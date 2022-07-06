Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Are you looking for ways to play casino games without worrying about high fees and slow withdrawals - all that while getting better bonuses? Then you should definitely be on a lookout for the best Dogecoin casinos. Dogecoin, as well as many other cryptos, offer gamblers super fast withdrawals, zero transaction fees, and top-notch security.

Our team has been testing numerous Dogecoin gambling sites and examining their offerings. We created this comprehensive guide of 6 top Dogecoin casinos available for you to start playing right away - Bitstarz turned out to be the best one to use!

Let’s begin.

Best Dogecoin Casinos

Bitstarz : Best Dogecoin casino overall

: Best Dogecoin casino overall 7Bit Casino : Most diverse game selection

: Most diverse game selection mBit Casino : Most generous bonuses

: Most generous bonuses Cloudbet : Best Dogecoin live casino

: Best Dogecoin live casino Stake.com : Best Dogecoin sports betting site

: Best Dogecoin sports betting site BC Game : Most cryptos accepted

1. BitStarz - Best Dogecoin Casino Overall

Pros:

3,500+ games

6 cryptocurrencies supported

No-deposit 20 free spins available

Games from 19 leading providers

Fantastic design & intuitive interface

Cons:

Limited banking options

Founded in 2014, Bitstarz is a leading cryptocurrency casino that operates under the Curacao eGaming License - ensuring you get the highest safety and security. The casino is operated by Dama N.V, a popular company with many successful gaming brands.

Banking: 5/5

Of course, Bitstarz is absolutely compatible with Dogecoin, meaning that you can both deposit and bet with this digital coin.

Other coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether are also supported by this online casino. Since Bitstarz is a crypto-only casino, you can be sure to process withdrawals instantly, with no additional fees.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

Are you easily bored playing the same games? You won’t have to worry about that at Bitstarz - this online casino offers over 3,500 games from 19 leading providers. As a result, there is no room for being bored here.

In addition to many well-known and popular titles, gamblers can also find several crypto-exclusive games on this online casino - ensuring the best gambling experience.

Among the games you can find at this online casino are 850 slots, 7 poker games, 7 blackjack games, 3 baccarat, and 8 roulette games. The only downside of Bitstarz is that it does not offer any live dealer games, which can be a huge disadvantage for some.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

BitStarz rewards you with 20 no-deposit free spins immediately after verifying your email address.

After taking advantage of the no-deposit bonus, there is an amazing welcome bonus awaiting you. When you make your first deposit of up to 1 BTC, Bitstarz will give you a 100% match bonus as well as 180 free spins .

This online casino is known for frequently updating its offers, which can be a great advantage for many gamblers.

User Interface: 4.9/5

Bitstarz is not only beautiful and pleasing to the eyes, but it also has a simple layout that makes it easy for you to navigate, regardless of whether you’re a casino newbie or an expert player.

You’ll find the well-categorized game lobby right on the homepage, with a search bar and a provider filter that helps you to locate your favorite games easily.

Furthermore, the homepage features the casino’s latest promotions and offers, making it easy for you to see all the casino offerings in one go. The website is also fully optimized for mobile use, making sure that you can gamble from wherever you want to.

Misc: 4.7/5

Bitstarz is a crypto-only casino, which means you won’t be able to deposit or withdraw through fiat currencies - there are many cryptocurrencies supported by this casino, including Dogecoin.

The casino provides assistance through email and 24/7 live chat, you can also find a detailed FAQ page where you may get all the answers to generic questions.

It also offers responsible gaming support by providing tools like deposit limits, loss limits, session limits, wagering limits, cool-off, and self-exclusion.

Click here to explore over 3,500 games at Bitstarz and receive its welcome offer

2. 7Bit Casino - Most Diverse Game Selection of Any Dogecoin Casino

Pros:

1,250+ games from 23 providers

5 BTC total welcome bonus

Curacao-licensed

8 cryptocurrencies supported

Cons:

No live dealer games available

7Bit Casino is a Curacao-licensed gaming site managed by Dama N.V. It has a catchy retro theme that instantly gets you in the mood for gaming.

With its smooth payment system, a large selection of games, and generous bonuses, the casino definitely meets every requirement of the best Dogecoin casinos.

Banking: 4.7/5

Although this review focuses more on casinos that accept Dogecoin deposits and withdrawals, it is still necessary to point out the ones that provide you with more payment options.

7Bit Casino allows you to use 8 digital coins like Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash for deposits and withdrawals. The minimum payment for Doge is 1,000, and all the payouts are processed instantly, which is a huge advantage.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

You can never get bored at this casino as it provides about 1,300 games , including 1,200+ slots, 14+ Dogecoin Poker, 17+ Blackjack, and many others. The only disadvantage is that there are no live casino games available on 7Bit.

The games are from leading providers, ensuring the highest quality and diversity like no other.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

The fun starts immediately after signing up as the casino rewards you with total of 5BTC and 100 free spins on your first four deposits. The welcome offer on this Doge casino comes with a wagering requirement of 40x, which is a standard for the industry.

User Interface: 4.75/5

The retro theme of this online casino is amazing - it brings back all the beautiful aspects of gambling and ensures the best experience.

But, there’s more:

The fast-loading website has a simple layout that helps you navigate easily to different sections - which means that you can find your favorite games in a few clicks.

Most importantly, 7Bit Casino is available at your fingertips, through its responsive website that works perfectly on all Android and iOS phones and tablets - this is a huge advantage, as it ensures that you can play whenever you want to, from wherever you are.

Misc: 4.7/5

7Bit Casino offers you customer service through a well-structured FAQ page and contact methods like email and live chat. The customer support is very useful and fast, they are ready to provide any help 24/7.

Click here to find the latest 7Bit Casino bonuses and promotions available right now

3. mBit Casino – Most Generous Bonuses of Any Doge Casino

Pros:

Generous 110% + 300 free spins welcome offer

2,750+ games from 23 providers

Instant payments

Cons:

No live casino games

If you are looking for a Doge online casino with generous bonuses, mBit definitely is the one to choose. With its very generous welcome offer with competitive, 35x wagering requirements, mBit is among the best gambling sites you can choose.

Banking: 4.7/5

Making deposits have never been easier - apart from Doge, you can use digital coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and others.

It accepts as low as 0.01 DOGE for deposits, making it a perfect destination to play even for gamblers with low budgets.

Once you make a withdrawal request, your payout is sent to your Dogecoin wallet instantly.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

With 2,750+ games in the casino lobby, you’re in for a treat at mBit Casino. Over 1160 slot games, 14+ Dogecoin Blackjack, 14+ Poker, 10+ Roulette, and 7+ Baccarat titles are available for you to test your luck.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

mBit Casino rewards you for signing up with a first deposit bonus of 110% up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins for slots . To roll over your winnings, you must wager all the deposit bonuses and the free spins return 35x - which is very competitive.

The casino loads you with many other mind-blowing bonuses and they are very frequently updated. Make sure to always check their promotions page to not miss out on new opportunities.

User Interface: 4.75/5

Even with a large number of games and an impressive collection of bonuses, mBit Casino manages to provide an intuitive user interface that makes it easy for you to navigate the website.

On the homepage, the games are separated into categories like new games, provably fair games, best slots, popular table games, and so on - ensuring that you can find whatever you want to.

Want to gamble using your phone? No worries, the website of mBit is perfectly optimized for smartphones - both iOS and Android devices.

Misc: 4.7/5

Need some help? mBit is always ready to provide it. Thanks to its 24/7 live chat, email, and exquisite FAQ section, finding answers to your questions has never been easier.

All the necessary gaming control tools are available for you to apply anytime in the “My Account” section of the casino - ensuring you get a personalized gaming experience.

Click here and see the latest casino bonuses available at mBit Casino

4. Cloudbet - Best Dogecoin Casino for Live Dealers

Pros:

60+ live dealer games

20+ cryptocurrencies accepted

300+ games from 60+ providers

Cons:

Require a VPN

Games not available in demo mode

Founded in 2013, Cloudbet is a Dogecoin casino site that offers casino gaming, sports betting, e-sports - basically, anything a gambler would want. However, you may not be able to access this crypto casino directly as it is blocked from players located in the US, UK, and Singapore.

Fortunately, a good virtual private network software like Nord VPN can do the trick, and you will be able to access all the casino features.

Banking: 4.6/5

Making payments and withdrawals is as easy as it gets at Cloudbet. There are over 20 cryptocurrencies accepted, including popular ones like Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum - the list is increasing constantly, which is amazing.

Making withdrawals here is a breeze - they are instant, so you can expect your funds to hit your wallet in a matter of seconds.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Cloudbet carefully selects its games from top-notch developers, providing you with over thousands of high-quality slots, jackpots, table games, scratchcards, and live dealers.

Since you’re connecting through a VPN, you can access over 60 live casino games which are powered by Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Vivo, and other leading providers

It doesn’t matter if you love to play card games like Dogecoin Blackjack and Casino Hold’em, or spin the wheel of Lightning Roulette and bag wins with multipliers - you can find almost anything you might be looking for here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5

Just getting started on this online casino? Don't forget to enjoy the massive up to 5 BTC welcome offer . Cloudbet is also known for providing regular casino bonuses as well as special promotions to keep you going.

User Interface: 4.7/5

Just like other top-rated Dogecoin casinos, Cloudbet has a clean and friendly user interface that enhances smooth betting.

A helpful feature you’ll find in the casino lobby is the display of RTPs just below each game’s thumbnail. Hovering around the RTP beneath slot games will further reveal other details like the volatility, bet limit, and paylines to you.

Another impressive feature you’ll like is the theme switch, which allows you to change the website’s main color to the one you find friendlier to your eyes.

Misc: 4.5/5

If you require assistance at any time at this casino, you may contact the customer support team via live chat or email. Cloudbet also supports mobile gambling and the website works flawlessly on any mobile device.

Find the most generous Cloudbet bonuses and promos here

5. Stake.com - Best Online Dogecoin Casino for Betting

Pros:

30+ sports and esports available

Live betting supported

Real-time game statistics

Cons:

No first deposit bonus

Requires a VPN

Founded in 2017, Stake.com is owned and operated by Medium Rare N.V, a Curacao-based company. It stands out among other cryptocurrency casinos for its excellent sports betting services and its original casino games selection.

However, the website is blocked for US gamblers, which means that you will be required to use a VPN - we recommend using Nord VPN.

Banking: 4.6/5

Stake.com has a great payment selection with numerous cryptocurrencies supported, including Dogecoin. All withdrawals are processed instantly, ensuring the highest comfort for gamblers.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

To access the games or sports betting markets in this casino, you will have to use a VPN such as NordVPN .

Once you’re connected via VPN, you’ll find thousands of games across all different categories, including slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, and many others - these games can be played using Doge as well as other digital coins.

In the sportsbook section, more than 30 sports and esports are available for you to enjoy, including Tennis, Soccer, Basketball, and Counter-Strike.

It also allows you to bet on live events of various sports, with real-time statistics available for you to monitor each game.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

While there is no welcome bonus available, there are many other promotions that existing players can enjoy. These promotions are being updated very frequently, ensuring that you can never be bored.

This online casino also offers different types of events and tournaments to keep clients entertained.

User Interface: 4.7/5

Stake.com has a very friendly user interface which makes it easy for you to locate all its offerings quickly.

You’ll find an expandable sidebar on the left-hand of the website, allowing you to switch smoothly from the casino to the sportsbook section and back. Once you switch to the sportsbook, you’ll find the link to the page for live events, a list of all the sports, and even the most popular leagues.

Misc: 4.5/5

As mentioned already, you will need a VPN to access the services of the casino from the US.

The customer service is available 24/7, which means that you can receive any help whenever you need it. There is a live chat available as well, which is very easy to use.

Click here and explore the latest bonuses and promotions at Stake.com

Ranking Methodology: How We Ranked the Best Dogecoin Casinos

Banking:

There are many factors that we have considered when creating the list of best Dogecoin casinos - the main focus was Dogecoin support for both payments and games. We examined the fees, deposit and withdrawal limits, processing speed, and so on.

We also considered other alternatives available for payments.

Game Variety:

The casinos that made our list offer a wide range of games, including slots, table games, live dealers, and lots more. Some also offer sports betting, esports, and virtual sports. We ensured that the casinos allow you to play these games and bet with the Dogecoin .

Bonuses and Promotions:

Who does not enjoy bonuses and promotions, right? There are many casinos that offer exciting promotions to clients, while others have limited offers. In our list, you can find casinos that offer very generous and competitive promotions.

User Interface:

When working on our list of the best Dogecoin gambling sites, we looked at how professional and user-friendly the platforms are. As such, we have identified the casinos that provide sleek user interfaces and also support mobile gaming.

Guide to the Top Dogecoin Casinos - FAQ

What Are Dogecoin Gambling Sites?

As the name suggests, these are real money gaming and betting sites that accept Dogecoin as a payment currency. They do not just allow you to deposit and withdraw, but to also bet and have your casino account balance shown in Doge.

What Games Can I Play At Dogecoin Casino Sites?

There’s no limit to what type of games you can play at a Doge casino. From Dogecoin Poker games to slot games, from Dogecoin Blackjack to live dealer games and beyond, all the usual casino games are available at crypto casinos. In fact, many even offer special crypto-only games.

Can I Find Dogecoin Bonuses To Use?

Yes, there are several Dogecoin casino bonuses to claim, including deposit bonuses, cashback, free spins, reload bonuses, referral rewards, and lots more.

In short, all the best casino bonuses are available to claim at Dogecoin sites . An example is mBit Casino which has a huge selection of Dogecoin casino bonuses for you to claim.

Is It Safe To Play Dogecoin Games?

Yes, it is safe to play Dogecoin games, as long as you do so on licensed and trustworthy crypto gambling sites.

Licensed cryptocurrency casinos feature only provably fair games from trustworthy providers. Before release, the providers have each of their games checked by reputable testing agencies such as the iTech or GLI.

How Do I Find the Best Doge Casino for Me?

Naturally, the first thing you must do to narrow down your search is to identify casinos that accept Dogecoin. After that, you must check the lobby on the websites to confirm if your preferred Dogecoin games are offered.

Also, it is important to test the friendliness of the casino. Find out if it is easy to use and whether it is compatible with mobile devices. And if you fancy playing with bonuses, you need to visit the promotions page and see if it has enough for you to enjoy.

Lastly, do not forget to check the casino’s terms and conditions, especially those relating to bonuses.

Top 5 Dogecoin Casinos, Compared

BitStarz: over 3,500 games supported, generous welcome offer with 180 free spins, user-friendly & intuitive design; overall score 99%

7Bit Casino: over 1,250 games from leading providers, 5 BTC welcome bonus, great interface; overall score 97%

mBit Casino: over 2,750 games, 110% match bonus up to 1 BTC first deposit, intuitive interface; overall score 95%

Cloudbet: 300+ games from leading providers, up to 5 BTC welcome bonus, great design; overall score 93%

Stake.com: 30+ sports and esports available, no welcome casino deposit bonus, good design; overall score 91%

How to Sign Up to a Dogecoin Casino - Three Easy Steps

Visit the Casino Website & Sign Up

Find and click the “ Sign Up ” button

” button Enter your email address, username, and password

Click on “Sign Up”

Verify Your Identity

Most online casinos require clients to verify their identity - follow simple instructions and wait for your account to be verified

Make Your First Deposit

After you verify your account, you can deposit funds

Copy the Doge wallet address or scan the bar code

After transferring money to the address, confirm by clicking “I’ve Made the Transfer”

Start gambling

Best Dogecoin Gambling Sites: Final Verdict

With the various Dogecoin casinos we’ve reviewed in this guide, you can’t go wrong in making a perfect choice.

Bitstarz Casino has been selected as the overall best Dogecoin gambling site as a result of its excellent Dogecoin compatibility, a large collection of games, generous bonuses, and super-friendly user interface.

And remember, gambling with Dogecoin ought to be fun. Make sure you stick to your limits and only bet with what you can afford to lose.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: