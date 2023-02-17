Best Nootropics & Smart Drugs Of 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WTKR.

By Blueribbon Media

The term "nootropics" can refer to any natural or synthetic substance that can directly impact your mental state. Age is a factor among such disorders and is generally considered neurodegenerative.

Since new technology has come so far, reading, and thinking so much on your own is nearly entirely done for you. This puts such disorders on the rise, reducing brain performance, health, fatigue, and even heightening brain fog.

That's where brain supplements come into the picture. They have been aiding performances across all aspects of the modern world for years. This includes professions such as athletes, students, and many others, which makes nootropics live up to their name.

They are a common supplement in today's world, and we are here to help you decide how you will improve your overall brain and body health and success with this nootropics guide.

Best Brands of Nootropic Supplements 2023:

NooCube - Overall Best Nootropic Booster In The US

- Overall Best Nootropic Booster In The US Mind Lab Pro - Trusted Work Performance Booster & Cognitive Enhancer

- Trusted Work Performance Booster & Cognitive Enhancer Oweli Neuro - Premium Nootropics For Focus & Memory

Brain disorders are one of the leading causes of mortality in our world, including Alzheimer’s Disease, early-onset dementia, attention deficit disorder, and many more. So, taking a pill to improve brain activity and function may seem pretty appealing.

#1. NooCube - Overall Best Nootropic Booster In The US, Editor’s Choice

Photo by Blueribbon Media

Many people worldwide suffer from stress, fatigue, tiredness, and sleeping problems.

Whether you are a student who needs to get perfect grades and cannot concentrate for long periods, or an athlete looking to perform the greatest on and off the field or track, even in the gym, then Noocube’s Brain Productivity supplement is for you.

It caters to everyone, but if you feel like you need the extra push in life and can do more, then these natural supplements can help you strive for the greatest and see results quickly.

Noocube is a functional nootropic that integrates 13 science-backed, perfectly blended ingredients, which include:

Lutemax 2020

Contains three nutrients that correlate to brain memory, listening skills, and visual precision, which are lutein 2 zeaxanthin isomers.

Bacopa Monnieri

Huperzia Serrata

Pterostilbene

Resveratrol

L-Theanine

L-Tyrosine

Alpha GPC

Oat Straw Extract

Cat’s Claw Extract

Vitamin B1, B7 and B12

Highlights

Studies have shown that Lutemax improves attention span, boosts memory, reduces mental stress, and increases processing speed in the brain.

Noocube’s ingredients support brain pathways with several benefits that directly relates to the following:

Improving problem-solving skills

Increased motivation to complete projects

Memory enhancement

Reduces cortisol in the brain, which decreases stress levels.

Protects eyes from screen fatigue

Razor sharp focus

This brand's positive customer reviews are full of happy customers speaking positively about other added benefits such as sleep enhancement, reducing brain fog throughout the day, productivity towards work, and overall giving a better mood balance to those who have used the product.

Noocube’s website has an active live chat available for any questions or guidance while browsing. It typically replies within 2 minutes, which is very impressive and shows its willingness to support any customers' queries to increase customer satisfaction.

Pros

60-day money-back guarantee.

Completely legal in all countries where it is available.

No harmful side effects.

Proven to prevent neurodegenerative disorders.

Trusted by millions of users worldwide.

Cons

No immediate effect – it takes up to a week to get the benefits.

Users must take 4 capsules for each serving.

=> Click here to visit the official website “NooCube”

#2. Mind Lab Pro - Trusted Work Performance Booster & Cognitive Enhancer

Photo by Blueribbon Media

A vegan-friendly nootropic that improves cognitive skills in adults without any stimulants or synthetics involved. Mind Lab Pro uses natural ingredients without additives such as gelatin.

Customers do not need a prescription to purchase Mind Lab Pro products which are very desirable in the industry as they improve mental clarity and memory and prevent cognitive decline and long-term brain health.

Mind Lab Pro uses 11 non-GMO ingredients in its formula, and the research-backed ingredients are:

Citicoline

Phosphatidylserine

Bacopa Monnieri

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Maritime Pine Bark Extract

L-Tyrosine

L-Theanine

Rhodiola Rosea

Vitamin B6, B9 and B12

The six pathways that these natural ingredients directly aid include brain energy, brain chemicals, brain circulation, brain regeneration, brain protection, and brain waves.

Highlights

Mind Lab Pro is tested by an independent third party and does not include stimulants like caffeine in its formula.

This product stands out from the crowd as it is a whole-brain optimizer. And recently, Mind Lab Pro 4.0 has launched and is a better-than-ever solution to brain optimization.

It is not a better enhancement than before, although the old formula had not been changed for several years and needed to be updated, along with their website.

The first version came on the market in 2015 and has come a long way since then. Mind Lab Pro 4.0 has been implemented into double-blind, placebo-controlled trials and is proven to work and has numerous nootropic benefits for brain performance.

The average price for nootropics is around $75 for a month's supply for users, although this product comes at around $69 per bottle.

Which is great. Customers are known to buy in several months’ supply to save money as a 4-month supply costs only $207, which by then customers would be subject to free shipping costs as it’s free over $150.

Pros

100% natural OTC nootropic.

Patented formula with updated ingredients giving the best brain performance enhancement.

Free delivery on orders over $150.

Does not contain stimulants like caffeine.

Contains probiotics for gut health.

Proven to increase cognitive function, mental awareness, clarity, and concentration.

Cons

Herbal extracts may cause allergic reactions, although the ingredients are clearly stated on each bottle.

All vitamin B’s are low in dosages: B6 – 2.5mg, B9 – 100mcg, B12 – 7.5mcg

Only available to purchase online at the Mind Lab Pro website.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Mind Lab Pro”

#3. Oweli Neuro - Premium Nootropics For Focus & Memory

Photo by Blueribbon Media

Oweli Neuro is a brand made up of scientists, medical practitioners, biohackers, and health-conscious creators who share their knowledge and techniques to help optimise the quality of your life—beginning with your mind.

A company founded in 2015, Neurohacker has evolved and come up with a range of Qualia products to help optimise the quality of life from here on out.

Top scientists and MDs are chosen to help produce quality supplements that all include research-backed premium ingredients, meaningful dosages in each bottle, and potent, high-purity, bioavailable forms of each capsule. They are 100% transparent about the techniques and ingredients used in each product.

Highlights

Oweli Neuro has many products to enhance lifestyle performance in sleep, ageing, skin, hair and nails, stress relief, energy vision, and most importantly, Brain and Memory.

Qualia Mind, Qualia Mind Caffeine Free, and Qualia Focus all aid brain and memory function. They are targeted at everyone who needs to improve daily focus and concentration, promote cognition and memory, enhance mental clarity across neurological pathways, amplify productivity, and drive continuously throughout the week.

The Qualia Mind and Focus range contains 28 vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, which is the largest amount of ingredients out of the brands selected for improving cognitive performance, and is comprised of the following:

6 Nootropic Compounds

7 Neuro-Vitamins

2 Antioxidants

6 Adaptogen Extracts

5 Amino Acids

2 Choline Donors

Podcast from world-renowned scientists, MDs, and PhDs – called Collective Insights Podcast, which includes experts of Neuroscience such as Andrew Huberman and top psychologists such as Daniel Lieberman MD, and many more likewise on informative and interesting topics on their website.

Nuerohacker even has a blog section on its site to inform users of the brand and other topics that stimulate thinking and achievement.

The cheapest supplement on the Neurohacker website is the Qualia Focus range bottle for optimized mental energy and complete focus for as low as $11.95. This is one of the website’s best sellers and is usually low in stock.

You can buy individual and bundled dosages, which are discounted when bought in bulk. It is also possible to buy supplements in different forms, such as liquid shots, capsules, and diluted versions.

Qualia Mind and Focus range have proven benefits for the brain, which support the following:

Neuron Synaptic Formation

Acetylcholine Signaling

Brain Mitochondrial Function

Customer support is contacted through phone, email, and text messaging, which means they are widely contactable and typically respond in minutes to your general questions and queries.

Pros

Acts on the root cause of cognitive disorders.

2023 sale up to 75% off.

Stimulant and GMO-free.

Improves gut-brain axis.

Accurate labeling for its ingredients.

Subscribers have up to 50% off on their first purchase and around 15% after that.

Cons

Each serving contains 7 capsules.

Premium price for premium supplements.

=> Click here to visit the official website “Oweli Neuro”

How We Made This List For Best Nootropic Supplements For Focus, Memory?

We researched the most popular nootropics out there and have slashed the list down to the three best nootropics to buy.

We looked at different aspects like ingredients in each of the nootropics and what were the healthiest and which could attain the best brain function. We also compared the pricing of each and which is the best value-for-money option out there for users.

The scientific evidence shows that what you are paying for really works and that it works well. We can say this by studies that show the benefits of nootropics and first-hand customer reviews on how they worked for previous and continued users of the supplements. We give you this list so you don't have to do the work yourself; all you need is here.

We also studied the potential side effects of each one out there to have the correct information about who should be taking the supplements and what they can do for you. More importantly, what side effects can be involved with taking them. So please consult a doctor before taking them, as everybody is different and can affect you differently.

This is just an informative guide to help you pick one that suits you and what you can afford and make you the best version of yourself.

What You Should Know Before Buying

There are so many benefits of nootropics that we will be discussing throughout our guide, but one thing is for sure when commencing on the journey of nootropics, you are sure to find that they improve the following:

Focus

Energy

Executive function

Cognitive flexibility

Stress and Mood balance

Memory

How To Get The Best Results From Nootropics For ADHD?

Getting the best possible results from nootropics is the only option with taking these supplements to enhance your daily performance and reap the full benefits of what they can offer. You can easily do these things to ensure you will use nootropics to their fullest potential.

Meditation

Practicing mindfulness while meditating can decrease the amount of stress in the body. Pondering alongside supplementing your body with stress-relieving supplements will free you from worries and gear you up for mental work with a more positive approach to life.

Healthy Lifestyle

Keeping up with exercise daily and eating a healthy diet will enhance the work of nootropics within the body. Eating brain-powering foods can improve brain function, and when working in conjunction with supplements, the sky's the limit.

High-Quality Sleep

Getting enough sleep every night is imperative and may not always be easy. The more unbroken sleep you get, the more the effects of the supplements you will get.

By completing an entire REM sleep cycle, your body will rejuvenate, and your brain will get the time to rest and fully recharge.

Potential Side Effects

These supplements have been tolerated by healthy adults for decades and are backed by scientific research to promote overall brain health.

While everyone is unique and certain people maybe more responsive to different ingredients in different ways, there are no common significant side effects, but users may still experience:

Headaches

Some individuals may experience headaches while using nootropics as neurological activity and brain function increase during this time.

Your brain may not be producing neurochemicals quickly enough, or the synapses in your brain may work so hard that you may actually get a sore head.

Luckily, there are ways to combat headaches, like increased water intake or decreased caffeine intake while using these products.

Fortunately, in the brands we have recommended, there are no pure caffeine ingredients so that you can manage your natural diet correctly.

Problems Sleeping

Nootropics increase energy levels during the daytime and may disrupt sleep at night. Taking a high dosage of nootropics during the day could be impactful as it heightens focus to increase brain function, which can keep you up at night.

Be mindful of the time of day you consume the supplements and why you need them to optimize brain health and not confuse your sleep cycle.

Overstimulation

Reading and following instructions on using supplements correctly is imperative for cognitive enhancers.

Taking the incorrect dosage or too many may increase the brain being overstimulated, thus leading to being unfocused – the opposite of what they should be doing.

If you feel like you are still being compromised by the correct dosage, try out a lower amount of the nootropic and consult your doctor if overstimulation is still occurring.

Dependence

Increasing a dosage because you are not feeling the effects of the nootropic is concerning and is not advised to do.

Some people may become dependent on supplements because if taken for long periods, your brain may not produce the chemicals that are enhanced with the supplements on its own anymore.

An even more frightening aspect is the withdrawal one may get after becoming dependent on such supplements.

To control this, make sure you consume the recommended dosage amount for that brand on an ad hoc basis, and nootropics are for adults only to digest.

Nootropics are dietary supplements; one must always consult a healthcare professional before undertaking a dietary or lifestyle change.

FAQs On Nootropics

Q1. How Do Nootropics Work?

Nootropics are supplements for "cognitive enhancement," including increased memory retention, focus, and mental clarity. Many formulations may also improve energy levels and regulate sleep patterns. For these reasons, they are sometimes used to treat narcolepsy and attention disorders.

Several nootropics are currently available and have proven popular with otherwise healthy individuals who use these drugs to enhance their cognitive performance and productivity.

There are various formulations of these supplements, with different ingredients working in their own way to improve brain function.

For example, ginkgo Biloba, omega-3 fatty acids, and green tea catechins are natural vasodilators that can increase blood flow to the brain.

Other ingredients like NALT and Rhodiola can boost adrenalin, which has similar stimulating effects to caffeine. Other ingredients may give your body the substances to produce or maintain neurotransmitter levels.

Neurotransmitters are the brain's messengers, and increasing them may improve your brain's processing power.

Q2. Are Nootropics Safe?

Several reports of nootropic treatment have resulted in improvements in conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), narcolepsy, or Alzheimer's disease.

They can counteract the symptoms of medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), narcolepsy, or Alzheimer's disease.

However, each individual is unique, and, as with any significant change in lifestyle or diet, there is a risk of side effects and drug interactions.

It is always advised to consult with your doctor about the safety of any supplement before taking it. Some users have reported side effects, including anxiety, headache, pins and needles, chest pains, and dizziness.

Because supplements are not controlled to the same extent as pharmaceuticals, it is important to research your supplements carefully; one study found that some contain contaminants or other ingredients not listed on the label.

That's why we have put together this list of trusted brands that are proven to have the results you are looking for with the fewest side effects.

Brands that are transparent about their ingredients do what they say on the tin and do not contain other ingredients not listed on the label.

It’s also important to note that natural nootropics are overwhelmingly safe and legal throughout most regions of the world and to speak to a healthcare professional before undergoing any course of dietary supplements.

Q3. Can I Take Nootropics Before Exams?

Exam time can be an extremely exhausting and frustrating time for students. Many spend hours cramming knowledge into their brains only to forget everything regarding the actual exam.

Nootropic supplements may help by increasing focus and memory retention. Beginning a course of cognitive enhancing supplements prior to the exam season is a good idea.

Not only do the effects of most supplements purportedly improve over time, but having increased energy and focus in your studies will markedly improve memory retention later on.

It may take your brain some time to get used to the supplements, so starting to take them early should ensure that your brain is in its optimal state when it comes to hard work.

When used correctly, nootropic use may improve focus, accuracy, attention, working memory, mood, and energy. This would result in stimulation to fuel study sessions and a better ability to retain and recall information during the exams.

You should bear in mind that there is a key distinction between natural nootropics and synthetic smart drugs that are often used (and are sometimes abused) by students, the latter of which can result in short-term gains only to cause damage to the brain later through overdosing and dependency.

Q4. Can Nootropics Make You Smarter?

There is no evidence to suggest that the brain supplement will make you smarter. Still, they do improve focus, memory, and productivity, which will allow people to be able to strive for their smartest selves and improve neuroplasticity in daily activities. These abilities will allow an individual to retain more information in a shorter amount of time.

Learning new topics and remembering this information creates new synaptic connections within the brain, making your brain larger in simple terms.

So, while nootropics enhance these processes, consuming them alone does not raise your IQ. You must work with them in order to increase the speed at which we learn processes and information.

For example, suppose a working professional is reading the same material over and over again, trying to understand it but cannot grasp its meaning. In that case, improving cognitive function with a nootropic may be the solution to this problem.

Q5. Who Can Take Nootropics?

Students

Suppose you are studying and having trouble leaving the library because you are having serious trouble concentrating on the copious amounts of tasks due and cannot fathom the act of multitasking and just consuming so much sugar and caffeine in order to complete these projects and are ruining your sleep schedule.

In that case, this is not healthy for your long-term brain function and may actually be harmful to your body.

Taking stimulants to get through the year in combat of these problems can be a solution, although you will soon find that they have a quick energy release function so that they, in turn, crash very quickly, raising one's heart rate and the chemicals inside of stimulants may be harmful to one's body.

In this case, resorting to nootropics may be a godsend for students because they all have natural ingredients, have slow-releasing energy components, and contain little-to-no caffeine.

Nootropics raise cognitive performance and dopamine levels in the brain, giving consistency and regulating students' cortisol levels with no adverse side effects.

Athletes

By consuming nootropics such as the ones recommended in this guide, athletes are able to improve their training intensity, as the supplements will help improve energy levels and motivation to keep training more than they ever have before.

Athletes constantly search for ways to beat their competition, so improving focus and mental clarity and reducing reactions to unwanted stress are completely beneficial to athletes of all kinds.

Other benefits for athletes include:

Increasing hand-eye coordination by increasing the speed of processing visual information

Promoting stamina and performance by optimizing mental energy and willpower when in competition.

Brain chemicals such as acetylcholine are supports that relate to muscle development

Professionals

Dietary supplements are really for everyone.

Whether out on the field or in the office, nootropics may help with everyday activities by supporting dopamine, epinephrine, and norepinephrine which are usually reduced with multitasking and stressful events throughout the day.

The act of consuming nootropic supplements can benefit a working professional by:

Depleting cortisol reactions and maintaining clear thinking and mood balancers during pressured tasks.

Increased work productivity directly correlates with energy boosts and aiding chemicals in the brain, which improve motivation.

Boost optimum communication and completion of the day’s responsibilities.

Other areas where nootropics can be beneficial are for artists, which will increase creativity in the workplace, and for 55+ age groups, where the supplements will improve cognitive function and memory that directly relates to neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and ADHD in some cases.

Nootropics are for everybody, as the results have shown, and when taken in conjunction with a balanced diet with the correct dosage, you may see advantages in life you have never seen before.

Q6. Are Nootropics Bad For You Long Term?

It is not fair or accurate to say that all nootropics work effectively for long-term use.

It does depend on who you are and what situation you are in as to how long you take the supplements.

There are conditional nootropics that work with short-term cognitive concerns, and there are chronic cognitive enhancers for long-term usage.

Conditional cognitive enhancers should be supplied to the brain when the individual is in certain situations, such as:

Heightened stress

Traumatic brain injury

Sleep deprivation

Chronic cognitive enhancers help the brain constantly, and some nootropics actually require long-term consumption to reach their peak effects on an individual.

For example, they will be supplemented to a person over the age of 55 for peak brain function in daily life.

Long-term nootropic benefits include:

Enhanced long-term memory.

Brain repair and maintenance.

Decreased stress and stress resistance.

Steadier emotional balance and mood.

Better mitochondrial energy output.

Concluding On Best Nootropics, Smart Drugs, and Cognitive Enhancers

Regardless of where you are in life or what you do, a healthy, performing brain will give you optimum results when using nootropics. They can have amazing benefits based on what we have seen in our research.

Considering the aspects of each brand we have on our list is important before making the decision and boosting all characteristics of mental performance while nourishing your mind for long-range health benefits.

Also, considering why you want to embark on taking these supplements is very important to which brand you choose in terms of how long you need them.

For longer periods of time, you should consult a healthcare professional to make sure there are no likely side effects for long-term usage.

So, if you are looking to boost brain function, enhance your memory, or even improve your daily focus, nootropics such as the leading performer in the industry, Noocube, offer these benefits and many more.