoin poker sites for an array of reasons, including the incredible Bitcoin welcome package, many software providers (including Betsoft), and a solid selection of table games.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

mBit offers an excellent deposit bonus package good for your first three deposits:

You’ll get a 110% match bonus up to 1 BTC on your first deposit. If you deposit 0.005 BTC or more — you’ll get an additional 300 free spins.

on your first deposit. If you deposit 0.005 BTC or more — you’ll get an additional 300 free spins. On the second deposit, players get a 100% match up to 2.5 BTC

The third deposit bonus is a 75% match up to 1.5 BTC.

All three bonuses have a total value of up to 5 BTC, which is a great way to start your casino poker journey. The wagering requirements are 35x.

Poker Variety: 4/5

When it comes to video and casino poker, mBit doesn’t disappoint.

You’ll uncover 4 video poker titles, as well as over 25 table poker options, including unique titles like the 3D Texas Hold’em, Draw Hi-Lo, Oasis Poker, Triple Edge, and more.

The only downside (probably the biggest one) is that you won’t get to play Texas Hold’em head-to-head against other players.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

This Bitcoin poker site offers many unique table games, including Casino War, Super Wheel, 3D Roulette, Dragon Tiger, and dozens more.

They also offer over 1,000 slot games, including nearly 100 slots with jackpots, alongside an array of provably fair titles that are exclusive to Bitcoin casinos.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

Because this is a Bitcoin casino, you’ll only get to utilize cryptocurrencies to manage your bankroll.

For crypto deposits and withdrawals, mBit accepts Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash, as well as Tether.

While the casino doesn’t provide a large assortment of banking options, your Bitcoin poker winnings will be instantly delivered when you initiate a payout.

Misc: 4/5

You won’t find many specialty games at this casino — at least, without really digging for them — but the provably fair games selection is outstanding and includes titles like Aviator, Plinko, Hilo, Mines, and more.

If you have any questions or encounter an issue, you have a reliable 24/7 support team that you can reach via live chat or email.

5. BitStarz — Best Poker Site for Unique Poker Games

Paradise Media

Pros:

Award-winning crypto casino

Few unique poker games

3,500+ online casino games

Bitcoin-exclusive titles

Cons:

No live poker rooms

The live casino section is geo-restrictive

A leader in the crypto gambling industry, this Bitcoin poker site has received numerous awards since its 2014 debut, including two Best Online Casino awards in 2018 and 2021.

Bitcoin poker players love this site because of its massive collection of games and a handful of casino poker variants. Bitstatz will also give you a no deposit bonus to help you kick things off.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

This Bitcoin poker site offers new players a multi-deposit bonus welcome offer:

100% match up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins on your first deposit

50% match up to 1 BTC on your second deposit

50% up to 2 BTC on your third deposit

100% match up to 1 BTC on your 5th deposit for a total bonus value of up to 5 BTC.

New players will get a no deposit promotion worth 20 free spins just for verifying their account. No codes are necessary; simply select the welcome offer that you desire when depositing.

Poker Variety: 4/5

This is one of the best Bitcoin poker sites for a variety of casino poker games.

Bitstarz features over 20 table poker titles, including Oasis Poker, Russian Poker, Poker Pursuit, and many more.

We especially liked the Wild Texas variant, which we didn’t find at any other Bitcoin poker site — a game featuring similar rules to Texas Hold’em with the competition and bluffing aspect removed.

Casino Games: 5/5

With nearly 4,000 games to choose from, this is many players’ favorite online casino.

Bitstarz’s slot selection is powered by over a dozen software providers, with hundreds of mainstream slots and dozens of jackpots.

They have a virtually endless list of table games, consisting of variants of all the standard titles. Unique games include Four Aces, More or Less, and Six Shooter.

Banking Options: 4/5

Even though Bitstarz is famous as a crypto-only casino, they also accept deposits via regular payment options — but they’re all restricted for players from the USA.

So, you can only fund your account via Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether. This crypto poker website doesn’t charge fees for any Bitcoin transactions, and you’ll get to enjoy instant payouts.

Misc: 4.5/5

Outside of their table and slot games, the casino is a bit unorganized. If you poke around, you can find some specialty titles, like a few bingo games, and the unique offerings of Keno Xperiment and Minesweeper.

There’s also a stellar range of provably fair games not available anywhere else, as well as a few exclusives like the Bitstarz Billion.

How We Ranked the Top Bitcoin Poker Sites

Welcome Bonuses:

We studied the value of a bonus that could be used for any of the poker games available at the online casinos we recommend. Each poker site on this list has a Bitcoin bonus that you can use to play poker games.

Poker Variety:

We analyzed the table, video, and live dealer poker games offered to players, as well as the availability of tournaments and cash games.

Casino Games:

We know that most poker players like to venture into the casino section, so we considered the number of games offered and the game types.

Banking Options:

We considered the number of banking options on tap when narrowing down our list of online poker rooms, the convenience of the methods, and the withdrawal times.

Misc:

If an online poker platform also offered live dealers, a sportsbook, specialty games, or exclusive titles, then they received extra marks.

All About the Best Online Crypto Poker Sites

Is Playing Online Poker With Crypto Safe?

Playing poker with crypto is just as safe as depositing via credit cards. The most important thing is whether the casino you’re playing at is secure or not — not the payment method itself.

We only recommend trustworthy and reputable poker websites, allowing you to enjoy a safe poker experience.

What is Texas Hold’em?

This is many poker players’ favorite game, and it is by far the most popular type of poker.

In all standard poker games, the hand is formed of the best five cards. In Texas Hold’em, players have two personal cards, called pocket cards. Eventually, through the rounds, five community cards are placed face-up on the table.

Players must use both of their pocket cards with three of the five cards on the table to form their best hand. Of course, there are a ton of strategies and years of struggles before you master the game and the bluffing shenanigans, but yeah — that’s the basics.

What is Omaha Hold’em?

Omaha Hold’em is similar to Texas Hold’em, except a player receives four pocket cards and must use two of them and three river cards to form the best hand possible. This is more aggressive compared to Texas Hold’em, and there’s usually more action at Omaha ring games.

What is Omaha Hi-Lo?

This poker game is also known as split-pot poker. Here, there are two pots instead of one, with one pot having a higher value, and players compete for both pots.

Is Signing Up at an Online Poker Site Hard?

No, signing up at online poker rooms is fairly simple, as you’ll only need to provide a few personal information and confirm your email. Below, we cover creating an account in detail, so it should only take you a few minutes, and you will be playing online poker in no time.

How Do I Know Which Crypto Online Poker Site is Best for Me?

We rated Ignition as the best overall online poker site because they received high marks in every category we rated, but you may also prefer one of the other gambling websites based on your particular preferences.

Comparing the Top 5 Poker Sites for Crypto Players

Let’s take a quick look at what each online crypto poker site has to offer:

Ignition : Mostly popular for its top online poker room filled with tournaments and cash games, high player traffic, and table games with jackpots. You can get started at this top-rated crypto poker site with a generous welcome offer worth 150% up to $3,000 split between the online poker and casino section.

Bovada : This online poker website is mostly popular for its many exciting poker tournaments and robust sportsbook. Get started with a poker bonus by using the code PWB500 for a 100% match up to $500.

Cafe Casino : Known for its convenient banking options with fast payouts, over a dozen video and table poker options, and daily card and slot tournaments. Use Bitcoin on your first-ever deposit for a 350% match bonus of up to $2,500.

mBit Casino : One of the best Bitcoin poker casinos, known for its wide variety of video and table poker titles. Claim an incredible 110% up to 1 BTC Bitcoin bonus plus 300 free spins on your first deposit.

BitStarz : A dedicated crypto casino with nearly 4,000 games to choose from, featuring a few unique poker titles not available anywhere else, and a solid selection of video poker games. On your first Bitcoin deposit, receive a 100% match up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins.

How to Sign Up at a Crypto Poker Site

Creating an account at Bitcoin poker sites is fairly simple; since Ignition topped our list, we will walk you through how to create an account with them.

Step 1: Open Ignition

Click the orange “ Join ” button located in the upper right corner of the page

” button located in the upper right corner of the page Fill out the form that pops up

Accept the terms and click “Register”

Step 2: Confirm your Phone Number

You will receive an SMS message from Ignition

Enter the code you got on your phone to verify your phone number

Create a PIN on the next window that pops up

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus and Make a Deposit

Once verified, open the “Cashier” section

Select a cryptocurrency

Enter the code IGWPCB150 to claim the 150% welcome bonus

to claim the 150% welcome bonus Scan the address or copy it to send a payment via crypto to Ignition

You are now set to play online poker in the top-rated poker room on our list

Still Looking for the Best Crypto Poker Sites?

We hope our in-depth analysis of the top cryptocurrency poker sites provided you with enough information and helped you decide where to play poker.

We strongly recommend getting started at Ignition if you want the best overall poker experience you can possibly have. You’ll enjoy tournaments, ring games, jackpots, poker-specific bonuses, and enough traffic at any time of the day — which is pretty much all you need.

However, we also suggest you take another look at our list and the “best for” categories for each casino so that you can best decide what suits you based on your preferences.

Playing poker is fun, but you should always remember to gamble responsibly!

