Best Installment Loans For Bad Credit for $1000, $2500 or $5000 From Top Direct Lenders Online

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR. We are not responsible for the advertised products or services.

Are you looking for a way to get out of a financial bind and get a loan but have a bad credit score? We've researched for you, and there are plenty of options regarding installment loans for bad credit scores. In this article, we'll take you through our top picks for the best installment loans for bad credit and show you how to find them online.

Top 3 Guaranteed Installment Loans for Bad Credit from Direct Lenders Only

Looking for an installment loan with a low credit score? You're not alone. More than one in seven Americans have bad credit and want to improve it. That's a lot of people looking for the right loan. That’s why we've compiled a list of our top 3 companies that may offer you guaranteed installment loans for bad credit scores from direct lenders only. Our 2023 list is below:

#1. 1F Cash Advance - Flexible Installment Loans for Bad Credit

At 1F Cash Advance , their direct lenders provide flexible installment loans for bad credit. Their loans have reasonable interest rates and are simple to apply for and easy to get approved. No hard credit inquiry is required, and they offer quick approval times. They are dedicated to helping you meet your financial goals with a personal touch.

Their goal is to help you get back on your feet and get the cash you need to pay off your bills, tackle a big project, or start a business. They offer quick approval and easy online application processes to get the money you want in as little as one business day.

“If you have a bad, fair credit, or no credit report, we can help. Our direct lenders are here to give you the money you need when you need it most. We know that sometimes life throws us curveballs, so we made all the processes easy. When times get tough, cash loans are here for you,” says Michael Lefler , the financial expert at 1F Cash Advance.

Quality Rating 4.3 out of 5

The quality rating of 1F Cash Advance is 4.3 out of 5 on Trustpilot . Satisfied customers rated the service as having good quality after experiencing an excellent borrowing process. They are also one of the top bad credit loan companies regarding customer satisfaction. Check other quality indicators:

Customer Support: 4.9 out of 5

Acceptance Rate: 98%

Loan Decision Speed: 4.8 out of 5

Features

No Minimum Credit History Requirement

At 1F Cash Advance, they believe you deserve to get the cash you need to pay your bills regardless of your poor credit history. That's why their direct lenders have no minimum credit history requirement.

No Third Party Creditors

1F Cash Advance is a connecting service, not a third-party creditor. They've been in business for over four years and are proud of their history of helping people get their finances back on track. You should know there is nobody between you and the direct lender.

Easy Loan Application Process

They are dedicated to providing you with a fast and easy loan application process and a wide range of loan amounts. The team knows that time is essential when you need cash. That's why the company offers a simple online form that allows you to apply in just minutes.

#2. ASAP Finance - Online Installment Loans with Instant Approval Decisions

At ASAP Finance , they're here to help you get the money you need as soon as possible. Their installment loan providers offer online installment loans with instant approval decisions that can help you with any unexpected expense—from medical surgery to an emergency home repair.

“We understand that sometimes the best way to get ahead is by taking a step back and looking at your finances from a different angle. We've been there, and we know how much it can help to have someone who understands what you're going through and has the tools to help you find solutions for the best installment loans with reasonable interest rates and a wide range of loan amounts,” says Kathryn McCoach , the financial expert at ASAP Finance.

Quality Rating 4.6 out of 5

ASAP Finance has a Trust Score of 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot . It proves that their clients get the best customer care and quality service. The ASAP Finance team is friendly, helpful, and always ready to answer any questions while helping you get unsecured personal loans you need to save your budget without paying high-interest rates.

Customer Support: 4.9 out of 5

Acceptance Rate: 94%

Loan Decision Speed: 4.5 out of 5

Features

One Application Form - Multiple Lenders

With ASAP Finance, you can apply online with just one application form, which will be sent to trusted lenders across the country. There is no obligation to accept all the offers; you can choose one that suits your needs.

Flexible Repayment Terms

They are committed to providing you with financing options with the best repayment terms. In addition, their lending partners offer flexible loan terms that work for you, so you can get back on track with your finances without feeling stuck in one spot.

No Hard Credit Checks Through Major Credit Bureaus

There are no hard credit checks through the major credit reporting bureaus. Their lenders can approve you for a loan in minutes with only a soft credit check that won’t affect your credit score.

#3. 15M Finance - Bad Credit Personal Loans Guaranteed Approval $5,000

15M Finance is a connecting platform that helps you get the money you need from a vast network of lenders available in your state. Their lending partners provide loans with reasonable interest rates for people with bad credit or no credit reports. Also, they offer guaranteed approval decisions on the same day, so there's no need to worry about waiting days for an answer.

“Whether you need $500 or $5,000, we have a loan option for you. Our lenders' loans are medium-term (no more than 24 months), so we'll help you get back on your feet faster than you think. No matter what your financial situation is like, if other lenders have turned you down because of your credit history, 15M Finance will give you a chance to prove yourself,” says Kayla Harris , the finance writer, and expert of 15M Finance.

Quality Rating 4.2 out of 5

15M Finance has a Trust Score of 4.2 out of 5 on Trustpilot . They're committed to providing the best connection loan services possible in the lending niche. The 15M Finance team is proud to serve Americans looking for reliable, trustworthy assistance with their money difficulties.

Customer Support: 4.8 out of 5

Acceptance Rate: 96%

Loan Decision Speed: 4.6 out of 5

Features

Affordable Monthly Payments

At 15M Finance, they believe that your loans should have affordable monthly loan payments and interest rates. So they work with you to ensure you get a loan that fits your budget and helps you reach your financial goals.

No Minimum Credit Score Requirement

They know that getting approved for a loan can be challenging. That's why they ensure that every loan application with them gets the same level of attention and care. Whether you have bad, fair credit or no credit rating, they'll do their best to help you get the money you need because they have no minimum credit score requirement.

Trusted Installment Loan Lenders

The company collaborates with trusted installment loan lenders, and they will help you find the right loan for you. 15M Finance specializes in finding loans for people with bad credit and no credit and helping people who can't get approved for other types of loans. They will work with you to find a solution for you and your budget.

What Are Bad Credit Loans Paid with Installments?

A bad credit loan allows consumers to borrow money over an extended period (usually six or 24 months) while paying back the loan amounts they owe in monthly payments.

Bad credit loans (guaranteed approval) with equal monthly installments are typically used by people who need money immediately but don't have enough cash to pay for the total cost of something upfront. For example, someone who needs a new car might take out an installment loan to buy one without having to save up enough money for the down payment and finance charges associated with purchasing an auto from a dealership.

How Do No Credit Check Loans for Bad Credit Work?

Here's how no credit check installment loans work: when you apply for no credit check loans for bad credit , you'll be asked to provide some basic information about yourself and your monthly income—which banks already know from your tax returns. However, you won't be asked about your existing debt or borrowing history, which means that the lender isn't going to see any negative information about how well you manage money or how many debt consolidation attempts you have. That's because these loans don't require a detailed review of your past behavior, just proof that you can pay back the money on time.

Once the lender verifies your information quickly and there are no problems with your loan request form, the company sends you a pre-approval offer. You accept and sign the loan agreement if it fits your needs. The lender will transfer the loan funds to your bank account within one business day. On the due date of each month, your installment will be withdrawn if you set the automatic payments till the entire loan amount and its costs are repaid in full.

When Do You Need Installment Loans from Direct Lenders?

You may use a bad credit installment loan to help you make a debt consolidation, such as home repairs or medical bills. You may also use it to pay for purchases like appliances or furniture. Whatever your reason for applying for an installment loan, it can be an important decision that affects your financial future. So take care of what you spend on this loan product.

Benefits of an Installment Loan for Bad Credit

Most lenders will turn you down when they see that your credit isn't great. But there are still options out there for people with low credit scores. Here are some of the benefits of an installment loan for bad credit scores:

You can get a loan approval without waiting weeks or months.

You can get a loan without paying additional or illegal fees, only interest rates set by the loan contract.

You'll be able to choose the loan amounts you want to borrow and how long you'd like to pay it back over (usually up to 24 months in loan terms, depending on the loan funds you borrow).

Your monthly payments will be lower than other types of loans because they're spread out over a more extended period.

The lenders that provide such loans have no minimum credit score criteria and no origination fees.

Get Extra Cash Through an Instant Cash Advance App

You've got a few bucks in your bank account, and you're looking to get some extra cash. You could take out a loan, but that takes time. You could sell something, but what if it doesn't sell? What if you can get a little extra dollars via an instant cash advance app ? Such an app lets you get an instant cash advance on your credit card or bank balance. It's as easy as 1-2-3!

First, download the app that fits your needs from your phone store. Then enter your contact and banking details (like credit card debt, income, and debt-to-income ratio) and select the sum you want to borrow from available cash advance loan amounts. Finally, wait for the approval and get ready for some extra dough.

Types of Loans for Bad Credit with Instant Approval Decisions

If you have a bad credit score, it can be challenging to find a lender willing to provide a loan. But there are always options available at alternative lenders. Here are some of the types of loans for bad credit (instant approval) that might be an option for you:

$5,000 Loan with No Credit Check

A $5,000 loan with no credit check means you can get the money you need without worrying about whether your credit is good enough. With this type of personal loan, you can use the money however you want. Maybe you're looking for a new car or truck? Or maybe there's something else on your wish list? Whether it's home improvements or college tuition, this type of personal loan can give you the boost that gets you started in the right direction. And best of all? No hard credit check is required!

$2,500 Loan for Bad Credit Score

A $2,500 loan for a low credit score is a loan that will help you pay off your bills, buy a car or repair your home. You can get this type of loan from banks, credit unions, or other financial institutions. If you have a bad credit score, most lenders will not give you a loan because they do not want to risk giving you money and not being able to collect it from you at the end of the loan term. However, some lenders specialize in offering these types of loans for people with bad credit to get back on their feet financially.

Bad Credit Installment Loans

Bad credit installment loans allow you to borrow money and pay it back in installments over time, with each monthly payment covering the interest on the loan and a portion of the principal. If you have a bad credit score, you might be worried about getting approved for an installment loan. But installment loans can be an excellent option for people with less-than-stellar credit because they allow you to pay off debt gradually.

Personal Installment Loans

You can take out a personal installment loan for any purpose, including making a credit card debt consolidation or helping with home improvements. These personal installment loans are paid back over time with fixed monthly payments. You can get up to $15,000 from a personal loan with a maximum loan term of 36 months.

Personal loans are typically unsecured and require no collateral as secured loans. These unsecured personal loans are available to those with good credit scores and high-income levels. Because these online personal loans are unsecured, they tend to have higher interest rates than mortgages or car loans.

Mortgage Loans

Mortgage loans for bad credit are a way of borrowing money to buy a house. You make a loan payment until the debt is paid, and then you own the home free and clear.

The lender is the bank or credit union that gives you the money for your home purchase; they're also known as your mortgage servicer or loan servicer, depending on how much they service the personal loan. You can pay off the personal loan early, but if you do so before 20 years have passed (or 25 years for an FHA mortgage), you'll have to pay the penalty equal to 1% of the remaining balance of this personal loan for bad credit.

Auto Loans

One of the first things to consider when buying a new car is how much money you will need. It is where auto loans for bad credit come in! An auto loan from a bank or other financial institution allows you to purchase your new car by paying off small monthly installments over time. Auto loans can be used for more than just cars. They can help you finance any vehicle: trucks, motorcycles, boats, airplanes, and even RVs!

Requirements for No Credit Check Installment Loans

You may be eligible for a no credit check installment loan if you meet the following criteria:

You're employed, self-employed, or on disability benefits, and all of these are considered steady income;

You have a bank account;

You're at least 18 years old and have been a U.S. citizen or resident for at least two years;

You have not defaulted on any payments in the past 12 months;

You have no outstanding payday loans or other debts from multiple lenders;

or other debts from multiple lenders; You have a valid email address and phone number.

How to Get Direct Lender Online Installment Loans with Instant Approval?

The internet has made it easier to get an online installment loan. With just a few clicks and the correct information, you can have instant approval for a loan online—and be on your way to getting the money you need. Here are some tips and tricks to help you get started:

Know how much money you want to borrow. You need to know how much money you want to borrow before you start looking for a lender, so make sure you have this information before going any further. Decide how long you want the loan for. It will help determine what type of loan you qualify for and whether or not it will fit into your budget. Decide what kind of lender works best with your needs. Many different types of lenders are available on the market today, so make sure that the one you choose fits your needs when getting an online installment loan with instant approval. Find a service that helps you get in touch with multiple online lenders. Such a service will save you a lot of time thanks to a single loan application form sent to hundreds of direct lenders in your state. Get pre-approved and choose a suitable loan offer. You can get many loan offers but accept only one that can help you cover all the expenses you have this month.

Do No Credit Check Loans with Guaranteed Approval from Direct Lender Affect Your Credit Score?

It is true that when you apply for a loan, the lender will check your credit score. However, there are situations when you can get a loan without having to verify your credit. All you have to do is find a lender that doesn’t check your financial situation through major credit bureaus. Know that soft credit checks won’t affect your credit score at all.

When you apply for no credit check loans (guaranteed approval from a direct lender) and do not have to check your credit rating, the lender has already checked your credit rating before approving the application. The lender will also use other information, such as monthly income level, employment status, and income history, to determine whether or not they should lend money to potential borrowers. Lenders don't want people with bad credit scores because they have more chances of defaulting on their debts than those with good scores or no debt at all.

Installment Loans vs. Payday Loans

When you're in a pinch, it can be hard to know what options are available to you. You may have heard of installment loans, sometimes called term loans or personal loans. But what are they? And how are they different from small payday loans online (no credit check) ? In general, installment loans offer you the option to borrow money for larger purchases over an extended period.

While there are some similarities between installment loans and payday loans, there are also two main differences:

Payday loans in Florida typically have shorter repayment periods than installment loans—usually one month at most. It means that if your paycheck is due on Friday and your car breaks down on Monday morning, a payday loan from payday lenders might be able to help you out. Installment loans usually require monthly payments over extended periods—sometimes up to two years.

typically have shorter repayment periods than installment loans—usually one month at most. It means that if your paycheck is due on Friday and your car breaks down on Monday morning, a payday loan from payday lenders might be able to help you out. Installment loans usually require monthly payments over extended periods—sometimes up to two years. Installment loans generally have lower interest rates than payday loans. However, the repayment period is often longer and may not fit into your budget as easily as a payday loan would have done.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do installment loans require a credit check?

It all depends on the lender you apply for. Some require a hard credit check; others just check your current financial situation by reviewing your bank statements and other income details like the debt-to-income ratio.

Can I get an installment loan with bad credit?

Yes, you can get an installment loan with bad credit. It's just going to cost you. If you have bad credit, you will have to pay a higher interest rate than someone with good credit.

Where can I find guaranteed installment loans?

You can find guaranteed installment loans at banks, federal credit unions, or online lenders. These lenders will allow you to borrow money, pay it back, and then borrow again once you've paid off the loan.

I need cash ASAP. Are there any installment loans for bad credit near me?

There are bad credit installment loans near you. You just have to make sure they're legit, so do your research and ensure you're dealing with an honest lender before signing up for anything.

How can I get an easy approval loan for poor credit?

If you're looking for an easy approval loan for poor credit, the first thing you'll have to do is make sure you're eligible for unsecured loans. Make a list of at least ten lenders that have easy requirements and choose one that has the easiest eligibility criteria, then apply.