Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Best Brain Supplements In 2023 At A Glance:

Vyvamind - best overall, made by the reputable manufacturer. Light and exceptionally effective formula at the same time. Beneficial for all the key areas of brain health; from memory, focus improvement, to stress and anxiety reduction. Nooceptin - highly effective just like Vyvamind; completely natural formula with each ingredient in clinical doses. The only issue is that you get less servings for almost the same price as Vyvamind. Nooceptin costs $69.00 for a one-month supply, while Vyvamind costs $74.99 for a 2-month supply. Noocube - natural formula which makes it differ from most brain supplements on the market, but contains several underdosed nutrients such as L-Theanine and Vitamin B12 which are essential to reduce stress, fatigue, anxiety, and boost energy levels. Regular deals on the manufacturer’s site.

What Are Brain Supplements?

Brain supplements, also known as nootropics, are a class of nutritional supplements that have been designed to improve cognitive function and enhance overall brain health. They are designed to help with focus, memory, energy levels, and mental clarity. Brain supplements work by providing your brain with the essential nutrients it needs to stay healthy. These nutrients can help improve mental performance and increase the ability to concentrate for longer periods of time. Additionally, they can also help reduce stress and anxiety levels, which can lead to improved moods and better sleep.

Do Any Of The Brain Supplements Actually Work?

The answer is, yes, they work, but only the correct ones. What do we mean by correct? We mean that a high quality brain supplement must be all-natural, each ingredient must be in clinical doses, the manufacturer’s reputation must be good, and the product should be free of any harmful fillers, ingredients or proprietary blends.

The biggest red flag when it comes to any supplement on the market are proprietary blends. These mean that the manufacturer is hiding the exact particular ingredient doses from you. That way, you can’t be certain how effective and safe each ingredient in the formula is going to be.

With that being said, if you spot that a product contains a proprietary blend or any bogus ingredients or fillers, avoid it at all cost.

On the other hand, if a supplement has natural ingredients all in study-backed doses, as well as a great manufacturer’s reputation, that is a good sign.

Let’s look at some of the best nutrients for the brain!

What Are The Best Ingredients In Brain Supplements?

Some of the best ingredients that you can find in a high-quality brain supplement are Phosphatidylserine, Gingko Biloba, Bacopa Monnieri, L-Theanine, Rhodiola Rosea, L-Tyrosine, Citicoline, Vitamin B12, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Resveratrol, Cat’s Claw Extract and Oat Straw Extract.

All of these are highly potent for different key areas of brain function; from anxiety and stress reduction to a significant memory improvement.

The good news is that the three supplements on our list use some, if not all of these ingredients. They are completely natural, free of any harmful fillers, have excellent customer reviews, and are praised online.

Here are the best brain supplements currently available on the market:

Vyvamind

vyvamind

The number one best brain supplement on our list is Vyvamind, produced by SAP Nutra, a highly-praised manufacturer. We tried to find negative comments about their products, and surprisingly, we weren’t able to find any negative reviews.

With that being said, it is obvious that SAP Nutra places a lot of work into making high-quality products suitable for everyone. We can also confirm this after looking at their best nootropic so far, Vyvamind.

Vyvamind is made with only high-quality nutrients. They are all natural in clinical doses. The product is made in FDA-approved facilities, a big plus.

Vyvamind’s formula is not bulked up with too many ingredients. It uses a combination of 6 natural ingredients in total, which cover all the essential areas of brain function.

That way, these ingredients will be extremely safe for long-term consumption and highly potent at the same time.

Ingredients

With each serving of Vyvamind, you get 2.5mg of Vitamin B6, 50mcg of Vitamin B12, 300mg of L-Tyrosine, 200mg of Citicoline, 150mg of L-Theanine, and 75mg of Caffeine Anhydrous.

The drawback for some people could be the addition of caffeine. If you don’t like that stim-kick, take a look at the nootropics below. They are free of any stimulants and are highly potent too at combating brain issues.

Let’s take a look at what each of these ingredients does for the brain.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 is an essential vitamin in our diet and it plays a key role in brain health. It helps to boost cognitive function, improve mood, and reduce the risk of depression. Vitamin B6 is also known to be beneficial for long-term memory and concentration.

Studies have shown that Vitamin B6 can help to reduce inflammation in the brain, which can lead to better mental clarity and improved focus. It also helps to regulate hormones such as serotonin, which can help with stress management. Additionally, Vitamin B6 has been linked to better sleep quality and improved alertness during the day.

In short, Vitamin B6 is an important nutrient for brain health that should not be overlooked. With its many benefits, it can be a great addition to your daily routine if you're looking for ways to improve your mental wellbeing.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is the key nutrient for boosting energy levels and combating fatigue, according to Examine. It also helps to improve cognitive function, reduce inflammation, and protect the brain from age-related decline. Vitamin B12 can also help reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, and can even improve sleep quality.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine is an amino acid that has been gaining popularity in recent years due to its potential brain health benefits. It is believed to improve cognitive function, reduce stress, and help with memory and concentration. Additionally, it may also help protect the brain from age-related decline.

According to studies, L-Tyrosine helps in the production of dopamine and norepinephrine, which results in improved mood.

Citicoline

Citicoline is a natural compound found in the body that has been proven to have numerous benefits for brain health. It is known to help improve memory, focus, and concentration as well as reduce symptoms of cognitive decline.

Citicoline has been studied extensively and is now being used by many people who want to improve their brain health.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid found in tea, and it has been gaining popularity for its potential brain health benefits. It has been shown to reduce stress, improve focus and concentration, and even help with memory formation.

It is mostly potent at promoting a relaxed state, and therefore helping to reduce anxiety and stress.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine is one of the most powerful stimulants. It is well-known to everyone who drinks coffee. Caffeine helps to improve mental focus and boost energy levels to a significant degree. Make sure not to take it at nighttime since it can cause sleep problems.

How Much Does Vyvamind Cost?

Vyvamind costs $74.99 on the official website for 60 capsules per container. These 60 capsules should last you for 1-2 months, depending on the doses you decide to take.

For most people, one bottle of Vyvamind provided them with a 60-day supply. That means that it costs approximately $37.50 for a one-month supply, which is not a lot considering the exceptional value provided.

Final Verdict

All things considered, Vyvamind gets a strong recommendation from us. It stands out from the competition on the market thanks to a 100% natural ingredient formula that excludes any dangerous fillers.

The light and strong formula in Vyvamind makes it exceptionally safe and potent at the same time in the long run. For all those who look for a safe and effective solution to their brain issues, we'd recommend going for Vyvamind, as it won't leave you disappointed. Considering that it is completely natural and in clinical doses, Vyvamind is a much safer alternative to prescribed medication which contains many chemicals.

The only issue with the formula could be the addition of caffeine for some people. If you're one of those who doesn't like caffeine, here are the next best brain supplements that are completely stim-free.

Order Vyvamind from the official site: vyvamind.com

Nooceptin - A Caffeine-Free Brain Supplement

Nooceptin

Nooceptin comes in second spot. Nooceptin is one of the best brain supplements on the market. Just like Vyvamind, it contains a completely clean and natural ingredient formula, with each ingredient in optimal dosage.

There are some different ingredients in its formula than in Vyvamind, and there is no caffeine inside, which could be good for certain people.

Nooceptin is made by the SAP Nutra too in the FDA-approved facilities. It offers great deals on the official website and quick worldwide shipping.

To get the most out of it, the manufacturer recommends taking Nooceptin for at least 90 days consistently. Although it is still safe to take it for more than 90 days, Nooceptin should provide you with the most of its benefits within the first 90 days.

According to the manufacturer, consumers of Nooceptin should see improved general memory, quicker processing speed, and improved attention during the first month of taking it. To verify that everything is accurate, we will examine the ingredient formula.

With each serving (3 capsules) of Nooceptin, you receive 200 mg of Citicoline, 400 mg of Lion's Mane Extract, 200 mg of L-Theanine, 150 mg of Bacopa Monnieri Extract, 150 mg of Rhodiola Rosea Extract, 200 mg of Panax Ginseng Extract, and 100 mg of Ginkgo Biloba Extract.

In total, there are 7 natural nutrients inside Nooceptin’s formula.

So, why did we put it on the second spot? Mostly due to a high price. Nooceptin costs $69.00 on the official site for a 30-day supply (90 capsules). The serving size is 3 capsules per day.

For the sake of comparison, Vyvamind costs $74.99 for a jar with 60 capsules. However, Vyvamind’s serving size is 1 capsule per day, which means that it should last you for 2 months for the price of $74.99.

All in all, we can’t say anything negative about the price. It is quite reasonable considering the pure formula that actually works for the brain.

Nooceptin will help to eliminate issues like brain fog, stress, anxiety, low energy levels, lack of attention, etc.

If you’re after a stimulant-free product that works, Nooceptin is the way to go, in our opinion.

Let’s take a look at some of the new ingredients in the formula.

For example, we see that Lion’s Mane Extract is added to the formula. We haven’t seen that one in Vyvamind.

Lion’s Mane Extract is a powerful natural supplement that has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine. It has been shown to have a wide range of beneficial effects on the brain, including improved memory and cognition, enhanced focus and concentration, and even improved mood.

Studies suggest that Lion's Mane Extract can help protect against age-related cognitive decline and may even reduce symptoms of dementia. It also appears to be beneficial for overall brain health by reducing inflammation and promoting the growth of new neurons.

Another interesting ingredient is Bacopa Monnieri, a plant that has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. It is known for its ability to improve cognitive function, memory and focus.

Panax Ginseng is another new ingredient. It helps to reduce stress levels, as well as improve focus, making it easier to concentrate on important every day tasks.

What about Ginkgo Biloba? It works similarly. Ginkgo Biloba is shown by the studies that it can improve memory, focus, and mental clarity, as well as reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Final Verdict

Nooceptin is without a doubt one of the best nootropics on the market. We have no complaints about the product because it has a completely clean formula and uses every ingredient at a dosage that has been supported by clinical research. Additionally, it is made by a respectable company with outstanding customer reviews.

If you're seeking a nootropic that doesn't contain stimulants, this one should provide you with the best bang for your buck. It should increase your energy levels and sharpen your focus and awareness over time. Also, it is very effective at improving both short- and long-term memory while also promoting brain cell protection.

Order Nooceptin From The Official Site: Nooceptin.com

Noocube

Noocube

The final brain supplement on our list would be Noocube. This one is made by another reputable company from the U.K., Wolfson Brands.

Noocube is slightly different from the previous two products due to its ingredient formula. The ingredients it uses support the immune system as well as brain health.

Noocube is another over-the-counter brain supplement, meaning that you don’t need a prescription for it. It is caffeine-free, and available in capsule form. If you’re unsatisfied with it, you can always return it. The manufacturer offers a 60-day money back guarantee program.

The major benefits you should notice by taking Noocube are:

Increased mental focus

Boosted energy levels

Diminished anxiety and stress

Improves memory

Faster processing

Eye protection from screen fatigue

Better skills at solving problems

Each serving of Noocube contains 1.1 mg of Vitamin B1, 50 mcg of Vitamin B7, 2.5 mcg of Vitamin B12, 250 mg of Bacopa Monnieri, 250 mg of L-Tyrosine, 175 mg of Cat's Claw Extract, 150 mg of Oat Straw Extract, 100 mg of L-Theanine, 50 mg of Alpha GPC, 20 mg of Huperzia Serrata, 20 mg Lutemax, 14.3 mg Resveratrol, and Pterostilbene at 140mcg.

As you can see, it is not skimped on the ingredient formula. It delivers lots of nutrients that are good for the brain. There are some problems, though. We were a little let down by several ingredients that were underdosed, including Vitamin B12 and L-Theanine. But, since other ingredients are extremely effective and used in the right amounts, this shouldn't be a significant issue.

Resveratrol is one of the new ingredients that has been added to the formula. It is an effective antioxidant that provides the benefits not just for the brain, but for the general health as well. It is known to reduce inflammation, and it can benefit the brain by improving cerebral blood flow to the brain.

Also intriguing is Pterostilbene. It is a naturally occurring substance that has been shown to provide a number of benefits for mental health. It is linked to enhanced memory retention, enhanced cognitive function, and better overall mental health.

Pterostilbene has also been researched for its ability to treat mood disorders like depression and anxiety. You can find this ingredient in some fruits and vegetables like cranberries and blueberries.

How Much Does Noocube Cost?

Noocube costs $59.99 on the official site for a 30-day supply. At the moment, it is available only for purchase directly from the manufacturer’s website.

Customer Reviews

Let’s take a look at some of the customer reviews on Noocube we have found on Amazon.

“I definitely feel a difference”. - Thomas

“I am doing alright at work and during conversations so I guess it works but I don’t know for sure. I’m just gonna choose to believe it” - Anibal

Final Verdict

NooCube has a lot of powerful ingredients that work together to boost brain health by improving energy levels, memory, and focus.

Another bonus is that there are no harmful fillers inside. Most of the ingredients are used in the correct doses. Due to their slightly lower dosages than in other supplements like Vyvamind, L-Theanine and Vitamin B12 here won't be as effective.

Overall, we think Noocube will be the most potent if stacked with Vyvamind or Nooceptin. That way, it will provide an even higher boost in brain health.

Order Noocube From The Official Site: Noocube.com

Best Brain Supplements - Our Final Verdict

In our opinion, Vyvamind is the top supplement for brain issues at the moment and is touted as aleading adderall alternative. What makes it so special is the formula with a combination of ingredients that cover all different areas of brain function. There is not an excessive amount of unnecessary ingredients inside (the formula is not overcrowded), which makes Vyvamind extremely safe and effective for most people.

Vyvamind should help protect long-term brain cell health, improve concentration, make learning easier, boost memory, reduce stress, and provide you with an energy boost. However, if you don't like caffeine, we recommend choosing one of the two alternatives below.

The benefits of Nooceptin are similar to those of Vyvamind, but unlike Vyvamind, you get fewer servings for almost the same price. The good news for those who dislike stimulants is that Nooceptin contains none at all.

Another stimulant-free and clean product on our list is Noocube, however contains several ingredients that are in too low dosages, which makes Noocube slightly less potent than its competitors.

With all being said, all the supplements on our list have gone through weeks and months of inspection to make sure they are effective and safe for the brain long-term. They are all made in FDA-inspected facilities which speaks a lot about their quality. They are also praised by many professionals.

Scientific References:

Phosphatidylserine:

Vakhapova et al. (2014). Phosphatidylserine containing omega-3 fatty acids may improve memory abilities in non-demented elderly with memory complaints: a double-blind placebo-controlled trial.

Jorissen et al. (2001). The influence of soy-derived phosphatidylserine on cognition in age-associated memory impairment.

Schreiber et al. (2000). An open trial of plant-source derived phosphatidylserine for age-related cognitive decline.

Ginkgo Biloba:

Mix and Crews (2000). An examination of the efficacy of Ginkgo biloba extract EGb761 on the neuropsychologic functioning of cognitively intact older adults.

Kaschel (2011). Specific memory effects of Ginkgo biloba extract EGb 761 in middle-aged healthy volunteers.

Canter et al. (2003). Ginkgo biloba: a case report of herbal medicine and bleeding postoperatively from a laparoscopic cholecystectomy.

Bacopa Monnieri:

Stough et al. (2001). The chronic effects of an extract of Bacopa monniera (Brahmi) on cognitive function in healthy human subjects.

Calabrese et al. (2008). Effects of a standardized Bacopa monnieri extract on cognitive performance, anxiety, and depression in the elderly: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

Bhattacharya et al. (2000). Antioxidant activity of Bacopa monniera in rat frontal cortex, striatum and hippocampus.

L-Theanine:

Nobre et al. (2008). L-theanine, a natural constituent in tea, and its effect on mental state.

Kimura et al. (2007). L-Theanine reduces psychological and physiological stress responses.

Gomez-Ramirez et al. (2009). The effects of L-theanine on alpha-band oscillatory brain activity during a visuo-spatial attention task.

Rhodiola Rosea:

Shevtsov et al. (2003). A randomized trial of two different doses of a SHR-5 Rhodiola rosea extract versus placebo and control of capacity for mental work.

Darbinyan et al. (2000). Rhodiola rosea in stress induced fatigue—a double blind cross-over study of a standardized extract SHR-5 with a repeated low-dose regimen on the mental performance of healthy physicians during night duty.

Spasov et al. (2000). A double-blind, placebo-controlled pilot study of the stimulating and adaptogenic effect of Rhodiola rosea SHR-5 extract on the fatigue of students caused by stress during an examination period with a repeated low-dose regimen.

L-Tyrosine:

Deijen and Orlebeke (1994). Effect of tyrosine on cognitive function and blood pressure under stress.

Shurtleff et al. (1994). Tyrosine reverses a cold-induced working memory deficit in humans.

Lieberman et al. (2002). Tyrosine improves cognitive performance and reduces blood pressure in cadets after one week of a combat training course.

Citicoline:

McGlade et al. (2012). Improvement of attentional performance following citicoline administration in healthy adult women.

Silveri et al. (2008). Citicoline enhances frontal lobe bioenergetics as measured by phosphorus magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Conant et al. (2015). Citicoline for the treatment of cocaine dependence: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pilot trial.

Vitamin B12:

Clarke et al. (2007). Vitamin B12 and folate in relation to cognitive impairment in the Finnish Mental Hospital Study.

Eussen et al. (2006). Oral cyanocobalamin supplementation in older people with vitamin B12 deficiency: a dose-finding trial.

van Asselt et al. (2001). Role of cobalamin intake and atrophic gastritis in mild cobalamin deficiency in older Dutch subjects.

Lion's Mane Mushroom:

Mori et al. (2009). Improving effects of the mushroom Yamabushitake (Hericium erinaceus) on mild cognitive impairment: a double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial.

Wong et al. (2011). Neuroprotective effects of lion's mane mushroom (Hericium erinaceus) on diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Nagano et al. (2010). Reduction of depression and anxiety by 4 weeks Hericium erinaceus intake.

Resveratrol:

Witte et al. (2014). Effects of resveratrol on memory performance, hippocampal functional connectivity, and glucose metabolism in healthy older adults.

Turner et al. (2015). A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of resveratrol for Alzheimer disease.

Moussa et al. (2017). Resveratrol regulates neuro-inflammation and induces adaptive immunity in Alzheimer’s disease.

Cat's Claw Extract:

Sandoval-Chacón et al. (1998). Antiinflammatory actions of cat's claw: the role of NF-κB.

Piscoya et al. (2001). Efficacy and safety of freeze-dried cat's claw in osteoarthritis of the knee: mechanisms of action of the species Uncaria guianensis.

Sheng et al. (2005). Inhibition of the activation and recruitment of microglia-like cells in rat brain by plant lignans.

Oat Straw Extract:

Kennedy et al. (2011). Acute effects of a wild green-oat (Avena sativa) extract on cognitive function in middle-aged adults: A double-blind, placebo-controlled, within-subjects trial.

Scholey et al. (2010). Oats, cognition and mood: A systematic review and meta-analysis.

Kawabata et al. (2013). Improvement of mental fatigue associated with postprandial hypoglycemia by ingestion of uncooked polished rice containing resistant starch in healthy adults.

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client.

For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com