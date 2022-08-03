Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites with Crypto Casino Games In 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

Cryptocurrencies are changing the way we manage our money. All cryptocurrencies have some value, and people enjoy using them since they are simple to use and do not require a lot of personal and financial information.

Unlike traditional banking such as bank transfers and credit cards, you do not need to provide any personal information in order to deposit and play at the finest online Bitcoin casinos. Many casinos that we are going to review combine finance and current technology, and they are Bitcoin casinos that are safe and legitimate platforms that you can gamble on.

Top 5 Bitcoin Gambling and Casino Sites

mBit : Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Site On The Market 7Bit : Popular Crypto Casino and Slot Games Ignition : Fun Bitcoin Games for Online Gambling Bovada : Wide Variety of Gambling Games for Real Money BitStarz : Leading Crypto Gambling Site for Poker Games

#1. mBit : Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Site On The Market

mBit

Direx NV Casinos has been operating the mBit Casino in business since 2014. This parent firm owns and manages several popular casinos that you can find online, indicating that it has extensive experience in the industry.

It is governed and overseen by the government of Curacao. The platform attempts to protect you and all of its user's privacy by allowing you to gamble online completely anonymously. With its selection of games and slot machines that can be played using the most famous digital currency, BTC is at the forefront of the gaming revolution.

While many players may be skeptical about the legality and validity of this type of casino, mBit is fully authorized and licensed, just like any other legitimate gaming service available on the internet.

Furthermore, beginners to Bitcoin currently will be helped through the process with a variety of available information on their official website. Once you enter the mBit casino, you will be presented with various games. There are video slots, conventional slots, and feature slots to choose from.

Highlights

There are over 2,600 distinct game titles to pick from for all slot games, with all of the major slot genres accounted for. This is a fantastic selection of games, so you'll never be bored with it.

Red Tiger Gaming, Amatic, Play'N GO, and Betsoft are among the developers of these famous games. If you like, you may rapidly sort through the titles by the developer.

Each slot may also be played for free at first if you want to try them out by putting real money on the line.

There is also a good selection of other casino games that you can enjoy, including various variations of roulette and blackjack. If you want to try something a little bit different, you can simply play games such as Top Card Trumps and Three Card Rummy.

Also, if you want to experience real-life casino action, there is a live dealer available.

Baccarat and specialty casino games such as Sic Bo, as well as a wide choice of dice games, are also available.

The MTC races are one of the newest components that you can find on the mBit Casino site. They are races that last three hours and are held daily.

So, you can play casino games for three hours, and the top spot on the scoreboard will be awarded. Currently, 6 mBTC are distributed every three hours on various players.

You can enjoy many Bitcoin slot games by just using Windows, iOS, and Android smartphones to browse the website. Unfortunately, only the live dealer support is not accessible on the mobile app.

Additional Offerings

Most online casinos will use welcome bonuses to lure new customers to join the site. This is also true with the mBit Casino. This welcome bonus offer has a few different components.

A no deposit bonus is one of the most popular types. This means you will get a bonus just for signing up for an account, with no deposit necessary. This no deposit promotion entitles you to 50 free spins after registering up and verifying only your phone number.

Deposit bonuses are another popular approach for many casinos to reward their new players. So, you will receive a deposit bonus for each of your three first deposits at the mBit Casino.

Your first deposit will be matched 110% up to a maximum bonus of 1BTC, plus you will receive 250 free spins.

Your next deposit will be matched 50% up to a maximum bonus of 2.5 BTC.

Finally, your third and last deposit to your account will be matched at 75%, up to a maximum stake of 1.5 BTC.

Pros

Great selection of games

Completely safe

Curacao licensed online casino

10 BTC withdraw limit per month, 3 BTC per week

Great variety of bonuses

Supports more than 6 cryptocurrencies, including BTC

You can play live dealer games

Customer care live chat support is available 24/7

Cons

Medium-sized international casino

Live dealer game is not available on smartphone devices

#2. 7Bit : Popular Crypto Casino and Slot Games

7Bit

Direx N.V. and Direx Ltd. own and operate 7Bit Casino , founded in 2014. It is likewise controlled by Antillephone N.V. Wilhelminalaan 13, Willemstad, Curacao.

This Bitcoin gambling site has a fair approach, allowing gamers to verify the integrity of its random generation system. As a result, it is easy to determine whether the games are fair or not.

If your gaming account remains dormant for a period of 12 months with no action such as withdrawals. Bets or deposits have the right to close your account and withhold any funds in it.

Like any other website that we have reviewed in this article, this website has a new and streamlined layout with a modern aesthetic. It has a standard black backdrop with mostly white and gray writings. The design is vibrant and inviting.

Games load quickly, so you don't have to wait an eternity to get your preferred options.

Another plus is that you may go straight to your favorite game by using the search function on the top of the home page. Alternatively, you can click on the game category you want to play and choose from the list that will appear on the screen.

Highlights

The casino has a diverse selection of online games divided into four major categories. They are as follows: Slot, Jackpot, Live, and Table games.

The slot games appear to be the most played on this website, and it offers over 900 possibilities. Among the possibilities accessible in the category are: Monsters, Reels of Wealth, Booming Bananas, Fire lightning, and so on.

There are several classic table games. There are, however, no poker tables.

The tempting range of alternatives, on the other hand, includes a superb combination of classics and recent titles such as the following: Double Exposure: Blackjack MH, Scratchers, Automatic Roulette, American Roulette, and others.

There are numerous jackpot possibilities for players looking for the thrill of winning jackpots. The winners of these games may be chosen at random in others. You must complete the bonus round to win. Absolute Super Reels, Charms Crush, and A Night in Paris JP are among the available games on this website.

You can use Skrill, Visa, Mastercard, Ukash, Netteler Zimpler, Evrocet, Rapid Transfer, Alpha-Click, and many more payment options. You can pay both in cryptocurrencies and fiat money.

The minimum deposit that you can place is $10, or that is 0.005 BTC. And you can withdraw a maximum of $4000 bitcoins.

Additional Offerings

7Bit Casino, like most other online casinos that we have mentioned, has a welcome package that covers your first four deposits.

For your initial deposit, you will receive a 100% bonus equal to your deposit, up to a maximum bonus of $100 up to 1.5 BTC.

Your second deposit earns you up to a 50% bonus, up to a maximum of 1.25 BTC.

You will also be eligible for a 50 % incentive on your third deposit, with a bonus of $200 or 1.25 BTC.

Furthermore, on your fourth deposit, you will receive a bonus of 1 BTC.

You can get a weekend cashback of up to 70 BTC.

Also, you can play for free in case you want to sample the game. All you have to do is use the "demo" option.

You can collect comp points and join their VIP program and receive an additional bonus.

Pros

Many payment options

Flat and Cryptocurrency support

High-reputation

Fast payouts

Great customer care representatives

Excellent customer feedback

Cons

No-phone based customer care support

They charge a monthly fee

No poker tables offered

#3. Ignition : Fun Bitcoin Games for Online Gambling

Ignition Casino

Ignition is one of the most established and well-known Bitcoin casinos. It was started in 2013, several years after the Bitcoins were initially developed and a year before the extremely popular Bitstrarz, widely regarded as one of the largest and best in the business.

The sportsbook's management and service team, as well as their servers, are based in the Netherlands. Ignition's crew has a long background in the gambling industry, with managers and oddsmakers who have been in this field for more than a decade.

They provide two-factor authentication for additional security and keep most of their bitcoin cash in cold storage. The latter is the typical procedure at the majority of Bitcoin-based sportsbooks available. Aside from a full-service sportsbook, they also provide a Las Vegas-style casino and live dealer casino.

They are a Bitcoin online sportsbook and casino that accept deposits with no confirmation. This implies that the blockchain does not have to authenticate your transaction before your BTC is credited to your account. As a result, deposits are available almost instantly, if not in less than 5 minutes.

Highlights

Their betting software, as well as the design on their main website, are excellent. In addition, they feature the best mobile client of any Bitcoin sportsbook. It readily competes with some of the greatest mobile phones in the whole business.

Something great about this platform is that it can allow you to adjust how your odds are displayed.

In terms of primary market betting limitations, Ignition outperforms the rest of the Bitcoin betting world by a wide margin.

They provide excellent betting limits compared to many other sites, and their limits for the USA bettors are among the highest for the larger market.

The site is available in various common language options such as English, Korean, Chinese, Russian, and Turkish. This website is backed by an amazing and professional customer care team.

To acquire the assistance you need, you can contact their customer support team via Live Chat available on their website.

Additional Offerings

If you are a sports gambler and a registration bonus is important to you when choosing a sportsbook, Ignition has by far the largest selection of bonuses available.

They provide a 100% Match Bonus of up to 5.0 bitcoins to a new deposit. It is worth mentioning that the bonus rollover is massive 10x. That is obviously on the upper end of rollovers, making this far less lucrative.

Bettors, on the other hand, have 365 days to clear their deposit bonus.

The full bonus is awarded as you get more Ignition Loyalty Points 0.01 of the bonus is granted for every 800 points gained.

The bonus takes a long time to clear via their rewards system. However, it can be unlocked by placing bets on the sportsbook.

The loyalty points don't appear to serve any use other than clearing bonuses, which is a little bit disappointing but yet useful.

Pros

It covers more than 30 sports

Completely anonymous withdrawals and deposits

Welcome bonus

Zero-margin promotions

Live chat support 24/7

Highly rated customer care support

Cons

Not very sharp odds

Sportsbook bonuses are released in increments

#4. Bovada : Wide Variety of Gambling Games for Real Money

Bovada

Bovada is one of the more prominent sites in the industry. From the time you deposit to the time you payout, this online casino is entirely dedicated to being played in BTC only. All of your games will be done in BTC as well, so you will never need to enter any sensitive personal information to pay.

When you combine it with a strong assortment of games, you have a really solid alternative in this expanding sector of online gambling . Bovada became a popular cryptocurrency online casino in 2021, with over 150 gaming options such as live casinos.

Live poker rooms, sports betting, and over 20+ casino games. Also, they have a vast collection of live dealer games from providers such as Live Texas Hold 'em Poker, Evolution Gaming, Dragon Tiger, and Live casino hold 'em.

The look of their website is inviting from the minute you log on. It has a slick and stylish style and provides a high-quality feeling.

The primary contents of their website are all divided into categories. These contain the main gaming categories, top-played games, and many special offers.

Highlights

Bovada offers you a variety of online gambling games such as Video slots, 3D slots, Jackpots, Blackjack. Roulette, Classic Slots, Video Poker, and many more.

Some of the slots offered are Lucky Seven, Belissimo, Cash Claims, and Roman Riches, among many others. They offer table games such as Zoom Roulette, European Roulette, American, and European Blackjack. If you are interested in live games, you can play Live roulette, Live dice, Live dragon tiger, and many more famous games.

Payout times vary based on the amount. You can acquire funds almost instantly for modest sums depending on the speed of validation on the blockchain in question.

Bovada offers full gaming features on both mobile and PC devices, including MAC, Windows, iOS, and Android. There is no need to download an app to log in.

This site supports the Russian and English languages.

The site demonstrates a strong dedication to making safety a key issue. To begin with, they are a fully licensed corporation under Curacao laws.

They also use extensive encryption mechanisms throughout their website. This ensures that all personal information and conversations on the online casino page are completely private and secure.

Additional Offerings

Once you sign up for the online casino for the first time, you will receive a 5 BTC welcome bonus as well as additional 250 spins. There are also 25 no-deposit free spins available.

Get $3000 as a bonus in the casino for sign up.

Pros

A variety of cryptocurrencies are accepted

Live chat customer service

Variety of top-tier games

Fast withdrawals

Intuitive user interface

Simple sign up process

Cons

No phone customer care support

It does not support fiat currencies

It may take a few days for larger withdrawals

10% large winning payout

#5. BitStarz : Leading Crypto Gambling Site for Poker Games

bitStarz

Direx N.V. Casinos owns BitStarz , and it has been in operation since 2019. This parent firm manages many other traditional online casinos, so it is no stranger to the industry.

BitStarz Casino focuses on becoming an online casino that caters to gamers that wish to utilize cryptocurrency as their preferred payment option and gamble anonymously online. The casino portfolio is adequately stocked with games from the industry’s top developers.

This Casino is regulated by the Government of Curacao and is constantly searching for ways to improve its service and push it to the next level.

As long as you have internet connectivity, any device will do, as most casinos support both iOS and Android, as well as Windows and Mac OS. What we enjoy about this website is that you can download the software and start playing right away after opening an account without having to wait for verification or needing to deposit your money ahead of time.

BitStarz Casino’s major focus is its online casino offering. There is a huge variety of slot titles to choose from. On this website, hundreds of different prominent developers have contributed titles. Play’n GO, NetEnt, Microgaming, iSoftBet, and Pragmatic Play are among these developers.

Highlights

You may rapidly sort the games based on the developer, date, and popularity. You can also use the search bar to easily find a specific title.

There are over 3000 titles to choose from, ranging from classic-style slots to newer ultra-modern slots. If you like, you can play all of the games for free, or you can put money on the line.

While BitStraz's major concentration is on slots, there are also popular table games available. For blackjack enthusiasts, there are over a dozen different versions to choose from, including Multi-hand Blackjack and Single Deck Blackjack.

There are over a dozen distinct roulette varieties, with Automatic Roulette being a popular choice among players. Popular casino games such as casino poker, baccarat, and craps are well presented.

There is also a good assortment of progressive jackpot slots. Some of these have seven-figure jackpots.

You can also play casual games like Minesweeper, Heads and Tails, scratch cards, and virtual racing.

If you use cryptocurrencies to play games at this casino, there are games that are particular to a given coin, such as LiteCoin and Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin Casino BitStrax also has a live dealer option. This allows you to immerse yourself in a live dealer experience, giving you the impression that you are seated at the table in person, interacting with the players and the dealer.

Additional Offerings

Other types of offerings are available at the BitStarz casino. There are frequent tournaments in which you can win Bitcoin and free spins.

Every time you put a bet on a casino game, you will earn points that will be applied to your account. A fixed number of awards are set aside for the top finishers at the end of each tournament’s time frame.

There is also a quest challenge on the BitStarz Casino that requires you to play specific games and complete various challenges in order to gain benefits such as free spins and cashback.

If you are registering for the first time at BitStarz Casino, you may take advantage of a generous welcome package.

When it comes time to make your initial deposit, whether in fiat money or cryptocurrency, it will be matched 100 percent, up to a maximum bonus of 0.1 bitcoin.

The next deposit will be matched 50% up to a maximum bonus of 0.1 bitcoin, and your last deposit will be matched 50% up to a maximum bonus of 0.1 bitcoin as well.

You must make a minimum deposit of 0.003 bitcoins in order to activate these deposit bonuses. The bonus will be deposited into your account as soon as you make this deposit.

Pros

One of the best online casinos

Highly rated casino

Curacao’s licensed

Lots of excellent bonus

High-quality games

Great customer support service

Cons

It has fewer deposit limits

Guide to Pick the Best Crypto Gambling Sites

Importance of the review

Bitcoin casino reviews are important because they can provide all casino players and all newbies with important information that they need to know in order to have the greatest online gaming experience possible. All information about all BTC casinos found in a review, whether simple or technical, can assist players, including deciding which casinos are ideal.

Select the best online casino

When you are looking for a new online casino to play at, a new game to test, or a platform to join, you always look for current casino reviews from which you can learn and stay up to date. These Bitcoin operators, whether sports betting sites, casinos, poker networks, or anything else, are important for each player.

Privacy

You need to be certain that no third party will have access to your personal and financial information if you use Bitcoin or other cryptos. Furthermore, because BTC transactions require the keys from your BTC wallet, you don't need to disclose your information in the first place.

Easy and quick transactions

One drawback with internet casinos is that payout might be lengthy. This is especially true for cheque or bank transfer cashouts, which typically take five to ten years. However, if you use BTC, you will receive your money immediately. Please expect to receive your requested amount within minutes after requesting it.

Use highly-rated online Bitcoin gambling casinos

Bitcoin casinos are worthy as long as you have gained enough trust in their software. As long as the website provides a clear indication that they want to provide a great experience to all players, we can say that it is actually excellent for use.

Restrictions

Before you decide whether a casino is worthy of your participation, you must first determine whether you can access the website or register an account. Some gambling sites do not allow players from specific countries to create an account, and some software does not allow their games to be accessed from specific areas.

Meanwhile, some casinos do not state that you cannot open an account. This means you must determine whether or not your country enables you to play casino games for real money.

Background

Doing a simple background check on a Bitcoin gambling site may be a time-consuming task, but it will save you from aggravation if the casino fails to match your expectations. Look into the casino's operator's background since a credible operator indicates a trustworthy website.

Meanwhile, you may obtain player comments by scrolling through the casino's reviews. These remarks are especially useful because they are based on the first-hand experience of many gamers who register for an account and the online casino that you are interested in. If you see that the majority of the comments are unfavorable, this is a hint that the casino should be avoided.

Banking options

If an online casino offers different payment methods, such as Mastercard and Visa, as well as e-wallets like Nettler and Skrill, you will know that the casino cares about your convenience. Even better, a casino needs to allow you to select a currency you want to use. The most common currencies are BTC, EUR, and USD. However, many online casinos accept payment in other currencies to save conversion expenses.

Aside from the financial methods and currencies supported, you should consider the timeframe in which the casino processes your transactions. You want to start gambling and withdrawing your money as soon as possible, so look for online casinos with faster processing speeds. Transactions for Bitcoin payments should be instant. E-wallet and credit card transactions should be completed in no more than 48 hours.

How We Made the List of the Bitcoin Casino Sites

The first impression

First impressions are crucial. As a result, the first step in reviewing casinos is to make a general observation. We examine the website and its appearance, as well as the list of suppliers, payment options, and the range of games available at the online casino.

The reviews are based on customer comments and customer service calls merely to make sure there was someone on the other end who was serious. Also, we have gone over thousands of customer comments to get a full picture of the online casinos.

Creating an anonymous user account

The next step is to create a player account and use various strategies to keep it anonymous. We don't want the casino to know who owns this account. Therefore we use alternate information and a VPN provider. Following registration, we examine and evaluate the registration email we received from the reviewed casino. Also, we use the same date and month of birth.

Waiting for bonuses and promotional materials to arrive

Typically, the following step is to make a deposit. We wait for 5 days before doing so since we want to receive emails and promos from the casino we are receiving. We are interested in how they treat new players who have not yet made their first deposit. These methods of communication are also used to offer information for the BTC casino rating that we provide.

First Deposit

Because many players are looking for the best casino bonuses, most online casino evaluations leave out this important information. The fascinating portion began here. This is where the casinos either win or lose based on the manner they provide the bonuses.

Great variety of online casino games

A great casino library is a must-have for all online Bitcoin gambling sites. After all, what many players are looking for is a good selection of casino games. This means that while a library with thousands of games is desirable, a library with a diverse selection of games drawn from the main casino game providers is even better.

Play online casino games

The best part comes after we have finished reviewing the perk–playing the actual games. Unlike other BTC casino players, who are only interested in a few games, we are interested in playing a variety of games from all available suppliers. Bitcoin Slots, Dice, Lice Dealers, Table games, Esports, and other games are available at all of our received casinos.

By the way, if the casino provides more games such as the ones mentioned above, as well as Poker and many other games, the casino will receive a higher score for the worth of its material provided to the public.

Mobile device availability

Thanks to advanced technology, almost anything can now be done using a smartphone or tablet device. The same can be true for all online casinos, which must be suited for mobile use. If the online casinos perform well on Mac and PC, they should cooperate well on iOS and Android devices. Mobile Bitcoin casinos always have an advantage over non-mobile Bitcoin casinos.

Request free spins

The goal is to request Bitcoin Free Spins and observe what happens. We know that only new players are given free spins with no deposit required. As well as to VIP players and in some circumstances as a game bonus. We can learn a lot about the online casino from how the customer representative handles this request.

Withdrawals

As you are surely aware, withdrawals and processing are the most sensitive issue among many online casino players and the most frequently debated topic in all forums. We compare how that amount compares to the entire balance, as well as the time of the day or day of the week.

Check forums, notes, customer reviews, and licenses

We double-check the website to acquire additional notes after completing the registration, depositing, playing certain games, and withdrawing. Also, we check for some additional features in all of the reputable companies. Also, we double-checked with customer care if the licenses were legitimate and active.

Maintain a safe and secure gaming environment

It is critical for all online casinos and sports betting sites to establish and maintain a good reputation in the online gaming sector to acquire the trust of the players. This means that casinos should be allowed to operate with only a few player complaints.

While this is a difficult endeavor, the casino must ensure that they are proactive in addressing questions and offering valuable and timely support to their player's issuers. Casinos that can demonstrate their trustworthiness are those that can provide a safe and secure environment.

Provide fantastic promotions and bonuses

Offering a few bonuses and promotions is no longer sufficient. Players sell out appealing offers, particularly deposit bonuses. These should also be a welcome bonus to provide all new players with numerous reasons to remain and play.

In addition, because many players enjoy playing slots with Bitcoin, the casinos should provide a large number of free spins. Reload bonuses and cashback are among the excellent offerings, as is an interesting VIP bonus program.

FAQs About Crypto Gambling Games for Betting

Are there any restrictions on Bitcoin cryptocurrency gambling?

Well, online gambling is illegal in many countries, so your bank may not allow you to do transactions on such websites. This is where cryptocurrency-based gambling sites come in. No one can block gambling sites from accepting cryptocurrency transactions because they are decentralized.

Do Bitcoin gambling online sites charge fees for cryptocurrency banking?

This issue is complicated because collecting fees on different payment methods are up to the casino’s policy. However, the majority of the casinos, such as those that we have mentioned above, do not charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals made using Bitcoin.

Can I cash out my winnings?

Gaming sites that take Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies as deposits frequently allow you to cash out your money in the same currencies. However, this is not always the case because specific venues only accept Bitcoin deposits. In this situation, the platforms will have different methods available for you to pick from.

What is a Bitcoin bonus?

Bitcoin bonus is granted by crypto gambling hubs, with the only request being that gamblers deposit using cryptos to receive them.

Most online casinos give gamblers the option of choosing between a conventional bonus and a cryptocurrency bonus. However, the crypto bonus is the most requested, at least at all of the above-mentioned online casinos.

Concluding on Online Gambling Sites and Crypto Casinos

Many online casinos have developed in the past recent years, increasing the popularity of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. These new online sites have undoubtedly pushed the boundaries of innovation, resulting in a completely new online gaming experience that you may enjoy.