Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit Score, Top Quick Loans for bad credit in 2022

We can all agree that finding a flexible creditor willing to provide a personal loan for people with poor credit - might not be that easy.

The good news is that there are plenty of flexible creditors nowadays who are willing to trust you with an emergency loan in case you need to bridge a gap in your income or cover an out-of-the-blue expense.

In today's article, you'll find the best emergency loan services, such as MoneyMutual , for both good and bad credit, including benefits, downsides, and what's the best fit for your situation.

Let’s get started!

Best Quick Loans for Bad Credit in 2022:

1. MoneyMutual - Best Emergency Loan Lenders Overall

Min. credit score: N/A

Fixed APR from: Varies

Loan amount: Up to $5,000

Term lengths: N/A

Min. annual income: $9,600

MoneyMutual Overview

MoneyMutual is the best emergency loan service for bad credit borrowers. Founded in 2010, the company identified the need for emergency loans -- according to a 2017 report , around 40% of Americans can't come up with $400 in an emergency.

Since its foundation, the company has been trusted by two million Americans as a resource to find a lender who may be able to provide a last-minute loan. MoneyMutual is a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) and CFEF (Community Financial Education Foundation).

The company isn't a lender itself but a marketplace where lenders and borrowers can come together, increasing the chances (especially for potential borrowers) of being qualified for payday loans.

Why MoneyMutual Stands Out

What we liked the most about MoneyMutual is that it is not a lender. In other words, the company works as a middleman to connect potential borrowers who don't have time to approach and access a bunch of personal loan lenders all in the same place.

The marketplace works with a network of over 60 unique lenders, maximizing the chances of getting a payday loan, cash advance, or bad credit loan.

Cash Advance

If you need a fast cash loan, MoneyMutual is the place to look at. As the name suggests, you can take out a cash advance with a credit or debit card even if you’re at your credit limit.

Cash in advance is a good option for those who can't use -- or rely -- on digital transactions and need money ASAP. However, it's worth remembering that the interest rates and fees are usually pretty high for these types of loan proceeds.

Payday Loans

Similar to a cash advance, payday loans are a great solution for emergency personal loans, which you’ll need to pay back on the next payday.

It's the go-to option for those who need to pay off a due bill or have unexpected expenses. In this case, borrowers need to authorize the lender to withdraw the payment at payday from the user's bank account.

Bad Credit Loans

Finding a lending company to borrow money when you have a poor credit score can be difficult. However, the good news is that lenders from MoneyMutual's network will look at other factors besides the potential borrower's credit report.

Pros

A network of 60 short-term lenders

No fees for using the platform

Loans available in as little as 24 hours

No need to contact potential lenders individually

Cons

Loan terms will vary from lender to lender

It offers no defense against loan issues

MoneyMutual Eligibility

MoneyMutual doesn't have specific requirements for each lender. However, some lenders specify conditions that are unique to their business, so in general, borrowers must have the following:

Proof of regular income

Make at least $800 in monthly income

Be a resident of the United States

Be 18 years or older

Have a valid checking bank account

The time to receive funds will vary, but most lenders will make money available within 24 hours. Fees will also depend on the lender.

2. CashUSA - Best Same Day Loans for Debt Consolidation

CashUSACashUSA

Min. credit score: 500

Fixed APR from: 5.99% - 35.99%

Loan amount: $500 - $10,000

Term lengths: 3 months to 72 months

Min. annual income: $12,000 (after taxes)

CashUSA Overview

Despite its website design often raising some eyebrows, CashUSA is pretty legit. The company uses industry-standard encryption to protect users' data. And according to many users, it's one of the easiest ways to get a quick small emergency loan for bad credit.

Like MoneyMutual, CashUSA operates as a network system connecting potential borrowers with lenders from all 50 states. If you need a small amount, such as $500, CashUSA will scale your chances of personal loan approval and get an offer from online lenders, regardless of your credit history.

Applying for and getting personal loan approval is quick and reasonably transparent. However, you just need to be aware that some payday lenders operate with tribal loans. Tribal lenders don't have to comply with state borrowing rules, and they are governed by tribal law.

Why CashUSA Stands Out

CashUSA makes the process of borrowing money easy, fast and discreet. Like MoneyMutual, the company connects traditional and tribal lenders for those who need emergency cash immediately.

The type of loan, however, will depend on CashUSA's analysis and approval. For instance, potential borrowers will need to display why they need the money, such as taxes, rent, mortgage, moving, emergency, medical, etc. But this process makes it fast and easy to apply for quick cash loans. Check CashUSA's highlights:

Quick and Easy Application

To apply for a personal loan, you must fill in the form with your personal and employment information, contact information, the amount you wish to borrow, and why you need the money.

If approved and connected to a lender, potential candidates can review the offers presented by the lending companies. If no lender offers you a loan, you may receive offers for debt relief, credit repair, or similar services.

Small Amounts Available

In case you just need a small amount of money -- as little as $500 -- as an emergency loan, CashUSA can be your go-to option. But also, the company works with lenders that offer higher amounts, up to $10,000.

Education Resource

CashUSA doesn't only lend money to those in need, but it also provides educational material on its website. The goal is to inform people who need to make an informed decision about personal loans.

CashUSA Pros

Fast and easy to apply

Small amounts available

State and tribal lenders

Educational resources

CashUSA Cons

High interest rates

Borrowers can't choose the types of emergency loans

CashUSA Eligibility

The loan form can be completed in just a few minutes, but candidates must comply with the following:

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Earn at least $1,000/mo. after taxes

Have a checking account in your name

Have a valid email address and valid phone number(s)

Funds are generally made available at borrowers' bank accounts within one business day.

3. BadCreditLoans - Urgent Loans for Bad Credit

Min. credit score: 500 or less

Fixed APR from: 5.99% - 35.99%

Loan amount: $500 - $10,000

Term lengths: 3 months to 72 months

Min. annual income: Proof of a steady job

BadCreditLoans Overview

As the name suggests, BadCreditLoans.com is another platform that connects multiple lenders that offer emergency loans for bad credit. The platform is robust and security-driven as it works hard to fight scams-- it has a dedicated page to inform and alert users about the latest scams.

BadCreditLoans.com web page is straight to the point. The company not only alerts its borrowers about many possible scams but also makes clear its statement: BadCreditLoans aren't lenders – like all companies listed in this guide.

In addition, the company clarifies the pros and cons of taking emergency cash with tribal loans, applicants have no obligations to accept any lender offer, and that low credit scores may impact whether a lender offers them a loan and the terms of the loan.

Why BadCreditLoans.com Stands Out

The platform is straightforward to use and is considered one of the most reputable marketplaces for borrowing money, as it works with advanced encryption technology.

That means users don't need to be worried about their information being leaked, as the platform promises to share borrowers' data unless they agree with it.

Another benefit of BadCreditLoans.com is that applicants can choose the type of loans they want to apply for, unlike most competitors.

Transparency

Most of the company's and its lenders' conditions are displayed on the landing page. For instance, on the home page, the company talks about installment loans being expensive compared with other loan products or that APRs vary according to the applicant's information.

BadCreditLoans.com also displays what lenders will provide possible borrowers and advises them to read the loan agreement carefully.

Educational Content

The company makes online resources for applicants using the platform for educational purposes. BadCreditLoans.com also offers a dedicated page with scam alerts -- such as debt collecting scams, BBB email imposters, wire transfer scams, and phishing.

Broader Set of Loan Types

On many platforms connecting borrowers with lenders, candidates cannot choose what type of emergency loan they wish to apply for. In BadCreditLoans.com this doesn't happen.

The company allows possible borrowers to pick whether a personal loan, a student, a business, a home, or even an auto loan.

BadCreditLoans Pros

Transparency

Borrowers can choose the type of emergency loans they want to apply for

Educational content available for users

Reputable marketplace

BadCreditLoans Cons

Borrowers with credit score equal to or lower than 500 can't borrow more than $1,000

BadCreditLoans Eligibility

Here are the loan requirements when applying for a BadCreditLoans.com loan:

Be legal residents of the US

Be 18 years old or more

Have a regular source of income

Have a checking account

Have a valid email address and phone number

4. PersonalLoans - Best for Large Amounts of Emergency Loans

Min. credit score: 580+

Fixed APR from: 5.99% - 35.99%

Loan amount: $1,000 - $35,000

Term lengths: 3 months - 72 months

Min. annual income: $24,000

PersonalLoans Overview

PersonalLoans is simple to use. All information candidate borrowers might need is displayed on their home page, from APR rates and simulations (it has a table with an example of a personal loan and APR range) to features and types of emergency loans.

PersonalLoans and BadCreditLoans.com are the only companies that offer possible borrowers the option to choose what type of loans they wish to apply for.

The company also wants to ensure that its users feel safe when they apply for loan proceeds -- it has the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA) badge, which means the company is committed to the highest standards of conduct.

Why Personal

Loans Stands Out

As mentioned above, PersonalLoans works hard to protect consumers from fraud, so security is one of its strengths. Moreover, the company is an excellent option for those looking for a higher loan amount in case they have a last-minute expense or need to pay debt payment obligations.

PersonalLoans work with three types of emergency loans: Peer to peer loans, personal installment loans, and bank personal loans. And the best part? You can choose which one you'd like to apply for.

Higher loan amounts

PersonalLoans offers applicants higher loan amounts than most competitors. From $1,000 up to $35,000 making it one of the best emergency loans for bad credit borrowers. However, candidates must prove a minimum income of at least $2,000 per month.

Loan types are available to choose

On its webpage, applicants can learn exactly how the loan application works and the typical requirements for each one of them. They can also choose which loan type serves them the most.

Security

As a member of the Online Lenders Association, PersonalLoans takes security seriously. The company protects users' information with advanced data encryption technology, which means that any third party cannot access any confidential information shared by the users.

PersonalLoans Pros

Transparency and security for users

Borrowers can choose the loan type of their choice

Best option for higher loan amounts

PersonalLoans Cons

Not applicable for unemployed people

Some personal loan eligibility requirements

PersonalLoans Eligibility

PersonalLoan has specific requirements. Make sure to meet the criteria regarding these items.

You must be 18 or older

Proof of $2,000/month, at least

A valid checking account

Be a legal U.S. citizen or permanent resident

5. Funds Joy - Best Simple Fast Loans

Min. credit score: 639 or less

Fixed APR from: 4.99% - 450%

Loan amount: $200 - $5,000

Term lengths: N/A

Min. annual income: Proof of a steady job

Funds Joy Overview

As the name suggests, FundsJoy wants to make the -- sometimes tiring and inconvenient -- process of requesting emergency loans for bad creditors, a quick and easy experience.

FundsJoy was designed to be quick and straightforward. In as little as 10 minutes, applicants will have their forms submitted. The company displays many offers and borrowers can choose the amount they want, ranging from $200 to $5,000.

Why FundsJoy Stands Out

As already mentioned, FundsJoy is a great option for borrowers with bad credit history but who need small and quick loans. The loan proceeds are simple, easy to fill, and require little personal information.

The company also offers one of the lowest annual percentage rates (APR) compared with most competitors -- an average of 4.99% to 450% for personal loans.

Quick Submission Form

The online application takes just a few steps to complete. There’s even a percentage calculator at the top of each page to let you know where you are in the application process (I said it's supposed to be fun, right?).

Possible borrowers can choose from the following range amounts: $200-$500, $500-$1,000, $1,000-$2,500 and $2,500 to $5,000.

Small Loans

If you just need a few hundred dollars to fill any unexpected financial gap, FundJoy can be a good option with small loans starting at $200. Fortunately, FundsJoy doesn't deny people because of their credit.

It Helps to Get Payday Loans

Funds Joy can help borrowers get a payday loan, which can be thought of as a cash advance, in case you need money in your hands instead of an online transfer.

Funds Joy Pros

Quick online loans

Best for payday loans

Smaller loans available

Lower APR if compared to most competitors

Funds Joy Cons

Unemployed people are likely to be rejected

Most terms and conditions aren't displayed on the company's website

Funds Joy Eligibility

Do you want to know if you are eligible to get an emergency loan with FundJoy? Check if you follow the requirements below:

Legally reside in the United States

Be 18 years old or older

Have a stable source of income

6. 24/7CreditNow.com - Instant Loans With Quick Approval

Min. credit score: N/A

Fixed APR from: It may vary

Loan amount: Up to $35,000

Term lengths: It may vary

Min. annual income: $9,600

24/7CreditNow.com Overview

24/7 Credit Now lives up to its name. With the fastest emergency loan approval rate in this guide, applicants can rest assured that their application will be submitted, and they will get a response, according to the company, in 90 seconds.

Even though it may sound a bit extreme, 24/7 Credit Now ensures borrowers about its safety. Just like PersonalLoans, the company is an OLA member. The company, however, isn't very clear about its APR range rates, the usual minimum credit score requirement, or the loan amount available.

Personal information is safe

As an OLA member, 24/7 Credit Now wants borrowers to feel safe. In addition, for residents in California, the California Consumer Private Act (CCPA) grants residents the right to stop the sale of their personal information.

Fastest emergency loan approval

According to the company, the application process takes 2 to 3 minutes to be completed, and applicants will get a response in 90 seconds or less. Then, they'll quickly get connected with an online lender, if approved.

24/7CreditNow.com Pros

Quick approval for an emergency loan

Security for applicants

Higher loan amounts available

24/7CreditNow.com Cons

Information isn't really clear

Company doesn't inform the minimum loan amount

24/7CreditNow.com Eligibility

In order to get the application approval, candidates must follow the requirements below:

Legally reside in the United States or be a U.S. citizen

Be 18 years old or older

Minimum regular income of $800 monthly

7. iCashLoans.com : Best Emergency Same Day Loans

Min. credit score: N/A

Fixed APR from: It may vary

Loan amount: $100 - $1,000

Term lengths: It may vary

Min. annual income: $12,000

iCashLoans.com Overview

Maybe all you need is $100 bucks in your account tomorrow to cover the gap of an out-of-the-blue expense. If this is the case, then iChashLoans.com is your go-to option.

The company offers a very simple form right at the top of its landing page. iCashLoans works with approved lenders and claims to protect and secure its users' personal information.

Smaller amounts available

Whether you need an extra last-minute $100 or $200, you should try and apply for an emergency loan at iCashLoans.com.

Automated repayments

If your application gets approved, you can have the automated repayment option selected. The lender can automatically deduct payment installments from the borrowers' accounts.

Largest network of lenders

With a network of 100+ online lenders, iCashLoans.com maximizes possible borrowers' chances of getting approved and an emergency loan within 24 hours.

iCashLoans.com Pros

Fast funding

Widest number of lenders available

Smaller loan amount available

iCashLoans.com Cons

Rates and fees aren't clear

APRs can be high

iCashLoans.com Eligibility

Eligibility will vary by lender and state, but to be eligible to apply with iCashLoans.com are:

Be a US citizen or permanent resident

Be at least 18 years old

Show proof of employment and a regular income of around $1,000 per month after tax deductions

Have a checking account

Have a phone number, and an email address

8. 24/7DollarLoan - Best Urgent Loans for Mortgage Payments

Min. credit score: N/A

Fixed APR from: 235% - 1304%

Loan amount: Up to $1,000

Term lengths: It may vary

Min. annual income: $9,600

24/7DollarLoan Overview

Like 24/7 Credit Now (even though the website is similar), 24/7 Dollar Loan focuses on fast emergency loan approval. However, 24/7 Dollar Loan obtained a reputation as a great service within the mortgage capital area.

As though a mortgage isn't the only reason people might need extra money, borrowers wanting to bridge a gap between paychecks and get up to $1,000, the lenders' marketplace might be a good option. The company is also part of the OLA.

The downside of 24/7 Credit Now is the high APR rate -- ranging from 235% to up to 1304%, although rates and terms of loans may vary by state and by lender.

Best known for mortgage

Those in need of acquiring a mortgage may try 24/7CreditNow. With a $1,000 loan limit, the company will link potential borrowers with potential lenders, especially mortgage candidates.

Faster response

The company promises quick feedback, even if it's not as easy as displayed on its website. However, since 24/7 Credit Now works with a smaller number of lenders, applicants will still get a response faster than larger network services.

Easy to use

Despite a very basic website, 24/7 Credit Now is easy to use. Application takes just a few minutes to fill in and signing up is equally easy.

24/7DollarLoan Pros

$1,000 loan limit

Best for mortgage

Easy to use and apply

24/7DollarLoan Cons

Basic website

There's no information about the minimum loan amount

24/7DollarLoan Eligibility

In order to get the application approval, candidates must follow a few requirements:

Legally reside in the United States or be a U.S. citizen

Be 18 years old or older

Minimum regular income of $800 monthly

Alternative Quick Loans Out There

If a personal loan isn't for you, we've looked at some other alternatives with variations in APR rates, loan types, and loan amounts.

LightStream

For those looking for a larger loan amount, LightStream offers unsecured personal loans from as little as $5,000 to $100,000. Moreover, what makes LightStream stand out is that credit can be made available on the same day if the loan is approved before 2:30 p.m.

With an auto payment option, borrowers may get an APR rate of 3.99% to 19.99%, and the minimum credit score requirement is 660.

Navy Federal Credit Union

Have zero credit score? Don't worry, Navy Federal Credit Union doesn't care. But there's more -- it’s even possible to get funded the same day you’re approved for a loan. However, it's worth knowing that applicants will undergo a hard credit check which may cause their credit score to dip.

Navy Federal Credit Union offers potential borrowers personal loans ranging from $250 to $50,000 and APRs ranging from 7.49% to 18%.

Upgrade

If you're looking for longer repayment terms, Upgrade offers one of the most significant term lengths on the market -- borrowers may have up to 84 months to repay their loans. APR discounts are offered for those who opt for autopay.

Emergency loans for bad credit score holders start at $1,000 and go up to $5,000. Current APRs range from 5.94% to 35.97%.

Best Emergency Same Day Loans - Why Trust Us

We are a team of researchers and writers -- we look for the deepest corners of the world wide web to get the most accurate and creditworthy information so that our readers can make the best decision for themselves.

In other words, we are honest about the reviews we conduct and always on the readers' side. So, if a product is falling short in something and another one is standing out, we'll tell you all.

How To Choose The Best Emergency Same Day Loans Service

When applying for emergency loans when your credit score isn't that favorable, there are a few factors to consider.

How much the loan will cost at the end

Perform Insider

One of the most important aspects of getting an emergency loan is knowing how much it will cost, which includes two primary costs: the APR (Annual Percentage Rate) and the fees you'll pay to get the loan.

The terms you can get the loan

It's essential to read carefully through all the terms the lender offers. Does the repayment term suit your budget? Can you afford the interest rates?

Check for credibility

There are loads of scams and phishing on the internet regarding loans. Make sure to conduct your own research about the marketplace you're submitting.

Methodology: How We Selected the Best Emergency Loans

In order to come up with a list of the best emergency loans for bad creditors, we've worked with some criteria. The methodology we followed was:

Credibility : We've checked how credible and trustworthy the marketplace was. What were people talking about and rating their experience on getting an emergency loan, how safe they felt, and so on.

: We've checked how credible and trustworthy the marketplace was. What were people talking about and rating their experience on getting an emergency loan, how safe they felt, and so on. Large range of loan amount: We wanted to make sure all readers were heard and seen, so we've looked up all ranges of emergency loans, from $100 to $35,000.

We wanted to make sure all readers were heard and seen, so we've looked up all ranges of emergency loans, from $100 to $35,000. Focus on bad creditors: We also want our readers to know they're covered and eligible even if their credit score isn't positive.

How to Apply for an Emergency Loan: FAQs

How fast can I get an emergency loan?

As you'll see in this guide, most websites listed here will make funds available to borrowers within one business day. In some cases, receiving funds as soon as the same day might be possible.

How to get an emergency loan with no job?

Finding an emergency personal loan while you’re unemployed may be challenging. Lenders want to make sure they'll be paid back and on time. But you can still try if an emergency arrives and you have no job. Some lenders may consider other types of income, such as social security, alimony, retirement, and trust funds.

What is the easiest place to get a personal loan?

The easiest way is to submit an application to one of the websites listed here. These companies work as a marketplace that connects possible borrowers with an extensive network of lenders.

Will emergency loans impact my credit score?

A loan application could result in a hard inquiry, and it can negatively impact your credit scores and stay on your credit report for up to two years. The amount and age of a loan can affect your credit scores as well. However, paying your loan on time and managing it will help your credit score positively.

Best Quick Loans for Bad Credit - Conclusion

If you need a loan to pay for a last-minute expense, unexpected home improvements, or to help cover an income gap -The best payday loans can help meet that need.

Most online lenders offer easy and convenient loan applications, fast approvals, accessible lending standards, and rapid funding.

The websites we’ve listed here connect lenders with possible borrowers but before hitting “apply,” we recommend you to read carefully all terms and conditions a candidate lender is offering you and check if you can afford the loan.