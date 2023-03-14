Best Crypto Casinos & Top Bitcoin Casino Sites for Big Payouts: Updated List for 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Keeping up with the best crypto casinos is not a one-man job – there are hundreds available, with new ones popping up almost daily.

To help you make an informed decision about where you spend your crypto, our team of experts has ranked and reviewed the top 10 cryptocurrency casinos available right now – paying the utmost attention to their game quality, payout speed, and customer support.

Based on our results, mBit is the best Bitcoin online casino overall, but make no mistake – all the others gave it a pretty good run for its money.

Let’s dive in and read some Bitcoin casino reviews, shall we?

Best Crypto Casinos

1. mBit — Best Crypto Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 3,000 games

Powered by over 30 leading providers

Up to 4 BTC and 300 free spins welcome package

Daily slots races with generous prizes

You can be the first to try the latest games

iTechLabs seal of trust

Cons:

Geo-restricted live games

mBit Casino was one of the very first online casinos to get on the crypto gambling trend in 2014.

Since then, this online casino has attracted thousands of gamblers and maintained a positive track record of fairness and quick payouts.

Game Variety: 5/5

If there’s an example of how the perfect crypto game selection should look like – then mBit Casino comes the closest to it.

There are over 3,000 games to sink your teeth into, powered by over 30 leading providers, including Wazdan, Yggdrasil, Betsoft, and more.

You’ll find a dedicated section for slots, bonus buy slots, table games, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, jackpot games, video poker, and even dice games. Those are plenty of filtering options to find whatever you find to play.

You’ll find over 150 games in the jackpot section alone, with fan favorites like Dragon Kings, Might of Zeus, Master of Xmas, and more.

The live games are powered by Evolution Gaming and Ezugi – both of which operate in a select few countries around the world, which means you may not be able to access any live dealers.

That’s a bit unfortunate – but you do have a one-of-a-kind chance to try the latest games in the industry with mBit, as it has an exclusive deal with some providers that allows it to feature these games before anyone else.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

mBit has recently changed up its welcome bonus, so now instead of 5 BTC, you can claim up to 4 BTC in total across your first three deposits, plus 300 free spins.

The way it works is that your first deposit will be matched by 75% up to 1 BTC. You’ll also get 75 free spins, and the minimum deposit to qualify is 2 mBTC.

Your second deposit will see a 100% match up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins, followed by a 125% match bonus up to 1.5 BTC and 125 free spins on your third deposit.

You can use your free spins on the exclusive Book of mBit and a few other games, and you’ll have three days to do so.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

This is a crypto-exclusive online casino, so it’s only fitting that fiat currencies are not accepted.

You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, and XRP to deposit. The minimum deposit to get started is usually the equivalent of $10 – regardless of the crypto you wish to use.

Payouts are capped at 10 BTC per transaction, which is pretty high, and most requests are processed and delivered within 10 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

mBit offers a comprehensive FAQ section filled with answers to the most common questions asked by new players.

If you can’t find a solution here, then you can contact mBit 24/7 customer support via live chat (the live chat button is located in the bottom-right of the FAQ page).

You can even contact support as a guest and test them out for responsiveness. We did – and they scored highly.

Start playing at the best crypto casino overall – mBit!

2. Bitstarz — Best Variety of Bitcoin Casino Games

Pros:

4,200+ games

20 no-deposit free spins upon email verification

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

Award-winning customer support

Cons:

Geo-restricted games

The battle between mBit and Bitstarz was a very, very close one – they basically scored the same points in all the benchmarks.

In the end, Bitstarz fell just slightly behind because of the fewer free spins included in the welcome package.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

Bitstarz’s massive game collection is growing by the day. As of right now, they host 4,200+ crypto slots and table games, in addition to 150+ live casino games and online bingo. Unfortunately, just like mBit, their live dealer casino games are geo-restricted.

Still, with so many options at your fingertips, we doubt you’ll notice the difference. Approximately 100+ virtual table games are available to every player. Bitstarz also gained a reputation for its specialties – you can roll a 100-sided die or play games like Limbo, Space XY, and Plinko for a different kind of online gambling experience.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Before you decide whether or not Bitstarz is a worthy crypto casino, verify your email address – you’ll claim 20 no-deposit free spins. If you like what they have to offer, they’ll match your first crypto deposit by 125% up to 1 BTC.

Plus, you’ll get 180 more free spins over your first 9 days as a registered player. High rollers can redeem up to 4 BTC more in reload bonuses with their next 3 deposits.

New players can also participate in Bitstarz’s freeroll tournaments with a $1,000 prize pool. All games are eligible, so all you have to do is opt in and start placing bets.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and DOGE to initiate deposits and withdrawals at Bitstarz. You can also purchase crypto directly through their casino site via Moon Pay, and the minimum deposit is 0.0002 BTC.

To qualify for the initial welcome bonus, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of 0.0008 BTC, which increases to 0.002 BTC for the bonuses on your 2nd, 3rd, and 4th deposits. However, keep in mind that these values change based on the Bitcoin price.

You can withdraw anywhere between 0.0002 BTC and 10 BTC per transaction – and nearly all payouts are processed and delivered within 7 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Bitstarz cares about your gaming experience, and they put their money where their mouth is. They offer triple-tiered support via live chat, email, and 3 forms of social media. Of course, you can expect immediate replies from real people around the clock at Bitstarz.

Although we didn’t find a phone number here, Bitstarz’s live chat team has earned 2,000+ positive reviews from verified players. You can also follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest news updates.

Claim 20 no-deposit free spins when you verify your email at Bitstarz!

3. Ignition — Best Bitcoin Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

250+ high-quality games

24/7 live poker room

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

Welcome bonus up to $3,000

Chat, email + forum support

Cons:

Limited slots selection

Ignition is a capable crypto casino in its own right, but most players swing by for the 24/7 real money online poker room. You’ll enjoy real-time games against thousands of other people around the clock.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Ignition hosts 250+ online slots, 34+ live dealer games, and 8+ virtual sports betting options. However, their 24/7 live poker room is the main attraction here – filled with daily poker tournaments for both low-stakes players and high-rollers (we’re talking over $100k in GTDs).

Ignition’s live poker tables are 5-10% softer than average, and coming across a professional card player isn’t really a problem because the tables are anonymous, and you are protected from someone studying your gameplay.

You can also download a real money online casino app to play poker at Ignition. That said, all the other games are available in instant play via a mobile browser.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Ignition offers two welcome bonuses – one for fiat currency users and the other one for crypto players. Since we’re all about crypto today, let’s take a look at that one.

Your first cryptocurrency deposit at Ignition will be matched by 300% up to $3,000, with one-half of the bonus (150% up to $1,500) allocated toward the casino section and the other half for poker.

Your casino bonus will be immediately available to use on slots and table games, which you can earn back and convert to real money if you meet the fair 25x wagering requirements – just keep in mind that only slot games contribute 100% toward the wagering requirements.

The poker bonus will remain locked in your account, and you can unlock it in increments by playing poker and earning Ignition Miles.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

You can use a debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDT to initiate deposits and withdrawals at Ignition Casino. Crypto players only need to deposit $20 before getting started, but debit card users must deposit $25 or more to play real money games.

Crypto players can withdraw as little as $10 or as much as $9,500 per transaction – which gets higher as you progress in Ignition’s VIP program. All crypto withdrawals are free-of-charge, but you’ll have to wait 24 hours before getting paid.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Ignition offers excellent customer support – every agent we spoke to was professional and courteous. Their 24/7 live chat team fires back immediate responses, and our experts waited just 6 hours for a return email.

The FAQ section and Ignition Forum are quite broad as well. With a few minutes of research, it’s easy to find previously asked questions or post your own inquiries. Ignition’s community of players and staff is always happy to lend a helping hand.

Play crypto poker at Ignition!

4. Super Slots — Best Bitcoin Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Two live casinos with 30+ live dealer games

Progressive jackpot on Live Casino Red Blackjack

Accepts 18 forms of crypto

400% crypto bonus up to $4,000

24/7 live chat and email support

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements on crypto bonus

Super Slots lives up to its name with 350+ crypto reels and tables, but even though count-intuitive for a casino named SuperSlots – the selection of 30+ live dealer games is the highlight here.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Between their Black and Red live casino sections, our experts found 30+ live dealer games at Super Slots. You can play 10+ blackjack variants, American and European roulette, baccarat, and Super 6 while a professional calls the shots in real time.

You can also opt into Super Slots’ Wild Diamond 7s jackpot side bet. For just $1, you’ll have a chance to win six-figure prizes if the cards land in your favor. Chances are quite slim, though, as you’ll need to make 21 with three diamond 7’s.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

New players are encouraged to use the promo code CRYPTO400 with their first-ever BTC deposit. Super Slots will quadruple your starting bankroll up to $4,000. Even if you deposit a minimum of $20 to get started – you’ll get $100 in your casino balance.

However, ultra-generous bonuses like these often come with higher wagering requirements – and Super Slots is no exception to this rule. However, a 400% match bonus is not something you see every day, and you’ll have plenty of time (30 days) to meet the rollover.

Check out more Super Slots bonus codes.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Super Slots accepts debit card deposits, bank transfers, money orders, and 18 forms of cryptocurrency – from Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash to Avalanche and Cardano.

If you’re using crypto to play here, you can deposit or withdraw between $20 and $100,000 per transaction. Super Slots’ minimum deposit limit of $20 unlocks their 400% crypto bonus up to $4,000.

While every crypto payout at Super Slots is fee-free, you’ll wait up to 2 days for delivery.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Super Slots’ customer support options align with industry standards – you can get in touch with a real person via 24/7 live chat or email. If you want our advice, we’d highly recommend their live chat team. Our experts got a reply from a real person within seconds of reaching out.

Their email support is better suited for players with more complex inquiries.

Explore over 20 live dealer games at Super Slots!

5. MyStake – Best Bonuses of All Cryptocurrency Casinos

Pros:

17+ bonuses and promotions

6,000+ crypto casino games

30+ sports betting categories

Accepts 10 forms of crypto

170% up to $1,000 welcome offer

Cons:

No phone support available

Some games are geo-restricted

MyStake is a juggernaut throughout the online casino industry – they’ve got 6,000+ crypto titles, 30+ sports betting categories, and 17+ deposit bonuses in store for new sign-ups.

So even though it’s one of the newest online casinos on our list – MyStake is a true trailblazer.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

MyStake offers a seemingly endless selection of 6,000+ casino games, but some of them are geo-restricted depending on your country of residence. As is the case with Bitstarz, we doubt you’ll notice the difference. Thankfully, their online sportsbook is available for everybody.

You’ll explore hundreds of betting markets across 30+ popular sports categories.

That said, if you want the most bang for your buck, we’d recommend waiting around for MyStake’s Boosted Odds. They’re highlighted in yellow and offer increased payouts on winning sports bets.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

With 17+ bonuses and promotions to choose from, you might not know where to begin.

Casino traditionalists should claim the 170% crypto bonus up to $1,000, and sports bettors will have a blast with the 100% match bonus up to $500. You can also redeem a 100% casino reload bonus of up to $500 or a 35% sports reload bonus of up to $350 with your second deposit.

Whenever you make a deposit with crypto, you’ll enjoy 10% cash-back on your losses. Finally, follow MyStake on Instagram to participate in their social media giveaway.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

MyStake accepts 10+ forms of cryptocurrency alongside debit card payments and multiple e-wallets. You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, LTC, ETH, USDT, and more to deposit funds. Across the board, you’ll have to deposit $20 or more to claim any of MyStake’s promotions.

If you get lucky enough to win crypto here, you’re able to withdraw as little as $20 per transaction. As a new player, the withdrawal limits are $7,500 per week and $15,000 per month.

As we’ve come to expect from MyStake, all crypto payouts are both fee-free and near-instant.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

MyStake’s customer support team is super-reliable. You can use their live chat feature, dedicated email, or external Discord server to get in touch with real team members around-the-clock. We’re partial to their live chat team because they generally reply in seconds.

Still, their free Discord server connects newbies with 8,500+ knowledgeable players and staff members. Explore their channels, FAQ section, or informational guides if you have any further questions.

Claim a 170% up to $1,000 welcome bonus at MyStake and explore 17 other bonuses!

6. Bovada – Best Online Crypto Casino for Betting

Pros:

32+ sports categories

30,000+ daily betting markets

Crypto bonuses up to $3,750

BTC sports bonus up to $750

24/7 support

Cons:

Dual lines for skilled gamblers

Higher wagering requirements after the first deposit bonus

Bovada launched in 2011 as an online sportsbook, but they’ve recently grown to accept 5 forms of cryptocurrency. You’ll enjoy an all-in-one gambling experience at Bovada with casino games, sports betting, and poker tournaments.

Game Variety: 4.4/5

At Bovada, you can explore 30,000+ betting markets that span 32+ popular sports categories. While they’re known for posting late lines on occasion, they generally publish their juiciest odds right before game time.

You can wager on horse racing events, basketball, football, esports, cricket, darts, and even the Winter Olympics. Their novelty categories are something to behold – you’ll find odds for international political events, stock market predictions, and celebrity drama.

Besides crypto sports betting options, Bovada has a full online casino filled with slots, table games, and over 30 live dealers – so there’s always something to play here.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Use the promo code BTCCWB1250 with your first three Bitcoin deposits. For each qualifying transaction, you’ll receive a 125% casino match worth up to $1,250. This promotion comes with a 30-day expiry period and reasonable 25x wagering requirements.

However, the 25x rollover only applies to the first deposit bonus – it increases on the 2nd and 3rd deposit bonuses.

Sportsbook veterans should enter the promo code BTCSWB750 with their first BTC deposit to claim a 75% sports betting bonus worth up to $750 in bet credits. You’ll have a full 30 days to meet the meager 5x wagering requirements, which are some of the lowest in the industry.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Bovada is living proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks. They accept debit card deposits, bank transfers, and 5 forms of cryptocurrency. New players can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, USDT, or Ethereum to make deposits and withdrawals at Bovada.

You’ll need to deposit $25 or more if you’re playing with cash, but Bitcoin players can deposit just $20 to qualify for either of Bovada’s welcome bonuses. Every Bitcoin payout comes free of charge.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Unlike many crypto casinos, Bovada offers dedicated phone support. You can get in touch with a live agent 24/7. Our team waited on hold for just 2 minutes before speaking with a real person. If you require immediate assistance, their 24/7 live chat team replies instantly.

Players with complex or detailed concerns are encouraged to use Bovada’s 24/7 email support instead. Additionally, you can follow their main Twitter page for the latest updates.

Bet on your favorite sports with Bovada!

Choosing the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites: Ranking Methodology

Casino Games & Sports Betting

Our experts prioritized Bitcoin casinos with the widest variety of casino games and sports betting options. Whether you’re here to play crypto slots, live dealers, poker tournaments, or bet on sports, rest assured that you’ll find anything you need with our top Bitcoin casinos.

Crypto Bonuses & Promotions

Most online Bitcoin casinos have bonuses and promotions in store for new players, but many of them aren’t worth claiming. Our experts gave a higher ranking to online casino sites with the lowest wagering requirements.

Deposits and Withdrawals

We paid special attention to Bitcoin gambling sites that go the extra mile by accepting multiple cryptocurrencies and offering near-instant payouts.

Customer Support Options

The best Bitcoin casinos make it easy for players to get in touch with a real person – we only review casino sites that offer 24/7 chat and email support. Our team gave a higher ranking to crypto casinos with a dedicated phone line or social media presence.

Similar articles:

Why is mBit the Best Bitcoin Casino Site?

We’ve reviewed dozens of crypto casino sites over the years, but mBit is the best choice for new players. In this section, we’ll explain why this casino deserves a seat on the throne.

Long-Standing Reputation: mBit launched in 2014, making it one of the first online casinos to accept Bitcoin deposits. Over the past 9 years, they’ve paved the way for countless imitations to follow in their footsteps. Still, mBit finds a way to remain one step ahead of the competition.

Unmatched Game Variety: mBit hosts 3,000+ games by 37 providers. You’ll have an endless variety of crypto slots, table games, and unique provably fair online casino games at your fingertips.

Deposit Bonuses: mBit offers a fantastic welcome package of up to 4 BTC and 300 free spins that you can claim on your first three deposits. Beyond that, there’s a generous loyalty program and plenty of reload bonuses to keep your casino balance fresh.

Why Should I Use Online Crypto Casinos?

If you’re happy with traditional casinos, you’re likely wondering why the best Bitcoin casinos deserve your time and attention. Here, we’ve offered a few compelling reasons to switch.

More Exclusive Games: The best crypto casino sites are constantly adding new and exciting games to their jam-packed collections – and many of these games are exclusive provably fair titles that you cannot play at traditional online casinos.

Larger Deposit Bonuses: Bitcoin casinos typically offer larger bonuses and promotions for crypto players. For example, high rollers can play their favorite casino games with up to 4 BTC in bonuses at mBit.

Protect Your Privacy: When you make deposits and withdrawals using cryptocurrency, you’ll protect your privacy and safeguard your credit card information. Although you can use fiat currencies with our top crypto casino sites, it’s hardly a requirement to play crypto games.

Best Crypto Casinos & Bitcoin Casino Sites – FAQ

Are Crypto Casino Games Rigged?

So long as you’re playing at licensed crypto casinos, none of the slots and table games you play are rigged. When you play casino games with a licensed Bitcoin gambling site, every title is independently tested for a random outcome.

For your protection, our experts only review licensed and regulated Bitcoin online casinos.

If you choose to do your own research instead, check the bottom of your chosen site’s homepage for a certification or licensing badge. Unlicensed Bitcoin casinos are untrustworthy.

Can I Bet on Sports Using Cryptocurrency at Bitcoin Casinos?

Yes, you can browse through sports betting options with the best Bitcoin casinos. MyStake and Bovada are home to hundreds of markets across tens of popular sports categories. You can wager on upcoming horse racing events, football, basketball, esports, cricket, darts, and more.

Which Online Bitcoin Casino Has the Best Bonuses?

It’s a tough call, but MyStake has the best Bitcoin casino bonuses. They’re currently offering 17+ promotions, and they’ve covered all ends of the betting spectrum. For starters, you can redeem their 170% crypto casino match up to $1,000 or claim up to $500 in free bet credits.

They also have a 100% casino reload bonus of up to $500 and a 35% sports betting reload bonus of up to $350. Crypto players are guaranteed 10% cashback on every deposit they make, and MyStake’s Boosted Odds give sportsbook veterans increased payouts.

What is the Best Crypto Casino?

Based on our expert team, mBit is the best crypto casino right now – which was selected after testing and scoring over 50 online casinos in total. We’ve tested the casinos based on their game selection, bonuses, payout speed and cryptocurrencies supported, and customer support.

Comparison of the Top 6 Cryptocurrency Casinos

mBit: Our best Bitcoin casino offers over 3,000 casino games tested and approved by iTechLabs, a 4 BTC and 300 free spins welcome package, and some of the fastest crypto payouts in the industry – you’ll never wait for more than 10 minutes.

Bitstarz: Bitstarz is the closest runner-up and has the biggest selection of crypto games. They place 4,200+ games at your fingertips and get you started with 20 no-deposit free spins when you verify your email. Finally, new players can get their hands on a 5 BTC welcome package.

Ignition: Ignition hosts 250+ high-quality crypto games, but their 24/7 online poker room incentivizes seasoned players to stick around. Play live poker against thousands of people around the clock – and claim up to a $3,000 casino and poker welcome bonus.

Super Slots: Contrary to their name, Super Slots is best known for its collection of 30+ live dealer games. Use the promo code CRYPTO400 and claim a 400% crypto bonus of up to $4,000 with your first deposit.

MyStake: MyStake’s 17+ promotions accompany 6,000+ crypto games and 30+ sports betting categories. From cashback incentives to sports and casino welcome bonuses, it’s hard to find room for criticism. Get started with their 170% crypto casino match up to $1,000.

Bovada: Bovada hosts 30,000+ betting markets across 32+ mainstream and specialty sports categories, making them one of the world’s largest Bitcoin sportsbooks. Claim up to $3,750 in casino bonuses or up to $750 in bet credits with your first-ever crypto transaction.

How to Sign Up With Online Crypto Casinos & Play BTC Games

By now, you’re probably wondering how to get started with the best online crypto gambling sites. Using mBit as an example, we’ve created a simple guide for beginners.

Step 1: Create A New Casino Account

Use our link to access mBit

Enter your email address and create a password

Click “Create Account”

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address With mBit

Check your primary and secondary email inbox

Look for a new confirmation message from mBit

Click the link inside the message to verify your email

Step 3: Deposit BTC & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Go back to mBit’s homepage

Click the Deposit button

Choose your preferred cryptocurrency

Opt-in for the bonus if you wish

Make a minimum deposit of 1 mBTC to qualify for the welcome offer

Explore 3,000+ games!

Tips & Tricks for Playing Crypto Casino Games

Before you start gambling with the best online casinos, read this section – we’ve outlined a few tips and tricks for playing crypto games.

Purchase Cryptocurrency: If you don’t have any crypto stashed away, we’d recommend buying some Bitcoin. Crypto casinos like Bitstarz double as a free currency exchange, so you can purchase BTC, LTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, or DOGE using a debit card or Apple Pay on-site.

Play Demo Titles First: Don’t sink your cryptos into any particular Bitcoin casino until you’ve played a handful of free games. Demo games are just like the real thing, but there’s no real money involved. It’s easier to find new favorite games when you play for free.

Stick to Slot Games (For Now): If you decide to claim a crypto bonus with any of our top Bitcoin casinos, you’d be wise to spend most of your time playing slots. Unlike most table games and specialties, crypto slots contribute 100% of every spin toward the wagering requirements.

Did You Choose the Best Crypto Casino For You?

If you’ve been reading up until this point, you’ve devoured a lot of useful information about the best crypto casinos – it’s time to go out there and start playing.

While we ultimately recommend that you dive straight into mBit’s selection of Bitcoin casino games, the truth is that you’ll have a great time with any of our top picks, so make sure you select one that you think fits you the most.

Thanks for reading, and don’t forget to wager responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, online gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: