Best Bitcoin Casino Sites and Bitcoin Casinos Ranked by BTC Games & Bonuses

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Bitcoin is a popular payment option at online casinos because of its anonymity, security, and ability to attract higher deposit bonuses than its fiat counterparts.

Today the market counts hundreds of crypto casinos, but how do we distinguish the best Bitcoin casinos from ones that aren’t worth betting on?

It starts with our stringent, player-first ranking criteria and goes from there.

We’ve ranked BitStarz up top for its payout speed, industry rep, and huge online casino games list but we’re sure any of our top Bitcoin gambling sites can deliver depending on your needs.

Let’s take a look.

Best Bitcoin Casinos:

1. BitStarz - Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Paradise Media

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to 5 Bitcoin

6 cryptos accepted

Provably fair Bitcoin casino

Tournaments for big prizes

3524 games

Cons:

No fiat currency banking options

BitStarz is a pioneer Bitcoin casino that safely handles Bitcoin deposits. BitStarz has standard encryption procedures to keep client data safe.

Moreover, this Bitcoin casino site has an added layer of protection by separating all crypto transactions into isolated cold wallets. Cold wallets are safe for storing Bitcoin as they are inaccessible to online malware and hackers.

Players can use their Bitcoin deposits to play over 3,500 casino games on this site. The selection of games consists of more than 800 slot titles and a wide selection of table games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

You can also enjoy Bitcoin-only titles such as Joker chase, Wild Spin, and Gold Tiger Ascent.

For quick access, we loved being able to filter games via some of the industry’s pioneering providers like NetEnt, QuickSpin, Genesis Gaming, EGT and Play'N Go.

BitStarz Casino offers several lucrative deposit deals for new players, with a welcome bonus match up to 5 BTC. The welcome bonus also includes 180 free spins over the next 4 deposits.

You can also bolster your roll with other promotions such as the VIP program, the Slots War ($5000 + 5000 free spins) contest and the Table Wars ($10,000 weekly) competition.

Click here to get Bitstarz’s welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins

2. 7Bit Casino - Best Bonuses of any Bitcoin Casino

Paradise Media

Pros:

Large altcoin list

Sign up bonus up to 5 Bitcoin

Cashback and reloads offers

Weekly races for slots and table games players

Biggest casino games library online

Cons:

No live casino games in certain countries

At 7Bitcasino, you get a true Bitcoin betting experience. There are exclusive Bitcoin titles and provably fair games in all categories, including slots, baccarat, poker, blackjack, roulette, jackpot games, and even an entire Bitcoin-only live casino. That said, it should be noted that the live games are not available in all countries.

The 7,000+ games collection comes from reputable igaming developers such as Amatic, Betsoft, Microgaming, Endorphina, and many other groundbreaking game providers.

With cutting-edge technology, you can rest easy about your deposits as transactions are encrypted. 7Bitcasino also separates your new crypto deposits into cold wallets, which are isolated from any online system.

You can fund your 7Bit Casino account using Bitcoin or altcoins such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, and Tether. In a pinch, you can also deposit with e-wallets, credit/debit cards, prepaid cards, and online banking options.

This online casino gives you the best value for your deposits with the casino's lucrative bonuses. It has a generous four-tier deposit bonus for all new players up to 5 BTC with 100 free spins.

Regular players enjoy weekly promotional offers such as 25% Reload Monday, Wednesday 100 Free Spins, and a nice 20% Weekend Cashback promo.

To boost your bankroll, you can also try their Bitcoin casino races such as the Weekly Race, the Lucky Race, the Joker Race, and more - all awarding thousands of dollars and tons of free spins.

Get the best 7Bit Casino bonuses today

3. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker

Paradise Media

Pros:

Low wagering requirements

Nice first deposit match

Combined casino + poker welcome bonus up to $3,000

More rewarding Bitcoin casino bonuses

Great live dealer casino

Quick withdrawals

Cons:

Limited online slots menu

Ignition is one of the best Bitcoin casino sites for poker players to get dealt in at. Not only do they offer HUD-free, anonymous gaming to keep games loose but they’ve also got a $1,000,000 GTD tournament every month called the Monthly Milly.

Beyond this, there’s also a unique opportunity to gamble at one of the best virtual sports casinos going, with tons of games including soccer, horses, camels, supercards, and more.

This is rounded off with a loaded live casino, featuring Early Payout Blackjack and it’s almost impossible to beat 99.5% RTP. Expect a great variety of roulette and baccarat games too.

Admittedly, there’s not a ton of options for online slots players except for a fairly solid 5-reel storyline menu, but players tend to forget about this when hearing of their deposit bonus - an up to $3000 welcome package spread out over both the Bitcoin casino and poker room.

Better yet, with just a 25 x playthrough requirement this is the easiest Bitcoin bonus going. It also applies to Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum deposits.

Preview of the latest Ignition bonuses

4. Slots.lv - Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Slots

Paradise Media

Pros:

Nine-tier Bitcoin welcome bonus

Large single deposit match

Daily reload bonus

50+ progressive jackpot slots

Cons:

Not great for table games

Naturally, Slots.lv is one of the best Bitcoin gambling sites to play slots. There are over 400 slots from the best developers offered in this casino. All slots you could desire from classic slots, video slots, and 3D slots are all found here.

Top iGaming software providers such as Realtime Gaming and NetEnt contribute to the Slots.lv collection with popular games including A Night with Cleo, Caesar's Triumph, and Firestorm 7.

The welcome package gives you a generous maximum payout of $7,500 over your first nine deposits, ideal for players looking to chip away and find a consistent Bitcoin casino home.

That said, the 300% match on your first Bitcoin deposit is one of the best single matches online - so if you’re looking for a ‘one and done’ this is an ideal online casino as well. They also step up with a daily 150% up to $500 reload bonus for Bitcoin players.

You'll also have a ton of fun playing other casino games such as bingo, live casino games, and a few table games - though we should warn that this is a very average selection numbers-wise.

Grab the best welcome bonus at Slots.lv

5. mBit Casino - Best Game Library of any Bitcoin Casino

Paradise Media

Pros:

Huge Friday reload bonus

Every day cash back

Super fast payouts

Big free spins offer

Large new games menu

Cons:

No live dealer games in some countries

mBit Casino is an excellent casino choice for crypto players. Along with Bitcoin, this crypto gambling site also supports ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, and USDT.

The site uses the latest Blockchain technology so that you can trust it with your money. You can use your secure funds to play 2,600 casino games, which feature a high concentration of jackpot games and one of the best roulette menus we’ve seen.

As a new player, you can earn up to 5 BTC over your first three Bitcoin deposits, and they just can’t help but appease slot players with 300 free spins added on top.

Furthermore, the weekly bonuses bump up the value quite a lot here, too. In fact, the 2x100% Friday Bonus might just be the best reload online, especially for weekend grinders.

There’s also reload bonuses on Monday (25%) and Wednesday and Thursday (30% up to 1 BTC) though do keep in mind the 35 x play through on all bonuses is quite average.

Finally, we love how mBit guarantees payouts within just 10 minutes - which is about the fastest you can expect online, and leaves traditional online casinos in the dust.

Click here to view the best mBit Casino bonuses

6. Cloudbet - Best Bitcoin Live Casino

Paradise Media

Pros:

Impressive live casino lobby

Amazing sportsbook section with 23 sports markets

Exclusive Bitcoin promotions

Largest list of cryptocurrencies accepted

Big provably fair games menu

Cons:

VPN required for some countries

Cloudbet stands out for having the most cryptocurrencies on their menu, with nine different deposit options including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Dash, Dogecoin, Pax Gold, Dai, and Link.

Once you've funded your account, be sure to check out the 23 different sports betting markets in the sportsbook section, including virtual versions of your favorite sports. The variety at Cloudbet caters to every player, even those who would like to bet on chess.

You can try your luck at the over 60 jackpot slots in the immense slot collection spanning over 1,200 titles. Reputable providers Microgaming and Play'N Go are among the 50 software providers at this online casino site.

The Evolution Gaming-powered live casino is quite appealing to play in. It has sharp graphics with minimal lagging and favorable table limits for Bitcoin players. Lightening Blackjack and Crazy Time (a game show) are two favorites.

The Cloudbet welcome package offers a 100% deposit match up to 5 BTC . The bonus is released in 0.001 BTC increments for every 150 loyalty points earned - a great option for players who want to play it as cash instead of grinding the bonus out.

Get your deposit match up to 5 Bitcoin

7. Bovada - Best BTC Casino for Betting

Paradise Media

Pros:

Excellent live casino suite

Easy playthrough bonus

eSports betting available

Unique sports betting options

Lively poker room

Cons:

Limited crypto options aside from Bitcoin

If you're looking for a Bitcoin sportsbook, we highly recommend Bovada. The site has 22 sports, which includes esports options, plus unique options like entertainment and politics.

What really stood out for us was their super fun custom player props builder, as well as some of the best special events promos (think NBA Playoffs) going.

Sure, being a fiat-first casino they don’t have the greatest selection of crypto deposit options with just Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin cash on offer - but the unique Bitcoin deposit match is 25% bigger and could go as high as $3,750 .

They also add separate Bitcoin bonuses for their sportsbook (up to $750) and poker room (up to $500). The best part is these bonuses have just a 25 x playthrough, the best we’ve found.

Besides sportsbook markets, Bovada has an extensive library of immersive online casino games. This library consists of slot games, video poker, table games, a live casino section, and specialty games.

Slots make the bulk of the games available, you can enjoy titles like Atlantic Treasures, Reign of Gnomes, and Fruit Frenzy which are fan favorites. Betsoft, Real Time Gaming, and Rival Gaming are the major contributors to Bovada’s library.

Preview of the top Bovada bonuses

8. Wild Casino - Best Welcome Offer of any Bitcoin Casino Site

Paradise Media

Pros:

First deposit match up to $3,000

Total welcome bonus up to $9,000

Frequent promotions for existing players

Large list of cryptos

Supports keno and craps

Cons:

Limited collection of games

Wild Casino has an incredible welcome package for new players. You can get up to $9,000 when you use cryptocurrencies to fund your account. You also receive a 5% deposit boost whenever you use Bitcoin, making this optimal for consistent small ball players.

Do keep in mind however that their 45 x wagering requirement on the welcome bonus is higher than most Bitcoin casinos, so be prepared to put in some time here to earn it off.

These bonuses can give you plenty of funds to explore their casino games, which we have to admit are not the biggest in number with just over 300+ titles. That said, there is a very nice selection of table game variants and quality video slots from Betsoft and Dragon Gaming

As a regular player, you also enjoy frequent promotional offers such as a 10% Weekly Reload, a 50% Hump Day Special, a $50 Tuesday Top Up, a 200% referral bonus and more.

You have a wide range of banking methods, so you're sure to find a payment method you like besides Bitcoin. You’ll also be able to deposit with Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Ripple, Litecoin, Stellar, Tether, Chainlink, and Ethereum.

Claim your welcome bonus up to $9,000 now

9. Red Dog - Best Bitcoin Mobile Casino

Paradise Media

Pros

Amazing 24/7 reload bonus

Great free spins promos

No deposit bonus

Excellent mobile casino browser

Low playthrough requirements

Cons:

Limited game providers

The mobile site at Red Dog casino probably gives the best mobile user experience among online crypto casinos. The graphics are sharp and the site loads quickly, giving players a seamless experience; you will hardly notice the difference with the desktop site.

Red Dog accepts the top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. You can get a deposit match plus free spins when you deposit with crypto. Plus, their 24/7 reload bonus can earn you an extra 185% added to any Bitcoin deposit, any time.

These deals are a fantastic way to pad your bankroll, and better yet you won't spend forever meeting the wagering requirements, either. They're set at a reasonable 30 times.

Again, we can’t sit here and tell you they’ve got the biggest game catalog, but consider their 200+ games list a quality over quantity thing. The table games and video poker stand out as having particular quality though.

Unfortunately Bitcoin is the only crypto that can be withdrawn back to, and the $150 min withdrawal limit is a bit high, but they make up for it by cashing most people out in a single business day.

Get the best Bitcoin bonuses at Red Dog

10. Stake.com - Best for Exclusive Bitcoin Games

Paradise Media

Pros:

16 exclusive Stake Casino games

Great casino account security with two-factor logins

Loaded sportsbook

$100k daily races

An active player’s chatroom in 8 languages

Cons:

VPN needed for some countries

The collection at Stake.com counts over 1,000 games from different providers that will keep you engaged and entertained. Slots make up the bulk of the games but you can also find table games, live games, a full sportsbook, and even virtual games at this Bitcoin casino.

We particularly enjoyed their original games menu, provably fair options, and auto-entry races including their massive $100,000 Weekly Race and $1,000,000 Drops & Wins promo.

This is also one of the most well-organized Bitcoin casino games menus we’ve found, with tons of options separated into player-friendly categories like new releases, feature buy-in, and game shows.

Stake.com accepts several payment methods including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. This Bitcoin casino site doesn’t give you a welcome bonus when you sign up, but with the giveaways on offer here it’s clear where their marketing budget goes.

This is perfect for online casino players unimpressed by welcome bonuses.

Unlike most other online casinos, Stake ensures your account and data are safe with a two-factor login procedure and standard site encryption.

Sign up for an account and explore exclusive Bitcoin games at Stake.com

How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Payment Flexibility:

We ensure that the online Bitcoin casinos and Bitcoin gambling sites we bring you accept crypto payments, specifically Bitcoin. In addition, an ideal Bitcoin casino will pay up promptly (24 hours or less), allow instant deposits and have exclusive deals for Bitcoin users.

Security & Fairness:

When picking an online Bitcoin casino, you want to ensure your transactions and data are 100% safe. That’s why we’re only featuring online Bitcoin casinos with valid licenses - that are audited for fairness by third parties and enjoy flawless industry reputations.

Bonuses and Promotions:

The best crypto casinos and sportsbooks offer extra incentives. Besides the welcome bonus, a good casino should have reload bonuses, tournaments and races, a transparent VIP program, special event offers, and much more.

Game Variety:

A great selection of games from reputable developers is what fans want to see in an ideal Bitcoin casino site. We’re looking for games with high RTPs, compelling graphics and bonus features, and jackpot games.

What to Expect from the Top Bitcoin Casinos?

Responsible Gambling:

Online gambling has some great features built-in to protect players; responsible gambling is our favorite. This is a great way to limit losses, in the form of setting up deposit limits (daily/weekly/monthly) or taking a break anywhere from an hour up to a year.

Account Verification:

It’s not uncommon for Bitcoin casinos to need to confirm your identity. This usually involves uploading a scanned copy of a photo ID, bank statement, or utility bill to verify your address.

If you pay using a credit/debit card, you may be required to send scanned copies of it as well.

Casino License:

Casinos can either be licensed in your country or offshore jurisdictions. It's important to ensure that your preferred Bitcoin casino operates from a strict licensing jurisdiction for a hassle-free gambling experience.

First Deposit Bonus:

This is a bonus offered when you first create an account on the site and deposit money. The bonus will be credited to your account but it’s not treated as cash immediately. You can only redeem the bonus by wagering it a specific amount of times, usually between 25 and 50.

Reload Bonuses:

Online casinos offer reload bonuses, and the best crypto casinos have even more generous promos. Reload bonuses are usually provided on new games or during promotion periods, but other Bitcoin casino providers do it as standard.

The reload bonus is typically much less lucrative than the welcome bonus for new players.

No Deposit Bonus:

This bonus is offered where the player doesn't have to send funds into their account. This is a rare occurrence, but it does happen – the bonus, however, is usually subject to a very high rollover requirement.

No deposit bonuses are mostly offered as free spins rather than cash incentives.

Free Spins Bonuses:

Free slot spins bonuses are usually given to existing Bitcoin players as promotions for newly introduced slot machines, but some Bitcoin casino sites also offer them to new players.

This type of bonus offers you a limited number of spins that you can use to win real money without spending a single penny.

Refer A Friend Bonus:

Players who invite their friends along to a particular casino can receive a referral bonus. In other words, every time you use your own personal link to attract new players to make a deposit, the best Bitcoin casino sites will reward you in the form of a bonus - usually between $100 and $200.

Comparison of the Best Online Bitcoin Casinos

Site Editor’s Notes Welcome Bonus Score 🥇 Bitstarz Super secure, massive games menu, potentially lucrative tournaments, awards for customer service Up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins 99% 🥈 7Bit Casino Massive list of cryptos, cashback, weekly races, enormous casino games list Up to 5 BTC + 100 free spins 98% 🥉 Ignition Great choice for poker players, amazing live dealer games, fast BTC withdrawals Up to $3,000 95% Slots.lv Huge single deposit match, large daily reload bonuses, nice slot selection Up to $7,500 over first 8 deposits 94.5% mBit Casino Great crypto-exclusive games, community chat to talk to other players, mBit races (slots and table tournaments) Up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins 94%

Ready to Explore the Top Bitcoin Online Casino Sites?

Overall, though the competition was stiff we had to crown Bitstarz as our best online crypto casino. It boasts a wide range of crypto casino games, generous bonuses, and an elaborate VIP program that rewards both new and longtime players alike.

That said, we’ve ranked our other online crypto casinos with very specific criteria in mind, and we’re sure you’ll find a great home at any one of them depending on your specific needs.

Whichever you decide to choose, we wish you the best of luck and urge you to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: As we've always emphasized, gambling is a risky entertainment form. With this in view, you should never take this path to resolve financial difficulties as there's nothing assured. Remember, at any given point, the "house always wins."

Do you feel as though you're approaching problem gambling, or do you know someone with a similar issue? Without further ado, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Also, gambling sites are to be accessed by persons who are 18+ only.

The reviews on display on our site are reader-supported and 100% independent. Although we might make some form of commission from time to time due to giving some wagering destinations a mention on our posts, be rest assured that our online casino listing isn't biased. We feature online casinos that meet our criteria and the players' to deliver a gambling experience that's not only intriguing but safe and secure at any given point.

For free gambling addiction resources, visit: