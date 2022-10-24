Best Adderall Over The Counter: Top 3 Legal Alternatives & Natural Stimulants For Focus In 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

Adderall is pretty worthwhile, but there are also plenty of natural adderall alternatives remedies that you can get straight over the counter that have a similar effect. To highlight a few of the best ones, we wrote out a top 3.

To make sure that all of these are the real deal, we also made sure to test all of these products ourselves. That took a little while, but it also made it, so we have a lot of knowledge on these particular products.

We will discuss everything vital that you need to know, and we will even provide you with some advice on selecting the best nootropic for you. We will go into some real depth in the ingredients here and answer some frequently asked questions near the end.

Top 3 Natural Over The Counter Adderall Alternatives:

Noocube - Overall Best Adderall Over The Counter Alternatives, Editor’s Pick Mind Lab Pro - Most Trusted Platform To Buy Adderall Online Qualia Mind - Popular Natural Adderall Substitute For Good Concentration & Focus

We will be going into quite a lot of detail on all of these products in the introductions and bodies of every entry. You can also skim through the highlights to get a quick idea of your options. We should note that some of these products also share ingredients.

Since these are often put there for the same goal, we will not discuss ingredients multiple times when they come up unless they are used uniquely. We also wrote out the pros and cons sections for every entry.

After this, we will also offer you all a quick buyer's guide and answer a few frequently asked questions that often seem to crop up when it comes to over-the-counter medicine like this. So, let's get right started!

#1. Noocube : Overall Best Adderall Over The Counter Alternatives, Editor’s Pick

Noocube is great natural adderall alternative and functions as a nutritional supplement. The people of Noocube have put a lot of effort into making their formula both healthy and potent, and they have been very successful in making that happen.

So, what does this little pill do? Well, the pill itself has a lot of benefits that it can confer on its users. Still, the main ones have increased focus and ability to concentrate, sharpening the memory, and even helping put you in the right frame of mind to absorb maximum knowledge.

As we already mentioned, the formula that Noocube uses is an entirely natural formula that has been made with natural herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. We will go into what all of these ingredients are further on, but the genuine interest here is actually what the company avoids putting into its formula.

Noocube does not contain any ingredients like caffeine, gluten, or other products that have been sourced from GMO-affected products. In other words, the company has made sure to avoid using any harsh or unnatural stimulants. That means that the formula is as clean as it gets. But what does this formula contain then? Well, we are going to go over all the ingredients next!

Six ingredients go into this little pill. The main ingredients are Alpha-GPC, Huperzine A, Cat's claw, Bacopa, Oat straw, and Tyrosine & L-theanine. Those names probably mean nothing to most normal people, so let's explain what they all are in turn.

First, Alpha-GPC is also known as Alpha Glycerylphosphorylcholine(wow!) and has been shown through numerous studies to help increase the levels of acetylcholine in the brain. What does that do? Well, acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter that helps send messages from one part of the brain to the other. These particular compounds are essential for learning, concentration, and memory. This is half of why it has the nickname the 'learning neurotransmitter.' The other half is that the nickname is way easier to pronounce.

Second, we have Huperzine A. This compound is an extract from moss. Chinese club moss, to be precise, and the huperzine A that can be extracted from it is an acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitor. What does AChE do? AChE helps to break down Alpha-CPG as it decays. We explained why that particular compound matters in the paragraph above. AChE will make it, so you have less Alpha-CPG, which is terrible. Huperzine A makes it, so your body will keep the AChE where it is, which will mean that there is also more Alpha-CPG to go around, which is good.

Third, we have Cat’s Claw, a vine known as Uncaria tomentosa. That is a vine that you will only find in the Amazon. The plant has been found to contain a lot of antioxidants and has also been shown to have a lot of neuroprotective benefits that it can give to those who take the herb. So, all in all, this is a great way to protect the health of your brain and give yourself an overall boost in mental acuity.

Fourth, Cacopa is another herb from India that contains many neat compounds. One of these is called bacosides, and these compounds have been shown to help repair neurons that have been damaged and can even help to promote the growth of new ones! In addition, some studies have shown that bacosides could have a vital role in combating age-related cognitive diseases.

Fifth, we have Avena sativa, better known as Oat Straw. These come from wild green oats and have been used as a brain-boosting agent for a long time, dating back as far as the Middle Ages. The way that these ingredients work is by helping your brain generate more alpha-2 waves. That sounds like Star Trek nonsense, but we promise it is accurate. These brain waves are most prominently seen during periods of wakefulness. They have also been shown to be quite helpful in helping your body control information within the artery walls, which is excellent to help boost blood flow to the brain. So that is another way this ingredient will help you feel more alert.

Sixth and last, we have L-Theanine & L-Tyrosine. You would generally find these compounds in green and black tea. L-theanine is an amino acid that has been known to be pretty effective in providing stress relief. That then also helps people stay alert and relaxed in crucial situations. L-tyrosine is another amino acid that plays a crucial role in helping your body manufacture dopamine and noradrenaline. These neurotransmitters are known to help whoever is getting them more alert. The combination of these two ingredients is what allows this formula to work very effectively.

As you can see, all of these ingredients are naturally sourced. So, all in all, this product helps your brain in a ton of ways, which are all exceptionally helpful to help you get yourself to a much healthier and more productive mind frame.

And to put the cherry on top, all shipping is free, and the company makes sure to cover all of its sales under a money-back guarantee that will last for 60 days. Plenty of time to see whether or not the product is worth your time.

The few downsides come down to the price, which is a little high (but that's what happens when you go for quality), and the fact that you should not be taking these while taking other supplements alongside them. There have also been a few reports of people who did not react well to these pills and had some mild stomach irritation and disorientation. But, then again, that should only be the case for a tiny percentage of people.

Highlights

A great way to boost your mental faculties: This supplement can help enhance your brain functions and cognitive function by helping to facilitate better mental energy, increased focus, and concentration, and is excellent to help people get started with multitasking.

Excellent overall services by the company: One of the best things about this company is that you are always guaranteed the ability to get a full refund up to two months after ordering the product. Not only that, but they also make sure to send out their products within 24 hours of purchasing.

Pros

A top team of neuroscientists has put this formula together to help provide maximum cognitive benefits to the person using it.

The company only uses verifiably safe ingredients known not to have side effects.

The company is extraordinarily transparent with its ingredients and production and manufacturing process.

This product has built up a reputation for being highly effective in helping those who use excel multitasking.

It is both very effective and will start showing itself off fast.

The company has a policy that will allow you a guaranteed refund for up to 60 days after buying the product.

You get free shipping on everything, and the company makes sure to send it out within 24-48 hours.

Cons

These are some of the pricier natural alternatives on the market, but that is also because they are of very high quality.

The dosage of alpha-CPG contained within this formula is slightly on the low side.

It is not a good idea to take this supplement while you are currently taking other supplements and is strongly discouraged.

We found that a few people experienced adverse side effects like stomach irritation and mild disorientation.

#2. Mind Lab Pro : Most Trusted Platform To Buy Adderall Online

Mind Lab Pro is probably one of the best ways to get started on nootropics. Unlike the previous entrant, this formula targets six different brain pathways instead of two. In addition, this formula was designed to be friendly to be used by anyone and is made up of 11 natural ingredients.

We have already discussed some of these ingredients, but as you can tell, a lot of them are unique to this formula. In addition, the formula is free from preservatives and additives, making it one of the cleanest and healthiest formulas on the market.

The formula comprises Maritime pine bark extract, Lion's mane mushroom, Rhodiola Rosea, citicoline, vitamin B6, vitamin B9, vitamin B12, and N-acetyl-L-tyros Bacopa Monnier, phosphatidylserine, and L-theanine. You probably recognize some of these from the previous entrant, so we won't go over those again. Still, there are many new ingredients that you probably haven't heard of included here.

First, maritime pine bark extract will supply a potent combination of proanthocyanidin antioxidants. What do those do? These antioxidants can cross the blood-brain barrier to neutralize damaging effects thanks to the build-up of toxins in the brain. The antioxidants that the extract provides will also help your brain release more nitric oxide. That will then help relax the blood vessels in the brain, which will help increase the blood flow. That helps your brain regenerate more efficiently and may even help to reverse cognitive decline due to aging.

Second, there is Lion’s Mane Mushroom. This little mushroom is unique as it contains nootropic compounds known as hericenones and erinacines. These are known to help stimulate nerve growth. That is pretty useful to help your brain with neural regeneration and has also been shown to help keep people sharp, linking to increased memory and storage for new memories.

Third, Rhodiola Rosea is believed to help the brain sustain and stimulate several neurotransmitters that are essential to your cognition. These include norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin. There are also a lot of antioxidants present in Rhodiola Rosea that can pass the blood-brain barrier to help out with the rest of the body. You can also expect Rhodiola Rosea to help reduce stress and cortisol levels.

Fourth, citicoline is a well-known brain-energizing agent that will help to optimize the neural electrical impulses that make up your brain activity. It also helps your brain to synthesize more phosphatidylcholine, which is the stuff that makes up the membrane that surrounds your brain. Keeping that healthy is very important because it acts as one of the primary layers of protection for the brain against threats.

Fifth, we have the vitamins B6, B9, and B12. B vitamins are beneficial for brain health in general, but these three play a key role in homocysteine metabolism. That is the process that keeps your brain from degenerating, so that is something that you will want to make sure has all the nutrients it needs to keep functioning correctly. This also can have a knock-on effect on things like your mood and mental clarity. Simply put, you will always want to make sure that you have plenty of these nutrients in your diet.

Sixth, phosphatidylserine is a material that makes up around 15% of the fat content that you find in the brain. You mainly find it in the cell membranes. It helps to keep everything hydrated, which is a good thing for all the receptors in the brain. Think of it like greasing the engine block. Another essential function that it fulfills is the disposal of any bad brain cells you may have. That same process also helps to prevent any neighboring brain cells from suffering the same fate by preventing the collateral damage that could otherwise happen.

The rest of the ingredients were all present in the Noocube section so we would refer you to that for further details. As you can see, there are a lot of ingredients that went into making this formula, but they have all been carefully selected and sourced from natural ingredients.

The actual dosage itself is up to you, but this is meant to be one of the faster-acting nootropics on the market. In about 45 minutes after taking them, you should start feeling the effects of the product. That also means that it is pretty powerful, so you should need to take more than one pill. The effects themselves will last for about 6 hours, so plenty of time to get everything done. Many have said that Mind Lab Pro helps them get creative work finished and have also said that it will leave them with an increased focus and attention span.

There have been a few scant reports of people experiencing some digestive issues and headaches, but these also seemed to be the same people who exceeded the daily recommended dose. Still, there is always the risk that a particular supplement will not fall nicely into your particular body's preferences, so start with a low dose.

Mind Lab Pro also offers a money-back guarantee, but this one only lasts 30 days, not sixty. They also do not have free shipping. Or at least not if you shop there for less than $150, so that is a little bit disappointing, but not something that you cannot do without in this case. On the upside, they do ship worldwide. The prices themselves are fair, but they are not cheap. For that reason, we recommend that you make use of the money-back guarantee when you can. That way, you will not have any questions about whether the products suit you or not.

Highlights

Completely natural and herbal ingredients: the company has gone through it to find 11 ingredients that have a verifiable nootropic benefit. They have then expertly put these together in the formula while ensuring that all ingredients used are entirely natural to keep things healthy.

A formula to boost your brain in six different ways: There are many different ways that this supplement helps boost your cognitive abilities. These include providing your body with all the nutrients needed to stave off brain degeneration, promoting new brain cells, and even increasing the connection between different parts of the brain.

Pros

This product is very good at helping people who are currently struggling with creative endeavors.

These pills can help to increase your attention span significantly.

Many customers have cited significantly increased energy levels.

Many of the ingredients used in the formula have been specially designed to help combat mental fatigue.

The pills help to give you a boost in memory retention.

The formula is entirely free from any additives or harsh stimulants.

You don't need to take a lot to get the benefits. A small dose will do just fine.

You get 30 days to try the product risk-free.

They have fast shipping options available.

Cons

These pills are a little bit expensive.

There have been some reports of side effects regarding digestion and headaches.

You only get free shipping on any order that exceeds $150.

#3. Qualia Mind : Popular Natural Adderall Substitute For Good Concentration & Focus

The last of the three products that we will discuss is Qualia Mind , a nootropic with a long list of ingredients that the company still managed to keep fully vegan and healthy.

We will go into the ingredients in the next section, but we cannot understate the large number of ingredients that all need to be expertly dosed to achieve the desired effect. The fact that the company manages to do so frequently is awe-inspiring.

So, what is in it? Well, the entire list of ingredients is, Alpha-CPG, Artichoke extract, Bacopa, Cognizin, Coleus, DHA, DL-phenylalanine, Ginkgo extract, Huperzine-A, Jyotishmati, L-carnitine, L-theanine, Niacin, organic coffeeberry, Phosphatidylserine, pyrroloquinoline quinone, Rhodiola Rosea, Taurine, Theobromine, UMP, velvet bean, and finally the vitamins B1, B5, B6, B12, C, and D3.

That is quite a long list, as you can see, so we will only start with the new ingredients that have not yet been discussed in previous segments. However, even leaving those out, we have a whopping 13 ingredients to go over, so let's get into it.

First, Artichoke extract contains cynarin, a substance with nootropic effects that are very effective in helping support proper memory functioning.

Second, Cognizin is an ingredient known to work as fuel for the brain. That is to say, and it gives your brain a boost of energy. That is useful because a brain that does not have any energy to run is not doing anything particularly productive.

Third, Coleus is said to have a whole bunch of adaptogenic effects, as well as nootropic benefits. The main thing that this will do for you promotes your ability to absorb information, and retain said information, and will allow you to keep doing so for longer.

Fourth, DHA is also known as Docosahexaenoic Acid and is an omega-3 fatty acid that is a well-known nootropic and neuroprotective agent. It helps protect the brain and streamline some of its internal processes.

Fifth, DL-phenylalanine is also known as DLPA and is a mixture of essential amino acids. This particular combination used in the formula effectively enhances one's mood and helps one be more sharp and alert.

Sixth, Ginkgo extract is another neuroprotective agent that also has a bunch of nootropics and adaptogenic effects. The primary use of the formula here is as an agent to help promote healthy aging.

Seventh, Vitamin C, and D3 are two vitamins we have not discussed yet. The other products also had plenty of B vitamins in their formulas, which makes sense because the B-complex of vitamins is often linked to brain health. Other vitamins are good for you, to be sure, but it is not precisely clear how they help in this formula.

Eighth, UMP is also known as Uridine Monophosphate, a naturally occurring nucleic acid that you can find playing an essential role in a lot of the processes that help regulate your brain chemistry. If you do not have enough of this, there are a lot of problems that can start to pop up, so make sure you have a good supply of this is always a good idea.

Ninth, Niacin is another name for Vitamin B3 and is well known to have a whole bunch of neuroprotective effects.

Tenth, Organic coffeeberry is a superfruit that contains naturally high levels of protein, fiber, and polyphenols, even when you compare them with other superfruits. A bunch of healthy stuff for the brain is packed in there, so this is a welcome addition.

Eleventh, Pyrroloquinoline quinone is a compound that you would typically find in things like spinach and parsley. These compounds are thought to be a non-vitamin growth factor and have a veritable buffet of things that the compounds help in body and brain function.

Twelfth, Taurine is a well-known nootropic agent and an organic amino sulfonic acid. Excellent addition to the formula.

Thirteenth, Theobromine is a methylxanthine that you can find in coffee and even in cacao. Studies have shown that this particular compound can help to support alertness and attention.

As you can see, there is a lot of good stuff in there, but not all of it seems to be directly targeted at increasing your brain health. Instead, the product seems to aim for a more comprehensive approach.

That said, there is one significant downside to Qualia mind pills, and that is that it takes quite a bit of dedication to get the most out of them. You need to take seven pills each morning on an empty stomach. That is quite a lot, but the fun does not stop there. You also have to remember that you should not take these every day because that can lead to desensitization. The recommended cycle is taking 5 days and taking 2 days off.

That is a lot of work, so if you are not up for that, you will want to try one of the alternatives. This is especially true because these are not cheap. However, you do get free shipping with everything you buy there, and they even will cover your order for up to 100 days with a money-back guarantee.

Highlights

High-quality and vegan product: The company has an extensive list of ingredients but has made sure that all of these are entirely vegan-friendly and 100% natural. You also get all the essential vitamins and ingredients you need to live a healthy life.

Excellent services from the company: You are guaranteed the ability to claim a refund for up to 100 days after you have placed the order, which indicates just how much faith they have in this product. You also get free shipping with your order, which is always a nice thing to have. This is also evident by the many positive reviews that you find on their website.

Pros

This company has a money-back guarantee that will last for up to 100 days, which is more than enough time to find out whether or not this product suits you.

You get free shipping on these pills.

The pills are %100 vegan and gluten-free.

The pills have been shown to help increase willpower and boost creativity.

All of the ingredients that are used are well-tested and safe.

Get a boost for your memory and retention skills to increase the rate at which you learn.

You will find that there are a lot of positive user comments on the website.

It helps keep you in a mentally clear and fit state at all times.

Easy to return the product if you ever feel the need.

Cons

It does take a lot more commitment than most of these other supplements because you need to pay attention to the cycles.

The prices are high, even compared to some other products here.

A few ingredients are not conclusively linked to better cognitive development.

Buying Guide: Which Adderall Ingredients Will Work Best for You?

But which product should you go to in this case? That question will depend a lot on your situation, but we thought that it could be helpful to give you all a few points to consider before making your purchase.

That way, you get an idea of what type of considerations to keep in mind before purchasing natural alternatives to adderall with one of these companies:

Pay attention to the dosage requirements. Not all of these supplements require just a single tablet per day, and some of them require you to adhere to a pretty strict schedule to get the most out of them. This is not going to be a problem for some, but other people may struggle a little more when it comes to these types of strict diets.

Make sure that the shipping conditions suit you. Not all of these companies have fast delivery, and some of them will only deliver for free when you exceed a specific purchasing total. Most of these companies will deliver for free under all circumstances, but keep in mind that they have international shipping.

Make sure that you are not allergic to any of the ingredients: This can be a little difficult to pin down, but if you know that you are allergic to certain things, always read through the ingredients list correctly. Having an allergic reaction is not particularly conducive to getting anything done, so avoid any formulas that may pose a risk on that front.

How We Made The List Of Natural Alternatives To Adderall?

If you want to put a list like this together, it can take quite some work. It also takes a lot of testing. Since we wanted to restrict ourselves to the top 3 natural adderall , we had to eliminate specific candidates if they did not meet the necessary standards.

We still do want to make sure that our readers have an idea of which considerations went into making this list, though, so we decided to give you an overview of the most important factors that we kept in mind right here:

Are there any side effects? While there are always a few outliers with whatever product you buy, certain products seem to have a habit of giving their users adverse side effects. So naturally, we do not want to recommend products that suffer from these problems, so we made sure that all three products are effectively side-effect-free.

While there are always a few outliers with whatever product you buy, certain products seem to have a habit of giving their users adverse side effects. So naturally, we do not want to recommend products that suffer from these problems, so we made sure that all three products are effectively side-effect-free. Does the company have decent shipping options? This is a matter that can save you a lot of money in the long run. Most of the companies here will give you free shipping regardless of what you buy with them, but that is not something that every one of them does under all circumstances, so do pay attention to that. We also wanted to make sure that there are some options for people outside of the US. So, we also made sure that some companies here will ship internationally.

This is a matter that can save you a lot of money in the long run. Most of the companies here will give you free shipping regardless of what you buy with them, but that is not something that every one of them does under all circumstances, so do pay attention to that. We also wanted to make sure that there are some options for people outside of the US. So, we also made sure that some companies here will ship internationally. Are the ingredients natural? There are many nootropic formulas out there that make use of all sorts of harsh stimulants that you do now want to develop a dependency on in this regard. So, with that in mind, we wanted to make sure that all of the ingredients used in these pills are completely natural and are free from crap like fillers and preservatives. That is not only much better for your body, and it is also a great way to get some additional nutrients you may also be missing.

There are many nootropic formulas out there that make use of all sorts of harsh stimulants that you do now want to develop a dependency on in this regard. So, with that in mind, we wanted to make sure that all of the ingredients used in these pills are completely natural and are free from crap like fillers and preservatives. That is not only much better for your body, and it is also a great way to get some additional nutrients you may also be missing. Is the product vegan-friendly? Not all of these products are free from vegan ingredients, but a good number of them are. We wanted to make sure that a diet will not form a barrier that will prevent anyone from getting nootropics if they need them.

Not all of these products are free from vegan ingredients, but a good number of them are. We wanted to make sure that a diet will not form a barrier that will prevent anyone from getting nootropics if they need them. Does the company offer any guarantees? Since it can be hard to trust these types of pills, and they are not exactly cheap either, it is always a good thing if you have a way to get some to try for free. This is where these money-back guarantees become very valuable because they allow you to get all of the products that you need and test them out to your heart's content. Then you can just ask for a refund in the allotted time frame, and you will not need to spend a dime on them.

Adderall Pill: FAQs

Q1. Do I Need A Prescription For Any Of These Pills?

A: No, you can get all of these without the need for a doctor's permission. That is one of the main reasons that we chose these particular products. One of the main benefits of nootropics is that you can use them at your leisure.

It would not do much good if you could not get them just because you could not get permission for it. To make sure that does not happen, we ensured that all of these products were sold straight over the counter, without any need to get permission.

Q2. Are Those Money-Back Guarantees Any Good?

A: Yes, they are, and we recommend that you take advantage of them whenever you can. That will save you a lot of money. It will also give you a way to test out the pills for a good period without paying for any pills.

That makes it a great way to see whether this works well for you. There are always a few people who do not seem to get on with the particular chemistry of certain pills, so having a lot of options is always a good thing.

Q3. Are There Any Side Effects to These Pills?

A: There are a few instances wherein people have reported side effects. Mostly, these are very rare or have to do with cases wherein people took way too many. Still, this is something that you are going to have to feel.

You can take one of these pills by testing them with a guaranteed refund for a few weeks. That should give you a good idea of how the pills agree with your physiology.

Concluding On OTC Stimulants Like Adderall

We have gone through all three products in quite a bit of detail, as you have seen, and we can say with quite a high degree of confidence that there should be a product here that fits you just fine.

If you ever have any doubts about whether these products are going to fit your lifestyle, do not hesitate to make use of the money-back guarantees. Those are your tickets to some free products that you can try at no risk.

Most of the companies here are also very responsive to their customers, so if you ever have a question on something that we did not cover here, you can always contact one of the companies to ask them directly. So, with that said, we wish you good luck and happy shopping.