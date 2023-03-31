Best NJ Online Casinos for Real Money Legal Gambling

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

If you’re based in New Jersey and looking for a reputable online casino with a wide range of games from some of the world’s top providers, you’re in luck.

Revealed on this page are ten of the best online casinos that accept real cash wagers from players living in New Jersey, all carefully selected by our expert team of researchers.

At the top of our list of online casinos is BetMGM. It has everything an NJ player could want from a casino site, including licensed sports betting and a dedicated poker product, and it’s currently offering new players up to $1,000.

Top 10 New Jersey Real Money Online Casinos



1. BetMGM: Best overall online casino

BetMGM Casino is our highest-rated New Jersey online casino. It has an incredible welcome bonus for all new players worth up to $1,000, plus it also has the best slots and live dealer games from several top providers.

You can also find some fantastic promotional offers here, and it's more than a casino. When you fancy a change from playing your favorite games, you can play poker against other players or place sports bets on over 50 major global sports.

Pros

Best overall New Jersey online casino

Get $25 no deposit required + up to $1,000 upon depositing

Over 2,000 games from some of today’s best providers

State-of-the-art live dealer games from Evolution Gaming

Packed with bonuses and promotional offers

Cons

Only has live dealer games from one provider

Review

BetMGM is our favorite New Jersey online casino for numerous reasons. Let’s start by taking a quick look at the initial sign-up bonus.

As soon as your new account has been activated, a guaranteed $25 cash bonus will be dropped into your account – no strings attached.

You can also then claim a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000 when making your first deposit. After claiming this amazing bonus, remember to visit the promotions page regularly because there are lots more casino, poker, and sports betting promotions to claim.

The trusted operator of this site also runs one of the most lucrative online casino loyalty rewards programs in the world called MGM Rewards.

BetMGM accepts several popular NJ online payment options, which means depositing and withdrawing is super easy.

Some of the most secure, convenient, and reliable online payment methods you can use to top up your account and withdraw your winnings are VIP Preferred™ ACH/e-Check, Apple Pay, PayPal, American Express, Visa, and MasterCard.

BetMGM Casino has an extensive selection of slots to explore, along with live dealer games, table games, card games, progressive jackpot games, and ‘variety’ games.

They also have a virtual sports section, and if you head to the Lion’s Share section, you can find exclusive jackpot slots that can’t be found anywhere else.

NetEnt, Red Tiger Gaming, IGT, Inspired Gaming, Play’n GO, Novomatic, and Big Time Gaming are just some of the most notable providers that supply games to this world-class online casino.

Additionally, you can also find games from Games Global (a company that recently acquired Microgaming), EveryMatrix, Konami, DWG, High5 Games, and Ainsworth Games, to name a few.

The friendly, cheerful, and professionally trained player support is only ever a click away via live chat (when logged in to your account). Alternatively, you can call MGM Rewards Member Services directly on 877-713-7171.

2. Fan Duel: Top jackpot online slots

Fan Duel Casino is our second highest-rated online casino for New Jersey players. It reimburses each new player up to $1,000 cashback on any losses they incur on their first day of signing up – a truly unique welcome bonus.

You can also find many other prize-packed promotional offers. This impressive casino site has over 2,000 games from several of today’s leading game development studios and software providers.

This includes live dealer games, slots with huge jackpots, and much more. There’s even a licensed sports betting product with some of the industry’s most competitive odds.

Pros

New players get up to $1,000 cashback on their losses

Over 2,000 games from today’s best providers

Home to some of today’s biggest online jackpots

Impressive live dealer casino games from Evolution + sports betting

Super-low bonus wagering requirements (JUST 1X)!

Cons

It doesn’t have a separate poker product

No WowPot Jackpot slots from Games Global

Review

Fan Duel online casino is a highly recommended NJ online casino with a unique new player welcome bonus. The operator will reimburse you with cashback on any losses you incur in the first 24 hours of signing up here ($5 to $1,000).

Log in to your Fan Duel account every day for a free chance to win up to $2,000 in casino bonuses! The most amazing thing about this casino is that all bonuses only come with a 1X wagering/playthrough requirements attached.

There are hundreds of online slots to play here, and some of the major providers that supply games to this casino are NetEnt, IGT, Blueprint Gaming, Red Tiger Gaming, and Bally Technologies.

If you’re looking for something other than regular online casino games (e.g., progressive slots games, online blackjack, roulette), remember to check out the cutting-edge live dealer casino games. These games are brought to you by Evolution Gaming – a multi-industry-award-winning online casino software provider.

Fan Duel accepts several tried and tested online payment options popular with NJ players, including Wire Transfers, Money Orders/Checks, Green Dot MoneyPak, and PayPal.

You can also deposit/withdraw with Visa, MasterCard, ACH/eCheck, and PayNearMe, to name a few trusted methods.

The player support here is superb. They are quick to respond and always helpful, and the Live Chat feature is open 24 hours a day (the quickest way to get in touch with them).

Alternatively, for less urgent issues, you can send the support agents a DM on Twitter at the support handle @FanDuel_Support or a private message via Facebook (the team is available from 8:00-12:30 AM).

To launch the live chat, click on the ‘Chat with an Expert’ or ‘FanDuel Coach’ buttons. You can also leave a voicemail by calling 609-224-1019. Remember to leave your name, FanDuel username, phone number, and email address so they can get back to you.

3. Golden Nugget: Best bonus offer

Golden Nugget Casino is the place to visit first before trying anywhere else, especially if you're looking for New Jersey's best online casino new player welcome bonus.

It includes a free $10 No Deposit Bonus, 200 Free Spins, and up to $1,000 upon depositing. After you've claimed the sign-up bonus, there are many other rewarding promos to sink your teeth into here.

There are over 1,300 games to choose from here, including live dealer games from Evolution Gaming and slots, table & card games.

Pros

Over 1,300 games from 25+ providers/studios

Home to the BEST NJ online casino sign-up bonus

Great selection of live dealer casino games

Sports betting is also now available here

Multi-award-winning online casino (EGR North America Awards)

It has a decent selection of progressive jackpot slots

Cons

No Playtech slots

No separate online poker product

Review

If you're specifically searching for the best free bonuses at NJ casino sites, look no further than Golden Nugget online casino. It has one of the world's most lucrative new player welcome bonuses.

You can instantly double up on your first deposit up to $1,000 with a 100% match bonus. You can also then get a mouth-watering 200 free spins to play the 88 Fortunes Megaways online slot from Shuffle Masters and Bally Technologies.

This generous sign-up bonus is one of several amazing promotional offers you can look forward to when you sign up here. So, remember to visit the Golden Nugget promotions page as often as possible for details about the latest bonuses and promos.

Examples include the weekly slots leaderboard challenges with guaranteed weekly $20,000 prize pools. Others include FREE Sports Bets, Odds Boosts, Cashback on Deposits, Super Sidekick Cash Bonuses, and a fantastic ultimate regards program called the Golden Rewards Club.

You can find over 1,340 games here, mainly online slots games but also progressive jackpot games, video poker games, table & card games, exclusive games, online scratchcards, and so much more.

The main providers that supply games here are Big Time Gaming, Inspired Gaming, Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, NextGen, and WMS Gaming.

Other top games you can play here are brought to you by Side City Games, Slingo, Wild Streak, Red 7, Konami, High 5 Games, Reel Play, AGS, Aruze, IGT, Bet Digital, Barcrest, DGC, Greentube, to name a few.

Golden Nugget accepts several trusted NJ payment methods, such as Play+, American Express, PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, Bank/Wire Transfers, eCheck/ACH, and PayNearMe, all of which process secure deposits and withdrawals.

The operator also provides reliable player support services. For less urgent issues, you can email nj.support@goldennuggetcasino.com with your questions or call them directly at 713-386-7000.

Alternatively, try (855) 58205117 (for online casino support) or (855) 873-1010 (for online sports betting support). A responsive live chat feature is also available 24 hours per day.

4. Resorts: Top bonus spins promo

Resorts Casino is one of the best payout online casinos and has one of the best online casino apps for Android and iOS smartphone and tablet devices.

New players can get up to $1,000 if they sign up here today and up to 500 free spins when depositing a minimum of $50.

There are over 1,000 games to explore here from trusted providers, such as NetEnt, Inspired Gaming, Big Time Gaming, and IGT. You can also play live dealer games from Evolution.

Pros

Huge $1,000 welcome bonus using bonus code 'DEPOSIT1'

Only 5x wagering requirement attached to slots bonuses

Live dealer games from Evolution Gaming

Great mobile casino

Numerous ongoing, prize-packed promotions

Cons

Not enough multi-million dollar progressive jackpots

It doesn't have a separate sports betting or poker product

Review

Resorts Casino is a great place to go if you're looking for a unique selection of slots to play. There are just over 500 games to choose from, and they are brought to you by SG Digital, WMS Gaming, NetEnt, Everi, NextGen, IGT, and Aristocrat.

Each new player who signs up today can take advantage of a guaranteed 100% match bonus worth $1,000, but only on the first deposit. To ensure you don't miss out, use bonus code 'DEPOSIT1' when depositing.

Also, entering the bonus code 'RC500' into the required field when depositing $50 or more (after claiming your sign-up bonus) gets you up to 500 free spins for selected online slots games.

Resorts Casino is one of the best NJ online casinos for slots. Some of their most popular titles include Bonanza, Atlantis Megaways, Divine Fortune Megaways, Bandits Megaways, and MONOPOLY Megaways.

This highly recommended real money online casino in New Jersey also has table & card games and is home to the iconic MEGA JACKPOTS progressive jackpot slots from IGT. It also boasts live dealer casino games from Evolution Gaming.

Hit tiles you must check out include Live Dream Catcher, Live Lightning Roulette, Live Free Bet Blackjack, and Live Infinite Blackjack.

The reputable Resorts Casino operator accepts several trusted payment methods, such as VIP Preferred™ ACH/e-Check, Visa, and MasterCard. You can also use Play+, PayNearMe, and PayPal.

If you want to gamble online for real money in New Jersey, look no further than one of today's best NJ online casinos – Resorts Casino.

Getting in touch with the friendly and chatty player support is also easy. You can contact them in several ways if you have any questions, technical issues, or general inquiries.

You can reach them via email, live chat, or telephone if you can't find what you're looking for in the FAQ section. To call them, it's 1-844-990-4263 (available 8 AM – 12 AM).

Either drop them an email any time of the day to support@resortscasino.com or launch the live chat feature when logged into your account between 8 AM – 12 AM (midnight).

5. Mohegan Sun: Quick user registration

Mohegan Sun Casino is one of the most accessible real-money NJ online casinos you can sign up to. The quick and simple online registration process is much easier here than on most other sites.

You can double up on your first deposit here with a 100% match worth up to $1,000. You can also get Daily Free Spins and some amazing perks and benefits from the Mohegan Sun Casino Rewards Program.

There are over 500 games to play here, and the main providers are Aristocrat, WMS Gaming, SG Digital, IGT, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming.

Pros

Get up to $1,000 FREE on your first deposit

Use code 'SUNF50' for up to 500 Free Spins (min. deposit $50)

Over 50 live dealer games from Evolution Gaming

More exciting promotional/bonus offers than many other casinos

Over 500 slots and other games + decent progressive jackpot choice

Cons

Doesn't have a separate poker or sports betting product

35x wagering requirement on the slots bonuses

Review

Mohegan Sun Casino, which also refers to itself as 'The Cashback Casino,' is one of the most unique real money NJ online casinos out there today.

It works well on all devices and has a superb online casino app for those who prefer playing on the go from a smartphone.

The welcome bonus for all new players is an instant 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000 on your first deposit. After claiming this generous offer, you can claim many other lucrative bonuses.

Just head to the promo page for the latest details and bonus codes. For example, using code '1000SPINS' with a minimum $100 deposit gets you up to 1,000 spins to try the Action Bank Plus slot.

There are $3,000,000.00 worth of daily spins to be won and many other great bonuses & promos.

The independent game development studios/software providers that supply the great selection of games here are SG Digital, WMS Gaming, NetEnt, Everi, NextGen, IGT, and Aristocrat.

Some hit titles you must check out before trying others are Book of Relics: Mega Drop, Mega Jackpots Golden Goddess, Jersey Devil, Beer Barrel Bash, and Chilli Prize Pots.

If you're looking for live dealer games, try Live American Roulette, Live Baccarat, Live Lightning Roulette, and Live Side Bet City. Many of today's best casino games can be found here, including regular blackjack, video slots, slingo, progressive slots, and Megaways slots.

It's one of the best payout casino sites, and it welcomes several tried and tested NJ online payment methods, such as Visa, and MasterCard. It also accepts e-Checks (ACH), online bank transfers, MoheganSunCard, and Resorts Casino Hotel Cage.

The player support at Mohegan Sun is easily reachable. You can email them at support@mohegansuncasino.com any time of the day. Plus, they also provide live chat and telephone support during the hours of 8 AM and 12 AM (midnight).

To speak to a friendly player support agent over the phone, call 1-800-407-9167, or click on the 'support' button in the bottom right-hand corner of the website to launch the responsive live chat feature.

They also have an online email entry form you can fill out. If you fill this out, you can expect a response within a couple of hours.

6. Party Casino: Top live dealer games

Party Casino is one of the world's oldest and most well-known online casinos. It also currently has one of the best sign-up bonuses for players in New Jersey, which includes 25 free spins for selected slots and up to $1,000 in bonus money.

If you're looking for a top-rated site for real money online gambling in New Jersey, Party Casino is a great place to start. The games here are fantastic and brought to you by several famous online casino software providers.

One of the best things about this casino is the impressive live dealer casino product, which is powered by Evolution Gaming.

Pros

World-class live dealer casino games from Evolution

New players get 25 free spins and up to $1,000

Accepts most major NJ online payment methods

Over 1,500 games from 10+ leading suppliers

Home to some of today's biggest online jackpots

Cons

No online sports betting or poker products are available here

Review

One of the best real-money NJ online casinos, where you can play online slots, online blackjack, video poker, and other casino games, is Party Casino.

It has a generous new player welcome bonus worth up to $500, including up to 100 free spins for the Starburst slot. Each Monday, when you make your first deposit of $20 or more, you can claim a match bonus worth up to $150.

One of the main reasons why so many people love playing here is the live casino. It has lots of exclusive tables that can't be found anywhere else, and they are brought to you by the world's leading provider of live games – Evolution Gaming.

Some of the most popular live games you can play here today are Live Lightning Blackjack, Live Speed Blackjack, Live Lightning Roulette, Live Dream Catcher, Live Three Card Poker, Live Football Studio, and Live Craps.

You can also find over 1,000 of today's best slots from NetEnt, Gamrburger Studios, Foxium, Red Tiger Gaming, DWG, DGC, Novomatic, AGS, High5 Games, Konami, and IGT, plus many others.

Don't forget to check out the jackpot slots here, many of which have individual daily prize pools worth well over $2,000,000.00!

For deposits and withdrawals, this impressive New Jersey casino online accepts several online payment options, including bank transfers, Visa, PayPal, NETELLER, and PaySafe. They also accept VIP Preferred™/ACH/e-Check, PartyCasino Prepaid Play+, PayNearMe, Apple Pay, American Express, and Discover.

Party Casino has excellent customer service and player support, and the good news is that it's available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Some people will be able to find an answer to their questions in the FAQ section.

If you can't find what you're looking for in this section, you can either contact the support via the live chat feature or email (support.nj@partycasino.com).

If you're new to online casinos or looking for somewhere else to play, make sure that Party Casino is at the top of your list of top NJ online casinos. You can't go wrong here, and you won't be disappointed.

When you want a change from their live casino, don't forget to check out the extensive selection of progressive jackpot slots and Megaways slots.

7. UniBet: Large game selection

We could not compile a list of world-class legal online casinos for New Jersey players and not include UniBet Casino. It's packed with over 2,000 games from 20+ suppliers and offers new players up to $200 to try out their games.

They have a great selection of jackpot slots with tasty jackpots. They also have live dealer games from Evolution Gaming.

If you fancy a change from the casino, head to the licensed UniBet Sports betting product to place a wager on over 35 major global sporting events.

Pros

Get a 100% match sign-up bonus worth $200 (UBCASINO200)

Over 350 proven-performing games from multiple companies

Life-changing daily jackpots up for grabs

Sports betting markets with competitive odds

Daily boosts, free spins, and other frequent bonuses

Cons

Player support via telephone is not available 24/7

Review

UniBet is one of the most iconic online casino brands in the world, and it's also one of the top casino sites in New Jersey. The gaming variety is fantastic, and there's something for everyone here.

When you make your first ever real money deposit, remember to enter the unique bonus code UBCASINO200 into the required field. This instantly unlocks your welcome bonus – a 100% matching deposit bonus worth up to $200.

Examples of the major providers that supply games here are SG Digital/WMS Gaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Inspired Gaming, IGT, and Reel Play.

The most popular games at UniBet that you must check out before trying others are 10,000 Wonders 10K Ways, Live NJ Roulette, 88 Fortunes, Big Fishing Fortune, and Cleopatra.

If that's not enough to keep you going, you also have Divine Fortune Megaways, Narcos, MONOPOLY on the Money, Starburst XXXtreme, Mega Jackpots: Wolf Run, and Wheel of Fortune Ruby Riches.

The most secure payment options New Jersey players can use at UniBet are Visa, MasterCard, PayNearMe, Play+, and VIP Preferred™ ACH/e-Check.

Deposits are known for being instant, and it doesn't take long for players to receive their winnings, either, which is why UniBet is one of the best real-money NJ online casinos.

There's never any waiting around for withdrawals to be processed (usually around two to three hours). However, the exact time it can take for your withdrawal to be processed depends on the withdrawal methods used.

If you need to get in touch with the casino for whatever reason, the Live Chat feature is the best way to get in touch. They have friendly live chat support agents who are quick to respond and answer questions/fix issues.

You can also email them using the online email entry form in the 'Contact Us' section or call them directly between 8 AM and 12:00 AM at 1-855-485-8804.

If you want an online casino you can trust that won't let you down, UniBet is a great place to start. It has impressive games, huge jackpots, first-rate support, and rewarding promotional offers.

8. PlayStar: Top customer support

PlayStar online casino is one of the best real money NJ online casinos. It has over 350 online slots, online blackjack, video poker, and live dealer games from several leading game development studios.

The initial sign-up bonus here is fantastic. New players can get up to $500 to try out the games AND 500 free spins on any of the selected NetEnt slots.

It's a great site for everyone from newbies to season pros, and if you want to try something different, don't forget to check out their ever-growing catalog of Slingo games.

Pros

The new player welcome bonus includes $500 and 500 free spins

More than 350 slots, table & card games to choose from

State-of-the-art live dealer casino games from Evolution

Free Daily Lotto Deluxe Game + other great ongoing promos

Top-notch player support that's easy to get in touch with

Cons

30x times wagering requirements attached to the match bonuses

Could do with having a few more progressive jackpot slots

Review

If you're looking to play online slots in NJ for real money at a reputable online casino, you may want to try PlayStar Casino before trying anywhere else. The welcome bonus right now includes up to $500 free money and 500 free spins for selected slots.

On your first-ever deposit, you can double up with a 100% match worth up to $500. The first 100 free spins will be credited to your account as soon as your deposit has been successfully processed.

You can then get another 200 free spins on your second and third deposits. At the time of writing, you can use your free spins on the following popular NetEnt slots: Starburst, Twin Spin Megaways, Jumanji, Finn and the Swirly Spin, Divine Fortune Megaways, Finn's Golden Tavern, and Double Stacks (games are subject to change).

If you're looking for jackpot slots or feature-rich slots, remember to check out the Mega Jackpots slots from IGT or the Megaways slots from multiple providers.

Apart from NetEnt and IGT slots, you can also find online blackjack, video slots, Slingo games, and more great games from Red Tiger Game and several other notable providers.

The cutting-edge live dealer games are from Evolution Gaming. Some of the hottest titles you must check out when you sign up here include Blood and Gold, Roulette First Person, Three Card Poker, Wheel of Fortune Power Wedges, Diamond Blitz, Mystic Staxx, and Cash Melon.

Deposits and withdrawals here can be processed using several reliable NJ online payment solutions, such as Visa, MasterCard, PayNearMe, Play+, and VIP Preferred™ ACH/e-Check.

The pleasant, friendly, and responsive player support for registered members at PlayStar online casino is second-to-none. However, the two most effective support methods are not available 24/7, which is the only real downside.

If you want to get in touch with the casino using the live chat feature or by calling them on the telephone (973 756-3773), you can only do so during the hours of 09:00 AM and 01:30 AM (ET).

The other way you can get in touch is to email support@playstar.com at any time of the day. You can expect a response within a few hours at most.

One of the things we like most about PlayStar online casino is how stylish, sophisticated, and organized the website is. It's easy to use, and every day, you can play online slots to win a share of a guaranteed $5,000 prize pool.

9. Wheel of Fortune: Best casino theme

Suppose you're looking for highly recommended New Jersey online casinos where you can play IGT slots.

In that case, the Wheel of Fortune online casino should be at the top of your list of casinos to visit before signing up anywhere else. It has everything IGT has to offer.

When you sign up here, you can instantly double up on your first-ever deposit with a guaranteed 100% matching deposit bonus worth up to $2,500. Upon depositing, a free $25 chip will also be credited to your account to try out some of their games.

Pros

The world's best online casino for IGT games

New players can claim $1,000 + a free $25 token

Only 15x wagering requirements are attached to most bonuses

Spin the Wheel of Fortune each week for a share of $25,000

Get up to $50 Cash Back every Monday and Thursday

Cons

Not enough variety of games

No live dealer games or separate sports betting/poker products

Review

If you would like to play at online casinos in New Jersey for real money, and if you happen to be a fan of IGT slots, then look no further than the Wheel of Fortune online casino. It also has plenty of table & card games to choose from.

To get you started, the trusted operator of Wheel of Fortune Casino is giving each new player up to an incredible $2,500 in bonus money. All you need to do is deposit $10 or more, and your deposit with be matched by 100%.

As well as being able to double up on your first deposit, you will also receive another $25 bonus for free after your deposit has been processed.

If you aren't too bothered about having access to games from multiple providers, live dealer games, or a separate poker or sports betting product, the Wheel of Fortune Casino might be the perfect site for you.

In other words, don't expect too much from this casino. Some of the most popular games being played right now are the Wheel of Fortune slots.

Examples include Wheel of Fortune Megaways, Wheel of Fortune Elegant Emeralds, Wheel of Fortune on Tour, and Wheel of Fortune Winning Words Game.

Other popular games you can play here are Amazon Kingdom, Three Card Poker, Mega Jackpots Elephant King, and Gold Blitz.

You may also like to try Mississippi Stud, Squealin' Riches Lock 'n Win, Mask of Amun, BISON FURY (progressive jackpot now at $2m+), and Fishin' Bigger: Loaded Pots, to name a few.

This trusted NJ casino site accepts several secure and convenient payment methods, such as bank wire transfers, American Express, Discover, MasterCard, and Visa. You can also use PayNearMe, Apple Pay, VIP Preferred+ e-Check, and PayPal.

If you would like to contact the player support at the casino for whatever reason, you need to be logged into your account to access the live chat feature. Email and telephone support are also available, but only during certain times of the day.

If you're new to online casinos or want a nice laid-back casino that's easy to navigate, you may want to try Wheel of Fortune casino before registering anywhere else.

10. Borgata: Top no deposit bonus

Borgata Casino is regarded by many as the best NJ online casino you can sign up to today.

If you register a new account right now, you can claim a guaranteed $20 no-deposit bonus and a further 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000 when making your first deposit.

It has hundreds of games to choose from, all of which are supplied to the casino by various well-known online casino software providers. It also has separate virtual sports, poker, and sports betting product, plus live dealer games from Evolution.

Pros

Claim a free $25 casino chip AND up to $1,000 (only 1X wagering)

Frequent, ongoing promotions and attractive rewards program

Hundreds of games from the world's best providers

Also has licensed Sports Betting, Virtual Sports, Bingo, and Poker products

Multi-million dollar progressive jackpots are up for grabs daily

Cons

You need to be logged in to access the live chat feature

Not enough variety of online scratchcards

Review

For those of you who are looking to sign up to one of today's best New Jersey online casinos with hundreds of fantastic video slots, prize-packed promotions, lucrative rewards, low bonus wagering requirements, and superior player support, you need to try out Borgata Casino before trying any other of our featured sites.

This highly recommended casino site is controlled by one of the industry's most trusted names. It has hundreds of games from IGT, Big Time Gaming, Red Tiger Gaming, and NetEnt, to name a few. It also has live dealer games from Evolution.

The most exciting thing about Borgata online casino is that it's more than just a casino with slots and online blackjack. It also has a licensed online Bingo, Poker, and Sports Betting product.

The initial sign-up bonus is also fantastic. You can double up on your first ever real-money deposit up to the value of $1,000 (thanks to the guaranteed 100% matching deposit bonus). Plus, the operator will also drop a free $25 chip into your account.

There are so many games to choose from here, which means there's something for everyone. Some of the hottest titles being played right now are Bonanza Megaways, Mirage: Mega Magma (progressive jackpot slot – jackpot now at more than $2 million), Cleopatra II, and Adventures of Doubloon Island: Hyper Hold.

With regard to the payment options you can choose from here, New Jersey players can use various tried & tested methods. VIP Preferred™ ACH/e-Check, Apple Pay, PayPal, American Express, Visa, and MasterCard, are just a few of the most trusted and reliable methods.

Getting in touch with the player support at Borgata online casino is straightforward, and the three main support methods you can choose from are live chat, telephone, and email.

They are quick to respond and always seem helpful. The only problem with the live chat and telephone support is that it's not available 24 hours per day.

If you want to play NJ real money casino sites with fantastic games, promotions, and support, remember to try Borgata Casino before signing up anywhere else. This legal online gambling site is one of the best in the world, not just New Jersey.

How to Play at BetMGM: The Top NJ Online Casino

If you like what you hear about our number one ranked New Jersey online casino – BetMGM, and would like to register a new account and start playing their games for real money, all you need to do is follow these simple instructions.

Remember, if you want to play at any of our featured NJ online casino sites, you must be at least 21 years old.

Step 1: To register a new account, click or tap on the 'Visit BetMGM to Play Now,' which you can find just below our BetMGM online casino review towards the top of this page. Clicking on this button will instantly redirect you to the official BetMGM Casino website.

Step 2: Before you land on the official sign-up page, you will be presented with a list of states. Click on the state you are currently based in (in this case, New Jersey). You will now be taken to the correct BetMGM homepage.

Step 3: At the very top of the page, in the navigation bar, you will see the three different products on the left (Sports, Casino, Poker). On the opposite side, you will see the Help & Contact, Log In, and Register buttons. Click on the 'Register' button to open a new account in under a minute.

Step 4: Start by entering your email address into the required field and then fill out the other required fields. Alternatively, just below this email address area, you can 'Register with PayPal' or 'Register with Yahoo Sports' to open a new BetMGM account. The choice is yours.

Step 5: When completing the online registration form, remember to fill out all of the required fields with the correct information, and don't forget to check the boxes that say you agree with the casino's policies/terms and conditions.

Step 6: When you check and confirm the information you have just entered is correct, your new account will be activated within a couple of seconds.

Step 7: All you need to do now is log in to your new BetMGM online casino account and head to the banking section so you can make a deposit.

Step 8: When your deposit has been successfully processed, any welcome bonus money you qualified for will automatically be credited to your account. You can now start playing any of your favorite games.

How New Jersey Online Casinos are Reviewed

Before we recommend a New Jersey online casino, each site goes through a strict vetting process and has been carefully reviewed by our expert team of researchers.

Take a closer look at our thorough review process right here:

Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus is a guaranteed promotional offer that new players can claim when they sign up to a licensed NJ casino site.

We like to ensure our most highly recommended online casinos reward all new players with a generous matching deposit bonus, no deposit bonus, or free spins bonus with super-low wagering requirements.

The wagering requirement (aka rollover or playthrough requirement) is the amount players must wager before they can withdraw their bonus winnings.

Our top-rated NJ online casinos feature on this page has among the world's lowest online casino bonus wagering requirements (anywhere from 1X to 30X times the bonus amount)!

Casino Games & Software

The games must produce fair and realistic results, so we only recommend online casinos powered by one or more of the iGaming industry's most trustworthy online casino software providers and game development studios.

This is why you will find that all of our reviewed NJ online casinos have games from a handful of trusted companies that are fully licensed in multiple top-tier licensing jurisdictions. Examples include NetEnt, Red Tiger Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Big Time Gaming, and IGT, to name a few.

It's also important that you have plenty of games to choose from, so we would only ever recommend online casinos with hundreds of proven-performing games to choose from. Better still, our featured NJ casino sites keep things fresh by adding new games from these providers each week throughout the year.

Customer Support

Just like you can tell a great deal about the integrity of a restaurant owner and how well it's run by the cleanliness of their toilets and kitchen, you can also tell a great deal about the integrity of an online casino operator by testing out their player support, policies, and their Ts and Cs.

The worst kind of online casinos will provide little or no support, or their player support agents will be rude, slow to respond, or completely useless. We like to test the player support to see how well they do with simple questions/queries. We also check to ensure they have no annoying policies or unrealistic terms and conditions.

The good news is that all of our reviewed NJ online casinos provide top-notch player support services for fully registered members. They are only ever a click (or tap), email, or phone call away, and they are usually cheerful, polite, and extremely helpful.

Payment & Withdrawal Options

One of the most important things for players today is the type of payment methods the casinos accept. Players based in New Jersey, or anywhere else in the US for that matter, have access to different payment methods that other players around the world have access to.

We like to ensure that each casino we recommend accepts a wide range of popular and perfectly secure US online casino payment options.

This is why you will find that all of our featured NJ online casinos tend to accept Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, VIP Preferred™ ACH/e-Check, Apple Pay, Money Orders/Checks, Green Dot MoneyPak, and PayNearMe, and perhaps one or two other tried and tested US online payment methods.

Security & Trust

For most players, the trustworthiness and security at online casinos are paramount. We look for several key things when reviewing potential online casinos to recommend.

For example, the casino must be controlled by a reputable operator with an excellent track record and positive reputation.

The casino MUST have the necessary Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption certificates, and it must have obtained a real-money online gambling license from a renowned top-tier licensing authority (e.g., the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement).

The games you can play at all of our featured NJ online casinos are also monitored and tested for fairness by the same trusted licensing authority. In short, they are the safest and most secure online casinos for people living in New Jersey.

Recap of Top 5 NJ Online Casinos for Real Money

Now that you're a little bit more familiar with how our in-depth online casino review process works to determine the best NJ online casinos, you should better understand why BetMGM is our number one ranked online casino.

Let's have a quick recap to find out why BetMGM is our highest-rated online casino and why some of these other impressive casinos made it into our top 10 list.

BetMGM: BetMGM is our best overall online casino. We believe it has the best selection of games available anywhere online today (over 2,000 to choose from).

It's controlled by one of the most recognized companies from the casino industry. It has everything a person living in New Jersey could want from a licensed real-money gambling site, including separate sports betting and poker products.

Don't forget that you can get up to $1,000 on your first real money deposit if you sign up here today AND a free $25 no-deposit bonus.

Fan Duel: Fan Duel could just as easily have made it to number one, but BetMGM just beat it. Fan Duel is the place to go for online slots. There are 1,500 to choose from, plus hundreds of other classic table & card games.

They also have a unique welcome bonus whereby players can get up to $1,000 cashback on any losses they incur on the first day they sign up.

They also have amazingly LOW WAGERING REQUIREMENTS (1X), impressive live dealer games, and a licensed sports betting product.

If you're looking for somewhere else to play after BetMGM, you may want to give Fan Duel a try. You won't be disappointed.

Resorts: If you love slots and are looking for an online casino packed with frequent casino bonuses and promotional offers, Resorts Casino is the site for you.

Don't forget that you can get 500 free spins to try out the popular 88 Fortunes Megaways online slot if you sign up today.

It also has extremely low bonus wagering requirements (worth just 5x times the bonus amount), and the live dealer casino here is fantastic.

Compared to some of our reviewed online casinos, Resorts Casino may not look as nice and shiny, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's not a good casino.

In fact, it outperformed several other modern, stylish, and sophisticated-looking casino sites that we reviewed in a number of ways, so don't forget to give it a few minutes of your time, especially if you're looking for somewhere to play with a unique selection of games.

Mohegan Sun Casino: The one thing that really stood out about this casino was how quick the user registration was. We also thought it deserved a spot in our top 10 because of the amazing new player welcome bonus and ongoing promotions you can look forward to when you sign up here.

If you register a new account today, don't forget to claim your 500 free spins (minimum $50 deposit required) and your 100% matching deposit bonus, which is worth up to a generous $1,000. To ensure you don't miss out on the free spins, remember to use code 'SUNF50' when depositing.

Party Casino: Party Casino is the place to go if you want live dealer games. However, it's not just live dealer games you can play here.

There are over 2,000 slots, table & card games, virtual sports, exclusive slots, Party Pots slots, and so much more to explore here.

They run some amazing promotional offers throughout the year, and there's usually some kind of casino bonus worth claiming. It's also home to some of today's biggest online progressive jackpots that can drop on any lucky spin.

As well as being able to double up on your first deposit up to the value of $1,000.00, you can claim 25 free spins to try out NetEnt's iconic Starburst online slot machine. You really can't go wrong at Party Casino.

NJ Online Gambling Frequently Asked Questions

Can I legally gamble at online casinos in NJ?

Yes. You can legally gamble for real money at online casinos in NJ. In 2013, a law was passed that legalized real money gambling at online casinos that are licensed and regulated by NJDGE (New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement).

How old do I need to be to play online casinos in New Jersey?

To play at NJDGE-licensed real money online casinos, you must be at least 21 years old.

Is it necessary for me to live in NJ to gamble online?

If you are going to play at an online casino that's licensed and regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement authority, you must do so from within New Jersey state borders.

To ensure that you aren't based outside the state's borders and trying to play at an NJ-licensed casino, the operator will use sophisticated Geo-Location software to prove that you are currently in the state.

Using a VPN to hide your IP address's true location also won't work. Online casino operators today also tend to use VPN detectors.

Will I be able to play slots, blackjack, roulette and other games?

Yes. When you sign up to any of our highly recommended NJ online casinos, you will have access to hundreds of online slots, blackjack, and roulette games.

The 'regular' online casino games, such as video slots, video poker games, scratchcards, blackjack, and roulette games outcomes/results are determined by Random Number Generators (RNGs), whereas the outcomes/results of live dealer games are NOT determined by RNGs.

On my winnings will there be any taxes that I need to pay?

Unfortunately, yes, you will be taxed on your online casino winnings. In other words, the money that you win at any of our featured sites is fully taxable.

When filing your New Jersey Gross Income Tax return forms at the end of the tax year, don't forget to include any winnings you have made from your online gambling activities. The good news is that deducting any losses you incur is also possible.

Is sports betting also legal and available in New Jersey?

Yes. Sports betting is also now completely legal at New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement-licensed online sports betting sites.

Many of our featured NJ online casinos also have separate licensed online sports betting products with competitive odds for hundreds of markets.

How can I make deposits and withdraw funds from online casinos?

Making a withdrawal at an online casino is just as easy as making a deposit.

When logged into your account, go to the cashier/banking section, select a deposit method, enter the amount you wish to deposit, and then follow the simple onscreen instructions that apply to that method to complete the transaction.

The most commonly used payment methods by New Jersey players today are credit & debit cards, prepaid voucher cards, bank transfers, and digital wallets.

Will the casinos ask me for any due diligence documentation?

Yes. You will, at some point, be asked to prove you are who you say you are, and the casino's verification department will have to check that the details you have provided are correct.

The verification process can take anywhere from a few hours up to usually no longer than three days to complete.

You can speed things up by having your documents ready and stored locally on your preferred device in anticipation of the casino requesting this info from you.

You will need to send into the casino a scanned color copy of your ID (e.g., passport, driver's license, or another valid form of ID) and a proof of address (could be a color copy of a recent energy bill, mobile phone bill, or bank statement).

To ensure your proof of ID and address documents are not rejected, make sure that they are valid/less than twelve weeks old.

Conclusion

The top 10 NJ online casinos we have reviewed and recommended for you on this page are the best fully licensed casino sites players living in New Jersey have access to.

Trustworthy operators with solid reputations control them, and they are all licensed by the NJDGE (New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement).

They have games from some of the world's best software providers. They have generous bonuses with fair/realistic wagering requirements, and they have top-notch player support.

They can be accessed from any modern computing device with stable Wi-Fi/internet connectivity, and you can play either instantly in your web browser or from within a secure mobile casino app.

Disclaimer - Gambling for real money comes with several risks, which is why you, as a player, must always gamble responsibly to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable experience each time you log in to play your favorite games.

No bets are guaranteed in any game or sports betting market, no matter how certain the odds appear, and losses are to be expected. Only ever gamble with money you can afford to lose, and try your hardest to avoid chasing your losses.

You must be at least 21 years old to play at any of our featured NJ online casino sites, and we never recommend gambling if you have an addictive personality.

Finally, if you click or tap on any of the links found on this page to register an account at any of our reviewed NJ online casinos, a relatively small commission may be earned.

However, this does not change how we rate or review any of the online casinos featured here on this page.