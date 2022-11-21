Best Nootropics 2023: Top 3 Smart Drugs & Brain Supplements

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Sometimes, trying to process all the information that is constantly being fed to us, our brains grow exhausted. This could lead to issues including difficulty focusing, mental fuzziness, and decreased productivity. The best nootropic stacks available can assist with that. These energy supplements can provide you an advantage while also significantly enhancing your capacity for sustained concentration and study time. preserving additional knowledge.

As more people look for ways to improve their cognitive performance, nootropics, which can help with this, are becoming more and more popular. Instead of being physical performance enhancers, think of them as mental ones.

Because there are so many various types of nootropics on the market, it could be challenging to find the ones that would work the best for you. This is the rationale for the creation of our guide to the top nootropic stacks for enhancing cognitive function.

Our Top 3 Nootropic Supplements for Studying, Energy, and More

VyvaMind : Best Nootropic for Energy and Focus

: Best Nootropic for Energy and Focus Nooceptin : Best Nootropic for Memory & Brain Fog

: Best Nootropic for Memory & Brain Fog NooCube : Runner Up

#1. Vyvamind : Best Nootropic Stack for Energy and Focus

Vyvamind

Vyvamind, a "over-the-counter neurostimulant," was developed for high-performance people who must focus for protracted lengths of time regardless of the time of day, such as programmers, traders, pilots, surgeons, and even students getting ready for their finals.

It's uncommon for us to actually be happy by a product that makes promises about enhancing cognitive function because we've tested many of them in the past without success. After taking the first dose, or roughly 30 to 45 minutes after taking 2 capsules, Vyvamind begins to work.

Due to Vyvamind's potency as a neurostimulant, its users have begun jokingly referring to it as " natural adderall ." Vyvamind is also referred to as the Best Adderall Alternative by publications like MensJournal , demonstrating the high regard with which this top nootropic stack is held.

Vyvamind Formula

Understanding how Vyvamind functions will help you decide if it is the best nootropic stack for you. Here is a brief explanation of each ingredient's function:

Citicoline is a powerful cognitive enhancer that raises acetylcholine levels in the brain, improving working memory, processing speed, and focus.

L-tyrosine is a key building block for dopamine, the brain's primary neurotransmitter involved in motivation and reward. Tyrosine supplementation has been shown to improve mood, promote cognition, and increase motivation in high-stress conditions (e.g. sleep deprivation).

Caffeine Anhydrous: For incredibly quick-acting energy and drive, caffeine anhydrous is a dehydrated version of caffeine that is far more strong. Precision dosage is used by Vyvamind to maximize benefits while minimizing side effects.

L-theanine: Theanine enhances the benefits of caffeine on mental function while reducing its negative side effects. It also lessens tension in the body and mind.

B vitamins: Vitamin B6 is essential for the production of dopamine. Without both B12 and B6, your brain cells cannot effectively digest energy, nor can you maintain or produce new nerve cells. Both are given in large doses by Vyvamind to complete the stack.

Our Personal Experience with Vyvamind over 1 Year

While l-tyrosine and citicoline, two natural nootropic ingredients, really helped us "dial in" and concentrate on our work for lengthy periods of time, we discovered that the combination of caffeine and l-theanine in this product's formula had much "smoother" energy-boosting effects than those of low-quality caffeine pills or energy drinks (and, importantly, did not result in jittery side effects).

The following are the main benefits of using Vyvamind that we have observed:

increased focus and concentration at work

increased energy levels all day long without a "crash"

much higher overall output levels

We're happy to recommend VyvaMind as a neurostimulant that has been clinically shown to be effective as a result. Vyvamind can only be purchased straight from the company's website, so if you're seeking for the lowest price, go to www.Vyvamind.com.

#2 Nooceptin : Best Nootropic Stack for Memory & Brain Fog

Nooceptin

The most comprehensive nootropic product on the market right now is nooceptin. Nooceptin is the ideal nootropic stack if you're seeking for a comprehensive approach to brain optimization. According to nooceptin reviews, this is one of the strongest nootropics on the market.

Seven components in this all-natural nootropic stack have each been proven to improve cognitive performance in rigorous clinical studies involving human participants. Each component supports brain health in a unique way. Nooceptin is able to provide total brain enhancement by merging them into a single nootropic stack.

Although Vyvamind has a stronger immediate impact than Nooceptin, this stack offers far better long-term assistance for cognition. Nooceptin will significantly enhance memory performance over the long term, protect the health of brain cells, and maybe reduce age-related cognitive decline.

Nooceptin Formula

The best all-in-one nootropic stack is Nooceptin because it meticulously blends cognitive enhancers that function in various but complementary ways. This results in a combination that has advantages than consuming the individual substances alone.

Here are Nooceptin's active components and their mechanisms of action:

Lion's Mane: It has been discovered that this medicinal fungus encourages the release of Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), which stimulates neuron growth, maintenance, and development, in the brain (source).

Citicoline is a naturally occurring nootropic substance that serves as a precursor to acetylcholine and phosphatidylcholine, two essential brain chemicals. Scientific studies have shown that citicoline can increase brain activity, focus, and learning by up to 13%. Furthermore, it protects the brain (source).

L-theanine: The amino acid theanine helps clear brain fog, lowers anxiety, and mitigates the negative effects of stimulants like caffeine. As it has significant potential cognitive benefits and no discernible side effects, it is a wonderful element to include in a daily stack like Nooceptin.

Any nootropic stack intended to improve memory, sharpen focus, and promote mental clarity must include panax ginseng. In particular, it has been discovered that taking a moderate quantity of Panax Ginseng is really helpful for enhancing reaction times and the caliber of memory recall (source).

One of the best nootropics to include in a thorough, all-in-one stack is Rhodiola rosea. Numerous studies have demonstrated that taking Rhodiola rosea significantly lowers stress and anxiety levels and enhances cognitive function under pressure.

Bacopa monnieri is arguably the greatest memory-enhancing nootropic currently available. Numerous high-quality scientific research have demonstrated that ingesting Bacopa monnieri for at least eight weeks greatly enhances memory performance on a variety of tests. When taken by older individuals with modest cognitive impairment, bacopa is most helpful (source).

This powerful natural nootropic, ginkgo biloba, is what holds Nooceptin together. The brain's blood flow is improved by ginkgo biloba. This means that your brain cells will receive more oxygen and nutrients. Additionally, it implies that more of Nooceptin's active chemicals will reach your brain cells, where they are most needed.

This nootropic combination is pretty outstanding and has great doses all around. At the dosages utilized here, none of the substances are known to have any significant negative effects because they work synergistically with one another.

Nooceptin Summary

Nooceptin is a top nootropic stack that you ought to think about trying if you're looking for an all-in-one, full spectrum cognitive enhancer.

Online evaluations for Nooceptin consistently rank it as the top nootropic for complete cognitive enhancement.

#3 Noocube : Runner Up

Noocube

NooCube is a medication that jump-starts your brain and improves cognitive performance so you can be more productive and mentally robust.

Long-term effects on mood and concentration can take up to three months to become noticeable. The manufacturer suggests taking it consistently for three to six months in order to reap the greatest benefits.

NooCube Formula

NooCube has been precisely created with precise quantities of natural ingredients to ensure maximum efficiency and minimize any potential adverse effects.

Alpha-GPC, Lutemax, and Huperzine-A, for example, can enhance memory and learning, stimulate focus, and encourage attention while preserving neurotransmitter levels. Bacopa monnieri may enhance memory and cognitive abilities in both young and old people and is known as one of the best nootropics for BDNF . L-tyrosine and B vitamins can help you focus more clearly on challenging mental tasks. Additionally, the supplement does not include caffeine.

Ingredients to Look for in the Best Nootropics

Nootropics, often known as smart drugs, are synthetic or natural substances that can improve cognitive function in healthy people.

In today's intensely competitive world, they are commonly used to enhance memory, attention, creativity, intellect, and motivation.

Here are the best nootropics along with how they enhance performance. You should check for the following in the best nootropics that you decide to purchase:

Caffeine

Caffeine is the psychoactive substance that is utilized the most globally. And it frequently ranks as the top nootropic on lists of the most reputable websites online (Healthline etc).

In addition to being naturally found in coffee, cocoa, tea, kola nuts, and guarana, it is added to many sodas, energy drinks, and medicines. It can also be used as a supplement, either on its own or in combination with other medications.

Caffeine blocks the adenosine receptors in your brain, which lessens your feeling of exhaustion.

Your reaction time will be sped up and your alertness will be increased with a low to moderate caffeine intake of 40–300 mg. These dosages are very effective for people who are weary and thus also taken as a popular adderall alternative .

L-Theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid that can be found in tea naturally as well as in supplements.

Numerous studies indicate that 150–200 mg of L-theanine has a calming effect without making you sleepy. According to research, the best L-Theanine to caffeine ratio is 2:1, which is why Vyvamind's recipe contains 150 mg of L-Theanine and 75 mg of caffeine.

It has been demonstrated that even a small dose of 50 mg, or around two cups of brewed tea, will increase the brain's alpha-wave activity, which is linked to creativity.

L-theanine advantages are increased when taken with caffeine. This is why they are frequently combined in supplements designed to boost performance. Additionally, tea naturally contains both of them.

L-Tyrosine

Tyrosine is a potent nootropic for enhancing cognitive performance. And is particularly helpful in maintaining cognitive function while you're experiencing virtually any kind of stress.

L-tyrosine interacts favorably with stimulants like methylphenidate (i.e. Ritalin). Drugs like Ritalin prevent the reuptake of the neurotransmitters dopamine and norepinephrine. If there isn't enough dopamine to finish the job, Ritalin doesn't work very effectively. L-tyrosine potentiates increases in extracellular dopamine.

L-tyrosine also stimulates the thyroid hormones T3 (triiodothyronine) and T4 (thyroxine), which are crucial for sustaining both general physical and mental health.

L-tyrosine can improve mood, libido, memory, focus, and concentration in patients with ADHD while also enhancing executive function. It also functions as an antidepressant.

In a study done at the University of Bedfordshire in the UK, the effect of L-Tyrosine on cognitive function was evaluated prior to a task that involved exercise.

Researchers recruited 8 soccer players. Additionally, they had to do well on a 90-minute soccer simulation test in a room with a 77°F temperature setting.

The soccer players were given L-Tyrosine or a placebo before workout. Assessment of cognitive function was done before the exercise task. Then once more following "half-time," following half-time, and following the conclusion of the simulation.

The cognitive performance task assessed multitasking prowess and awareness. The findings demonstrated that soccer players' cognitive alertness and response time significantly increased after administering L-Tyrosine.

The findings showed that L-Tyrosine may enhance cognitive function and prevent cognitive decline when subjected to exercise-induced heat stress.

Citicoline

A kind of choline called CDP-Choline is present in every cell in your body. Furthermore, eating organ meats like liver may give you a stomachache.

Choline is regarded as a crucial nutrient since your body needs it faster than it can produce it. Therefore, choline must be added to the diet or taken as a supplement.

Choline is necessary for the production of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. phosphatidylcholine (PC), a component of cell membranes, is also produced.

In fact, without choline, it would be impossible for us to move, think, sleep, or remember anything. Choline is crucial for maintaining the health of the brain and nerves.

Your digestive system can transform CDP-Choline into cytidine and choline, which is a peculiar ability. When it crosses the blood-brain barrier, it converts back to CDP-Choline.

The extra cytidine in your blood can be converted by your brain to uridine. Uridine is necessary for cell membrane repair.

CDP-Choline has an effect on memory and cognitive functions. It supplies the brain with the energy required for sustained mental effort.

Numerous clinical investigations have also demonstrated the efficacy of citicoline. Researchers in Japan studied 16 men and women who had received either 500 mg or 2000 mg of citicoline daily for six weeks. Following the study, the participants' brains were analyzed using magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS).

According to the research team, the neurons of the study subjects had more than 14% extra ATP. Furthermore, phospholipids in membranes rose by more than 32%. These discoveries were made in certain cognition-related brain areas. Additionally, the effect was noticeably stronger in the group that received less Citicoline.

The researchers arrived to the conclusion that supplementing with citicoline might help in reducing cognitive decline brought on by aging. the capacity of the brain to consume and store energy will also improve (source).

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

The immune system, brain, and nerves can all benefit from the medicinal fungus Hericium erinaceus.

Other mushrooms have a cap and stem, but the Lion's Mane has long, flowing white tendrils. akin to a lion's mane. Satyr's Beard, Bearded Tooth, Hedgehog Mushroom, Pom Pom Blanc, and Monkey's Head are some of the other names for this plant.

A parasitic fungus called Hericium erinaceus, also referred to as the lion's mane mushroom, develops on logs and trees. Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America are where it first emerged. In Japan, it is known as yamabushitake, which translates to "those who sleep in mountains." alluding to the long, flowing robes worn by Shugendo cult hermit monks.

It has been shown that Lion's Mane is an ingredient in the best nootropic supplements for increasing Nerve Growth Factor (NGF) in the brain.

At least 12 peer-reviewed studies on the benefits of lion's mane for brain health have been published since 1991. Dr. Kawagishi of Japan was the first to recognize the features of Nerve Growth Factor in the Lion's Mane Mushroom.

Men and women between the ages of 50 and 80 took part in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study. All of them had minor cognitive impairment.

The trial subjects consumed four 250 mg tablets containing 96% dry powder Yamabushitake (Lion's Mane) three times a day for sixteen weeks. Both the males and the women were tested at 4, 8, 12, and 16 weeks.

Each time a participant was tested, their cognitive scores significantly improved if they had used Lion's Mane. And their grades were improving while taking Lion's Mane pills. However, after 4 weeks, the cognitive scores of those who stopped taking Lion's mane supplements sharply decreased.

The results of the study confirm the lion's mane mushroom's ability to effectively treat mild cognitive impairment.

Rhodioa Rosea

Rhodiola rosea L. has been used in conventional medicine. for countless years (Golden Root, Roseroot, Arctic Root). It grows at high altitudes on mainly arid sandy terrain in the northern parts of Europe and Asia.

The plant has yellow flowers and can reach heights of 12 to 30 inches. The Greek physician Dioscorides first discussed the therapeutic applications of "rodia riza" in his work De Materia Medica from 77 CE.

This traditional herbal adaptogen has remarkable anti-depressant and anti-anxiety qualities. Additionally, studies have shown that it can treat depression and anxiety just as well as a number of common prescription drugs.

Rhodiola rosea stimulates your nervous system to battle fatigue, which reduces mental clarity. Additionally, studies show that it can even repair damaged neurons. and encourages the development and growth of brain cells.

In a Chinese study on animals, the quantity of neurons in the hippocampus of rats with depression brought on by ongoing stress was examined.

The outcomes of this investigation have direct implications for how Rhodiola Rosea works in the human brain. furthermore its value as a nootropic. For this study, 50 rats were divided into 5 groups: normal control, untreated group, adverse control, favorable control, and Rhodiola Rosea-treated group.

The Rhodiola Rosea-treated group's hippocampus neuron count had increased and reverted to normal, the study's researchers found.

The results of the study show that Rhodiola Rosea promotes the proliferation and differentiation of neural stem cells in the hippocampus. It could help keep damaged hippocampus neurons alive.

The Best Nootropic Supplements: Conclusion

Vyvamind

The greatest nootropic stacks are those that are created especially to achieve your goals. There are many cognitive enhancers available, so it's important to do your research and select the ones that are ideal for you.

We've compiled a list of the top 3 in this field for you.

The best nootropic stack for energy and focus is Vyvamind .

. The best nootropic stack for memory and concentration is Nooceptin .

. The runner up is Noocube.

You can select any one of them without hesitation because each one has been analyzed by the top nootropics experts.

Why Is A Great Nootropic Supplement Important?

A nootropic stack purchase might be quite challenging and perplexing. The sheer amount of goods available can be debilitating, especially because the majority of them make somewhat different promises while professing to be the greatest stack money can buy.

What is the optimal nootropic stack, then?

It actually boils down to your preferences and ambitions, not to any measurable standard, when choosing the best nootropic combination.

When components are combined into a brain supplement stack, they might interact in ways that result in novel cognitive benefits. Varied nootropic substances have different effects. Therefore, it's crucial that you assess a nootropic stack as a whole and choose one that works for you.

For those who require a quick-acting focus aid to increase mental vigor, motivation, and mental acuity, Vyvamind is the best option. Nooceptin is less potent than Vyvamind in the short term, but it is far better at fostering long-lasting cognitive improvements. In comparison, NooCube is definitely preferable for anyone seeking for a nootropic that reduces anxiety (for an explanation see this review on Vagarights). You must determine the type of stack you require and make the necessary purchases.

Nevertheless, there are certain impartial standards by which to assess a nootropic stack. You don't want a lot of overlap or unfavorable interactions; the finest brain supplement stacks will mix several components that each have unique but synergistic effects on the brain.

Additionally, you should stay away from untested chemicals, inexpensive fillers, and high amounts of harmful stimulants.

The best method to ensure you genuinely experience no side effects and that a nootropic works for you is to select one of the stacks mentioned above.

