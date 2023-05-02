Best Crypto & Bitcoin Gambling Sites with Bonuses 2023

Best Crypto & Bitcoin Gambling Sites In The USA: Top Online Casinos with Bonuses In 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

In recent years, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have gained immense popularity not just as a form of investment, but also in the world of online gambling. With the rise of crypto gambling, players can enjoy the thrill of casino games, sports betting, and more, with the added benefits of fast and secure transactions and increased privacy.

However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to determine which Bitcoin gambling sites are the best. In this article, we will take a closer look at the world of Bitcoin gambling, including its benefits, the types of games offered, and the top Bitcoin gambling sites available today, to help you make an informed decision and find the right platform for your needs.

Top Bitcoin Gambling Sites for 2023

Brand Best For Cryptocurrencies Accepted Overall Rating Ignition Poker and Casino Games BTC, BCH 4/5 7Bit Casino Casino Games and Slots BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, BCH 4.5/5 mBit Casino Games and Sports Betting BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC 4/5 Betflip Sports Betting and Casino Games BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP 3.5/5 Bet Beard Esports Betting BTC, ETH, BCH, DOGE, LTC 3.5/5

#1.Ignition - Overall Best Crypto Gambling Site; Editor's Choice

Current Bonus/Promo Code/Exclusive Offerings:

Ignition offers a 200% Bitcoin Match Bonus up to $2,000 for new players

Bitcoin Reload Bonus of 25% up to $1,000 for existing players

Exclusive offerings and promotions, which can be found on their official website.

Ignition Casino is a well-known brand that offers a wide range of casino games, including online slots, table games, and poker. It is known for its generous bonuses and promotions, as well as its emphasis on anonymity and security.

Top Game(s)

Ignition offers a variety of games from top software providers, including Realtime Gaming, Rival, and Spinomenal. One of the brand's most popular games is A Night with Cleo, a unique slot game with an adult theme that offers the chance to win a progressive jackpot.

Highlights

Anonymity: 5/5

Ignition Casino places a high priority on player privacy, allowing users to play anonymously and securely without having to provide personal information.

Reputation: 5/5

The brand has a strong reputation in the online gambling industry, with a long track record of fair play and prompt payouts.

Game Selection Process: 4.5/5

The brand's game selection process is comprehensive, with a wide range of games from top software providers. Ignition also has a rating system that helps players find the best games based on user reviews.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Ignition offers generous bonuses and promotions, including a welcome bonus and reload bonuses for existing players. The brand also has a loyalty program that rewards frequent players with exclusive bonuses and perks.

Banking: 4.5/5

Ignition provides a variety of banking options, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which offer fast and secure transactions with no fees.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Ignition's website is fully optimized for mobile devices, allowing players to access their favorite games on-the-go.

User Interface: 4/5

The brand's user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, with a clean and modern design.

Average RTP: 4/5

The brand's games have an average RTP of around 96%, which is in line with industry standards.

Wagering Requirement

The brand's wagering requirement is 25x for both the welcome bonus and reload bonus.

Pros

Strong emphasis on player privacy and security

Generous bonuses and promotions

Wide selection of games from top software providers

Accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Mobile-optimized website

Cons

Limited customer support options

#2.7Bit Casino - Best Crypto Gambling Site With High Payout Crypto Casino Games

Current Bonus/Promo Code/Exclusive Offerings:

Exclusive welcome bonus: 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins

Reload bonus: 25% up to 0.012 BTC on Mondays and Wednesdays

Cashback: up to 10% cashback on weekends

Loyalty program: earn points and climb the VIP ladder for exclusive rewards

7Bit Casino is a reputable online casino established in 2014 that accepts cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. It is licensed and regulated by the Government of Curacao and offers a wide range of high-quality casino games from leading providers, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Betsoft.

Top Game(s) offered by the brand:

7Bit Casino offers a unique selection of games, including a variety of provably fair games, which are games that use cryptographic algorithms to ensure fairness and transparency. These games include popular titles such as Minesweeper, Plinko, and Dice, which are not commonly found in other online casinos.

Highlights:

Anonymity:

One of the main advantages of playing at 7Bit Casino is the anonymity that cryptocurrencies provide. Players can enjoy a high level of privacy and security when making transactions using Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

Reputation:

7Bit Casino has a strong reputation in the online gambling industry, with positive reviews from players and industry experts. The casino is committed to providing a fair and transparent gaming experience and has a dedicated customer support team to assist players with any issues they may encounter.

Game Selection Process: 4/5

7Bit Casino offers a diverse selection of over 4,000 casino games, including slots, table games, live casino, and provably fair games. The games are provided by reputable software developers and are regularly audited for fairness.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

7Bit Casino offers generous bonuses and promotions, including a welcome bonus, reload bonus, cashback, and a loyalty program. The wagering requirements are reasonable, and players can easily keep track of their bonus progress through the user-friendly interface.

Banking: 4/5

7Bit Casino offers a variety of banking options, including cryptocurrencies, credit cards, and e-wallets. Withdrawals are processed quickly, and the casino has a reputation for timely payments.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

7Bit Casino is fully optimized for mobile devices and offers a seamless gaming experience on both iOS and Android devices.

User Interface:

7Bit Casino has a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate, making it easy for players to find their favorite games and manage their account.

Average RTP:

The average RTP (return to player) at 7Bit Casino is around 96%, which is competitive compared to other online casinos.

Wagering Requirement:

The wagering requirement for bonuses at 7Bit Casino is 40x the bonus amount, which is reasonable compared to other online casinos.

Pros:

Accepts cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals

Provably fair games available

Generous bonuses and promotions

Diverse selection of games

User-friendly interface

Cons:

Limited customer support options (no phone support)

Restricted in some countries

#3.mBit - Popular for Quick Payouts & Exciting Live Casino Games

Current Bonus/Promo Code/Exclusive Offerings:

mBit is offering a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC or €300 and 300 free spins on the first deposit.

Weekly 50% reload bonus of up to 0.25 BTC or €50

Cashback program that allows players to earn up to 20% cashback every day.

mBit is an online casino that has been providing players with a thrilling gaming experience since 2014. The casino is owned and operated by Direx N.V. and is licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao. mBit is known for its quick payouts, exciting live casino games, and generous bonuses and promotions.

Top Game(s) offered by the brand:

mBit offers a wide variety of games from top providers such as NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and Betsoft. One game that sets them apart from other brands is their exclusive game, mBit Blackjack. This game features a live dealer and allows players to bet on up to three hands at once, with the option to split and double down.

Highlights:

Anonymity:

mBit allows players to play anonymously without requiring personal information. This is a significant advantage for players who value their privacy.

Reputation:

mBit has a solid reputation in the online casino industry for fair gameplay and quick payouts. Players can trust that they will have a positive experience at this casino.

Game Selection Process: 4/5

mBit offers a diverse selection of games from top providers, with over 2,000 games available. The games are sorted into categories for easy navigation.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

mBit offers generous bonuses and promotions, including a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC or €300 and 300 free spins. They also have a weekly reload bonus and a cashback program.

Banking: 4/5

mBit offers a variety of banking options, including cryptocurrencies, and has a reputation for quick payouts. We rate their banking options 4/5.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

mBit has a mobile-friendly website and offers a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. The mobile experience is smooth and easy to navigate.

User Interface:

mBit's website has a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate. The games are sorted into categories, and there is a search function available. Overall, the user interface is intuitive and straightforward.

Average RTP:

mBit's average RTP varies depending on the game, but they have a wide range of games with high RTPs. Players can expect fair gameplay and a good chance of winning.

Wagering Requirement:

mBit's wagering requirement for their welcome bonus is 40x the bonus amount. This is a relatively standard requirement in the industry.

Pros:

Offers a diverse selection of games from top providers

Generous bonuses and promotions, including a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC or €300 and 300 free spins

Allows players to play anonymously

Offers a mobile app for iOS and Android devices

Has a solid reputation among online casinos for fair gameplay and quick payouts

Cons:

Only licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao, which may not be as stringent as other regulatory bodies

Wagering requirement for bonuses is relatively high

#4.Betflip - Trusted Online Casino For Cryptocurrency Sports Betting

Current Bonus/Promo Code/Exclusive Offerings:

Betflip offers a welcome bonus package of up to 10 BTC or €1000 and 100 free spins.

Betflip is a reputable online casino that was established in 2019. The brand offers a wide range of casino games, sports betting options, and live dealer games. Betflip stands out for its support for cryptocurrency payments and user anonymity.

Top Game(s) offered by the brand:

Betflip offers a diverse range of games from top providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming. The brand also has some unique games that are not found on other platforms, such as Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and Lucky 7.

Highlights:

Anonymity: Betflip allows users to play anonymously, which means that they don't have to share any personal information.

Reputation: Betflip has built a solid reputation in the industry, thanks to its commitment to fair play, user privacy, and timely payments.

Game Selection Process: 4/5

Betflip's game selection process is excellent, and the brand offers a wide range of games from multiple providers.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

Betflip offers a good variety of bonuses and promotions, including a generous welcome bonus package and ongoing promotions.

Banking: 4/5

Betflip supports a variety of payment options, including cryptocurrency payments. The brand also has fast withdrawal times and no hidden fees.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Betflip's website is fully optimized for mobile devices, and the brand also offers a dedicated mobile app.

User Interface:

Betflip's website has a sleek and modern design, and it is easy to navigate. The brand also offers multiple language options, making it accessible to players from around the world.

Average RTP:

Betflip's games have an average RTP of 96%, which is on par with industry standards.

Wagering Requirement:

Betflip's welcome bonus package has a 45x wagering requirement, which is slightly higher than some other brands.

Pros:

Anonymous gameplay

Diverse game selection

Support for cryptocurrency payments

Cons:

Higher than average wagering requirement for bonuses.

#5.Bet Beard - Preferred for Esports Betting

Current Bonus/Promo Code/Exclusive Offerings:

New users get a 100% deposit bonus up to $100 with promo code "BEARD100"

Weekly giveaways on social media platforms

VIP rewards program for frequent bettors

Bet Beard is a leading online sportsbook that specializes in esports betting. The platform offers a wide range of games and tournaments, including popular titles like League of Legends, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Bet Beard prides itself on providing a safe and secure betting environment for its users, with fast payouts and excellent customer support.

Top Game(s) offered by the brand:

League of Legends

Dota 2

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Highlights:

Anonymity:

Bet Beard offers complete anonymity for its users, ensuring that personal information is kept confidential.

Reputation:

Bet Beard has built a strong reputation in the esports betting community, with a track record of fair and transparent betting practices.

Game Selection Process: 4/5 -

Bet Beard offers a wide variety of esports games and tournaments to bet on, with competitive odds and comprehensive betting markets.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5 -

Bet Beard offers a range of bonuses and promotions for new and existing users, including deposit bonuses and weekly giveaways.

Banking: 4/5 -

Bet Beard offers a range of secure and convenient banking options, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5 -

Bet Beard's mobile app is user-friendly and easy to navigate, with all the same features as the desktop version.

User Interface:

Bet Beard's user interface is intuitive and easy to use, with a clean and modern design.

Average RTP:

The average RTP for esports betting on Bet Beard is 94%.

Wagering Requirement:

Bet Beard's wagering requirement is x5.

Pros:

Comprehensive selection of esports games and tournaments to bet on

Competitive odds and comprehensive betting markets

Complete anonymity for users

Range of secure and convenient banking options

User-friendly mobile app and desktop interface

Cons:

Wagering requirement is slightly higher than some competitors

Strategies To Gain Maximum Profit In Bitcoin Gambling

Bitcoin gambling is becoming increasingly popular among gamblers who want to take advantage of the anonymity and security that cryptocurrencies provide. However, like online gambling sites, there is always a risk of losing money. Here we will discuss some strategies that can help you maximize your profits and minimize your losses when gambling with Bitcoin.

Understand the game and its rules

Before you start gambling with Bitcoin, it's important to understand the game and its rules. This will help you make informed decisions and increase your chances of winning. Take some time to research the game and its strategies, and practice with free versions of the game before risking real money.

Choose a reputable Bitcoin casino

Choosing reputable Bitcoin casinos is crucial to ensuring that your money is safe and your winnings are paid out. Look for casinos that have a proven track record of fair play and timely payouts. Read reviews and ask for recommendations from other players.

Manage your bankroll

Managing your bankroll is essential when gambling with Bitcoin. Determine how much money you can afford to lose and stick to it. Avoid chasing losses and never gamble with money that you can't afford to lose.

Take advantage of bonuses and promotions

Bitcoin casinos often offer bonuses and promotions to attract new players and retain existing ones. Take advantage of these offers, but make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully. Some bonuses may come with wagering requirements that need to be met before you can withdraw your winnings.

Play games with a low house edge

The house edge is the advantage that the casino has over the player. Look for games that have a low house edge, such as blackjack or video poker. These games give you a better chance of winning and can help you maximize your profits.

Use a strategy when playing

Using a strategy when playing can increase your chances of winning and help you make more informed decisions. For example, in blackjack, using a basic strategy can reduce the house edge and give you a better chance of winning

Factors to Choose Bitcoin Gambling In 2023?

Bitcoin transactions have the potential to provide higher levels of security and anonymity than traditional payment methods, which can be especially important for those who value privacy and safety.

With Bitcoin gambling sites, players have the opportunity to participate in games and events that may not be available through traditional betting options, providing a wider range of options and opportunities for players.

Provably fair technology used by some Bitcoin casinos ensures that the outcomes of games are transparent and can be verified by players, allowing for increased trust in the gambling platform.

Bitcoin gambling may provide lower transaction fees than traditional payment methods, which can lead to greater profits for high-volume players.

The decentralization of Bitcoin means that it is not subject to government regulations or restrictions, which can provide greater freedom for players who live in countries with strict gambling laws.

How To Get Started With Bitcoin Gambling?

Bitcoin gambling has become a popular way for players to participate in online betting, using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to make transactions. Here are the steps to get started with Bitcoin/crypto gambling:

Choose a Bitcoin/ crypto casino:

There are several online casinos that accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Do some research to find a reputable casino that meets your needs and has a good track record of fair play and timely payouts.

Set up a cryptocurrency wallet:

To start gambling with Bitcoin, you will need to set up a cryptocurrency wallet. This is a digital wallet that stores your cryptocurrencies and allows you to make transactions. There are several types of cryptocurrency wallets available, including hardware wallets, software wallets, and online wallets.

Purchase Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies:

Once you have set up a cryptocurrency wallet, you will need to purchase Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. You can buy cryptocurrencies on cryptocurrency exchanges, using a credit card or bank transfer.

Deposit funds into your online casino account:

Once you have purchased Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, you can deposit funds into your casino account. To do this, go to the cashier section of the casino and select Bitcoin or the cryptocurrency that you are using as your payment method. Enter the amount that you want to deposit and follow the instructions to complete the transaction.

Choose a game and start playing:

With your funds deposited, you can start playing your favorite games at the casino. Choose from a variety of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games.

Withdraw your winnings:

If you win, you can withdraw your winnings by selecting Bitcoin or the cryptocurrency that you are using as your payment method. Enter the amount that you want to withdraw and follow the instructions to complete the transaction.

Bitcoin Gambling V/s Online Gambling

Aspect Bitcoin Gambling Traditional Online Gambling Anonymity Offers a high level of anonymity, as transactions can be hard to trace. Generally requires personal information for registration and transactions. Transaction Speed Faster transactions due to the nature of cryptocurrencies. Transaction speed varies depending on the payment method used. Security Blockchain technology provides a high level of security for transactions. Regulated casinos offer secure payment options and adhere to strict guidelines. Currency Uses digital currencies like Bitcoin, providing global accessibility. Typically uses fiat currencies, which may have regional restrictions. Fees Usually lower transaction fees due to the decentralized nature of crypto. Fees vary depending on payment method and may be higher for certain options. Bonuses and Promotions Competitive bonuses and promotions, often tailored to cryptocurrency users. Wide variety of bonuses and promotions, catering to different player needs. Regulation and Licensing Some are licensed, offering a secure and regulated environment. Most are licensed and regulated by well-established gaming authorities. Game Variety Growing variety of games, with some unique to crypto gambling platforms. Extensive game library, including popular titles from well-known providers. Player Accessibility and Inclusivity Open to players from various jurisdictions, with fewer restrictions. Accessibility may be limited depending on the player's location and regulations.

FAQs On Bitcoin Gambling

Q1: How do provably fair games work in Bitcoin gambling?

A: Provably fair games use cryptographic algorithms to ensure that game outcomes are genuinely random and transparent. Players can verify the fairness of each game by checking the server seed, client seed, and nonce used during the game round. This system allows players to have confidence in the integrity of the games they're playing on Bitcoin gambling platforms.

Q2: What are the tax implications of Bitcoin gambling winnings?

A: Tax implications for Bitcoin gambling winnings vary depending on the player's jurisdiction. In some countries, cryptocurrency gains, including gambling winnings, are subject to capital gains tax. It's essential to consult local tax regulations or seek professional advice to understand your tax obligations when dealing with Bitcoin gambling winnings.

Q3: Are there any exclusive games designed for Bitcoin gambling platforms?

A: Yes, there are some games exclusive to Bitcoin gambling platforms. These games are often designed with the use of cryptocurrencies in mind, and they may incorporate blockchain technology, provably fair mechanisms, or unique themes related to digital currencies. Some examples include Bitcoin-themed slots, Dice games with adjustable house edges, and games supporting multiple cryptocurrencies.

Q4: How do I manage my bankroll in a Bitcoin casino?

A: Managing your bankroll in a Bitcoin casino is similar to managing it in a traditional online casino. It's crucial to set limits, stick to your budget, and play responsibly. Since cryptocurrency values can be volatile, it's essential to consider the current value of your Bitcoin holdings and adjust your betting amounts accordingly. Some casinos also offer built-in tools to help you set limits and manage your gambling activities responsibly.

Q5: How do I choose a secure and reputable Bitcoin gambling platform?

A: To choose a secure and reputable Bitcoin gambling platform, consider factors such as licensing, reputation, game selection, security measures, and customer support. Look for platforms with licenses from well-established gaming authorities, positive reviews from other players, and a wide variety of games from reputable providers. Additionally, ensure the platform uses encryption to protect user data and offers responsive customer support to address any concerns or issues.

Wrapping Up The Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

The world of Bitcoin gambling has grown exponentially, providing players with an array of exciting gaming options. After an in-depth analysis of the top 6 brands, we can confidently recommend Ignition as the standout choices in the industry.

7Bit, a well-established and renowned platform, offers an exceptional gaming experience with its diverse selection of games, user-friendly interface, and top-notch customer support. Its generous bonuses, promotions, and lightning-fast transactions make it a favorite among both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traditional online gamers.

Ignition, on the other hand, distinguishes itself with its outstanding poker offerings and a highly immersive casino experience. Its strong focus on security and player satisfaction, coupled with an attractive rewards program, ensures that Ignition remains a top choice for avid gamblers.

Ignition caters to a wide range of player preferences and demonstrates a commitment to providing a seamless and enjoyable Bitcoin gambling experience. Give them a try, and you're sure to discover why they're considered among the best in the business.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article about the best bitcoin casinos is for educational and entertainment purposes only. It is not intended to promote or encourage gambling in any way. Online gambling may not be legal in your jurisdiction, and it is your responsibility to ensure that you are complying with all applicable laws and regulations.