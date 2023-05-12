Bitcoin Casino: Top Crypto Casino Site To Play Online In 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

The integration of AI and the rise of Bitcoin have completely transformed the gambling industry. Online casinos have become the go-to destination for people looking to win big money, accounting for over 50% of all bets placed globally. The growth of the gambling industry and the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies have led to the rise of Bitcoin casinos, which offer high-quality games and a wide range of bonuses and promotions.

The popularity of gambling with Bitcoin continues to grow, and it's now a popular form of payment for online gambling sites. As the world gambling industry continues to expand, it's clear that Bitcoin casinos are becoming the new standard for online gambling. With a predicted worth of over $700 billion in 2027, the future of online gambling looks bright, and Bitcoin casinos will play a significant role in shaping it.

In this article, we will look at some of the top-rated brands for bitcoin gambling in 2023 and what makes them stand out.

Top Brands For Bitcoin Casino On The Market

mBit Casino - Overall Best Casino Site With Huge Bonuses 7Bit Casino - Popular Bitcoin Site For Newbie Gamblers BetUS - Best Gambling Site For Multiple Bonuses GTbets - Best Sports Betting Site For Novelty Gambling Jazz Sports - Popular Sports Betting Site For Live Betting BC.Game - Best Bitcoin Casino Site For BTC Games

#1. mBit - Overall Best Casino Site With Huge Bonuses (5/5)

mBit-image

Photo By: Blue Ribbon Media

General Information

Year founded: 2014

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, Eth, LTC, and more

Languages: English, German, French

License(s): Curacao

mBit Casino is one of the best Bitcoin gambling sites. It offers a wide selection of games and a good set of features.

It also has two sister sites - mBit Sportsbook (for sports betting) and mBit Casino Review (for casino games).

The company's primary goal is to provide players with the best possible experience regarding online gambling with bitcoin.

It offers various games from different providers so players can find something that suits their taste.

Highlights

Anonymity: Yes

Game Selection Process: 5/5

mBit Casino offers a wide variety of games from different software providers.

The game selection process at mBit is relatively straightforward. You can find all games under the "Games" tab, which is located on the top left side of your screen.

Popular Games

The following is a list of the top Games offered at mBit:

Slots: 243+ slots, including progressive jackpots such as Mega Moolah and Major Millions

243+ slots, including progressive jackpots such as Mega Moolah and Major Millions Table Games: Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, and more

Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, and more Video Poker: Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild

Rollover And Offerings (4.9/5)

With mBit Casino's generous welcome bonus, you can enjoy up to a 500% match deposit bonus on your first two deposits. In addition, you can earn 100 free spins just by depositing in Bitcoin and playing any game at mBit Casino.

You can also take advantage of 50 more free spins weekly if you make another deposit during that time.

Accepted Means Of Payment (4.8/5)

mBit has many payment methods, including credit cards, PayPal, and Neteller. In addition to playing at mBit using bitcoin, players can also use other cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin and Dogecoin.

Wagering Requirement

One of the things that make this site unique is its wagering requirement. The wagering requirements are quite low compared to other sites in the market.

For example, if you want to withdraw your winnings from the casino, you must wager them at least once before making a withdrawal request.

Pros

Good selection of games, especially slots

Competitive welcome bonus

Excellent customer service

Great game providers

Cons

No live dealer

=> Click here to visit the official website of mBit Casino

#2. 7Bit Casino - Popular Bitcoin Site For Newbie Gamblers (4.9/5)

7Bit-image

Photo By: Blue Ribbon Media

General Information

Year founded: 2014

2014 Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, ETH, USDT, etc.

BTC, ETH, USDT, etc. Languages: English

English License(s): Curacao

The 7Bit Casino brand is one of the leading providers of Bitcoin gambling. The site has been in operation for almost ten years and has built a reputation for offering players unprecedented security and fairness.

7Bit Casino has taken steps to ensure its security by utilizing SSL encryption technology on all pages of its website, ensuring that no one else can access your information or steal your money.

Top Games

7Bit Casino has an impressive selection of games, including video slots, roulette, blackjack, and more – with new titles being added monthly!

Highlights

Software Providers (5/5)

The casino offers games from other providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Play'n GO. The site has over 700 slots and table games to choose from, as well as live dealer games and sports betting.

The casino also offers a mobile version of its website, meaning players can access their account from their phone or tablet.

Promotion And Loyalty Programs (4.9/5)

The casino offers promotions on its website and through social media channels like Facebook and Twitter.

The site also offers a loyalty program that rewards players with points for playing various games. Players can then redeem these points for bonuses or prizes.

Method Of Transaction (4.7/5)

7Bit Casino offers players a variety of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, and Litecoin. You can also use the traditional currency to deposit into your account at 7Bit Casino.

Wagering Requirement

The wagering requirement at 7Bit Casino is a 5x bonus and deposit. You must play through your bonus and any deposit before cashing out winnings.

Pros

Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin games

Large selection of games (including the live dealer)

Frequent promotions and bonuses

Cons

The minimum deposit is 0.001 BTC (which is fairly high)

=> Click here to visit the official website of 7Bit Casino

#3. BetUS - Best Gambling Site For Multiple Bonuses (4.8/5)

BetUS-image

Photo By: Blue Ribbon Media

General Information

Year founded: 1994

1994 Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, BCH, USDT, ETH, etc.

BTC, BCH, USDT, ETH, etc. Languages: English and 14 others

English and 14 others License(s): Curacao and Costa Rica

BetUS was founded in 1994 as a small bookmaker but quickly gained popularity as an online sportsbook with its high betting limits and excellent customer service.

The company has become one of the most trusted brands in the industry, offering a wide range of casino games, including slots, table games, and video poker.

Highlights

Sports Betting (4.8/5)

BetUS offers traditional sports betting lines, parlays, and live betting options for all major sporting events, including NFL football and basketball, MLB baseball, and college basketball.

Game Variety (4.9/5)

BetUS also offers an online casino with slots and table games. The casino has over 100 games with themes like classic video slots, 3D slots, and video poker.

Welcome Bonus (4.8/5)

BetUS offers a 100% up to $1,000 bonus for new customers. The bonus is divided into two stages: a 50% deposit bonus on your first deposit and 50% on your second deposit.

It would be best to clear each stage before you could get to the next one.

Minimum Deposit And Withdrawals (4.7/5)

They offer several deposit methods, including credit cards and e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill. The minimum deposit amount is USD 20, with no limits on withdrawals or deposits.

You can withdraw up to USD 1,000 per day or $3,000 per week without providing any documents or verification requirements.

Wagering Requirement

The wagering requirement at BetUS Casino is 5x the bonus amount, which means that players must wager at least five times their deposit before they can cash out any winnings they make using the bonus money.

Pros

It is a very old online casino.

The casino has an excellent reputation and many good reviews from players.

It is one of the few Bitcoin casinos where you can play all your favorite games in a single place.

The website looks nice and clean

Cons

Unavailable in certain jurisdictions

=> Click here to visit the official website of BetUS

#4. GTbets - Best Sports Betting Site For Novelty Gambling (4.65/5)

GT Bets-image

Photo By: Blue Ribbon Media

General Information

Year founded: 2011

2011 Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, BCH, LTC, XRP

BTC, BCH, LTC, XRP Languages: English

English License(s): Curacao Gaming Commission

GTBets has been a brand in the industry for a long time. It was founded in 2011, and since then, it has been working hard to ensure players have a good time playing on their site.

GTBets offers more than just sports betting; they also provide other forms of betting, such as poker, casino games, and more.

Highlights

Multiple Betting Options (4.5/5)

GTBets has a strong focus on sports betting and casino games. However, they also offer bingo, poker, and horse racing betting options.

This wide variety of games allows players to find something they like regardless of their preferences.

Top Casino Games And Selections(4.5/5)

GTBets also offers casino games, including slots and table games. Their live dealer casino tables offer Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.

Huge Welcome Deposit (4.9/5)

They offer a 100% welcome bonus of up to €500 on the first deposits made using BTC or LTC wallets.

You can also get 50% up to €500 on your second deposit using BTC or LTC wallets, plus an extra 10% bonus on all losses incurred during your first 30 days from registration.

Crypto Deposit (4.6/5)

The site has been online since 2011, and they have been accepting Bitcoin payments since 2012. They also accept fiat currencies (Euros, US dollars, and British pounds) but don't support other cryptocurrencies or altcoins.

Wagering Requirement

The minimum wager at GTBets is $5.00, and the maximum bet is $500.00. The most common wager size is between $50 and $100, which covers most of the sports offered by GTBets.

Pros

Easy-to-use software

Good customer service

Great payout rates

Cons

Limited banking options

=> Click here to visit the official website of GTbets

#5. Jazz Sports - Popular Sports Betting Site For Live Betting (4.6/5)

Jazz Sports-image

Photo By: Blue Ribbon Media

General Information

Year founded : 1994

: 1994 Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, ETH, BCH, and two others

BTC, ETH, BCH, and two others Languages: English and Spanish

English and Spanish License(s): Curacao

Jazz Sports is a brand that is relatively new to the market, but it has already made an impact. The sportsbook was launched in 1994 and is among the most popular sites for bitcoin gamblers. It offers a variety of betting options and a very user-friendly interface.

Highlights

Top Attractions (4.5/5)

Jazz Sports offers a wide range of products and services, including:

Sportsbook

Casino

Poker Room

Live Dealer Casino

Bingo Room

Extensive Options And Features (4.6/5)

Jazz Sports offers an extensive range of sports betting and casino options and features the "world's biggest selection of betting markets" on more than 400 casino blogs yearly.

Game-Specific Bonuses (4.5/5)

The site offers many promotions, such as deposit bonuses and free spins on selected games like Starburst or Twin Spin Deluxe. There are also regular jackpots that allow players to win real money prizes every day!

Accepts Multiple Currencies (4.4/5)

Jazz Sports has created a simple interface that lets you place your bets quickly and efficiently to make things easier for new users. You can choose from several currencies, including EUR, USD, and GBP.

In addition, Jazz Sports allows you to withdraw your winnings in BTC and other currencies such as EURO or USD.

Wagering Requirement

The wagering requirement at Jazz Sports is 5x, which is standard for most Bitcoin sportsbooks, but it’s not the highest.

Pros

The site has been around for a while and is well-trusted

They have excellent customer service and are very responsive to questions or concerns

They offer various games, including slots, table games, video poker, and live dealer games.

Cons

The website is not very the best out there

=> Click here to visit the official website of Jazz Sports

#6. BC.Game - Best Bitcoin Casino Site For BTC Games (4.5/5)

BC.Game-image

Photo By: Blue Ribbon Media

General Information

Year founded: 2017

2017 Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGE

BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGE Languages: English and Finnish

English and Finnish License(s): Curacao

BC.Game is a brand created in 2017 by founders who are experienced and professional in the field of blockchain gaming.

They have launched a game called BC.Game, which is a unique platform for blockchain games. The BC.Game platform has many features that make them different from other similar platforms.

Highlights

Popular Casino Games (4.6/5)

Slots

Table games

Roulette

Video poker

Keno

Game Selection: (4.5/5)

There are more than 300 games available on BC.Game and new titles are added so that players can explore as many options as possible before deciding which one is best for them.

Software Providers (4.6/5)

The company's games are designed by some of the leading game developers in the industry, such as NetEnt or Betsoft Gaming, which allows them to offer top-notch quality products to their customers at all times.

Welcome Bonuses (4.4/5)

Players get access to a wide range of bonuses, including a welcome bonus of 200% up to 2ETH (1ETH = $210) with no wagering requirements.

Loyalty Program (4.7/5)

They offer a loyalty program with a lifetime VIP status that gives you access to exclusive promotions and bonuses and an additional 5% cashback on all your bets.

Payment Methods (4.3/5)

The site offers many payment options, including Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill Moneybookers, Bitcoin, and more.

Users can deposit their funds via credit cards or e-wallet services such as Neteller and Skrill Moneybookers without any fees associated with these transactions.

Wagering Requirement

The wagering requirement at BC.Game is 100x the bonus amount. This procedure means that if you deposit $100 and get a 100% welcome bonus, you will have to wager $200 before withdrawing your winnings.

Pros

Automated casino system

Fair and transparent odds

Provably fair gambling

Secure transactions

Cons

Unavailable in a few jurisdictions

=> Click here to visit the official website of BC.Game

Why Choose Bitcoin Casinos Over Traditional Casinos in 2023?

The most important reason why people choose Bitcoin casinos is that they are safe and reliable. The transactions are encrypted and protected with the help of blockchain technology.

The anonymity of players is also guaranteed, which means that no one can see your identity or use it for any other purpose.

Another advantage of using bitcoins at online gambling sites is that no fees are associated with depositing or withdrawing money from your account.

Some traditional casinos charge a fee for transferring money from one account to another. Still, bitcoin casinos don’t do that because they already have their own payment processors and don’t need third-party services.

The last benefit of using bitcoins at online casinos is that the withdrawal time is much shorter than when you play at traditional casinos. Most online casinos offer instant withdrawals within 24 hours after submitting your request!

Factors to Consider When Choosing Bitcoin Casino

Finding the right bitcoin casino can be a difficult task. There are so many providers that it takes time to tell which is the best.

Here are a few factors to consider when choosing a bitcoin casino:

Reputation And Trust

When selecting a bitcoin casino, the first thing to do is check its reputation. You can do this by visiting gambling forums and reading the reviews of players who have used the site.

It would help if you also looked at how long the site has been operating, how many players it has, and what types of games are available. For example, sites like BetUS have been around for a long while.

Provably Fair

One of the best ways to ensure you get a fair deal when gambling online is by using provably appropriate software. Provably suitable software allows players to verify that they receive a direct result when playing at casinos like BetUs or mBit.

This security measure means that players can be sure they aren't being cheated by the house or other players while playing games such as roulette or blackjack.

Payout And Withdraw Speeds & Terms

Some crypto casinos like mBit and 7Bit allow users to cash out instantly, while others will take between 24 hours and seven days before processing your request. The payout times will also vary depending on which method you choose to use.

Games Available

In the world of Bitcoin casinos, you can find many games. The most popular games include slots, table games, video poker, and bingo. Some casinos like BC.Games and GTBets have live dealer tables that allow players to feel like they are playing in a brick-and-mortar casino.

VIP Programs And Bonuses

The best Bitcoin casinos, for example, BetUS, offer VIP programs for their top players. These programs usually offer better rewards for high rollers and bonuses to those who play regularly.

In addition, some casinos have loyalty programs that offer free money or prizes for loyal customers.

Accessibility

The first thing you want to consider when choosing a Bitcoin casino is accessibility. You can use the site from anywhere, whether through your mobile device or desktop computer.

If you want to play with friends or family, you'll want to ensure they can join you. Optimum accessibility is the mantra of brands like mBit.

Transaction Security

The second thing that you should look at is transaction security. Many companies offer their services for free, but this is only sometimes a good thing.

You want to ensure that your money is always protected and that the website has a good reputation for being secure. Such safety features will protect your funds from cybercrime, so choosing a reputable brand like mBit Casino is essential.

Benefits of Bitcoin Casino

Financial Privacy

All bitcoin gambling sites are anonymous by nature; however, some take it a step further. These casinos offer financial privacy for their users, which can appeal to those who value their privacy.

The most notable example of such an online gambling site is mBit Casino.

Low Fees

One of the benefits of Bitcoin casinos is that they charge lower fees than traditional online casinos, which typically use credit cards as a payment method.

It means that when you play at an online casino like 7Bit that accepts cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Litecoin, you don’t have to pay any transaction fees other than the 1% to 2% fee charged by your chosen casino.

That makes it much easier for players to win big payouts without worrying about losing money on processing fees or transaction costs.

Play From Anywhere

Another benefit of Bitcoin casinos is that you can play from anywhere anytime, without worrying about time zones or geographical location restrictions.

Quality casinos like mBit offer games including slots, poker, roulette and blackjack, sports betting, and live dealer games such as baccarat or craps.

Bigger, Better Bonuses

The most significant benefit of Bitcoin casinos is that they offer much more extensive, better bonuses than traditional online casinos.

One of the reasons for this is that cryptocurrency casinos are still growing, so they're subject to only some of the regulations that traditional casinos are.

A good example is BetUS, which offers a 100% match bonus on your first-ever deposit of up to $1,000. And if you've never played at BetUS, you can get an extra 25% cashback on your losses for the first 30 days!

FAQs Related To Bitcoin Casino/Crypto Casino

Q1. What Is A Bitcoin Casino?

A Bitcoin casino is a gambling site that offers its games as tokens. The most common ticket is Bitcoin, but other crypto-currencies can also be used.

You can play at a casino by depositing bitcoins, converted into tokens, and then used to place bets on any game the casino offers.

Q2. What Is A Provably Fair Casino?

A provably fair casino allows players to verify the fairness of their games. In other words, you can confirm your bet's outcome before betting on it.

This is an important feature that all online casinos should have.

Q3. How Can I Keep My Funds Safe When Playing At Casinos That Accept Bitcoins?

If a casino offers provably fair games, you don't have much to worry about as long as they are reputable and secure. You can check out our list of top bitcoin gambling sites above for more information.

Q4. Is It Safe To Use A Bitcoin Casino?

Yes, it's safe to use a casino that accepts Bitcoins as one of its payment methods. You should see how much of your deposit has been confirmed on the blockchain, which should take around 10 minutes (sometimes more, depending on the network traffic).

Once confirmed, you can start playing immediately without waiting for confirmation from your bank or credit card company. Such convenience makes playing at these online casinos extremely fast compared to traditional ones.

Q5. How Do I Deposit Money At An Online Casino Using Bitcoins?

The first step is finding an online casino that accepts cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals in Bitcoin (BTC). Once you've found one with everything you're looking for – games selection, bonuses, promotions, etc., click "Deposit" and choose BTC as your preferred funding option.

Conclusion: Bitcoin Casinos Offer the Best Gambling Experience

Bitcoin has the potential to revolutionize the world of online gambling by providing players with greater convenience, faster transactions, and improved security when compared to traditional payment methods. As a result, Bitcoin gambling has become increasingly popular and is a preferred choice for those seeking a dependable and secure platform to play on. The best Bitcoin gambling sites, such as mBit Casino, 7Bit Casino, and others, offer an abundance of games and free spins, making it a perfect choice for anyone looking to engage in online gambling with Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article about the best bitcoin casinos is for educational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended to promote or encourage gambling in any way. Online gambling may not be legal in your jurisdiction, and it is your responsibility to ensure that you are complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: