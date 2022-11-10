5 Best Online Casino Games And Slot Games For Real Money In 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

Land-based casinos nowadays have decreased in popularity as online gambling sites are available all across the globe, where gambling is fully licensed and regulated by the authorities. These online gambling platforms are a convenient alternative for every gambler who strives to win big rewards and entertain with the most exciting online casino games. Choosing a favorite spot in your home and playing the most amusing games online has never left anyone bored.

From Blackjack, Baccarat, and Online Slots, to Poker, Table Games, and many other amusing alternatives, the diversity in online casino games will hook your attention if you’re a new player and want to enter this exciting world of fun and significant potential earnings. Therefore, choosing a reliable site is always wise to have the most exciting and profitable experience with the best online casinos.

Nowadays, many online casino sites are available to everyone with the right motivation to place their bets and entertain in the online gambling area. This article involves passionate gamblers' top five online sites, offering various games and excellent options for big winnings by bonuses and rewards. Enjoy your online play and earn big with the best online gambling sites mentioned below.

Best Real Money Online Casino Games:

BitStarz - Overall Best Online Casino Real Money With No Deposit

- Overall Best Online Casino Real Money With No Deposit Ignition Casino - Top Online Gambling Sites To Win Real Money Online Instantly

- Top Online Gambling Sites To Win Real Money Online Instantly mbit Casino - Popular US Casino That Accepts Bitcoin Cash & Ethereum

- Popular US Casino That Accepts Bitcoin Cash & Ethereum BetOnline - Reputable Golden Nugget Online Casino For Online Betting

- Reputable Golden Nugget Online Casino For Online Betting Wild Casino - High Quality Crypto Games For Slot Machines & Video Poker

#1. BitStarz - Overall Best Online Casino Real Money With No Deposit

Overview

If you strive to put a quick deposit and play on online gambling sites, finding the top picks for online casinos in this exciting and profitable industry is the best option. Among many available online gaming sites, the best recommendation is to choose the transparent and secure BitStarz casino, a leader in the gambling industry for many years. With a user-friendly interface and excellent services for all players, BitStarz deserves to be considered whenever you want to choose a gambling platform for an exciting time.

The renowned BitStarz casino is considered one of the first multi-currency gambling sites, accepting several international cryptocurrencies and offering a vast choice of amusing games for every player. Operated by Dama N.V, the renowned BitStarz is a Curacao-licensed and regulated online casino and one of the first gambling websites where people were allowed to enjoy the highest opportunities for big winnings.

With an available website in five world languages and excellent gambling guides, the renowned BitStarz is the best option for leaning back on the chair, being accompanied by the most advanced casino games, and having an unforgettable gambling experience. Keep the concentration high and see why BitStarz is always recommended by many players worldwide.

Highlights

Assortment of available casino games

By choosing the extraordinary gambling platform of BitStarz, you will be entirely delighted with the vast catalog of online games. On this renowned website, you can find your most exciting game and enjoy complete convenience as a player. The attractive range of online casino games on BitStarz involves Slots, Table Games, BitStarz Originals, Bitcoin Games, Hot Games 24 hours, Cold Games 24 hours, trending games, Classic Slots, and many other opportunities. As BitStarz also offers an easy-to-use interface, you will thoroughly enjoy every second of playing these games.

Available bonuses and promotions

Everyone loves bonuses and feels excited when they have an opportunity to enjoy special offers and rewards. That is the primary reason BitStarz offers excellent bonuses and promotions for new players and those who have been using this renowned platform for longer. As a new player on this exciting gambling site, you can gain a welcome package of up to 5 BTC by depositing $500 and 300 free spins for every new player.

On the top-rated BitStarz casino, you can also be a part of the Level Up Adventure, Welcome Freeroll Tournament, Slots Tournament, weekly free spins, and many other available opportunities for all gamblers. Unlike land-based casinos, BitStarz offers many exciting games and options for all online players.

Payment methods on BitStarz

It is always wise to be aware of the available payment methods on a particular online casino. Therefore, you should know that the reputable BitStarz casino provides many available payment methods for all gamblers, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, Binance Coin, Much Better, and Mifinity. You can make deposits and withdrawals with these options and have fee-free transactions.

Pros

One of the best online crypto casinos worldwide

Fantastic assortment of hundred of available online casino games

Available gambling websites in five world languages

Marvelous bonuses and attractive rewards and promotions

Crypto-based gambling website

VIP Starz club available for all gamblers

Excellent reputation and rating

Cons

Not enough information about available transactions with fiat currencies.

#2. Ignition Casino - Top Online Gambling Sites To Win Real Money Online Instantly

Overview

Online gambling might be a good idea when you feel bored, stressed, and overwhelmed. This fun activity may distract your thoughts from negativity and offer a pleasant experience with the most exciting casino games. Therefore, we highly recommend the popular and secure Ignition Casino , a leader in the gambling industry for many years. Top-rated and highly reviewed among thousands of players globally, the exclusive Ignition Casino may be the perfect option to start your delightful online gambling journey.

Offering an extremely easy-to-use interface and convenient online platform for every passionate bettor, the Ignition Casino is the perfect alternative to enjoy the most attractive online casino games thoroughly. Ignition Casino has gained the required admiration from millions of active players to become one of the most reputable and highly secure gambling sites worldwide.

The excellent Ignition Casino started its operations in the gambling area in 2016 when online casinos were not as widespread as they are today. This online gambling site is not for everyone. On the contrary, the renowned Ignition Casino is only for players who strive to gain the most exciting games and have the most secure online gambling process.

Highlights

Available games on Ignition Casino

If you’re a person who looks for diversity in everything you do, the famous Ignition Casino is the best opportunity for you. With more than 280 online games available, Ignition may be the perfect option to satisfy your taste and performance by playing the most extensive catalog of online casino games. The great assortment of games on Ignition Casino involves 213 slot machines, 28 table games, 22 specialty online casino games, 17 video poker alternatives, and 5 variants of live dealer games.

Available bonus opportunities

Are you interested in having some special bonuses and rewards while playing the most exciting online games? We’re confident that the answer is yes, so Ignition can always be the perfect option to achieve that by offering you many available bonus opportunities. The first welcome bonus on Ignition Casino is up to $2000 by placing a deposit of 200%, while if your deposit is $1000, you can gain up to $2000 bonus cash.

By choosing the reliable and secure Ignition Casino, you can also gain a weekly boost bonus of up to $5000, Bitcoin reloads, and a referral bonus. The most positive feature of this excellent online casino is that Ignition Casino will provide you with a unique rewards program where you may earn a higher percentage of cashback on your losses by having a higher status on this excellent online casino.

Banking options on Ignition Casino

Knowing what you can expect from gambling platforms regarding the banking options is vital. Therefore, knowing the available deposit and withdrawal methods on this reputable gambling site is essential for every customer. The renowned Ignition Casino involves various banking options, such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Check, and Bank Wire. Before choosing this trustworthy casino platform, you should know that these banking methods do not charge any transaction fees, mainly if you operate the gambling site with a cryptocurrency.

Pros

One of the most trusted and visited online casino platforms

Excellent user feedback and positive testimonials

Many available bonuses, rewards, and promotions

Guaranteed privacy and security for every player

Various available banking options, including cryptocurrencies

Attractive rewards program

Excellent user interface

Available customer support

Fast deposits and cashouts for all players

Cons

Some players complained about unavailable customer service.

Some transactions may charge fees.

#3. mbit Casino - Popular US Casino That Accepts Bitcoin Cash & Ethereum

Overview

When you want to spend an exciting and fun time in front of your computer playing online casino games, the best option is to choose a reliable and secure gambling platform where you can have the best experience as a passionate casino player. One of the most popular gambling websites where people can easily place their bets and play online games is the top-rated mBit Casino , with an available user-friendly interface and bilingual gambling platform.

Owned and regulated by the authorities in Curacao-the reliable mBitcasino deserves the focus and trust of every gambler who aims to have the best gambling experience. Established in 2014, this crypto casino is one of the first gambling platforms that operated with cryptocurrencies. With the convenience and security of online gambling sites, the trustworthy mBitcasino is one of the best sites where you can spend the best time and have a chance for significant profits.

The popular mBitcasino is always the perfect option as it offers excellent services for all passionate bettors and gamblers. This crypto casino has increased in popularity as it provides responsible gambling, VIP programs, high privacy protection, and many other offers. We recommend you stay focused and see why mBitcasino is an excellent option for the best gambling experience.

Highlights

Assortment of games

The top-rated mBitcasino platform is for everyone who wants to enjoy a diverse choice of online casino games, such as Table Games, Live Dealer, Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Jackpot Games, Dice, and Video Poker. mBitcasino is also famous for offering expensive machines for online slots and crypto games, available for each taste and performance. This reliable and secure casino platform is also a good recommendation for people who want to enjoy Lottery games and have a chance for an enormous profit from the convenience of their homes.

Bonuses and rewards

What else can be engaging more than a bonus or reward for players on online gambling sites? There is no other feature of online casino sites better than the special offers for bettors and gamblers, like bonuses and rewards. mBitcasino involves a professional team of gambling enthusiasts aware of that fact, offering the most attractive bonuses and rewards for all first-time and experienced players on this exclusive platform.

On the most secure and reliable platform of mBitcasino, you may begin your best journey in the gambling world by being offered the most exciting bonuses and rewards. By choosing this online crypto casino, you may gain an 1110% bonus on the house of up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins. The second deposit bonus is 100% up to 2.5 BTC, while the third deposit bonus is up to 1.5 BTC. On mBitcasino, you can also be a part of special offers, such as Loyalty Program 2, Bitty Quiz, Mythology Series, 50% deposit bonus, Refer to a Friend Bonus, and many other available rewards.

Payment methods

Before choosing this exciting gambling platform, you should never forget that mBitcasino has various payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. The critical distinction between this gambling platform and many available others is that mBitcasino is a crypto casino. You can use this gambling platform with cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, and XRP.

Pros

One of the most trusted and secure online gambling platforms

A vast choice of available online casino games

Many unique offerings, rewards programs, and attractive bonuses

Various available cryptocurrencies as payment methods

Crypto guides for all players

Highly secure and regulated online gambling platform

Positive feedback and reviews from thousands of players

Cons

No reliable information about whether fiat currencies are welcome on this gambling platform.

#4. BetOnline - Reputable Golden Nugget Online Casino For Online Betting

BETONLINE

Overview

When you want to play online casino games, we’re confident you want to find a secure, reliable, and legal online gambling platform operating in most countries. Suppose you strive to earn high prices and enjoy the best exciting online casino games. In that case, there is no better option than choosing the top-rated BetOnline casino with excellent feedback and a high reputation among millions of active bettors and gamblers globally.

Passionate gamblers from Australia, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and most US countries can enjoy the most outstanding online casino games and the attractive opportunity to win high prices and gain many bonuses by choosing the renowned BetOnline gambling platform. 100% legal and regulated in many countries worldwide, the reputable BetOnline casino deserves your focus when discussing the most amusing online slots real money .

SSL-encrypted and highly secure, the renowned BetOnline gambling platform was established in 2011 and is the perfect recommendation to spend quality time online gambling and be a person that might earn huge profits and excellent rewards. With available 24 hours customer support and excellent service, BetOnline casino is the best choice for an unforgettable gambling experience.

Highlights

Available games on BetOnline

One of the best features of BetOnline that distinguishes this casino from other online gambling sites is that this renowned casino is not only for playing slots and other online casino games. On the contrary, BetOnline is an excellent option for people who adore online sports betting and winning the best prices and rewards. On this reliable and secure gaming platform, you can play many available sports games, live dealer games, online Poker alternatives, Blackjack, table games, and many other online slots and specialties.

Attractive bonuses and rewards

The special bonuses on BetOnline are available with wagering requirements every player should meet to gain the bonus and rewards. For example, if you want to earn a $100 bonus with 25x wagering requirements, you would need to wager $2500. These bonus offers may confuse some players, which is the only reason people sometimes say something negative about this renowned online casino. However, if you read the bonus terms and conditions on BetOnline, you won’t have any issues.

Available payment methods on BetOnline

BetOnline is a renowned online casino that offers many available payment methods to all passionate bettors. You can always make deposits and withdrawals on this secure and reliable gambling website using US dollars as the primary currency on BetOnline, by Western Union, MoneyGram, or rapid transfer. This top-rated online gambling site is also popular among millions of players for providing an excellent option to deposit and withdraw using cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

Unlike many other gambling platforms, BetOnline offers fast deposits and withdrawals, while you may expect your funds from a winning game to be in your account in only a few days. The quick money transfer and the fast transaction have enhanced BetOnline to a higher level of popularity among gamblers globally.

Pros

One of the top-rated sportsbooks and online gambling sites

Excellent online casino, available in many countries worldwide

Great assortment of sports and online casino games

Tremendous experience in the gambling area

Attractive bonus offer for every player

24/7 customer support

Several available payment methods, including cryptocurrencies

Fast and free transactions and money transfer

Cons

Bonus requirements with wagerings may confuse players.

#5. Wild Casino - High Quality Crypto Games For Slot Machines & Video Poker

Wild Casino

Overview

If there comes a time when you desire to have a new activity in your life, we suggest you lean back on the chair, visit a reliable online gambling site, and start an experience that you will never forget. One of the best online casinos that offer the most terrific player convenience is the top-rated Wild Casino , a trustworthy and secure online gambling platform for every passionate bettor.

The primary purpose of the renowned Wild Casino is to offer all players on this gambling platform safe and secure online gambling with the most exciting casino games and excellent terms and conditions for all passionate bettors and gamblers. The reputable Wild Casino was founded in 2014 and is one of the most trusted crypto gambling sites, with millions of clients worldwide who thoroughly enjoy every game and chance for big winnings on this exclusive platform.

Wild Casino is always the best choice for online gambling platforms as it provides many different features for all players and numerous engaging offers, bonuses, and promotions that may hook the attention of every casino player. Renowned, reliable, and always transparent about everything the platform offers, Wild Casino is the most excellent recommendation when you want to have the best experience in the exciting gambling area.

Highlights

Available casino games on Wild Casino

Wild Casino is always the best option for every taste and performance, as this gambling platform offers a lot for all online gamblers. On this online casino, you can choose among many available casino games, such as BTC games, Table games, Jackpots, Live Dealer games, Video Poker, and many available online slots. You can also enjoy the platform’s best Bitcoin games, such as table games with Bitcoins, online Bitcoin slots, Bitcoin Poker, and online Bitcoin slots.

Attractive bonuses and promotions

The top-rated Wild Casino is well-known and popular among millions of gamblers worldwide, mainly for its excellent bonuses and promotions. The attractive bonus offer on the excellent Wild Casino involves various deposit and welcome bonuses and many other regular bonuses. As a new player on this excellent gambling platform, you may receive a generous welcome 100% bonus of up to 1.5 BTC or $300 and 300 free spins. The second offer is a 50% bonus up to 1.25 BTC or $400.

Despite the attractive offerings for new players, the renowned Wild Casino also offers regular promotions, such as Monday Reload Bonus, Wednesday Free Spins, Weekend Cashback, Daily Cashback, etc. You can always choose the required deposit for these rewards and promotions and have the most potentially profitable experience while playing the most amusing online casino games.

Available payment options

Wild Casino is one of the most popular online gambling sites that use many available payment methods suitable for every player. On this exclusive online casino platform, you can make deposits and withdrawals with Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Bitcoin, Neosurf, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Skrill, Netteler, Rapid Transfer, Paysafe card, ecoPayz, Zimpler, and e-Transfer. Before choosing this reputable online casino, you should know that deposits and withdrawals are fast. You can enjoy the best convenience with fast transactions and a potential for high earnings.

Pros

One of the most reliable and secure online gambling sites

High privacy protection for every player

An extensive catalog of diverse online casino games

Various available deposit and withdrawal methods

Gambling platform available in ten world languages

Attractive bonuses and promotions for every gambler

Fast and easy transactions with several cryptocurrencies

Excellent feedback and positive testimonials

Trusted by popular Bitcoin gambling portals

Cons

Some payment methods may charge fees.

How We Made This List While Selecting The Best Real Money Online Casino Sites?

We firmly believe that an online casino is a spectacular option to enjoy the most exciting games and the chance for big profits throughout the day. These gambling sites can always be the brightest spot in your daily routine, offering a lifetime chance to earn big potential winnings.

From then on, we compiled a list of the most popular and transparent online casino sites where bettors and passionate gamblers can play the most amusing games for ample earnings and an excellent experience. The following gambling sites are chosen considering various essential factors:

Legitimacy and authentication

To ensure your best experience with online gambling sites, the first factor we considered when choosing the best gambling sites was the legitimacy and authentication of these sites. Unfortunately, many fraudulent sites are available among millions of gamblers worldwide, so we wanted to avoid those scammers and choose only the most reliable, legitimate, and law-regulated gambling platforms. mBit Casino , BetOnline , Ignition Casino , BitStarz , and Wild Casino are the most secure gambling sites where you may have a wonderful experience with the most exciting online casino games.

Design and user interface

Despite the profit it may offer, online gambling appears to be a recreational activity where people forget about their daily routine and lose themselves for hours in the most interesting online casino games. Individuals who use these platforms for playing don’t want an annoying or buggy interface.

When compiling the list of the top-rated online casino sites, we chose only the best platforms that offer a perfect design and incredibly easy-to-use interface. By selecting the following game providers, you can maximally enjoy your game and have a chance for significant earnings.

Assortment of games

Some people adore the sportsbook and aim to play these exciting sports games for big profits. Other individuals enjoy the best online slot completely, while a more significant percentage of gamblers relish the best Poker and Baccarat online games. Therefore, we compiled the following list of the best online gambling sites where people can keep in touch with the most advanced games. At the same time, the taste and performance of every player will always be satisfied due to the large assortment of games these platforms offer.

Payment methods

One of the most significant factors we considered when choosing the best casinos was the payment alternatives these platforms provide to all players. We selected only the best online gambling sites involving direct and secure payment methods without third-party transactions, such as PayPal and many others. The below-mentioned gambling platforms involve fiat and cryptocurrencies as payment options, meaning that every person can find the fastest deposits and withdrawals on these reliable platforms.

Available bonuses and promotions

One of the most important things we kept in mind when choosing the best gambling platforms was the welcome bonus on these sites and other bonuses and promotions available for all passionate bettors and gamblers. We’re confident that nothing can hook a player's attention more than rewards and bonuses during the play. That was the primary reason we selected mBitcasino, BetOnline, Wild Casino, Ignition, and the fantastic BitStarz, which offer the best rewards and the most attractive bonuses for all gamblers.

Ratings and reviews

The engaging thing that also hooked our attention when choosing the best online casinos was the ratings and reviews from players worldwide. We found only the highly reviewed online gambling platforms that have positive feedback among many players in this exciting gambling area. The following casinos have a fantastic reputation among thousands of passionate gamblers and excellent feedback and testimonials from people with the best online gambling experience.

Available customer support

Players always have questions and concerns regarding online gambling. In that case, an online bitcoin casino should have an available customer support team to answer all your questions and concerns regarding online gambling. You can always be confident that by selecting one of the gambling platforms mentioned below, you will have the best treatment as a customer, and all of your concerns will be resolved by the professional team of these excellent gambling sites.

Essential Tips for Having the Best Experience with Online Gambling Sites

It is not always necessary to just sit on a chair and play casino games with a chance to earn big profits. Be more informed and cautious when choosing the best casinos for a potentially profitable experience. To have the best journey through this exciting gambling area, you should always follow some essential tips:

Choose the right online casino

The gambling industry nowadays is flooded by hundreds of online gambling sites claiming they offer the best variety of games and rewards. However, many unregulated and scam websites are available among players. Your job here is to choose a reliable and secure online casino regulated by the authorities in your country. Some of the best online gambling sites involve the renowned Ignition Casino, BetOnline, BitStarz, mBitcasino, and Wild Casino.

Check the assortment of games

Before you start playing on online gambling sites, your job is to find an online casino that offers diverse online casino games. Before giving your trust and spending your precious time on these online sites, always check if your favorite game is on the list and whether there is something that might hook your attention for maximum enjoyment and fun. In our opinion, the most reliable sites like mBitcasino, BitStarz, BetOnline, Ignition Casino, and Wild Casino have an excellent catalog of exciting games.

Read the terms and conditions of the bonuses and promotions

Playing online casino games that pay real money might be a great distraction from everyday activities and the best option to enjoy your time with a chance for significant earnings. Online gambling sites offer diverse welcome bonuses and rewards programs for every player, so checking the bonuses' and special rewards' terms and conditions is always essential. Some online casinos require specific terms and ways to gain their bonus and offer many special daily or weekly rewards. Therefore, you must always know these potential rewards and the best options for profitable online gambling.

Be aware of the minimum deposit

Generally, all gambling sites require different deposit amounts to start playing on those platforms. Before gambling on these reliable sites, the best recommendation is to check the minimum deposit you must make to begin your most exciting casino experience and see whether that amount suits your needs and performance.

Plan your budget

Online casino games are an option to spend quality time and have a chance to win rewards, not to have a regular monthly income or earn a lifetime fortune. Therefore, you should play online casino games only if you’re a responsible person and adhere to your principles in life. When playing these amusing online games, it is always wise to start with a reasonable deposit and spend only the money you can afford without getting into debt.

Check the deposit and withdrawal options

Online gambling sites offer various deposit and withdrawal options, differing from platform to platform. Many of these excellent online casino sites also allow players to deposit cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. Most online gambling platforms also offer players the option to deposit and withdraw with fiat currencies, so checking whether your payment method is on the list whenever you want to start using these sites is always essential.

Read the customer reviews and feedback

Players on online gambling platforms are always sincere about their overall experience with these sites, the games, the services, and everything connected to their online gambling experience with a particular platform. Before choosing an online casino, we recommend you check the feedback and reviews from other people and determine whether that option is suitable for you or not. When you doubt which online casino is the best option to start an exciting journey in the gambling world, we highly recommend you choose some of the top-rated gambling platforms, such as mBitcasino, BitStarz, Ignition Casino, BetOnline, and Wild Casino.

FAQ’s : Online Casino US Players

Can I reach customer support at an online casino?

Generally, gambling sites offer customer support to all their clients and players who want to be informed about the whole gambling process, the deposits and withdrawals, potential costs, and overall gambling concerns or other obstacles that might appear on their way. Gambling platforms must have a customer support team but if you come to a particular site that doesn’t offer that essential option, choose another gambling platform, such as Ignition Casino, BetOnline, mBitcasino, Wild Casino, and BitStarz.

What is the most profitable online game?

Many players on online gambling sites claim that Blackjack is the most profitable game where you may earn a big profit and have fun and enjoyment at the same time. However, many other online games might completely hook your attention and help you gain enormous potential profits and rewards.

How can I know if an online casino is allowed and regulated by the laws in a particular country?

When choosing an online gambling site, you should always check your country’s regulations regarding the security and regulation of online gambling sites. It is always good to check whether an online casino has a license and permission to operate in your country and if the laws and authorities regulate that particular gambling site. That way, you can know if the platform you want to choose is regulated and secure.

Does online gambling have downsides?

Yes, online gambling can have several downsides despite its countless benefits for all passionate gamblers. A massive problem for some users is the withdrawal process which takes up to one or several weeks. Moreover, people often struggle due to unauthorized online casino sites and higher transaction fees.

Conclusion: Can I Play Casino Online For Real Money?

Sometimes in life, you might feel that there are monotonous periods when nothing happens, and you may seek some form of entertainment. You may always overcome those boredom periods and start living a more amusing and exciting lifestyle that you can transform into a positive one by choosing online casino games . These fun games with excellent rewards and bonuses might be a great distraction from your everyday life and provide large potential earnings in the future.

We hope that your next choice for online casinos will be influenced by some of the best recommendations mentioned above, and you will have the best experience with online gambling. Be a responsible player, respect the terms and rules of online casino games and spend only as much as you can afford to spend on online games. Your time is always precious, so spend it on profitable and amusing things because you deserve that!