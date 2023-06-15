Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites Ranked by Crypto Roulette Games, Promos, and More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Hello there, kind internet traveler. Are you looking for the best crypto roulette sites online? What a remarkable coincidence! It just so happens we have 11 of them for you to look at.

We've been playing at crypto casinos for years now and have decided to share our knowledge with you.

After all, there's nothing worse than registering at a lousy BTC roulette game site that offers poor functionality, bad bonuses, or even worse - shady banking tools.

We've crowned 7Bit as the top crypto roulette site around right now, but there's plenty more where that came from.

Ready to check out the other top Bitcoin roulette sites available? Let's go.

Best Crypto Roulette Sites

7Bit: Best overall

Bitstarz: Best welcome bonus

mBit Casino: Best variety of BTC roulette games

Bovada: Best bonuses

Ignition: Best for live roulette

Cloudbet: Best range of accepted cryptos

Cafe Casino: Top pick for mobile

BetOnline: Best user experience

1. 7Bit - Best Crypto Roulette Site Overall

Pros:

16+ roulette variants

1,200+ games from two dozen game studios

5 BTC welcome package

8 cryptocurrencies accepted

Fun design

Cons:

Lacks customer support over the phone

7Bit gets the crown for today - with over a dozen roulette variants, a 5 BTC welcome package, and being fully crypto-oriented… It just checks all the right boxes.

Game Library 5/5

7Bit offers a catalog of 1,200+ games from 23 game providers. Slots are the main focus here as usual and include titles like Platinum Lightning Deluxe and Book Of Cats.

But the roulette selection is top-notch too.

You can play 16 crypto roulette variants here, and they range from the traditional European roulette games to provably fair Aviator and mini roulette.

Note that live dealer games aren’t available in some countries. If you’re looking to play live roulette, check out Bovada or Ignition.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.8/5

The welcome package at 7Bit is hard to beat.

You can score up to 5 BTC with the first four deposits - not to mention you can also get 77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe.

Every Monday, the site offers a 25% reload bonus, as well as a 20% cashback promo for your weekend losses.

All in all, even the best crypto casino sites struggle to match the quality of these promotions.

Design and Functionality 4.7/5

7Bit’s '80s-inspired design is eye-catching and clutter-free.

And the best part is that the entire casino is optimized for mobile gaming. You don't need to log in via a dedicated app; the site works flawlessly on all Android/iOS devices.

We appreciated that live chat and email support are available 24/7. However, for some reason, the site does not offer customer support over the phone.

Banking Tools 4.8/5

7Bit Casino accepts eight crypto currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

All deposits are processed in the blink of an eye and free of charge as long as you fund your account with 0.0003 BTC.

When it comes to withdrawals, players can cash out 0.0005 BTC or more without any additional fees. We value the fact that no KYC is required for crypto payments - something you don't see often nowadays.

Click here to claim up to 5 BTC at 7Bit and play crypto roulette

2. Bitstarz - Best Crypto Roulette Site for European Roulette

Pros:

Exclusive Bitcoin titles

3000+ games

Award-winning casino

8 roulette variants

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app

Bitstarz offers the best welcome bonus in the industry combined with multiple roulette variants in the catalog.

Game Library 5/5

Amongst Bitstarz's staggering total of over 3,000 casino games, you will find a total of eight different roulette variants, including the classics like European Roulette and American.

The lesser-known titles such as Lucky x500 and Golden Chip Roulette add an exotic twist if you're looking for one.

Golden Chip Roulette offers players the chance to multiply their winnings past the conventional totals of x35 to x37. The multiplier can boost payouts from 10x, 25x, 50x, 75x, 100x, 250x, and 500x.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.8/5

Bitstarz 'welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC in total is more than generous. However, only 5% of your roulette bets count towards the wagering requirement, so they didn’t get a perfect score here. In layman's terms, this means it'll be extremely difficult to cash out a bonus by just playing roulette.

If you're looking to cut and run, you might be better off combining some of your bonus funds with the online slots on offer. Otherwise, perhaps it is best just to use your bonus balance as a way to explore the casino.

There is one fantastic promotion currently available you may want to get in on. Not for the first time, Bitstarz is giving away a free Tesla. You're given one raffle ticket/entry per every $100 wagered in crypto. That goes for any game, too, so get spinning those roulette wheels!

Design and Functionality 4.4/5

Bitstarz is one of the better-looking casinos around. It's not only designed well for the strength of navigation and user experience, but the simplistic dark blue aesthetics manage to look sleek and modern, as opposed to dull and dated.

Banking Tools 4.3/5

Bitstarz is a crypto-only casino, which means it accepts a variety of cryptos. However, this depends on your location and may change.

Payment Methods:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Dogecoin

Tether

Litecoin

Register now at Bistarz to play Bitcoin roulette and redeem your 5BTC welcome bonus.

3. mBit Casino - Best Variety of Bitcoin Roulette Games

Pros:

Three separate BTC deposit bonuses

1,000+ games

Top mobile compatibility

Over 10 roulette variants

Cons:

Live roulette not available in some countries

mBit follows closely at number two with exclusive Bitcoin titles and more than ten roulette variations to choose from.

Game Library 4.9/5

There are over ten different types of roulette for you to play at mBit.

All the usual suspects are here, including European roulette and American roulette, but players can also enjoy the inclusion of niche titles like Lucky Roulette x500 and Zoom Roulette.

Zoom Roulette enacts the 'la partage' rule, which gives you half your stake back if the chips land on the green zero segment. This is sometimes also known as the 'Hamburg variant.'

Lucky Roulette x500 features a bonus segment that boosts your winnings by up to x500, resulting in potentially more lucrative payouts.

Elsewhere, mBit has over 1000 games to choose from, so if you ever want a break from roulette, you can be sure to find something else to give your time and attention to.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.6/5

You can find nine bonuses/promotions to choose from at mBit, including a welcome package that includes 300 free spins on eligible slot games, plus 5 BTC.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to use any bonus funds on roulette or other table games, per mBit's terms and conditions.

If you did want to utilize the bonus, you could do so for eligible slot games and other specific titles on the website. We recommend contacting mBit's live chat support for further details.

Design and Functionality 4.7/5

mBit's overall design is undoubtedly one of the best around for online casinos. All games, including roulette, are organized into their own separate categories, which are easy to locate and browse.

We also enjoyed mBit's Mr.Bitty mascot. More online casinos should have mascots, even if they do appear to be strange x-dimension versions of PacMan.

Banking Tools 4.7/5

mBit offers identical payment and withdrawal methods, which is not typical for online casinos. The variety of tools available is decent and represents a good choice for crypto users.

Payment Methods:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ripple

Dogecoin

Tether

To claim up to 5 BTC in bonuses and 300 free spins, register now at mBit Casino.

4. Bovada - Best Bonuses of any Bitcoin Roulette Site

Pros:

Six roulette variants

Long established reputation

One of the best Bitcoin casinos with a sportsbook

Low wagering requirements

Cons:

Smaller game library than some other sites

Boasting over 10 years in the industry and an excellent sportsbook to boot, Bovada makes our list at number three.

Game Library 4.2/5

The first thing you'll notice about Bovada is it has its own sportsbook section, which is ideal if you want to take a break from spinning the wheel to place some sports wagers.

Otherwise, the casino library itself isn't as strong as Bitstarz, or even mBit. There are only 199 casino games to choose from at the time of writing, which is far cry from the thousands available elsewhere.

There are six roulette variants available here though, including an off-brand simplification of the roulette wheel itself, called 'Lucky Wheel'.

If you're really searching for a lot easier roulette experience, then this is it, with only 10 betting segments to place your chips on.

Bonuses and Promotions 5/5

Bovada's $3,000 casino bonus is boosted all the way to $3,750 when you use Bitcoin instead of fiat currency to make the deposit. The wagering requirements of 25x are relatively low for the industry, but roulette play only contributes 5% towards the playthrough.

Once again, you'll need to make use of the other casino games at Bovada to have a chance of cashing the bonus out. Luckily, there is a decent selection of slots available.

Design and Functionality 4.3/5

Bovada's design is sleek and simplistic, with its most major offence being the fact it’s a little boring. Otherwise, you can count on the website to function correctly with few loading errors, and a casino library that's easy to browse and find what you're looking for.

Banking Tools 4.4/5

Deposit Methods:

MatchPay

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Voucher

Bitcoin Cash

Zelle

Visa/MasterCard/AMEX

Withdrawal Methods:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin SV

Litecoin

Ethereum

Check by Courier

Vouchers

As far as cryptocurrency goes, the methods available are lacking here at Bovada, unfortunately. We'd expect there to be some expansion in the near future towards a wider variety of altcoins for crypto users to take advantage of.

Register at Bovada now to redeem your $3,750 Bitcoin bonus.

5. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Roulette Site for Live Crypto Roulette

Pros:

Special crypto promotions

Live roulette games with high limits

One of the best online poker sites

Cons:

No e-wallet banking tools

Ignition takes the number four spot with its excellent live roulette selection and special crypto promotion boosts.

Game Library 4.1/5

Similar to Bovada, Ignition's casino is somewhat of a secondary focus for the brand. Except this time it's not a sportsbook that's the focus, but a poker room.

As far as its casino library is concerned, it is also a lot smaller than some of its competitors here, and there are no unique or less common roulette variations to speak of.

However, Ignition does have an excellent live dealer section that features four different roulette titles with high limits.

So, if you're looking for a more interactive experience with high payouts, Ignition is well worth your time.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.4/5

Ignition's welcome bonus is boosted to $3,000 with a cryptocurrency deposit. Half is eligible for casino play, and half is for poker.

As per most other competitors, roulette play only contributes 5% to the playthrough requirement needed to cash out the bonus.

Our advice is to combine your roulette action with some poker if you're looking for an optimal way to use the promotion.

Design and Functionality 4.2/5

Ignition has had historic complaints about the software, particularly in its poker component. However, they have updated their back end since then and have had no complaints since.

We found the website overall to be smooth and reliable, and despite the aesthetics being relatively bland, still really love that extremely cool dice on fire logo.

Banking Tools 4/5

Deposit Methods:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Voucher

Visa/MasterCard/AMEX

Zelle

Litecoin

Ethereum

Withdrawal Methods:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Wire Transfer

Check By Courier

Ignition offers a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat options for those of you who want to use both cash and cryptos to play online roulette.

Claim your dual welcome bonus of $3,000 by signing up at Ignition today.

6. Cloudbet - Best Variety of Accepted Cryptos of any Bitcoin Roulette Site

Pros:

Unlimited withdrawals

5 BTC welcome bonus

4 roulette variants

Live Bitcoin roulette

Sports betting on the side

15 cryptos are accepted

Cons:

You might need a VPN to use the site

If you want to use more than just Bitcoin in your online roulette gameplay, check out Cloudbet.

Online since 2013, this online casino welcomes you aboard with up to 5 BTC in sign-up bonuses.

Game Library 4.2/5

Cloudbet has a decent selection of casino games, with four variants of roulette and live Bitcoin roulette.

You’ll also find plenty of slots and baccarat options available. On the sports betting side, you can place wagers on all the major sporting events.

The platform hosts about 2 dozen software providers, including industry leaders like Microgaming, BetSoft, Spinomenal, Play N' Go, and more. The exact games available to you, of course, will depend on your location.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.4/5

Cloudbet has a generous 5 BTC welcome bonus.

Plus, if you’re already part of the site and have made at least one deposit within the past 90 days, you can claim a weekly reload bonus.

The match rate for the welcome promo is 100%. The platform updates its catalog regularly and we highly recommend refreshing the promos page for the latest deals (or revisit this page - we do our best to keep it fresh and up-to-date, especially when it comes to bonuses).

Design and Functionality 4.1/5

Cloudbet offers a straightforward interface, with easy navigation and quick ways to switch between the different sections.

Plus, the design is aesthetically pleasing and modern. The betting slip is also easy to use and navigate.

The page loading times are average, with minor complaints about the site performing slower than top-level competitors like Bitstarz.

The customer support team, however, is excellent. We tested the 24/7 live chat and got a response in less than one minute.

Banking Tools 5/5

Cloudbet has the best variety of crypto payment options we’ve seen across all casinos.

You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash here alongside many less popular altcoins. The minimum deposit is 0.0003 BTC.

The withdrawal limits are unlimited, and payout speed depends on the network’s traffic. But you can expect to get your hands on the winnings in 1-12 hours.

Click here to visit Cloudbet and claim up to 5 BTC in welcome bonuses

7. Cafe Casino - Best Bitcoin Online Roulette Site for Mobile Users

Pros:

Extra perks for crypto users

Superior mobile platform

$2,500 welcome bonus

Cons:

Not many specialty games

Last but not least in our top 5 is Cafe Casino, a great online Bitcoin casino that allows you to play BTC roulette on the go wherever and whenever you want.

Game Library 4/5

Cafe Casino's library is small but still features a good variety of games. As far as its roulette offerings go, there are classic variations to choose from as well as two live casino options. They are American, European, and then the classic variant of each.

We recommend Cafe Casino for those of you who wish to play roulette on the go via your mobile. Their exceptional portable platform makes roulette more accessible and easier than ever.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

The $2,500 welcome bonus at Cafe Casino is subject to wagering requirements, and roulette play contributes - you guessed it - 5% towards the overall requirements.

If you're willing to play other games here, Cafe Casino does cater well to crypto users with a number of enhanced perks and promotions. Just remember, you won't be able to cash bonuses out by simply playing roulette.

Design and Functionality 4/5

Cafe Casino functions well enough and we had no issues finding the games we wanted, especially with the inclusion of a search bar.

We were somewhat underwhelmed by the overall look, with no clear theme and a strange selection of colors. Unfortunately, the style came across as dated and severely in need of a little TLC from the graphics team.

That said, we’re happy to say that all roulette games run smoothly in Cafe’s mobile casino (both iOS and Android).

Banking Tools: 4.6/5

Deposit Methods:

Credit Card

VISA Gift Cards (Selected)

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum

Withdrawal Methods:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin SV

Litecoin

Ethereum

Bank Wire

Check by Courier

The three main coins available for both deposit and withdrawal are probably the most popular coins in all of cryptocurrency. (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin).

Click here to get started at Cafe Casino

Runners-up:

How Did We Choose the Best Sites to Play Bitcoin Roulette Online

Game Library:

It almost goes without saying that first and foremost, we're looking for a library that has roulette in it. The more variants, the better.

We'll also examine the rest of the casino games available. A wide variety is welcome, especially if you're ever feeling a little bored of roulette and want to try out something else.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Many online casinos use bonuses and promotions to set themselves apart from the competition. We take a look at the fine print and see which of them are worth your while.

Buried in the terms and conditions will be stuff like wagering requirements and bonus contribution charts. We'll try our best to demystify the jargon and explain whether using a bonus makes sense for you.

Design and Functionality:

Good design can set a casino apart, both aesthetically and functionally. Browsing an online casino should always be a relatively simple and intuitive experience. If it's taking too long to find specific games as well as load and play them - then that's a problem.

On top of that, we'll make no apologies for making websites look bad. We know this is a borderline subjective take, but there are plenty of occasions where a fresh lick of paint could do the casino wonders.

Banking Tools:

Obviously, the most important banking tools on offer here are the ones of a cryptocurrency variety. We'll give extra points for a broader range of coins available to use as both deposit and withdrawal methods.

Casinos will be penalized for having a sparse selection of crypto to choose from. We want to see more than just your run-of-the-mill Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Suggested Reading: New online casinos

Guide to Playing Crypto Roulette

Can you win Bitcoin playing roulette online?

Yes. Each website featured in this article pays out in various forms of cryptocurrency, Including but not limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Which types of crypto can I use to play roulette?

As cryptocurrency has grown over the years, more and more coins have spawned into a busy market. The type of crypto you can use depends heavily on the casino you are playing at, but here's a list of examples you may come across:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Litecoin

DogeCoin

If you’re looking for a Bitcoin roulette site that accepts most cryptos, check out Cloudbet.

What types of BTC roulette variants can I play using crypto?

Here's a list of common roulette variations you'll encounter while playing online. Please note, this isn't intended to be exhaustive.

European Roulette - this is the most popular version and the variant you will most likely be playing at the best online casinos. It contains thirty-six regular numbers split into sets of twelve with a single green zero segment. Most people choose European roulette as it represents the best odds value.

French Roulette - when betting on French roulette tables, you are given a significant advantage over other variants, depending on the rules in place. Some French roulette types use 'la partage,' which means if you hit a green zero but have made a 50/50 bet on red, black, odds, or even you'll be given half your chips back. The other rule, 'en prison', locks your chips in place, and you are given another free spin. If you win, you get your chips back. If not, time to chalk up the L and move on.

American Roulette - there are two distinct differences in your average American roulette wheel; one of them is meaningless, the other is quite significant. The first essentially meaningless difference is that American roulette has a different number order than its counterparts. The other more significant distinction is an extra green zero segment, which makes your odds of winning materially worse.

Live Roulette - this may also be referred to as live dealer Bitcoin roulette or simply as live dealer roulette games. As the name suggests, this is when you play online roulette with a live dealer in a remote location.

Multi Wheel Roulette - as the name suggests, Multi Wheel roulette is a roulette game that involves multiple wheels, sometimes up to eight at one time. The game follows the conventional European roulette wheel rules, but you're staking eight times your usual amount of chips. There's a great potential for big wins here, but it's not recommended if you're new to playing roulette.

What's the best Bitcoin roulette strategy?

There is no definitive 'best' strategy for roulette. Like most forms of gambling, roulette is a game of luck over skill. We advise against using a strategy as it can detract from the element of fun.

However, The Martingale System is considered the most popular strategy if you did want to decide to utilize one. The premise is simple, every time you lose you increase your stake on the next round of bets - by law of averages by the time you hit a win and are paid out you'll have won the money you have lost and then some.

Again, this is not something we recommend using. You still have the house edge to contend with, and a win is never guaranteed. Using a strategy like this could mean burning through your balance in minutes.

Can I use crypto bonuses to play roulette?

The short answer to this question is yes. The long answer is yes but with certain caveats. There will be wagering requirements attached to bonuses as well as contribution percentages that apply to wagering.

Confused? We don't blame you.

We'll try our best to simplify it as best as possible. You can use bonuses on roulette games, but they'll only contribute a certain percentage towards the wagering requirements depending on the casino you use.

It's not as simple as using bonus funds on a roulette game and cashing out what you win. Unfortunately, terms and conditions apply. So, while you can certainly play roulette online using bonus funds, your winnings may be restricted.

How do you know which are the best Bitcoin roulette sites?

You can be confident in the fact we've spent a lot of time gambling online over the years, and that includes playing a ton of roulette.

We've backed up our first-hand experience with a number of benchmarks that each online roulette site is evaluated against.

The result is the list you see in this article, with Bitstarz being the best overall option.

Why use cryptocurrency over regular fiat currency to play online roulette?

There are lots of reasons bettors prefer to use cryptocurrency over fiat currency. Some players prefer the privacy it affords. Others enjoy the ease of use and efficiency in terms of moving funds around compared to regular currency.

One clear advantage is usually in terms of withdrawal times. You can find some coins that are available back in your wallet within minutes. This is compared to fiat currency withdrawal methods which, at their worst, can take up to a week or two to process.

Can I play Bitcoin roulette games on my smartphone?

Yes.

All the casinos featured on this list have either a dedicated real money casino app for your smartphone or a mobile-optimized version that can play roulette on the go. There might be a discrepancy in titles available. This is dependent on the casino in question. We recommend Cafe Casino for mobile roulette.

Let’s Compare the Top 7 Crypto Roulette Sites

Here's a quick refresh of our top 7 Bitcoin roulette casinos and their stand-out attributes.

7Bit: For the best all-around crypto roulette experience, look no further than this casino. Packed with over 15 roulette variants and a 5 BTC welcome bonus, this online casino is super hot right now. Overall score: 99%

Bitstarz: Boasting exclusive crypto titles and eight roulette variants, Bitstarz should be high on your list of casinos to visit if you're looking to spin that big wheel. The 5 BTC welcome bonus is out of this world. Overall score: 98%

mBit Casino: With over ten variants to choose from and a decent variety of crypto coins to use as banking methods, this Bitcoin roulette casino is our runner-up for today. Overall score: 95%

Bovada: With a sportsbook available to break up the roulette wheel play, Bovada's a great option for roulette and sports fans who are eager to try a bit of both. Overall score: 93%

Ignition: If you're partial to a few hands of poker as well as playing some roulette, Ignition should be high on your list of Bitcoin roulette sites to play at. Overall score: 91%

Cafe Casino: Do you prefer your roulette action to be more flexible and on the go? You can't go wrong with Cafe Casino's elite mobile platform. Overall score: 90%

Cloudbet: If you want to use more than just Bitcoin, and still claim up to 5 BTC in welcome bonuses, Cloudbet is our top pick for payment variety. Overall score: 89%

How to Play Crypto Roulette

Step 1 - Register at 7Bit Casino

Log on to 7Bit using this link and start the registration process

Fill in your details, including your email

Wait for the validation link to arrive

Step 2 - Check your Email

Check your inbox for the validation link

If it's not there, check your spam box

Click the validation link to complete the process

Step 3 - Deposit and Play Bitcoin Roulette

Deposit using your chosen payment method

Use the bonus if applicable

Start playing and have fun!

Have Fun Playing the Best Bitcoin & Crypto Roulette Games!

We hope this handy guide has helped you find the best crypto roulette sites available online.

Using our comprehensive methodology and first-hand experience, we've crowned 7Bit as the premier destination for online Bitcoin roulette.

But, even if you didn't take to our top choice of 7Bit, there are enough brilliant casinos here to make sure there's a website for everybody.

Just remember the golden rules - have fun and gamble responsibly.

