5 Best Apps Like Dave For Quick Cash Advance in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

When you’re facing a rough patch in the middle of the month, and payday feels too far away, apps like Dave and other cash advance apps can provide the funds to get you through. Apps like Dave and cash advance apps are easy to qualify for and can provide you with quick cash advances. However, you’ll be limited on the amount you can borrow and have a short timeline to repay the loan from apps like Dave and cash advance apps.

With alternatives to apps like Dave, you can access all kinds of alternatives to loan apps like Dave to suit your needs or situation, including alternatives to apps like Earning and Dave, apps like Dave that work with Chime, apps that give a cash advance, and other apps like Dave. Read on to discover our editor’s top picks of the best providers of alternatives to apps like Dave, their ratings, what they offer and how to apply through a few simple clicks.

Best Apps Like Dave in 2023 – Quick Overview

Low Credit Finance: Overall Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Dave with Flexible Repayment Terms up to 2 Years

Overall Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Dave with Flexible Repayment Terms up to 2 Years Green Dollar Loans: Best for Small Bridging Alternatives to Money Apps Like Dave Starting as Low as $100

Best for Small Bridging Alternatives to Money Apps Like Dave Starting as Low as $100 Big Buck Loans: Best for Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Dave with Credit Checks That Won’t Hurt Your Credit Score

Best for Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Dave with Credit Checks That Won’t Hurt Your Credit Score Heart Paydays: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Earning and Dave for Freelancers with Minimum Income of $1000 p/m

Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Earning and Dave for Freelancers with Minimum Income of $1000 p/m Viva Payday Loans: Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Albert for Bad Credit and No-Credit Borrowers

Best 2023 Apps Like Dave – Full Reviews

Low Credit Finance : Overall Best for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Dave with Flexible Repayment Terms up to 2 Years

Low Credit Finance

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Low Credit Finance is one of the best all-rounders for alternatives to cash advance apps like Dave. It offers a simple application process, free access to direct lenders offering alternatives to cash advance apps like Dave from $100 to $5,000, quick lending decisions and flexible repayment terms of up to 2 years. You can expect interest rates that don’t exceed 35.99%.

Highlights of Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Dave with Flexible Repayment Terms up to 2 Years

Simple application process

Free access to direct lenders

Quick lending decisions

Flexible repayments

All credit scores accepted

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Dave with Flexible Repayment Terms up to 2 Years

18+ years of age

US citizen or resident

Active US bank account

Fees and APRs Charged on Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Dave with Flexible Repayment Terms up to 2 Years

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Late repayment fee.

Click Here To Visit Official Website of Low Credit Finance >>

Green Dollar Loans : Best for Small Bridging Alternatives to Money Apps Like Dave Starting as Low as $100

Green Dollar Loans

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 8/10

If you’re looking for small-dollar loans you can apply for within minutes, check out Green Dollar Loans. It features small bridging alternatives to money apps like Dave from as low as $100. You can apply for alternatives to money apps like Dave from the comfort of your home, get quick funding and repay in 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Small Bridging Alternatives to Money Apps Like Dave Starting as Low as $100

Small to medium loans available

Streamlined online process

Immediate responses

Apply from the comfort of your home

Quick funding

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Small Bridging Alternatives to Money Apps Like Dave Starting as Low as $100

At least 18 years of age

Proof of ID and address

Legal US citizen/resident

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Small Bridging Alternatives to Money Apps Like Dave Starting as Low as $100

Missed repayment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR.

Click Here To Visit Official Website of Green Dollar Loans >>

Big Buck Loans : Best for Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Dave with Credit Checks That Won’t Hurt Your Credit Score

Big Buck Loans

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 9/10

9/10 Customer Support: 9/10

Big Buck Loans allows you to access multiple lenders with a single application. You can apply for alternatives to loan apps like Dave within minutes and get a fast response from lenders who only perform soft credit searches for prequalification to ensure your credit score isn’t affected. You can borrow affordable alternatives to loan apps like Dave from $100 to $5,000 and make flexible repayments in 3 to 24 months.

Highlights of Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Dave with Credit Checks That Won’t Hurt Your Credit Score

Apply within minutes

Fast responses

Easy prequalification

Affordable loans

Flexible repayments

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Dave with Credit Checks That Won’t Hurt Your Credit Score

18 years of age and above

Minimum income of $1,000p/m

Proof of ID like a driver’s license

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Loan Apps Like Dave with Credit Checks That Won’t Hurt Your Credit Score

Early settlement fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR.

Click Here To Visit Official Website of Big Buck Loans >>

Heart Paydays : Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Earning and Dave for Freelancers with Minimum Income of $1000 p/m

Heart Paydays

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 7/10

7/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Heart Paydays makes it easy for freelancers and borrowers with non-traditional jobs to apply for alternatives to apps like Earning and Dave through a convenient online process. It connects you to lenders who accept all kinds of income and features quick approvals and fast payouts, provided you earn at least $1,000 monthly and can prove affordability. You can borrow up to $5,000 with interest rates as low as 5.99%.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like Earning and Dave for Freelancers with Minimum Income of $1000 p/m

Convenient online process

All kinds of income accepted

Quick approvals

Fast payouts

Reasonable interest rates from 5.99%

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like Earning and Dave for Freelancers with Minimum Income of $1000 p/m

18+ years of age

US citizen/resident

Earn at least $1,000 monthly

Fees and Interest Rates Charged on Alternatives to Apps Like Earning and Dave for Freelancers with Minimum Income of $1000 p/m

Late repayment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR.

Click Here To Visit Official Website of Heart Paydays >>

Viva Payday Loans : Best for Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Albert for Bad Credit and No-Credit Borrowers

Viva Payday Loans

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 7/10

7/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

Viva Payday Loans partners with multiple specialized lenders who offer alternatives to apps like Dave and Albert for bad credit and no-credit borrowers. It features quick feedback within 2 minutes, flexible amounts from $100 to $5,000 and speedy disbursements that don’t keep you waiting. Thanks to tailored repayments from 3 to 24 months, you can repay alternatives to apps like Dave and Albert quickly and improve your credit score.

Highlights of Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Albert for Bad Credit and No-Credit Borrowers

Access to specialized lenders

Borrow money with bad credit

Feedback within 2 minutes

Flexible amounts

Speedy disbursements

Eligibility Requirements to Apply for Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Albert for Bad Credit and No-Credit Borrowers

Legal adult above 18 years

Income of $1,000+ monthly

Pass the affordability assessment

Fees and APRs on Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Albert for Bad Credit and No-Credit Borrowers

Missed repayment fee

5.99% to 35.99% APR

Click Here To Visit Official Website of Viva Payday Loans >>

How We Chose the Best Providers of Alternatives to Apps Like Earnin and Dave

We looked for loan finders offering:

Easy qualification criteria

Convenient online loan processes

Inclusive lending, regardless of credit score or occupation

Flexible loan amounts and repayments

Fast payouts

Types of Alternatives to Alternatives to Apps Like Earnin and Dave

Emergency Alternatives to Apps Like Earnin and Dave

Emergency alternatives to alternatives to apps like Earnin and Dave feature fast processes, quick approvals and speedy payouts. You can borrow from $100 to $5,000 and cover any urgent need without delay.

Alternatives to Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime for Unemployed Individuals

Alternatives to apps like Dave that work with Chime for unemployed individuals are designed for borrowers without a payslip and allow you to access up to $5,000 provided you have an alternate source of income and can prove affordability. Acceptable forms of income include freelance earnings, rental income, allowances, alimony, retirement income, child support, dividends and pensions.

Unsecured Alternatives to Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime

You don’t need to provide any of your valuable assets as collateral to access unsecured alternatives to alternatives to apps like Dave that work with Chime.

Student Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps Like Dave that Work with Chime

Student alternatives to cash advance apps like Dave that work with Chime aim to help young adults without a credit history or formal employment access funds from $100 to $5,000, provided they have some kind of income like allowances or trust proceeds.

What Apps Let You Borrow Money Like Dave? Factors and Features of Alternatives to Cash Advance Apps That Work with Chime

When considering what apps let you borrow money like Dave, consider the various features and factors you will have access to.

Reputable Lenders Offering Alternatives to Payday Loan Apps Like Dave

The loan finders reviewed only partner with reputable, trustworthy and honest lenders, and they’ll connect you to them free of charge. They’re transparent about their fees, terms and conditions, and you can rely on them to deliver what they promise.

Repayment Flexibility for Alternatives to Payday Loans Apps Like Dave

You can repay alternatives to personal loans apps Like Dave in 3 to 24 months through flexible weekly, fortnightly or monthly frequencies tailored to the day you receive your income.

Payday Loans Apps Like Dave Alternatives Disbursement

Lenders who offer alternatives to payday loans apps like Dave are speedy with payouts and will send the approved amount directly to your account as soon as possible after finalizing the loan process.

Expected Costs on Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Earnin

You can expect an interest rate from 5.995 to 35.99% for alternatives to apps like Dave and Earnin. Factors like your risk profile and credit score will influence the rate you get. Lenders can also charge penalty fees for late or missed repayments.

Top Five Providers vs Apps Like Dave and Earnin

Alternatives to Apps Like Dave and Earnin Pros Cons Low Credit Finance Apply without worrying about your credit score

Smooth loan process

Fast turnaround

Trustworthy providers

Stress-free borrowing Costly rates Green Dollar Loans Inclusive lending

All occupations considered

Substantial amounts

Personalized terms

Free access to direct lenders APRs can reach 35.99% Big Buck Loans Easy repayment frequencies

Regulated lenders

Convenient online borrowing

Apply from anywhere, anytime

Quick disbursement Expensive interest Heart Paydays Speedy loan process

Fast payouts

Trustworthy lenders

Deals with top lenders

Low-cost loans Costly penalties Viva Payday Loans Customizable loan terms

Apply with any credit type

Non-discriminative lending

Quick online application

Prompt payouts High APRs

How to Apply for Alternatives to Payday Apps Like Dave

4 quick steps to apply via Low Credit Finance:

Step 1: Select How Much You Need from Alternatives to Payday Apps Like Dave

Start by indicating how much you want to borrow and how long you need to repay. Lenders offer alternatives to payday apps like Dave from $100 to $5,000, and you can choose to repay from 3 to 24 months. Ensure you consider your financial situation and affordability when selecting a suitable amount.

Step 2: Complete the Application Form for Alternatives to Cash Apps Like Dave

You only need a few minutes to complete the online application form for alternaitves to cash apps like Dave.

Step 3: Feedback on Alternatives to Cash Apps Like Dave Provided in Minutes

Within 2 minutes of submitting the completed application form, you’ll know whether or not you qualify for alternatives to cash apps like Dave. If a third-party lender can assist you and you want to proceed, you will deal directly with them to set up a loan contract.

Step 4: Funds for Alternatives to Money Apps Like Dave Disbursed Quickly

You’ll receive a loan contract for alternatives to money apps like Dave if everything is in order. Read it carefully, then sign and return it to the lender once satisfied with the terms and conditions. The lender will quickly disburse the approved loan amount directly into your account.

FAQ’s

Can I Borrow From Other Apps Like Dave Without A Bank Account?

Yes. Some specialized lenders offer other apps like Dave to borrowers with debit cards or prepaid cards only, and you can access them through loan finders like Low Credit Finance.

Can Retired Borrowers Access Alternatives or Other Apps Like Dave?

Yes. If you’re retired or don’t have a job, you can access alternatives to apps like Dave provided you have an alternate source of income where you earn at least $1,000 monthly and can afford repayments. Lenders offering alternatives to apps like Dave for retired borrowers accept all kinds of income, including pensions, benefits, rental income, dividends, disability income, and social security benefits.

How Much Can I Borrow From Alternatives to Apps That Give Cash Advances?

When you apply through loan finders like Low Credit Finance, you can borrow from $100 to $5,000, depending on your affordability. Lenders determine affordability by comparing your income with your monthly expenses and seeing how much you have left that can go towards monthly loan repayments.

Can I Use Alternatives to Apps That Give Cash Advances To Pay Pending Bills?

Yes. You can use your approved loans for all kinds of financial needs without restriction. You can borrow a few bucks or something more substantial to cover unexpected costs, expensive emergencies, everyday expenses, regular bills breathing down your neck, car or fridge repairs, medical bills, home improvements, vacations and even further studies.

How Do I Know I’m Dealing With A Legit Provider of Alternatives to Apps for Cash Advances?

You’ll only get matched with legitimate, licensed, reputable alternatives to apps for cash advances lenders when applying through loan finders. They’re honest about their terms and conditions, and their contact information is readily available for direct contact. You can easily search their names online and find their reviews from previous customers to know how they behave and treat their customers.

How Long Can I Repay Alternatives to Apps for Cash Advances?

Lenders offering alternatives to apps for cash advances feature extended repayment periods starting from 3 months to 2 years. Such long terms make it easy to make low repayments and ensure you don’t strain with monthly outgoings. Best of all, you can choose suitable frequencies of weekly, fortnightly or monthly repayments that match the day you receive your income.

How Can I Prove Income When Applying For Alternatives to Apps That Give You Cash Advances Without A Job?

Borrowers without a formal job can use other documents considered acceptable forms of income when applying for alternatives to apps that give you cash advances. Instead of payslips, you can provide annual tax returns certified by an accountant, bank statements from the last three months or official profit and loss statements.

Conclusion

Although apps like Dave are easy to qualify for and get funded, they’re not suitable for everyone, especially if you need higher amounts and longer repayment periods. Alternatives to apps like Dave provide a better solution when you need funds in a hurry to cover all kinds of expenses. Low Credit Finance ranks as the overall best loan finder for applying for alternatives to apps like Dave through a quick and easy online process, no matter your credit score or employment status. It features fast processing, lending decisions within 2 minutes and affordable amounts from $100 to $5,000. You’ll get reasonable interest rates ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%, fast payouts and flexible repayments from 3 to 24 months. Apply for alternatives to apps like Dave today at Low Credit Finance in four quick steps!

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.