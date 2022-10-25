Best Casino Games In 2022: Top 5 Legit Online Casinos That Pay Real Money USA

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

Everyone likes to earn easy money. Ever since people saw that online casinos could help them earn money without moving, many people have started playing these games. However, with the increase in their popularity, many scams have also entered. Since these are online websites, scamming people is not a big challenge. On the other hand, many casino games are boring; people prefer playing something entertaining that offers lots of money.

Searching for the best casino games can take hours, so we researched and removed your hassle. This article covers all the best online casinos that offer the best casino games with multiple rewards, bonuses, and quick withdrawals.

Best Free Casino Games In 2022

Before we started reviewing these casino games, we took an extra step and shared all the chosen portals with their unique features. That way, you’ll get an idea of which platform is most suitable for you, and you can jump directly to its review section.

Bitstarz - Overall Best Casino Games For Bitcoin Users, Editor’s Pick mBit Casino - Dedicated Online Casino Site For Slot Games Ignition - Popular Casino Games Online For Real Money BetOnline - Best Online Casino No Deposit Bonuses For US Gamblers Wild Casino - Full Compatibility Live Poker Games With Mobile Devices

#1. Bitstarz - Overall Best Casino Games For Bitcoin Users, Editor’s Pick

Bitstarz was introduced in 2014, and thanks to its user-friendly design and thousands of games, it managed to reach the top. This was the first online casino to have a dedicated bitcoin deposit and withdrawal option. In 2014, when people were not interested in cryptocurrencies, this casino integrated that system, and in 2018, this casino was at the top of the list. The primary reason for its success was the table bitcoin transaction system since bitcoin was booming, and people were eager to get their hands on it.

Apart from its functionality, another thing to love about this online casino is its poker casino game. If you are a fan of poker, this platform is the best. Not only because of the variety of poker games it offers but also the stakes on the tables. You can win one game and double your winnings in a second. On the other hand, the website design is simple, making it easy for anyone to deposit money for coins. They feature the best free games on the top, followed by premium games. After that, each game category is available, allowing people to play their favorite niche.

If you want a particular game, there is a search bar available. Type the game name, and the website will redirect you toward its page. However, the search bar's problem is that it requires the correct name. Even if there is a letter mistake, the search bar is not smart enough to find the results.

Highlights

Weekly Tournaments: If you are interested in earning big every week, Bitstarz casino slots games hold slot tournaments weekly. Many players are participating simultaneously, increasing the stakes and winnings. Multiple slot machines are available for tournaments; thus, you’ll never run out of a slot to play. Make sure to place your bets when the stakes are high, as in slot machines; you don’t have to use lots of money to get in.

No Bet Limits: Most casinos have bet limits on games, so players can pay attention to games that are most valuable to the company. However, Bitstarz has no limit, and you can raise the bet as high as you want in any game. The only restriction is playing on a bonus, where you cannot place a bet bigger than $5 per game. Another thing to consider is the limit varies based on your crypto deposit. The portal won’t allow you to use all your money in your first game, so you must check the limits before depositing if you want to play higher stakes from the beginning.

100% Deposit Bonus: Bitstarz offers a 100% welcome bonus to all those who deposit up to $100. Moreover, it also offers 180 free spins as a welcome bonus. You can use those spins to earn jackpots, but they won’t help unless you deposit more money.

3500 Casino Games: Bitstarz has more than 3500 games available now, and new games are coming weekly. You’ll have more than enough games to keep yourself occupied in this online casino and get huge winnings. However, some games won’t allow you to continue raising stakes; you’ll either lose or win every turn.

Pros

Lots of online casino games

Win real money in no time

Free online slots are available daily

Real money gambling with favorable odds

Cons

Fewer deposit limits

Not available in the UK

#2. mBit Casino - Dedicated Online Casino Site For Slot Games

If you are a fan of earning lots of money without a tense poker game, mBit Casino is an excellent option. This casino is famous for its free slot machines and exclusive slot games. You have to be their premium member in order to access the exclusive slot games where you can earn more than usual. mBit Casino was also launched in 2014, but it became famous within a year because of its slot machines. The primary reason for its success was the free slots allowing people to always have some money to play more and earn more.

While this platform might not be the first to introduce bitcoin gambling , it is the only one offering most cryptocurrency options. Every new cryptocurrency that gets famous in the market is supported on this platform, but they offer most bonuses on Ethereum. On the other hand, this platform offers instant funds in many currencies. You won’t have to wait for minutes to withdraw your winnings. However, higher amounts might require some waiting and authentication before you can encash them.

Highlights

Discord Server: Unlike other casinos, mBit decided to bring its discord server so you can chat and talk with other players. Moreover, you can also chat with professionals to ask for advice and sharpen your skills. You can also find the latest promos on that server and stay up to date with new games and features. A nifty feature that comes in handy if you want to adapt to games.

Best Live Dealer Casino Gaming: Some of the games on this platform are supplied by Evolution Gaming, known as the king of live casino gaming. While this is a great way for all pro gamblers to earn money, this feature is limited to only a few countries. The website will let you know if this particular feature is available in your country or not. If you are a fan of live gaming, you should check out the mBit website.

Roulette Games: If you believe in your lucky number, why not give it a spin? You’ll get this at the mBit portal with all the roulette games. Deposit the money, grab the coins and enter the big leaguers where you can earn millions with just one lucky spin. The more you win, the higher stakes you can raise against other players. When you have earned enough, process the money and withdraw it.

Easy Withdrawal: This platform only requires one touch instead of going through multiple steps to withdraw the money. Since you need to create an account for deposit and withdrawal, they’ll authenticate it only once.

Pros

3,000 games to choose from

A beautiful site

21,000 free spins

Tons of promotions

Cons

Not many languages are supported

#3. Ignition - Popular Casino Games Online For Real Money

Some online casinos rely on you to deposit more and more money to continue playing. While in the heat, you might deposit more, so continue playing, but you won’t deposit more money if you play for fun. Those who play for fun might not return if there are no free bonuses. This is why Ignition Casino offers so many bonuses to ensure that even the broke players have a chance to redeem. If you are among casual gamblers, this platform is the best because of its daily and weekly bonuses.

Ignition Casino started its operations in 2016, which was unknown for the first two years. As people started exploring games to help them earn from home, this casino made it to the top because of its huge variety of premium games. This platform has your back if you have been to physical casinos and want to play classic slots. However, the winning might not be as high as many other free slot games. Since they offer bonuses that require slot machines, you’ll never see this website run out of them.

This casino offers many new and old free slots games, some of which are exclusive. While this is not the best platform for slot machines, it offers something different. If you are looking for a new experience in your gambling life, this is where you should start. You'll need to create an account to play games, and all your progress remains safe in your account. The only problem is its availability; even with VPNs, you might not be able to access this website.

Highlights

Huge Welcome Bonus: Only a handful of casinos offer huge welcome bonuses. This platform beats them all by offering up to $3000 as a welcome bonus. However, it depends on how much your deposit is. Moreover, you can use this bonus in one turn, as there is no bet limit. Though, the portal won’t allow you to withdraw this bonus as it is only available to be used in games. The good thing is that you can use this bonus in other than a slot game.

Balanced Categories: Unlike other casinos that randomly add games in a category where it doesn’t belong, this casino ensures that every game is in the right category. So, if you open slots to check for new games, you’ll only see slots game with new ones on the top, famous in the middle, and old ones at the bottom.

Clean and Simple Interface: Ignition Casino 's website has a clean and simple interface, making it easy for everyone to navigate. Instead of directly telling you to deposit money, this portal first asks you to create an account. You can manage everything from that account, making it easy to check on your progress, winnings, and transaction history.

Multiple Jackpots: Apart from providing jackpots on random, this game provides a guaranteed jackpot daily, weekly, and monthly. However, you must complete the requirements to get a chance to participate in that jackpot competition. The winnings can get up to $240k, which you can use in games to earn real money games .

Pros

17 video poker variants

Five variants of live dealer games

Hot drops jackpot slots

Mobile adaptive design

Cons

No anonymous accounts

Only available in USA and AUS

#4. BetOnline - Best Online Casino No Deposit Bonuses For US Gamblers

BETONLINE

Not many online casinos are allowed in the USA due to scams, frauds, and security issues. Moreover, many physical casinos were losing their popularity due to the popularity of online casinos. Some are allowed but with restrictions which makes gambling quite boring. If you are facing such issues, BetOnline is the best option, as it is exclusively made for US gamblers. The casino welcomes you with a $3000 bonus that you can only use in games. However, the winnings from this bonus are free for withdrawal, but you’ll have to wait for the processing to finish.

The best thing about this platform is its organized interface. As soon as you enter the website, you get the feeling of a professional environment. The website keeps updating the winners' names, plus tips and tricks are freely available. Moreover, you can also check which games have the best odds and the biggest stakes so you can try your luck there.

To help the players, BetOnline has a sportsbook where they keep the list of updated odds. If you are unsure which game offers the best odds, check the sportsbook, and you’ll see which game is on top.

You’ll get ten options for deposit and eight options for withdrawal, including local and crypto withdrawal and deposit. There are no fees for any other method except for a credit card, where you get to pay a $6 fee for every transaction.

Highlights

$1000 Bonus: The welcome bonus offered by this platform is 50% of your first deposit or $1000, whichever is lower. You can engage in gambling as soon as you get the money; there is no waiting period. However, the company won’t allow too many deposits in one day as they care for customers’ money. The welcome bonus has no expiry date; you can keep it for as long as you want and use it whenever you want.

Best Banking Options: If you have a USA bank account, you can get all your winnings without paying any fee. Moreover, you don’t have to withdraw manually as this platform allows automatic withdrawal to all USA accounts. However, international players will have to pay the fee for credit cards, crypto, or bank deposit.

Exclusive Crypto Bonuses: Depositing via crypto gets you exclusive discounts much bigger than the typical cash or credit discounts. However, the crypto withdrawal fee is a lot higher than usual. So, unless you are fine paying 5% of your entire winning as a fee, deposit via crypto, and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Well-Informed Customer Service: Unlike many other online casinos where customer service is only to guide you, this platform’s customer service has experts with experience and knowledge. Instead of redirecting you to others, these experts will help and solve your issues.

Pros

Sports betting, casino, and poker

Nearly 25 live dealer casino games

Over 400 games available

US players are accepted

Cons

6% fee on credit card deposits

Past customer support issues reported

#5. Wild Casino - Full Compatibility Live Poker Games With Mobile Devices

Wild Casino

Wild Casino is the newest online casino games club member joining them in 2017. Despite being new, it took less time to get famous as it is operated by the same team as BetOnline. While it has everything that other casinos have, its unique trait is the perfect compatibility with mobile devices. The web version of its website suits perfectly on mobile, so you won’t have to search for essential features like withdrawal and leaving a game.

No need to wait as you enter the website, deposit some cash, and start gambling. There is no limit on how much you can bet; if you have what it takes, bet bigger and earn more. However, this is the only portal with the lowest favorable odds, so be careful when playing a big hand.

Highlights

Available in the USA: Wild Casino is available for USA residents but might not be available in every state. However, you can use a proxy to bypass that restriction and play. Remember to withdraw in another account so your bank won’t trace it back to the gambling platform.

225 Slot Games: Slot games are the heart of every casino as they help players to stay in the game by offering them quick winnings. This platform has many casino games, but none come close to the number of slots it has. You’ll never find the slot machines full; someone will always be waiting for another person to bet. The best part is that the bets on slot machines are the highest on this platform.

Weekly Rebate: Wild Casino offers a 10% weekly rebate to all its customers who have been engaged in gambling for a whole week. You don’t have to play for hours daily, just join the game for some moments and leave.

Referral Bonus: Refer this game to a friend using your ID, and you’ll get a free random bonus. It could be anything like free slots, a cash bonus, or free chips to engage in poker.

Pros

$1,000,000 in monthly prizes

Tuesday top-up

Hump day special

VIP reload

Cons

Few video poker titles

No bingo games

How We Made This List While Selecting The Best Free Casino Games For US Players With No Deposit Bonuses?

Since gambling is about spending money and no one would want to lose. So, when looking for the best casino games, we checked for those platforms that offer the best odds. Moreover, quick checkout was another factor we checked on every platform. All the portals we chose provide quick withdrawal in less than ten minutes.

Live customer support is essential for such casinos since you never know when you might face an issue. So, we ensured that each portal we chose had the best and quickest customer support. Finally, we ensured every portal had multiple deposit options instead of relying on the typical credit card deposit methods.

What We Looked For

Favorable Odds: That doesn’t mean you’ll win every other game. It simply means that you’ll have more chances to win the game as long as you visit the platform daily. All these platforms allow you to win more if you visit them daily or have frequent deposits. In simple words, the more you visit them and the more you deposit, the higher your chance to win. Though it won’t work every time, the portal won’t let you go home broken. On the other hand, for a newbie, these portals will automatically offer games with better chances of winnings.

That doesn’t mean you’ll win every other game. It simply means that you’ll have more chances to win the game as long as you visit the platform daily. All these platforms allow you to win more if you visit them daily or have frequent deposits. In simple words, the more you visit them and the more you deposit, the higher your chance to win. Though it won’t work every time, the portal won’t let you go home broken. On the other hand, for a newbie, these portals will automatically offer games with better chances of winnings. Quick Cash Out: Once you have won something, it is obvious that you’ll love to have it quickly deposited in your account. While all these platforms will deposit the money instantly in your online wallet, it might take around five to ten minutes before you can withdraw it. The good thing about these portals is that they allow local bank withdrawal, which means every penny that you win, you can directly transfer to your account. While there are low charges on withdrawal, you can check with your bank to see how much they’ll charge for the deposit.

Once you have won something, it is obvious that you’ll love to have it quickly deposited in your account. While all these platforms will deposit the money instantly in your online wallet, it might take around five to ten minutes before you can withdraw it. The good thing about these portals is that they allow local bank withdrawal, which means every penny that you win, you can directly transfer to your account. While there are low charges on withdrawal, you can check with your bank to see how much they’ll charge for the deposit. Live Customer Support: Every online casino on our list has live customer support to answer your queries without delay. If you face any issues, open the chat instantly, and there will be a representative to receive you immediately. They’ll stay with you until your problem is solved, except for delayed funds. They will notify you about the reason, but sometimes you’ll have to wait to get the funds.

Every online casino on our list has live customer support to answer your queries without delay. If you face any issues, open the chat instantly, and there will be a representative to receive you immediately. They’ll stay with you until your problem is solved, except for delayed funds. They will notify you about the reason, but sometimes you’ll have to wait to get the funds. Multiple Deposit Options: You don’t have to rely on a credit card only to deposit funds for chips or coins. These platforms offer multiple ways, including cryptocurrencies, to purchase chips for gambling.

Factors to Consider While Choosing Casino Games That Pay Real Money

Regardless of what casino you choose, checking certain factors first always makes things easy. So, here are some important factors you should consider for casino games.

Security

While many casinos want to make you believe that they offer security, always check their reviews to see whether it is secure or not. Since you’ll be gambling with real money, it is easy to crack an unsecure website and take all your winnings. Plus, cheating is also quite hard on secure gambling portals.

Customer Reviews

Never trust an online casino without checking its customer reviews first. These reviews contain real information about online casino games and can save you from scams. If a casino is hiding its customer reviews, ignore it and go for a different one.

Reputation

New casinos will do a lot of promotions to attract customers. While they might offer big winnings and favorable odds, choosing a casino with a better reputation and more years in the field is better. They’ll be more secure and offer more games than a new casino.

FAQs: Casino Games

What are the top casino games?

Roulette is still on top of every other casino game, followed by poker. Poker is not liked by people because of its complicated rules, while roulette is very easy.

Which casino games are free?

Wild Howl is the best free casino game you can find on every online and physical casino. If you are interested in a challenge, try playing King of the North and see if you can win.

Can I win a lot of slot games?

Slot games are the easiest and the fastest way to earn lots of money; however, the odds are not that favorable in this game. The good thing about slots is that you don’t have to bet lots of money; only one coin is enough for each turn, and the rest is your luck. You’ll lose the coin, or you’ll win lots of coins.

Can I win real money in online casino games?

Yes, every online casino which is registered and legit allows you to convert your winning into real money and deposit it into your account. You can also convert them into cryptocurrency and deposit them in your digital wallet.

Final Words: Popular Casino Games Online For Real Money

Online casinos are an excellent way to earn more money and are getting more popular than real casinos. Our article covered the best online casinos featuring the best casino games with favourable odds and more winnings. Bitstarz is our top recommendation for all new and professional gamblers, but if you want easy games, try mBit Casino .

Before you get wild in betting, remember to start with lower bets and increase the stakes as you get a hold of the game. Don’t go all out in your first game because more experienced people are playing on the other side, and you have more chances to lose.