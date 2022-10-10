5 Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites: Top Play To Earn Crypto Games In 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

Cryptocurrencies are altering how we manage our finances. All cryptocurrencies have some financial value. People prefer using them because they're simple and do not require much personal and financial information.

Since the transactions are not tied to the player's identity, crypto gambling is fully anonymous. The business is gaining popularity as more sites embrace crypto gaming tokens and other blockchain technologies. A Bitcoin gaming site is the most common and reliable platform because it is often faster.

That’s why we recommend casinos for Bitcoin gambling , as you can enjoy exclusive provably fair games, higher bonuses, and faster payments. In other words, "conventional" online casinos fall short of the top cryptocurrency gambling sites. It's just that with so many websites to select from, discovering them might be tough.

Each website we suggest has been carefully checked against our stringent criteria for a first-rate gaming experience. So let’s start!

Best Casino Sites for Bitcoin Gambling

BitStarz - Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Site For Poker Games mBit - Popular Crypto Betting For No Deposit Bonus Codes Ignition Casino - Legit Bitcoin Games Platform For Online Gambling Betonline - Top BTC Games For Slots And Poker Tournaments Wild Casino - Great Choice For Mobile Bitcoin Online Casino Real Money

#1. BitStarz - Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Site For Poker Games

bitStarz

One of BitStarz's primary selling features is its vast range of popular slot games among online casino games. According to current data, the platform has over 3.4 million users, 3,600 games, and a €2.4 million jackpot. Because of its vast collection of over 1,800 slots, BitStarz has been dubbed the "King of Slots." BitStarz accepts a variety of currencies for deposits and plays, although some games may not support all of them.

Suppose you are new to Bitcoin or cryptocurrency. In that case, BitStarz supports all major credit cards and several alternative payment processors for euro deposits.

If you use a foreign currency, your bank may begin charging you a foreign currency fee for travel from a nation that does not use the euro. You can finance your account using Bitcoin if you don't want to go through the effort of verifying your identity. Another advantage of utilizing Bitcoin is that withdrawals are processed faster, with BitStarz completing 90% of all cryptocurrency withdrawals in under ten minutes.

Features

Several game options

In the BitStarz community, there are approximately 3,500 distinct games, each made by a different firm. This is the greatest option if you want a variety of possibilities. Although no in-house games are currently accessible, their range of over 50 titles is superior to that of other well-known online casinos.

Bonuses

The Bitcoin welcome bonus package at BitStarz is one of the most substantial on the internet. Simply by signing up, you will receive 20 free spins. You can also select a welcome incentive when you make your first deposit.

You're also lucky if you want a 100% match bonus and 180 free spins. However, you can only use each of the 2 extra multipliers once for one Bitcoin.

Customer support

Only seasoned online casino staff handle customer complaints and provide round-the-clock live chat support for your Bitcoin casino experience at BitStarz. BitStarz requires all customer care agents to have three years of experience working for other casinos. They are successful with this technique.

The agents of BitStarz Casino call themselves "heroes of support." Regardless of their contact, they will answer by email or live chat.

Pros

Payments are processed quickly

A wide range of games

Various bonuses

Variety of games for fun

Cons

Unavailable in many locations

#2. mBit - Popular Crypto Betting For No Deposit Bonus Codes

mBit

mBitCasino , an online casino that takes Bitcoin, debuted in 2014. The only money permitted at this crypto-only casino is Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tether (USDT), and Litecoin (LTC).

Over 900 Bitcoin games are presently available in a variety of categories. The majority of these cryptocurrency games are slot machines like 'Colossus Fruits' and 'Diamond Riches.'

It's simple to see why so many people are drawn to the Bitcoin bonus, which allows you to make deposits in three payments. You will add a 110% matching of up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins to your original deposit. The second deposit incentive is 50% up to a maximum of 2.5 BTC, and the third deposit bonus is 75% up to 1.5 BTC.

The mBitCasino's 'Refer a Friend' reward scheme is also a fun addition. To participate in this promotion, gamers must refer a friend who will get 300 free spins and a 30% deposit bonus. Since it is solely open to crypto gamers, its greatest strength may also be its biggest liability.

Features

Customer-friendly mobile app

Bitcoin users who wish to gamble on their smartphones can do so using a simple app. You may view mobile games in a web browser without downloading an app.

Various games options

The essential feature of mBitCasino's offers is its selection of over 2,000 intriguing games. Genuine-life dealer games are also available online, allowing gamers to experience the thrill of playing in a real casino.

mBitCasino also includes a big collection of dice games, including Play's Go's Caribbean Stud Poker Games and Pragmatic Play's Casino War, and mBitCasino Chicago Nights by Booming Games and others.

Customer support

mBitCasino, like other Bitcoin casinos, features a dedicated live chat support function that allows you to obtain assistance quickly and effortlessly. A few helpful items in the mBitCasino help center are limited in scope, focusing on deposits and payment methods.

Although the help subjects at mBitCasino are not as user-friendly as those at other casinos, players may always contact the mBitCasino crew for extra assistance.

Pros

Lottery and bingo divisions

Accepts both cryptocurrency and fiat currency

You can purchase Bitcoins directly

Cons

Not so many games

#3. Ignition Casino - Legit Bitcoin Games Platform For Online Gambling

Ignition Casino

Ignition Casino is frequently recognized as one of the world's busiest poker sites. It has hundreds of daily tournaments and powerful software. It is geared at soft gamers who wish to play anonymously for fun.

With hundreds of additional casino games to select from, it's a superb all-rounder for anyone looking to play online for real money at a safe, secure, and trustworthy online casino.

The casino is available in 45 US states, new players can get a 100% poker bonus, and games like Omaha and Texas Hold'em are available.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum are accepted. Customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's also a dedicated mobile app, and the sleek poker software works equally well on PC and mobile.

Features

User interface

What's particularly interesting about Ignition Casino is the level of information. For example, if you go to the Settings section, you may change things like table settings, gameplay settings, and more.

Indeed, you have your online poker dashboard, which allows you to view the current table games in a spreadsheet-style, as well as the number of players competing at each table and the average pot. This is all quite important information aimed to assist you in deciding where to invest your money.

Brand reputation

Ignition Casino has only been operational for roughly six years. However, it has quickly established itself as the go-to poker site for gamers worldwide.

Millions of consumers attest that this is a fully legal, trustworthy, and secure site and app that can be relied upon to honor winning bets.

Many games options

As previously said, the Ignition Casino is primarily a poker-focused online casino with a somewhat restricted total gaming selection. You could bet on approximately 120 games. There are 55+ slot games, 8 poker types, 8 blackjack games, and a few keno, online baccarat, and roulette games on the list.

Despite the restricted number, you'll discover excellent casino games that pay real money here, including famous variations like Double Deck Blackjack. There are also 34 live dealer games here, which is a surprisingly large number of games considering Ignition Casino didn't start adding live games until 2019.

Pros

Popular poker website

Withdrawals made within 24 hours

13 top-tier game developers

High-quality video games

A wide range of live casino games

Cons

No e-banking option

#4. Betonline - Top BTC Games For Slots And Poker Tournaments

BETONLINE

Its website indicates that Betonline is a staunch proponent of digital currency. However, if you want to use traditional banking methods, you have several possibilities. Regardless of your preferred payment option, you can enjoy these wonderful games.

Slot enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that Betonline's gaming lobby contains over 100 different slot machines. The games themselves are likewise unique, as Betonline only works with the top game developers. As a result, finding the ideal game will never be difficult.

Features

Design and appearance

Use the search box if you're searching for a certain game on this "dial" to find it. A casino search box is usually a useful and pleasant surprise to us. Players should be able to find what they are seeking fast and easily.

Betonline's mobile site is well-designed, allowing you to play your favorite games on any device, no matter where you are on the globe. It is not necessary to use this software.

You must first download it and then you can start playing right away.

Platform functionality

The program as a whole is well-organized and user-friendly. Players will enjoy how fast the games load and how fun they are to play.

Betonline's website demonstrates how much this casino appreciates its patrons. This page describes how to set bet limits, deposit and loss limitations, request a cooling-off period, and self-exclude yourself.

Customer support

A competent online casino should respond quickly and efficiently to all issues and concerns. Betonline, fortunately, has a live chat function and skillful customer service representatives available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The experienced and pleasant support staff can answer any queries concerning acceptable currencies, wagering restrictions, or anything else. This feature blew the reviewers away.

Pros

Fair games

Open to the public

Play mobile video games

A website that is mobile-friendly and user-friendly

Cons

Doesn’t have anonymity for the users

#5. Wild Casino - Great Choice For Mobile Bitcoin Online Casino Real Money

Wild Casino

If you're seeking a trusted online casino, look no further for Wild Casino . This gambling site is one of the leading online casinos in the United States, with a particularly popular sportsbook.

Wild Casino is a US-facing online gambling site. Payouts are made quickly, and the Wild Casino brand is an A+ rated bookmaker. On any given day, there are thousands of possible bets on every imaginable athletic event and hundreds of casino games from many reputable casino suppliers.

In addition, the poker room is one of the largest globally. This site is excellent for high-payout slots, blackjack, other table games, exotic betting, rich parlay possibilities, strong lines, and lightning-fast cashouts.

Features

License

Wild Casino is an offshore casino, which means it does not have a license in the United States. Don't worry. It's still legal to play here and safe since the company hasn't had any major controversies.

Currently, Wild Casino holds a Curacao license, and this regulatory body licenses and oversees a variety of trustworthy casinos. Because it is an offshore site, it does not need a state license to operate in the United States and has a stellar reputation.

Various games

There were over 190 casino games available at Wild Casino. The popular American casino classics, such as craps, blackjack, and baccarat, are included.

We counted eight blackjack variations and over a hundred available slot titles. These include progressive slots, where the jackpot frequently exceeds $300,000. What's lacking are some TV and movie-themed slots, but there's still plenty to enjoy here.

Meanwhile, the video poker portfolio includes titles such as Deuces Wild and Joker Poker 1 Hand. The poker room caters to players wishing to engage in soft multi-table tournaments.

Live casino games are only visible after you make an account and log in. While there isn't a large selection, Wild Casino does provide live versions of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. Bovada's sportsbook has diverse betting opportunities, including international tournaments.

Bonuses

The best Wild CasinoCasino bonus for most players is a 100% up to $1,000 bonus match. This offer is good on three successive deposits, allowing you to receive up to $3,000 in free casino money.

You have an even better alternative if you wish to add funds to your account using Bitcoin. Claim the exclusive BTC-only offer for a 125% bonus up to $1,250. The jumbo-sized Bitcoin incentive, like the regular one, can be used up to three times for a total bounty of up to $3,750.

These bonus promotions require you to roll over your deposit and attach a bonus 25 times in the casino. Craps and Live Dealer tables are the only games that do not count toward the playthrough. However, the rest of the games contribute varying percentages of your wagers to your total.

Pros

Sports betting in live time

Casino games of exceptional quality

Mobile casino available

Cons

Doesn’t always offer the best odds

How We Made This List While Selecting Crypto Gambling Sites USA?

Security, license, and fair

Although Bitcoin gaming sites are often safer and more secure than regular casinos, this does not mean that all Bitcoin gaming sites are trustworthy. A website must have proper security measures and licenses from gaming agencies such as the MGA, UKGC, Curacao, and others to be trustworthy and legitimate.

Licensed sites are held to a higher level regarding being provably fair, handling details, fair and correct bonuses, and everything else that makes a site trustworthy and reputable. The screening process includes additional security measures such as SSL 128-bit encryption, a secure payment system, and two-step verification.

Accepted cryptocurrency

Our list of the finest crypto gaming sites must accept various coins. We do not wish to restrict players to using only Bitcoin or well-known currencies. Accepting at least three cryptocurrencies is the only way to be considered "crypto gaming" by the gaming industry.

Bitcoin is the most often accepted currency by the websites on our list. To be labeled a crypto gaming site, a website must offer a rising number of cryptos as new ones appear and gain popularity.

Brand’s reputation

Online gambling necessitates the use of your hard-earned money. As a result, we believe that the entire experience should be fun and secure. As a result of this strategy, we did a detailed examination of the reputation of each brand.

Due to the way this is accomplished, we may be confident that our rating is based on the big picture rather than just one person's experience. As a result, we are better prepared to communicate our gaming views and ideas to a wider audience. As a result, you can count on our online gambling evaluations, to be honest, and fair.

Bonuses

There is no doubt that gambling bonuses and promotions entice many gamers. For those who desire a head start in their gambling career or simply a larger bankroll to play with, this is a good strategy for boosting one's bankroll and playing at higher levels. Regarding bonuses and promotions, cryptocurrency gaming is held to a higher standard.

As a result, we ensure that each gambling site on our list offers a large bonus to new players. As a result, many of the online casinos we review have decided to provide Bitcoin depositors a higher bonus than they would typically receive.

Customer reviews and issues

Reading feedback from other gamers who have previously used a gaming website is an excellent method to learn about it. Reading product or service reviews might offer you a decent indication of what to expect.

According to the ratings, many gaming sites are untrustworthy and treat their clients unfairly. As a result, we kept an eye only on reliable and safe platforms.

Things to Consider While Choosing Bitcoin Gambling Sites

License

As with any online gambling site, choosing a trustworthy and safe Bitcoin casino is the first step. As a result, in addition to ensuring that the casino is likely to be fair to you, you need also ensure that it is fully licensed and controlled. This will be another step toward proving its reliability.

Most licensed sites will include a link to their license on their homepage, usually near the bottom. However, to guarantee that a certain website's licensing is real, it must look into where it was licensed.

Regulations and licenses essentially mean that if you discover a casino is cheating, you can register a complaint with the registrar, who will subsequently take action against the Bitcoin casino.

Payment terms

Every online casino comes with its own set of payment terms and restrictions. Here are a few examples:

Payout minimums

Payment currencies accepted

Fees for withdrawals and deposits

Each online casino displays this information directly. Some may include it on their FAQ page, while others may include it on a separate payment page. You must check that the online casino accepts your chosen payment method and that you understand the minimum amount required to withdraw your funds.

Choose a trustworthy site

There is always the potential that the house is cheating whether you play in a real or virtual casino. Of course, this is rarely the case with more reputable casinos, but how can you be certain that you are getting the best chances if you visit a relatively unknown Bitcoin casino site?

A trustworthy Bitcoin casino will understand which edge is necessary to create a profit and would thus attempt to convince their players that no results are being manipulated. They achieve this by employing mathematical techniques and cryptography.

Blockchain technology

Blockchain technology is based on a disrupted registry's peer-to-peer mechanisms. Thanks to blockchains, You can store data on thousands of servers worldwide. As a result, a decentralized system is created. Blockchain is not dependent on banks, governments, or other centralized bodies.

Since its records and transactions are visible in real-time, the blockchain is incredibly difficult to penetrate. As a result, legitimate gambling on Bitcoin networks is conceivable, and all betting results are visible as they occur.

Quick and easy transactions

One disadvantage of online casinos is that payout times might be lengthy. This is especially true for cashouts via cheque or bank transfer, which normally take five to ten years. If you use BTC, however, you will receive your money immediately. Please expect to get your specified amount within minutes of submitting your request.

Banking options

If an online casino accepts many payment options, such as Mastercard and Visa, and e-wallets like Nettler and Skrill, you can be confident that the casino is concerned with your convenience. A casino should allow you to choose the currency you want to use. BTC, EUR, and USD are the most commonly used currencies. Many online casinos, however, accept payment in other currencies to save conversion fees.

Aside from the financial methods and currencies accepted, you should consider how quickly the casino processes your transactions. You want to be able to start gambling and withdrawing your money as soon as possible, so look for online casinos that have faster processing times. Bitcoin payment transactions should be instant.

What Are the Advantages of Using Bitcoin Casino?

Bitcoin gambling is becoming more popular due to its advantages over traditional payment methods. First and foremost, Bitcoin is a safe banking choice since its wallets are secure from hackers. Compared to other possibilities, the risk of fraudulent operations is substantially reduced.

Furthermore, because Bitcoin transactions employ the wallet's private keys, they are anonymous. They only hold two bits of data: the unique digital wallet address and the amount. As a result, no one can access your personal information.

While there have been isolated cryptocurrency theft and hacking instances, none have occurred at a casino. Crypto exchanges, on the other hand, have been attacked. In actuality, Bitcoin transactions at an online casino are extremely secure due to the various layers of encryption and verification that occur during the process.

Safety and security

Traditional casinos require personal information from their customers, such as credit card numbers and other personal information. It's hazardous to give a casino so much personal information. It takes time as well.

Fortunately, Bitcoin casinos do not ask players to provide personal information. All you have to do is fund your account and begin playing. You won't have to fill out countless forms requesting personal information, and you won't have to worry about someone obtaining your personal information and hacking your other accounts.

Bonuses and promotions

Most Bitcoin casinos offer large sign-up bonuses. Many of them also provide continuing promotions and deposit bonuses to returning consumers. People are essentially being paid to play at Bitcoin casinos.

You don't have to risk that money; you can keep it and spend it on whatever you like.

Increased convenience

You can use Bitcoin no matter where you are on the globe. You won't have to worry about currency transactions when you play in a Bitcoin casino; you can simply play with your Bitcoins.

When you utilize a Bitcoin casino, you can deposit money from anywhere globally and withdraw it from anywhere. Even if you live in a nation where gambling is strictly prohibited, you can play at a Bitcoin casino.

Bitcoin Gambling: FAQs

How to utilize a Bitcoin casino?

To use a payment method, you must first open a Bitcoin wallet. There are three sorts of wallets: offline, internet, and hardware. Online wallets save your private keys in the cloud and allow you to access them from any device. While they are the most convenient, it is vital to protect your data by only utilizing the wallet through personal networks.

Software or offline wallets are stored on a PC or as a mobile app. This gadget is the only one that has access to the wallet. According to numerous studies, hardware wallets are the most secure and inconvenient. All Bitcoins are stored in a separate piece of hardware that looks like a USB flash drive.

Following that, all that remains is to connect the wallet to the casino and make quick transactions. Once you've found the ideal casino, you can open an account, make your initial deposit, and begin playing.

How can I make a Bitcoin transaction?

The first step in making a Bitcoin transaction is checking that your chosen online casino accepts the cryptocurrency. After deciding on Bitcoin as your chosen payment method, you must open a Bitcoin Wallet account. If you haven't already done so, the next step is to locate your Bitcoin Wallet website.

Once you've made one, you may finally deposit and withdraw Bitcoins from your Bitcoin Wallet account. Furthermore, each Bitcoin casino has its deposit and withdrawal conditions, so you should familiarize yourself with them beforehand.

Are Bitcoin casinos safe to use?

You are probably concerned about your money's security if you consider using a Bitcoin casino gambling site. You may have heard of high-profile cryptocurrency thefts and hacker events. Using Bitcoin at an online casino website, on the other hand, can be even safer than using regular currency if you follow some basic steps.

What should I do if I don’t have cryptocurrency?

If you do not have cryptos, you can buy BTC with fiat currency or deposit using your preferred currency payment method.

Most casinos offer e-wallets, debit and credit cards, prepaid checks, and bank transfers as deposit and withdrawal methods.

Mastercard, Visa, Skrill, PayPal, and wire transfers are online casinos' most often used payment options.

What is a Bitcoin bonus?

Bitcoin bonuses are provided by crypto gambling hubs, with the only requirement that gamblers deposit using cryptocurrency to obtain them. Most online casinos allow bettors to select between a traditional bonus and a cryptocurrency bonus. However, the crypto bonus is the most popular at the online casinos mentioned above.

Is Bitcoin casino profitable?

Bitcoin betting can generate significant earnings with the appropriate techniques and wagering habits. Bitcoin's value surpassed record-breaking levels, prompting crypto casino players to move quickly.

What type of Bitcoin games can I play?

There are many types of online Bitcoin casino games you can choose from:

Blackjack

Bingo

Live dealer game

Roulette

Online slot

Conclusion: Best US Online Gambling Sites With No Deposit Bonus And Bitcoin

Many online casinos have sprung up in recent years, boosting the appeal of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. These new online sites have surely pushed the limits of creativity, resulting in an entirely new online gaming experience that you may enjoy.

While there is a long list of sites for Bitcoin gambling , understanding the front-runners can assist you in selecting the best online casino where you may play your favorite casino games with your preferred payment method.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced gambler, you will be able to discover something to fit your needs. Selecting the most enticing alternative immerses you in the current gambling scene.