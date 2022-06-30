6 Best Crypto Betting Sites - Top Bitcoin Sportsbooks and Gambling Sites

This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Due to its convenience and ease, the industry of crypto gambling has shown enormous growth in recent years. Bitcoin sports betting sites, in particular, will explicitly change the future of the gambling world. It all happens due to quicker deposits and withdrawals as well as the availability of special crypto bonuses. Same-day payouts encourage those who want to multiply their crypto holdings to bet with bitcoins.

In fact, crypto sports betting sites have already exceeded the growth of the traditional venues concerning offerings and security. Besides everyday events, you can also engage in special markets for top events like the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and the Super Bowl. Whereas prices offered now by crypto gambling websites are already superior to regular gambling sites.

That is why ORDB decided to give a closer look at the most popular venues. Together with cryptocurrency experts, we thoroughly examined all the features, and come up to you with the following list:

It was imperative for us to pick the right fit to match all the needs of crypto bettors. All the best crypto betting sites provide high-quality offerings and boast a lot of various wagering markets. Therefore, we based our choice on the following criteria:

Sports, Odds, and Lines

The analysis of odds and sporting matches to wager is probably the most important consideration. We have also ensured whether the gambling site suggests the right odds for the number of crypto funds a user is ready to spend or not.

Bonuses and Promotions

The welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses, and any other regular promotions are a must for the best bitcoin casino . As a matter of fact, bettors frequently opt for a venue that offers a VIP program, too, featuring a myriad of BTC bonuses.

Anonymity

Wagering with bitcoin is rather popular. Thus, although crypto gambling sites ensure confidentiality, we have also reviewed the features of email address verification and password protection to secure your funds.

Besides, pay attention to the best picks in the following regions:

Best for US 🇺🇸 Best for UK 🇬🇧 Best for CA 🇨🇦 Best for EU 🇪🇺 BetOnline 🥇 Bets.io 🥇 Stake 🥇 CloudBet 🥇

Top 6 Gambling Sites with Best Odds to Bet with Bitcoins

With the growing demand for online gaming options, more and more crypto gambling sites appear here and there. They are so attractive due to their low fees and an outstanding collection of games played with cryptos. Read our review below and choose a bitcoin casino according to your preferences.

First and foremost, Cloudbet is a completely secure crypto gambling platform. It holds an SSL certificate and its games are RNG-tested and, thus, provably fair. You also can activate an SMS verification and two-factor authentication.

If you are playing with cryptocurrencies, you can opt for anonymous play. And although to register, you will only need an email address, the platform reserves the right for KYC in cases of withdrawals in fiat.

If you are a sportsbook fan, this gambling site is the best choice for you. The whole sportsbook page is well-organized and clear. Cloudbet suggests an outstanding collection of sports events along with a vast spectrum of low margins and in-play markets. The betting limits of sportsbook here are up to 10 BTC for live betting and pre-game.

You can bet with cryptocurrency on all the usual sports. The list includes boxing, MMA, tennis, basketball, golf, cycling, hockey, American football, motorsports, beach volleyball, and many more.

Cloudbet also provides opportunities for HD realistic virtual sports, soccer, and basketball available in particular. Bitcoin gambling is also encouraged in eSports, featuring a plethora of games.

Perks for bettors:

In-play markets’ variety and low margins

Bitcoin betting on politics and entertainment

Confidentiality and security

Bonus: Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC + 200 Free Spins

All the crypto gambling sites must hold an official license. The most authoritative institution that issues them is Curacao eGaming. Stake Casino does hold such a one. You are unlikely to find any other bitcoin sports betting platform to be granted a more reputable license. It is due to the relative novelty of cryptocurrency in the online gambling industry.

Stake provides crypto betting fans with an extensive spectrum of events. The whole portfolio of options is compartmentalized into over 35 categories. It contains classic and esports, political events, entertainment, and other exotic offerings. At Stake, to bet with bitcoin, users mostly prefer to choose American football, boxing, golf, MMA, baseball, Formula 1, tennis, volleyball, and racing.

The list of esports betting offerings includes Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft, and many other electronic leagues. To specify several exotic options, we will mention the result of presidential elections across the globe, notable sports personalities, and many other nontrivial bets.

This diversity of Stake’s sportsbook not only stands them out from all the others but almost makes them one of the best in the BTC betting industry.

In addition to that, this crypto gambling site suggests over 15 various promotions that might vary from time to time. Some of them are recurring, while others are limited in time only. The list features sports live betting options, game-specific prizes, money-back programs, exclusive promotions for certain user groups, and more.

Perks for bettors:

Over 130 cryptocurrencies

Plenty of betting odds

The highest RTP (Return To Player)

Bonus: 10% Rakeback Using Code 'GET10BACKBONUS'

Although N1Bet started its work only in 2021, it has already become one of the most favorite bitcoin gambling sites. It features a remarkable games catalog, fast withdrawals, friendly customer service, and an excellent VIP program. All gamblers here are protected by the PGP protocol safety technology and the 128-bit SSL encryption. Whereas all the gaming options have a Randon Number Generator (RNG) certificate that verifies their fairness.

Before you start to commit financially, N1Bet provides you with the opportunity to have a look at the main gameplay loop and its progression. Such a demo mode is accessible for most games.

While this bitcoin gambling site does not have a specifically-designed mobile app yet, it is well-optimized for both Android and iOS smartphones with screens of any size.

Of course, N1Bet offers an impressive list of games featuring more than 7,000 titles of traditional and BTC slots, jackpots, games with live dealers, and more. Yet, bitcoin sports betting is no less popular and is available on 180 sports in-line or esports, with ordinary, express train, in-play, or pre-match betting.

Once you created the account at N1Bet, you can specify your wager, loss, and deposit limits. It is a sort of fund-saving measure for gamblers. Besides, there is an opportunity to confine your playing sessions or use some options to deactivate your account for an indicated period.

When it comes to promotions, the crypto sportsbook, as well as the online casino, offer generous and extraordinary sets of bonuses.

By putting bets of 10 EUR each on the results with odds of 1.3 or more, you will get free bets. Betting can be done in various currencies, by the way: 10 USD, 15 AUD, 45 PLN, 850 RUB, 125 JPY, 15 CAD, 60 BRL, 15 NZD, and 100 NOK. Do not bother to place bets in a row.

At this crypto gambling site, you are offered two types of free bets – for the first deposit and for verification. The most exciting about this bonus is that you can withdraw it straight after the won bet without any need to wager it as it is in other casinos.

Crypto gambling at N1Bet is available with the minimum deposit of: 0,0001 BTC, 0,01 LTC, 1 DOG, 0,01 ETH, 0.01 USDT, and 0,001 BCH. Whereas the least withdrawal becomes possible with: 0.0004 BTC, 0.01 LTC, 0.01 DOG, 0.005 ETH, 0.01 USDT, and 0.001 BCH.

Perks for bettors:

180 sports in-line or esports

Multiple cryptocurrencies

Immediate payments conversion

Bonus: Welcome package: 100 EUR

So, brief news first. As a welcome bonus, BetOnline offers 50% (up to $1,000) for signing up, Reload Bonus of 25% (up to $500), and an up to $100 bonus for referring a friend to bet with bitcoins. And the reason we mention it here is that if you want to maximize your bonus, we advise you to sign up using their Crypto Bonus. If you are inexperienced in making deposits with cryptocurrency, at BetOnline you are offered a bonus of up to $1,000 along with a 14x rollover.

What makes BetOnline stand out among other crypto gambling sites is their provision of the best odds online. If you are a bettor, you constantly look around different sports betting markets searching for odds with real value. Markets keep changing along, odds are continually updated all over the season. That is why bettors should always check back for advanced odds. BetOnline regularly increases the odds on some markets, and provides the ones to rival other bookmakers and prove better value to gamblers. We highly recommend checking BetOnline for boosted odds every time you are going to bet with bitcoin on your favorite sports market.

The platform is considered one of the best BTC gambling sites covering baseball and football in particular. Their dime lines on baseball (by -199) remain the best proposition at any sportsbook out there.

Speaking about the crypto sportsbook, in particular, it is divided into the following sections: game props, main sports, futures, player props, and others. They have teasers, parlays, straight bets, money lines, and totals, in addition to props and notable futures.

BetOnline offers crypto betting lines for almost anything. From betting on a rugby match to wagering on a political prop bet – everybody will be able to find something exciting for them here.

Perks for bettors:

Legit and trustworthy sportsbook

A great variety of promotions

The newest mobile betting platform

Bonus: 50% Welcome Bonus Up to $1,000

This bitcoin gambling site is operated by BetOnline, which is quite respected in the online gambling world. SportsBetting.ag holds a license from the government of Panama. The Gaming Control Board regularly conducts compliance checks and the veracity of the random number generators. All these regulations and measurements ensure a secure and fair gaming environment.

To bet with cryptocurrency, new players are encouraged with a welcome bonus – a 75% match for the first deposit. You can use this free play bet in a 12x playthrough in the best bitcoin sportsbook section of SportsBetting.ag. The gamblers with the second deposit are granted a 50% kickoff reload bonus. And that is as great as up to $1,000 with a 10x rollover.

The platform suggests a sportsbook, a poker room, and a casino. In addition, it provides skill games and a financial betting section.

Speaking about bitcoin online sports betting options, here you will be able to find odds on basketball (WNBA included), baseball, hockey, football, soccer, and tennis. It also comprises odds on boxing, auto racing, martial arts, lacrosse, and snooker. Do not feel confused by the seeming focus on North American sports though. The popularity of SportsBetting.ag grows so fast precisely due to its extensive sports selection.

All the multiple deposit and withdrawal methods at this crypto gambling site are secure, trustworthy, and validated. At the moment, cryptocurrency gambling is available with deposits using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether, Ripple, Dash, and Bitcoin Cash. Whereas to receive your winnings, feel free to use all the cryptos mentioned above, Skrill, or bank wire transfers.

Perks for bettors:

Generous promotions

Impressive sportsbook section

Multiple banking options

Bonus: Welcome Crypto Bonus using Promo Code ‘CRYPTO100’

Bets.io is one of the best crypto gambling sites that are relatively new to the industry - it was established in 2021. Bet Entertainment N.V. exercises control of the regulation and licensing, ensuring fair and secure gaming conditions for users.

It hosts 3000 bitcoin slots, 300 live dealer games, and 175 table games, coupled with splendid promotions. Yes, it mainly focuses on crypto casino games but in case you want to diversify your betting experience with slots featuring top-notch graphics, Bets.io is the right place to start. The platform offers various bonuses and promotions such as welcome perks (100% match for the first deposit), free spins, reload bonuses, and cashback. But the most distinguishing feature is its VIP club that gives you regular weekly rewards and loyalty prizes.

All the games at Bets.io went through testing of the iTech Labs as well as through RNG certification. Gaming options here hold an RTP (Return to Player) ratio from 95% to 98%. More than 39 prominent gaming providers support this BTC gambling site with over 3,000 slot titles featuring excellent gameplay and top-notch production. Here, you will be able to find titles from NetEnt, Playson, Absolute Live Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, iSoftBet, Candlebets, and many more. In addition to traditional and bitcoin slots, you can choose from Scratch cards, jackpots, Megaways, BTC games, live casino games, and many more.

Perks for bettors:

Plenty of bitcoin betting options

Third-party RNG audits

7-Level VIP Program

Bonus: Daily Cashback Up to 20%

All in all, online betting is great but if you are interested in real money gambling or trying some up-to-date crypto slots, here are the best crypto gambling sites for you:

mBit - Best for Crypto Slots

This crypto casino has a Curaçao (GCB) seal of trust;

Amazing game diversity when it comes to crypto slots;

Systematic updates of the gaming assortment;

Rich live-dealer game choice;

Helpful support that functions without breaks;

One of the most convenient bitcoin casinos;

A wise choice for gamblers who use different coins during sessions;

Many reviewers appreciate this crypto casino;

Always swift withdrawals.

7Bit Casino - Best for Bonus Offers

One of the richest casinos that provides more than seven thousand games;

Stellar crypto slots collection;

Many gripping live dealer games;

Lucrative bonus offers;

Adequate wagering requirements;

No less than 100 free spins for crypto slots;

Free spins work on various games, not narrowing your crypto slot choice;

Yet again, a Curaçao (GCB) appreciated crypto casino;

Non-problematic and fast withdrawals (maximum waiting time is ten minutes).

BitStarz - Best for Exclusive Games

Amidst bitcoin casinos, BitStarz has the biggest number of rewards from commissions;

Excellent support manager’s work (and an award for that);

One of the best crypto gambling sites when you prioritize slots;

Always high RTP games;

A long list of reputable game providers who collaborate with this crypto casino;

Withdrawals take several minutes, but never more than fifteen.

FAQ

Are Crypto Betting platforms Legit?

Yes, they are. However, to answer this question fully and precisely for yourself, one needs to check it in their country of residence. It depends on the local legal laws on sports betting as well as on cryptocurrencies. As a rule, in most countries of the world, crypto is legal or permissible. Whereas the situation with bitcoin betting might vary from country to country.

Is Completely Anonymous Gambling with Cryptocurrency Possible?

This is actually the main thing about cryptos altogether. How do crypto addresses work? They are created personally by your wallet. They contain no other data that may outline places where your cryptos are stored or any directions you send them to, etc. Therefore, it means that you can keep secrecy by using another address every time you get a payment. Or you can easily use several wallets, each one for a distinct reason.

How much Time does a Crypto Withdrawal take?

The procedure of withdrawal is almost the same as a deposit process. However, most bitcoin sports betting platforms need to authenticate operations manually. The time it takes differs depending on the particular site. Some of them go through a lasting validation process which might take days. Whereas others avoid completing this stage and ensure that your withdrawal will happen as fast as a deposit, i.e. during several minutes.

Conclusion

In comparison to standard sportsbooks, betting with cryptocurrency provides multiple benefits like promotions and bonuses. Crypto gambling is just another type of currency you can bet with. In fact, you still bet on the same outcomes of the same events.

Although many people consider crypto gambling as an opportunity to increase their crypto holdings, it may be a fun and new sphere for those keen on esports betting.

The best crypto gambling sites we have covered in the article above will give you an exciting experience without any stress!

Disclaimer

If you are suffering from gambling addiction, please visit these free gambling de-addiction resources:”

gamblersanonymous.org

ncpgambling.org