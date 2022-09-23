Best Bitcoin Casino Sites And Crypto Casino Games Of 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

Ever since the introduction of online casinos, people have quickly flocked to them. And how could they not when you only need a computer and an internet connection to enjoy thousands of games?

However, lately another type of gambling has been gaining popularity, and that is Bitcoin gambling. Bitcoin casinos operate pretty much the same as other online casinos, except that they deal with cryptocurrencies.

This makes them much more convenient for players as they do not have to use fiat currency when playing games in these casinos. However, as Bitcoin gambling is still pretty new, you must be careful when choosing the one you want to play on.

2022's Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos Online In USA:

mBit Casino - Overall Best Bitcoin Casino Site For Sports Betting JustBit - Leading Bitcoin Casino & Online Gambling Site For Crypto Games BitStarz - Popular Online Casino Games Platform With Bitcoin Slots

#1. mBit Casino - Overall Best Bitcoin Casino Site For Sports Betting

mBit casino is a relatively new online casino that was founded in the year 2014. The casino offers both FIAT currency and cryptocurrency for use in transactions. It is also one of the casinos that best exemplifies all the beneficial features necessary to make it the best Bitcoin casino.

One of its main benefits is that mBit casino supports many different cryptocurrencies. And while mBitcasino works with various game developers, all gameplays there are fair because they give players an equal opportunity to earn big utilizing tried-and-true methods. In the past, the casino also took currency money.

Among the few well-known white-labeled, authorized, and controlled online casinos are mBitcasino. It is supported by CoinGaming.io and run by Direx NV under the laws of Curaçao, a nation that is a part of the Netherlands Antilles and is recognized for having a wide variety of fair gambling games.

Numerous well-known software and game developers, including Microgaming, Betsoft, Play'n GO, Amatic, Booming Games, NetEnt, NextGen Gaming, Pragmatic Play Live, etc., have collections of games that are listed on this website. Moreover, mBit Casino provides its clients with 24/7 customer service.

Highlights

Signing up on mBit casino

You may construct your free mBitcasino gaming account by signing up or registering, which is fairly simple. Only your email address and a password need to be entered.

Even if signing up is free, you may be eligible for a tempting bonus based on your initial deposit. While there is a no deposit welcome bonus, we also advise you to look into other bonus offers like deposit bonuses, rewards programs, and special deals.

You may play for free, and after registering, you can quickly access some game types. The gamer only needs to double-check the email address and remember the password.

mBit casino user interface

Because of its well-organized and user-friendly user design, the mBit Casino website is simple to explore. Fast loading times are crucial, especially for video poker and live dealer games. Games can be sorted by provider or category for players.

Instead of painstakingly scrolling through the several lengthy lists of games, there is a search bar that may be utilized to find games by title swiftly. Both English and German are available on the mBit website.

While on the road, players can now access the mBit Casino through the mobile browser on their phone. The website has been optimized for mobile use, so it functions well on practically any mobile phone, whether it runs iOS or Android. The mBit Casino does not have a mobile app.

Welcome and other bonuses

An essential component of online gambling where competitors are pitted against one another is the introductory bonus. Additionally, mBit casino provides a bonus that entitles the player to over 300 free spins. You can often utilize this to play slots. Players can choose from various convenient deposit options using different cryptocurrencies, including, but not limited to, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

A bank wire is another alternative for gamers to cash out their winnings. In addition to the welcome bonus, mBit casino also offers deposit bonuses, such as the first deposit bonus. The program also includes a unique reload bonus offer.

Players also get up to 50% of their second deposit. You might get a bonus of up to 76% with your third deposit. Newcomers are greeted with a deposit bonus of 110% up to 1 Bitcoin after making their initial deposit. Additionally, you may receive an added bitcoin bonus of up to 1 Bitcoin on some days.

Loyalty program

The VIP system at mBit Casino is unique compared to other Bitcoin casinos, and your very own VIP Hostess will give you a tailored gaming environment. Another area where you will receive special casino bonuses upon reaching a level is loyalty points and incentives.

These could be deposit bonuses or free spins at a Bitcoin casino. To receive your initial bonus, register right away. Players' many levels are divided into categories based on the rewards offered. For example, the VIP program's entry-level is Planet Earth.

The Moon is the highest level of VIP rewards, and users can only achieve it by being invited. Players can personalize their choices for the reload bonus here, which is an advantage in and of itself. Additionally, they receive the Milestone Bonus known as "To the Moon Spins". At each level, players are also given a specific account manager.

Deposits and withdrawals

On mBit, deposits are as simple as they come. Simply click "Deposit" in the top right corner of the screen to begin, or go to your account settings to see more deposit options. Take a copy of the deposit address for the coin you chose, go to your crypto wallet, and send the funds there.

Once every deposit has been verified on the blockchain, it will be reflected. The minimum amount you can transfer into your account depends on the currency you choose to use, even though there is no maximum deposit on the limit.

Depending on the amount, withdrawing your rewards from mBit can take anything from 10 minutes to 30 days. For example, mBit may require up to 7 days to execute a request for 3 BTC or its equivalent and 30 days to process a request for 10 BTC or its equivalent in other cryptocurrencies.

Pros

There are over 2000 games available

The website is licensed and regulated

Excellent Welcome bonus

Great promotional offers

Loyalty program

Website secured with an SSL encryption

Excellent Bitcoin casino

24/7 customer service

Cons

Restricted in some countries

No phone call support

#2. JustBit Casino - Leading Bitcoin Casino & Online Gambling Site For Crypto Games

JustBit Casino , the first online casino introduced to the globe by operator Casbit Group N.V., debuted in 2021. The website has a contemporary, digital, Japanese style, with a dark backdrop with magenta and blue accents. The website has an edgy vibe appropriate for a cryptocurrency online casino, thanks to the scattering of Japanese motifs, barcodes, Neko cats, and random, static-infused graphics.

You may play some fascinating online casino games for real money at JustBit, the newest online casino. Although their staff is still working on a few key parts of the casino because it was only formed in 2021, it is now in excellent shape.

The crypto-friendly casino focuses on cryptocurrency gambling, as its name would imply. Further assurances to the player that the casino is functioning honestly and legally are provided by JustBit's possession of a license issued by Curaçao.

Players at JustBit Casino have two options for getting in touch with the support staff - email and live chat. Any page has a live chat option in the lower right corner. Enter your name and email address after clicking the blue button, and then click the chat button to begin. Live chat is available around-the-clock.

Highlights

User interface and registration

The player will not get lost once they are on the JustBit website because it is well-designed and simple to utilize. Compared to the majority of other online casinos, JustBit's design is a lot more contemporary; it even makes some allusions to cyberpunk and the digital future.

The website also has the significant benefit of not being cluttered with useless buttons and sections that could confuse the gamer. JustBit is also available in Japanese and English.

After registering with the casino, which takes less than a minute, the player joins JustBit and can make a deposit and begin playing immediately. To be certain that this cryptocurrency casino is the ideal choice for you, take your time registering and reading our JustBit Casino review all the way through.

Cashback and VIP program

There is no Welcome bonus at JustBit Casino , which is understandable as the casino is still pretty new. However, there are other promotional offers available. The 10% Weekly Cashback promotion at JustBit is the only one available and has great terms. First, it will somewhat offset your net losses from various live and table games and from playing slots.

Second, there are no minimum or maximum withdrawal amounts, so you can take your money out whenever possible. The VIP statuses are automatically allocated to users by the system as part of JustBit's VIP program, after which a VIP manager contacts the players.

Currently, making deposits, participating actively, raising the average wager, and waiting for a letter from the VIP manager are requirements to join the club. As always, membership has several wonderful advantages, like greater withdrawal limits, larger reward percentages up to 15%, a dedicated account manager, exclusive gifts and prizes, and more.

Games available

JustBit Casino has an excellent selection of games from 45 companies, including Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Thunderkick, Endorphina, Yggdrasil, and many more, even if the website doesn't make a big deal out of it.

The primary games are Games, Live Casino, Slots, and Table Games. Within each of these groups, you can further sort the games by Provider, Popularity, or Categories, which include game types like Blackjack, Cards, and Live Shows and features like Drops and Wins and Buy feature. The casino supports various video, jackpot, and Megaways slots.

All games, save those played live, have a demo version so you can quickly determine whether or not a certain game is for you. Live games have long been favored by gamblers worldwide, so they can be found in practically any online casino. JustBit Casino allows gamers to play a game in live broadcast mode against a professional casino dealer to simulate playing in a real casino.

Payment methods

The main means of payment are Bitcoins. When depositing and withdrawing money from the site, you have a great selection of cryptocurrencies from which to fund your account. AstroPay also accepts fiat money. However, using digital coins is urged everywhere on the website.

Many cryptocurrencies are available, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Ethereum. The operator is well-known for its very effective and secure payment options. Justbit.io Members favor bitcoin payment methods because there are no fees involved in funding your account, making them a popular choice.

The similarity between altcoins is clear. Deposits and withdrawals are processed quite quickly. For each of these cryptocurrencies, a different deposit amount is required. For instance, you will have to deposit a minimum of 0.0005 BTC if you use Bitcoin.

Security measures

The operating company of JustBit Casino has a license from Gaming Curaçao (Gaming Services Provider N.V.), among the four Master License holders chosen by the Government of Curaçao. As a result, the website is required to follow certain guidelines for player protection and game fairness.

This license ought to assure that all the games you play at this cryptocurrency casino will be honest and open. Following GDPR legislation, the encryption techniques will shield your sensitive personal information from third parties.

Per the site's Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering rules, you will be required to submit proof of identity and perhaps information about the source of your cash. The brand's obligations are spelled out in great detail in their terms and conditions, and their Privacy Policy explains how they utilize your data.

Pros

Excellent Bitcoin casino

10% real cashback

VIP program

Various games available

Live casino

24/7 customer service

Easy registration process

Excellent security measures

Cons

No welcome bonus

Customer service only via email and live chat, no phone call

#3. BitStarz - Popular Online Casino Games Platform With Bitcoin Slots

BitStarz is a groundbreaking blockchain lottery casino established in 2017. Its main goal is to establish the first open-source, blockchain-based gaming platform.

The home page of BitStarz greets you and makes it simple to find the page you want. BitStarz offers you some of the most thrilling games in the business thanks to strategic alliances with several software providers, including Evolution Gaming, Big Time Gaming, and iSoftBet.BitStarz is a leading blockchain lottery casino whose primary goal was to provide the first fully open-source, decentralized gaming platform.

Highlights

Signing up on BitStarz

Every player must register on the BitStarz website before they can play. We have seen from BitStarz reviews that the procedure is step-by-step and simple, and it won't take more than 5 minutes to complete from beginning to end. These are the casino's step-by-step instructions for opening a player account:

Visit the BitStarz website and look around. On the homepage of the website, click the "Join" or "Sign up" button (in green color). Enter your email address and click "continue". To protect your account at the online casino, make a strong password. Enter the desired currency. Check the first box to confirm that you are at least 18 years old legally and that you agree to the bitcoin casino's terms and conditions. Select the second checkbox to consent to receive promotional texts. To complete the account registration process, click the sign-up button. You can begin playing immediately because your BitStarz account is now available.

Welcome bonus

The casino provides its customers with a decent selection of perks and bonuses. You will begin by receiving a 150% welcome bonus on your very first deposit. The maximum incentive is 300 EUR. The welcome bonus has a wagering requirement that is 35 times the sum of the deposit and bonus. A withdrawal cannot be made until this requirement has been met.

A second wind bonus of a 50% match up to 400 EUR and the third bonus of a 75% match up to 300 EUR is then available to you. So, at BitStarz, you can get a total of 1,000 EUR in bonus money.

There is a 30x wagering requirement for the second and third deposit bonuses. They have the power to withhold your welcome bonus if you do not utilize it or wager it within 10 days of joining the platform. You can activate only one bonus at a time.

Games available

Most players will find something to their liking in the BitStarz's range of games. The majority of the games are video slots, but there is also a sizable selection of jackpot slots, table games, and live casino games.

Except for Live casino games, which can only be played with real money, most games can be played for free. BitStarz offers over 1,000 games across all gaming genres, including hot new releases and time-tested classics. You may play various games here that are exclusive to this site.

The best aspect is that the list is always updated with new entries. The game creators have modified their games to operate flawlessly on mobile devices without the need for downloads. Playing at BitStarz on a mobile device is equally as enjoyable as playing on a computer.

Payment options

BitStarz supports both fiat money and virtual currencies. As was already noted, it collaborates with several well-known brokers to make payments easier. You might be able to top up your account on the gambling site or convert currencies, depending on the option you choose.

Instant and simple deposits are available. Upon logging into your account, choose the currency you wish to deposit before making your first deposit. The dashboard will then display a special receiving address for you. Transfer money from your cryptocurrency wallet by copying it or scanning the adjacent QR code. The amount you can send is unrestricted.

Security measures

BitStarz adheres to strict gambling laws to provide a secure gambling experience. The online casino ensures seamless security while conducting the BitStarz review. They always use top-notch software, such as malware, firewall security technology, SSL data encryption, and two-factor authentication.

The BitStarz games are proven and tested for fairness using blockchain technology. The Random Number Generator, or RNG, drives them to ensure that the results are random and unaltered. BitStarz continually works to provide its users with information on responsible gambling.

The casino provides a range of account limits to assist players in maintaining control. Deposit limits, withdrawal limits, loss limits, game limits, wagering requirements, time alerts, and other restrictions are all included in the common account limits.

Pros

The casino is available in seven languages

Excellent Bitcoin casino

Welcome bonus and other offers

Great selection of games

Live chat 24/7

Excellent graphics

Instant payouts

How to play guide

Cons

Many restricted countries

No phone support

How We Made the List For The Top Bitcoin Casino Sites Online For USA PLayers?

Games selection and providers

Any online gaming site must have a diverse selection of fun crypto casino games. Along with all the attractive benefits, many other casino games keep you interested. Even if they may have great incentives, casino sites with limited diversity do not keep players interested.

Only the top online casino game designers can find the perfect balance between complexity and appeal. On our list, we took a closer look at the game developers and the distinctive components that give the game its player appeal.

Payment

A key feature that every player searches for in the top online gambling is the ease of making a deposit and withdrawing their winnings. We examined the methods of payment and withdrawal accepted by each casino site, the quickness of payouts, and the conditions associated with them. The top online casinos should support a variety of credit cards, e-wallets, and digital currencies. Additionally, they want to make it simple and fast to cash out winnings.

Mobile compatibility

Online gambling firms must tailor their games for smartphone use to provide a fantastic mobile experience. When determining the order of our top online gambling with real money sites, we also take into account the proportion of their game library that is accessible on mobile devices. We also checked each online casino's primary desktop website to see how user-friendly and appealing it is for gamers to access the real money casino games there.

What You Should Know When Looking for Reputable Bitcoin Casinos for Crypto Gambling?

Transparency

Crypto casinos are far more transparent than conventional casinos. Traditional casinos frequently engage in the practice of hiding information from their patrons, such as prospective prizes. Traditional casinos tend to prey on unsophisticated bettors. Although many people are unaware of it, most conventional casinos employ several gimmicks to their advantage. So, they risk and lose money without understanding why they lost.

However, you will not need to worry about that with online crypto casinos. They have ruled out the possibility of such shady tactics that favor the house in games of chance. They make sure the chances are accurate and understandable to the users. This level of transparency eliminates the majority of scams.

Safety and security

Finding safe online casinos must be one of the essential considerations when selecting a new website. Avoid taking unnecessary chances when your financial and personal information is at stake.

Make sure the website is secure before providing any information. You may verify that it is authorized and overseen by independent organizations; most casinos with active licenses will list them in the website's footer. It's crucial to confirm that the website has a license by conducting a search for it on the website of the relevant regulatory agency.

Welcome bonus

Online casinos always create novel approaches to draw in new clients and retain existing ones in such a competitive market. You will find a variety of sign-up bonuses for new customers, and other types of bonus offers, like reload bonuses or new online casino game tournaments. Bonus offers are an efficient way to accomplish this.

There are many different kinds. However, when you first sign up on a casino's website, most give a deposit match bonus. This might treble, match, double, or even triple your initial deposit. Free spins are another bonus that some casinos offer, which is ideal for slot machine enthusiasts.

Bitcoin Casinos: FAQs

Can you win real money on online crypto casinos?

Most online crypto casinos provide bonuses and free spins as rewards to new and returning players. Cash bonuses at online casinos are typically based on how much you deposit when you sign up as a new player or continue to fill your account weekly.

However, these bonuses come with playthrough requirements that outline how many times you must spend the bonus before you can withdraw your winnings. Additionally, certain bonuses have a time limit and may be used within a specific period.

In contrast, other casinos are more straightforward and do not attach many requirements to their bonuses. As long as you satisfy the withdrawal conditions, you can withdraw your winnings as soon as you win them.

What exactly is a crypto casino?

There are several different cryptocurrencies available right now. The introduction of new digital currency is getting faster every day. Online gaming was one of the first industries to use cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Crypto casinos are getting more selective about which coins they support as the market for digital currency gets more congested.

Players can choose to deposit and withdraw funds using cryptocurrency at their discretion in crypto casinos. In this scenario, players fund the games they want to play at the casino of their choice using Bitcoins. Digital currencies are among the safest forms of gambling, offering consumers privacy and complete control, among other things.

Several online casinos follow the same policies and guidelines as land-based casinos. The only significant distinction is that a player can enjoy their preferred casino games using Bitcoins at crypto casinos and then use those winnings to purchase more.

How do online crypto casinos work?

Numerous cryptocurrency-based online casinos run similarly to their traditional competitors. The process of transferring or "cashing out" cryptocurrency after winning or losing a wager is the only significant distinction made here.

An "in-house wallet" is what cryptocurrency online casinos give new players who want to test their luck there so they may move their Bitcoins. Regarding supporting games, the casino accepts bets based on the user's saved funds. Users frequently make an initial "wager" in this scenario out of their wallets and depending on how well they do in the game. They could either win or lose money on that wager.

Conclusion: Top Bitcoin Casinos for Slots & Crypto Casino Games

There you have it, our top choices for the best bitcoin casinos you can find online. Bitcoin gambling is an excellent choice for anyone who enjoys spending their downtime playing games in online casinos.

Many prefer crypto casinos due to their convenience and also the wide choice of games they can access. If you are interested in playing in crypto casinos, we recommend you choose one of the sites on our list. According to our research, they are the best online casinos today and are known among players for their fairness and transparency.