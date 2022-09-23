4 Best Nootropic Supplements Decoded For You - Non Prescription (OTC) and only Natural

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Introduction

As your age keeps increasing, it is natural for your body to undergo some changes physically and physiologically. Feelings of inactivity or mental exhaustion occur more often, and you will frequently feel tired and experience low energy levels.

Nootropics are an excellent way to overcome such feelings and improve your mental vigor. They are just supplements to improve your cognitive function, creativity, and memory, among many other benefits. Consumption of nootropics can enhance your overall performance in your everyday activities and obligations.

Nootropic supplements influence your brain function and help with several mental deficits associated with aging. It might be the answer to your uncertainty regarding low energy and lethargy. They are natural medications, often known as intelligent supplements, that eliminate the mental fog and boost your cognitive performance.

You will be more attentive and focused on your daily chores, keeping you from cognitive loss. Several best nootropic supplements on the market also aid in slowing down the deterioration of brain function that happens naturally due to aging.

Both prescription and non-prescription nootropics are available so that you can find the right product for almost all needs. Prescription nootropics are available as per the physician's directions. They primarily treat medical conditions such as dementia, narcolepsy, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A few examples include Adderall and Provigil. You can buy non-prescription nootropics over the counter made from ingredients you consume in your everyday life, like caffeine, L-theanine, and Omega-3 fatty acids.

Today's fast-paced world requires you to focus entirely on the task. It leads to an increased demand for nootropic medications since everyone needs to utilize more of their brain's capacity to keep up with society. These supplements increase blood flow to your brain, and it is very typical to take them daily. According to research, they are also associated with neuroprotection and neuro-regeneration, so there is no end to the list of benefits you get from a nootropic supplement.

Best Nootropic Supplements

Brain chemistry is unique for each individual, so the effects of nootropic supplements differ from one person to the other. However, all four products mentioned here have received immense popularity, bringing impressive results among all users.

All supplements are different, so you must understand that some brain pills contain potent ingredients to boost your brain function while some nootropics hardly include enough dosage of each ingredient to deliver maximum results. When you know your options and the differences between some of the best nootropic supplements, it will be easier to pick the one you need.

All supplements mentioned below are non-prescription supplements that can be bought over the counter or through the official product websites. All products in the list work beyond enhancing your brain health. Nootropic vitamins can also protect your brain over time as it begins to fall prey to aging.

Though there are no potential side effects to daily usage, you must consult a doctor and change your supplement regimen.

Choosing the Best Nootropic Supplement

Each person has unique requirements for the best nootropic medications ranging from increasing their attention span to promoting their verbal fluency. This is why you need to know how to choose the best and the right supplement for you. One specific nootropic can't meet all your needs, so you should know what you want to achieve through the medication.

Cognitive development, brain function, focus, creativity, and several other benefits are possible, but it depends on the type of brain supplement you plan on using. You can crosscheck some best nootropic options available on the market and compare their abilities to understand how each of them functions in your body.

The best nootropic supplement is the one that is formulated to meet your specific set of requirements rather than some benefits marketed for a group of individuals. When you choose an intelligent medication, it should assist your brain in developing its function by targeting areas needing improvement. In addition, it should support your goals naturally and achieve results in the safest way possible.

Just because nootropics are intelligent medications, you can't become more competent using them. They are smart because they are scientifically efficient in smartly developing your brain function, which increases your ability to learn, remember, and concentrate, among other things.

Since brain pills provide you with essential nutrients to ensure optimal functioning of your brain, you need to be able to understand what cognitive enhancers work best for you. It makes all the difference in mental sharpness and cognitive performance.

What is an efficient cognitive enhancer for one person might not work the same way for you. Going through the list of ingredients might help you choose the best nootropic by eliminating alternatives that are less likely to meet your individual needs. Rather than creating new abilities, the best nootropic drug provides the inherent capacity of your cerebrum with enough natural support to improve what you already have.

This could ensure achieving the desired results without suffering any potential side effects of taking the wrong nootropic supplement. This is also why you should always consult a doctor, whether you want prescription or non-prescription nootropics.

1# NooCube

NooCube

NooCube is manufactured by Wolfson Berg Ltd, one of the most reputable brands for supplements. They developed NooCube, an efficient brain pill to boost your brain functioning through a unique formula design. It can enhance endurance, multitasking ability, memory, cognitive function, and attention by promoting the synthesis of neurotransmitters and neuron growth.

Ingredients in NooCube

NooCube's mixture of ingredients has undergone strict examinations and thorough testing to ensure its efficacy in fighting mental fatigue and cognitive fog through daily consumption.

-Alpha GPC

Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter that is a must for learning and associated abilities. Therefore, Alpha GPC can improve your cognitive performance, and it could prove to be a potential treatment for neurodegenerative illnesses like Alzheimer's.

-Huperzine A

It inhibits an enzyme that degrades acetylcholine and thus acts as an efficient cognitive enhancer. Since it leads to an increase in the levels of acetylcholine, it improves your cognition and protects neurons from oxidative stress.

-Cat's Claw

Derived from a plant called Uncaria tomentosa, Cat's claw exhibits neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties. As a result, it can prevent dementia and depression in addition to cognitive enhancement. According to research, the antioxidants in the ingredient can protect your brain cells from free radical damage. In addition, it has numerous other benefits, like destroying beta-amyloid plaques, which might contribute to memory loss and protecting your brain's DNA.

-Bacopa monnieri

It includes neuroprotective chemicals called bacosides, which can efficiently regulate neurotransmitters like Acetylcholine, GABA, serotonin, and dopamine. It ensures improvement in your attention, mood, motivation, memory, and learning since Bacopa monnieri can increase the blood flow to your brain.

-Oat Straw

Oat Straw can stimulate theta and alpha brain wave generation in your brain, which promotes your information processing ability, memory capacity, creative thinking, focus, and mental state. It also stimulates dopamine and ensures a pleasant mood.

-L-theanine and L-tyrosine

Usually found in green and black tea, L-theanine is an amino acid that helps your concentrate better. It can also help you relax by improving your sleep cycle. L-tyrosine is another amino acid that produces neurotransmitters like norepinephrine, epinephrine, and dopamine that affect your memory and mood.

Functioning of NooCube

Amino acids in NooCube are powerful in preventing the effects of stress, disease, and medicine. This potent formula can increase dopamine and serotonin levels when interacting with your physiology. It can thus boost your mood, decrease stress, improve sleep quality, and promote cognition.

Benefits of NooCube

It increases neurotransmitters in your brain, including acetylcholine and dopamine, which are critical for mental attention and concentration.

You will significantly improve your memory, learning capability, and critical thinking.

In addition to improving cognitive function, NooCube is also responsible for creative thinking.

Dopamine and serotonin determine your emotions and motivation. The potent ingredients in the formula promote the synthesis of these molecules to enhance mood and keep you motivated.

Since NooCube can increase blood flow to your brain, it will increase your mental energy and keep you away from the mental fog.

It lowers levels of cortisol hormone and helps you feel relaxed. It also helps you with anxiety and stressful situations.

NooCube offers protection against free radicals, beta-amyloid plaques, and inflammation in your brain, all of which are associated with memory issues.

2# Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro

Manufactured by Opti-Nutra, Mind Lab Pro is one of the most popular brain supplements on the market. It is made from potent brain-boosting ingredients backed by scientific research. It is the world's first universal nootropic, which boosts your entire mental function and leaves no aspect untouched.

If you are considering nootropics for the first time, Mind Lab Pro is the ideal choice since it follows a holistic approach to your mental well-being and results in improved cognitive ability. In addition, the ingredient mix of the product works synergistically to stimulate blood flow to your brain, accelerate neuro-generation, and boost your energy levels. This makes it famous, from working people and students to athletes.

Ingredients in Mind Lab Pro

Mind Lab Pro comprises several unique nutrients to boost your brain function, but one blend stands out. NutriGenesis® is a potent proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and micronutrients, designed in a hydroponic system to boost mental vigor and performance. It also increases the bioavailability of different ingredients in the formula and maximizes their absorption.

Another vital ingredient called Phosphatidylserine in the formula is taken from sunflower lecithin. According to studies on the compound, it might reduce your risk of cognitive decline and brain degeneration.

The list of ingredients included in Mind Lab Pro:

Bacopa Monnieri extract

Citicoline

Organic lion's mane mushroom

Vitamins B6, B9, and B12

Phosphatidylserine

N-acetyl L-tyrosine

L-theanine

Rhodiola Rosea

The maritime pine bark extract

Functioning of Mind Lab Pro

The ingredient mixture in Mind Lab Pro by Opti-Nutra is natural and scientifically proven to boost your brain functioning. It supports cognitive functions and maximizes your mental performance by targeting the six pathways for optimization. They are brain chemicals, neuroprotection, mental energy, blood flow, brainwaves, and neuroregeneration.

Mind Lab Pro also creates a nootropic synergy to target your mindset, performance, memory, and structure for efficient neural performance.

Benefits of Mind Lab Pro

It can boost your productivity in your daily life by improving your multitasking ability.

You can make clear decisions with a free and creative mindset, even in high-pressure situations.

Citicoline can instantly promote memory retention, helping you eliminate the mental fog. Mind Lab Pro also helps you with verbal accuracy.

By aiding in brain cell regeneration, neurotransmitter supplementation enhances cognitive functioning.

It also enhances brain function by minimizing oxidative damage and inflammation, preventing cognitive loss.

With the help of Mind Lab Pro, there will be an increase in the amount of blood flow to your brain. It enables components to show impact and bring positive results.

3# Brain Pill

Brain Pill

Brain Pill is made from a recipe believed to be cutting-edge in the supplement industry. It includes the power of 13 highly effective ingredients to help you function at your best mental ability. Being marketed to working people and entrepreneurs, users of Brain Pill can beat the competition and stand out in their respective work industries.

Manufactured by Leading Edge Health, a trusted manufacturer in Canada, Brain Pill helps you achieve pure mental energy, sharpen your focus, maintain the right mood, and improve your overall brain function. It also provides several other cognitive advantages, like eliminating mental fog and improving memory retention.

You can quickly learn new information and efficiently work to apply your ideas in your day-to-day life.

Ingredients in Brain Pill

Nootropic stacks are unique from a particular nootropic drug targeting all aspects of your mental function. All 13 ingredients in the formula stack are well-researched and scientifically proven to work in synergy. As a result, you can wield peak cognitive abilities and enjoy the perks of maximum results for the efforts you put into your day.

Here is a list of ingredients in the Brain Pill formula

Citicoline-Cognizin®

Tyrosine®

PS (phospha-tidylserine)

Vitamins B5, B6, and B12

L-theanine

Synapsa® (Bacopa monnieri)

Ginkgo biloba

Huperzine A

Folic acid

Vinpocetine

Omega-3 fatty acid

Functioning of Brain Pill

Brain Pill's ingredients work together to balance the chemicals in your brain and enhance your cognitive performance. For example, Gingko Biloba is rich in antioxidants and exhibits a wide range of anti-inflammatory qualities. It can thus help you with learning and memory, while L-theanine in the formula keeps you mentally energetic and offers protection against long-term cognitive loss.

The Cognizin® and Synapsa® blends in the Brain Pill ensure your entire brain spectrum benefits from the supplement. Cognizin is the focus fuel of the Brain Pill owing to its ability to boost mental acuity. In contrast, Synapsa is the advanced memory matrix of the Brain Pill since it is an enhanced form of Bacopa monnieri.

Bacopa monnieri has been a popular substance to improve focus and brain function for centuries, which is a part of the formula mixture in Brain Pill.

Benefits of Brain Pill

According to Leading Edge, Brain Pill is the first nootropic supplement to have undergone clinical testing throughout the formulation process. All of them supported their claims to improve cognitive performance and support the nerve growth factor in your brain.

Here is a list of benefits as offered by Brain Pill

You can notice that your ability to learn has improved a lot. You can process and memorize new information efficiently.

Brain Pill defends your brain from cognitive decline and energy crashes. As a result, you will always be mentally energetic and efficient.

Stressful situations are pretty common in your day-to-day life, requiring you to focus. You can wield improved concentration in any situation with supplements like Brain Pill.

It also enhances your creativity, decision-making, and critical thinking skills.

Your mental fatigue will disappear within a short time of using Brain Pill, and it also boosts your mental energy to attain more incredible stamina.

4# Performance Lab Mind

Performance Lab Mind

Manufactured by Opti-Nutra, Performance Lab Mind is one of their best-selling brain supplements for cognitive enhancement. According to clinical research on the formula, it can increase your brain activity by up to 13.6%.

The supplement's chemical composition gives your brain enough energy to keep you safe from mental fatigue. The formula comprises potent antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to ensure maximum brain functioning.

Performance Lab Mind is ideal if you are looking for the best nootropic drug for energy, focus, and productivity. It can enhance cognition and let your brain recover from mental exertion simultaneously.

This cognitive enhancer product is more than a single-faceted nootropic since it is a complete nootropic stack that doesn't limit its function to a single factor of your brain functioning. It can thus promote overall mental wellness and works its best for people who work mentally demanding jobs and for people who perform tasks that require them to be mentally alert.

Ingredients in Performance Lab Mind

-Sharp-PS® Green (Phosphatidylserine)

Sharp-PS® Green is a version of Phosphatidylserine used in Performance Lab Mind. This phospholipid is naturally found in the membranes of body cells and promotes long-term brain health. It aids in neural repair, regeneration of brain cells, optimal learning, neural plasticity, and good brain health.

-Cognizin (Citicoline)

Cognizin is a form of citicoline developed using nutrition technology. It is essential to brain cell development and cognitive health. It helps brain cell regeneration, information processing, memory retention, and cognitive function.

-Ajipure® (L-Tyrosine)

L-tyrosine amino acid is available as Ajipure in the Performance Lab Mind formula. It is a precursor to dopamine, an essential neurotransmitter for proper brain functioning. It can enhance your ability to concentrate, increase mental energy, and reduce stress through the hormonal balance of epinephrine, norepinephrine, and dopamine.

-Maritime Pine Bark Extract

Maritime pine bark extract is high in antioxidants and promotes long-term brain health. It also decreases nitric oxide levels and thus protects your brain from inflammation. As a result, the extract is efficient in preventing potential harm to your brain from mental disorders caused by oxidative and inflammatory damage.

Functioning of Performance Lab Mind

Choline CDP is essential for your body to enhance brain functioning by creating phosphatidylcholine, which is also crucial for cell regeneration. Performance Lab Mind is made up of a potent formula that assures mental clarity and provides enough energy to go ahead with your day. The supplement's medicinal characteristics also assist in restoring blood flow and stimulating brain cell growth in overworked and sleep-deprived individuals.

Benefits of Performance Lab Mind

It promotes information processing, multitasking, learning, and memory retention as a part of cognitive enhancement.

Increases the flow of blood, oxygen, and glucose to your brain to support healthy neuro-nutrient delivery.

You can perform at peak mental ability, especially in stressful and demanding situations.

Promotes neural regeneration and protects brain health in the long term.

Since it maintains hormonal balance, it keeps you in a good mood and benefits your mental health. It also drives motivation when necessary.

Chemicals in your brain are replenished by the Performance Lab Mind supplement to ensure faster recovery after intense mental exertion. This saves you from mental fatigue.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Who can take nootropic supplements?

Everyone struggles with anxiety, pressure, or isolation in today's restless world. It has become a common practice to juggle your career with relationships, social life, and family. When life is not as easy as it was a few decades ago, it becomes natural to lean toward nootropic supplements. They help you work all day efficiently by removing mental fog and enhancing your cognition.

From businesspeople and students to adults and athletes, everyone is taking brain pills to help them lead their respective days. Unfortunately, there is not enough evidence on how nootropics affect older adults, but they can work efficiently in healthy individuals who only struggle with brain functioning issues.

You can be perfectly healthy but still find it challenging to focus, be motivated, be creative, or be mentally active. If this sounds like you, you can take nootropic supplements to regain your brain functioning and perform efficiently in your daily life.

2. Are brain supplements (nootropics) approved by the FDA?

There are different types of nootropics, and those considered non-prescription dietary supplements don't need approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, a few synthetic and prescription nootropics require FDA approval. It doesn't mean the drugs are not safe, but an endorsement is more like a safety precaution.

All nootropic supplements reviewed above are made from natural ingredients and cause no side effects being manufactured in FDA-registered facilities.

3. How do you use nootropic drugs to gain the best results?

Before thinking about how to take nootropics for the best results, you should be able to choose the right supplement for your needs. Each product has unique benefits and ingredients, just as each individual has special requirements. Before purchasing, it helps to talk with a doctor about your concerns and conditions.

Medical health professionals can help smoothen your journey to superior mental performance. First, read the product label to ensure you don't suffer any side effects. It also includes information on dosage instructions and safety guidelines, so it is simple and direct for the users. In addition, the instructions include any information you need regarding taking the brain pills at appropriate intervals and having the required amount of food or water.

You can also go through the official product website for any dosage information. Scientists recommend using nootropic stacks to wield more benefits than individual nootropics since they ensure no aspect of your brain function is neglected.

4. How much time does it take for nootropics to function?

The amount of time a nootropic supplement takes to work and bring results varies between products. It depends on the drug type, your body type, health history, weight, etc.

Synthetic nootropics like Noopept can bring instant results to your cognitive function, while natural nootropics can take a few months to help you wield their full benefits with daily consumption. Drugs that act fast often lead to short-term boosts, meaning it will be challenging to reap the same effects in the long term.

On the other hand, natural nootropic drugs can offer long-term optimization to achieve realistic and safe goals. It Is not fair to compare your results with results since your requirements are unique from someone else's issues with brain functioning. It helps to take advice from a doctor before determining the best drug for your needs.

5. What is the cost of nootropics? Is it worth the investment?

The cost of nootropic supplements varies between products. But, on average, you can buy the best smart brain pills for any price ranging from $50 to $90 per bottle, which will last you for a month. The manufacturer determines this price based on quality, ingredients, production, dosages, and more. So, you need not worry about splurging since it is an investment in high-quality products to improve your brain functioning.

You can save if you buy nootropics in bulk. So, if you have used a particular drug for a month and want to continue, you can buy the same product in bulk as your next purchase. You can also avail of a free shipping facility on bulk orders of most nootropics. In addition, some brands often offer limited-time discounts and seasonal VIP offers if you want to plan your purchase around the same time.

Several schemes are available, like 10% off your total order when you opt for promotional emails, free shipping for subscribing to the newsletter, etc. Most brands also have a money-back guarantee option through which users can receive a full refund of their purchase if they are unsatisfied with the results. So, there is nothing to lose when you invest in any of the best nootropic supplements.

6. Are there any natural methods or nootropics to enhance cognitive function?

It is entirely possible to enhance cognitive function through natural methods. Several substances act as natural nootropics and positively affect your brain functioning. Caffeine and The Lion's Mane Mushroom are a few of the many sources. You can also take L-theanine through green tea leaves, soybeans, and cheese.

Other ingredients like Bacopa monnieri, Maritime Pine Bark extract, Panax Ginseng, Rhodiola Rosea, and Ginkgo Biloba have potent nootropic effects. However, most of these ingredients are a part of the best nootropic supplements available on the market.

Diet combined with exercise plays a vital role in your cognitive function, so you can avoid the downside by eating healthy and following a consistent workout routine. You must also set realistic goals and choose the right path to achieve them in the safest way possible.

The Final Word

Nootropic supplements are now more popular than ever among all groups of individuals to achieve different goals. If you are trying to choose the best option for your requirements, comparing your options and cross checking them with your needs will help you avoid side effects and achieve the best results.

Consultation with a medical health professional can help you find the best combination to meet your unique cognitive needs. Most non-prescription drugs are safe for daily consumption, and when made with natural ingredients, they also don't lead to any side effects.

Nootropics can transform your mental performance through a multi-pronged approach that increases blood flow, cellular regeneration, and neurologic well-being. As long as you can choose the best product with help from a doctor, you can wield the vast range of benefits nootropics can offer in healthy individuals regarding their brain functioning.

