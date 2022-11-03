Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit Score, Top Quick Loans for bad credit in 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.
We can all agree that finding a flexible creditor willing to provide a personal loan for people with poor credit - might not be that easy.
The good news is that there are plenty of flexible creditors nowadays who are willing to trust you with an emergency loan in case you need to bridge a gap in your income or cover an out-of-the-blue expense.
In today's article, you'll find the best emergency loan services, such as MoneyMutual, for both good and bad credit, including benefits, downsides, and what's the best fit for your situation.
Best Quick Loans for Bad Credit in 2022:
- MoneyMutual: Best emergency loan overall
- CashUSA: Best urgent loans for debt consolidation
- BadCreditLoans: Top same day urgent loans for bad credit
- PersonalLoans: Quick personal loans
- Funds Joy: Best for emergency payday loans
- 247CreditNow.com: Fast approval rate
- iCashLoans.com: Best for smaller same day payday loans
- 24/7DollarLoan: Top quick loans for mortgage payments
1. MoneyMutual - Best Emergency Loan Lenders Overall
- Min. credit score: N/A
- Fixed APR from: Varies
- Loan amount: Up to $5,000
- Term lengths: N/A
- Min. annual income: $9,600
MoneyMutual Overview
MoneyMutual is the best emergency loan service for bad credit borrowers. Founded in 2010, the company identified the need for emergency loans -- according to a 2017 report, around 40% of Americans can't come up with $400 in an emergency.
Since its foundation, the company has been trusted by two million Americans as a resource to find a lender who may be able to provide a last-minute loan. MoneyMutual is a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) and CFEF (Community Financial Education Foundation).
The company isn't a lender itself but a marketplace where lenders and borrowers can come together, increasing the chances (especially for potential borrowers) of being qualified for payday loans.
Why MoneyMutual Stands Out
What we liked the most about MoneyMutual is that it is not a lender. In other words, the company works as a middleman to connect potential borrowers who don't have time to approach and access a bunch of personal loan lenders all in the same place.
The marketplace works with a network of over 60 unique lenders, maximizing the chances of getting a payday loan, cash advance, or bad credit loan.
- Cash Advance
If you need a fast cash loan, MoneyMutual is the place to look at. As the name suggests, you can take out a cash advance with a credit or debit card even if you’re at your credit limit.
Cash in advance is a good option for those who can't use -- or rely -- on digital transactions and need money ASAP. However, it's worth remembering that the interest rates and fees are usually pretty high for these types of loan proceeds.
- Payday Loans
Similar to a cash advance, payday loans are a great solution for emergency personal loans, which you’ll need to pay back on the next payday.
It's the go-to option for those who need to pay off a due bill or have unexpected expenses. In this case, borrowers need to authorize the lender to withdraw the payment at payday from the user's bank account.
- Bad Credit Loans
Finding a lending company to borrow money when you have a poor credit score can be difficult. However, the good news is that lenders from MoneyMutual's network will look at other factors besides the potential borrower's credit report.
Pros
- A network of 60 short-term lenders
- No fees for using the platform
- Loans available in as little as 24 hours
- No need to contact potential lenders individually
Cons
- Loan terms will vary from lender to lender
- It offers no defense against loan issues
MoneyMutual Eligibility
MoneyMutual doesn't have specific requirements for each lender. However, some lenders specify conditions that are unique to their business, so in general, borrowers must have the following:
- Proof of regular income
- Make at least $800 in monthly income
- Be a resident of the United States
- Be 18 years or older
- Have a valid checking bank account
The time to receive funds will vary, but most lenders will make money available within 24 hours. Fees will also depend on the lender.
2. CashUSA - Best Same Day Loans for Debt Consolidation
- Min. credit score: 500
- Fixed APR from: 5.99% - 35.99%
- Loan amount: $500 - $10,000
- Term lengths: 3 months to 72 months
- Min. annual income: $12,000 (after taxes)
CashUSA Overview
Despite its website design often raising some eyebrows, CashUSA is pretty legit. The company uses industry-standard encryption to protect users' data. And according to many users, it's one of the easiest ways to get a quick small emergency loan for bad credit.
Like MoneyMutual, CashUSA operates as a network system connecting potential borrowers with lenders from all 50 states. If you need a small amount, such as $500, CashUSA will scale your chances of personal loan approval and get an offer from online lenders, regardless of your credit history.
Applying for and getting personal loan approval is quick and reasonably transparent. However, you just need to be aware that some payday lenders operate with tribal loans. Tribal lenders don't have to comply with state borrowing rules, and they are governed by tribal law.
Why CashUSA Stands Out
CashUSA makes the process of borrowing money easy, fast and discreet. Like MoneyMutual, the company connects traditional and tribal lenders for those who need emergency cash immediately.
The type of loan, however, will depend on CashUSA's analysis and approval. For instance, potential borrowers will need to display why they need the money, such as taxes, rent, mortgage, moving, emergency, medical, etc. But this process makes it fast and easy to apply for quick cash loans. Check CashUSA's highlights:
- Quick and Easy Application
To apply for a personal loan, you must fill in the form with your personal and employment information, contact information, the amount you wish to borrow, and why you need the money.
If approved and connected to a lender, potential candidates can review the offers presented by the lending companies. If no lender offers you a loan, you may receive offers for debt relief, credit repair, or similar services.
- Small Amounts Available
In case you just need a small amount of money -- as little as $500 -- as an emergency loan, CashUSA can be your go-to option. But also, the company works with lenders that offer higher amounts, up to $10,000.
- Education Resource
CashUSA doesn't only lend money to those in need, but it also provides educational material on its website. The goal is to inform people who need to make an informed decision about personal loans.
CashUSA Pros
- Fast and easy to apply
- Small amounts available
- State and tribal lenders
- Educational resources
CashUSA Cons
- High interest rates
- Borrowers can't choose the types of emergency loans
CashUSA Eligibility
The loan form can be completed in just a few minutes, but candidates must comply with the following:
- Be at least 18 years of age
- Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident
- Earn at least $1,000/mo. after taxes
- Have a checking account in your name
- Have a valid email address and valid phone number(s)
Funds are generally made available at borrowers' bank accounts within one business day.
3. BadCreditLoans - Urgent Loans for Bad Credit
- Min. credit score: 500 or less
- Fixed APR from: 5.99% - 35.99%
- Loan amount: $500 - $10,000
- Term lengths: 3 months to 72 months
- Min. annual income: Proof of a steady job
BadCreditLoans Overview
As the name suggests, BadCreditLoans.com is another platform that connects multiple lenders that offer emergency loans for bad credit. The platform is robust and security-driven as it works hard to fight scams-- it has a dedicated page to inform and alert users about the latest scams.
BadCreditLoans.com web page is straight to the point. The company not only alerts its borrowers about many possible scams but also makes clear its statement: BadCreditLoans aren't lenders – like all companies listed in this guide.
In addition, the company clarifies the pros and cons of taking emergency cash with tribal loans, applicants have no obligations to accept any lender offer, and that low credit scores may impact whether a lender offers them a loan and the terms of the loan.
Why BadCreditLoans.com Stands Out
The platform is straightforward to use and is considered one of the most reputable marketplaces for borrowing money, as it works with advanced encryption technology.
That means users don't need to be worried about their information being leaked, as the platform promises to share borrowers' data unless they agree with it.
Another benefit of BadCreditLoans.com is that applicants can choose the type of loans they want to apply for, unlike most competitors.
- Transparency
Most of the company's and its lenders' conditions are displayed on the landing page. For instance, on the home page, the company talks about installment loans being expensive compared with other loan products or that APRs vary according to the applicant's information.
BadCreditLoans.com also displays what lenders will provide possible borrowers and advises them to read the loan agreement carefully.
- Educational Content
The company makes online resources for applicants using the platform for educational purposes. BadCreditLoans.com also offers a dedicated page with scam alerts -- such as debt collecting scams, BBB email imposters, wire transfer scams, and phishing.
- Broader Set of Loan Types
On many platforms connecting borrowers with lenders, candidates cannot choose what type of emergency loan they wish to apply for. In BadCreditLoans.com this doesn't happen.
The company allows possible borrowers to pick whether a personal loan, a student, a business, a home, or even an auto loan.
BadCreditLoans Pros
- Transparency
- Borrowers can choose the type of emergency loans they want to apply for
- Educational content available for users
- Reputable marketplace
BadCreditLoans Cons
- Borrowers with credit score equal to or lower than 500 can't borrow more than $1,000
BadCreditLoans Eligibility
Here are the loan requirements when applying for a BadCreditLoans.com loan:
- Be legal residents of the US
- Be 18 years old or more
- Have a regular source of income
- Have a checking account
- Have a valid email address and phone number
4. PersonalLoans - Best for Large Amounts of Emergency Loans
- Min. credit score: 580+
- Fixed APR from: 5.99% - 35.99%
- Loan amount: $1,000 - $35,000
- Term lengths: 3 months - 72 months
- Min. annual income: $24,000
PersonalLoans Overview
PersonalLoans is simple to use. All information candidate borrowers might need is displayed on their home page, from APR rates and simulations (it has a table with an example of a personal loan and APR range) to features and types of emergency loans.
PersonalLoans and BadCreditLoans.com are the only companies that offer possible borrowers the option to choose what type of loans they wish to apply for.
The company also wants to ensure that its users feel safe when they apply for loan proceeds -- it has the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) badge, which means the company is committed to the highest standards of conduct.
Why Personal
Loans Stands Out
As mentioned above, PersonalLoans works hard to protect consumers from fraud, so security is one of its strengths. Moreover, the company is an excellent option for those looking for a higher loan amount in case they have a last-minute expense or need to pay debt payment obligations.
PersonalLoans work with three types of emergency loans: Peer to peer loans, personal installment loans, and bank personal loans. And the best part? You can choose which one you'd like to apply for.
- Higher loan amounts
PersonalLoans offers applicants higher loan amounts than most competitors. From $1,000 up to $35,000 making it one of the best emergency loans for bad credit borrowers. However, candidates must prove a minimum income of at least $2,000 per month.
- Loan types are available to choose
On its webpage, applicants can learn exactly how the loan application works and the typical requirements for each one of them. They can also choose which loan type serves them the most.
- Security
As a member of the Online Lenders Association, PersonalLoans takes security seriously. The company protects users' information with advanced data encryption technology, which means that any third party cannot access any confidential information shared by the users.
PersonalLoans Pros
- Transparency and security for users
- Borrowers can choose the loan type of their choice
- Best option for higher loan amounts
PersonalLoans Cons
- Not applicable for unemployed people
- Some personal loan eligibility requirements
PersonalLoans Eligibility
PersonalLoan has specific requirements. Make sure to meet the criteria regarding these items.
- You must be 18 or older
- Proof of $2,000/month, at least
- A valid checking account
- Be a legal U.S. citizen or permanent resident
5. Funds Joy - Best Simple Fast Loans
- Min. credit score: 639 or less
- Fixed APR from: 4.99% - 450%
- Loan amount: $200 - $5,000
- Term lengths: N/A
- Min. annual income: Proof of a steady job
Funds Joy Overview
As the name suggests, FundsJoy wants to make the -- sometimes tiring and inconvenient -- process of requesting emergency loans for bad creditors, a quick and easy experience.
FundsJoy was designed to be quick and straightforward. In as little as 10 minutes, applicants will have their forms submitted. The company displays many offers and borrowers can choose the amount they want, ranging from $200 to $5,000.
Why FundsJoy Stands Out
As already mentioned, FundsJoy is a great option for borrowers with bad credit history but who need small and quick loans. The loan proceeds are simple, easy to fill, and require little personal information.
The company also offers one of the lowest annual percentage rates (APR) compared with most competitors -- an average of 4.99% to 450% for personal loans.
- Quick Submission Form
The online application takes just a few steps to complete. There’s even a percentage calculator at the top of each page to let you know where you are in the application process (I said it's supposed to be fun, right?).
Possible borrowers can choose from the following range amounts: $200-$500, $500-$1,000, $1,000-$2,500 and $2,500 to $5,000.
- Small Loans
If you just need a few hundred dollars to fill any unexpected financial gap, FundJoy can be a good option with small loans starting at $200. Fortunately, FundsJoy doesn't deny people because of their credit.
- It Helps to Get Payday Loans
Funds Joy can help borrowers get a payday loan, which can be thought of as a cash advance, in case you need money in your hands instead of an online transfer.
Funds Joy Pros
- Quick online loans
- Best for payday loans
- Smaller loans available
- Lower APR if compared to most competitors
Funds Joy Cons
- Unemployed people are likely to be rejected
- Most terms and conditions aren't displayed on the company's website
Funds Joy Eligibility
Do you want to know if you are eligible to get an emergency loan with FundJoy? Check if you follow the requirements below:
- Legally reside in the United States
- Be 18 years old or older
- Have a stable source of income
6. 24/7CreditNow.com - Instant Loans With Quick Approval
- Min. credit score: N/A
- Fixed APR from: It may vary
- Loan amount: Up to $35,000
- Term lengths: It may vary
- Min. annual income: $9,600
24/7CreditNow.com Overview
24/7 Credit Now lives up to its name. With the fastest emergency loan approval rate in this guide, applicants can rest assured that their application will be submitted, and they will get a response, according to the company, in 90 seconds.
Even though it may sound a bit extreme, 24/7 Credit Now ensures borrowers about its safety. Just like PersonalLoans, the company is an OLA member. The company, however, isn't very clear about its APR range rates, the usual minimum credit score requirement, or the loan amount available.
- Personal information is safe
As an OLA member, 24/7 Credit Now wants borrowers to feel safe. In addition, for residents in California, the California Consumer Private Act (CCPA) grants residents the right to stop the sale of their personal information.
- Fastest emergency loan approval
According to the company, the application process takes 2 to 3 minutes to be completed, and applicants will get a response in 90 seconds or less. Then, they'll quickly get connected with an online lender, if approved.
24/7CreditNow.com Pros
- Quick approval for an emergency loan
- Security for applicants
- Higher loan amounts available
24/7CreditNow.com Cons
- Information isn't really clear
- Company doesn't inform the minimum loan amount
24/7CreditNow.com Eligibility
In order to get the application approval, candidates must follow the requirements below:
- Legally reside in the United States or be a U.S. citizen
- Be 18 years old or older
- Minimum regular income of $800 monthly
7. iCashLoans.com: Best Emergency Same Day Loans
- Min. credit score: N/A
- Fixed APR from: It may vary
- Loan amount: $100 - $1,000
- Term lengths: It may vary
- Min. annual income: $12,000
iCashLoans.com Overview
Maybe all you need is $100 bucks in your account tomorrow to cover the gap of an out-of-the-blue expense. If this is the case, then iChashLoans.com is your go-to option.
The company offers a very simple form right at the top of its landing page. iCashLoans works with approved lenders and claims to protect and secure its users' personal information.
- Smaller amounts available
Whether you need an extra last-minute $100 or $200, you should try and apply for an emergency loan at iCashLoans.com.
- Automated repayments
If your application gets approved, you can have the automated repayment option selected. The lender can automatically deduct payment installments from the borrowers' accounts.
- Largest network of lenders
With a network of 100+ online lenders, iCashLoans.com maximizes possible borrowers' chances of getting approved and an emergency loan within 24 hours.
iCashLoans.com Pros
- Fast funding
- Widest number of lenders available
- Smaller loan amount available
iCashLoans.com Cons
- Rates and fees aren't clear
- APRs can be high
iCashLoans.com Eligibility
Eligibility will vary by lender and state, but to be eligible to apply with iCashLoans.com are:
- Be a US citizen or permanent resident
- Be at least 18 years old
- Show proof of employment and a regular income of around $1,000 per month after tax deductions
- Have a checking account
- Have a phone number, and an email address
8. 24/7DollarLoan - Best Urgent Loans for Mortgage Payments
- Min. credit score: N/A
- Fixed APR from: 235% - 1304%
- Loan amount: Up to $1,000
- Term lengths: It may vary
- Min. annual income: $9,600
24/7DollarLoan Overview
Like 24/7 Credit Now (even though the website is similar), 24/7 Dollar Loan focuses on fast emergency loan approval. However, 24/7 Dollar Loan obtained a reputation as a great service within the mortgage capital area.
As though a mortgage isn't the only reason people might need extra money, borrowers wanting to bridge a gap between paychecks and get up to $1,000, the lenders' marketplace might be a good option. The company is also part of the OLA.
The downside of 24/7 Credit Now is the high APR rate -- ranging from 235% to up to 1304%, although rates and terms of loans may vary by state and by lender.
- Best known for mortgage
Those in need of acquiring a mortgage may try 24/7CreditNow. With a $1,000 loan limit, the company will link potential borrowers with potential lenders, especially mortgage candidates.
- Faster response
The company promises quick feedback, even if it's not as easy as displayed on its website. However, since 24/7 Credit Now works with a smaller number of lenders, applicants will still get a response faster than larger network services.
- Easy to use
Despite a very basic website, 24/7 Credit Now is easy to use. Application takes just a few minutes to fill in and signing up is equally easy.
24/7DollarLoan Pros
- $1,000 loan limit
- Best for mortgage
- Easy to use and apply
24/7DollarLoan Cons
- Basic website
- There's no information about the minimum loan amount
24/7DollarLoan Eligibility
In order to get the application approval, candidates must follow a few requirements:
- Legally reside in the United States or be a U.S. citizen
- Be 18 years old or older
- Minimum regular income of $800 monthly
Alternative Quick Loans Out There
If a personal loan isn't for you, we've looked at some other alternatives with variations in APR rates, loan types, and loan amounts.
LightStream
For those looking for a larger loan amount, LightStream offers unsecured personal loans from as little as $5,000 to $100,000. Moreover, what makes LightStream stand out is that credit can be made available on the same day if the loan is approved before 2:30 p.m.
With an auto payment option, borrowers may get an APR rate of 3.99% to 19.99%, and the minimum credit score requirement is 660.
Navy Federal Credit Union
Have zero credit score? Don't worry, Navy Federal Credit Union doesn't care. But there's more -- it’s even possible to get funded the same day you’re approved for a loan. However, it's worth knowing that applicants will undergo a hard credit check which may cause their credit score to dip.
Navy Federal Credit Union offers potential borrowers personal loans ranging from $250 to $50,000 and APRs ranging from 7.49% to 18%.
Upgrade
If you're looking for longer repayment terms, Upgrade offers one of the most significant term lengths on the market -- borrowers may have up to 84 months to repay their loans. APR discounts are offered for those who opt for autopay.
Emergency loans for bad credit score holders start at $1,000 and go up to $5,000. Current APRs range from 5.94% to 35.97%.
Best Emergency Same Day Loans - Why Trust Us
We are a team of researchers and writers -- we look for the deepest corners of the world wide web to get the most accurate and creditworthy information so that our readers can make the best decision for themselves.
In other words, we are honest about the reviews we conduct and always on the readers' side. So, if a product is falling short in something and another one is standing out, we'll tell you all.
How To Choose The Best Emergency Same Day Loans Service
When applying for emergency loans when your credit score isn't that favorable, there are a few factors to consider.
How much the loan will cost at the end
One of the most important aspects of getting an emergency loan is knowing how much it will cost, which includes two primary costs: the APR (Annual Percentage Rate) and the fees you'll pay to get the loan.
The terms you can get the loan
It's essential to read carefully through all the terms the lender offers. Does the repayment term suit your budget? Can you afford the interest rates?
Check for credibility
There are loads of scams and phishing on the internet regarding loans. Make sure to conduct your own research about the marketplace you're submitting.
Methodology: How We Selected the Best Emergency Loans
In order to come up with a list of the best emergency loans for bad creditors, we've worked with some criteria. The methodology we followed was:
- Credibility: We've checked how credible and trustworthy the marketplace was. What were people talking about and rating their experience on getting an emergency loan, how safe they felt, and so on.
- Large range of loan amount: We wanted to make sure all readers were heard and seen, so we've looked up all ranges of emergency loans, from $100 to $35,000.
- Focus on bad creditors: We also want our readers to know they're covered and eligible even if their credit score isn't positive.
How to Apply for an Emergency Loan: FAQs
How fast can I get an emergency loan?
As you'll see in this guide, most websites listed here will make funds available to borrowers within one business day. In some cases, receiving funds as soon as the same day might be possible.
How to get an emergency loan with no job?
Finding an emergency personal loan while you’re unemployed may be challenging. Lenders want to make sure they'll be paid back and on time. But you can still try if an emergency arrives and you have no job. Some lenders may consider other types of income, such as social security, alimony, retirement, and trust funds.
What is the easiest place to get a personal loan?
The easiest way is to submit an application to one of the websites listed here. These companies work as a marketplace that connects possible borrowers with an extensive network of lenders.
Will emergency loans impact my credit score?
A loan application could result in a hard inquiry, and it can negatively impact your credit scores and stay on your credit report for up to two years. The amount and age of a loan can affect your credit scores as well. However, paying your loan on time and managing it will help your credit score positively.
Best Quick Loans for Bad Credit - Conclusion
If you need a loan to pay for a last-minute expense, unexpected home improvements, or to help cover an income gap -The best payday loans can help meet that need.
Most online lenders offer easy and convenient loan applications, fast approvals, accessible lending standards, and rapid funding.
The websites we’ve listed here connect lenders with possible borrowers but before hitting “apply,” we recommend you to read carefully all terms and conditions a candidate lender is offering you and check if you can afford the loan.