14 BEST BITCOIN CASINOS PICKED BY HIGH-ROLLERS IN 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

The amount of bets with crypto coins has doubled since 2021, which is a sure sign that bitcoin gambling is flourishing. No wonder top online casinos now shift towards BTC gaming or try to combine gambling with bitcoin and fiat money. To ensure your bitcoin gambling experience is favorable, it is necessary to choose a legit bitcoin gambling site. Having tested 126 online casinos and interviewed 60 high-rollers, ORDB’s experts have identified 14 leaders of the crypto gambling industry in 2022. Let us disclose the details!

14 Best Real Money Crypto Casinos Picked by High-Rollers in 2022

#1 Stake — Best Promos, Challenges, and Giveaways

Stake

Why Stake?

Stake is worth visiting for its Stake Originals: there aren’t many of them, but they are fun and varied. Thus, they have their own Hilo, Dragon Tower, Slide, and others, each with top-notch graphics and free demo. Finally, all bets at Stake are verified using the provably fair algorithm. If you are interested in bitcoin gambling trends, Stake has a great blog with industry news, how-to guides, reviews of the latest bitcoin gambling games, and more.

Games and software providers

The crypto casino has a comprehensive game assortment with all classic categories. So, we see slots, live casino games, table games, and others. There are thousands of bitcoin casino games in total. You can sort them by provider, feature, alphabet, or popularity. Some game categories to drop in Stake are Stake Originals, Stake Exclusives, and games shows. The casino has a rich sportsbook too, which is why it often appears among the best bitcoin betting sites .

What are the top picks for BTC gambling here? Here is a short list:

Slots: Sweet Bonanza, Sugar Rush, The Dog House, Gorilla Mayhem, Floating Dragon, The Hand of Midas.

Sweet Bonanza, Sugar Rush, The Dog House, Gorilla Mayhem, Floating Dragon, The Hand of Midas. Live games: Blackjack Live, Roulette Live, Crazy Coin Flip, Monopoly Big Baller, Cash or Crash.

Blackjack Live, Roulette Live, Crazy Coin Flip, Monopoly Big Baller, Cash or Crash. Table games: Blackjack, Hilo, Roulette, Sic-Bo, Red Dog, and others.

Bonuses, promos, and VP programs

The platform is a perfect fit for those who prefer crypto casinos with great challenges, tournaments, and races. Stake is exactly that type of casino! It has $50k weekly giveaways and daily $100k races. It also offers Telegram challenges and the best series of forum quizzes. Plus, there are VIP challenges, slot challenges, and level-ups. In other words, Stake is a crypto casino with something for everyone regarding promos.

Banking

Stake is among those crypto casinos that allow purchasing crypto on their website through MoonPay. The casino warns its clients that they only allow a withdrawal after they have verified the client with their KYC policy.

Wrapping up

Stake might be an excellent choice on the condition that you:

Like casino challenges and giveaways;

Take an interest in the news of the bitcoin gambling industry;

Prefer your crypto casino to verify fairness with the Provably Fair algorithm.

Exclusive bonus: 10% Rakeback using ‘GET10BACKBONUS’ .

#2 7BitCasino — Best Provably Fair BTC Games

7BitCasino

Why 7BitCasino?

7Bit Casino is one of the record-setters in the crypto gambling universe. The online gambling hub has 7K+ games of all kinds! Moreover, it is also a nice option for gamblers who use bonuses. There is bonus diversity and some daily perks both casual and adept gamers might like.

Games and software providers

The casino has an impressive collection of provably fair BTC games with hundreds of brand-new titles such as BSG’s Primal Hunt or Endorphina’s Cupid. 7K+ games is a sufficient fact to describe the assortment.

Bonuses, promos, and VP programs

Races are what 7BitCasino knows its way around. They are presented in a great variety in this crypto casino: Joker race, weekly race, lucky race, and welcome race. Overall, 7BitCasino is generous with bonuses. Apart from the splendid welcome pack, there are likewise Wednesday free spins, Monday reload as well as daily and weekly cashback. The casino has a great ten-layer loyalty program with Monday bonuses and a fixed exchangeable comp point rate.

Banking

This Bitcoin gambling website focuses on cryptos of all kinds. Of course, you are unlikely to find a game created for coins that are not on Coinbase, but the most popular options are available.

Wrapping up

7Bit is the finest option for gamers because

There is an impressive game collection;

The casino has good bonus offers that can help different types of gamers;

It is a 100% crypto-focused gambling website.

Exclusive bonus: 100% bonus + 100 free spins .

#3 BitStarz — Best Bitcoin Video Slots

BitStarz

Why BitStarz?

We appreciate many things about BitStarz, but, first and foremost, we love its splendid design. BitStarz’s website is incredibly exciting to explore as it translates an atmosphere of feast and entertainment. Hot and cold games, a Find Me a Game wheel, Megaways and buy bonus games, total jackpot statistics, and BitStarz news are examples of what this crypto casino offers.

Moreover, this is a triple-crowned crypto casino with many rewards. So, there are medals from AskGamblers and other independent estimators. Sometimes it seems unrealistic that a casino gets so much appreciation. Still, gamblers understand the hype around BitStarz when they experience its benefits.

Games and software providers

The game assortment is to what BitStarz owes its status as the best crypto casino . With an immense collection that hosts over 3k titles from leading providers, this casino has something to meet every taste. Games have outstanding graphics and come with real-time statistics on winnings and a detailed description of the game’s rules, RTP, provable fairness, and strategy tips.

Bonuses, promos, and VP programs

BitStarz has a super generous welcome bonus, and after the first four deposits, its clients are likewise eligible for weekly cashback and free spins. From the standpoint of promos, this casino is best for those after short-term (less than a week) tournaments. Depending on the tournament, the weekly prize pool at BitStarz varies between €1k and €50k.

Banking

The casino accepts a variety of coins, such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum, to name but a few. Deposits and withdrawals are free and instant. There is a maximum withdrawal limit, which is 10 BTC.

Wrapping up

Given the above, we recommend BitStarz for

Amazing user-friendliness;

Stellar ten-stars reputation;

A huge variety of games;

Regular tournaments with huge prizes.

Exclusive bonus: Double deposit + 180 free spins .

#4 Cloudbet — Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Cloudbet

Why Cloudbet?

Cloudbet’s live game section with top-notch titles from Vivo, Ezugi, and Authentic Gaming makes it the best Bitcoin gambling site . In addition, Cloudbet provides RTP for every game, a great and rarely found feature that allows players to choose games with the highest odds of winning. Finally, a separate section with provably fair arcade games, including Spribe’s Aviator.

Cloudbet is also one of the most convenient options because the website has smooth optimization for tablets and mobiles. But Cloudbet is overall versatile and meets 100% demands of all gamblers regardless of their preferences. In other words, that is one BTC gambling website for all gaming needs.

Games and software providers

Besides the aforementioned live game assortment, Cloudbet crypto casino has a comprehensive selection of traditional games. There are thousands of titles from leading software providers such as ELK Studios, Tom Horn Gaming, Betsoft, and Spinomenal. Game themes are super-varied: space, action, food, and magic are only a few examples of what you find here. Some fun game categories to drop in this bitcoin casino for are featured games, high roller games, live RTP games, and virtuals.

Some top gambling picks are:

Slots: Forge of Fortunes, Amazon Kingdom, Hand of Anubis, Amazing Link Bounty, Book of Sirens, and Take the Kingdom.

Forge of Fortunes, Amazon Kingdom, Hand of Anubis, Amazing Link Bounty, Book of Sirens, and Take the Kingdom. Live entertainment: Blackjack Riga, Blackjack Berlin, Blackjack Salon Prive (99,5% RTP!), Peek Baccarat, Speed Roulette, Teen Patti.

Blackjack Riga, Blackjack Berlin, Blackjack Salon Prive (99,5% RTP!), Peek Baccarat, Speed Roulette, Teen Patti. High-roller games: XXXTreme Lightning Roulette, Deal or No Deal, Crazy Time.

Bonuses, promos, and VP programs

Cloudbet crypto betting hub is number one on our top list because it has a huge welcome bonus of up to five bitcoins. Besides this, the bitcoin casino has a perk set comprising regular free spins and deposit bonuses. Those after tournaments are also likely to appreciate Cloubdet’s Spinomenal Series with a €100k prize pool and Mega Flash Win with a 1000x bet multiplier.

Banking

The bitcoin casino accepts a variety of crypto coins, including but not limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. According to AskGamblers and TrustPilot, players appreciate that withdrawals are instant and that they can purchase crypto directly from the website using MoonPay. We recommend carefully studying the banking info in your casino account as the casino can incur 5% on both deposits and payouts to cover transactional costs.

Wrapping up

To sum up, Cloudbet is a perfect fit for those who:

Are fond of live casino games;

Look for a crypto casino with a huge bitcoin bonus;

Would love to know the RTP of each game.

Exclusive bonus: 100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC .

#5 mBit — Best Selection of Video Poker

mBit

Why mBit?

mBit’s sole drawback is that it does not work in many countries. Everything else is top-notch or at least good. The casino offers many promotions and games, but its more significant feature is 100% focus on crypto. The latter, in turn, means that mBbit is a gambling website that ensures your crypto gambling experience is stellar.

Games and software providers

mBit has an outstanding game assortment with more than 3k games, including live dealer games, provably fair games, video poker, and jackpots. The list of bitcoin game providers includes

Ygdrassil;

NoLimitCity;

Evolution Gaming;

Pragmatic Play;

Red Tiger;

BetSoft, and other great game creators.

Bonuses, promos, and VP programs

The crypto casino provides a massive welcome bonus for as many as the first three deposits. Also, mBit has a lot of fun and exciting promos, from Bitty Quizzes and Piggy Bank to Independence Day celebrations and Fruit Disco Megastacks.

Banking

mBit has free instant withdrawals with large maximum limits, which is not always the case with other bitcoin gambling sites.

Exclusive bonus: 175% bonus up to 2.5 BTC + 300 free spins .

#6 CoinSlotty — Best Instant Win Games

CoinSlotty

Why CoinSlotty?

CoinSlotty has amazing instant win games: they are brand-new with top-notch graphics and fun themes such as cricket, space, or spinners. Another feature that makes this bitcoin casino stand out from its competitors is its sleek and simple design. CoinSlotty has, perhaps, the most minimalistic website, which makes it an excellent place to give your eyes a rest.

Games and software providers

The crypto casino game assortment is rich. There are thousands of games, from slots to live casino games and dozens of providers from Amatic Industries to Peter & Sons. We especially like their feature games section, full of great new titles such as Yggdrasil’s Big Benji Bonanza or Gameart’s Angry Dogs.

A nice feature worth mentioning is CoinSlotty’s win statistics. The latter provides real-time data on three types of wins: the latest, biggest, and luckiest ones. Like other crypto gambling sites, Coinslotty lets newcomers enjoy games for free, but it has not always been like that. We must highlight how the casino has become more casual-gamer-friendly but also sustains its offers for high rollers. Although, there are some games that both casual BTC gamblers and risk lovers will love:

Mega Cash Stacks;

Eye of Perisa (series);

Demon Fox;

Fighting Girls;

Mighty Medusa;

Pearls of the Ocean.

Bonuses, promos, and VP programs

CoinSlotty has a unique bonus program. Two major perks are the happy hours’ booster bonuses (special bonus for each day of the week) and Monday and Friday cashback. Besides, Coinslotty’s promos are designed to motivate certain users’ activity. For example, to stimulate players to verify their phone numbers, CoinSlotty gives a package of 10 free slots to every player with a verified number.

Plus, Coinslotty has one of the most comprehensive VIP programs. It is also unique, as it lets gamblers reach up to forty-one levels, the last being Infinity, which bestows 3K USDT, 100 FS, 5x boosts, and 20% cashback. In contrast, the fortieth level gives only 800 USDT, 100 FS, 4x boost, and 15% cashback. And all the previous levels have moderate enhancements, while the Infinity stage lets you leap three times further.

The bonus shop is another outstanding project Coinslotty can boast. Gamblers can accumulate points and spend them on FS with minimum wagering requirements or exchange for cash (x5 wagering!). But also, the casino lets members pay for subscriptions like Apple Music and Disney+ with zero extra conditions. The shop is so diverse that you might even buy... a PC there...

Banking

The crypto casino has a very simple banking system. They accept a variety of cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC. ETH, LTC, etc.). Deposits and withdrawals are free, instant, and without maximum limits. There are minimal limits, though, which differ depending on the selected cryptocurrency.

Wrapping up

In a nutshell, CoinSlotty is your cup of tea if:

You are after new top-notch instant win games;

You prefer bitcoin gambling sites with minimalistic design;

You are interested in the bitcoin casino’s real-time wins statistics.

Exclusive bonus: Up to 20% cashback .

#7 Red Dog Casino — Best RTG Games Assortment

Red Dog

Why Red Dog Casino?

We say “yes” to Red Dog Casino for their lovely website theme, downloadable casino software, and mobile-adapted games. One more thing you are likely to appreciate about this casino is its monthly RTP reports. They provide info on the number of rounds, RTP, and the biggest win for all bitcoin casino games.

Games and software providers

Although not as rich as in other crypto casinos on our list, Red Dog’s game assortment is still decent: slots, table games, specialties, poker, and blackjack. The casino is a partner of Real Time Gaming, so all titles in its gallery are from this software provider. The games are RNG-tested and have a free demo mode.

Bonuses, promos, and VP programs

Good news for bitcoin gambling fans! Those who deposit with bitcoin get extra perks in Red Dog Casino. Red Dog Casino is often called the best crypto casino US for its generous slots bonuses. Apart from the huge welcome slots bonus, players also get free spins for playing new games and daily rewards for deposits.

Banking

Depending on the selected method, deposits vary from instant to fast (within 15 minutes). We recommend checking minimal deposit limits for the preferred currency. Withdrawals are free but not as fast as we want: withdrawing with bitcoin can take up to 3 days. The bitcoin casino likewise requires players to withdraw no less than $150 and no more than $2500 per time.

Wrapping up

With this in mind, Red Dog Casino is most likely to appeal to you in case you

Are you a fan of RTG products;

Would like to get extra perks for depositing with bitcoin;

Prefer to stick with mid-sized crypto casinos that feel simple and cozy.

Exclusive bonus: 225% slots bonus, welcome package up to €12250 .

#8 Slots.lv — Best Hot Drop jackpots

Slots.lv

Why Slots.lv?

Slots.lv is a very user-friendly casino that offers guides and tips on every aspect of the crypto gambling process. There is even a special video blog with short how-to videos that explain how to make a deposit, request a withdrawal, claim a bonus, and other tasks. There is also the MyRewards program, in which players get exchangeable reward points that open access to different benefits.

Games and software providers

The casino hosts hundreds of games in slots, jackpots, live dealers, and other categories. Most games are available in real and practice modes and run smoothly on mobile devices. The collection might not be as huge as other best bitcoin casinos, but it is regularly updated. When writing this review, we find a lot of new arrivals here: Ming Legend, Riches in the Rough, Genesis Island, and others.

Bonuses, promos, and VP programs

Slots.lv provides huge welcome bonuses for deposits with bitcoin (300% as opposed to 200% for deposits with fiat money). The casino is likewise famous for its Hot Drop jackpots. They are of three types — hourly, daily, and super — and, as Slots.lv states, the total prize pool of all jackpots accounts for $5 million per month.

Banking

Deposits and withdrawals with crypto (e.g., Bitcoin, Tether, Litecoin, etc.) take up to 24 hours. The casino requires its players to withdraw no more than $2500 per time, but the limits can alter for the members of its VIP program.

Wrapping up

In summary, Slots.lv is for you if you:

Are new to crypto gambling and seek clear guidelines;

Like crypto casinos with exchangeable comp points;

Are after jackpots with massive prizes.

Exclusive bonus: Welcome bonus up to $5k .

And now, a few words on why we’ve included the other crypto casinos on our list!

#9 Bets.io — Best Regular and Seasonal Tournaments

Best.io

Games : Its game offer is gigantic. We especially recommend their feature buy games that are improved and redesigned regularly.

: Its game offer is gigantic. We especially recommend their feature buy games that are improved and redesigned regularly. Promos: The casino’s tournaments are interesting and generous. At the time of writing, there are the following ones: July cash days, Drops&Wins, Summer Rush, and Vacation destinations.

The casino’s tournaments are interesting and generous. At the time of writing, there are the following ones: July cash days, Drops&Wins, Summer Rush, and Vacation destinations. Interface: The website has a very appealing design with a day/night switcher and a change log, where players learn about the upcoming improvements and changes.

The website has a very appealing design with a day/night switcher and a change log, where players learn about the upcoming improvements and changes. Bonuses: Players at this crypto casino get a free spins package, and a weekly reload bonus.

Exclusive bonus: Daily cashback up to 20% .

#10 LasAtlantis — Best Variety of Welcome Bonuses

LasAtlantis

Atmosphere: LasAtlantis has managed to bring together the atmosphere of a resort and that of an online gambling platform.

LasAtlantis has managed to bring together the atmosphere of a resort and that of an online gambling platform. Downloadable software: Those eager to practice bitcoin casino games without being dependent on the Internet might appreciate that the casino has a downloadable version.

Those eager to practice bitcoin casino games without being dependent on the Internet might appreciate that the casino has a downloadable version. Fairness: LasAtlantis uses RNG to test its games like most bitcoin casino sites. What makes it outstanding, though, is that it also uses Technical Systems Testing to ensure its RNG works as intended.

LasAtlantis uses RNG to test its games like most bitcoin casino sites. What makes it outstanding, though, is that it also uses Technical Systems Testing to ensure its RNG works as intended. Welcome bonus: This crypto casino has seven welcome bonuses. That is the biggest welcome pack on our list, for sure.

Exclusive bonus: 280% slots bonus, welcome package up to $14k .

#11 Joo Casino — Best Mystery Drops Perks

Joo Casino

Game choice: The casino has one of the top game assortments in the market. Scratch cards, mystery drops, aviator, and hold & wins are only a few glimpses into the casino’s rich assortment.

The casino has one of the top game assortments in the market. Scratch cards, mystery drops, aviator, and hold & wins are only a few glimpses into the casino’s rich assortment. Bonuses: They aren’t very varied — only welcome and reload ones — but they are fairly generous. The welcome bonus, for instance, is provided for the first three deposits and the reload bonus is available twice a week.

They aren’t very varied — only welcome and reload ones — but they are fairly generous. The welcome bonus, for instance, is provided for the first three deposits and the reload bonus is available twice a week. Tournaments: Joo Casino’s tournaments are of interest for their prizes. At the moment of writing, for instance, there is a Wonder iHunt with a huge prize pool that comprises Apple devices, €3.5k, and 5k free spins.

Joo Casino’s tournaments are of interest for their prizes. At the moment of writing, for instance, there is a Wonder iHunt with a huge prize pool that comprises Apple devices, €3.5k, and 5k free spins. Mystery Drops: They are grand, mega, and major, and the total prize pool of all three accounts for more than €530k.

Exclusive bonus: $1k + 100 free spins .

#12 Lucky Tiger Casino — Best Daily Quests

Lucky Tiger Casino

Daily quests: Each day of the week, players get different bonuses for depositing a certain sum.

Each day of the week, players get different bonuses for depositing a certain sum. Tournaments: The casino has regular tournaments with prizes for the first five places. There is a real-time score table to keep track of the results.

The casino has regular tournaments with prizes for the first five places. There is a real-time score table to keep track of the results. Lucky League: Lucky Tiger’s loyalty program has six levels, each of which promises a loyalty bonus, cashback, and a fixed comp points rate.

Exclusive bonus: 260% newcomer bonus + 100% cashback ;

#13 Bitcoin Casino Us — Best high RTP table games

Bitcoin Casino Us

Game assortment: Gambling with Bitcoins has probably never been so diverse. The casino offers the most demanded games, including slots, roulette, blackjack, and other casino entertainment.

Gambling with Bitcoins has probably never been so diverse. The casino offers the most demanded games, including slots, roulette, blackjack, and other casino entertainment. High-roller: This BTC casino has a separate section for high-rollers with top-notch games from reputable software providers.

This BTC casino has a separate section for high-rollers with top-notch games from reputable software providers. ETH gambling: A separate section with games for Ethereum demonstrates a fine collection of titles with high RTP.

A separate section with games for Ethereum demonstrates a fine collection of titles with high RTP. Bonuses: This Bitcoin casino has nice bonuses, including deposit bonuses, cashback (up to 10%), and free spins packages.

Exclusive bonus: A three-stage deposit Welcome Bonus: 5 BTC PACK .

#14 Shazam Casino — Best slots bonuses

Shazam Casino

The vibe: Shazam BTC casino’s immersive design contributes to a fun BTC gambling experience.

Shazam BTC casino’s immersive design contributes to a fun BTC gambling experience. Bonuses: Shazam casino’s welcome bonus lets newcomers get 300% of the deposit and 100 FS on top. The casino has other useful promotions that can suit the needs of both casual gamblers and high-rollers.

Shazam casino’s welcome bonus lets newcomers get 300% of the deposit and 100 FS on top. The casino has other useful promotions that can suit the needs of both casual gamblers and high-rollers. Daily login gifts: Shazam gives from ten to fifty FS for daily logins.

Shazam gives from ten to fifty FS for daily logins. Mobile-friendliness: Even the PC version implies that the website primarily exists for mobile gambling. This option is great for BTC gambling on the go.

Exclusive bonus: Up to 300% Welcome “Spell” + 100 FS .

Gambling with Bitcoins: Deposit and Withdrawal Tips

Gambling with bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies has a lot of benefits as opposed to traditional gambling. Yet, many players prefer using fiat money because it feels more familiar. The ORDB team collected practical bitcoin gambling tips that will guide you on how to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies in online casinos.

Step #1: Create a bitcoin wallet

First and foremost, you’ll need a wallet to make deposits in bitcoin casinos. There are a lot of downloadable software wallets that allow for the convenient purchase and use of crypto coins. When choosing your ideal one, ensure it is a fully non-custodial wallet. That means no one except for yourself will have access to the assets.

Step #2: Purchase bitcoins

The easiest way to purchase bitcoin for gambling is to choose an online casino that allows purchasing crypto directly from their website. Some casinos on our list, such as Cloudbet or Stake, have this option. Unless one is available in your casino, consider buying bitcoins through bitcoin exchanges or brokers.

Step #3: Deposit

Once you have topped up the wallet, it is time to make your first deposit. To do so, you must log in to your casino’s account, choose the tag Cashier, click “deposit with bitcoin,” and find the casino’s public key. Top bitcoin casinos normally provide you with some perks for depositing with bitcoin. In your casino’s account, you enter the deposit sum, and in your bitcoin wallet, you find the transfer tab and enter the casino’s public key. In most cases, deposits with crypto take a couple of minutes. It might take one business day, but that is a rarity.

Step #4: Withdraw

Depending on the casino’s terms, you can expect your winnings in a few minutes or days. You again choose the cashier tag to request a withdrawal and click “withdraw.” Then you provide the public key of your bitcoin wallet and enter the sum (make sure to check if your casino has withdrawal limits).

Disclaimer

Some of the sites mentioned in this review might be unavailable in your region. We suggest checking the local laws to ensure online gambling is legal in your country.

If you notice gambling addiction signs, we recommend contacting the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700. Their specialists will help to make your gambling safe and non-harmful.

Check these free resources for more information about gambling addiction: