10 Best Debt Consolidation Loans For Bad Credit From Best Lenders in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

For many Americans, debt consolidation loans are the only way to regain their financial footing again. Unfortunately, life or rather finances, have a way of taking some unexpected twists and downward turns! It’s usually at this point that most borrowers consider debt consolidation loans. Why, you ask? Because juggling everyday expenses on an already strangled budget can leave borrowers feeling rather desperate when cash emergencies arrive out of nowhere!

Thankfully, debt consolidation loans allow you to access the funds you need to repay outstanding bills, thus helping you to improve your cash flow. Instead of paying many bills, debt consolidation loans have a singular installment with a set repayment schedule, term and APR! Furthermore, the best debt consolidation loans are not restricted and can be used for absolutely anything! Unicorn shoes, anyone?

Some of the best debt consolidation loans for bad credit can be found via trustworthy loan finder sites; these platforms link cash-strapped borrowers to lenders who can provide debt consolidation loans bad credit options quickly and efficiently. However, knowing which loan finder to use can prove frustrating when time is short, which is why using this guide makes so much sense.

Here you will discover everything you need to know about the best debt consolidation loans for bad credit, where to find them and how to apply.

Best Debt Consolidation Loans in 2023 – Quick Overview

Green Dollar Loans: Overall Best Debt Consolidation Loans without a Formal Job

Overall Best Debt Consolidation Loans without a Formal Job Big Buck Loans: Best for Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit Borrowers with Poor Credit or No Credit History

Best for Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit Borrowers with Poor Credit or No Credit History Low Credit Finance: Best for Speedy Debt Consolidation Loans Bad Credit for Emergencies

Best for Speedy Debt Consolidation Loans Bad Credit for Emergencies Heart Paydays: Best Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit with Flexible Repayments Over 3 to 24 Months

Best Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit with Flexible Repayments Over 3 to 24 Months Viva Payday Loans: Best for Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation Loans Up to $5000 with Max Interest of 35.99%

Best Debt Consolidation Loans For Bad Credit – Full Reviews

Green Dollar Loans : Overall Best Debt Consolidation Loans without a Formal Job

Photo by Payday Ventures

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 9/10

9/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 9/10

Rated best provider on our list and amongst many borrowers is Green Dollar Loans for one simple reason; their lenders have strict non-discriminatory lending practices!

Applicants from all employment types can apply for the best debt consolidation loans, whether they have a traditional job with a boss and monthly payslip or if they generate their income via other means (entrepreneur, freelancer, self-employed etc.)

If borrowers meet the loan requirements and can prove they earn a minimum of $250 per week with bank statements or tax returns, they can apply for the best debt consolidation loans between $100 and $5000! These loans also have cash-flow-friendly terms of 3 to 24 months (loan amount dependent) and fair APRs ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Highlights of Best Debt Consolidation Loans without a Formal Job

Unbiased lenders

Wide loan choice up to $5000

Self-employed/contractors welcome

Online platform and process

Easy payment choices

Eligibility Criteria of Best Debt Consolidation Loans without a Formal Job

US check or savings account (deposit enabled)

American citizens/permit holders

US adults over 18

Fees and APRs on Best Debt Consolidation Loans without a Formal Job

Returned direct debits attract penalty costs

Std APR rates range from 5.99% to 35.99%

Click Here to Visit and Request Funds Online Today! >>

Big Buck Loans : Best for Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit Borrowers with Poor Credit or No Credit History

Photo by Payday Ventures

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 9/10

9/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 8/10

Poor credit, bad credit and no credit history all amount to one thing, rejected applications for debt consolidation loans for bad credit by traditional high street banks. Thankfully at Big Buck Loans , this scenario is entirely different. Why? Because they’re the best provider of debt consolidation loans for bad credit, no matter what your credit rating!

While credit checks are necessary due to US regulations, lenders have other means of determining your suitability for a loan, such as affordability assessments. Based on the evidence they gather, they can make an informed judgment call and either approve or reject the loan!

Debt consolidation loans for bad credit are offered from $100 to $5000 with payment terms of up to 24 months and APRs no higher than 35.99%.

Highlights of Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit Borrowers with Poor Credit or No Credit History

All FICO scores endorsed

Fast application reviews

Loans of $5000

Simple online application

High chance of approval

Eligibility Criteria for Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit Borrowers with Poor Credit or No Credit History

Successful affordability assessment

$1000 income monthly

No applicants under 18

Fees and Interest on Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit Borrowers with Poor Credit or No Credit History

Penalty fees for missed installments and early loan settlement charges apply

APRs of 5.99% to 35.99% as standard.

Click Here to Visit and Request Funds Online Today! >>

Low Credit Finance : Best for Speedy Debt Consolidation Loans Bad Credit for Emergencies

Photo by Payday Ventures

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 7/10

7/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 8/10

8/10 Customer Support: 7/10

Borrowers using Low Credit Finance to apply for debt consolidation loans bad credit are in for a digital awakening! Here, the entire process is conducted completely online, from application to final payout! Forget queues and face-to-face meetings; even your supporting documentation can be uploaded via the platform, thus saving you time. Plus, their turnaround speed on submitted applications takes just two minutes! And on approval, lenders endeavour to make payment as quickly and smoothly as possible.

Debt consolidation loans bad credit can be as small as $100 or larger up to $5000, depending on your needs. APRs and repayment terms are fairly standard and range from 5.99% to 35.99% and 3 to 24 monthly, respectively.

Highlights of Speedy Debt Consolidation Loans Bad Credit for Emergencies

Electronic application process

Digital document uploads

Swift payment on approval

2-minute feedback

Zero meetings/phone calls

Eligibility Criteria of Speedy Debt Consolidation Loans Bad Credit for Emergencies

Legal US residents

Legal age 18/older

Income above $250 weekly

Fees and Interest on Speedy Debt Consolidation Loans Bad Credit for Emergencies

No upfront charges for loan finder service

Lenders apply APRs of 5.99% up to 35.99%

Click Here to Visit and Request Funds Online Today! >>

Heart Paydays : Best Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit with Flexible Repayments Over 3 to 24 Months

Photo by Payday Ventures

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 9/10

9/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 7/10

7/10 Customer Support: 7/10

Borrowers worrying about restrictive repayment terms on the best debt consolidation loans for bad credit can breathe a sigh of relief when using Heart Paydays .

As the leading provider of flexible and easy repayment terms on the best debt consolidation loans for bad credit, borrowers can expect repayment terms of 3 to 24 months on loans of $100 to $5000, with APRs starting at 5.99%.

In addition, their cash-flow-friendly repayment schedules are tailored to mirror the borrower's remuneration received (weekly, fortnightly or monthly). Lenders are happy to set up direct debit payments to prevent missed installments and the incurrence of penalty fees.

Highlights of Best Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit with Flexible Repayments Over 3 to 24 Months

Repayment terms up to 24 months

Flexible installment plans

Direct debit set up

Income-friendly loan values

Enough time to repay

Eligibility Requirements for Best Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit with Flexible Repayments Over 3 to 24 Months

US-based applicants only 18+

US bank account (check/savings)

US ID/residency permit

Fees and Interest on Best Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit with Flexible Repayments Over 3 to 24 Months

All fees are detailed in the loan agreement

Interest rates set by lenders can be as high as 35.99%.

Click Here to Visit and Request Funds Online Today! >>

Viva Payday Loans : Best for Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation Loans Up to $5000 with Max Interest of 35.99%

Photo by Payday Ventures

Quick Ratings

Decision Speed: 8/10

8/10 Loan Amount Offering: 8/10

8/10 Variety of Products: 8/10

8/10 Acceptance Rate: 7/10

7/10 Customer Support: 7/10

If you’re concerned about costly interest rates applied to personal loans for debt consolidation, you can stop fretting.

At Viva Payday Loans , you can apply for the exact amount of cash you need, from $100 to a sizeable $5000 and rest easy knowing the APR won't be higher than 35.99%. In fact, APRs start at just 5.99%, which is a pretty low starting point! And while some lenders push their APR to the maximum, most are willing to negotiate lower rates to retain your business.

You can expect standard repayment terms of 3 to 24 months on personal loans for debt consolidation.

Highlights of Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation Loans Up to $5000 with Max Interest of 35.99%

Capped APRs to 35.99%

$5000 loans available

Simple online application

Straightforward lending criteria

Accredited lenders

Eligibility Requirements for Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation Loans Up to $5000 with Max Interest of 35.99%

$1k remuneration monthly

Legal residents of the US

18 years/older only

Fees and Interest on Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation Loans Up to $5000 with Max Interest of 35.99%

Additional charges apply for missed payments

APRs vary by lender (5.99% to 35.99%).

Click Here to Visit and Request Funds Online Today! >>

How Did We Choose the Best Providers of Loans for Debt Consolidation?

We looked for loan finders offering borrowers the following:

Wide selection of loans to $5000

Reasonable APRs to 35.99%

Easy online applications

Transparent and unbiased lending practices

Fast payment on approved loans

Types of Loans for Debt Consolidation

Bad Credit Debt Consolidation Loans

Loans up to $5000 with repayment options of 3 to 24 months.

Unsecured Bad Credit Debt Consolidation Loans

Collateral-free loans of $100 to $5000 with a maximum APR of 35.99%

Emergency Guaranteed Debt Consolidation Loans for Bad Credit Alternatives

Quick online loans from $100 with simple payment schedules and up to 2 years to pay.

Low Interest Emergency Guaranteed Debt Consolidation for Bad Credit Alternatives

Affordable same day loans up to $5000 with budget-friendly payment options and APRs starting at 5.99%.

Features and Factors of Debt Consolidation Loans with Bad Credit

APRs on Debt Consolidation Loans with Bad Credit

APRs are at the lender's discretion; these range between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Penalties on Personal Debt Consolidation Loans

Missed installments are penalized heavily by the lender to prevent recurring non-payments.

Reputation of Lenders Providing Personal Debt Consolidation Loans

Lenders are licensed and have fair lending practices.

Disbursement of Funds on the Best Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation

On approval, lenders focus on quickly paying the funds into your bank account.

Top Providers of the Best Personal Loans for Debt Consolidation

Providers of Debt Consolidation Loans Pros Cons Green Dollar Loans Unemployed welcome

User-friendly application

Fast response

Transparent lenders

No payslips needed

Elevated APR rates Big Buck Loans All FICO scores accepted

Contractors welcome

Borrow from $100

Enjoy flexible repayments

Respectable lenders 35.99% APR Low Credit Finance Quick 2-minute feedback

Electronic uploads

Internet-based application

Zero queues/calls

Fast payout Early settlement fees applied Heart Paydays Up to 2-year repayments

Cash-flow-friendly installments

Concise agreements

Single application

Wide loan selection Penalty fee for late payment Viva Payday Loans Max APR 35.99%

Bad credit scores welcome

Medium loans of $5000 available

Easy online application

Swift payouts Escalated APRs

Apply for Debt Consolidation Personal Loans in 4 Quick Steps

Follow these steps on the Green Dollar Loans platform:

Step 1: Decide the Required Debt Consolidation Personal Loans Amount

Access the Green Dollar Loans platform online. Use the slider to select a loan amount from $100 to $5000 and a repayment term between 3 and 24 months. Choosing a loan value you can reasonably afford to repay can increase your chances of a positive loan application.

Step 2: Input Your Details on the Personal Loans Debt Consolidation Application Form

Access the online application and complete it using your personal information, banking details and employment status. Keep your supporting documents (bank statements, US ID, Utility bill) close by as most lenders will request proof of US ID, income and residential address.

Step 3: Within 2 Minutes, Receive Feedback on Personal Loans Debt Consolidation

Submit the application, and you should receive a reply from potential lenders in two minutes.

Step 4: Get Your Online Debt Consolidation Loans Payout Promptly

Finalize your loan with your preferred lender and return the signed contract. Always check that you understand the terms and conditions of the loan before signing the document. All lenders will be happy to discuss and clarify anything you are unsure of. The lender will pay the funds into your chosen bank account once all the documentation is received.

FAQ's

Do Online Debt Consolidation Loans Hurt Credit Score?

All lenders via loan finders in this guide must conduct a credit check on their borrowers as per US law. While the results don’t automatically disqualify you for a loan, a credit check may affect your credit rating.

Are Poor Credit Loans for Debt Consolidation Difficult to Get?

Obtaining poor credit loans for debt consolidation is simple when using loan finders like Green Dollar Loans. Qualifying applicants complete one application form and are linked simultaneously to a wide selection of lenders who can assist.

Are Poor Credit Loans for Debt Consolidation Credit Checked?

Yes. US regulations stipulate that lenders must conduct credit checks on all borrowers.

Can I put All my Debt onto Guaranteed Debt Consolidation Loans?

Depending on the size of your outstanding debts and the loan value taken, you can use the funds received to pay off as many of your debts as possible. You can also use the funds for other purchases and expenses because debt consolidation loans are not restricted.

Do Guaranteed Debt Consolidation Loans Require Security?

No, these loans don’t require expensive items or property as collateral to secure against the loan.

What APRs Apply to the Best Loans for Debt Consolidation?

APRs depend on your chosen lender and their specific parameters; however, interest rates on these loans typically range from 5.99% to 35.99%. You can also apply for $255 payday loans online same day from Green Dollar Loans.

Are the Best Loans for Debt Consolidation the Right Choice for Me?

For many Americans, consolidating their debt makes sense as it can positively affect monthly cash flow. For example, instead of monthly payments, borrowers have a single installment with a set repayment term and APR.

Conclusion

Hunting for a top provider was easy once we spotted Green Dollar Loans. Their simple application process, transparent lending criteria and inclusive loan options are everything a borrower could want in a provider!

ALSO READ: How To Borrow Money From Cash App

Disclaimer: The loan websites reviewed are loan-matching services, not direct lenders, therefore, do not have direct involvement in the acceptance of your loan request. Requesting a loan with the websites does not guarantee any acceptance of a loan. This article does not provide financial advice. Please seek help from a financial advisor if you need financial assistance. Loans available to US residents only.