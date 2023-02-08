Best Bitcoin Casinos Of 2023: Top Crypto Casino Sites Picked By High Rollers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

Bitcoin casinos are becoming famous as more online casinos allow crypto deposits to play. The best part of bitcoin casinos is the security and the exclusive bonuses and promotions.

If you haven’t found a suitable casino for crypto gambling, we share the best bitcoin casinos featuring hundreds of games and offering tons of bonuses, making them best for new and old players.

Best Bitcoin Casino Sites To Earn Real Money Online

BitStarz - Multi-award Winning Bitcoin Casino

mBit Casino - Welcome Offers & No-Deposit Bonuses

7Bit Casino - Best For Global Accessibility

BetBeard - Place Bets on the Biggest Range of Sports

BetUS - Oldest Live Betting Casino

FortuneJack - Instant Withdrawal Process

GTbets - Perfect Site for Recreational Gamblers

Jazz Sports - Top Choice To Play Casino Games

#1. BitStarz - Overall Best Bitcoin Casino Sites; Editor’s Pick

BitSTarz

Reasons to use BitStarz:

Play without an account

180 free spins on your first deposit

More than 3200 games

No extra charges during withdrawals

About BitStarz:

BitStarz was founded in 2014 and was among the first online casinos to introduce bitcoin in payment and withdrawal. One thing that kept this casino alive was the updated website design. They kept changing it to match modern needs so players won’t have to spend a lot of time searching for games and settings.

On the other hand, they also ensured quality customer service so customers won’t feel abandoned in case of any problems. Combine all this with the number of games they offer, and you have a casino close to perfection. You can deposit using bitcoin or fiat currency if you want, but a bitcoin deposit will get you many bonuses, so it is highly recommended. BitStarz collaborated with 19 game developers to provide its users with a remarkable experience.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BitStarz

#2. mBit Casino - Top Crypto Casino Platform To Play No Deposit Bonus Games

mBit Casino

Reasons to use mBit Casino:

Highly regulated website

Desktops and mobile compatibility

Attractive and frequent bonuses

About mBit Casino:

mBit Casino also arrived in 2014, but its parent company has many casinos, giving this one the experienced boost it requires to gain quick popularity. The main selling point of this online gambling platform was anonymity. It is one of the few bitcoin casinos offering players to gamble without using their identity. Many other online casinos still require identity proof, even for matches.

If that is not enough, the generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins are enough to keep you engaged. Since you can’t use them all at once, this welcome bonus might take more than weeks to finish. On the other hand, more than 2700 games await you on this platform, making it a place of never return.

The average cash-out time is under ten minutes, regardless of how much you win. The first withdrawal will take time due to confirmation and processing, while the rest will be processed in no time.

=> Click here to visit the official website of mBit Casino

#3. 7Bit Casino - Get 1000 Free Spins & Welcome Bonuses

7Bit Casino

Reasons to choose 7Bit Casino:

Welcome package up to 5 BTC

Best cashback promos in the business

Instant withdrawals

20 industry pioneering game providers

About 7Bit Casino:

7Bit Casino was the first to introduce bitcoin gambling and had the largest collection of crypto casino games. With more than 2000 games to play, bonuses, and free spins, this is one of the best crypto casinos to satisfy your gambling craving. This crypto casino features poker, roulette, jackpots, and even live casino games to bet real money. Yes, the stakes are much higher in live games, but the chances to win more are also on top.

7Bit Casino also offers the fastest payout time, but since it won’t stay fixed, we didn’t mention it as the best feature. Its retro casino theme and unique interface make this platform a paradise for gamblers. The games aside, this casino held tournaments allowing everyone to participate and win a lot of money.

=> Click here to visit the official website of 7Bit Casino

#4. BetBeard - Place Online Bets on Crypto Casino Games

BetBeard

Reason to choose BetBeard:

Numerous payment options

Mobile friendly games

24/7 live chat support

Sportsbook

About BetBeard:

BetBeard is a relatively new casino that started its services in 2021. However, with its promotions, games, and top-notch security, this platform became a fan favorite in less than a year. Moreover, with every deposit, you get double the bonus. So every time you spend money on this platform, you get more than the last time.

Join its affiliate program, use your promo code to bring people to this platform, and earn a commission. You can choose that commission as chips for the game or real money to reflect in your account. If you have queries, contact customer support which is active 24/7 via live chat, helping you solve any issues in real-time.

The only problem with BetBeard is the country's restrictions, so you might need to use a VPN to access it. With that aside, this casino has 1500+ games, among which 1400 games are optimized for mobile, and ten games are live. You can only bet real money in live games making things more exciting than before.

Apart from games, BetBeard has the biggest names in the gaming industry as their suppliers. With 14 companies providing them with top-quality games, you can expect to spend hours on this platform and not get bored.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BetBeard

#5. BetUS - Best For Live Betting With Fast Payouts

Reasons to choose BetUS:

Welcome bonus of 125%

Best bitcoin casino for US players

Payouts within 48 hours

Great navigation and handling

About BetUS:

BetUs

BetUS has been around since 1994 and became online in 2002 with a small game library of poker and roulette. However, with time they upgraded the website to give a more gambling look and added live games so people could bet and watch everything on the live stream. The best part is that every live game is recorded, and if anyone complains about cheating, the platform has a recording to show the entire game.

There are many casino games available but not a vast library; if you only want to play hardcore casino games, this platform would be an ideal option. However, if you are a fan of online casino games and want thousands of them, you are better with some other platform.

BetUS lacks gaming but fills that hole with its promotions and bonuses. Once you have entered this platform, be ready to receive multiple bonuses out of the blue so you can stay in the game. While there is no dedicated mobile app, the website is mobile-friendly, and you can play games without lag and issues. The best part is that the interface adapts to your phone or tablet, offering smooth navigation, great graphics, and zero-lag responsiveness.

Regarding customer support, BetUS has up to six phone numbers and three email addresses, always ready to answer your queries. There is also a fax option, which is rare in online crypto casinos but comes in handy. There is no live chat support, so you might have to wait a few minutes before getting in touch with someone.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BetUS

#6. FortuneJack - Win 1000X Your Stake From Top Bitcoin Casino Site

FortuneJack

Reasons to choose FortuneJack:

25 free spins, no deposit bonus

Only 30X of wagering requirements

Monthly cashback of 15%

20% cash back on the first deposit

About FortuneJack:

FortuneJack was established in 2014 and became one of the few online casinos worldwide. Even if gambling is banned in your country, you can still access this website and bet your money. Despite a sleek website and interface, it won’t take more than five seconds to load. The gaming categories make things easy as you can quickly scroll and see which games are new, trending, or live. It saves a lot of time rather than searching and finding a game.

The guessing game is a new addition to this casino that you might not see anywhere else. Engage in sports betting, place your bets, and guess the winner. If your guess has won the game, you’ll get the winnings or share from the winning. The good thing is that you don’t have to bet real money here, but you’ll win real money. However, you cannot withdraw it but participate in other games to win more.

Besides design, security, and unique games, you can play up to 1500+ games on this platform, including poker, roulette, and live slots. The best part is that you can use cryptocurrency to start betting in these games and win exclusive rewards in every game.

24/7 active live chat and email cover the lack of phone support. If you have a small query, initiate a conversation with online professionals. Use the mail if you have something that requires an in-depth talk with images and videos. E-mail is better when you want to ban a cheater or have problems with your deposits or withdrawals.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Fortune Jack

#7. GTbets - Highly Trusted Casino Games To Play With Bitcoin Cash

GTBets

Reasons to choose GTbets:

Excellent VIP features

NFL-friendly sportsbook

Excellent reputation

Free credit card deposits for new players

About GTbets:

When GTbets was launched in 2011, it allowed all users from their sister's sites to deposit funds directly from those accounts to their new platform. This marketing stunt boosted them to get a huge user base within a few weeks. Not to mention, it was the only casino to have thousands of active players from its first week of launch.

As they got the necessary popularity, they decided to lower the deposit fees for user convenience. Most deposit methods won’t charge you a dime, while some might charge you close to 0.5% of your deposit. Another factor that might increase the fee is your country since the conversion rate is based on your card, bank, and wallet.

GTbets didn’t stop at inviting its old customers but also encouraged them to introduce their friends and get a referral bonus. The more you invite, the higher your bonus, reaching up to $400 with a 5x rollover. While $400 is a hefty offer, it is only available for US players, and your friend has to make one deposit within three months of joining. The company does this to ensure that every person who joins via referral must be a fan of casino games and not a random person.

Keep playing games on this platform, and you’ll be eligible for weekly and monthly rebates of 10% and 15%, respectively. However, the weekly rebate comes each Tuesday, so if you didn’t collect it, you’d have to wait till next Tuesday. This is a trend with every bonus, so you must stay active to collect them; it could have been better if such bonuses were collected automatically.

=> Click here to visit the official website of GT Bets

#8. Jazz Sports - Play Online Roulette & Baccarat With Bitcoin Betting Slots

JazzSports

Reasons to choose Jazz Sports:

Lots of betting odds

Anonymous account option

Exotic offerings

Great customer service

About Jazz Sports:

Starting in 1994, Jazz Sports is one of the oldest casinos that started its online website in 2004. Its website has been operating with 30 years of experience, so you can expect them to have lots of games, exceptional customer support, and tons of bonuses. No casino can survive without giving bonuses, and Jazz Sports is a generous one in that.

While it started as a normal casino, its main popularity increased when it raised the betting odds. With more than 100 different outcomes in major events, every player has a good chance of winning the prize.

Holding the Curacao Government’s valid industry-standard license for e-gaming, Jazz Sports is a legal casino where you won’t see scams. On the other hand, it uses SSL certificates and 256-bit encryption security, ensuring that no hacker can enter the website. Since it won’t allow script programs to run in the background, it would ban a hacker from entering the website during the first game.

The interface of the Jazz Sports website is clean and modern, which is easy to navigate. The clearly placed layout and search functions help users easily find the game they want. Statistics are missing from the website, so finding which game gives the best odds or the game with the highest winning chances might get complicated.

Among its game collection, there are many 3D games for those who like high graphics games with some action. You can stick to poker or roulette if you like old classic games, but try some 3D RPG games for a change.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Jazz Sports

#9. BC - Recommended For Video Poker & Table Games

BC

Reasons to choose BC Casino:

Instant deposit and withdrawal

Mobile app for iOS and Android available

Based on Ethereum smart contracts

Great layout and colorful graphics

About BC Casino:

BC Casino arrived in 2017 to provide all hardcore gamblers with a platform offering challenging games, lucrative bonuses, and promotional offers. While it is banned in some countries, its popularity increases with each passing day. This is the only casino offering customer support via social media, which is much more active than the live chat on the website and email support.

This platform is open-source, which means you can make games for it and give them for moderation. However, your game must be provably fair so everyone has a chance of winning, and they can also check the fairness in the games.

You can play all the games on the website, desktop, or mobile. Since it has cross-platform support, you don’t have to worry about finding active tables that support mobile apps. Find any table or game you can join, place your bets and wait for the results. If you are not a fan of downloading a game, simply open the website on a browser and start playing.

The bonuses at BC Casino are divided into maximum, daily bonuses, and lucky prizes. While the rest require you to complete tasks, the lucky prize gives six random people a bonus every six hours. However, you must be in the dedicated chat room for players to get this lucky bonus. This brings us to their customer support which is active 24/7 via live chat for registered players. Alternatively, you can join the chat group of players for more help.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BC.Game

#10. BetFlip - Popular Online Casino With Multiple Slot Machine

BetFlip

Reasons to choose BetFlip:

Provably fair games

Secure website

2,100+ casino games

Live casino cash-back bonus

About BetFlip:

BetFlip arrived in 2019, being one of the mediocre online bitcoin casinos running in a handful of countries. However, after 2020 they broadened their approach as people started showing interest in online casinos, which led them to become the platform they are today.

Thanks to its gamer-friendly and innovative website design, it will catch your eye as soon as you arrive on that platform. With multiple deposit options and a minimum deposit of only $10, this online casino is suitable for experienced and new players.

Depending on your withdrawal method, the cash-out waiting period is between 15 minutes to five hours. However, the crypto cashout is instant with a meager fee. On the other hand, a crypto deposit will get you extra bonuses and access to exclusive games for more winnings.

The exclusive sports bonus is a huge positive point for all sports betters. You’ll get a 111% first deposit bonus that you must use within seven days. However, you cannot spend all the bonuses in one bet; the total amount of $1500 must be spent in five periods.

BetFlip doesn’t have a complicated KYC process, unlike many other bitcoin online casinos. It is not mandatory either, even for withdrawals. They use your crypto wallet to confirm your identity without needing document verification. If you think this might make this casino vulnerable to hackers and cheating, wait till you see how quickly they ban the hackers.

There is no need to worry about withdrawing your winnings in parts, as this casino offers a vast withdrawal limit on all methods. However, if you want to withdraw all your winnings, use your crypto wallet.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BetFlip

How to Play Bitcoin Casino Games Online

The rules of bitcoin casinos are not different from any other casino; you just get an extra payment and withdrawal method. You’ll need a bitcoin wallet to store your bitcoins that you can use to deposit on these online casinos. Moreover, with bitcoin deposits, you’ll get exclusive bonuses, and some casinos have exclusive games for bitcoin players.

You can connect your bitcoin wallet with the casino to deposit funds without authorization or manually enter the wallet address whenever you want funds. Since bitcoin wallets require a security key, if a new person accesses it, you can safely add it to the website without worrying about getting it hacked. This is the main reason why the cryptocurrency is the most recommended depositing method on such platforms.

What Are the Most Popular Bitcoin Casino Games?

Wild Spin: With the chance to win awesome prizes, this mesmerizing new game has become one of the best crypto casino games.

9 Dragon Kings: You’ll find 9 Dragon Kings on almost every bitcoin casino. It offers thrill and multiple chances to win a lot of cryptocurrencies, making this game a favorite among bitcoin gamblers.

Plinko: If you want a simple, addictive game with high winning chances, try Plinko. You can start winning a lucrative Bitcoin windfall with one victory after another.

Wild Cash: This game is easy to earn lots of bitcoins using simple spins. You can visit this game anytime on your favorite casino website, bet a small amount, and win huge.

Hot Triple Sevens: Match the sevens and hit the jackpot; it is this easy to win tons of bitcoins on this game.

How Bitcoin Casinos Are the Next Big Thing?

While bitcoin casinos are nothing special in terms of gaming and winnings, they can be the most secure bitcoin gambling platforms. The biggest problem people face while depositing money is using credit cards. Since credit card information has no security, if anyone gets their hands on it, they’ll use it as much as they want. Bitcoin wallets are quite impossible to crack; thus, you can share the information without security issues.

With changes in the industry, bitcoin casinos have to undergo changes and bring more cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin might be the most expensive cryptocurrency, but other currencies like Etherium are coming in hot. As long as bitcoin wallets are secure, people will prefer to use them on online platforms. Their popularity will drop drastically when their security is easy to breach, like credit cards.

Best Bitcoin Casino Bonus:

Free Spins:

The biggest advantage of bitcoin casinos is their free spins with each deposit. Some casinos offer up to 180, while others give you more than 300 free spins on your first bitcoin deposit.

Deposit Match Bonus:

You can get up to a 5 BTC deposit bonus on some platforms. However, you have to use that bonus within one month. Otherwise, they’ll expire, and you cannot withdraw them.

VIP Program:

You get closer to becoming a bitcoin casino VIP program with more bitcoin deposits. Once you are their VIP member, you’ll be open to exclusive bonuses and deals unavailable for everyone.

Blockchain Technology For Gambling

Not only blockchain technology makes things more secure, but it can also help track everything without altering. For example, if you have problems while depositing your money, customer support will ask for the transaction from your digital ledger. Since things are recorded, you can easily provide them with the proof they want.

On the other hand, every record in the digital ledger is anonymous, so gamblers won’t have to worry about leaving track of their transactions. If you gamble in countries where betting is banned, bitcoin transactions can save you as there is no way to track where the money is spent.

Hence, using bitcoin as your payment method is the safest way to gamble in online casinos in Singapore .

Bitcoin Casino Software Providers

While bitcoin technology is excellent, it would be a waste if there weren’t many games on the platforms. So, every bitcoin casino has multiple game providers to feature thousands of games so players can stay in the casino for a long time. Among the dozen of developers, here are the most famous ones.

Microgaming

Microgaming is one of the most famous game developers for casinos. They are like the McDonald's of online gaming, having their roots in almost every online gaming platform.

NetEnt

Founded in 1996 and has been providing an easy solution for online gaming, NetEnt has made its name among the top online bitcoin casinos no deposit bonus . You’ll see NetEnt in their gaming developers list regardless of which casino you open.

Betsoft

Betsoft is less top-tier than the above providers, but it has made its name by providing 3D games to bitcoin casinos.

Best Bitcoin Casino Strategy

The best way to start on any bitcoin casino is to bet low, so you can know how things work. Always bet with the money you win and the bonuses you get; try not to make extra deposits so you won’t lose your money. Also, read the rules thoroughly before playing any game.

Concluding On The Best Bitcoin Casinos For 2023

The future of crypto gambling will shift more toward cryptocurrencies as long as the crypto wallets are secure. We share ten of the best bitcoin casinos if you have some bitcoins and want to gamble with them. Remember to read the rules, start with low bets and quit gambling if you start feeling an addiction to it.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly. The casinos do not accept responsibility for any losses incurred while gambling on our site. It is the responsibility of the user to ensure that they are in compliance with their local laws regarding online gambling. Users under the age of 18 are not permitted to use this website. By using our website, you acknowledge and agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy."

It is important to note that online gambling laws and regulations vary by jurisdiction, so it's always a good idea to consult a legal expert before publishing a disclaimer to make sure it is compliant with local laws.

It is also important to include links to resources that can help individuals with gambling addiction such as contact information for help centres or hotlines, and links to responsible gambling organizations.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: