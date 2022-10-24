Best HGH Supplements Of 2022: Top 3 Human Growth Hormone Pills For Men & Women

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

HGH supplements used to be an obscure topic a decade ago – primarily discussed by serious bodybuilders and health professionals.

However, in recent years, these supplements have grown in popularity, especially among some age groups interested in anti-aging.

Buying a supplement to increase your HGH isn't as easy as you think. You can't just buy any supplement off the shelf.

You need to study the supplements, research what else goes with them, and check on how they work and how much they cost.

We've done the hard work for you by conducting proper research on all the supplements we could find and have come up with a list of the best ones according to our research.

We have made a list of the 3 best HGH supplements on the market, but first, let's tell you how we made this list.

Top 3 HGH Supplements In 2022

HGH-X2 - Overall Best HGH Supplements On The Market, Editor's Pick GenF20Plus - Best HGH Pills To Boost Metabolism Provacyl - Highly Trusted Anti-Aging Supplements For Active Building

#1. HGH-X2 - Overall Best HGH Supplements On The Market, Editor's Pick

HGH-X2 is a top-quality HGH supplement formulated to help you achieve your goals related to muscle gain, fat loss, or overall health. It's made from the highest quality ingredients and is manufactured in a facility that meets all of the strictest manufacturing standards.

HGH-X2 is an excellent option for anyone who wants to increase their growth hormone naturally. The supplement helps to boost your body's natural production of this chemical, which can help you lose weight and improve your overall health.

It also offers some benefits that can help improve your athletic performance and muscle strength—without any side effects or stimulants.

HGH-X2 was designed by scientists who have studied hormones for years, and their expertise has been incorporated into this product. The result is a supplement that has been proven to help you reach your fitness goals.

The science behind this product is sound. It's been tested in multiple clinical trials and found safe and effective for almost everyone who uses it.

So, how does this supplement work? It works by naturally enhancing the growth hormone your body produces over time.

Doing this can increase lean muscle mass, improve your athletic performance and decrease fat storage in certain parts of your body like the abdomen or thighs (which can lead to more defined abs).

It's an excellent solution for anyone who wants to eliminate unwanted fat while maintaining lean muscle mass simultaneously.

Features

Organic Ingredient: The best thing about HGH-X2 is its organic ingredients. Natural ingredients are grown without pesticides or synthetic fertilizers, and they're often considered healthier for your body.

These chemicals can damage your body's natural balance and slow your metabolism. With HGH-X2, you don't have to worry about this because every ingredient is organic.

Here are the primary ingredients in HGH-X2:

Maca Root - Maca root is an herb used for centuries in the Andes region of Peru. It's known for its propensity to promote healthy hormone production, which makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to boost their growth hormone levels.

Hawthorn Berry Extract - Hawthorn berries have been used in traditional medicine since ancient times. They're known to help support healthy blood pressure levels and heart function.

They also have antioxidant properties that can help protect your body against free radicals—molecules that can damage cells and contribute to aging.

Mucuna Pruriens Extract - Mucuna pruriens is a tropical plant native to Africa, where it's traditionally used as a home remedy for inflammation and pain.

It also contains antioxidants that may help protect against oxidative stress in your body, which contributes to premature aging and disease.

L-Arginine - L-Arginine is an amino acid that is necessary for the synthesis of nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a small molecule that helps to regulate blood flow and control the diameter of blood vessels.

In addition, it has been proven to support healthy levels of HGH by increasing the activity of pituitary glands. L-Arginine also supports healthy skin and hair growth.

Safe & Legal: HGH-X2 is a safe and legal HGH supplement designed to help you reach your genetic potential. This product is formulated to increase your HGH levels, which can help improve your sleep quality, muscle mass, and athletic performance.

HGH-X2 is made with all-natural ingredients shown in scientific studies to help increase human growth hormone production. This supplement also contains amino acids that are important for proper cell function and recovery from exercise.

HGH-X2 does not contain any banned ingredients. It has been manufactured in FDA-approved facilities as a safe and effective way to boost your HGH levels without injections or harmful side effects.

Money-Back Guarantee: CrazyBulk is so confident you'll love HGH-X2 that they're offering a 100% money-back guarantee. That's right, and if you order HGH-X2 and don't like it or don't see results, they'll give you all your money back.

Fast Results: HGH-X2 is designed to help you get results fast. The formula was designed with quick absorption and action in mind so that you can see results in as little as two weeks.

HGH-X2 also has several other features that make it an excellent choice for anyone who wants to try using HGH supplements.

=> Click here to visit the official website of HGH-X2

Pros

Enhances lean muscle mass and sheds body fat

Provides the energy to be agile

Aids fast recovery after workouts

Reduces joint pain and stiffness

No side effects or health threats associated with its use

Cons

The money-back policy is strict

#2. GenF20 Plus - Best HGH Pills To Boost Metabolism

GenF20 Plus is a safe and natural supplement that helps you achieve your health and fitness goals. It is an HGH supplement that promises to help you lose weight, tone your body and give you more energy.

The ingredients in GenF20 Plus are natural, and there are no side effects or harmful chemicals. This product is suitable for men and women who want to look younger.

The company behind this product, leading Edge health, has been around since 2005 and has helped thousands of people worldwide with their health and fitness goals. They have been featured in several magazines, including the Daily Mail, Cosmopolitan UK, and Women's Health Magazine.

This supplement contains 20 amino acids, which are essential for protein synthesis. These amino acids help to reduce hunger cravings and suppress your appetite, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight. They also boost metabolism, which helps you burn more calories while sleeping and resting.

GenF20 Plus stimulates the pituitary gland in your brain, stimulating your body's natural production of human growth hormone.

It helps you achieve younger-looking skin, increased energy levels, better sleep patterns, enhanced sexual function, and lean muscle mass without taking illegal supplements or putting yourself at risk for side effects from synthetic products.

Features

Natural Ingredients: GenF20 Plus is one of the most popular HGH supplements today. It contains many ingredients that work together to give you optimal health benefits.

GABA (Gamma Amino Butyric acid) - The first ingredient in GenF20 Plus is GABA (Gamma Amino Butyric acid). GABA can increase serotonin levels in your body, which helps with sleep and stress management.

Mucuna Pruriens - Mucuna Pruriens is an herb used for centuries in India to treat various ailments. It can improve your energy levels, mood, and memory and help with weight loss.

Moomiyo Extract - Moomiyo Extract is derived from red algae that grow on Japan's coast. Iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium, and zinc are rich in iron, calcium, and potassium. The extract can help to improve overall health by boosting the immune system and improving circulation throughout the body.

Ornithine Alpha Ketoglutarate - Ornithine Alpha Ketoglutarate is an amino acid that helps to build lean muscle mass. That means it can support weight loss by burning fat instead of muscle tissue when you exercise regularly after taking this supplement for several weeks or months.

L Glutamine - L Glutamine is a vital amino acid for energy production, muscle growth and repair, immune function, and brain health. In addition to helping build muscle mass, glutamine can help you lose weight by boosting your metabolism and suppressing your appetite to feel fuller longer.

Alpha GPC Oral Spray: The new GenF20 Plus formula includes Alpha GPC oral Spray to enhance the delivery of nutrients directly into your bloodstream. The spray contains a highly bioavailable form of choline called Alpha GPC (glycerophosphocholine). It has been shown to increase HGH production in randomized trials significantly.

Scientific Driven Formula: GenF20 Plus is an HGH booster designed by a team of experts and formulated with the most potent ingredients in the industry. They have spent years developing the product and are proud of the results.

GenF20 Plus is unlike any other product on the market. It contains a blend of ingredients that work together to boost your body's natural production of Human Growth Hormone, which can improve your overall health and wellness.

Enteric Adequate Absorption: To start, it has an enteric absorption rate of 100%, which means that your body will absorb all of its nutrients in GenF20 Plus without going through your stomach or intestines first.

This feature means that GenF20 Plus is absorbed directly into your small intestine rather than through the stomach, which means enzymes can digest it before it reaches your bloodstream. That helps reduce side effects like bloating and cramping, which are often associated with other HGH supplements.

NO Prescriptions or Injections Needed: GenF20 Plus is a natural HGH supplement that you can take without a prescription. Unlike other products, GenF20 Plus does not require needles or injections to benefit from HGH. Instead, it is a simple pill you can take daily to help your body produce more HGH naturally.

67-Day Money-Back Guarantee: If you're not completely satisfied with your results after using GenF20 Plus for 67 days (approximately two months), they will give you all your money back. That's how confident they are that this product will work for you.

=> Click here to visit the official website of GenF20 Plus

Pros

It is a safe option for growth and height

It is highly effective

It is unisex and usable by both women and men

It has no side effects associated with its use

Affordable product with a reasonable price tag

Cons

No major discounts

#3. Provacyl - Highly Trusted Anti-Aging Supplements For Active Building

Provacyl is a revolutionary HGH supplement that uses the latest in science and technology to ensure you get the best out of your supplements.

HGH supplements are designed to help you reach your maximum potential as a human being, and even though Provacyl has been around for a while, it is still one of the best on the market.

Doctors and scientists have tested the ingredients in this supplement to ensure they are safe and effective, which means you can trust them when it comes to your health.

The reason why it's so great is that it's made from a human growth hormone that has been extracted from cows. This hormone allows you to get all of the benefits of HGH without worrying about any side effects or adverse health concerns.

It also comes in powder form, so you don't have to worry about taking pills or other medicine. It's easy to mix into your smoothies, protein shakes, or other drinks that you enjoy drinking throughout the day.

Features

All-natural Ingredients: Provacyl is an all-natural HGH supplement that contains three active ingredients: L-arginine, Nitric Oxide, and L-glutamine. The first two amino acids help increase blood flow to your muscles, allowing them to grow larger and stronger.

The third is an essential amino acid that helps repair muscle tissue so you can grow bigger muscles with less effort. These three ingredients help you build muscle mass by increasing your body's natural ability to make human growth hormones.

The ingredients contained in Provacyl include:

Glutamine is a vital amino acid that may help enhance muscle growth. It also helps to reduce inflammation, which can help to prevent injuries and speed up recovery time for injured muscles.

L-Arginine - Arginine is another essential amino acid shown to improve exercise performance.

L-Lysine - Tyrosine is another amino acid essential for producing hormones like dopamine and norepinephrine. These hormones help regulate mood and energy levels throughout the day.

L-Tyrosine - This amino acid helps reduce stress, improve focus, and support weight loss. It also supports healthy levels of dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain, which can help you feel more relaxed and happier.

GABA - GABA is an amino acid shown to reduce anxiety, improve sleep quality, and promote relaxation. It's also been shown to help with alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Muira Puama - This herb has been used by indigenous people in South America for centuries as an aphrodisiac. Still, it's also been studied to improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and increase libido.

Ginkgo Biloba - Provacyl is one of the best HGH supplements available today. It contains proven ingredients to help you build muscle, lose fat, and make your skin glow.

The most important ingredient in Provacyl is Ginkgo Biloba, which has increased oxygen flow to the cells and improved brain function. As a result, it helps you feel energized and focused throughout the day so that you can achieve your goals faster than ever.

Acai Fruit - Acai Fruit is another crucial ingredient in Provacyl because it helps reduce inflammation and boost the immune system. It keeps you healthy while you're building muscle or losing weight.

Other ingredients include Magnesium, Ginseng, Swedish flower pollen, L-Pyroglutamate

Boost Sex Drive: Provacyl helps increase sex drive. When your HGH levels are increased by taking Provacyl regularly over time, it makes you feel more energetic and alert throughout the day—and being more energetic means that sex will be more enjoyable for both partners involved.

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Provacyl also comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee, which means you won't have to worry about burning your money if you don't like it! If you aren't satisfied with its results within 60 days of buying it, just send it back for a full refund.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Provacyl

Pros

It works quickly and effectively

It is easy to take

It helps to increase lean muscles

Boosts metabolism

Improves overall health

Cons

Harder to get offline

Things To Consider While Buying Growth Hormones Supplements

When you're considering buying HGH supplements, there are a few things that you should consider.

These include:

Create a List of Your Top Priorities

You want to ensure you create a list of your top priorities when buying HGH supplements. If you don't know your top priorities, it will be hard for you to find the right product for your needs.

Consider The Ingredients

You need to know the ingredients, their dosages, and the quantity of each ingredient in the product.

To find a quality HGH supplement, you should check its ingredients first. The ingredients make up the supplement's formula and help promote your body's natural production of human growth hormone.

Several important ingredients exist in HGH supplements, and these are the main ones:

L-Arginine: This amino acid helps boost nitric oxide levels in your body, increasing blood flow and improving circulation. It also helps improve your sexual function and muscle mass.

L-Glutamine: This amino acid boosts nitric oxide levels in your body, but it has more benefits than L-arginine because it also helps with weight loss, muscle growth, and muscle recovery.

Glycine: Glycine is an amino acid that helps tissue repair and regeneration after workouts or injuries. It also helps with sleep quality by reducing stress hormone levels, so you won't feel tired during the day.

Consider The Cost

You should always look at what a product costs before purchasing it. Some people might think they should buy whatever is cheapest or has been heavily advertised on television or radio, but this isn't always the case.

Often, cheap products do not contain enough active ingredients and don't work properly.

You should also look at how much other people are paying for similar products because that will give you a moderate sense of how much your own needs will cost you if you purchase them online or from your local pharmacy store.

Read Product Reviews

The reviews of a product are often the most valuable information when it comes to deciding whether or not to purchase something.

When looking for reviews, detailed ones include specific information about why users liked or disliked the product.

Reviewers should also include details about their experience with the product so that you can better compare it to your needs and expectations.

If you don't find any reviews, looking elsewhere for product information is best before deciding whether to buy it.

If you find reviews, read them carefully and ensure they are written by someone who has used the product before writing their review.

Quantity

As with most things, it's important to consider the size of your purchase when buying HGH supplements.

For example, if you're taking a supplement to help you sleep at night, you don't need to buy a huge bottle; a small container that will last a few weeks or months should do the trick.

On the other hand, if you're taking HGH supplements to help rebuild muscle mass or speed up your metabolism, it would be wise to invest in a larger supply so that you don't have to reorder every month or two.

The best way to determine the right amount of HGH supplement for you is to take a blood test.

Your doctor can tell you what your baseline level of HGH is—how much is naturally produced by your body—and then give you a dosage recommendation based on what they believe will be most effective for your body type and age.

Required Dosage

Dosage is one of the most important factors when buying HGH supplements. The recommended dosage for adults is 2-3 mg per day.

However, there is no such thing as an ideal dose for everyone. Some people may need less or more than this amount to see results.

The best way to determine your optimal dose is to start with a low dosage and slowly increase it till you get what works for you.

You can consult with your doctor about which doses are appropriate for particular conditions, but it's important not to exceed 10 mg per day without the advice of a medical professional

The recommended dosage is 2-3 IUs per day, but there are a few other factors to consider:

Your age and weight: The body produces less HGH as we age, so that older people may need more. You should also consider your size—if you're much bigger or smaller than average, that could affect how much HGH your body needs.

Your health status: If you have diabetes or other conditions that affect your hormone levels, taking HGH supplements at the appropriate dose may be especially important.

Side Effects

You should look at the side effects when buying a quality HGH supplement. The side effects are what you will feel and should be aware of. Some of the side effects include nausea, fatigue, and headaches.

Look at The Results

You should also look at the results of using this supplement. You can start noticing results within a few weeks of using it, and they may last for several months after stopping the use of it.

Look for a product with an ingredient list containing HH and IGF-1, two important ingredients helping with muscle growth and fat burning.

How We Compiled The List Of Best Growth Pills

We've researched the best HGH supplements and are here to tell you about them.

Here is how we made this list and some of the factors that we considered:

Ingredients

We examined the ingredients of each product and how much of each ingredient was included in the supplement. We also looked at the bioavailability and absorption level of the ingredients. We also considered the quantity and quality of each ingredient.

To determine which products were worth recommending, we considered how much each ingredient was included in the supplement. We also looked at the bioavailability and absorption level of these ingredients.

We also looked at how many servings were included per product and the serving cost compared to other products on our list.

All of the supplements on our list contain at least one active ingredient. Some of them contain several active ingredients. The most common ingredient in HGH supplements is a synthetic form of human growth hormone (HGH).

This ingredient is usually called somatotropin or somatropin-like peptide. Other ingredients include arginine, lysine, glutamine, and GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid).

Some products include other ingredients, such as vitamins and minerals. These ingredients can help support muscle growth and reduce fatigue during workouts.

However, while these may have some benefits for your health, they're not necessary for using HGH for bodybuilding purposes.

Quality

We considered the quality of each product. We looked at the quality of ingredients, how they were made, and whether we sourced them from reputable brands. We also considered the number of HGH ingredients in each product.

A few products had no HGH, which is not what we expect from a quality supplement. Others had only one or two ingredients that included HGH, which was disappointing.

We looked for products containing ingredients like L-arginine and L-Ornithine, both amino acids needed to produce HGH naturally in the body.

Some products also included other vitamins and minerals like vitamin B6 and zinc, which can help support healthy growth hormone levels.

Ease of Use

Another essential thing we always look for in a supplement is its easy use. We don't want to take more than one pill a day, and we don't want to take them more than once a day.

If a product has a proprietary blend, that means they're hiding the amounts of each ingredient in their formula, which means they're hiding something.

We want to know just what we're putting into our bodies, so proprietary blends are out of the question.

We made sure that all the products on our list are easy to swallow and don't require a lot of preparation or after-use care.

We also ensured that the product could be taken on the go — in other words, one that does not require refrigeration or special storage conditions.

How can we know if this is true? We look at customer reviews who have tried the product and ask ourselves: "Could I do this?"

We also ask ourselves: "How long does it take to get results?" The answer should be within three months if you want more energy or muscle mass, but it may take longer if your goal is weight loss.

Safety

We consider the safety of the product when we select our top picks. Therefore, safety is very important when looking for an HGH supplement.

HGH supplements are usually made from amino acids, other nutrients, and minerals. These ingredients' main goal is to increase your body's production of human growth hormone naturally.

We looked at how safe these products were by checking out reviews from actual users and reading through the ingredients list on their labels. We also considered whether or not there were any side effects reported by users who took these supplements.

The most common side effect that people reported was feeling nauseous after taking the supplement.

However, this only happened in some cases and most people did not report feeling sick when they took their HGH pills or sprayed an empty stomach with water first thing in the morning before eating anything else.

Affordability

The top-rated HGH supplements are affordable. They don't cost a fortune and are within reach of most people.

The best HGH supplements are made from natural ingredients and don't contain harmful substances or chemicals that can harm your body.

These products also do not have side effects, making them safe even for people with sensitive skin and allergies.

We were able to find quality products at a reasonable price when shopping online or in stores.

Testimonials

One of the most important things we looked at when making our list of the best HGH supplements was the testimonials and user reviews that people left about each product.

We wanted to ensure that the people leaving these reviews were legitimate and that the company did not just make them up.

We also looked at how many people had left reviews for each product. The more reviews a product has, the more likely it is worth your time and money since the company has already received customer feedback about its products.

The other thing we looked at was how many times customers had bought each product on Amazon, which tells us how much customers trust this particular supplement compared to others available on the market.

Return Policy and Guarantee

The Return Policy and Guarantee is one of the most important factors we considered when making our list. You want to be sure that you can return any product if it doesn't work for you or if you simply don't like it.

We looked for companies that offer a no-questions-asked return policy and a money-back guarantee. If there isn't a guarantee or a way to get your money back, then it's likely that the company doesn't believe in its products enough to stand behind them.

Guarantees and returns policies are also important because they indicate the company's confidence in its products.

FAQs: HGH Supplements

Q1. What is an HGH Supplement?

An HGH supplement, or Human Growth Hormone , is a dietary supplement that claims to boost your body's natural creation of Human Growth Hormone (HGH).

The hormone is naturally produced by your body to keep you young and healthy. It promotes new cell growth, increasing muscle mass and bone density.

Q2. What are the Benefits of Taking HGH Supplements?

The main benefit of taking an HGH supplement is increasing muscle mass while reducing fat levels.

The hormone has several other benefits, such as boosting your metabolism, improving mental cognition and memory, increasing bone density, healing wounds faster, improving skin elasticity, and more.

Q3. What Types of HGH Supplements are There?

There are two main types of HGH supplements: oral and injectable. The oral variety is taken in pill form, while the injectable variety comes in liquid form and is injected into your muscles.

Concluding About The Best HGH Supplements & Growth Pills

HGH is by far the best supplement in the anti-aging market. Its benefits are evident. HGH is often used for losing weight, muscle mass, or both simultaneously.

A quality HGH supplement will significantly reduce the effects of aging and enhance the quality of life in several ways.

There are many choices for HGH supplements ; it is easier to choose the wrong one and risk injury or ineffective results.

But on the other hand, a truly effective supplement will help you reach your exercise and fitness goals. A quick read through our list should help you choose the right HGH supplement for your goal.