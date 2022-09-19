Best Online Casino 2022: Top 5 Casino Gambling Sites And Poker Games That Pay Real Money

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR

Poker, roulette, and Blackjack - are all timeless games still popular and loved by gamblers and casino-goers. However, since the advent of the internet, many activities that people only enjoyed in person can now be simulated or mimicked virtually. The online gambling and casino industry was not left out of this; thus, online casinos became the natural evolutionary step up.

Online Gambling and casino sites hold great appeal; players get to feel the rush of mastering these games of skill and earn good money at the same time. The first online casino went live over 20 years ago, and since then, a slew of other casino platforms have followed suit. Nowadays, millions of users go online to roll the dice. Hence, this niche has turned into a multi-billion dollar industry. In turn, companies show no signs of stopping and welcome thousands of new clients each day.

Like regular casinos, many online crypto games and slots in online casinos are easy to use. Thus, users can quickly jump to enjoying any online casino game. On top of that, the games often feature modern graphics and a smooth layout. Plus, they're accessible from various devices as well. Hence, gamblers can take part and win money from any location they desire. Similarly, they can do so 24/7, adding to the convenience of these domains.

Online casinos skyrocketed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as casino regulars sought other ways to enjoy their favorite pastime. Due to their safety, more and more users opted for this method of remote gambling. At the same time, the best online brands worked to better replicate that feeling. Hence, many of them invested so much in trying to replicate the live casino feel in the games.

To ensure fairness, the casinos utilize licensed softwares to randomize play outcomes. Online casinos are usually available to anyone with a mobile device or a computer with an internet connection. Since these online casinos require real money for users to stake and play with, users might need to add their credit card info to register.

The different online casinos on our list are similar in some ways, but each has many unique offerings. We combed through the net, comparing each site’s highlights in detail to make our top picks of online casinos. In that manner, we’ve ensured each entry abides by the highest industry standards and offers something new. Here's how we made our list.

Best US Online Gambling Sites 2022

BitStarz - Overall Best Online Casino That Pay Real Money, Editor’s Pick Ignition Casino - Secured Real Money Online Casino Games Platform With Slots mBit Casino - Popular Casino Games For Live Poker And Sports Betting Betonline - Top Online Gambling Sites That Offer Real Money Casino Bonuses Wild Casino - Best Golden Nugget Online Casino Platform For Poker Tournaments

#1. BitStarz - Overall Best Online Casino That Pay Real Money, Editor’s Pick

bitStarz

Boasting over 3500 games from multiple categories, BitStarz is another leader in the online casinos market. Being casino players themselves, the creators of the BitStarz platform are heavily invested in optimized online gambling and customer satisfaction.

Bitstarz features popular categories like Jackpots, table games, bitcoin games, etc. New players on the site receive several welcome bonuses; returning players are not left out either. Also, any member can join the VIP membership. After reaching that status, players receive better bonuses and a VIP manager available round the clock. On top of that, users also have the chance to build customized bonus plans and try out new games before they are released.

For safety, the site uses SSL encryption to safeguard customers' data. Another helpful feature of the website is that users can purchase crypto, and gamble with real money while still on the side. New players receive a double deposit of up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins. The site also has some original games and adds new games to its catalog regularly. Also, several tournaments are ongoing 24/7, where players can win cash prizes. Hence, there's never a shortage of players to partake. As a result, visitors have constant access to the exciting $5000 prize pool. On this note, the site always displays its total jackpot amount at the bottom of the homepage.

BitStarz is a hit with many people as its mobile platform is optimized for excellent play. All games and features work great on mobile, and users do not miss out on any action. Also, BitStarz put a lot into their live casino games (also available on mobile). With top software providers on board, players can fully enjoy classic live dealer games. While many casinos offer only a handful of live games, BitStarz has over 150 live dealer games and counting on its website. So, players who prefer live games will surely find their favorites there. Then, experienced dealers take the spotlight via on-site HD streaming to your device. There's also a free play version available for players looking to get the gist.

To ensure that no one is left out of the fun, BitStarz makes its online casino experience accessible in nearly 30 languages. Therefore, you can pick the version best suited as a learning base.

Highlights

24/7 Live Casino Games: The site has over 150 games in its live games category. Plus, they feature multiple camera angles and HD streams. With games such as live Blackjack, live baccarat, and others running 24/7, players can always find a room to join.

Language Options: The site's vast language options are good news for players all over the globe. Currently, BitStarz is available in 28 languages. As a result, there are virtually no language barriers to enjoying their offerings.

Bonuses: The site welcomes each new sign-up with 5 BTC or $500 to play with. Also, new sign-ups get 180 free spins. The welcome bonuses are instant, and the free spins are spread across the first nine days on the platform. With as little as a $20 deposit, new users get a double bonus and free spins.

It doesn't stop at your first deposit, though. Even up to the fourth deposit, users receive up to a 50% instant bonus. In short, the brand rewards players for making deposits and for playing on the site. Players will win level-up bonuses when the progress bar at the top of the user's screen maxes. Exclusive VIP bonuses are also available for loyal players.

Loss Limits: Players on BitStarz can set a loss limit for their accounts to avoid over-gambling. Also, players have the option of self-exclusion (taking a break from gambling) with help from BitStarz.

Pros

Crypto and fiat currency accepted

Instant processing

Reputable gambling softwares

Great welcome bonuses

Level-up bonus available

Cons

Not available in the US

#2. Ignition Casino - Secured Real Money Online Casino Games Platform With Slots

Ignition Casino

Ignition Casino began officially in 2016 and has become one of the most widely popular online casinos. They regard themselves as having the best online poker software in the industry. The site offers table games such as Blackjack and roulette and a slew of niche choices. The most popular games on the site include American Roulette, Tri Card Poker, and New Blackjack, all played by hundreds of people daily. Not only do they accept real money payments, but they also accept Bitcoin payments and BTC payout. They also offer live dealer games with dozens of dealers to choose from.

Besides this, Ignition Casino also has a virtual sports category where players can bet on virtual matches and races to win cash prizes. The most popular games in this category include 777 Deluxe, Golden Buffalo, and other exciting titles.

On a related note, you can reach Ignition Casino on mobile devices and desktops. The Ignition Casino website is SSL-encrypted and is thus secure for all accounts. In that way, Ignition Casino provides secure payments for its customers.

On the website, players can choose from nine available payment records for making withdrawals and deposits. As for newcomers, they can utilize the sign-up bonuses to great effect. There are also ongoing bonuses for existing players, which gamblers can also apply at the right time.

The website has a grey-orange color scheme that is user-friendly and intuitive to interact with. This site accepts American players from all states except DE, MD, NJ, and NV. New users on the platform receive a 100% bonus on their first deposit. For Bitcoin users, players can get up to an even higher initiation bonus.

Highlights

Welcome Bonuses: Unlike sites with fixed 100% bonuses and low cappings, Ignition Casino offers users a 150% bonus when they deposit with cryptocurrency. This bonus can sum up to $3000. Players can use these bonuses in casino or poker games. Users depositing with credit cards also get 100% bonuses up to $2000.

Mobile Compatibility: The Ignition Casino has a great mobile site that's as robust as its desktop site. Besides little design changes, the mobile version has the same features in a stylish layout. This means players can easily switch from desktop mode to mobile when on the go. However, unlike when on PC, you might need to change your phone's orientation (landscape or portrait) when playing slot games.

Crypto and Fiat Accepted: With Ignition Casino , users have several currencies to choose from, including fiat and crypto.

Fast and Secure Payments: All payouts on the site are safe and protected from online theft. Also, depending on your payment options, you can receive your payouts within the next 72 hours.

Pros

Licensed US online casino

Safe and secure casino experience

Exclusive live dealer games

Up to $3000 sign-up bonus

Bitcoin and credit card payouts available

Cons

Few live games

Small selection of games

#3. mBit Casino - Popular Casino Games For Live Poker And Sports Betting

mBit

Regarding bonuses and other sweet perks, mBit Casino has the top spot on lock. For many casino lovers who prioritize safety and privacy, the mBit Casino remains a favorite. This online casino is a bitcoin casino , allowing users to wager on a decentralized tender.

As such currencies grow in popularity, they have become the go-to option for online gamblers who want a safe and decentralized gambling model. mBit Casino offers dozens of casino games on its user-friendly website. One of the standout features of this domain is its welcome bonuses. New users making an initial deposit on the site will receive a 110% deposit bonus. Also, the team at mBit Casino is constantly working on expanding their game collection. As a result, there's always something new and exciting to find. Besides its many slots, table games, and live games, mBit Casino has much more to offer. Nowadays, players have access to a total of 2000+ games.

Amongst many other loyalty bonuses, mBit Casino offers an exclusive VIP program to its loyal players. VIP players get to enjoy bigger bonuses and other perks. The team also has another exclusive VIP program in the works, where players can access more consistent bonuses and perks and a chance to win paid trips. This online casino is run by the licensed Dama NV Co. from Curacao. Even though it is called a Bitcoin casino, mBit Casino also accepts Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

On a related note, The site offers games and virtual races (called mBit races) available at all times. The site boasts of having better odds than regular offline casinos. Currently, their slots sport the highest entry bit and the biggest rewards. Players can bet with a tiny fraction of a Bitcoin or higher amounts, whichever they prefer. They also offer live casino games with real-life dealers playing out of an actual casino in real-time.

As per security, there's the latest software operating on the website to ensure that your games are fair and your payments are secure. The site also promotes responsible gambling and allows players to request exclusion from the site for months on end.

Highlights

Fully Decentralized Payments: mBit Casino is a "bitcoin casino" and thus offers users the option of decentralized payments. This means that all transfers are more secure and less prone to hackers. At the same time, they are cheaper, anonymous, and tax-free.

Simple UI: mBit Casino's web platform is super friendly for first-time users. The website is organized and easy to navigate through. So, users will find all key prompts on the website's homepage. Also, the website features an esthetic navy blue theme with clear button outlines. Therefore, both the mobile and desktop sites are very easy to use. Necessary resources are also provided at the bottom of the home page for users to access. Lastly, the website has two language options to pick from: English and Dutch.

Reputable Software Providers: In many ways, what makes an online casino is the game softwares they use. mBit Casino features games with some of the most reputable software providers available. As a result, they offer top-notch graphics, smooth gameplay, as well as fraud protection in their games. Plus, they put extra care into upkeep their status as a fair gambling brand. So, they collaborate with iSoftBet, Slotty, Booming Games, Bet Soft, etc. Some of these providers are audited by independent bodies to verify their fairness on an ongoing basis.

Impressive Game Collection: Regarding numbers, the mBet Casino is among the leaders in how many games they have up and running. As a result, one user cannot explore them all in a year. The site has over 2500 games and also works to present new choices down the line. Its slots are the most abundant and popular, with titles like Codex and Wild Pride being played by thousands daily. At the same time, they feature several classic table games like Blackjack and baccarat. The mBit Casino also has an impressive selection of live dealer games.

Excellent Customer Service: mBit Casino has a customer service policy that's the best in the industry. For any queries or issues, users can contact support and get help fast. Also, customer service is available round the clock and via different channels.

Pros

Accepts crypto and fiat currency

High withdrawal limits

Compatible with PC and mobile

Website content available in various languages

Over 2500 games

Fast payouts

Reputable brand

Cons

No provably fair games available

No FAQs section

#4. Betonline - Top Online Gambling Sites That Offer Real Money Casino Bonuses

BETONLINE

Betonline is another popular online casino platform where players worldwide can enjoy casino gaming with real money. Not only do they accept regular money, but the site also accepts Ethereum and bitcoin. Betonline is also excellent for sportsbook fans to bet on several online sports and games. They have over 100 slot machines spun by thousands of players daily. Beginners can also play slot machines with a minimum wager. They also have many slots for players looking for the classic casino rush.

One of its most popular table games, Blackjack, is available in more than seven variations, including Classic Blackjack and European Blackjack. Before players use real money to play these games, they can use the "Demo mode" to practice. The site also offers two popular variants of Roulette – American roulette and European roulette. With Betonline, you can ensure each spin and outcome is fair and not rigged, as they use a pseudo-random number generator to randomize game outcomes.

One cool feature of Betonline is that the site is optimized for mobile. As such, players can get the same features on their phones as on the desktop. Also, Betonline has in their catalogs some mobile-only games that users enjoy on the go. These mobile-exclusive games make the mobile version of the online casino a favorite for many players. Also, on the Betonline site, several of the games are available to be played for free. This makes it easier for players to try games to find the best fit without risking money.

Betonline also has the live dealer casino feature where players can bet on real games streamed in real time. However, the number of live dealer games is low due to the sheer cost of running a live casino studio. However, players will find classic games like Super 6 and roulette to play live while chatting with the dealer. Some of the games run on Betonline's proprietary software. Betonline allows one complimentary withdrawal for players every 90 days. Also, they have competent customer service personnel ready to answer queries round the clock.

Highlights

Optimized for Mobile: This online casino is perfectly optimized for mobile. With Betonline, users can access the web app from any device. Because no software or plug-ins are required, a user can play the game even with older iPhone models. For Android users, Betonline's site works great on phones and tablets alike. Hence, you can enjoy a smooth time either way. All the site's features are also available on the mobile version. Mobile users also get access to mobile-only features of the site. For example, the slot game Jackpot Piñata is only available on the mobile site.

Live Casino Feature: Betonline recently added a live casino feature to its growing offerings. Visionary iGaming is the software provider behind the live gaming studio on Betonline. Their live dealer games are open to both low-stakes and high-stakes players. Thus, players can stake anywhere from $5 to $5000 in a live casino game.

Fantastic Bitcoin Bonuses: Users who make their first deposit with crypto can get up to $3750 in bonuses. Even for deposits in regular currency, users receive a 100% bonus for both casino and poker games, capped at $3000. Users that stick to using Bitcoin or a similar method for gambling are also eligible to upgrade their account to join an exclusive membership. This category comes with exclusive perks like bonuses, free spins, and other rewards. In that manner, Betonline provides various payment options to earn cash later on.

Pros

Supports responsible gambling

Accepts US players

Great loyalty program

Decent variety of games

Cons

$100 minimum withdrawal

Limited games

#5. Wild Casino - Best Golden Nugget Online Casino Platform For Poker Tournaments

Wild Casino

Since 2014, Wild Casino has been the online casino of choice for hundreds of thousands of players. Since its launch, players from around the world have enjoyed its wide array of classic casino games. Wild Casino is powered by licensed software providers like Pragmatic Play, 1 x 2 Gaming, Amatic, etc. Therefore, players can play assured that the games are fair and secure. Some major categories in this online casino are table games, slots, and jackpot games. Wild Casino regards itself as the ultimate platform for online Bitcoin gambling. With over 7000 bitcoin casino games available on the platform, players can quickly find a hit title. They also claim to have the fastest payout in the industry for both fiats and cryptocurrency.

Wild Casino offers several bonuses for both new and existing customers. For newcomers, the site offers up to 5BTC and other perks for the first four deposits. They also offer bonuses for BTC reload and complimentary spins for all players. On top of that, users can find a spot in the various tournaments taking place year-round on the website. These bouts have amazing cash rewards up for grabs for any lucky registered player.

Their bitcoin slots are popular with many players daily. To roll the dice, players can stake really low or go all out for a heftier payout. Among its most popular slots are Johnny Cash, Wild Spin, Raging Lion, Mega Moolah, etc.

The site is protected by an SSL encryption that guards users' confidential data. Also, users have a shot at trying out their exciting BTC slots for free to skill up before staking any real money. All players on the platform (both new and existing) have access to the site's VIP membership. As VIP members, players are entitled to generous bitcoin bonuses. Also, players will have a personal account manager assigned to them. Wild Casino is available on PC and mobile devices.

Highlights

Gambling Limits: Wild Casino gets a lot of play time from thousands of users daily, and the site supports and promotes responsible gambling. For this reason, they have a user dashboard feature called gambling limits which allows users to customize some settings and set limits. For example, you can control how much money you can lose, shorten your gambling session duration, etc. This is a handy feature that all users can lean on.

Pros

Advanced safety protocol

Easy sign-up

Great mobile site

Variety of games

Supports multiple currencies

Mobile friendly

Provably fair games available

Cons

Charges monthly fee

Not available in the US

How We Made the List For Online Gambling Sites To Play Casino Games For Real Money On Mobile Devices?

There are so many online casinos, but not all are exemplary in their practices. Aside from the legal aspect, the best ones stick to a long list of essentials to stay at the top. Therefore, we applied strict criteria to trim it down to the noteworthy sites you should favor. Hence, our elimination process included hundreds of domains at first. Afterward, we’ve brought it down to around a dozen. Then, we compared the strongest selling points of the winners thus far, slowly arriving at our final top five. Here are the qualities we looked for when choosing our top online casinos.

What We Looked For Online Casinos & Real Money Gambling Sites in the U.S

The following are the criteria we used to select the best online casinos. In other words, these key points were pivotal for a spot on this guide:

Licensing and Legality: No matter your residency, there’s a regulatory body for all online gambling platforms and casinos. In that manner, officials keep track of which companies can receive a license and set up shop. Therefore, an absence of a permit indicates an unsecure domain or a scam. That’s why we started by ensuring our list comprises only legal sites before moving on. We also confirmed that they followed the necessary policies and regulations of security and privacy.

No matter your residency, there’s a regulatory body for all online gambling platforms and casinos. In that manner, officials keep track of which companies can receive a license and set up shop. Therefore, an absence of a permit indicates an unsecure domain or a scam. That’s why we started by ensuring our list comprises only legal sites before moving on. We also confirmed that they followed the necessary policies and regulations of security and privacy. Game Variety: The appeal of online casinos to many people is the variety of games to choose from. In fact, many prefer online casinos simply due to the sheer volume of games available. When making our list, we favored licensed casinos with various games on the menu. Hence, we looked for the classic as well as the newer online hits. With a wide variety of games, it's easier for users to find new favorites they’d try to master. We browsed through the list of games on each website to ensure they had a wide range of options to choose from.

The appeal of online casinos to many people is the variety of games to choose from. In fact, many prefer online casinos simply due to the sheer volume of games available. When making our list, we favored licensed casinos with various games on the menu. Hence, we looked for the classic as well as the newer online hits. With a wide variety of games, it's easier for users to find new favorites they’d try to master. We browsed through the list of games on each website to ensure they had a wide range of options to choose from. Website Quality and Interface: We made this factor one of the essential criteria in our selection process. The quality of the website you’re visiting plays a big hand in your immersion and the overall fun factor. Also, we opted for the ones with intuitive and beginner-friendly designs. We also ensured that the platforms were light on ads and free of bugs. Lastly, we deem it another plus if the site’s layout allowed users to quickly switch to another game. At the same time, we liked when a site kept any ads to a minimum while betting took place.

We made this factor one of the essential criteria in our selection process. The quality of the website you’re visiting plays a big hand in your immersion and the overall fun factor. Also, we opted for the ones with intuitive and beginner-friendly designs. We also ensured that the platforms were light on ads and free of bugs. Lastly, we deem it another plus if the site’s layout allowed users to quickly switch to another game. At the same time, we liked when a site kept any ads to a minimum while betting took place. Payment Options and Safety: To play, users must deposit and withdraw funds to their casino account. Therefore, it was essential for us to ensure that players' money would be safe and secure. We confirmed that every site had an SSL protocol securing players' data and personal info. We also ensured that the sites do not allow minors in, which can be a pointer to other forms of foul play. Besides ensuring that players' payments on the sites are safe, we also looked into payment options. More payment options make it easier for players to use a casino online since they can more easily gain credits. The same goes for when withdrawing their earnings at the end of the day.

To play, users must deposit and withdraw funds to their casino account. Therefore, it was essential for us to ensure that players' money would be safe and secure. We confirmed that every site had an SSL protocol securing players' data and personal info. We also ensured that the sites do not allow minors in, which can be a pointer to other forms of foul play. Besides ensuring that players' payments on the sites are safe, we also looked into payment options. More payment options make it easier for players to use a casino online since they can more easily gain credits. The same goes for when withdrawing their earnings at the end of the day. Casino's Reputation: As a rule of thumb, a good reputation follows a company that never ceases to innovate and grow. Therefore, if an online casino has zero legal disputes, we took note. Such facts show us that a domain uses fair principles to offer each visitor a shot at their prices. To get such data, we consulted with many third-party forums and review sites as well. At the same time, we kept a close eye on the published user opinions.

Factors to Consider Before Choosing Real Money Casinos & Casino Apps

Since the first online casino became live in the mid-nineties, thousands more online casinos have entered the scene. Many of these platforms have very similar offerings in terms of games. However, there's more to look out for and consider before signing up for one.

Your Favorite Games

Before considering any other factor in an online casino, you should first decide what you expect from such a venue. In that manner, you’ll narrow the list from the get-go. For example, if you want to play some slots, then look only for the brands providing those types of games. Also, if you have other favorites, ensure they are at the top of your list of factors.

Licenses and Reputation

Every online casino needs the proper licenses to operate legally. Thus, you must ensure that the casino you're interested in has all the necessary licenses. A casino with the correct permits and licenses will display them on its website for patrons to see. Otherwise, consider their absence a red flag and look elsewhere. Also, ensure to check the company’s legal history and inspect their customer support capacity.

Welcome Bonuses

Many online casinos offer generous bonuses to first-time users. These bonuses can give you more value for the money you invested. Thus, you must research to see the kind of bonuses that would be available to you if you signed up. Also, be sure to check out if there are specific bonuses for the method of payment you intend to use. Compare all the bonuses and perks to decide on the one you like best.

Game Variety and Software Providers

Much of the allure of online casinos lies in the variety of games you get to enjoy. Hence, opt for the platforms with a more robust list of offerings. Also, find out about the software providers making the games, as it can tell you about the level of quality you can expect.

Payment Options

This is an essential factor when choosing an online casino. Some casinos offer very few payment methods, which limits your ways of taking part in their games. So, do a quick online search and note which currencies are allowed. At the same time, ask about the withdrawal of funds and claiming your prize money.

Customer Reviews and Ratings

It's essential to find out what other customers are saying about a product or service. Thus, you must do the due diligence of checking review sites to see how customers rate the online casinos you're considering.

FAQs- Online Casino USA Real Money

1. Can I really win in an online casino?

The short answer is yes. Just like a regular casino, the outcomes of the games are based on chance. Most casinos online use Random Number Generators to ensure fair chances for all. Also, if you're using a reliable online casino like the ones on our list, you can utilize the various loyalty programs too. Therefore, players in an online casino can win real money on a daily basis, just like with the physical ones. Also, like traditional casinos, you must realize that online casinos have a house edge.

2. Are online casinos legal?

Like many entities of this nature, there are no general laws applicable to all online casinos. However, each region has its own rules and regulations. Note that this may vary greatly between the US and EU. Also, licenses expire, and brands must apply to prolong them in time. Therefore, it’s wise to check the legal aspect of the particular casino you intend to visit beforehand,

3. Is my money safe with an online casino?

Like with many other branches, online gambling is also a space where you can run into schemes and phony companies. Yet, those ones are not that hard to spot long before they can do any damage. On the other hand, you can stick to the five we’ve pointed out, which are all reputable and trustworthy. They retain the money you deposit in your wallet and payout your winnings within the appropriate time frame.

Conclusion: Can You Play Casino Online For Real Money?

Online casinos are here to stay. While regular land casinos still offer a certain appeal that their online counterparts may not fully replicate, there's no doubt they have their own charm. Millions of people today play online casino games ranging from table games to live games and slots. At the same time, they offer a plethora of live games for more immersive gambling.

As a result, online casinos have become a popular business model. Naturally, they’re the more convenient choice just by being accessible from your home. Similarly, you can even access them from your phone and shoot for the next big win.