Best Online Bingo Games & Top-Rated Virtual Bingo Sites for 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Best Online Bingo Sites: Where to Play Bingo Games Online for Real Money in 2022

Bingo is the ultimate hobby to have!

If you want to play bingo online, you have probably started to wonder which sites are the most trustworthy, fair, fun, and socially engaging.

After weeks of research and virtually marking off numbers, we’ve tracked down the best online bingo sites that promise hours of everyday entertainment. We’ve ranked each one using a strict methodology that helps determine a bingo site's overall quality.

Cyber Bingo we enjoyed the most, but we have as many as 11 more bingo sites that we’d definitely recommend.

Keep reading to learn all about them.

Best Online Bingo Sites

1. Cyber Bingo - Best Online Bingo Site Overall

Cyber Bingo

Pros:

500% deposit bonus (valid five times)

Many different bingo themes

Constant flow of games

Nine cards for the cost of six

Relatively high winning prizes

More than 20 years in the bingo industry

Cons:

No phone support

Cyber Bingo is the best place to play bingo online for various reasons. For one, they have an outstanding 500% deposit bonus, various themes, non-stop active games, and the ability to buy multiple cards for each game.

With over 20 years in the bingo industry, this is also one of the most trusted sites to play bingo games online.

Number of Bingo Tables: 4.8/5

At writing, Cyber Bingo had three different active bingo tables and over 100 active players spread throughout each of the tables. The options included Tropical Bingo, Nickel Bingo, and Free World Bingo.

It's worth noting that other variants such as USA Bingo, Pack & Line Bingo, VIP Bingo, and Tourney Bingo were also scheduled to open up for players momentarily. In total, the bingo page had eight variants that players could check out.

Quality of Bingo Interface: 4.8/5

From the graphics and music to the social atmosphere, it doesn't get better than what you can get with Cyber Bingo. This online bingo site lets you pick your cards before paying, and you can even get nine cards for the cost of six.

Since cards cost 35 cents each, those who deposit more significant sums on top of the 500% welcome bonus will have plenty of staying power while trying to win real money on online bingo games.

Customer Service: 4.5/5

This site does a reasonable job of opening up various communication channels so players can focus on bingo games instead of figuring out a way to get in touch with customer support. You can get customer support responses within 30 minutes, 24/7.

However, it's worth noting that you can only get responses through live chat or email. Finding the button for live chat is also a little tricky. You will need to navigate to the help page and find the small "Live Help" button to get instant responses. There’s no phone line to call, though.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Another thing we like about this site is the stellar welcome bonus for new players. When making your first five deposits, you get a 500% bonus on top of your deposit amount .

It's worth noting that there is a $1,000 max bonus and 35x wagering requirement, though. You also get an extra 25% bonus on your first deposit if you deposit with Bitcoin. Therefore, you might need to play many bingo games to earn the bonus — but that’s totally fine, considering a 500% match bonus is not something you find every day.

Deposit $25 to play with $150 at Cyber Bingo

2. Cafe Casino - Best Jackpots of all Online Bingo Sites

Cafe Casino

Pros:

Seven different bingo games available

High bingo jackpots over $10k

350% welcome bonus up to $2,500

Works great on mobile

Fast live chat support

Cons:

No social element

If you want to play bingo online and have a decent chance to win real money and test your luck on high jackpots, Cafe Casino is a great place to check out. This site constantly has pots over $10k that bingo players can potentially win.

In addition, we found some of the best online bingo games with unique themes on this bingo site. There is also speedy customer support and a match deposit bonus of up to $2,500 .

Number of Bingo Tables: 4.5/5

There are seven different bingo tables offered by this casino, giving you some of the most diverse sets of themes possible. Compared to other online bingo sites, we found many more engaging variants like Tribo Bingo, Bingo Goal, Amazonia Bingo, Go-Go Bingo, and more.

However, one thing you should note here is that these are all single-player bingo game variants. Therefore, you won't get the ability to chat and compare results with other players while playing bingo online.

Quality of Bingo Interface: 4.6/5

The interface of each game is top quality and the graphics are noticeably better than most other multiplayer bingo sites. However, as we mentioned, you cannot play online bingo games with your friends here.

Therefore, this is an excellent option if you want to play at one of the best online bingo sites with high jackpots but don't care too much about playing with other humans. Since each game has automatic functionality, you can run through an entire game with multiple cards within a few seconds.

Customer Service: 4.9/5

The customer service offered at Cafe Casino is one of the best when we look at all the different best online sites for bingo games. For starters, they have a full help page that will help users with common questions to get the answers they need without contacting a human.

To get human assistance, simply click on one of the FAQ articles, select "no" when it asks if it answers your question, and you are prompted to get human support either through email or live chat. In addition, you can always click the live chat button on the bottom right of the screen to connect instantly with a human.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

The welcome bonus on this site will be attractive for people who want to get started with online bingo games with a nice extra boost. When depositing BTC, you can get a 350% bonus of up to $2,500 . Otherwise, cash deposits get a 250% match up to $1,500.

Although there is a 40x wagering requirement, it's important to note that bingo games will count 100% of your wagers towards this requirement.

Click here to get a match deposit bonus of up to 350% at Cafe Casino

3. Bingo Fest - Most Established Online Bingo Site

Bingo Fest

Pros:

Online since 1996

500% deposit bonus for new players

1000% of multiplayer bingo bets count towards wagering

Deposit bonus can be claimed three times

Bonus also comes with 25 free spins

Cons:

No unique bingo themes

Site looks dated

If you are new to using bingo sites, you might be a little reluctant to play bingo on a new site without much of a track record. If this describes how you feel, then Bingo Fest might be the best online bingo site to meet your needs.

Since 1996, Bingo Fest has been letting bingo lovers around the world compete against other humans on many different themes. There is always a bingo table open when you play here — that’s a fact.

Number of Bingo Tables: 4.7/5

There are eight different bingo themes that users can choose from when they play online bingo here.

Some of our favorites include Free World Bingo, Nickel Bingo, and Tropical Bingo. At the time of writing, each game was open for players, and there were approximately 150 different players online to play with.

The only problem that users might have with this site compared to other online bingo casinos is that there are no exclusive games available. Therefore, if you want to find exclusive bingo titles, you are best to check out Cyber Bingo or Cafe Casino.

Quality of Bingo Interface: 4.6/5

This is one of the top bingo sites for a reason. The interface on their real money bingo games is straightforward to navigate, and you can start playing online bingo with multiple cards within minutes once your account is topped up.

In addition, there is a chat interface that lets you engage with other players. This way, you can play bingo tournaments with friends and share how your bingo cards are doing each game. However, we hope that the graphics get a makeover in the future to help this site keep up with some of the other best bingo sites.

Customer Service: 4.6/5

Getting assistance on this site is usually pretty straightforward. Once you navigate the help page, you are given email addresses that you can contact. Customer support representatives are available 24/7 and usually respond quickly.

In addition, there is also a live chat that you can take advantage of if you need immediate assistance. The only thing we would like in the future is to have the ability to call a human representative over the phone.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

The welcome bonus offered at this site is a nice 500% bonus on each of your first three deposits . The maximum bonus you can claim is $1,000, and you will receive 100 in total on top of your three deposits.

This welcome bonus stands out because 1000% of all multiplayer bingo bets count towards the 35x wagering requirement. With some luck, this might be an excellent bingo bonus to cash in.

Click here to get a 500% bonus for playing bingo on your first three deposits

4. Bingo Spirit - Best Welcome Bonus for Bingo Games

Bingo Spirit

Pros:

600% deposit bonus

Eight different bingo variants

25% extra bonus for BTC deposits

8 bingo games

Cons:

Steep wagering requirement

$1000 maximum bonus

No phone support

If you want the best bingo bonus on the market, then Bingo Spirit should be your top place to play bingo online. Compared to most online bingo sites, new players' bonuses are considerably more generous here.

Number of Bingo Tables: 4.8/5

This site offers eight online bingo game variants , which should be enough for most online gamblers, including Tropical Bingo, VIP Bingo, and Pack & Line Bingo.

At writing, Free World Bingo had a progressive jackpot of over $11,000. There were also about 150 different players online ready to play. Bingo tournaments you can compete in are hosted regularly if you’re interested in exciting games with the most thrilling experience.

Quality of Bingo Interface: 4.3/5

The interface at Bingo Spirit seems a little more dated than many of the other best bingo game sites on this list. Therefore, if you value high-quality aesthetics and graphics, you might want to choose a different option.

However, playing bingo on this site is simple after making a deposit. The interface makes it easy to know when each number is called, and you can also use multiple bingo cards when playing.

Customer Service: 4.6/5

This is another excellent bingo gaming site to check out if you value quick customer support. Multiple email addresses are available to contact if you run into any problems with your online bingo experience.

In addition, there is a live chat that you use to connect instantly with a human if you run into a problem that requires swift assistance. That being said, we just wish that they add a phone number in the future for customers who prefer talking to somebody on the phone.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

This site is the best place to play bingo if you want an excellent incentive as a new player. There are three different welcome bonuses available that you can take advantage of for your first three deposits.

The 600% match bonus is arguably the best. There is also a $100 cash bonus for each of your first three deposits or 200 free spins if you’d rather play slot games. In any case, note that there is a $1000 max bonus and 35x wagering requirements.

Get started at Bingo Spirit with a 600% match deposit bonus

5. Slots.lv - Best Bingo Graphics of all Online Bingo Sites

Slots LV

Pros:

Seven different bingo games

Up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses

100% of wagers go towards playthrough requirement

200+ top-quality online slots

Cons:

No multiplayer bingo

35x wagering requirements

Cannot chat with other bingo players

If you want to play some of the most exciting bingo games and access the most diverse set of themes possible, then this might be one of the best bingo sites online to check out. There are seven different bingo variants, each with its own unique theme.

Another thing that we like about this site is that they have exclusive games with high-quality graphics that you can't find on most online gambling sites for bingo.

Number of Bingo Tables: 4/5

Although this site may not have the biggest number of bingo tables, they do have the most diverse set of themes. Some of our favorites include Pesca Bingo, Bingo Riberirinhos, and Tribo Bingo. You can go from the Amazon jungle to the soccer field in one session here.

If you ever get bored playing bingo, you’ll also have access to some of the best online slots and progressive jackpots.

Quality of Bingo Interface: 4.9/5

This site offers some of the highest-quality graphics and interfaces among other real money bingo sites. Each game has modern graphics and makes it easy for the user to immerse themselves in the atmosphere.

Perhaps the only thing that can be improved here is to add in some new multiplayer options. This way, players can compete with their friends at home and compare bingo cards after each game.

Customer Service: 4.3/5

To get immediate help, a live chat button is available in the bottom-right of any page on this site. However, the response time isn't always fast.

For most questions, it is recommended to go to the site’s help center and scroll throughout their FAQs. There is also an email address that you can contact if you would rather get support this way.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

When depositing BTC, you can get up to $7,500 and up to $5,000 with a credit card. The big catch is that this bonus is spread through nine deposits. In addition, there is a steep 35x wagering requirement that you need to meet.

Related: Best Bitcoin Casinos

Still, getting a 100% match bonus 8 times in a row (your first one is matched by 250%) is a pretty damn good bonus that allows you to stretch your deposits as far as possible.

Click here and get up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses at Slots.lv

How We Selected the Best Online Bingo Sites

Number of Bingo Tables:

One of the first things we did before recommending any online bingo site was to check the number of bingo tables available. This way, we ensured that our list offers enough variety for all types of players.

Overall Quality of the Bingo Experience:

Some people want to play with other players, and others might instead prefer stunning graphics and a beautiful interface. We tend to prefer both of these, if possible. For this reason, we offered options for players who like high-quality graphics and those who want to play with other humans.

Quality of Customer Service:

One of the factors that can ruin the experience of playing real money bingo games is not getting the support that you need when you need it most. This is why we only featured real money bingo sites with suitable customer support channels.

Bonuses & Promotions for New Players:

As a new player, it’s easy to buy many different bingo cards and hope for the best. However, you can quickly run out of funds if you are not careful (or lucky). Since the house wins most of the time, we think it's fair for new players to get a sizable bonus.

Guide to Using Online Bingo Sites

Which Online Bingo Games are Legit?

Each of the online bingo games featured on this page is legitimate. They each have track records of success and active licenses. This ensures that they are all fair and safe for players to use. We recommend that you start by checking out Cyber Bingo.

Can You Win Real Money Playing Bingo?

Yes, you can win real money playing bingo. The amount of money you win depends on the game you're playing, the stakes you’ve laid down, and your luck.

Which Bingo Game App Pays Real Money?

Cyber Bingo is one of the oldest and most trusted bingo sites online, and they offer a great bingo game app that pays real money. They have been in business since 1996 and provide various bingo games, including traditional bingo, speed bingo, and even progressive jackpot bingo.

What is the Best Online Bingo App?

Based on our research, Cyber Bingo is the best online bingo app you can join right now. This site has various features, including a chat room, a leaderboard, and many different bingo games. You can also connect with other players through the app and earn rewards.

How Can I Win More Often in Bingo?

There is no surefire way to win more often in bingo, but you can do a few things to give yourself a better chance. One is to buy more cards (duh), which will increase your chances of crossing off more numbers.

You should also try to avoid crowded bingo halls, as this can lead to more people playing and a higher likelihood that someone else will win or that you’ll split the grand prize with someone else.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Bingo Website for Me?

Start by considering the total number of bingo tables available. Then, check if there’s a variant that you would like to play.

Consider the site's overall quality (graphics, interface, multiplayer chat, and so on). Finally, test the site's customer support and see if a decent welcome deposit bonus is available.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Bingo Sites

As a brief recap, here are the top bingo sites and why we chose them:

Cyber Bingo : This is the best overall site to play online bingo. They have an excellent selection of tables and multiplayer games ready at any time, and you can claim a 500% match bonus on your first five deposits. In simple terms — deposit $25 to play with $150.

Cafe Casino : This is an excellent place to check out if you want the highest progressive bingo jackpots. Cafe Casino will match your first BTC deposit by 350% up to $2,500. If you prefer fiat banking, you can get 250% up to $1,500.

Bingo Fest : This is another great bingo site if you value a long-standing track record. Multiplayer bingo games are available, the site is easy to use, and you can claim a 500% welcome bonus with free spins on top.

Bingo Spirit : This is the best place to check out if you want the most valuable bonus for new players. You can get a stunning 600% on top of your first deposit, allowing you to turn your $25 initial deposit into $175 to play bingo with.

Slots.lv : This is another excellent option if you want the most diverse bingo themes and great graphics. There are also many online slots if you need a change of scenery, and you can get up to $7,500 over your first nine deposits.

How to Sign Up & Play Bingo Online

If you have never used a bingo site before, here is how to get started (using Cyber Bingo as an example):

1. Register

Follow this link to open Cyber Bingo

Click Register

Fill out the 4-step form to create your account

2. SMS Verification

Once you’ve created your account, you will receive an SMS message on your phone

Enter the 4-digit code you received to verify your account

3. Deposit

Open the deposit section

Opt-in for the welcome offer

Select a payment method

Deposit and play online bingo for real money !

Ready to Play Bingo at One of the Best Bingo Sites Online?

If you want to play bingo online at the best site, we recommend you check out Cyber Bingo . It’s got everything you need from a bingo site — various tables, a social element, and the most generous welcome bonus (5x 500% match bonus).

Cafe Casino is another excellent website to check out if you want high progressive bingo jackpots. Finally, Bingo Fest is another good option if you want a longstanding site trusted by its community.

Remember that playing bingo is gambling, so always play with money you can afford. In the end, relax and have some fun — that’s what bingo is all about!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: