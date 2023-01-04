5 Best Online Casinos USA: Top Real Money Casino Games For 2023

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

Online gambling comes with staggering perks like hefty earnings and captivating experiences. With the skyrocketing popularity of gambling games, many new internet casinos are hitting the scene every day. Unfortunately, not all of them are secure, legit and rewarding.

If you are struggling to find a trustworthy online casino site with extensive game collections and lucrative bonuses, fret not! This guide has rounded up the five most trusted online casinos in 2023. Leveraging their intriguing online casino games, you can now cherish true dopamine boosts.

Best Online Casino Sites Avail Welcome Offer

⭐ BetOnline Get Sign Up Bonus

⭐ Ignition Casino Get Sign Up Bonus

⭐ BitStarz Get Sign Up Bonus

⭐ Wild Casino Get Sign Up Bonus

⭐ mBit Casino Get Sign Up Bonus `

#1. BetOnline - Overall Best Site For Online Casino USA Real Money

BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the most trusted web casinos that accept players from all 50 states. It has spent over two decades in the gambling verse. Since its inception in 1991, it has been offering dynamic gaming experiences to users.

This leading platform guarantees a secure and quality gambling experience. Besides, it prioritizes the convenience of the users. When playing with BetOnline, you can enjoy an extensive range of live dealer games.

Sports betting enthusiasts can turn to BetOnline, as the website offers exclusive sportsbook services. They allow you to try your luck in different sports leagues, including NCAA, boxing, soccer, etc.

BetOnline features a highly organized and professional interface. While you won’t find a push for color and flair, the website has contended with gravitas and a dignified look. BetOnline offers a giant selection of game categories. You can access over 200 slot games. Besides, there are numerous video poker, table games, live dealer tables, specialty games and more.

Highlights

Bonuses & Promotions: BetOnline offers fairly decent promotions and bonuses. You can find a marvelous welcome bonus of $3,000. Besides, you can enjoy several deposit matches geared toward returning players. For sports bettors, it has an enticing 50% bonus offer that facilitates a winning of up to $1,000 on the first deposit.

Tournaments: At BetOnline, you can enjoy exciting tournaments like Omaha, Rebuy frenzy, etc.

Multiple Banking Options: BetOnline casino lets you withdraw and deposit using different banking methods. You can use a credit card, debit card, net banking or cryptos for deposits and withdrawals.

High-Quality Sportsbook: BetOnline’s sportsbook boasts an extensive range of sporting activities with competitive odds. This all-inclusive betting website provides hassle-free betting for basketball, football, esports, horse races, entertainment events, etc.

Pros

Huge winnings on slots

Zero deposit alternatives

Quick gameplays

Live betting

Secured and user-friendly website

Cons

6 percent fee for credit card deposits

High rollover bonuses

#2. Ignition Casino - Top Selection Live Poker Tournaments With Welcome Bonus

Ignition Casino

This relatively young casino entered the gambling industry in 2016. Ignition boasts a moderate collection of high-quality games and offers fantastic bonuses and top-notch customer support. Besides, you can select your preferred games from nicely balanced categories. Unarguably, all these games feature high-quality graphics and sounds.

Slots are the most substantial category of Ignition. This internet casino stands out in welcome bonuses. Besides, it offers several reload opportunities.

For Bitcoin players, the casino offers an insane 200 percent deposit match. Given that, you can enjoy an extra $2,000 bonus cash by depositing $,1000. You can even gain a 100 percent poker match, with an earning opportunity of up to $1,000. Combinedly, you may enjoy up to $3,000 in bonus leveraging this stellar welcome offer.

Ignition Casino website works flawlessly on different devices, thanks to its avant-garde user interface. The mobile version is adequately functional. However, it doesn’t allow access to the same broad line-up of games as the standard website version. In fact, mobile gamers may miss out on approximately 30 percent of the games.

Ignition’s website reflects a predominant preference for U.S. players. The signup process is easy. The casino allows you to choose from nine banking methods for withdrawals and deposits. They include Visa, Amex, Master card, cheque or net banking for making deposits and withdrawals. Indeed, it’s a tremendous line-up; however, there are no available e-wallets.

Highlights

Lucrative Rewards: Ignition Casino offers exclusive reward programs for players. They boast eight different status levels. A higher status level gives you access to a better cash-back percentage. Besides, you may enjoy a generous redemption rate for bitcoin casinos with no deposit bonus cash. However, before leveraging these rewards, it’s wise to check out the terms and conditions for each offer.

Nice Mix Of Games: When it comes to game variety, Ignition Casino has done a fantastic job. Their game balance aligns perfectly with the players’ expectations. It doesn’t matter what game you like to play; you can find many varieties in that category. Naturally, it helps keep things more entertaining. From live poker tournaments to speeding up table games, Ignition has them all.

Hot Drop Jackpots: While Ignition has made waves with their poker room, they haven’t slacked off on slots. Presently, they are rolling out hot drop jackpot slots that introduce an innovative way to enjoy progressive jackpots. With hot drops, you can cherish a guaranteed drop for each game. You can anticipate an hourly, daily or super jackpot of up to $240k.

Trusted Providers: Ignition Casino works with two of the biggest and most reliable software providers in the gaming world - Realtime Gaming (RTG) and Rival Gaming. Naturally, it ensures a captivating gaming experience.

Pros

Efficient customer support

Lag-free mobile application and website

Generous referral schemes

Easy payouts

Fantastic promos

Live dealer games

Cons

No sportsbook

#3. BitStarz - Secure Online Gambling Portal For No Deposit Casino Games

BitStarz

Launched in 2014, BitStarz is a popular online gambling site with a giant collection of over 4,000 enticing games. This legit casino is registered under Curacao jurisdiction. BitStarz accepts multicurrency deposits. It offers several free games. However, these free opportunities are accessible for a limited time, and a few free games offer coins instead of real money. Players use these coins in real money gaming or poker.

With BitStarz, you can make crypto deposits and withdrawals. Best of all, BitStarz payouts are truly agile. Your funds typically hit your bank account within five to 10 minutes.

This online gambling site overshadows several cookie-cutter crypto casinos with its vast library and fine-tuned gaming experience. BitStarz offers top-notch customer support. In addition, it lets you access mind-blowing bonuses and hassle-free banking tools, making it one of the finest choices in the online gambling world.

Highlights

Exclusive VIP scheme: BitStarz offers a VIP program that lets you cherish faster payments, giant bonuses, seamless access and much more. This VIP program allows you to tweak your bonus plan, helping you to avoid wagering requirements. Furthermore, BitStarz also runs an affiliate program that lets you earn real money rewards and loyalty.

Various banking methods: With BitStarz, you can access different payment alternatives. They include credit and debit cards, wire transfers and cheques. You also can use Skrill, Zimpler, Paysafe cards, etc.

Convenient exchange: BitStarz lets you use your credit card to play live dealer poker games or buy crypto stash. Also, you can exchange your crypto winnings in fiat currencies. However, the only available exchange option is crypto to Euro.

Reliable software providers: To offer a seamless gaming experience to the users, BitStarz has partnered with top-notch software providers like Betsoft, Pocketdice, Softswiss, Booming games, etc.

Heavy earnings: BitStarz enables you to enjoy gala time. You may earn unbelievable bonuses like a 100 percent deposit match bonus, deposit-free spin and much more when playing carefully. This eventually leads to sizable earnings.

Pros

Extensive game catalog

No extra charges for withdrawals

Easy registration

Access to play games on the go

Smart recommendations

Secure and responsive website

Lucrative welcome bonus

Thrilling tournaments

Cons

It may be restricted in some countries

Fewer deposit limits

#4. Wild Casino - Ideal Casino Site For Playing Blackjack & Baccarat Games

Wild Casino

Be it hundreds of exclusive slot reels, exclusive bonuses or highly optimized mobile gaming libraries, Wild Casino is no less than a one-stop shop. The casino officially launched in 1991 but started its online operations in 2018.

Apart from a functional web version, Wild Casino comes in a highly optimized mobile version that offers an enhanced on-the-go gambling experience. Surprisingly, the mobile version outweighs the web version with its additional features. With flaunting breathtaking graphics, Wild Casino’s easy-to-navigate website offers a wide variety of fantastic live casino games.

At Wild Casino, you can enjoy roulette spin, blackjack, baccarat and much more. Besides a versatile gambling experience, Wild Casino lets you enjoy dashing bonuses, lucrative promotions and fast payouts.

Highlights

Betting variety: Wild Casino offers over 300 slots from different providers. Since most of these slots are exclusive, you may find several new games. Besides, you can enjoy over 150 table games and many roulette variants and blackjack. Best of all, you can wager across eight video poker games and 11 multi-hand blackjack variants.

Wide withdrawal and deposit alternatives: Wild Casino accepts 15 cryptos and seven fiat currencies. The versatility of their banking menu ensures a convenient gambling experience. Crypto players can play with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, etc.

Big leagues: Big league lovers can cherish Wild Casino’s exclusive live dealer games. They typically feature higher stakes and betting amounts than regular dealer games.

Jaw-dropping welcome bonus: Wild Casino has shown the courage to break the $3,000 cap for welcome bonuses. Here, you can enjoy a whopping $9,000 welcome bonus. You can use this bonus freely in your games. However, you may need to make a decent deposit to access these lucrative earnings. Players can withdraw the deposited money anytime.

Pros

Superfast payouts

Easy-to-navigate website

Trusted and reputable

Daily blackjack tournaments

Hassle-free transactions

Appealing interface

VIP reload bonuses

Free and instant crypto cashouts

Responsive customer support

Cons

Not open to sports betting

Not ideal for poker lovers

#5. mBit Casino - Best Crypto Casino To Enjoy Doubledown Casino Slots Games

mBit Casino

Owned and operated by Direx NV, mBit Casino opened its doors in 2014. This digital casino has a lot of highlights for its players in different areas. The casino is licensed and regulated under Curacao e-gaming authority. The website sports an eye-catching interface, and it reflects a modernistic appeal. Splashings of colors across the dark blue background offer visual allure, breaking the monotony.

mBit Casino is highly organized and beginner friendly. The website sports a huge library of 2,583 games. Like BitStarz, they specialize in slots. The categories include, but are not limited to, video poker, baccarat, slots, table games, etc.

It seems that mBitcasino wants to prevent their players from consistent losses. Hence, it disables the deposit option when you make multiple deposits within an hour and keep losing. To unlock the deposit option, you must manage winnings from free slots. Playing with mBitcasino allows you to enjoy quick payouts, lag-free operations, crypto withdrawals, deposits, etc.

Highlights

Multiple languages: mBitcasino strives to develop an international footprint. Thus, it allows players to access their website's content in six languages. These are English, Portuguese, Japanese, Dutch, Russian and German.

Highly secure: mBitcasino is well known for its reliability and safety. Being a regulated entity, this online casino offers a chance of legal recourse for unfair treatment. In addition, mBitcasino’s providers typically send their games for third-party audit, ensuring secure and fair operations. Best of all, mBitcasino employs different data security methods to prevent data breaching.

Customer support: mBitcasino houses a team of resolutive customer support executives. You can reach them via chat or email. The live chat is open 24/7 and typically offers an instantaneous response. Several online customer reviews have hailed the platform's friendly and pampering customer support.

Compatibility: mBitcasino’s web-based platform is compatible with Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows. You don’t need to download any app to access the website from your mobile device. Thanks to its responsiveness, the browser version works seamlessly on PCs and mobile devices.

Pros

Personalized reward packages

Captivating tier system

Higher withdrawal limits for Bitcoin

Quick payouts

Lag-free website and mobile app

Real money winnings

Cons

Fiats are not accepted

Slow email response

How We Made The List For Best Gambling Sites For Online Casinos?

Online gambling involves certain risks, indeed. However, playing with an authentic casino website may help you reduce the chances of unjust losses. Given this, we left no stone unturned to ensure the reliability and legitimacy of our chosen alternatives. Our comprehensive evaluation process included stringent quality thresholds.

Besides, before producing the ultimate recommendation list, we considered the opinions and recommendations of experienced gamblers. We cross-verified the selected platforms' security, transparency, banking options and gameplay. After exhaustive testing and research, we finally got these five.

Factors Which Define The Best Casinos Online

We have considered three key factors while determining the genuineness and reliability of the casinos. They include:

Appeal: Online casinos are now employing anime-styled personas to guide new gamers around the online casino. In addition, several casinos are developing their role-playing styled games. These eventually add more to the game's appeal. Besides, an intriguing bitcoin gaming environment contributes to a player’s overall experience. Therefore, to help you make the most out of your digital gambling sessions, we have picked up innovative casinos with avant-garde graphics and jaw-dropping sound quality.

Payouts: Unfortunately, the online casino industry is flooded with scammers. Some genuine casinos often put your money on hold until you reach a specific limit. Given this, we have checked the payout system of our recommended casinos, ensuring a smooth withdrawal experience.

Customer service: Typically, genuine online casino websites offer top-notch customer experience. Leveraging expertise, they help the users with their queries and grievances. Players can get a convenient gambling experience. Our thoughtful choices offer round-the-clock customer support.

How To Choose The Best Online Casino Platforms

With hundreds of scam websites masquerading as legit online casinos, it’s crucial to do your due diligence before signing up anywhere. While our research-backed recommendations will hardly disappoint you, there are still some factors you need to consider. We have listed them below‌:

Payments

Fair payout percentages reflect a casino’s transparency and reliability. Therefore, always pick websites that offer better odds of winning. Ensure that you check their RTP. RTP refers to Return to Player ratio. This formula enables you to figure out the value of the offered payout. While some online casinos offer games with higher RTP, others may deal with lower RTP. Naturally, go with the ones that ensure better RTP, facilitating better earnings. Every updated gambling website accepts cryptocurrencies. This ensures much faster payment processing time and a higher privacy.

Website Safety and License

You should carefully check if your chosen site is protected against hacking and other risk factors. You can check for SSL certifications. Besides, you can check existing users' reviews to determine a casino website's security.

Always play with licensed casinos to avoid legal hassles. Besides, dedicated authorities regulated licensed casinos. In addition, they encourage responsible gambling. Hence, playing with them ensures a genuine experience. It’s worth keeping in mind that checking the license of your picked-up casino may be a little tricky.

You ensure that your chosen casino website is licensed to operate in your country or state. Can consider checking with your local government agency to ensure lawful access to your chosen site.

Availability Of Games

While different games may catch your attention, you may prefer some specific games over others. Hence, try figuring out if your chosen casino website offers your preferred games or not. Instead of signing up with a casino that offers uncountable games, fit into online gambling sites that deal with your kind of game.

Live Chat Support

Quick and resolutive frontline support is one of the primary factors to consider while picking up online casinos. Always play with websites with 24/7 client-managed service for answering questions and solving users' issues.

Terms & Conditions

When choosing a gambling sites , you should minutely check the terms and conditions to avoid unexpected losses. These rules may change from one location to another. Therefore, cross-verify the local laws associated with gambling besides the website's terms.

Reputation

Always select reputable casinos to avoid the risk of fraudulent activities. You can quickly check a casino's reputation by going through its reviews. You can check the casinos’ social media accounts and other review platforms for unbiased reviews.

Affordability

You can come across several gambling websites providing free games. However, that doesn’t mean you will play unlimited free games. Typically, genuine casinos may ask you to deposit some money to access high-end games and place bets.

You should always check the minimum deposit amount, so you never run out of budget. If you are new to online gambling, start playing with casinos that accept the lowest deposits.

FAQ’s: Online Casinos

Q1. Do Online Casinos Offer Fair Games?

They do! Most online casinos offer fair games. Typically, they use random number generators (RNG) to produce the results. These RNGs ensure random outcomes, ensuring fair results. Though a few online casino websites manipulate results, they are relatively easy to avoid.

Q2. Does Luck Really Matter In Online Gambling?

The answer is yes and no. Casinos, both online and traditional, are more popular as the game of fortune. However, practically, they involve some element of strategies. With time, you earn mastery over these strategies to overcome the risk of house edge and enjoy enhanced chances of winning.

Q3. What Is The House Edge?

The house edge refers to a casino's mathematical advantage for all the games it offers. Typically, the house edge is expressed in percentage. This percentage further relates to the expected laws' ratios to money wagered. For example, if a game has a house edge of 2 percent, you may expect a loss of $2 for every $100 wager. Leveraging the house edge, casinos earn an overall profit. However, that doesn’t ensure winnings on every bet.

Q4. What Are VIP Programs & Points?

VIP programs and competitive points are two different ways to reward players. Different websites run different VIP and reward programs. You can compare them to figure out what could work best for you.

Q5. Do Maximum Bets Increase Your Odds?

No, they don’t! In fact, placing a maximum bet doesn’t offer any promising advantage. Typically, the payout ratios for wins increase with the placed a bet on most slot machines. Hence, if you wager $3, you may win $6. However that may not always be the case. Often, playing with smaller bets enables you to earn progressive prizes. Therefore, it may not be worth throwing in hundreds of dollars in max bets. You can earn a lot by playing slowly, yet strategically.

Q6. What Are Slot Games?

Slot games or slot machines are gambling. It features spinning wheels with different symbols. When you place a bet and spin the wheels, they land randomly. Upon lining up, these symbols let you win lucrative prizes depending on the particular payline. Slots are real money casino games , and once you brush up your skills, you may enjoy lucrative earnings from online slots.

Conclusion: What Are The Safest Online Casino Sites To Play?

To conclude, online gambling is fun when you play responsibly and carefully. You can earn tons of dollars while enjoying your favorite online casino game. However, you should always play with reputable and reliable casino websites to get the best benefits of online casino gambling .

We have recommended five genuine casino websites that deal in real money. These platforms offer several gaming alternatives. In addition, they support multiple currencies and offer agile payouts, ensuring transparency and convenience.