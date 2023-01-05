Best Bitcoin Casino: Top 5 Sites For Crypto Gambling In 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

Online casinos can now cater to the gaming and gambling requirements of participants worldwide due to their evolution. While many players prefer playing live in brick-and-mortar casinos, others like to invest their cryptocurrency in online casinos and gain rewards. As a result, a wide range of bitcoin casinos is now available.

Top 5 Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos For Sports Betting Online

BitStarz - Overall Best Crypto Casino To Earn Real Money Online, Editor’s Pick Ignition Casino - Most Popular Bitcoin Casino Table Games With Live Chat Options mBit Casino - Recommended Website To Play Crypto Casino No Deposit Bonus Games Online 7Bit Casino - Highly Trusted For Online Casino Games With Free Spins On First Trial JustBit - Best Crypto Gambling Site With Wide Range Of Bitcoin Slots

#1. BitStarz - Overall Best Crypto Casino To Earn Real Money Online, Editor’s Pick

BitStarz

Reasons to Log Into BitStarz

Wide variety of provably fair games

Customer support 24/7

Stunning welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC

More than 3000 table games and slots

Mobile friendly

Facts About BitStarz

BitStarz offers more casino games and slots than you can imagine. You will come across 3000+ titles from 46 software providers available at your fingertips. Thus the game variety meets the demand of every player around the world.

If you like slot tournaments, you should try “Table Wars,” offering a guaranteed prize pool of $10,000. The prize is distributed among the top 40 winning participants, with a winner getting $3,000 alone.

Among BitStarz's video poker games, blackjack tables, and virtual roulette wheels are 3D graphics and mesmerizing sounds for a pleasurable gambling experience.

As soon as you create a new account at BitStarz, you will get 20 free spins. Furthermore, the platform offers gamblers a good range of funding options, including Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether.

If you don’t prefer using your crypto wallet to fund your account, you can readily buy other cryptocurrencies through credit cards. Your account will instantly be credited with the funds, and you can begin gambling.

Depositing your money at BitStarz means getting 180 bonus spins. You can delve into their popular machines with your newfound crypto and free spins. Simply put, you can get up to 5 BTC as a bonus as you deposit your fourth fund.

You may also enjoy ample bonuses if you choose a VIP membership. You will get a personalized account manager, special promotions, and exclusive slot tournament invitations in the VIP program.

Gamblers can cash out from $20 to 10 BTC in one transaction without any charges. Furthermore, the advanced system of BitStarz processes transactions as quickly as 10 minutes or less.

This crypto casino provides 24/7 live chat support for people who require quick assistance. Moreover, BitStarz operates two phone lines to assist players with different time zones. You can also leave them a message regarding your software query on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BitStarz

#2. Ignition - Most Popular Bitcoin Casino Table Games With Live Chat Options

Ignition Casino

Reasons to Log Into Ignition

Poker and Casino bonus of up to $3,000

Poker tournaments on a daily basis

Wide range of top-notch casino games

Monthly jackpots give away $5 million

Deposit as small as $10

Facts About Ignition

Ignition casino is one of the world's most popular poker sites. The platform utilizes advanced software with hundreds of daily tournaments for soft players wanting to gamble anonymously. Furthermore, the players at Ignition can also enjoy weekly and monthly poker tournaments with bigger prize pools. You may also win up to $1 million by participating in Ignition’s biggest poker tournaments.

Concerning the game variety, Ignition has a lot to offer, from casino games to roulette and blackjack. Moreover, the players can see hundreds of video poker machines, live dealer games, and slots 24/7.

Gamblers can also play zone poker tables. However, they generally offer smaller bets. Furthermore, Ignition provides three betting limits, i.e., fixed, pot, and no limits in the poker room.

This casino gives daily jackpots, and players can win up to $5 million as a monthly prize. Ignition lets players bet with any cryptocurrency like Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Ignition doesn’t stop there. It also spoils members with two welcome bonuses: casino welcome bonus and poker welcome bonus. Casino and poker deposit bonuses work in the same way. In the case of a fiat currency deposit, you will receive a 100% bonus of up to $1,000. While with a Bitcoin deposit, you will receive a 150% bonus of up to $1500.

Besides sign-up bonuses, Ignition also presents a Royal Flush Bonus and a Rewards Program with the same rule of “bet more, get more”. However, as you bet $1 in slots, you get 5 reward points; with a $1 bet on poker, you only get 1 point.

Ignition casino has a wonderful user interface. You can see every detail and settings in the general settings section on their website.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Ignition

#3. mBit - Recommended Website To Play Crypto Casino No Deposit Bonus Games Online

mBit Casino

Reasons to Log Into mBit

More than 3000 casino games and slots

Big bonuses on deposits

Welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC

Secure and transparent

Jackpots with huge prize pools

Facts About mBit

mBit is the best online casino for US players. The platform has a heavy portfolio of 3000 titles, including video poker, slots, roulette, dice games, blackjack, lotteries, live dealer games, and so much more. Moreover, mBit has quite a transparent game policy, so there isn’t a chance of getting exploited.

The casino works with software providers, namely Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play. Various online casino games are available at mBit, and new ones are added daily.

mBit beats others in the interface game due to its well-organized lobby. Its interface is easy to move around and enter a game with a click. Furthermore, the casino site has its own app compatible with iOS and Android. The app is simple looking and can be navigated easily.

If you join as a new user, mBit will welcome you with a 110% deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC or 30,000 fiat cash. Moreover, the bonus will include 300 free spins, and this cherry on top can tell why this casino is one of the best bitcoin casinos.

The bonus has a 50x wagering requirement that must be fulfilled within 30 days. Otherwise, the offer will expire alongside other pending winnings.

mBit accepts Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Coinspad, and Bitcoin Cash. The minimum limit of the deposit is quite low. Moreover, deposits and withdrawals are free from charges. However, the user may need to clear any crypto network fees. Therefore, it is better to choose Litecoin or Dogecoin if possible. Both Litecoin and Dogecoin charge very low fees and process fast compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Withdrawals at mBit casino approve in 10 minutes. However, it may cancel any withdrawal request during the account verification process.

If you are privacy conscious and crave instant payouts, mBit can be a good fit.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of mBit

#4. 7Bit - Highly Trusted For Online Casino Games With Free Spins On First Trial

7Bit Casino

Reasons to Log Into 7Bit

Quick withdrawals on several banking methods

Daily slot tournaments and 135+ progressive jackpots

1200+ online casino games

Compatible with 10 cryptocurrencies and 8 fiat deposit options

and 8 fiat deposit options First deposit gives 100 free spins

Facts About 7Bit

Slot enthusiasts and big fish hunters can catch up with the 7Bit casino . 7Bit has a whopping number of 1200 slot titles which successfully meet the demands of every gambler. The gaming portfolio of 7Bit mostly revolves around high RTP and high payout slot machines. As mentioned, the casino is ideal for slot enthusiasts but also possesses a modest range of table games.

Everything from high-stake slots to six-figure multipliers and 125 pay lines is available to players with small stakes. mBit has 14+ video poker games, 11+ baccarat games, 16+ virtual roulette wheels and 17+ online blackjack tables. The casino also offers 40+ live dealer games. Users from certain countries, however, are restricted from using them.

At 7Bit, players can choose to play games based on risk level, developer, and the presence of the Bonus Buy Feature. The “bonus buy feature” allows users to buy bonus features without waiting for them to activate randomly.

7Bit is a crypto casino that allows players to deposit via fiat currency too. The gamblers can deposit fiat funds through Zimpler, Neteller, and Skrill. You can go for Zimpler if you don’t prefer using Bitcoin to fund your account. In contrast, when players make their first crypto deposit at 7Bit using code “ACEBONUS,” they will get a bonus of up to 5 BTC and 100 free spins.

This crypto casino gives a daily cash back deposit bonus differing from other bitcoin casinos. The players are eligible to receive a 5-15% deposit bonus. However, they must be utilized within 24 hours before they expire. Moreover, new users can claim $100 or 1.5 BTC as they make their first deposit. Aside from which method you use to deposit, you get 100 free spins. You cannot employ free spins and bonus funds on progressive jackpots. Lastly, with every offer comes a 40x wagering requirement, which is a bit of a snag.

7Bit professionally attends to its customer's needs and issues through live chat and email messaging. Customers can get a reply in seconds when they message via live chat. However, you can expect an answer in 5 hours with email communication.

Gamblers are always concerned about security when playing casino games online. Therefore, 7Bit uses 128-bit secure socket layer encryption to ensure user data security.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of 7Bit

#5. JustBit - Best Crypto Gambling Site With Wide Range Of Bitcoin Slots

JustBit

Reasons To Log Into JustBit

Works with well-known software providers

Provides wager-free cashback offers

The library of games is extensive

24/7 live chat customer support

Facts About JustBit

JustBit casino lets players bet with a wide range of cryptocurrencies. The casino presents an extensive range of jackpot, video, and megaways slots. At JustBit casino, you will find the most popular titles, such as Viking Runes, Genie Jackpots, Primal Megaways, Reactoonz, Take the Kingdom, and others. Furthermore, each game comes with a live demo (except live games), so you can decide whether the game is a good fit.

The online casino links with some famous service providers: BetSoft, Evolution, Big Time Gaming, Blueprint, Iron Dog Studio, and others.

The players at JustBit can also play casino games with their smartphones or tablets. You won’t need any app to play games, just register with a mobile browser and start gambling. Aside from that, the game selection is extraordinary, and deposit and withdrawal processes are similar to those of a web browser.

JustBit offers only one promotion, i.e., “10% weekly cashback”. This promotion comes with suitable conditions. Furthermore, it will recuperate some of your net losses on slots, tables, and video games. Lastly, it doesn’t possess any wagering requirement or maximum amount limit. Thus, you can withdraw your bonus as soon as possible.

This bitcoin casino site also runs a VIP program. The system automatically gives VIP statuses to the VIP members and connects them to the VIP manager. To become a part of the VIP program, you need to enter the club, play actively on bigger bets, make deposits, and look forward to the letter from the VIP manager. Ultimately, this membership will grant plenty of benefits like a personal account manager, increased cashback percentage, higher withdrawal limits, bonuses and promotions, and more.

JustBit casino lets the players use multiple digital currencies for instant withdrawals and deposits. These include Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin SV, Binance, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Neo, Tron, Ripple, and Tether. JustBit allows a minimum transaction of about $21 as fiat while 0.5 mBTC as Bitcoin.

The site’s layout and design are pretty simple to navigate through. You can view the menu on the left side of the page and access the game categories or promotions section.

Players with any queries can reach out to their live chat support 24/7. Furthermore, if the player requires additional support, they may utilize an email support facility.

Through encryption, the casino ensures the security of its customers. The platform doesn’t display personal information and financial transactions to anyone. Moreover, it uses a random number generator to figure out game outcomes.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of JustBit

Which Cryptocurrencies Can People Use At Bitcoin Casinos Online?

Bitcoin casinos allow plenty of cryptocurrencies, and here we will look at some most popular ones.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the number one cryptocurrency in the digital world and is widely accepted in all crypto casinos. Generally, many crypto casinos only accept Bitcoin as a deposit and withdrawal; some even offer bonuses and offers, particularly for Bitcoin.

Ethereum

Ethereum is the second most well-known digital currency after Bitcoin, and it is welcomed on almost every bitcoin casino site, including those we discussed in this guide. However, the users must note that the Ethereum blockchain has high transaction fees, which can use up your deposits and withdrawals. You can purchase Ethereum coins at any crypto exchange.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a popular meme digital coin used to make instant and cheap crypto payments. However, dogecoin is quite unstable, and therefore, many bitcoin online casinos don’t accept it. At the moment, only mBit casino work with Dogecoin.

Litecoin

Litecoin is a substitute for Bitcoin, developed to make instant and cheap payments. This digital currency is also popular and welcomed by many online bitcoin casinos.

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is another great replacement for Bitcoin, offering faster and low-priced transactions. Similar to Litecoin, it is compatible with many bitcoin casino sites.

Bitcoin & Crypto Casino Bonuses and Promos

Bitcoin casinos give away plenty of bonuses and promos to new users, turning them into a great platform for generating great bonus funds by playing bitcoin casino games. Here we will go through multiple bonuses bitcoin casinos readily offer.

Deposit Bonus

The deposit bonus is a general bonus offered by various bitcoin casino sites. The amount of the deposit bonus directly depends on how much the player deposits in their account. Furthermore, the players can utilize the bonus funds on most crypto casino games.

For instance, 7Bit casino offers a 100% deposit bonus, so if you deposit $500 in your 7Bit account, you will get $500 back as a bonus.

Free Spins

Bitcoin casinos grant free spins to players of any level, whether new or returning. The players can use free spins on a specific slot game or any slot games available in the casino. For instance, mBit casino gives 300 free spins to new users that can be utilized on any slot game. The players can keep or withdraw the winning amount once they meet the wagering requirement.

No Deposit Bonus

There are only a few bitcoin casinos to name that offer no-deposit bonuses to players. These bonuses allow users to register on a casino platform and earn free spins or bonuses without depositing any funds in their accounts. The main advantage of the no-deposit bonus is that players can exit the casino without paying any charges and using up the winning funds.

How to Use Crypto Wallet To Play Casino Bitcoin Games Online?

A player will require a crypto wallet to get the cryptocurrency from an exchange or broker and deposit it into their casino account. A crypto wallet works like a bank account for digital currency, except that it is managed by the owner instead of a third party. This way, crypto wallets remain the number one way to secure and store your cryptocurrency.

Crypto wallet is vital in gambling because it lets users send and receive cryptocurrency easily. Therefore once a user has registered with an online casino, they can start depositing digital currency in their casino account. Furthermore, the user can provide the crypto wallet address in their casino account when requesting a payout from their casino account.

FAQs On Crypto Gambling & Bitcoin Casino Games

Q1. Are casinos legal in the US?

Online crypto casinos are not regulated in the United States. However, the US has several states that legalize crypto casinos in states where gambling is permitted. Meanwhile, US players can use VPNs to use many online casinos.

Q2. Which crypto casino is the best?

The best and most reliable crypto casino is BitStarz which offers a wide range of provably fair games and a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC. This casino has a popular slot tournament, “Table Wars”, with a prize pool of $10,000. The winning contestant gets a whopping $3,000, while the top 40 players split the remaining amount.

Q3. Can you play at crypto casinos without paying taxes?

No, trading or selling your crypto gambling winnings for fiat currency or other digital coins will require you to clear crypto capital gains taxes.

Q4. How do crypto casinos make money?

There are many ways a crypto casino business makes money. Firstly, it charges a fee for transactions. The fee is generally a small portion of the transaction amount that’s deducted and goes to the casino. Secondly, it provides a long list of casino games with a house edge.

Q5. How do I cash out my Bitcoin Casino?

You must first go to your bitcoin wallet and copy down your address. Now on your casino homepage, select “cashier page” and then choose “withdrawal.” Type the amount you want to withdraw and paste the copied address in the blank space. Confirm the withdrawal.

Concluding On Best Bitcoin Games & Crypto Casino:

Online crypto gaming and sports betting are prevailing with every passing day among crypto gamers and gamblers worldwide. This ultimately means there’s more demand for crypto casino sites, and with many options available, one can get overwhelmed with what to choose. With the help of this guide, you can make a quick choice out of our listed sites.

Crypto casinos come with plenty of benefits that can’t be disregarded. Many online casinos offer instant cashbacks alongside no-deposit bonuses that can generate a good amount of winning funds. When you join a safe, trusted, and reputable bitcoin casino , its ultimate advantage pool will not leave you cold.

Start gambling today and earn maximum free spins, deposit bonuses and unending cashbacks!