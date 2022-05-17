Best Background Check Sites for 2022: Instant & Detailed Results 2022

Are you looking to reconnect with an old friend, or perhaps you want to know the whereabouts of an estranged family member?

If so, then this list of the best background check services is for you.

A good background check site can help you dig up tons of information about a person of interest, from an online date's marital history to a roommate's criminal records.

But with so many background check services around, finding one that suits your unique needs can prove daunting.

Fortunately, that's where we come in.

Read on for an in-depth review of some of the top background check services based on factors such as search accuracy, speed, ease of use, and cost.

Ready? Then let's dive right in.

Disclaimer: Intelius, TurthFinder, US Search, and Instant Checkmate do not provide Consumer Reports and are not Consumer Reporting Agencies under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Do not use this information to make decisions concerning consumer credit, employment, or tenant screening.

Best Background Check Services:

Intelius : Best background check service

: Best background check service TruthFinder : Great for quick reports

: Great for quick reports Instant Checkmate : Excellent app version

: Excellent app version Spokeo : Ideal for identity protection services

: Ideal for identity protection services US Search : Reputable background check service

: Reputable background check service Infotracer : Includes facial recognition

: Includes facial recognition BeenVerified : Easy to use website

: Easy to use website Backgroundchecks.com : Good for self-monitoring

: Good for self-monitoring Infomart : For employment and tenant screening

1. Intelius - Best Background Check Service Overall

Pros

Subscription service

Impressive A+ BBB rating

Reverse phone & address lookup

Thorough Reports

Excellent customer service

Cons

Unclear pricing policies

Intelius has been an active player in the background check industry since launching back in 2003 and has access to millions of public records.

Unlike many background checkers that require members to pay for monthly subscriptions to run searches, Intelius allows you to pay one-time fees for detailed, one-off reports. Though, you might need to contact customer support for more clarification on the service’s pricing policies.

Below are some of the things you can use Intelius to uncover:

Criminal or traffic records

Court records

Property records

Unknown addresses

Unknown numbers

Bankruptcies

Educational history

All Intelius searches are secured with 256-bit encryption and are confidential, meaning your date or new roommate won’t be notified that you conducted a background check.

Reverse Address Lookup With Intelius

2. Truthfinder - A QuickBackground Check Site

Pros

Quick

Dark web scan (and monitoring)

Wide range of search filters

Reverse phone number lookup

App available

Cons

No individual reports

Despite launching in 2015, Truthfinder has quickly cemented its status as a heavyweight in the people search industry.

Truthfinder works by quickly scanning through millions of publicly available records, including social media handles, in an effort to provide up-to-date information and detailed background reports.

The background check company offers you the ability to monitor your personal info to determine if it is available on the dark web.

In addition to running quick background checks, Truthfinder also provides reverse phone number lookup services, which allows you to put a name to that annoying anonymous caller/stalker!

Other items that Truthfinder can help you uncover about a subject of interest include:

Location history

Business affiliations

Possible Relatives

Marital history

Criminal & traffic records

Possible photos

Professional licences

Social media

Unfortunately, TruthFinder doesn’t allow you to purchase individual reports, so they may be best for bulk searches or if you’re planning on using the service often.That being said, we do like that Truthfinder has a simplistic, easy-to-use website.

You’ll only need to provide your subject’s name (first and last), and city (and specific state) before pressing the search button. Truthfinder will then do the rest by scanning millions of public records from social media data to police records, court records, contact information, and photos.

Quick & Detailed Reports With Truthfinder

3. Instant Checkmate - Most User-Friendly Background Check App

Pros

Mobile app

Unlimited background checks (subscription plan)

Multiple search options

Easy to use

Cons

Not the fastest reports

No single search option

Instant Checkmate is a top-rated people search company known for its responsive customer care team and easy-to-use website.

On top of that, It’s among the few background checkers that boast an A+ BBB rating.

Running a search on Instant Checkmate is fairly straightforward as you’ll only need to provide your subject’s name, city, and location.

Perhaps one of Instant Checkmate’s best features is its highly intuitive app version.

While the searches won’t be as quick as on TruthFinder, The user-friendly app is available for Android and iOS devices - doesn’t lag, and has similar features to the web version.

Some of the items you can search on Instant Checkmate include:

Traffic offenses

Weapons permits

Social media

Civil judgments

Felonies

Sexual offenses

Arrest records

Possible relatives

Bankruptcies

Court records

Unfortunately, Instant Checkmate doesn’t allow clients to do one-off searches, which is a bit of a letdown if you’re only interested in one check.

However, its intuitive app makes it a great option if you’re always on the move and want to make searches on the go!

Mobile App Available With Instant Checkmate

4. Spokeo - Best For Identity Protection

Pros

Regularly updated databases

Advanced identity protection

Reverse call and email lookups

Geo-grouping algorithm

Identity-theft guarantee

Cons

App frequently crashes

Not the fastest

If you’re looking for a background checker that can scan the dark web extensively, then you might want to try out Spokeo.

In addition to scanning millions of publicly available databases, Spokeo also scans the dark web to boost the accuracy of reports.

And it doesn’t stop there, as Spokeo also offers identity protection services, which is recommended if you want an experienced agency to monitor how your data is used online.

Under the ‘identity protect program’, Spokeo will monitor your credit report, credit and debit cards, and social security number.

Spokeo’s advanced systems will give you real-time alerts in case of identity theft, ensuring your personal and financial data remains safe.

Oh, and it’s worth mentioning that Spokeo guarantees to mitigate all damage that might result from identity theft, courtesy of its $1 million theft insurance.

Some of the items you can retrieve on Spokeo include:

Location history

Contact details

Personal details

Social media accounts

Educational history

Wealth data

Criminal records

We also like that Spokeo uses secure 128-bit SSL encryption, which guarantees your safety when using the service.

The only downside is that some users have complained about Sokeo’s app crashing sometimes, but other than that - the service is worth looking into.

Identity Protection Features

5. US Search - Reputable Background Check Service

Pros

Reputable

Simplistic website

Affordable

Trial membership

Cons

Pricey

US Search is a household name in the background check industry.

The company launched back in 1993 and has since helped a number of users discover useful subject information.

Some of the items you can search on US Search include:

Personal details

Contact details

Financial information

Location history

Criminal records

US Search allows you to access billions of public records to locate addresses and phone numbers.

Even better, a monthly subscription will give you unlimited searches, which should come in handy if looking to make multiple searches on a budget.

Great For Unlimited Searches

7. Infotracer - Best Background Check Site for Facial Recognition

Pros

Frequently updated database

Trial period

Highly secure

Facial recognition

One-off background check report

Cons

Not the fastest

Not the most responsive support team

If you’re looking for a versatile background check software that can retrieve useful data when you don’t have address or contact details, then Infotracer might be your cup of tea.

InfoTracer’s unique facial recognition feature allows you to search using a photo only . You’ll only need to upload a subject’s photo (clear) and leave the rest to InfoTracer.

Talk about convenience!

While you can make simple searches on InfoTracer for free, you’ll need to upgrade to premium to make advanced searches like arrests and marital history.

Here are other things you can use InfoTracer to search.

License plate

Court judgments

Mugshot

Criminal records

Assets

Unknown emails and numbers

Try a Simple Search For Free

8. BeenVerified - Easy to Use Website

Pros

Attractive website

Easy to use interface

Variety of services

Active support

Cons

Not the fastest

BeenVerified is one of the most experienced background checkers in the country and mostly stands out due to its simplistic, easy-to-navigate website.

Unlike most background checkers that squeeze tons of information on the home page, BeenVerified keeps things simple, a feature that makes it ideal for first-timers.

You’ll also appreciate that BeenVerified also comes in iOS and Android versions.

The app loads fast and doesn't lag as most others do, which is an added plus if you want to make quick searches on the go, or when on an online date.

Here are some of the items you can search on BeenVerified:

Accident and salvage records

Vehicle details

Traffic violations

Spam scores

Assets

Bankruptcies

Spam scores

Marriage and divorce records

Unknown contacts

Address

Be warned that BeenVerified’s support team isn’t the most responsive via email, so you might want to reach out to them via call for payment-related queries.

9. Backgroundchecks.com - Ideal For Self Monitoring

Pros

FCRA compliant

Accurate

Suitable for tenant and employment screening

Quick reports

Cons

Costly

Some third-party fees may apply

Looking for a background checker that’s suitable for credit score background checks? If so, then Backgroundchecks.com might be just what you need.

Backgroundchecks.com, as the name suggests, is an FCRA-compliant people check service that can help you uncover useful financial, social and legal data about a person of interest.

Although primarily designed for business and corporate recruitment needs, Backgroundchecks.com also works well when used for personal checks.

You can use the background check service to check your credit report, court records, and any other issues that potential employers can find when conducting searches. This allows you to make corrections if any, and improve your publicly available (and private) records.

Here are some of the things InfoMart can help you retrieve:

Courts data

Criminal records

Employment history

Department of corrections information

The minor downside to this service is that it’s slightly costlier than our competitors such as Intelius , and you may encounter some third-party fees.

10. InfoMart - For Employment and Tenant Screening

Pros

Ideal for employment screening

Highly accurate

Scans billions of private and public databases

Highly experienced and respected

Cons

Expensive

Not ideal for personal checks

InfoMart is a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) compliant background check service that’s been helping corporates screen employees for several years.

The service is suited for verifying employment history, education background, and professional licenses. You can also use InfoMart to check an employee’s personal preferences and compensation history.

While InfoMart isn’t the best option for retrieving personal details about an online date, it is ideal when used for professional searches like employee and tenant screening.

Below are some of the things you can check on InfoMart:

Criminal histories

Post-hire

Identity screening

Motor vehicle records

Social media searches

Verifications

Social media searches

How We Picked The Best Background Check Services

Ease of Use

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a background check service is the ease of use. We chose websites that are easy to navigate, even for first-timers.

Ideally, the home page shouldn't be too crowded, and navigation should be straightforward.

All the background search services we've reviewed have strategically located search bars that allow you to make instant searches.

Reputation

We also considered reputation when creating our list of best background check sites . Since you'll be paying for subscriptions or one-off results, it's crucial to register on well-reputed and safe sites.

All the background check services in the review are well known, with some like Intelius and Instant Checkmate boasting impressive A+ BBB ratings.

Transparency

Most background check services use scare tactics to get members to either subscribe to longer packages or pay for the one-off fee.

We chose sites that are transparent about their operations and pricing.

Accuracy

Not all background check services return accurate results, as some rarely update their databases. However, to ensure that you choose the best background check services for your unique needs, we picked sites that scan through tons of regularly updated databases.

Customer Service

Considering you'll have to pay to access reports on credible background check services, it is vital to register on websites with good customer care.

Great customer service means you'll find someone to assist with payment or usage-related issues in case you encounter some along the way.

All the background checkers we've reviewed have responsive support teams, although some have better customer care than others.

Services

A good background checker should check several items from court records to marital history, educational history, and even reverse phone number and email address lookups.

When coming up with our list, we prioritized background checkers that check for a variety of items and offer additional services like identity monitoring.

Best Background Check Services: FAQs

What Information Can Background Checks Uncover?

Background checks can often find tons of information from criminal history to education history, marital history, address, motor vehicle records, and even financial information.

Some background checkers can also scan the dark web and uncover whether your personal data is used for malicious activities.

Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) compliant background checkers like InfoMart and Backgroundchecks.com can perform credit score checks, among other pre and post-hire checks.

Are Background Check Websites Legit?

Not all background check websites are legit, exactly why you should be extra careful when choosing one. A legit background check website will provide a disclaimer on what you can or can't do with the information.

Moreover, legit background check websites also have several positive reviews from satisfied clients. As a rule, you should avoid background check sites with shady websites or poor online reviews.

How Far Back Does A Background Check Go?

A background check can go as many as 20 or even 30 years, depending on the databases a background check service can access.

Background checkers like Truthfinder and Intelius can make extensive people searches, especially if you provide enough details about a subject.

What Is The Best Website For Public Records?

The best background check service for public records is Truthfinder, which scans through billions of publicly available records, including social media data.

Truthfinder can also scan the dark web to provide data that might not be available in search engines like Google, Bing, Yahoo, and Baidu.

Is It Legal to Run A Background Check for Personal Reasons?

It is legal to run background checks for personal reasons such as knowing more about a date, a new neighbor, or unearthing potentially useful details about a new roommate or new friends.

However, you cannot use non-FCRA compliant background checkers, such as Intelius, Instant Checkmate, TruthFinder, and USSearch, for employment or tenant screening as it is against the law.

How Can I Check My Own Background?

You can check your own background by making searches on legitimate background check sites.

Ideally, you should perform a background check on a site like Truthfinder that scans the dark web in addition to social media sites and several other publicly available databases.

Checking your own background allows you to retrieve details that other parties can find when running searches. As a result, you can monitor your details and make any necessary corrections in case of errors.

A thorough background check will also notify you if your personal and financial data are being used maliciously.

How Long Do Background Checks Take?

Background checks can take anywhere from 5 minutes to even 10 (or more), depending on the types of searches conducted.

Basic searches like name and address searches usually take under 10 minutes, while you'll need to wait longer when making targeted marital and criminal history searches.

What Are Background Checks For?

To Check Online Dates

Running a background check is a great way to learn more about that charming online date that seems too good to be true.

When running a background check, some of the details you can retrieve include marriage or divorce history, wealth data, and criminal records like sexual offence history.

Not only does the additional information verify your online date's legitimacy, but it also helps you rule out the possibility of dealing with serial liars or criminals with extensive criminal records.

To Check a Roommate

Moving in or living with a stranger can prove uncomfortable. But with the help of a background check service, you'll be able to know a thing or two about your roommate's history, more so in terms of sensitive issues like criminal records.

A good background checker will retrieve useful data like criminal record history and court records that'll help you determine whether or not your roommate is trustworthy.

To Find Lost Contacts

Background check companies are widely used for retrieving lost contacts of childhood friends or estranged family members.

The best background check services like Truthfinder, Intelius, and Instant Checkmate allow you to make extensive searches by keying in your person of interest's details (name, address, state, etc.)

The people search companies will then scan millions (or even billions) of available databases to relieve useful contact information about the subject.

Reverse Call And Email Lookup

A good background check site can help you determine the identity of a weird number that keeps nagging you. It can also help you retrieve useful information about an email address that constantly spams your mailbox.

For A Self Check

In addition to running checks on others, the best background check services can also allow you to see what others can find out about you.

Although not a must, self searches can help you detect and, even more importantly, correct false details that have a negative effect on your reputation.

The Takeaway: What Is The Best Background Check Service?

As we've established, there are several background check companies that can help you retrieve useful information about a person of interest.

The best background check services , however, largely depend on the details you want to reveal about a subject.

For instance, Truthfinder will work well if you're looking to make a thorough check that offers dark web monitoring, while Intelius is a great option for criminal searches.

Instant Checkmate has an outstanding app version and is therefore great for searches on the go, and Spokeo will float your boat if interested in identity protection services.

Whichever background check service you opt for, remember to check on factors such as cost and whether the company allows for one-off services.

Additionally, you should choose a background check service that has access to the most up-to-date information to boost the chances of returning accurate results.

Good luck in your search!