Best Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval: Top 10 Loan Companies with No Credit Check Online

Where do you turn when you need a loan but your credit score is too low to approach a bank with any hope of success? Loans for bad credit are indeed available as long as you earn an income and choose the right online lenders for poor credit.

When searching for a loan online, bad credit will always limit your options and probably lead to paying a higher interest rate. Using the right loan broker will mitigate this problem, getting you better deals, faster.

Here are some of our favorite resources for doing just that. Note that these are not lending companies but loan brokers: impartial middlemen who specialize in finding the best online loans for bad credit. If you want to get a good deal, using one of them is the way to go.

1: US Bad Credit Loans – Experts in Loans for Bad Credit

The name “ US Bad Credit Loans ” already shows you the focus of this company. Their business is simply finding each customer the best loan for bad credit online they may qualify for. Both installment loans and payday advances are available, though you may not be approved for the exact type you were hoping for.

Features:

Each successful loan broker builds relationships with a network of lending companies. Some of these have particular policies regarding who they will grant bad credit loans to. Many of the lenders US Bad Credit Loans deals with have more generous requirements than storefront businesses advertising bad credit loans near me (and certainly most banks).

Why We Chose It:

While a credit check may be run as part of your application process, your credit score isn’t the only thing that matters to US Bad Credit Loans. As long as you earn a steady income, you’re likely to be supplied with at least one loan quotation. Other factors, like car and home ownership or low existing debt, improve your chances and interest rate further.

Pros:

Exceptionally high approval rate regardless of credit score.

Applies to several low-credit lenders on your behalf.

Normally quick approval for smaller amounts.

Cons:

Credit score still affects the interest rates you’ll have to pay.

May have to settle for a payday advance rather than a more affordable installment loan.

Limited customer service.

If another loan broker couldn’t help you, US Bad Credit Loans may be your best bet

2: WeLoans – Quickest Approvals for Loans For Bad Credit Online

WeLoans ’ biggest strength is its speed. When you’re faced with an unexpected cash shortfall or bill, getting help fast is usually important. It also pays to shop around no matter how big your hurry, or in other words compare multiple quotations for bad credit loans online. WeLoans stands out by offering a fast application process and (usually) several loan offers no matter your credit.

Features:

WeLoans’ secure online form takes only about 5 minutes to fill out using either a computer or smartphone. Once you’ve done so, they’ll immediately start applying on your behalf for online loans. Bad credit may cause you to receive fewer offers with a worse average interest rate, but usually won’t disqualify you. Note that delays in the actual payment arriving in your bank account are often caused by the bank itself and not WeLoans or your chosen lender. For this reason, it’s best not to wait too long in applying for and accepting a loan you need urgently, and check your inbox frequently.

Why We Chose It:

WeLoans and their lenders it works with tend to be significantly faster than most in reviewing, approving, and finalizing loans for bad credit. These aren’t always the cheapest you can find with a more extensive search, but depending on your circumstances this may not matter too much.

Pros:

Fast approval responses on a variety of loans online for bad credit.

Website is easy to understand and use.

Normal for loans to be approved and paid out within 24 hours.

Cons:

Approval is likely but not guaranteed.

Better for smaller loans of under $5,000.

Interest rates on bad credit online loans are sometimes higher on average.

When time is a factor, WeLoans is the place to turn for online bad credit loans.

3: US Installment Loans –Multiple Loans for Bad Credit with Guaranteed Approval

The loans that US Installment Loans specializes in, like payday loans, no credit check loans , are kinds of online loans with bad credit. The main difference is that installment loans are paid back over several months as described in your lender’s contract. This means that you can borrow larger amounts in this way and negotiate more affordable payments.

Features:

Using US Installment Loans, you can potentially be approved for a loan of up to $35,000. The actual amount will vary according to state law where you live, your income, credit score, and other details you’ll be asked for on their online application form.

Why We Chose It:

The type of loan you originally had in mind may turn out to be unaffordable or not available to someone in your financial situation. If this happens, it’s a good idea to work with a loan broker like US Installment Loans, which offers multiple loan products and can guide you to the one that best suits your needs.

Pros:

Makes larger installment loans available to people with poor credit.

Just asking for loan quotations won’t affect your credit score.

Relatively quick approval decisions.

Cons:

Will not assist you in understanding the specific terms and conditions of a loan gotten through them.

Credit score will be taken into account especially if applying for an installment loan (score of 630 or higher recommended).

A vehicle may be required as collateral.

Try US Installment Loans if you need to borrow a large amount with a minimum of red tape.

4: CocoLoan – Dependable Loans Online For Bad Credit

CocoLoan may not be your first choice to search for an online loan – bad credit will certainly affect the interest rate you’ll have to pay. They do have another thing going for them, though: you can do business with them and their lenders without worrying.

Features:

Even when using a loan broker, applying for a payday or personal loan can be scary. Not everybody realizes what factors are involved and some lenders frankly don’t do a great job of explaining these to customers. This has led to some people getting in over their heads with debt simply by not understanding their contract. This is much less of a concern when using CocoLoan, as they insist that all their lending partners follow industry regulations and practices, including communicating clearly with customers.

Why We Chose It:

Most people don’t have the financial and legal knowledge to understand the ins and outs of payday advances or installment loans. Especially if it’s the first time you’re applying for one, a company like CocoLoan can help you avoid dealing with questionable lenders.

Pros:

Works only with lenders that have a good reputation.

Very simple application process.

Large range of loan amounts available.

Cons:

No minimum credit score, but not an online bad credit loans specialist as such.

Approval is not guaranteed especially with a low credit score.

Lenders will run a credit check upon receiving your application.

If you’re unsure about the loan application process, CocoLoan can help make things clearer.

At least one of the loan brokers above can probably meet all your needs. It never hurts to cast a wider net, though, so here are some other highly-rated bad credit online loans companies you can try:

5: iPaydayLoans – Easy to Get Loans For Bad Credit Online

There are several things iPaydayLoans and other brokers and lenders can look at, besides a credit score, to verify a borrower’s ability to repay a bad credit loan. These include their assets and, with iPaydayLoans, their monthly income in particular.

Features:

In contrast to some other loan brokers, iPaydayLoans and its network of lending companies don’t insist that this income comes from a salary. As long as it’s stable, which may mean Social Security payments and similar earnings, they will consider you for an online loan – bad credit on its own isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker.

Why We Chose It:

Many loan brokers require borrowers to have been employed at the same company for at least the past three months. iPaydayLoans isn’t as strict.

Pros:

All regular, predictable sources of income are considered.

Vast majority of those who apply are approved.

Funds are usually paid out in less than 24 hours.

Cons:

Mostly handles relatively small loans.

It’s up to you to understand your contract with the lender.

Documentation requirements may be more complicated than copies of your pay stubs.

Students, retirees, and the self-employed may find the best rates at iPaydayLoans.

6: Fast Title Loans – Straightforward Application Whatever Your Credit

Fast Title Loans can place you in touch with a lender that offers title and unsecured installment loans as well as payday advances. A low credit score is no obstacle.

Features:

If you own a vehicle free and clear but your income is erratic or difficult to prove, using your car as collateral may well be the best way of getting an emergency loan with a low APR. This is especially true if you have bad credit.

Why We Chose It:

Many loan brokers offer title loans, but most aren’t especially geared to it. Fast Title Loans will generally supply you with quotations in no more than 60 minutes after completing their online form.

Pros:

Easy-to-navigate website and online application form.

Offers a title loan to almost anyone who applies.

Interest rates are comparable to those of other loan brokers.

Cons:

Other kinds of loans are available, but specializes in title loans.

Company has not been in business for very long.

Bad credit may restrict you to title loans much smaller than the value of your car.

If you have a car, use Fast Title Loans to borrow money on it quickly.

7: CashAdvance – Find Bad Credit Loans Online from Multiple Lenders

CashAdvance is one of the oldest and most established loan broker companies. Unsurprisingly, they have relationships with a large group of lenders, many of which handle bad credit online loans.

Features:

CashAdvance can generally provide you with several offers for online loans with bad credit. There’s no direct cost for this service from customers. CashAdvance does, however, sell customer data to advertisers to supplement their income.

Why We Chose It:

Though bad credit will still play a role, applying to multiple lenders through CashAdvance greatly improves your chances of getting a competitive quotation.

Pros:

Loan amounts of up to $10,000 and repayment periods of up to 1 year.

Can connect you with several kinds of loan products.

Company has been in business since 1997.

Cons:

May receive unsolicited offers from other companies.

Fairly high income requirements.

Loan offers are dependent on state laws and lender policies.

Try CashAdvance to get several competitive loan quotations quickly.

8: US Title Loans – Online Loans for Bad Credit Issued Within a Day

US Title Loans has a good track record of paying out loans within 24 hours. In the case of a very bad credit loan for more than a few hundred dollars, you may be encouraged to use your car as security for the loan. This means that you may lose the vehicle if you can’t keep up with the loan payments.

Features:

At least for smaller loans, applying is easy and money is usually paid into your bank account in only a few hours. In some cases, your bank may delay the transaction for processing but this is true for all online loans.

Why We Chose It:

Especially if you’re willing to consider a loan backed by your vehicle, US Title Loans can often help you find attractive loans for people with bad credit.

Pros:

Any credit score is considered.

Generally quick turnaround times.

Most loans are for under $2,500, but amounts up to $35,000 are available..

Cons:

You may have to put up your car as collateral.

Active military personnel aren’t eligible.

$1,000 per month minimum income requirement.

Find out if US Title Loans can get you competitive rates for bad credit loans.

9: CashUSA – Large Network Of Bad Credit Loans Lenders

Depending on which state you live in, you can only request between $500 and $10,000 from CashUSA . These amounts aren’t suitable for all purposes, but the wide range of lending companies associated with CashUSA makes it likely that you’ll receive several quotations for online loans, bad credit or not.

Features:

Though there have been some customer complaints about this company, this is made up for by CashUSA’s huge lender network. Unfortunately, like other loan brokers, it cannot actually guarantee that you’ll be approved for any loans for bad credit.

Why We Chose It:

Having multiple lenders compete for your business is one of the best ways of obtaining a loan with a low interest rate. This is done with a single online application.

Pros:

Very large selection of lenders who accept both good and bad credit.

Website offers information on debt management and financial planning.

Good customer service by phone or email.

Cons:

Shares personal customer information with advertisers.

Limited range of available loan amounts.

Minimum income and employment requirements.

CashUSA can often get you the best deals on multiple kinds of loans.

10: Ace Cash Express – Small Installment Loans for Bad Credit

Unlike the loan brokers on this page, which restrict themselves to loans online for bad credit, Ace Cash Express operates a large network of brick-and-mortar stores. This is a bonus for people who prefer to deal with a real person instead of a website, but the additional rent and other costs drive up Ace’s fees.

Features:

Loans of between $50 and $2,000 can be obtained, meant either to be repaid out of your next paycheck or over time. Unlike with most lenders, you can pick this up in cash at one of their stores even if you don’t have a bank account.

Why We Chose It:

This company has a very long track record in the business. Though their rates aren’t always great, they are very accommodating when granting bad credit loans near me.

Pros:

Can apply for a bad credit loan in one of their offices instead of using the internet.

Established in 1968.

Customers can cancel most loans within 3 days if they are no longer needed.

Cons:

Multiple customer complaints over the years.

Relatively high interest rates on loans for people with bad credit.

Stores in only 22 states.

What Is Considered a Bad Credit Score?

Semi-officially, a FICO score of under 580 is considered bad and labels the owner as a poor credit risk. Note, however, that many lenders have their own minimum scores (which may or may not be advertised to the public). Some people with scores lower than 400 have obtained loans for bad credit online, especially if they earn a fairly large, steady income.

Applying to one of these lenders, or preferably several at once using a loan broker, is very likely to result in you being granted a bad credit loan. You will probably have to pay a higher interest rate, but emergency cash is almost certainly available to you.

Alternatively, you can apply for a title loan using your car as collateral or ask a friend or family member to co-sign the loan application. This will reduce the cost of the money you borrow. Over time, you can improve your credit score by increasing your income, paying off major debts, using financial products like credit cards responsibly, and paying all bills on time. Bear in mind that this doesn’t happen overnight: if you have bad credit and need an emergency loan, your best option is to apply with one of the companies reviewed above.

Can I Get Bad Credit Loans Online With No Credit Check?

Several lenders and loan brokers advertise loans for bad credit online with no credit check. These claims often have an asterisk next to them, indicating that they don’t really mean exactly that.

Any lender that truly offers loans with no credit check is likely to not be properly regulated and possibly an outright scam. It is very important to avoid these, with their high interest rates and predatory collection practices, like the plague.

What is usually meant by “no credit check” is that the lender will only initiate a “soft” credit check. This reveals your credit score to them, but isn’t taken by credit bureaus as an indication that you’re about to take on more debt. Soft checks therefore don’t make your credit score take a temporary dip.

“Hard” credit checks do lower your score by a bit. Companies who offer bad credit loans online may or may not perform these. If they do, it will generally be only in the very last stage of approval. Some loan brokers indicate on their website that the lenders they work with don’t do hard checks without your permission. This means that you can solicit quotes on bad credit loans without any obligation or risk to your credit score.

How to Choose The Right Bad Credit Loans For Me?

When applying through a loan broker as we recommend, you don’t need to understand the details of your debt-to-income ratio or other financial terms. You’ll be asked to provide some simple details in an online form, after which the loan broker will figure out which loans are suitable for your situation.

You will then generally receive several quotations. The most important factor to look at is the interest rate – the money you pay on top of that which you borrow. Check the rest of the agreement carefully too, including factors like penalties for late (or early) repayment and that you’ll be able to afford the installments. Finally, try to choose a lender that reports to credit bureaus, which will raise your credit score as you repay the loan.

Can I Take Out an Installment Loan If I Have Bad Credit?

No lender guarantees that every potential customer will be approved, but your chances are good if you apply to several or use a loan broker. Ideally, you’ll be able to get multiple offers even with a low credit score.

Bad credit will, unfortunately, increase the interest rate and other fees you’ll have to pay. This is why it’s so important to compare multiple quotations. You may increase the chances of getting a loan and reduce your APR by putting something you own up as collateral, most often a vehicle (title loan) or equity in your home (HELOC).

Final Thoughts

While it’s good to know that online loans for bad credit are available to you in an emergency, a little caution is advisable. These aren’t a source of free money, they’re meant to be used as a temporary stopgap. Signing on the dotted line without being able to afford to repay a loan will only lead to further hardship, including by ruining your credit score further.