Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval: Top 10 Emergency Loans for Bad Credit to Get Fast Cash

Cash in October 2022

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR

Whether big or small, unexpected expenses require a quick response so that it doesn’t disrupt your financial stability. You can rely on urgent loans to immediately cover your urgent costs which will give you more time to handle the situation. These days, many lenders also offer urgent loans for those with bad credits.

Designed with the purpose to help borrowers deal with unexpected expenses, urgent loans come with less strict requirements, fast process and approval, and quick access to the money. These loans tend to offer lower interest rates compared to other types of loans, like online payday loans or auto title loans. If no other choices seem to make sense to you, urgent loans can be the right solution to maintain your financial stability.

There are many online platforms you can go to for urgent loans but not so many of them have the credibility that can meet your expectation. The best way to identify credible platforms is by observing their performance over the years. The following is a list of reputable lending platforms that offer best urgent loan services for bad credit.

WeLoans - Best Overall For Emergency Loans

- Best Overall For Emergency Loans US Bad Credit Loans - Best Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval

- Best Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval CocoLoan - Best Emergency Loans with No Credit Check

- Best Emergency Loans with No Credit Check BadCreditLoans - Specifically Designed for Bad Credit Loans

1. WeLoans - Best Overall For Emergency Loans

WeLoans

Despite its capacity in dealing with loan demands of various types, WeLoans is specifically designed to provide loan offers with quick funding which is very reliable for borrowers in urgent situations. This platform has a secure and transparent service that can be accessed by submitting some simple personal inquiries on its website.

The submission process averagely only takes about three minutes to complete and you will be directed to credible loan options from potential lenders. Each of the options is provided with information about the requirements, interest rates, and repayment terms so that you can instantly review all the available options and eventually decide on the right choice for your specific need.

WeLoan is connected to extensive networks of trustworthy lenders that most possibly have the right offer for your urgent situation. Although not common, if there is no offer coming from any of the lenders, WeLoan will pass your loan request to its extended third party to see if you can receive offers for credit monitoring, credit repair, debt relief, or other similar services.

The pros and cons below may give a general overview of WeLoans’ services.

Pros:

Flexible repayment terms

Easy submission process

Available 24 hours.

Quick funding

Cons:

Rates may vary by lenders

The service may not be accessible for people based in some states.

Try and get emergency loans for bad credit with WeLoans now >>

2. US Bad Credit Loans - Best Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval

USBadCreditLoans

As an established loan broker based in the USA, US Bad Credit Loans provides various loan options from multiple lenders with a minimum repayment term of one month and a maximum term of up to 72 months. This platform doesn’t charge any upfront costs or apply any hidden fees and its convenient services are accessible by filling in required personal information on its official website.

US Bad Credit Loans’ interface is very responsive and straightforward. The service will require you to reveal your reasons for the loan requests so you can be more properly provided with loan options that are very likely to match your financial needs. As the name suggests, this platform is bad credit friendly which means you will have a fair chance of finding potential loan offers even if you have bad credit.

See the pros and cons below to decide if US Bad Credit Loans’ service is the right choice for you.

Pros:

No service fee

Competitive interest rates

Wide range of online lender networks

Simple process

Cons:

Slight ads on some of its web pages

APR ranges tend to be higher

Click here to learn more about US Bad Credit Loans >>

3. CocoLan - Best Emergency Loans with No Credit Check

As a legally regulated loan broker, CocoLoan helps its users receive multiple loan options from networks of reliable lenders. This platform deals with various types of loans, either secured or unsecured, with flexible requirements and repayment terms. However, it is more well-known for its short-term options that are mostly used to cover unexpected expenses.

Besides its swift process that can happen almost instantly, CocoLoan’s services also work very well for people with bad credit. In fact, this platform’s wide networks include lenders that are willing to overlook borrowers’ bad credit and offer valid loan options to them. Furthermore, these lenders will only run a soft credit check that leaves no marks on the borrowers' credit reports so it won’t affect their credit score.

Consider the pros and cons below to see if CocoLoan’s services can fit your specific needs.

Pros:

Secure transaction

Simple application and fast approval

Run only soft credit check

Wide options for bad credit

Lower interest rates

Cons:

The service may not be available in certain states.

The eligibility requirements may depend on lenders.

Visit CocoLoan and get emergency loans with no credit check>>

4. BadCreditLoans - Specifically Designed for Bad Credit Loans

BadCreditLoans

Having a long experience in the lending industry since 1998, BadCreditLoans provides a free online service that connects people with poor credit ratings to potential lenders that offer a wide range of loans. This platform doesn’t determine the interest rates for the available offers. Instead, the designated lenders will assign the rates with an average APR of between 5.99% and 35.99%.

The loan amounts offered on this platform range from $500 to $10,000. You can expect repayment terms between three to 36 months, making it one of the best platforms for short-term loans, especially for those with urgent purposes. BadCreditLoans uses industry-standard encryption to protect its users’ personal information and is legally bound not to expose its users' personal information to other parties without their consent.

The general overview of Bad Credit Loans services can be seen in the pros and cons below.

Pros:

Loan amounts up to $10,000

Convenient submission process

No minimum credit score

No upfront fee

Cons:

Higher APR

Bad credit services may not be available in some states.

Find out more about the bad credit loan options on BadCreditLoans >>

5. CashUSA -Get Urgent Loans for Bad Credit Online

CashUSA

CashUSA’s main service is to provide sufficient information for its customers and potential lenders so transactions between them can go more smoothly. This platform has a special section of educational articles on its website that talks about credit related issues. With them, CashUSA intends to educate its customers so they can make sensible loan decisions and protect themselves from hidden fees and fraudulent actions.

CashUSA applies a prequalification service that enables its customers to receive details of certain loan offers such as the repayment terms and interest rates before they decide to proceed further on the offers. This means that they will have better views on choosing options that are the most advantageous for them, especially when facing urgent situations. Getting prequalified also means that the customers will have automatic approval and possibly quick access to the money.

Below are the pros and cons of CashUSA’s services.

Pros:

Easy submission.

Provide sufficient information to easily compare loan offers.

The funds can be electronically deposited as early as 1 business day.

Cons:

Very limited offers for bad credit

Rates may vary by lender and state.

Click and check out emergency loans by CashUSA >>

6. CIT Bank - Best Emergency Loans with Same Day Funding

CITBank

CIT Bank is an online banking platform that offers easy-to-open accounts with low deposit requirements and facilities to carry out lending requests and other banking transactions. This platform is good for people who enjoy the convenience of using phones or computers to fulfill their financial needs as they can access their accounts from almost anywhere, 24 hours a day.

CIT Bank gains popularity mostly for its streamlined lending and banking process through its website and app that enable users to practically view their balances, update personal information, and carry out banking transactions. Although its lending options are not specifically designed for urgent purposes, CIT Bank’s lenient loan requirements and quick fundings allow lenders to use the funds for those purposes.

The pros and cons below may give a general overview of CIT Bank’s services.

Pros:

Mobile and online access 24/7

Balance and deposit check capabilities

Competitive APR

FDIC insured

Cons:

No physical locations

Require origination fees

Check out the helpful emergency loans options offered by CIT Bank >>

7. LendKey - Get Emergency Loans for Students Online

LendKey

Despite dealing with other types of loans, LendKey’s services specialize in student and school-related loans. This platform offers solutions for both lenders and borrowers in having an ideal lending transaction. LendKey’s lenders consist of financial institutions like credit unions and banks that fund loan offers across states, while the borrowers are mostly students who need loans to cover their school-related expenses.

LendKey helps lenders by digitally offering their loan options to its targeted borrowers and at the time helps the borrowers by maintaining lower interest rates and costs for each loan option provided through its service. This platform has enabled more than 13,000 community financial institutions to provide convenient and successful online lending experiences for borrowers.

The pros and cons below may give you a general overview of LendKey’s services.

Pros:

15-to-20-years-old borrowers may receive loans with repayment terms of up to 18 months which is longer than most other platforms

You can see if you qualify for a loan without a hard credit check

No hidden fees

Cons:

Loans aren't available in some states.

No payment postponement

Learn more about emergency loans for students by LendKey’s services >>

8. CashAdvance -Best Emergency Loans to Get Fast Cash

CashAdvance

Having been around since 1997, CashAdvance has developed a prominent base of lending partners that can accommodate a large range of credit types. However, this platform is mainly known for its quick loan offers which, although not exclusive, are mostly used for emergencies. The loan amounts can reach up to $1000 which are available in various repayment terms and rates depending on the lenders.

In addition to all the required disclosure information including examples of representative APR, warnings, and rates, CashAdvance’s website is displayed with the membership badge of Online Lender Alliance (OLA) which is one of the most credible online financial associations in the USA. The existence of this badge represents CashAdvance’s dedication to providing credible services. However, CashAdvance itself still actively warns its customers to always be cautious in taking further steps on certain offers and to be aware of any potential hidden fees.

The pros and cons below may give a general idea of CashAdvance’s services.

Pros:

Large network of lenders

Quick sign-up process

If approved, funding can be as soon as the next business day

Cons:

Loan amounts are relatively lower ($100 to $1000)

High-interest rates

Apply emergency loans and get fast cash by visit CashAdvance >>

9. Ace Cash Express - Guaranteed Loans for People With Bad Credit

Ace Cash Express

As a well-established financial service company, Ace Cash Express offers check-cashing and a wide range of low and high-cost loans. The company introduces itself as an easy alternative to traditional banks and credit unions with loan options ranging from $50 to $2000 which often become an easy solution to cover many of its customers’ urgent financial needs.

The Ace Cash Express’s application process is fairly straightforward and the requirements are relatively easy compared to most other platforms. If approved, you can either pick up the money at the local Ace Cash Express store available in some states or have the money directly deposited into your bank account. Ace Cash Express has a cancelation feature that allows the customers to return the funds within 72 hours of receiving them without any charge.

The pros and cons below may give a general overview of Ace Cash Express’s services.

Pros:

Physical stores are available

72-hours cancelation features

Fast access to the money

Cons:

Higher APR rates

Some offers may not be available in certain states

Get Guaranteed loans for people with bad credit history with Ace Cash Express now!

10. Happy Money Payoff - Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Happy Money Payoff

Unlike other platforms mentioned in this list, Happy Money Payoff provides loan options solely for the purpose of paying off credit card debt. Its service can consolidate multiple high-interest credit card debts into one debt with lower APR rates and monthly repayment terms.

Besides its main function that gives a better chance to settle up stressing debts, many borrowers also take advantage of Happy Money Payoff’s service to improve their credit ratings as this platform consistently sends borrowers’ payments reports to the three major credit bureaus and furthermore provides free monthly credit score updates to the borrowers.

Review the pros and cons below to see if Happy Money Payoff is a good fit for your debt consolidation plan.

Pros:

Option to change payment date.

No prepayment or late fees.

Offers a free newsletter to help customers manage financial stress.

Cons:

May charge origination fee.

No rate discount for autopay.

Click Here to Visit Happy Money Website for Further Details >>

General Eligibility Criteria For These Urgent Loans for Bad Credit

The eligibility criteria are relatively easy especially if you use platforms that are specifically designed for those who have bad credits. Generally, you can qualify if you fulfill the following conditions:

At least 18 years old

Must be a US citizen provable by ID or other official identifications.

Have a registered social security number

In possession of an active bank account

Show proof of stable income

Clear employment status

What Can These Emergency Loans Be Used For?

As the name implies, emergency loans are meant to be used for urgent purposes, the situations where you need money desperately . However, there isn’t really a clear line to decide if something is considered urgent. While some platforms may restrict the use of the funds for certain things only, some others don’t have this kind of restriction. However, people generally take out emergency loans for the following purposes:

Rent and mortgage payments: As missing these payments may cause significant financial damage and negatively affect credit scores, many people take out emergency loans to make sure they can cover them.

As missing these payments may cause significant financial damage and negatively affect credit scores, many people take out emergency loans to make sure they can cover them. Medical bills: Emergency loans often become a quick alternative to cover what medical insurance can’t.

Emergency loans often become a quick alternative to cover what medical insurance can’t. Funeral expenses: Funerals are mostly unplanned and emergency loans can make it less of a burden.

Funerals are mostly unplanned and emergency loans can make it less of a burden. Utilities: Power, gas, appliances, and other necessary tools.

Power, gas, appliances, and other necessary tools. Planned expenses: Wedding, vacation, school fees, home, and car repairs.

Final Thoughts

The platforms mentioned in the above list are reliable places to go for urgent loans. Each of them has specialization in providing their services to the customers. While CashUSA and WeLoans are the best for quick funding loans, US Bad Credit Loans, BadCreditLoans, and CocoLoan are ideal choices for those looking for bad credit loans. CashAdvance and Ace Cash Express provide short-term loans with the most variety while LendKey and Happy Money Payoff are good to cover specific purposes such as school expenses and debt consolidation. Finally, CIT Bank is the best choice to have a smooth online banking experience.

The effective way to decide which platform is good for you is by considering if the platform’s specialization matches your specific needs. Furthermore, you are advised to always check on the loan requirements, location availability, and the platforms’ credibility by reading comments from their previous customers.