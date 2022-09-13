Best Bad Credit Loans Online in September 2022: Get Payday Loans & No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

It’s a fact of life that it's more difficult for you to get loans if you have bad credit. But this doesn’t mean you can't get one at all. You will just have to search for financial companies that specialize in bad credit loans.

But it may not be easy for you to search the right bad credit lenders for you. For this reason, we've put together a list of loan brokers that can find you trusted bad credit loans online. They can process requests for personal loans for bad credit soon, and for some this can be done on the same day.

WeLoans - Fast Online Payday Loans for Bad Credit

US Bad Credit Loans - Established Platform Specialized in Bad Credit Loans

iPaydayLoans - Good Place to Find Urgent Payday Loans for Bad Credit

CocoLoan - Get Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval

1. WeLoans –Fast Online Payday Loans for Bad Credit

WeLoans

Overview:

WeLoans prides itself on knowing how to get a loan with bad credit as quickly as possible. As long as you have all the necessary documentation ready, you’ll generally receive approval within as little as an hour and money in your account within 24 hours. Most of the loans they handle can be as high as $35,000 and are meant to be paid back from a couple of weeks to two years.

Pros:

Secure online application form takes less than 5 minutes to complete.

Exceptionally fast turnaround times.

No minimum credit score requirement.

Cons:

Mostly for payday (very short term) small loans for bad credit.

The first loan offers you get usually won’t be the cheapest.

Approval is not guaranteed for any particular borrower.

Why We Chose It:

One of the reasons people need loans for bad credit is that any delay will end up costing them more, like risking a job because you can’t repair a broken-down car. WeLoans can help you in this case: they and their lenders keep red tape from slowing things down.

Try WeLoans to get a loan for bad credit as quickly as possible >>

2. US Bad Credit Loans – Established Platform Specialized in Bad Credit Loans

US Bad Credit Loans

Overview:

Every loan broker has a certain group of lending companies they work with regularly. These each have their own approval requirements for bad credit personal loans. US Bad Credit Loans don't have any control over these, but they do make a point of building relationships with a large number of lenders that provide personal loans with bad credit.

Pros:

Low credit individuals can usually get better interest rates through US Bad Credit Loans.

Very high percentage of applications are approved.

Simple online application process.

Cons:

The terms and conditions you get depend on the lender you choose, not US Bad Credit Loans.

Larger loans may take slightly longer to process.

Difficult to contact customer support.

Why We Chose It:

If you’ve already applied for some bad credit loans and been rejected, US Bad Credit Loans may be the broker to solve your problems.

See if US Bad Credit Loans can find a bad credit loan for you >>

3. iPaydayLoans – Good Place to Find Urgent Payday Loans for Bad Credit

iPaydayLoans

Overview:

One major feature of loans for bad credit is that your income (that is, your ability to repay the loan on time) plays a major role in whether or not you’re approved. Some lenders and loan brokers insist that you earn money from a regular job. iPaydayLoans , however, accepts any kind of stable income.

Pros:

Social Security, self-employment, and other sources of money are nearly as good as a salary.

Supplies both payday and personal loans for bad credit.

Will normally receive multiple loan quotations within 2 hours.

Cons:

More difficult to apply for personal loans with bad credit compared to payday advances.

Payments sometimes take more than 24 hours.

Relatively few customer reviews available online.

Why We Chose It:

Though its approval rate is highest for loans of $2,000 or less, iPaydayLoans offers an easy way to get loans for people with bad credit and no regular, 9-to-5 job.

Try iPaydayLoans to find the bad credit payday loans you need >>

4. CocoLoan – Get Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval

CocoLoan

Overview:

CocoLoan is a dependable broker offering services for various bad credit loans. Its application process is beginner friendly and takes only a few minutes to complete. Their services are completely online, available 24/7, so you can use them wherever and whenever you are.

Pros:

Mostly positive customer feedback.

Applications with any kind of credit score are considered.

Can apply for up to $35,000 in loans with bad credit.

Cons:

May have to pay higher interest rates on loans with bad credit.

Customers with credit scores over 600 can expect better deals.

Lenders will generally run “hard” credit checks before final approval.

Why We Chose It:

Though CocoLoan is a relative newcomer to the market, this loan broker already has a good reputation. This seems to be partly because they’re careful about selecting which lending companies they deal with.

Choose CocoLoan for peace of mind when looking for bad credit loans >>

5. Fast Title Loans – Find an Affordable Loan Using Your Car

Fast Title Loans

Overview:

Even if your credit score is very low or you don’t have a stable source of income, Fast Title Loans can provide you with a title loan for bad credit. This means that you use your car as collateral. You will generally get an affordable interest rate, but may lose the vehicle if you can’t afford the repayments.

Pros:

Competitive interest rates on bad credit loans.

Almost all applications are approved.

Also offers payday and unsecured personal loans – bad credit okay.

Cons:

You won’t be able to borrow the full value of the vehicle.

A relatively risky kind of lending for bad credit unless you make sure to keep up with payments.

Delay in the application process if your car has to be inspected.

Why We Chose It:

A title loan isn’t everyone’s first choice, but Fast Title Loans is the best source for them if you do decide to go this route.

Get a title loan with bad credit on Fast Title Loans >>

6. UK Bad Credit Loans – A Quick Way to Borrow Money in Britain

UK Bad Credit Loans

Overview:

UK Bad Credit Loans offers payday loans or installment loans for people with poor credit in the UK. On their platform, you will be offered the options of borrowing money up to £5000. The partner lenders of UK Bad Credit Loans are all accredited and provide you with the fast and safe services you need.

Pros:

Very quick approval decisions and payouts.

No fees are charged and no hard credit check is done when requesting quotations.

Can borrow up to £5,000.

Cons:

No guarantee of approval.

Relatively high interest rates on personal loans for bad credit.

No clear way of contacting customer support.

Why We Chose It:

UK Bad Credit Loans provides payday advances at much better rates than most lenders you’ll find on the high street.

Find out how to save time on your loan search by using UK Bad Credit Loans >>

7. US Installment Loans – Small and Large Loans for Bad Credit

US Installment Loans

Overview:

US Installment Loans can connect you with lenders offering both payday advances and personal loans for bad credit. This flexibility allows you to choose a loan product you can afford to repay.

Pros:

Borrow from a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $35,000 (state law permitting).

Bad credit won’t immediately disqualify your application.

Website allows you to apply outside regular business hours.

Cons:

Lending companies may run hard credit checks on applications, affecting your credit score.

Customers with low credit scores will pay extra in interest.

It’s your responsibility to ensure that you understand the loan contract.

Why We Chose It:

One of the good things about using a loan broker is that you can apply through them even if you’re not sure exactly what kind of loan you need. US Installment Loans’ range of products makes it easier to examine all your options.

Check out US Installment Loans, where bad credit doesn’t matter too much >>

8. Payday Loans UK – Good Rates on Small to Medium Loans

Payday Loans UK

Overview:

Payday Loans UK offers installment loans as well as the payday advances mentioned in the name. With repayment periods of up to 36 months, this company will typically negotiate better-than-average interest rates on your behalf.

Pros:

Offers a variety of loan products.

Any credit score considered.

Will forward your application to a large number of lending companies.

Cons:

Larger amounts (up to £5,000) may force you to accept longer terms (and therefore higher total interest).

Customers usually receive funds the same day, but this is not guaranteed.

Company has a limited track record compared to some others.

Why We Chose It:

If you need to borrow a significant amount of money and can afford the time needed to compare various quotations, Payday Loans UK will help you find a good deal.

Check out Payday Loans UK now >>

9. FastPaydayLoans – Uncomplicated Website for Personal Loans with Bad Credit

FastPaydayLoans

Overview:

FastPaydayLoans asks for more or less the same information as any UK-based online loan broker. However, their easy to complete online application form will walk you through the process so you’ll always know what’s going on.

Pros:

Simple, straightforward online application process.

Easy to compare multiple loan offers side by side.

No minimum credit score requirement.

Cons:

Interest rates are only about average.

Best for smaller loans of up to about £2,000.

Regular, salaried employment preferred.

Why We Chose It:

While the speed at which they can supply you with bad credit personal loans is on par with similar companies, FastPaydayLoans distinguishes itself by a simple, straightforward online application form.

Let FastPaydayLoans find the bad credit loans you need >>

10. Get Payday Loan – Reliable, Honest Loans for Bad Credit

Get Payday Loan

Overview:

Get Payday Loan is a UK web platform that can match you with a variety of online lenders. The loans from the Get Payday Loan lenders come with reasonable rates, terms, and loan amounts. And they are available to borrowers of all types of credit history or financial status.

Pros:

Works only with trusted, reliable lending partners based in Britain.

Money is normally paid out within hours.

No hidden fees or commissions.

Cons:

Interest rates on personal loans, bad credit ones especially, may be higher than normal.

Customer service is hit or miss.

It’s ultimately still the customer’s responsibility to understand the loan contract.

Why We Chose It:

Get Payday Loan has been able to find their users loans with relatively low interest rates and flexible repayment plans, which make it easier for borrowers to repay loans in a timely manner.

Use Get Payday Loan to borrow money easily >>

What Credit Scores Are Considered Bad?

Technically, any score of under 580 (on the FICO scale) is labeled “very poor”. Credit like this may well place long-term products like mortgages and auto loans out of your reach – if you aren’t doing so already, it’s a good idea to take steps to raise your credit score.

Even so, there’s still a wide spectrum of creditworthiness among people who fall in the 300 to 580 range. Many lenders look at factors besides your basic credit score, including your source of income and how you tend to spend your money each month, when deciding whether to approve a loan with bad credit.

Types of Loans For Bad Credit

When you’re in the middle of a financial crisis, you may find yourself only too happy to be approved for a bad credit loan, whatever it’s called. This can be a mistake, though: knowing a little about the different kinds of loans will help you select the best loans for bad credit. You may have more options at your disposal than you thought.

Installment Loans

When a loan is paid back in small amounts over several months, it’s called an installment loan. The longer the loan period, the more affordable you’ll find each individual installment. At the same time, though, spreading out the installments too much means that you’ll end up paying more interest at any given APR.

Payday Loans

These loans are used when you need a small amount of money (typically several hundred to a few thousand dollars) for a short amount of time. The idea is that you’ll repay the lender with your next paycheck. Due to the nature of these loans, they carry very high interest rates. Taking one out may still be worth it, especially if it prevents you from being hit by a larger expense.

No Credit Check Loans

While your credit score still matters for approval with these kinds of loans (which may be payday, personal, or some other kind of loan), the type of credit check run by lenders doesn’t make your score drop temporarily. This is especially useful when gathering quotations and comparing offers, as you can shop around all you want without affecting your credit.

Title Loans

Payday loans and most installment (also called personal) loans are unsecured. This means that the only real guarantee the lender has that you’ll repay the money you borrowed, plus interest, is your promise. If you take out a title loan, by contrast, you agree that the lender can repossess and sell your car if you fall behind on loan payments. This enables you to get small loans for bad credit at a much better interest rate.

Can I Get a Bad Credit Loan With Same Day Approval Instantly?

It’s certainly possible. In fact, this is one of the best reasons to use a loan broker. Because several lending companies will be competing for your business, they have an added incentive to give you their approval decisions as soon as possible.

This doesn’t, unfortunately, mean that you’ll receive the money right away. The most common reasons for delays are trouble with your paperwork (proof of address, ID, and so forth) and the transaction being held up by your bank’s internal processes. For the most part, you can count on receiving the money within 24 hours, i.e. the next business day.

Final Thoughts

It’s good to know that you’re able to get a loan even with a low credit score. As my grandmother used to say, though, just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Bad credit loans are mostly to be used for emergencies. When it comes to optional purchases, it’s best to put these off until some future date when your credit has improved.