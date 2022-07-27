Disclaimer: This is a sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

The best online gambling sites have made it easy to gamble online – you deposit some cash, and off you go spinning the reels or betting on sports.

However, with the sheer amount of options on hand, choosing the top gambling sites is no easy task.

But hey, we did the homework and went through the stress of finding the best online betting sites so you don’t have to spend your time and money. We’ve vetted each online casino for bonuses, real money games, safety, and payment options. Ignition is our top pick, but there’s more sites to choose from.

Let’s see what these real money gambling sites have to offer and help you find a suitable option.

Best Online Gambling Sites

1. Ignition - Best Online Gambling Site Overall

Ignition

Extremely popular gambling site

170+ high-quality casino games

Dedicated poker platform with high traffic

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

Ignition is our top pick – the best gambling site if you’re looking to play quality games and poker against other players. Playing here means enjoying a great selection of games from leading developers, including Genesis Gaming, Betsoft, Aristocrat, and Rival Gaming.

Over 170 casino games and eight virtual sports are in place for some high-octane entertainment. With 100 versatile slots, including all the classics and the latest ones, themed slots, 3D, and progressive jackpot slots – we doubt you’ll ever run out of fresh alternatives.

If table and live dealer games get you going, Ignition has plenty of options for you to enjoy – 34 live dealer titles, to be precise.

By creating an account with this online casino and depositing $20, you stand to get a 100% up to 2,000 combined welcome casino and poker bonus , extending to $3,000 for BTC deposits. You will need to wager the bonus only 25 times before you can cash out the winnings – yet another reason why Ignition topped our list.

This operator doesn’t have a downloadable mobile app but a mobile-optimized platform that gets the job done flawlessly.

If you decide to give Ignition a shot, you will find it easy to deposit and cash out with banking options like Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, MasterCard, Visa, and American Express. Crypto payouts arrive within 24 hours.

2. Bovada - Best Online Gambling Site for Betting

Bovado

29 sports and numerous horse tracks

Easy-to-navigate

Enticing welcome bonus up to $1,000

Excellent blackjack coverage

If you love betting on sports, you should definitely try out Bovada – it’s one of the best sports betting sites in the US. This Curacao-licensed betting platform is easy to navigate, offers 29 sports , and multiple generous bonuses to accommodate your needs.

The market depth Bovada has in its online sportsbook is just stunning. We’re not implying simple moneyline wagers, but over 100 specials and props for a single NFL or NBA game , which almost none other sports gambling sites can beat.

This gambling site also excels when it comes to blackjack titles. Whether it’s European Blackjack, Perfect Pairs, or Classic Blackjack – you will find your preferred variant here. The 26 live blackjack games are anchored by friendly dealers and offer flexible table limits to accommodate both seasoned and low-stakes players.

To ensure a straightforward transaction process, Bovada features 9 popular payment options like MatchPay, Mastercard, AMEX, Visa, Bitcoin, and multiple other cryptocurrencies.

You’ll get started with an attractive welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000 when using fiat currencies, and up to $1,250 for crypto deposits. You can also get up to $250 if you opt for sports betting.

3. Red Dog Casino - Best Video Poker Gambling Site

Red Dog Casino

14 video poker titles

24/7 customer support through live chat

255% welcome bonus

Superb mobile experience

Another top online casino we couldn’t help but notice is Red Dog. This dog-themed operator is famous for its video poker selection and matching bonus. You can play 14 titles (that’s a lot!), including All American Poker, Bonus Deuces, Aces and Eights, and many more for free or for real money.

Red Dog’s video poker games offer good payouts (99% RTP!) and are mobile compatible. The entire gambling site is adapted for mobile users and is easy to navigate, so you can play on the go hassle-free.

Of course, you can enjoy other games like slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer games. There’s a competitive 255% matching bonus + 35 free spins to get you started, and you can use it 5 times to amp up your winning chances.

As for safety, this real money gambling site is licensed in Curacao and sports the latest SSL and other high-end technologies to encrypt its platform. Red Dog’s (probably only) drawback is the minimum $150 withdrawal requirement, which might discourage low-stakes players.

For any questions or concerns, Red Dog provides 24/7 customer support through live chat, but you can also get assistance via telephone and email.

4. Wild Casino - Best Gambling Site for Speedy Withdrawals

Wild Casino

18 banking methods

Payouts processed within 48 hours

Top-notch mobile gameplay

350+ online casino games

Wild Casino is an RNG-certified gambling site, famous for its quick payouts and great mobile experience.

You can use 18 payment methods here, including credit cards, eCheck, Money Gram, Money Orders, a bank transfer, and 10 cryptocurrencies – with every chance that your preferred one is here. Crypto withdrawals are processed within 48 hours (at most!), and you won’t be levied any fees for payouts.

As for the game selection, this operator features over 350 games from top-tier developers like Dragon Gaming and Betsoft. You will find plenty of video slots, table games, specialty games, and live casino games to play. All of these titles are playable on smaller screens.

If you decide to deposit, you’ll get started with a 250% up to $1,000 or 300% up to $3,000 for BTC deposits .

5. SuperSlots - Best Welcome Bonus of any Gambling Site

SuperSlots

Eye-catching welcome package up to $6,000

Stunning 400% crypto bonus

Games from renowned software providers

This mobile-friendly online casino is home to 300+ games by famous developers like Betsoft and Nucleus. Whether you’re into slots, table games, video poker, or live dealer games – it is very likely to find it at SuperSlots.

But it’s not the number of high-quality games that steered us here – it’s something else.

SuperSlots stands out from the competition with its superb welcome package. There are two different welcome bonuses you can choose from depending on the payment method you use for your first deposit.

For fiat payments, you can enjoy a massive 250% welcome bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit, as well as 100% up to $1,000 on your next five deposits, equalling a grand total of $6,000 that arrives with a fair 35x wagering requirement.

If you opt for crypto deposits – wait for it – you will unlock 400% up to $4,000. You can use the extra funds you get on most of the games at Super Slots.

6. Intertops (Everygame) - Top Gambling Site for Poker Tournaments

Intertops

Over 100 poker tournaments

Multiple live poker variants

9 banking methods

Good sports variety

Rebranded as Everygame, Intertops is a top gambling site that we strongly recommend if you’re into bluffing shenanigans or sports betting.

This gambling site sports a superb standalone poker platform accessible in download and instant play modes. You will uncover different poker variants like Omaha, Texas Hold’em, and more – all featuring flexible stakes for both high-rollers and players on a budget.

You can participate in numerous poker tournaments, including the Wipeout Series and WSOPC – two notable tourneys with sick GTDs and reasonable entry requirements.

You can utilize 9 payment options to get started, including all major credit cards, Money Global, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Intertops is also a sports betting site and a casino, which means you can bet on sports or play online slots and table games – all in one place.

7. Las Atlantis - Best Customer Support of all Online Gambling Sites

Las Atlantis

24/7 live chat

Slick website design

Up to $14,000 welcome bonus

Las Atlantis has built a good reputation in the iGaming industry as one of the leading online casinos in the US. Operating with a Curacao eGaming license, this casino features over 200 video slots, as well as a variety of table games and live dealer titles.

Whether you have an inquiry or complaint, you can easily reach the operator’s support team through the 24/7 live chat. You can also place a phone call to get assistance via telephone or send your complaints via email.

But how would it become a leading online casino without a top-notch bonus? It wouldn’t.

The journey at Las Atlantis kickstarts with a 280% welcome bonus up to $14,000, which is the highest amount on our list of gambling sites. To liberate the extra money you receive, you will need to play it through 35 times, which is pretty fair and industry average.

8. Cafe Casino - Best Gambling Site for Jackpot Games

Cafe Casino

37 jackpot games

Generous welcome bonus up to $1,500

Fully mobile-optimized

Chasing big, fat jackpots? If that’s the case – look no further than Cafe Casino.

Operating since 2016, Cafe’s focal point on progressive jackpots with stellar prizes has proved to be a working tactic. Whether looking for fixed jackpot games or progressive jackpot titles – you will find a suitable option here.

These jackpot games spread across nearly all game types, so whether you’re into slots, poker, or bingo – you will find a preferred option to test your luck. We recommend A Night With Cleo, Lawless Ladies, and 777 Deluxe – three exciting online slots with whopping prizes for lucky players.

To get you properly started, Cafe Casino offers a 250% up to $1,500 first deposit bonus or 350% up to $2,500 for Bitcoin deposits. Simply deposit the minimum eligible amount via any of the available payment options, including credit cards, cryptocurrencies, or a player transfer, and the extra funds will arrive in your account shortly.

Security-wise? Cafe Casino operates under the jurisdiction of Curacao eGaming, so if you do happen to land a jackpot – you’ll get paid hassle-free.

9. Slots.lv - Best Gambling Site for Slots

Slots.lv

190+ slots

Slots tournaments with great prizes

iTechLabs certificate for RNG

Slots.lv is famous for its impressive selection of video slots, but it’s quality over quantity kind of strategy here.

All 190 online slots are carefully selected and powered by 14 different game studios to ensure enough options and styles for all users. You can enjoy each title in practice mode, which is great news if you want to play before you pay.

The versatile portfolio covers classic three-reelers, multi payline games, branded, jackpots, 3D slots with exciting in-game bonus features – you name it.

Additionally, this gambling site provides a detailed description of each slot to help new players understand how the game works. It also hosts several slots tournaments with decent prizes and offers attractive bonuses, like the 200% up to $1,000 welcome bonus.

For your peace of mind, this online casino is approved by iTechLabs, which ensures fair gaming sessions above all.

10. BigSpin Casino - Best Gambling Site for Crypto Users

BigSpin Casino

Multiple cryptocurrencies accepted

Games by 8 providers

24/7 live chat

Big Spin Casino is a decent gambling site if you prefer crypto deposits. It accepts five popular options like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

You’ll also notice some credit card options, but we recommend our higher-ranked online gambling websites as there is a steep minimum deposit of $45 attached to cards; you can get started with $20 if you deposit with crypto.

We’ve counted just north of 180 games at BigSpin, including blackjack, slots, roulette, and live casino games. Even though it may seem a little limited – the selection is versatile considering that you’ll find games from multiple game studios.

This gambling site starts you off with 200% up to $1,000 on the first deposit that you can cash out by meeting the low 30x rollover requirements.

How We Ranked the Best Online Gambling Sites

Reputation:

It’s important for all online gambling sites to be licensed before we recommend them, but we also look at the brand reputation and customer satisfaction. Each online casino you find here is trusted by many players that gamble online.

Game or Sports Selection:

As part of our benchmarks for selecting the best gambling sites, we checked the available sports, games, and software providers.

Our top online gambling sites feature a wide range of games, such as video slots, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and live dealer games. We also paid attention to online sportsbooks to give bettors viable options as well.

Payment Methods:

Our recommended online casinos accept numerous banking options, so you have plenty of options for deposits and withdrawals. We also considered the payout speed, and each online gambling site we recommend features above-average withdrawal times.

Bonuses & Promotions:

When you play at our top online gambling sites, you can claim different types of bonuses. With the right bonus, you won’t only have a boosted bankroll to play games, but you also stand a chance to win something extra.

All About Online Gambling Websites

What Games Do Online Gambling Sites Offer?

Top gambling platforms partner with different providers like RealTime Gaming, Betsoft, and Nucleus to ensure a versatile portfolio that will suit most players’ needs. You can play various slot types, including classics, progressive jackpot, multiplier, and 3D slots.

Besides that, online gambling sites have a table games section with numerous variations of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, video poker, and online poker games.

You’ll also uncover live dealer games that offer a more immersive and interactive experience.

Can I Gamble Online Through My Mobile Device?

Yes, most online casinos are fully-optimized for mobile gameplay. That said, you can easily play games and bet on sports on the go, straight from your smartphone or tablet. Some operators take an extra step and provide downloadable mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

What Types of Bonuses Can I Claim at Online Gambling Sites?

Welcome Bonuses : This bonus is exclusive to new players only. Online gambling sites typically offer welcome bonuses that allow you to double, even triple your initial deposit.

: This bonus is exclusive to new players only. Online gambling sites typically offer welcome bonuses that allow you to double, even triple your initial deposit. Cashback Bonuses: Some online casinos offer to give players a certain percentage of their lost fund back. For instance, Wild Casino gives players a 10% weekly rebate of up to $250.

Some online casinos offer to give players a certain percentage of their lost fund back. For instance, Wild Casino gives players a 10% weekly rebate of up to $250. Free Spins: This bonus allows you to play free rounds on a video slot without risking any money.

How Fast Can I Get My Winnings From Online Gambling Websites?

The payout speed depends on the gambling site and payment method. However, there is a good rule of thumb that crypto payouts typically get processed within a day.

For e-wallets withdrawals, you can expect your winnings within three days. Withdrawals via credit/debit cards and bank transfers may take longer, usually three to five days.

How Do I Create an Account With a Gambling Site?

Creating an account with a gambling website is pretty straightforward. The list below shows a step-by-step procedure for creating a casino account.

Visit the casino site and click on the SignUp/Register button;

and click on the SignUp/Register button; Fill out the registration form with accurate details such as your name, date of birth, and email address;

Accept the operator’s terms and conditions;

Activate your new account using the link or code sent to your email or phone;

Make your first deposit, claim the welcome bonus, and start playing .

Ready to Explore the Best Online Gambling Sites?

We’ve spared no effort in compiling a list of the best gambling sites to help you pick a suitable option.

We’ve tested each casino using various benchmarks, and we are comfortable with our recommendations and strongly believe they’re the best ones available.

Our overall top pick is Ignition due to its decent game selection, plenty of banking methods, attractive bonuses, and top-tier poker section. All other online gambling sites excel in different areas, so it all boils down to your taste.

Your only concern should be to gamble responsibly, as you can’t go wrong with either choice!

