5 Best Casino Games: Play Top US Casinos On Slot Machines In 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

It's not easy to know which casino games are best for beginners, especially since everyone wants to have fun when they gamble, no matter how much they win or lose.

You might wonder where to start if you've never gambled before. We know how hard it can be to find your way in a casino or focus because of the bright lights, the many games, and the general chaos.

At online casinos, however, it's up to you as a player to decide if you want to play for fun or bet real money on your game. Free games are great for practicing skills and trying out new genres because you can play them for as long as you want, and it's easy to get started. But you can only get cash prizes, game options, and bonus features when you play for real money. So here are the best online casino games.

5 Best Online Casino Games

BitStarz - Overall Best Casino Games For Real Money Ignition Casino - Popular Online Gambling Sites With $100 Bonus BetOnline - Legit Online Casino Platform With Live Dealer Casino Games Wild Casino - Recommended Casino Games Online With Progressive Jackpots mBit Casino -Top Choice Gambling Games To Play On Slot Machine

#1. BitStarz - Overall Best Casino Games For Real Money

BitStarz

Bitstarz is the first on our list. This casino has been operating legally since 2014 under the jurisdiction of Curaçao, and it's the best place to play slot machines and other popular casino games. This casino, which has won more than one award, accepts all major credit cards, e-wallets, and Bitcoin.

Digital currencies are the way of the future. Also, BitStarz is the most trusted online bitcoin casino for people who play with cryptocurrency. The company's name has been trouble-free since the beginning, primarily because it uses the most advanced security and protection measures.

There are a lot of interesting real-money gambling games at BitStarz, and there are thousands of them. This competitive library will likely keep you interested because it has both traditional and new games. It has slot machines that are fun to play because they are well-made and look good. Modern HTML5 development methods make sure that games run smoothly. You can be sure there are no risks when playing traditional slot machines on this site. You can also play for cash in no-deposit games like Free Bet Blackjack. If you win a bet on BitStarz, the site's terms and conditions let you cash out your winnings.

With this easy-to-use site, it's never been easier to gamble online. All games' categories are set up to make it easy to find what you want. BitStarz looks different in several ways from other online casinos.

Highlights

Crypto-Friendly Climate: Deposits and withdrawals can be made with Bitcoin at Bit Starz. Other digital currencies besides Bitcoin are Dogecoin, Dogecoin cash, Litecoin cash, Ethereum, and Teter. You can make a safe withdrawal on the same day with this method.

Modern, Stylish Casino: The Bit Starz casino is both nice to look at and good at what it does. Each type of game, like slot machines, table games, jackpots, and so on, has its section, so it won't take long to find what you're looking for.

You can customize your experience based on the games you like to play, the bonuses you want, and the amounts you like to bet.

Tournaments with lavish prizes: Bit Starz has weekly contests where people can win online slots real money and free spins. The grand prize is $5,000, and you can earn bonus points no matter how far you go in any slot game. The most you can win in the welcome bonus tournament is $1,000.

New players can get a welcome bonus package. The best thing so far is the no-deposit trial offer of 20 free spins.

Many Games to Choose From: Many people like Bit Starz Casino because it has many games. There are more than 2,000 games to choose from, and some of the most popular ones, like Texas Hold 'em, are among them.

Bit Starz is the only casino with as many unique slot games as it does. Dragon’s Element, the Elvis Frog in Las Vegas, and Fire Lighting are some of the best-known examples.

Safest Online Casino: Bit Starz is one of the most reliable places to gamble online because it has many safety features. Users can stay anonymous. The website is also encrypted with SSL technology, so you only need an email address to join.

Pros

Curacao-licensed

Popular progressive jackpot slots

Bitcoin backed

Many games with distinctive names

Call or chat with customer care anytime

Strict security

Cons

Doesn’t support fiat currency

Customer support is not available on phones

#2. Ignition Casino - Popular Online Gambling Sites With $100 Bonus

Ignition Casino

Ignition Casino is one of the best places for people who want to gamble online. The site has excellent games and software that is easy to use, which every online casino should have.

They live in Costa Rica, a popular online gambling place. This replication method makes it impossible to keep track of each player over time. It is well-known for its high-quality support, flexible banking options, and generous bonus offers, all of which make it feel like a real casino.

Ignition Casino is a modern online gaming site with many games, including some with live dealers. Their small size and portability make them a great way to pass the time.

As a result, mobile users will enjoy how easy it is to use the site. Unlike many other online bitcoin casinos , you can play almost all of their games on their desktop and mobile sites.

Ignition has games from many well-known gaming software companies and realtime gaming, rival gaming, and revolver gaming.

We were amazed by how many video poker games there were (17 in all). Ignition Casino is also one of the best online casinos in the US because it lets players from any state join. If the KGC has given out a license, players can ensure their money is safe.

Highlights

Fast Payment: Deposits and withdrawals go through instantly or within 48 hours. Both deposits and withdrawals must be at least $20. Bitcoin has a limit of $9,500, while other payment methods have limits of $3,500.

We prefer Bitcoins since they're cheaper and faster. Ignition needs checks. Withdrawals from online casinos may take weeks.

Offers: Ignition Casino has good deals and bonuses. Registering will tell you what all the fuss is about. You get $3,000 as a welcome bonus. Crypto poker and slot players may receive 150 percent up to $1,500.

Card deposit bonuses could reach $2,000. Monday bonuses are good. Their Refer a Friend program gives a 100% match on deposits and a $100 bonus.

Poker Casino: Ignition Casino focuses mainly on poker. There are also 120 games, such as 55 slot machines, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker.

Over 34 live dealer and online casino games are fun. Most come from top developers like Rival Gaming and RealTime Gaming.

Smooth User Interface: Ignition is a grand, all-around real-money casino. Change the hand straight, bet value, table game, gameplay, and total pot. Register and make a deposit to use the site.

The smooth user interface at Ignition casino is top-notch. The calmness motivates, and white writing on a dark background makes the words easy to read. Games load quickly, and you can easily switch.

Pros

Many games

Secure

Play classic slots and online slots

Payment mechanisms

Good promotions

Transparent

Cons

Lacks e-wallet banking

No dedicated app

#3. BetOnline - Legit Online Casino Platform With Live Dealer Casino Games

BetOnline

Because of worries about money laundering, identity theft, and other types of fraud, the US government has limited the number of legal online casinos. Not only that, but the rise of online gambling was hurting many real-world casinos. Some are allowed, but only with restrictions that make gambling pretty boring. BetOnline is the best choice in this case because it was made just for gamblers in the United States. The casino will give you a $3000 welcome bonus, but you can only use it to play games. The only catch is that you can't cash out your bonus earnings until the withdrawal process is finished.

The best thing about this platform is how well-organized it is. As soon as you go to the website, you get a sense of how professional it is. Regular updates are made to the list of winners, and helpful hints are given for free. You can also research which games have the highest stakes and best odds before you place your bets.

The sportsbook on BetOnline lets users see the site's constantly changing odds. Check the sportsbook if you don't know which game has the best odds.

There are ten ways to put money in and eight ways to get it out, and these include both traditional money and cryptocurrencies. All payment methods are free except for using a credit card, which costs $6 per transaction.

Highlights

Early Lines: BetOnline gives early lines to help maximize odds before games. Your payoff will be more than that of people who used rarer odds.

Gainful Incentives: The online casinos in this guide offer the best bonuses. Bonuses make it easier to play more and win the jackpot. Please read the terms and conditions first to improve how you use them.

Fast Approval: Most cards are compatible with BetOnline. After proving who you are, this site quickly approves credit cards. This quick permission ensures you don't miss an opportunity to bet on a game.

A Safe and Risk-Free Setting: The platform uses industry-standard security to stop hackers from getting into accounts. Like other websites, BetOnline isn't responsible for security problems caused by third-party links. Keep your data private so that no one can get into your account.

Pros

US players accepted

400+ games

Nearly 25 live-dealer casino games

Casino, poker, sports betting

Cons

Customer support concerns

6% credit card deposit fees

#4. Wild Casino - Recommended Casino Games Online With Progressive Jackpots

Wild Casino

People know that Wild Casino has bonuses, and we strongly recommend that new users visit the promotions page to take advantage of these significant savings. The weekly deals, crypto deals, and welcome no deposit bonuses are all fantastic. With a generous welcome bonus of $5,000, it's easy to see why this casino is so popular.

Since it opened in 2018, US, Canada, and worldwide players can play the casino's real-money games. Here, you can play cards, slot machines, and video poker online .

Wild Casino gives its regular customers the best bonuses available to stay competitive. Loyal customers get a lot of benefits, like tournaments, reload bonuses, cashback, and a good "refer a friend" program. There are a lot of games to choose from, and adding and removing money from your account is easy and quick. We were impressed by how often they added new games to their collection—about once a month.

Wild Casino has a jungle theme, but it looks great and modern. Also, they have a responsive desktop experience, which not all online casinos have.

The casino's easy-to-use interface, games, menus, and animations come from software from Betsoft and Nucleus. They also accept a wide variety of cryptocurrencies for mobile deposits and withdrawals.

This review will tell you about the great bonuses that Wild Casino offers. We checked out their games, payment options, and customer service. This is why Wild Casino is one of the best online casinos for US players.

Highlights

Weekly Promotions: This online casino has a lot of bonuses and special offers. They also offer rewards for referring friends, free spins on casino slots games, a "Hump Day Special," and Blackjack tournaments with great prizes.

The Wild Diamond 7's Progressive Jackpot and the Hot Streak promotion, in which players can win real money if they play for five days and bet at least $1,000, are not the only promotions at Wild Casino.

Refer-a-Friend: Wild Casino will give you the same amount as your friend's first deposit, up to $300.

Bitcoin First-Time User Bonus: Up to $9,000 will be matched on your first five Bitcoin deposits. Payments made with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Stellar, and Ripple get more perks. The first cryptocurrency deposit you make using the code CRYPTO150 will earn you a 300 percent bonus of up to $3,000, and the next four will earn you 150 percent bonuses up to $1,500 each.

Bonus: There are five $5,000 welcome bonuses at Wild Casino. Use the code WILD250 for a 250% bonus up to $1,000 and the code WILD100 for 100% bonuses on your subsequent four deposits. When new players make their first five deposits, they can get up to $5,000.

Pros

Secure encryption

24/7 customer support

New games

Real-money gaming from home

Mobile gaming experience

Cons

Not many poker games

No phone support

#5. mBit Casino -Top Choice Gambling Games To Play On Slot Machine

mBit Casino

Poker fans who want to win big without dealing with the stress of a high-stakes game should try mBit Casino . This place to gamble is known for its free slot machines and special slot games. You have to be a premium member to play the special slot games where you can win more money. mBit Casino also opened in 2014, but its slot machines quickly made it a well-known brand. Free slots games were a big reason they were so popular because they ensured players would never run out of money.

There may have been other sites that let you gamble with bitcoins before this one, but this one has the most ways to pay. This site works with all the most popular cryptocurrencies, but you'll find the most bonuses if you use Ethereum. But this service lets you get money right away in several other currencies. You'll be able to cash out your earnings in seconds, not minutes. But larger amounts may need more verification steps before you can cash them in.

Highlights

Entertaining Games: This well-known platform is used to make slot machines, which are the most popular type of online game. The sounds and themes on the slot machines are fun and exciting, and the other games on the platform are just as responsive and fun to play.

Intuitive Layout: Even if you've never used an online casino before, mBit casino is easy to use and gives you access to all the games. This website has a wide range of casino games with simple layouts that are good for casual and serious play. Some are easy to learn and play, like the slot machines in Las Vegas.

Rapid Withdrawal: If a player does well at the casino, they can quickly and easily get their money back. You can pay for things on the site in many ways, including cryptocurrency.

Tournaments: You can compete in tournaments based on real-world events like races and win cash prizes or as many as 60 free games. These competitions employ the use of a score multiplier factor. So you should play slot machine games as a great way to get ahead of the competition.

Pros

3,000 games available

Stunning website design

21,000 free spins

Play your favorite slot machine game here

Many bonuses and promotions

Cons

Limited language selection

Desktop app can be clunky

How We Made The List To Play Top Casino Games That Pay Real Money In 2023?

When you gamble, you spend money, and no one wants to lose. So, we looked for platforms with the best odds. Live customer service also is vital for these casinos because you never know when something might go wrong. Lastly, all the sites we chose let you quickly withdraw your money in less than ten minutes.

What We Looked For

Good Odds: If you use these services often and put money into them, your chances of winning will increase. Even though the gateway isn't always reliable, you'll never go home empty-handed. These sites recommend games with better chances of winning based on how much the player knows about them. Your chances of winning increase as often as you visit and put money in.

If you use these services often and put money into them, your chances of winning will increase. Even though the gateway isn't always reliable, you'll never go home empty-handed. These sites recommend games with better chances of winning based on how much the player knows about them. Your chances of winning increase as often as you visit and put money in. Quick Payout: You want your winnings to go into your account as soon as possible. Even though the money will be put into your digital wallet quickly on these sites, it could take up to ten minutes to get it out. The fees for making a deposit are much higher than the fees for making a withdrawal.

You want your winnings to go into your account as soon as possible. Even though the money will be put into your digital wallet quickly on these sites, it could take up to ten minutes to get it out. The fees for making a deposit are much higher than the fees for making a withdrawal. Live Customer Support: The live chat feature is available at each of the recommended online casinos . Open the chat window immediately if you're having trouble, and a representative will respond immediately. Except for the issue of delayed cash, they will stick with you till the matter is resolved.

The live chat feature is available at each of the recommended . Open the chat window immediately if you're having trouble, and a representative will respond immediately. Except for the issue of delayed cash, they will stick with you till the matter is resolved. Multiple Deposit Methods: Credit cards are not the sole option for purchasing chips or coins. On these sites, you can buy gambling chips in many ways, including with cryptocurrency.

Buying Guide: What casino games are worth playing for US Players?

Choose a platform to play casino games. Consider these factors as you decide.

Reputation

Check the reputation of a platform before you join it. Check its past and how safe it is. You can find out when it began on its "About Us" page. Check that your sensitive information is protected by the Secure Sockets Layer certificate, which is the industry standard.

Registration

There are rules for these online gambling sites. Platforms must sign up with the bodies before offering certain online games. Check the license on the site of a reputable casino. Before you choose a platform, think about this.

Developers

Play on sites that have games made by the best game designers. Different people make games for these platforms, and developers decide on game quality. So, check who made the game. It's a good idea to look at online casino forums.

Games

Think about the games available on the platform. On an excellent online gambling site, there shouldn't be any games you can't play. The casino should focus on slot games with different themes to keep people from getting bored. For games to be fun, they need to look good.

Transactions

Real-money gaming requires deposits. These deposits need simple payment methods that don't involve moving money between payment systems, which can be time-consuming and expensive. Wins should also be able to be taken out of the payment options. Choose a site to play games online based on how you can pay.

Freebies

Customers on these platforms need free stuff and other reasons to use them. Think about the perks and freebies of the platform. With freebies, you can play longer without having to risk money. After a few rounds, the site should offer free spins on roulette, free slot games for new users, or free coins while playing roulette. For more experienced players, slot games should have bonus rounds. Think about this when choosing where to play casino games.

Conditions

Think about the rules and limits when choosing a place to gamble. This part is essential because of the negative terms. Check to see if you can use the money you win from one game to play other games or win real money online instantly . Also, consider the minimum deposit and the most you can take out if you win. Read the terms of each site.

FAQ’s: Best Games To Play At Casino

Which casino games are best?

We think your favorite casino game is the best. Many gamblers choose slots, roulette, and blackjack.

Casino games—how do they work?

Online casino games mainly follow land-based casino regulations. Except for live dealer games, most are software-driven. The RNG-based software ensures fair outcomes, and the RNG impartially decides each round's result.

How fair are casino games?

Casinos aren't rigged. Reputable firms make games. Before casinos install bitcoin gambling games, the business sets all aspects, including the RNG. These games are checked for fairness, and the game's casino cannot change them. Play at regulated casinos to avoid fraud.

Which casino games provide the most favorable odds?

Roulette and craps have good odds, particularly with specific wagers. Blackjack and baccarat also have favorable player odds. Slot machines average 97% RTP and return 97% of slot game wagers.

Wrapping Up On Best Casino Games

If you're just getting started at casinos, you should play games that are both exciting and provide a good possibility of winning.

The key is to see this moment as one in which you may make errors and grow.

This is the best way to learn the ins and outs of casino games and avoid making the same errors again. To your success!