Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Free spins, multipliers, wilds and tons of other bonus features – there’s so much to know and a lot to consider when choosing the best online slots for yourself.

To spare you the trouble, we’ve narrowed down a list of exciting online slot machines and the most ideal online casinos where you can find each of them.

Slots.lv is the one to beat, being a fantastic platform for the online slot game 777 Deluxe. But we’ve also tested other slot machines and online casino sites. We thoroughly examined the safety measures, slot bonuses, overall gaming selection and payment methods to give you enough viable alternatives.

Excited to dive in? Let’s go!

Best Online Slots Sites

1. 777 Deluxe (Slots.lv) — Best Online Slots Site Overall

Paradise Media

Pros:

An array of progressive jackpot slots

300% welcome bonus

Slot races

Low min deposit

Cons:

Lacks e-wallets

Table games variety needs improvement

Online Slot Features: 4.85/5

777 Deluxe has an RTP value of 96.18%. It is your old-school classic fruity slot paired with modern graphics and stunning visuals. This 5-reel game features fruits as symbols and a question mark wild that does wonders if it appears three times on your grid.

If you’re one lucky fellow – three question marks (bonus symbols) will unlock bonus games where substantial winnings and multipliers await.

We’ve had fun playing this slot; we’ve entered the bonus round but weren’t lucky enough to land three Golden Sevens and win the $20,000+ jackpot – that one’s reserved for players born under a lucky star.

This exciting slot machine is best played at Slots.lv.

Online Slots and Casino Games Repertoire: 4.8/5

Besides the old-school 777 Deluxe with a modern touch, Slots.lv is home to 190+ more slot games. It also hosts video poker, table games, live casino, and a few specialty games.

The table games selection needs some improvement, though, but if you’re after a wide slots repertoire, Slots.lv won’t disappoint.

Among the wide video slot games variety, you’ll come across some of the most famous jackpots in the US – Birds of Fury, Mystic Elements, Shopping Spree, and more.

If you want some additional thrill and extra rewards, you can join the online slot races and other exciting tournaments created by the online casino.

Welcome Bonus & Free Spins: 4.8/5

You’ll rarely come across a real money slots casino ready to match your first deposit by 300% – and that’s just another reason why Slots.lv topped our list.

If you feel comfortable using BTC to fund your account, your deposit will be matched by 300% up to a maximum of $1,500, followed by 150% up to $750 on your subsequent eight deposits.

If you prefer credit cards, you can use the code HELLOSLOTS200 to get a 200% up to $1,000 on your first deposit , and HELLOSLOTS100 on your subsequent 8 deposits to get 100% up to $500.

Both the welcome offers and reload bonuses carry 35x rollover requirements, and you can use the extra funds on any slot game you like.

Mobile Compatibility 4.8/5

Slots.lv does a marvelous job accommodating mobile players with its fully optimized website for pocket devices.

Instead of downloading an app, you can add the casino’s shortcut to your screen, and all you need is a good internet connection to play slots online.

We’ve loved the casino’s design – it’s nicely organized to ensure straightforward navigation; however, the developers could throw in a color or two to make it look even fancier.

Payment Options 4.5/5

Slots.lv features a decent range of methods for you to fund your account; however, e-wallets are not available.

The site pushes crypto deposits above all, with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash available for crypto enthusiasts, and MasterCard, VISA, and American Express for players who like traditional methods.

The min deposit at this slot site is just $10 for crypto, which is lower than the industry standard of $20.

Overall Score 4.8/5

This online casino is our all-around top pick, having yielded splendid results regardless of the section we touched. If you are chasing a decent variety of slot games, along with a solid live casino when you need a change of scenery – you won’t go wrong with Slots.lv.

Click here to claim the best Slots.lv bonus

2. Caesar’s Empire (Slots Empire) — Best Online Slot Game with the Highest RTP

Paradise Media

Pros:

Stellar free spins bonus

Decent selection of slot games

Free games

Multiple payment options

Cons:

High deposit for credit cards

High minimum payout limit

Online Slot Features: 4.7/5

Caesar’s Empire is yet another old-school slot, taking place in front of the Coliseum in Ancient Rome. It’s a 5 reel game with 20 paylines and a progressive jackpot. It also has one of the highest RTP values on our list at 97.44%.

If you like watching old history movies, we’re positive that you’ll adore a game packed with ancient characters and historic symbols like Caesar, Cleopatra, and the Coliseum.

For those of you searching for a classic evergreen – the design and overall gameplay of Caesar’s Empire will suit your needs. Slots Empire even runs a dedicated promotion in honor of this particular slot machine – we’ll discuss it later.

Online Slots & Other Casino Games Repertoire 4.7/5

Slots Empire features a top-of-the-line game library with 253 online casino games powered by RTG and Visionary iGaming. The focus is on slot games, with 200+ three-reelers, five-reelers, 3D, multi-payline slots, and progressive jackpot slots.

Every single one of these games is available in demo mode, so you can spend some time testing real money slots for free before narrowing down your favorite title.

Besides video slots, there are a few card games alongside 14 video poker titles. The live section is pretty limited with only 5 games at hand – not enough if you ever get an itch to gamble against a real croupier.

Bonus & Free Spins 4.15/5

Slots Empire’s New Game bonus offers a 250% match deposit and additional 55 free spins on Run Rabbit, Run! This, of course, gets updated whenever the casino adds a new game in their library.

Mobile Compatibility 4.75/5

Slots Empire’s user interface and mobile compatibility are next-level. The casino runs a Windows app for desktop users and a fully-optimized mobile version for smaller screens.

We’ve tried both options to deliver an honest opinion – a supreme gaming experience without lag and error is our report.

Payment Options 4.1/5

You will get a solid number of options to fund your account with Slots Empire, including credit cards, bank transfers, Neosurf, Flexepin, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and Ethereum.

Even though the variety is more than solid, we didn’t like the minimum deposit of $30 for credit cards nor the minimum withdrawal limit of $150, as they might discourage low-stakes players from signing up.

Overall Score 4.7/5

Slots Empire is an elite slot site with a stunning empire-themed design. It’s got everything slot enthusiasts look for – a secure online gambling environment, fair and RNG-tested games, and enough game variety.

Get the best Slots Empire bonuses

3. Stay Frosty (Super Slots) — Best Themed Online Slot Game

Paradise Media

Pros:.

300+ games

25 deposit methods

24/7 support via live chat

Cons:

No demo mode for slots

Higher crypto bonus wagering requirements

Online Slot Features: 4.5/5

Stay Frosty by Betsoft is one of our favorites because of its stunning visuals, soft music, and a max win of 922x.

Stay Frosty brings out a chilly, Christmassy at Super Slots is a game that will definitely keep you hooked. Reindeers giving free spins and multipliers, next-level graphics, and big wins for lucky players – what’s not to love?

Online Slots & Other Casino Games Repertoire 4.6/5

Super Slots features the most extensive game library on our list of casinos, with 255 slot games , 20 live dealer games, and 41 table games.

Aside from Stay Frosty, you’ll also uncover other thrilling titles like Polar Heatwave, 88 Frenzy Fortune, Diamond Strip for classic-slot enthusiasts, and more on this online casino.

Welcome Bonus & Free Spins 4.3/5

You can treat yourself with a 250% matching bonus that’s good for deposits up to $1,000 by entering the code SS250 when you sign up and make your first deposit. You will also get an extra 100% up to $1,000 on your five subsequent deposits by using the code SS100.

What really caught our attention was the crypto bonus, which is a whopping 400% up to a $4,000 matching bonus . You can use the bonus code CRYPTO400 to claim this crypto bonus.

As good as it may be, the crypto promo carries a higher than average wagering requirement of 48x, which might prove hard to meet.

Mobile Compatibility 4.8/5

Haunted by misleading information, we took the time to count all games both on the desktop and mobile versions of the site.

While some games available on your desktop will not be at your disposal each time you want to play on the go, the overall mobile casino performance of SuperSlots is nothing short of excellent.

The mobile version of Super Slots is entirely optimized for smaller screens, providing hassle-free gaming sessions as long as your internet connection is stable.

Payment Options 4.9/5

Besides traditional methods like MasterCard, VISA and AMEX, you can fund your account at SuperSlots via multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, and more.

There are also less-popular deposit options like Money Orders and Person to Person transfers.

However, note that not all deposit methods are available for withdrawals.

Overall Score 4.6/5

Super Slots should be your go-to online casino if you’re looking for the most extensive variety of slots online, lots of payment options, and a reliable, 24/7 accessible support team.

Experience the chilly vibes of the popular game, Stay Frosty, when you register for an account at SuperSlots.

4. Lawless Ladies (Ignition) — Best Free Spins Feature of any Online Slot Game

Paradise Media

Pros:

Casino and poker welcome bonus

Low wagering requirements

Exciting poker tournaments

Quick payouts

Cons:

Slots selection could be better

Fees on credit card deposits

Online Slot Features: 4.5/5

Wild West fans, rejoice! Ignition has a game that’ll knock you off your feet. With free spins, multipliers, and a maximum payout that’s 40,000x your bet, you’ll surely love this cowboy-themed online slot machine.

The best part? This game has a progressive jackpot that keeps getting bigger and bigger until one lucky player triggers it.

Online Slots & Other Casino Games Repertoire 4.3/5

The game library at Ignition isn’t as extensive as one would expect from such a respected casino site; however, all games are carefully selected and powered by multiple software providers to ensure there’s enough variety and options for all players.

Ignition features over 120 games, with slot games as the richest category, followed by a good selection of live dealer games.

Progressive slots are Ignition’s focal point, with 30+ titles featuring stunning rewards and our top pick, Lawless Ladies, leading the way with one of the most valuable prizes.

If you’re an occasional poker player, you’ll love Ignition’s dedicated poker platform with ring games and a plethora of tournaments.

Welcome Bonus & Free Spins 4.9/5

Ignition’s welcome bonus is one of the most valuable we’ve come across with. You can treat yourself with a 150% match up to $1,500 for BTC deposits or a 100% up to $1,000 matching bonus for credit cards.

The rollover requirement of 25x is among the lowest you’ll ever find, giving you a fair chance to meet it playing slot games.

There’s also a poker bonus attached to the welcome offer, which will absolutely come in handy if you’re into this game.

Mobile Compatibility 4.6/5

Ignition’s mobile platform worked pretty well on our iPhone and Android devices. The site has a quick loading speed, lag-free gameplay, and easy navigation.

You can access it through your mobile browser, as the casino doesn’t have a dedicated app. We’ve noticed a few games missing on the mobile version, though, so we had to subtract a few points for it.

Payment Options 4.3/5

It’s a pretty standard range of payment options at Ignition, albeit gravitating a little bit more toward crypto.

The site currently accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, AMEX, MasterCard, and VISA.

We really liked the quick 24-hour withdrawals via crypto but were dissatisfied with Ignition’s high fees on credit card deposits.

Overall Score 4.5/5

Ignition has proven to be one of the best real money online casinos over and over but fell a bit short in terms of slots selection; hence the #4 spot on our list.

Overall, it’s a top online casino that tailors all types of players, especially for poker enthusiasts, with its top-of-the-line poker platform.

Click here to get started at Ignition Related: Best Crypto gambling sites

5. Lava Gold (BigSpinCasino) — Best Slots Site for Crypto Deposits

Paradise Media

Pros:

Multiple cryptocurrencies available

Generous welcome bonus

Good mobile gameplay

Cons:

High credit card deposits

Basic website design

Live chat available after registration

Yet another one of our favorites is a masterpiece by BetSoft – Lava Gold, available to play with real money at BigSpin Casino.

Its 95.99% RTP value falls a tiny bit short of the industry’s standard but we’re sure you’ll still enjoy this fast-paced game with creepy sounds that will take you back to the Dinosaur era, featuring the rare cluster pays mechanic instead of the standard left to right combination.

It’s probably the only time you’ll pray to see a volcanic eruption since you’ll get some winnings in your balance instead of utter chaos all around. Keep an eye on the bonus meter on the right side. Once you fill it up, you will unlock bonus games with high-paying multipliers.

Online Slots & Other Casino Games Repertoire 4.5/5

The selection of games at BigSpinCasino is decent, with over 185 games on tap – enough variants to keep you occupied for quite a while.

Online slots are the most abundant, with 135 titles powered by BetSoft, Nucleus, and Concept Gaming. However, the slot games are not separated by categories like jackpots or three-reelers, nor does the casino provide a search function, so you’ll have to scroll until you find your favorite game.

On another note, we really liked the selection of blackjack and roulette games available here.

Welcome Bonus & Free Spins 4.6/5

You can claim a 200% up to $1,000 matching bonus at BigSpinCasino if you deposit a minimum of $45. To get the entire amount, you will need to fund your account with $500.

This welcome bonus is generous and with fair terms, as you will need to meet a 40x wagering requirement before you’re allowed to withdraw bonus winnings. Although carrying acceptable terms, the min deposit requirement is a bit steep; in fact, it’s more than double the industry standard of $20.

But if you’re willing to open up your wallet, this promotion is as valuable as it gets.

Mobile Compatibility 4.5/5

BigSpinCasino is created with mobile users in mind; as such, the gambling site is compatible with smaller screens – it even looks better on mobile.

The desktop version is a bit bland, lacking intense colors and animations. Nonetheless, the old-school design still works, and we didn’t face any trouble while testing the platform on our mobile devices – the gameplay is smooth and the site loads pretty fast.

Payment Options 4.1/5

You can top up your account at BigSpinCasino via MasterCard, VISA, MoneyGram, BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, and Ripple.

The selection of banking options is decent, and although it’s missing e-wallets – the methods at hand are pretty broad to satiate your needs. Our primary concern and the aspect we think will hinder users from playing here is the minimum deposit of $45 for credit cards.

Overall Score 4.4/5

BigSpin casino is suitable for crypto players and bonus-hunters. The welcome offer is excellent, mobile experience is incredible, and the games come with ultra-sharp graphics and exciting sound effects.

If you need any help regarding the casino and its features, BigSpin has multiple support channels in place, but note that you will need to create an account before you’re allowed to access the 24/7 live chat.

Click here to get started at BigSpin

Runners-up:

How We Selected the Best Online Slots Sites

Online Slots & Progressive Jackpots:

Before we present a real money slots site, we make sure it has enough variety, quality games, and progressive slots to satisfy even the neediest of gamblers. The slots you see in our article are all tested by 3rd party RNG companies to ensure fair gameplay.

Welcome Bonus or Free Spins:

Among so many online slots sites and such stiff competition, there’s virtually no point in depositing money without claiming extra funds or free spins to play with. Not only did we find real money online casinos with competitive deposit bonuses, but we also paid attention to their T&Cs and ensured that each promotion was transparent and fair.

Mobile Gameplay:

Online gambling on your mobile should be as simple as it is on your desktop computer. You don’t want a clunky website design that often encounters errors, lag, or any delay. Before we present a casino site, we always test its gameplay on our smartphones to ensure that it’s up to standards.

Range of Payment Options:

All players are different in terms of online transactions; with that in mind, we’ve only selected online slot casinos with a broad range of banking options. We also looked at the deposit and withdrawal limits, as well as the fees that are attached to each payment method.

Brand Reputation:

The last and most essential aspect we consider is how satisfied the customers are, along with the popularity and the extent of the casino. We read online reviews and check the casino’s customer base before featuring it.

Best Online Slot Games & Real Money SlotS Sites - FAQ

Are Online Slots Rigged?

Not really, licensed and reputable online casinos feature RNG-tested games that are impossible to predict or tamper with. If you choose from any of the casinos on our list, you will experience fair gameplay. However, numerous shady casinos are waiting in line to rip you off, so do your research before throwing away your hard-earned dollar.

What is RTP in Online Slot Machines?

RTP stands for Return to Player Percentage; it’s the percentage online slot machines give back to players over time. However, there is always a misconception about this, as RTP is a theoretical number – it’s not a fixed amount you will get back every time you play.

Therefore, while one player may win $5,000 by staking $5, others may completely lose their account balance. In layman’s terms, RTP is the approximate amount that video slots give back to players over time.

Are There Any Free Slots I Can Play?

Yes, a handful of slots sites will allow you to test their game for free. One good example is our top pick, Slots.lv. You can also play for free by claiming a no deposit bonus , but such a promotion is a rare sight nowadays.

How Do Real Money Slots with Progressive Jackpots Work?

Real money slots with progressive jackpots work by surrendering a portion of their profits to build up huge jackpots. Every time you spin the reels and lose, a portion of your lost money goes into a big pile that constantly moves higher until one lucky player matches the correct symbols to trigger the jackpot.

Can I Really Win a Jackpot Playing Slots?

Yes, numerous players have won six-figure prizes playing online slots. However, you need to keep your expectations real – winning so much money by playing slots online is pretty unlikely; play for fun instead, and of course – dreaming big is always good.

How Do I Find the Best Online Slot Machines?

You first need to determine what you’re looking for. If you’re chasing big winnings – progressive jackpots slots are your best pick. If you want old-school slot machines typically available at brick-and-mortar casinos, three-reelers are your best choice.

If you want something unique and unusual – Megaways slots are a nice change of scenery. It all boils down to your particular taste.

How Do I Know Which Real Money Slot Sites are Safe?

To determine whether an online slots site is secure, research its customer base, test the support team and check whether the site is licensed or not. Once an online casino site ticks these boxes – it’s a safe place to gamble at.

If this seems like too much to do on your own, choose any of the online casinos featured on our list – they’re all tested by our team of casino experts and considered 100% secure.

Best Online Slots Sites Comparison

Slots.lv : From its name itself, you can expect great things at Slots.lv if you’re a major slots fan. Aside from its generous bonus scheme and low minimum deposits, the casino offers a great range of slot machines that are tailored to all kinds of slot players, especially its progressive jackpot section which is one of the most competitive out there.

Slots Empire : Just like our top pick, Slots Empire is designed mainly for slot enthusiasts. It’s one of the best online slots casinos that feature games with high RTPs. We also appreciate the demo versions of each game, giving players a chance to try the games out before playing for real money.

Super Slots : If banking options are a deal breaker for you when choosing the best online casinos, SuperSlots is the best fit for you. It has one of the biggest selections of banking methods, especially in the crypto department.

Ignition : This online casino may be popular for its poker section but its slots library is something worth checking out as well. Pair that with a generous bonus and an easy-to-navigate site and you will have an epic experience spinning reels on your favorite online casino.

BigSpin Casino : If mobile compatibility is a big deal for you, BigSpin casino offers the best mobile experience and gameplay among the sites featured on our list.

Related: Best online slots

Start Playing Online Slots Games: Step-by-Step Guide

Here’s how to start an epic slots gaming experience at Slots.lv – our top online slots casino.

1. Register

Fire up Slots.lv’s official website and click the white ‘ Join ’ button in the top corner. Fill in the blanks with your personal information in the window that pops up – make sure everything is correct as stated on your government-issued ID, as you might need to upload an ID document to verify your identity later.

2. Verify your phone number

Once you complete the first step, you will receive an SMS message on your phone with a code; enter the code to verify your phone number. If you skip this step, you will not be eligible to claim a bonus.

3. Deposit and start playing

The next and final step is clicking the ‘Deposit’ button in the top corner and selecting a payment option. Choose your suitable method, enter the required details and your preferred deposit amount, and hit ‘ Deposit .’

Once your money arrives, you can browse through the categories and choose a slot to play.

Related: Best online slots

Our Final Take on the Best Online Slot Games and Slots Sites

The online gambling market is a wild place if you’re not armed with knowledge to choose a secure online slot casino yourself. So, stick with our top picks for hassle-free and fair gaming sessions.

We recommend Slots.lv – it’s the best overall real money slots site for both newbies and seasoned gamblers alike. A generous welcome bonus, a rock-solid variety of online slot machines and live games are in the cards for you if you decide to give this online slots casino a chance.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: