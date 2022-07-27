Disclaimer: This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Cryptocurrency has officially merged with the online casino industry, and virtually every traditional online casino now accepts Bitcoin.

That being said; the best crypto casinos were the earliest adopters of digital currency - and they offer the best games, promos, and fastest payouts.

Our top BTC casinos singled out here have a lot to offer. Thousands of provably fair games, instant cashouts, and generous welcome bonuses barely scratch the surface.

Bitstarz was our #1 pick, but we’ve got 24 additional runner-ups ready to put up a fight!

Let’s begin.

Best Crypto Casinos

1. Bitstarz – Best Crypto Casino Overall

Bitstarz

Pros

3,952 crypto casino games

Double your deposit up to 1 BTC

180 free spins with first deposit

20 no-deposit free spins

5 customer support options

Cons

Geo-restricted live dealer games

Bitstarz is the best Bitcoin casino overall. This provably fair online casino is home to nearly 4,000 games that cover all ends of the betting spectrum.

Gaming Variety: 5/5

Bitstarz’ game library has nearly 4,000 crypto casino games . If you’re looking for unparalleled variety, we can guarantee that you won’t be disappointed!

At the very tip of the iceberg, we found 850+ classic slot machines alongside 684 Bitstarz-exclusive reels. In between spins, there are hundreds more video poker and online blackjack variants to explore.

They’re consistently adding new titles to their collection, so there’s always something new and exciting to play whenever you log in for a gaming session.

However, some players won’t be able to access Bitstarz’ collection of 150+ live casino games.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

Just create an account and verify your email address to receive 20 no-deposit free spins from Bitstarz.

When you do fund your account, Bitstarz will double your first crypto deposit up to 1 BTC. You’ll also receive 180 free spins, which are delivered in batches of 20 over your first 9 days as a registered member.

For the amount of bonus at stake; we can hardly complain about their listed wagering requirements. And the total welcome package could score you up to 5 BTC!

Payment Methods: 4.35/5

Bitstarz accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin deposits. While they don’t accept fiat currencies outright, you can use your credit card or Apple Pay to purchase crypto directly from their website.

To start wagering, you’ll only need to deposit 0.0002 BTC. However, you’ll have to fund your account with at least 0.001 BTC to claim the “deposit” portion of their bonus. To redeem Bitstarz’ full welcome package, this minimum jumps to 0.006 BTC.

Luckily, their withdrawal minimums are fairly relaxed. You can move anywhere from 0.0002 BTC to 10 BTC off-site per transaction, and all payouts are 100% fee-free. Bitstarz delivers crypto cashouts within 10 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Unsurprisingly, Bitstarz has a golden reputation in the customer support arena. They go above and beyond the call of duty while making their team accessible via 5 different channels. If you have problems or concerns, their phone line is open for business 24/7.

You can also submit a live chat request, send an email, or reach out via Twitter and Facebook DMs. Bitstarz encourages public discussion, and they’re always eager to improve lingering software issues.

Their team works around the clock to get you immediate answers to your questions, and they’ve received 2,000+ positive reviews centered around their live chat function alone.

2. mBit Casino – Best Bonuses of any Crypto Casino Site

mBit Casino

Pros

300 spins with first deposit

5 BTC welcome package

1,150+ Bitcoin slots

60+ online tables

Dedicated mBit Discord server

Cons

No phone support

No live dealer games

Bonus hunters, this one’s for you: mBit Casino offers great welcome bonuses, but it doesn’t stop there. Let’s break that down.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

mBit houses 1,150+ Bitcoin slots and 60+ online tables , but no live dealer games. That said, the 2,900+ games they have on offer should keep you occupied for months to come.

We spun through nearly 100 progressive jackpots before migrating to their selection of tables and specialty games.

14 video poker variants, 17 multi-hand blackjack games, 11+ online baccarat tables, and 16+ virtual roulette wheels are the main course, but 5 games of bingo and keno make for lovely side dishes.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 5/5

mBit’s got a ton of exclusive bonuses.

You’ll receive 300 bonus spins to use across hundreds of their most popular machines. And if you’d rather have tons of extra crypto at your disposal, you can score up to 5 BTC across your first 3 deposits.

With your first deposit of 0.005 BTC or more, you’ll receive a 110% casino match worth up to 1 BTC. You’ll also get 300 free spins to sweeten the dish. They’ll double your second deposit up to 2.5 BTC, and you can turbocharge your bankroll with their last casino match.

Your third qualifying deposit will score a final, 75% match worth up to 1.5 BTC.

When you’ve used your welcome bonuses, mBit continues to reward you with weekly promos in the form of free spins and deposit match deals, as well as exclusive promos like their Bitty Quiz.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

mBit accepts 7 cryptocurrencies, but they don’t accept credit cards or e-wallets. You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, or Ripple to bank your funds.

If you’re only here to wager, you can deposit a minimum of 0.0035 BTC to get started. You’ll need to fund your account with 0.005 BTC to claim their 5 BTC welcome package.

You can receive payouts starting from 0.0035 BTC up to 10 BTC (if you happen to win big). All crypto withdrawals are 100% fee-free, and you’ll have your funds delivered within 7-8 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

mBit doesn’t offer phone or email support, but their 24/7 live chat team and “always-on” Discord server can handle the pressure. If you need assistance from a representative, we can guarantee they won’t leave you stranded for more than a couple minutes.

That said, if you join their dedicated Discord server, you can speak directly with other players and staff. No matter what time it is - their chat room is always active.

3. 7Bit – Best Variety of Crypto Games of any Crypto Online Casino

7Bit

Pros

177% deposit bonus up to 5 BTC

100 free spins with first deposit

1,300+ slots and table games

Instant, fee-free cashouts

Fast-responding, helpful support

Cons

Can’t play live casino games in some countries

7Bit exceeded our expectations on all fronts. If you’re looking for the best possible experience, this popular Bitcoin casino welcomes new sign-ups with open arms.

Gaming Variety: 4.3/5

With the courtesy of 23 high-powered software providers, 7Bit Casino hosts 1,300+ slots and table games . However, 7Bit is very much geared towards jackpot spinners and avid slot enjoyers.

93% of 7Bit’s available games are penny slots, ultra-popular classic reels, and jackpot machines with five-and-six digit multipliers. We found a grand total of 135 progressives, which should entice big fish hunters to open an account here.

7Bit’s reels boast immersive, 3D graphics that make every spin feel engaging. You’ll enjoy the same attention to detail when you explore their collection of 88 table games!

However; some bettors won’t be able to sit in with a live dealer at 7Bit.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

7Bit promotes a welcome bonus that you’ll have to see to believe. With your first Bitcoin deposit, you’ll receive a 177% casino match worth up to 5 BTC ! If you’re still not sold, the addition of 100 free spins makes this bonus even sweeter.

There’s no promo code required, and you can use your spins to wager across 20 of 7Bit’s most popular Bitcoin slots.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

7Bit Casino accepts and pays out via 10 cryptocurrencies. Bettors can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, LTC, DOGE, Ethereum, USDT, Ripple, TRON, Cardano, and Binance Coin to stake their wagers here.

Their low deposit minimums make 7Bit’s premier welcome bonus very accessible for budget-friendly players. To start wagering and claim your 177% casino match, fund your account with at least 0.0001 BTC.

Similarly, you can withdraw as little as 0.0002 BTC or as much as 10 BTC per transaction. All payouts are fee-free, and they’re delivered to your wallet of choice within 10 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

7Bit makes it easy to get in touch with their support. You can reach out using their support email or their website’s native contact form. Although they don’t offer a phone line for players to call, their agents respond to inquiries on a 24/7 basis.

Thankfully, even without a phone line, 7Bit’s team is very much on the ball. You can expect to receive a detailed response via email in just under 1 hour, which far exceeds 24-48 hour industry standards.

4. Red Dog – Best Crypto Casino Site for Live Dealer Games

Red Dog

Pros

13 live dealer games

Low-and-high-stakes betting

120+ Bitcoin slots

320% slots bonus

24/7, 160% reload bonus

Cons

$150 withdrawal minimum

Red Dog Casino is home to 13 live dealer games that offer inclusive betting limits. Those looking for an authentic “in-person” betting experience should open their account right here.

Gaming Variety: 4.45/5

If you’re primarily a skill gamer, Red Dog Casino is well worth your time. They’ve got 13 live dealer games that mimic the thrill, anticipation, and real-life action you’d enjoy with your favorite brick-and-mortar betting venue.

We found 6 live blackjack tables with hands ranging from $5 to $5,000. Similarly, a pair of live roulette wheels lets you bet your lucky number with $1, $100, or $1,000. Baccarat and Super 6 players can get a piece of the action with $5 or $3,000 wagers.

Whenever you need a break from the tables, 120+ Bitcoin slots are at your fingertips.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.4/5

Use the code “REDCOIN” with any of your first 5 deposits to cash in with Red Dog’s welcome bonus. You’ll receive a 320% slots bonus that can pay out 30x your original deposit!

Red Dog doesn’t impose too high deposit limits. If you’re a high roller, you can deposit as much as you want. That said, their bonus remains accessible with a $20 funding minimum.

However, none of your bonus funds can be used to play live dealer games. While this was a bit of a letdown, it’s also the standard imposed by most online casinos.

And whenever you make a deposit, Red Dog’s 24/7 reload bonus will match it up to 160%!

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Red Dog accepts 4 cryptocurrencies, credit card payments, NeoSurf, and Flexepin deposits. If you’re here to gamble with digital currency, you can use BTC, Litecoin, Tether, or Ethereum. Those betting with Bitcoin Cash will need to contact customer service.

To get started and claim your 320% welcome bonus, you’ll have to deposit at least $20 or its crypto equivalent.

While Red Dog’s deposit minimums remain accessible, their high withdrawal minimum is less forgiving. Players can withdraw no less than $150 and no more than $2,500 per transaction until they’ve been gambling with the site for a while.

Crypto payouts take no more than 24 hours to process and deliver, but fiat payouts take anywhere from 3-5 days to clear.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Although they’re fairly new on the scene, Red Dog’s customer support team doesn’t skip a beat. If you need to get in touch with a qualified representative, their dedicated phone line gives you the opportunity to speak with a real person.

For the quickest assistance, however, we’d recommend sending them a live chat or email.

5. BC Game – Best Crypto Casino for Slots

BC Game

Pros

Win up to 1 BTC every day

3,000+ Bitcoin games

Accepts 40+ cryptocurrencies

Plenty of specialty titles

Cons

No phone or email support

Not the best choice for table games

If you’re looking for the best Bitcoin casino to play slots, BC.Game is where it’s at. Before you spend a dime playing casino games, spin their daily bonus wheel for your chance to win 1 BTC.

Gaming Variety: 4/5

BC Game is home to 6,000+ Bitcoin slots and table games , but some of their online table games and the entirety of their live dealer casinos aren’t available in some countries.

However, if you’re just here for 3,000+ slot machines and hundreds of specialty titles, you’ll love betting with BC Game.

Games like Tower Legend, Crash Trenball, Plinko, Coin Flip, and Doggy Miner put a cartoonish, light-hearted spin on timeless arcade classics. Like Bitstarz, they’re constantly adding new and improved games to their casino library.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.1/5

BC Game puts a rather unconventional no-deposit bonus on the table for new sign-ups. While nothing is guaranteed, you’ll have the chance to win 1 BTC every single day. As you continue gaming with their site and “level up”, their top prize jumps to 5 BTC.

Here’s the best part – anything you win from their bonus wheel is yours to keep. 21 different cryptocurrencies are up for grabs, and you won’t have to meet any playthroughs to cash out your newly acquired funds.

Their 80% bonus match unlocks with deposits of $30 or more, and it goes all the way up to 180% when you deposit at least $400 . However, your deposit bonus winnings are unlocked incrementally as you continue placing wagers with their site.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

BC Game accepts 80+ different cryptocurrencies, and their crypto casino doubles as an exchange. If you have DOGE and need BTC, they’ll do the conversion for free. Additionally, there are no stated deposit minimums to worry about.

Whether you have $1 or $1,000 to spend, BC Game welcomes you with open arms.

Their withdrawal minimums are also budget-friendly. You can cash out as little as 0.000728 BTC per transaction, but you’ll have to pay a 3.8% crypto transfer fee for the privilege.

On a more positive note, BC Game processes and delivers crypto payouts in just 5-10 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

BC Game is built for modernity, and phone calls are too antiquated for this casino. However, we really liked their 24/7 live chat feature.

If you need assistance, you’ll have to text a representative with your questions and concerns. Thankfully, there’s always someone waiting on the other end of the screen.

No matter what time of day or night you reach out, you’ll be connected with a helpful agent in seconds.

Separating the Best Online Crypto Casinos from Their Competition: Our Benchmarks

Here’s what criteria we used to separate the best crypto gambling sites from their competitors:

Online Casino Games:

In this review, we prioritized Bitcoin gambling sites with the largest gaming libraries. We don’t believe you should be limited to a particular category, and our top-ranked crypto casinos bring a lot of much-needed variety to the table.

Welcome Bonuses:

You should always get your money’s worth before you play Bitcoin casino games. That’s why we gave a higher ranking to Bitcoin online casinos with generous deposit bonuses and lenient wagering requirements.

Available Payment Methods:

The safest Bitcoin casino sites make it convenient for players to securely bank their funds. We gave special consideration to Bitcoin casinos that accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies and fiat payment options.

Customer Support Options:

Any trusted Bitcoin casino will make their team easily reachable while playing fair to fix payment-related issues. Our best Bitcoin casinos respond quickly across multiple channels of communication.

Top Crypto Casino Sites – FAQs

Are Crypto Casinos Safe to Sign Up to?

The crypto casinos listed here, like Bistarz and 7Bit , are completely safe to sign up to. They hold licenses from regulatory bodies and we had no issues playing games here and requesting payouts.

However, some other Bitcoin online casinos that don’t have a visible operating license shouldn’t be trusted. Unlicensed online casinos can compromise your financial integrity.

We’ve thoroughly vetted the best Bitcoin casinos for appropriate licensing and regulation. You’re guaranteed a safe, convenient, and fun betting experience when you stick with our top-ranked sites.

Are Crypto Casinos Better Than Traditional Online Casinos?

Crypto casinos surpass regular online casinos on virtually all fronts. Most crypto casinos like Red Dog also accept fiat currencies, which makes them a viable option for nearly every player.

Many online Bitcoin casinos boast thousands of immersive games alongside high-limit bonuses that traditional casinos can’t match. Additionally, most Bitcoin casinos and online gambling sites are engineered to work flawlessly on mobile devices.

Do Some Cryptocurrency Casinos Accept Fiat Payment Methods?

Yes, they do. Although sites like Bitstarz and mBit only accept cryptocurrency, plenty of Bitcoin-first casinos make it easy for players to deposit with cash.

7Bit , Red Dog , and BC Game accept credit card deposits and several other e-wallets. On the off chance that you’d prefer to bet with fiat currency, many online Bitcoin casino sites won’t give you an issue.

However, if you opt for fiat currencies, you’ll have to forgo larger bonuses in favor of less generous welcome packages.

How Should I Pick the Best Online Crypto Casino for Me?

Finding the best Bitcoin casino gambling site for you will take some time, effort, and research on your behalf. That being said - you already took the first step, and we have a few suggestions to give indecisive players a quick push in the right direction.

Those in search of the best provably fair Bitcoin casino won’t regret signing up with 7Bit . They’ve got 1,300+ slots and table games to keep players occupied for months on end.

And if you’re looking for a massive library of exclusive crypto games to explore, Bitstarz welcomes you with open arms.

A Quick Comparison of the 5 Top Crypto Casino Sites

Bitstarz : As the most reputable Bitcoin gambling site around, it’s no surprise that Bitstarz houses nearly 4,000 casino games. Overall score: 98%

mBit Casino : mBit Casino rules the online gambling industry with their gigantic free spins bonus and other promos. Overall score: 97%

7Bit : 7Bit is known for hosting 1,300+ Bitcoin casino games, 93% of which are high-powered Bitcoin slots and progressive jackpots. Overall score: 96%

Red Dog : With 13 live casino games on tap, Red Dog Casino caters to skill players first and foremost. Overall score: 95%

BC Game : BC Game’s no-deposit bonus wheel gives players the chance to win 1 BTC every single day. Overall score: 93%

How to Sign Up With the Best Crypto Casinos

Contrary to what you might believe, it’s not difficult to get started with the best online Bitcoin casinos.

Our top-ranked Bitcoin casinos make it easy for new players to get up-and-running in minutes. Using Bistarz as our example, we’ve put together a few steps that simplify the process.

1. Create a new crypto casino account.

From the upper-right corner of Bitstarz’ homepage, click the “Sign Up” button . Then, type in your preferred email address and create a unique password. Next, select your preferred cryptocurrency from their drop-down menu before agreeing to their Terms and Conditions.

Finally, click “Sign Up” once more to continue.

2. Verify your email address.

Check your email address for a verification message from Bitstarz Casino. If necessary, be sure to check your “spam” or “promotions” folder. Once you find their link, click on “Play & Win” to continue.

3. Deposit and claim your welcome bonus!

Now, it’s time to make your first deposit! Go to Bitstarz’ homepage and click on the bright green “Deposit” button. If you haven’t already done so, select your preferred cryptocurrency from their drop-down menu.

Next, copy and paste their receiving address to your wallet of choice.

Once your funds clear, you can start playing their crypto casino games at your leisure !

So, What Are the Best Crypto Casino Sites?

It’s no secret that regular online casinos are aging out of the industry. As their newly minted replacements, Bitcoin casinos are here to stay.

Our top picks represent the best in digital graphics, immersive gaming, and easily navigable site layouts.

Bitstarz was our #1 pick for their 5 BTC welcome package, provably fair gaming library, and quick-responding customer support. However, we’d eagerly recommend placing your wagers with any Bitcoin casino listed here.

Most importantly, be sure to have fun and play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: