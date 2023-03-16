Best Online Casino Real Money Gambling with Top Bonuses

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

If you’re looking for a trustworthy online casino to sign up to and play hundreds of world-class slots, table & card games, you’ve come to the right place.

Here, you can find ten of the world’s best online casinos that a dedicated and expert team of researchers has carefully handpicked for you.

The number one casino on our list is Drake Casino , which has been fully reviewed for you right here, along with nine other highly recommended casino sites.

These reviews have the latest information about the software & games, bonuses and promotions, payment options, customer service, and much more.

Top 10 Online Casinos for Real Money Gambling

Drake : Overall best online casino

: Overall best online casino Bovada : Best bonus offer

: Best bonus offer Slots.lv : Best for online slots

: Best for online slots Gossip Slots : Great promotional offers

: Great promotional offers Ignition : Best online poker option

: Best online poker option Bitstarz : Best for BTC and crypto

: Best for BTC and crypto Super Slots : Best selection of 3D slots

: Best selection of 3D slots BetOnline : Fastest payouts

: Fastest payouts Slots of Vegas : Exclusive welcome bonus offer

: Exclusive welcome bonus offer EveryGame : Top for sports betting

1. Drake : Overall best online casino

Drake

Highlights

Multi-tiered welcome bonus worth up to $6,000

Our highest-rated online casino

Has games from Betsoft, Arrows Edge + others

Runs the best online slot tournaments + live dealers

Cryptocurrencies and most other payment methods accepted

Introduction

Drake Casino easily made it to the top of our list as the number one real money online casino. If you love playing cutting-edge slots with 3D-rendered graphics and animated sequences that are packed with bonus features, this is the casino for you.

They run some of today’s best online slot tournaments and have a healthy selection of slots, table games, card games, and live dealer games. You can get up to $6,000 in free bonus cash if you sign up here today.

Bonuses & Promotions

The multi-tiered welcome bonus for all new players at Drake Casino is spread out over your first three deposits. Each of your first three deposits will be tripled, up to the value of $2,000, which means you can claim up to $6,000 if you maximise each deposit.

That’s not all. The operator of this casino also runs a lucrative rewards program. Some of the other tasty ongoing promos you can benefit from each week are the Reload Bonus, the Weekly Bonus, and the Cash Back Rebate Bonus.

Software Variety

No download is required to play here, and the fast-loading 160+ games are brought to you by Betsoft Gaming, Nucleus, Arrow’s Edge, and Rival Gaming. You can also now find a selection of state-of-the-art live dealer online blackjack and roulette games from Vivo Gaming and Fresh Deck Studios.

Some of the most popular 3D slots to check out before trying any other games are The Angler, Charms & Clovers, A Night in Paris, The Slotfather Part II, and Mr Vegas 2: Big Money Tower.

Payment Options

The main payment options currently accepted at Drake Casino are credit cards and cryptocurrencies, and the minimum deposit amount is either $15 or $25, depending on the method used.

For example, you can deposit a minimum of $15 when using cryptos, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Ripple. When using MasterCard, American Express, or Visa, the minimum deposit amount is $25.

You must use either Bitcoin (no minimum withdrawal amount) or Bank Wire transfers ($40 minimum withdrawal amount) for withdrawals.

Customer Service

Drake Casino provides outstanding player support services that can be reached 24/7. One of the easiest ways to contact them is to launch the live chat feature, which instantly connects you will a cheerful and friendly support agent.

Alternatively, you can opt for toll-free (US) telephone support or email. If you want to drop them a call, the number is +1 (800) 613-8090.

If you’re issue or query isn’t urgent, you can email them at support@drakecasino.eu (general support team), payouts@drakecasino.eu (payouts team), signup@drakecasino.eu (new customers), or support@VIPrewardsplan.eu (rewards team).

Try playing at Drake click here

2. Bovada : Best bonus offer

Bovada

Highlights

Multi-tiered sign-up bonus worth up to $3,000

It also offers sports betting, poker, and a crypto casino

Hundreds of slots from top software providers

Major credit cards and cryptocurrencies accepted

Packed with promotions and HOT DROP jackpots

Introduction

Bovada Casino is our second-highest-rated online casino with the best casino bonus for new players. It has everything anyone could want from a real money online gambling website, including casino games, live dealer games, sports betting, poker, and even a crypto casino.

If you’re looking for a site with all of the above, look no further than Bovada Casino. When playing the slots at any time of the day, you could land an Hourly, Daily, or Super Jackpot on any lucky spin.

Bonuses & Promotions

New players who sign up to Bovada Casino today can claim up to $6,000 from one of the best casino bonuses online today. When depositing for the first time, enter the bonus code ‘CAWELCOME100’ into the required field for a 100% match bonus worth $1,000.

On your next two deposits, use code ‘BV2NDCWB’ for a further 100% match bonus worth $1,000 both times. That’s not all. Remember to head to the promotions page at Bovada Casino for the latest offers.

Examples include the Crypto Welcome Bonus, the $750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus, the $250 Sports Welcome Bonus, the $3,750 Bitcoin Casino Bonus, and the 100% Poker Welcome Bonus. The operator of this highly recommended online casino, online sportsbook, and online poker site also runs an amazing loyalty program.

Software Variety

Bovada Casino has hundreds of instantly loading slots, online blackjack and roulette games, video poker games, speciality games and live dealer games. The main providers that supply games here are Realtime Gaming (RTG), Rival Gaming, Spinomenal, and Revolver Gaming.

Some of the live dealer blackjack games have higher than average payout rates (up to 99.50%). Also, don’t forget that it’s possible to win a Hot Drop Jackpot at any time of the day when playing any of the selected jackpot slots. Examples include Lady’s Magic Charms, Golden Buffalo, 777 Deluxe, and A Night With Cleo.

Payment Options

You can top up your Bovada Casino account using certain major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, or Litecoin. You can also deposit with your Visa, MasterCard, or American Express credit card or with a Visa or MasterCard Gift Card.

For withdrawals, you can use any of the cryptocurrencies mentioned above, as well as vouchers, check by courier, or direct bank wire transfers.

Customer Service

As you would expect with one of today’s best real money casino sites, the customer support at Bovada Casino is outstanding. They have live chat, but you must be logged into your account to gain access to this useful support feature.

They provide telephone and email support. They also have a useful video section with how-to videos, the Bovada Forum, and a Help Center where you can browse for answers to your questions by topic.

To contact them directly, you can either fill out the online entry form or email them directly at service@bovada.lv . The Bovada Casino support telephone number is 888-263-0000.

Try playing at Bovada click here

3. Slots.lv : Best for online slots

Slots.lv



Highlights

Choose between two amazing welcome bonus offers

300+ slots and other games from multiple providers

30+ live dealer games from Visionary iGaming (ViG)

Multiple secure payment methods accepted

Epic rewards program and decent jackpot selection

Introduction

Slots.lv is a top online casino packed with some of today’s best online slots from several notable providers. There are hundreds of great games to choose from, and the more you play, the more you earn, thanks to the lucrative loyalty rewards program.

Every hour throughout the day, you stand a chance at winning a Hot Drop Jackpot or a much bigger Super Drop Jackpot. The live dealer games are fantastic, and there’s something for everyone here at this refreshing and modern online casino site.

Bonuses & Promotions

You can choose between two sign-up bonuses when you register a new account here. For example, if you prefer to deposit with Visa, MasterCard or American Express credit cards, you can get up to $5,000 in free bonus cash over your first eight deposits.

If you deposit with cryptocurrency, you can get up to $7,500 over your first eight deposits. You can also then benefit from several other attractive promos. Examples include the Slot of the Week promo and the Double Up promotion, where you can get up to $150 and 30 Free Spins for selected slots each week.

Software Variety

There are hundreds of proven-performing slots, table & card games (e.g., online blackjack and roulette), video poker games, and speciality games from Rival Gaming, Bodog Custom, Rival Gaming and Betsoft Gaming. The cutting-edge live dealer games are brought to you by Visionary iGaming (ViG).

Also, no download is required to play any of the games here. To begin with, some of the hottest titles you must check out are Larry’s Lucky Tavern, Year of the Rabbit [Hot Drop Jackpots], 10 Times Vegas [progressive jackpot], and Caesar’s Victory.

If that’s not enough to keep you going, there’s also Thundercrash, Wynloch Keep, Bounty Hunter, 777 Deluxe, and Mythic Wolf, to name a few top games.

Payment Options

The main payment methods accepted here are credit cards and cryptocurrencies. Direct bank transfer, Interac Online, and money courier payment options are also available.

When depositing, you can use American Express, Visa, or MasterCard credit cards or the following cryptocurrencies: Ethereum, Litecoin, USD Tether, Bitcoin Cash, or Bitcoin.

When withdrawing, you can use any of the cryptos mentioned above, bank wire transfers or check by courier.

Customer Service

You can get in touch with the friendly and professionally trained support agents at Slots.lv in several ways. If your issue isn’t too important, fill out the online email entry form on their website and then wait for a reply.

To contact a team member directly, you can call them at 1-855-446-3770 or launch the responsive live chat feature. Additionally, they have a forum and help centre that some of you may find useful.

A helpful video section also shows you how to make a deposit, request a withdrawal, get started with bitcoin, and so on.

Try playing at Slots.lv click here

4. Gossip Slots : Great promotional offers

Gossip Slots

Highlights

New players claim up to $2,000 or 200 free spins

$45,000 in slot tournament prizes each month

250+ games from Betsoft and Arrow’s Edge

Impressive live dealer casino with 30+ games

Attractive loyalty program & big daily jackpots

Introduction

If you're looking for a trustworthy online casino with a decent selection of real money casino games, including hundreds of feature-packed slots and world-class live dealer games, look no further than Gossip Slots.

It also runs some of today's best online slot tourneys with huge cash prizes. The Gossip Slots Club is a worthwhile VIP loyalty program, and there are plenty of other prized-packed promotions for fully registered members to look forward to each week.

Bonuses & Promotions

As a new player, you can claim either a 250% matching deposit bonus worth up to $2,000 on each of your first four deposits or up to 200 free spins for selected slots. The choice is yours.

If you choose free spins, the number of free spins and the value of each free spin will depend on how much you deposit. For example, depositing $150 gets you up to 165 free spins valued at up to $3.00 per spin. Depositing $100 gets you up to 110 free spins, valued at up to $3.00 each.

Depositing $40 gets you 45 free spins valued at up to $2.00 per spin, and depositing $25 gets you 200 free spins valued at up to $0.30 per spin. The other option is a combination of free spins and matching deposit bonuses. You can also benefit from weekly cash bonuses, free spins bonuses, and more.

Software Variety

Gossip Slots online casino has over 250 real money casino games, including online slots, online blackjack, video poker, and live dealer games. The two main companies that supply games here are Betsoft Gaming and Arrow's Edge.

Some of the most popular slots being played right now are hit titles like Pot of Gold, Time Bender, Chase the Cheddar, Medusa's Millions: Hold and Win, and Jackpot Jam. On any lucky spin in any of the progressive jackpot slots, don't forget that it's possible to win the Mini Jackpot, the Major Jackpot, or the Mega Jackpot.

Payment Options

The main payment options currently accepted at Gossip Slots Casino are cryptos and credit cards, and the minimum deposit amount is either $15 or $25, depending on the method used.

For example, when depositing with MasterCard, American Express, or Visa, the minimum deposit amount is $25. When depositing with cryptos, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Ripple, you can deposit a minimum of $15.

For withdrawals, you must use either Bitcoin ($125 minimum amount per withdrawal ) or Bank Wire transfers ($100 minimum amount per withdrawal).

Customer Service

The player support is available 24/7. You can get in touch with the friendly and responsive Gossip Slots player support agent in several effective ways. If your issue is less than urgent, you may want to drop them an email.

When sending them an email, it's signup@gossipslots.eu for new customers, payouts@gossipslots.eu for the payouts team, support@VIPrewardsplan.eu for the rewards team, or support@gossipslots.eu for the general support team.

The easiest way to contact a player support agent is to call them directly on +599 97331208 or launch the live chat feature.

Try playing at Gossip Slots click here

5. Ignition : Best online poker option

Ignition

Highlights

$3,000 welcome bonus for new players

It also has one of the best poker products

Over 350 games from RTG and Rival Gaming

Impressive selection of live dealer games

Fast payouts and multiple payment methods accepted

Introduction

We could not create a top 10 online casinos list and not include Ignition Casino. This stylish and sophisticated casino site is aimed more towards the casino connoisseur and comes with a dedicated poker product.

It has a brilliant selection of games, with hundreds of online slots and live dealer games to choose from. If you're looking for something different, don't forget to check out the virtual sports betting product when you want a change from the casino and poker. The welcome bonus here is also quite generous.

Bonuses & Promotions

Let's start by taking a quick look at the initial sign-up bonus. You get two choices: a $2,000 Poker & Casino Welcome Bonus (when using credit cards to deposit) or a $3,000 Poker & Casino Welcome Bonus (when using cryptocurrency to deposit).

As a fully registered member, you can also look forward to many other lucrative promotional offers.

The bonuses/offers include numerous poker and casino promotions, such as the Crypto Depositors Freeroll, the 200k GTD Sundays promo, the Mad Monday Tournaments, the Weekly Boost, and the Hot Drop Jackpots. They also run a rewarding VIP loyalty program.

Software Variety

You can now find hundreds of feature-rich online slots from Realtime Gaming and Rival Gaming, but if you're looking to take your casino experience to the next level, remember to head straight to the live dealer casino.

Some of the hottest online slots being played right now are Cyberpunk City, Temple of Athena, Oasis Dreams, Lawless Ladies, and Shopping Spree. If you enjoy playing any of these hit titles, you may also like to try Gold Rush Gus, Galapagos Island, A Night with Cleo, and Thunderbird Spirit.

Payment Options

At Ignition Casino, you can top up your account using several trusted online payment solutions, mainly cryptocurrencies, credit cards, gift cards, or prepaid voucher cards.

For example, you can deposit using Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Visa, American Express, and MasterCard.

For the quickest withdrawals, it's suggested that you use Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, Bitcoin SV, or Bitcoin Cash. You can also use bank wire transfers, player transfer, or check by courier when withdrawing your winnings.

Customer Service

The player support at Ignition is second to none, and they are easy to get in touch with. You must be logged into your account to activate the live chat feature.

Other ways you can get in touch with the Ignition Casino support include filling out the online email entry form on the website and waiting for a response.

Alterntatively, you can visit the help centre, the Ignition Casino forum, or their video library for the latest videos about depositing, withdrawing, using crypto for the first time, claiming bonuses, and much more.

Try playing at Ignition click here

6. Bitstarz : Best for BTC and crypto

Bitstarz

Highlights

New players get up to 180 free spins and 5 BTC

4,460+ games from today's biggest providers

World-class live dealer casino

Accepts numerous tried and tested payment methods + crypto

Multi-award-winning casino site

Introduction

If you prefer using crypto at online casinos and love playing real money online slots, look no further than Bit Starz Casino. It has a comprehensive range of more than 4,460 games to choose from, all of which have been developed and supplied to the casino by industry leaders.

There's also a special section for Bitcoin Games here at this industry-award-winning casino site. It has a fantastic welcome bonus, plus many other great promos for you to look forward to as a fully registered member.

Bonuses & Promotions

If you sign up to Bit Starz today, you can instantly claim a guaranteed welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins for selected online slot machines.

Get a 100% bonus + 180 free spins on your first deposit and up to $400 or 4BTC on your next three deposits. The VIP club here is outstanding, and you can look forward to some amazing new rewards each time you level up.

Also, don't forget to check out the tournaments, including freeroll tournaments, Slot Wars tournaments, and Table Wars tournaments. There's something for everyone here and so much to explore.

Software Variety

Bit Starz has an extensive selection of over 4,000 online slot machines from several leading online casino software providers and game development studios.

Examples include Habanero, Nolimit City, Games Global (a company that acquired Microgaming in late 2022), Quickspin, Play'n GO, Playson, Playtech, and Blueprint Gaming. Others include B Gaming, Soft Swiss, Mascot Gaming, Amatic Industries, Betsoft Gaming, Belatra Games, and others.

You can also find some of today's most advanced live dealer games on this website from Ezugi. If you're looking for slots, though, remember to check out Diamond Riches, Catch the Leprechaun, Pirate's Pearls Megaways, and Wild Cash. You may also like to try Bitstarz Billions, Jackpot Lab, Treasure Vault, and Sphinx Fortune: Hold & Win.

Payment Options

Many different payment methods are accepted here, including a wide range of cryptocurrencies, credit and debit cards, e-wallets, prepaid cards, and direct bank transfers.

Some of the most reliable deposit and withdrawal options currently accepted here are Bitcoin, Maestro, Visa, MasterCard, Zimpler, iDebit, Paysafecard, NETELLER, Skrill, WebMoney, Interac, and Instadebit.

For withdrawals only, you can use the prepaid card options, Bitcoin or EcoPayz.

Customer Service

The pleasant support team at Bitstarz is known for providing excellent customer service, and the easiest way to communicate instantly with them would be to launch the live chat service.

They also have a useful FAQ section for people with less urgent queries or issues, plus you can email them at support@bitstarz.com. Every time we needed to get in touch, they were always quick to respond and super helpful.

Try playing at Bitstarz click here

7. Super Slots : Best selection of 3D slots

Super Slots

Highlights

New players claim up to $6,000 + 100 free spins

Live dealer games from Fresh Deck Studios and ViG

450+ games from multiple providers

Bitcoin, Visa, MasterCard and others accepted

Wide range of promos for fully registered members

Introduction

If you're looking for somewhere completely different to play with the best casino bonuses, then you may want to try Super Slots Casino. It's packed with hundreds of fun-filled slots and other traditional table & card games.

It also has lots of prize-packed ongoing promotional offers, where you can win free spins, cash, and other great prizes. There's also a generous new player welcome bonus worth up to $6,000 + 100 free spins for selected online slot machines.

Bonuses & Promotions

The best casino bonus for new players can be found right here at Super Slots. On your first deposit, remember to enter the bonus code 'SS250' into the required field because this gets you a 250% matching deposit bonus worth up to $1,000.

On your next five deposits, use code 'SS100' for a 100% match bonus worth $1,000 each time. That's not all. At the time of writing, if you deposit $100 or more on your first deposit, a whopping 100 free spins to try out the Slam Dunk Spins online slot will also be credited to your account.

Other top promos and casino bonuses to check out include the 400% Crypto Bonus, the 10% Weekly Rebate Bonus, the $35,000 Daily Prizes promo, and The Ultimate Spin-Off.

If that's not enough to keep you going, there's also the Game of the Week promo, the Sunday Funday promo, Tuesday Top Up, the Hump Day Special, and Wild Diamond 7s Progressive Jackpot!

Software Variety

Several notable software providers and game development studios supply their games to Super Slots Casino. As mentioned, you have an impressive selection of more than 50 state-of-the-art live dealer games from Fresh Deck Studios and Visionary iGaming (ViG).

You can also find hundreds of feature-packed slots from Nucleus Gaming, Concept Gaming, Arrow's Edge, and Betsoft Gaming. They also have table & card games, video poker games, and speciality games.

The top-rated real money online slots you must check out include 88 Frenzy Fortune, The Haunted Inn, Rags to Witches, Genie Riches, Trinity Reels, Wilds of Fortune, Spin it Vegas, and Amazing Bass, to name a few.

Payment Options

There are over 25 perfectly secure online payment solutions to choose from here, most of which are cryptocurrencies, but you can also deposit with cashier's checks, credit cards, and direct bank transfers.

Some of the most popular deposit options currently accepted here include American Express, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Tron, Stellar, Tether, USD Coin, Solana, Shiba Inu, Ripple, and Polygon.

Other cryptos also accepted here are DogeCoin, Litecoin, Binance, Cardano, Bitcoin, ApeCoin, Avalanche, Ethereum, and several others. You can use cryptos, person-to-person, check by courier, money order, or bank transfers for withdrawals.

Customer Service

The operator at Super Slots is known for providing exceptional customer service, and the live chat player support agents are only a tap or click away. Live chat is the best way to contact a support team member, especially if you have an urgent technical issue or query.

The live chat feature is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The only other way you can contact the Super Slots support team is to email them via the online email entry form on their website.

Alternatively, drop them an email at csssupport@superslots.ag. You may get an instant response, or it could take up to half an hour or longer, so only email if your issue isn't urgent.

Try playing at Super Slots click here

8. BetOnline : Fastest payouts

BetOnline

Highlights

Claim a massive $3,000 casino bonus

Great online sportsbook and poker products

400+ online slots and other games from established providers

Hosts daily online slot tournaments

State-of-the-art live dealer casino games

Introduction

Bet Online is a highly recommended casino with some of the best casino bonuses for new and existing members. It's by far one of the best online casinos in the world and has several other licensing gambling products. These include a real money online gambling sports book, racebook, eSports, and poker products.

It has a unique selection of slots and other classic casino games from multiple providers, plus an impressive portfolio of live dealer casino games from three notable studios. If you're looking for a casino that also has real money online poker and sports betting, look no further than Bet Online.

Bonuses & Promotions

On each of your first three deposits (using a credit card to deposit), you can double up thanks to a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000 each time. The minimum deposit required for this bonus is $25.

Alternatively, if you prefer to deposit with cryptocurrency, enter the bonus code 'CRYPTO100' into the required field on your first deposit. This code gets you a 100% match bonus worth up to $1,000 (minimum $20 deposit required).

After you've claimed your initial sign-up bonuses, go straight to the Bet Online promotions page for information about the latest crypto, casino, poker, and sportsbook promotional offers.

Software Variety

The live dealer casino games at Bet Online are brought to you by ViG (Visionary iGaming), Fresh Deck Studios, and PureRNG. The hundreds of online slots, speciality games, table and card games are brought to you by Betsoft Gaming, Wizard Games, Concept Gaming, Rival Gaming, and Nucleus Gaming.

Some of the hottest games currently being played here are Golden Dragon Inferno, Buffalo Bounty, Spins of Independence, 88 Frenzy Fortune, and Shark Spin. You may also like to try online blackjack, Take the Bank, Jungle Stripes, Lava Gold, Leprechaun Frenzy, and Mafia Family, to name a few.

Payment Options

Bet Online accepts some of today's most trusted online payment methods, such as Visa, American Express and MasterCard credit cards. Players can also use several other tried and tested methods, such as MoneyGram, Person to Person, Money Order, bank wire transfers, and Discover Network.

The operator also accepts cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, ApeCoin, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chain Link, DogeCoin, Ethereum, Tron, Tether, Stellar, Solana, Ripple, and many others.

Customer Service

The easiest way to reach the top-notch player support agents at Bet Online is via the live chat feature.

When you click or tap on the live chat button, it will immediately connect you to a friendly live chat support agent who can answer your question or resolve any technical issues you may encounter in no time.

They also have a Bitcoin hotline: 1-888-446-9874, an FAQ section, and an in-depth help centre section. The staff are always on standby and ready to assist you should you need any help.

Try playing at BetOnline click here

9. Slots of Vegas : Exclusive welcome bonus offer

Slots of Vegas

Highlights

Choose between two amazing sign-up bonuses

Powered by Realtime Gaming software

Over 500 games to choose from

Accepts multiple fast and secure payment methods

Great VIP program for high rollers and frequent players

Introduction

Slots of Vegas online casino is one of the best RTG-powered casinos you can sign up to. It has well over 500 games to choose from, and you can play from within a download client or instantly in your web browser.

It has an exclusive welcome bonus for all new players, plus you can also take advantage of other casino bonus codes throughout the year. It welcomes a broad range of trusted online payment options. It's home to some huge progressive jackpots and has a rewarding VIP program for frequent players to benefit from.

Bonuses & Promotions

If you sign up to Slots of Vegas today, you can choose between two welcome bonus offers. Entering the bonus code 'NEW250' into the required field when making your first deposit of $30 or more gets you a 250% matching deposit bonus to use on any of the Slots and Keno games only.

If you enter the bonus code 'NEW190' when depositing $30 or more, you can get a 190% matching deposit bonus to use on ALL games. Alternatively, use code 'WILD250' for an EXCLUSIVE bonus. This code gets you a guaranteed 250% match bonus AND 50 free spins.

Software Variety

Slots of Vegas online casino is a top online casino that's powered by downloadable and non-downloadable Realtime Gaming software. It may only have games from one provider, but it's packed with over 500 of RTG's best online slots, online blackjack games, card games, speciality games, video poker games, and lotto-style games.

Some of the most popular online slots currently being played here are Trigger Happy, Pig Winner, 777, Mermaids Pearls, Naughty or Nice III, and Empress Wu. If you enjoy playing these top-rated slots and want more, you may also like to try Plentiful Treasure, The Mariachi 5, Alien Wins, Tarot Destiny, and Warrior Conquest.

Payment Options

If you head to the cashier section when logged into your Slots of Vegas online casino account, you will find several trusted banking methods that process rapid deposits. Examples include Visa, American Express, Discover, MasterCard, NETELLER, and Bitcoin.

For withdrawals, some of the most popular methods accepted here include Bitcoin, bank wire transfers, bank check (Federal Express Cashier's Check), and Click2Pay, to name a few. A complete list of payment options currently accepted here can be found in the cashier section.

Customer Service

Top online casinos such as Slots of Vegas are known for providing unrivalled customer services and player support. The unique 'Support+' service is a toll-free telephone number you can call direct at +1-833-727-0711. It's open from 7 am to 11 pm from Monday to Friday (EST).

The casino hosts you can reach via email and live chat are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The live chat button is easy to find when logged into your account, and the support email address at Slots of Vegas is help@slotsofvegas.com.

Try playing at Slots of Vegas click here

10. EveryGame : Top for sports betting

EveryGame

Highlights

Huge welcome package worth up to $5,555

Hundreds of great slots from WGS Technology and RTG

Regular ongoing promotional offers

Cryptos, e-Wallets, credit cards + other payment methods accepted

Also has an online sportsbook and poker product

Introduction

If you're looking for one of the best online casinos with online poker real money tables, casino games, and video poker games, look no further than Every Game Casino. They also have sports betting markets with some of the industry's most competitive odds.

This impressive website has it all. It's also home to some of today's best online casino promotions. It has a fantastic loyalty rewards program and excellent player support.

You have the option of being able to play the casino games either instantly in your web browser or from within a perfectly secure download client.

Bonuses & Promotions

Every Game online casino runs many promotional offers and the best casino bonuses throughout the year, so remember to head to the promotions section regularly for more details about the latest offers.

If you're new to the casino, you can claim the following amazing casino bonus over your first four deposits. Use bonus code 'SIGNUP1000' on your first deposit for a 125% match bonus worth up to $1,000.

Use 'MATCHUP2' on your next deposit for a 150% match bonus worth $1,500. Use 'MATCHUP3' on your next deposit for a 125% match bonus worth $1,000, and 'MATCHUP4' on your fourth deposit for a further 150% match bonus worth up to $2,000.

After claiming these four bonuses, use code 'FREEBIE55' for a FREE $55 cash bonus.

Software Variety

When you sign up to Everygame, you can choose between playing at the 'Red' or 'Classic' casino, each with its own distinctive design and gaming selection. At the 'Red' casino, you can find hundreds of slots, table & card games, and speciality games from Realtime Gaming (RTG).

You can find similar game categories from WGS Technology at the' Classic' casino. Don't forget that you can download or play instantly. Some of the hottest titles to check out are Jackpot Pinatas, Alien Wins, Warrior Conquest, Tarot Destiny, and Merlin's Riches.

Payment Options

When depositing at Every Game, you can choose from a variety of credit cards, e-Wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies. Examples of the most trusted payment methods currently accepted here are Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

You can also deposit with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, EU SEPA bank transfer, and EZeeWallet. For withdrawals, you can use Bitcoin, Altcoins, bank checks, bank wire transfers, ecoPayz, User2User Transfer, or EU SEPA bank transfers.

Customer Service

Every Game has a top-notch player support network with friendly, helpful, professionally trained, and dedicated support agents. The best way to reach a team member would be to launch the live chat feature, which is only ever a tap or click away.

For less urgent inquiries or technical issues, you may want to send the support an email instead. If it's regarding the casino, send your email to casino@everygame.eu.

For general queries and sportsbook queries, it's bet@everygame.eu. For poker, it's poker@everygame.eu, and for payment queries, it's payments@everygame.eu.

Try playing at EveryGame click here

Getting Started at Drake Casino (Our #1 Pick)

Here is a quick step-by-step guide for getting started at Drake Casino – our highest-ranked online casino.

It's free to sign up to, and you must be at least 18 years of age to register a real money account and play at this world-class casino site.

Step 1: If you want to sign up to Drake Casino now, scroll back up to our Drake Casino review on this page. Now, click (or tap) on the Try Playing at Drake Casino 'CLICK HERE' button. It's located at the bottom of the review, just below the 'Customer Service' information part of the review.

Step 2: Clicking on this button will automatically redirect you to the official Drake Casino registration page , where you can register your free account in less than a minute.

Step 3: Remember to fill out all of the required entry fields on the online application form. This includes First Name, Last Name, Create Username, Choose Password, Email Address, Mobile Phone Number, Country, and State/Province fields.

Step 4: Quickly check that the details you have just supplied are correct. Now, 'check' the box that says you agree to the Drake Casino terms and conditions. Checking this box also means you agree to receive marketing communications via email and SMS (your correspondence preferences can be changed later).

Step 5: All that's left to do now is to hit the big yellow ' JOIN NOW ' button to activate your new account. You should receive an email confirmation confirming your new account has been activated.

Step 6: Finally, go straight to the cashier/banking section at Drake Casino and make your first real money deposit using any of the available online payment solutions. When making your deposit, don't forget to take full advantage of your new player welcome bonus, which is worth up to a jaw-dropping $6,000!

How Online Casinos are Ranked on this Page

Here's a quick look at how we rank the online casinos featured on this page.

We focus on bonuses & promotions, software variety, customer service, payment options, how trustworthy and fair they are, and if they're iPhone and Android-friendly.

Bonuses & Promotions

When recommending online casinos, we feel it's important that the player gets something in return for signing up, so we always look for fair & realistic casino bonuses that players will love.

When a player has claimed their initial sign-up bonus, the fun shouldn't stop there. This is why our featured online casinos also have plenty of other ongoing promotional offers for players to benefit from. These include weekly reload bonuses, cashback/rebate bonuses, free spins bonuses, and more.

Software Variety

Having a wide variety of games to choose from is also extremely important, which is why you will find that many of the best online casinos on this page have games from multiple providers. This gives players a more diverse range of games to choose from, so they never get bored.

We also like to ensure that the software providers are trustworthy, fully licensed, and have a huge selection of games. They must have hundreds of slots, table & card games, video poker games, live dealer games, jackpot games, and speciality games.

Customer Service

It's important that players can easily get in touch with a friendly and professionally trained support agent when signing up to an online casino. We test the support to check whether they are up to scratch and that they can fix technical issues and answer simple questions in a polite manner.

We would never recommend signing up to an online casino with rubbish or non-existent player support. All of our featured sites tend to provide 24-hour, toll-free live chat, email, or telephone support.

In fact, most sites recommended on this page provide all three of these convenient, reliable and responsive support methods.

Payment Options

Before we recommend an online casino, we also check that it accepts a wide range of today's most popular online payment methods.

The fastest, most secure, and user-friendly payment options usually include e-Wallets, credit & debit cards, prepaid cards, bank transfers, voucher cards, and cryptocurrencies.

We would never recommend signing up to an online casino that only accepts, for example, one payment method that nobody has ever heard of.

iPhone & Android Friendly

Many people today prefer doing everything from their weekly groceries to online banking from their Android or iOS smartphone or tablet device.

They prefer using handheld devices rather than clunky laptops and desktop computers. It's the same when it comes to playing real money online casino games.

Therefore, it's essential that the casinos we review and recommend on this site also work well on modern iPhone and Android mobile phones, not just on laptops and desktop computers.

Trustworthy & Fair

The trustworthiness of an online casino operator and the fairness and transparency of their casino bonus terms and conditions and general policies are paramount.

The casinos we have reviewed on this page will not try and trick you with their bonus offers with long and complicated Ts and Cs, and they won't try to pull the wool over your eyes or mislead you in any way.

The operators that control our featured casino sites are among the most trusted names from the online gambling industry.

They are licensed by reputable licensing authorities, and they have the necessary SSL encryption certificates. In other words, they are perfectly safe and extremely trustworthy.

Restating the Top 5 Real Money Online Casinos

Now that you understand how the reviewing, ranking, and recommending the best online casinos process works, you should be able to understand why the casinos featured on this page have made it into our top 10 list, and why Drake Casino made it to number one.

Let's take a quick look back at what some of our top-rated online casinos have to offer, starting with Drake Casino.

Drake : Drake Casino is our best overall online casino. It's home to some of today's biggest progressive jackpots and has some of the best 3D slots available online today.

You can claim a generous $3,000 welcome casino bonus if you sign up here today. Also, you can play hundreds of proven-performing slots and other great casino games from Betsoft, Arrow's Edge, and Nucleus.

The best online slot tournaments are also hosted here. The loyalty program for frequent players is extremely rewarding, and the live dealer games are also impressive.

If you're new to online casinos or just looking for somewhere else to play, make sure Drake Casino is at the top of your list of casinos to sign up to. You won't be disappointed.

Bovada : Bovada Casino is one of the best real money online casinos in terms of the sheer volume of casino bonuses that new and existing players can claim. You can also claim up to $3,000 when you sign up here today.

If you want a casino packed with frequent bonus offers, hundreds of slots from several of today's top providers, and plenty of hourly, daily, and super 'Hot Drop' Jackpots, this is the casino for you.

It's one of the most recognised brands in the world, and don't forget that it also has a horse race betting product, regular sports betting, and a dedicated online poker product.

Slots.lv : Slots.lv online casino is unquestionably the best casino to sign up to if you're all about slots. It also has plenty of other traditional table & card games, video poker games and live dealer games.

However, the main focus here is on the comprehensive selection of slots from multiple leading online casino software providers and independent game development studios.

Don't forget that new players can get up to $7,500 from the jaw-dropping welcome bonus offer. Also, for every $1.00 you wager on the slots here, 15 rewards points will automatically be credited to your account, which you can eventually exchange for cold hard cash. If you love your slots, you'll love playing here.

Gossip Slots : Gossip Slots casino is the place to go if you like to sink your teeth into frequent promotional offers where you can potentially win cash prizes, free spins, and various lucrative online casino bonuses.

It's packed with promos for all types of players, and it has slot tourneys where you can win a share of $45,000 each month. It also has a fantastic welcome bonus that's currently giving away 200 free spins for selected slots and up to $2,000 in free bonus cash to all new players.

This casino is also a great place to start if you're a beginner. Seasoned pros also love playing here because everything is so well laid out and easy to find. Also, remember to keep an eye out for the Mega Jackpot slots.

EveryGame : If you're looking for an online casino that's more than just a casino, and if you are partial to the occasional sports bet, you should head over to the Every Game online casino and sportsbook.

It has hundreds of markets with competitive odds for more than 50 of today's major global sports.

They also have a dedicated poker product and hundreds of popular online casino games from RTG (Realtime Gaming) and WGS. Better still, the new player welcome bonus is currently worth up to a mouth-watering $5,555.

Remember to keep an eye out for frequent bonus codes, cashback casino bonuses, and reload casino bonuses that regularly appear on the site when logged into your account.

Also see: Top 10 Real Money Online Casinos

Frequently Asked Questions

Which online casinos are the best to play at for real money?

If you want to play online slot machines or any other casino games for real money, three of the best online casinos to sign up to before trying anywhere else are Drake Casino , Bovada Casino , and Slots.lv .

Is it safe to play at an online casino site?

Yes. It's perfectly safe to play at an online casino site. However, to ensure your safety, you should only ever sign up to a fully licensed casino site that's operated by a trusted name. Ensure it has the necessary SSL encryption certificates and uses licensed software from reputable companies.

What are the differences between playing at a land casino and online?

There are obvious differences and less obvious differences. For example, at a land-based casino, you are there in person, but at an online casino, you watch the action from a screen (be it from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer).

When playing at top online casinos, you must first register an account to prove your age and identity, and you can only deposit at the virtual cashier.

Also, when playing online, the outcomes of the majority of games, such as online blackjack, roulette, slots, and other games, are determined by Random Number Generators. In contrast, at land-based casinos, the outcomes/results of most table & card games are generally down to lady luck.

Thanks to mobile casinos, you can now play your favourite casino games from the palm of your hand and from almost any location in the world.

How will I be able to deposit and withdraw real money?

Depositing real money at online casinos is straightforward. When your new account has been activated, simply go to the cashier/banking section and choose from the available payment solutions to top up your account.

Deposits are generally processed in just seconds. Withdrawals can take up to 48 hours. You can use bank transfers, credit and debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, prepaid cards, and one or two other reliable online payment methods.

Are there any real downsides to playing at an online casino?

The only real downside to playing at an online casino is that you don't get to interact with other people like you do at a land-based casino. You also don't get to experience the sights, smells, and sounds when playing at online casinos.

However, online casinos are just as fun, and you also now have live dealer casino games, which are the next best thing to playing at land-based casinos.

Will there be a big variety of online slots table games and other games?

There will always be a big variety of online slot machines, table & card games to choose from when you sign up to any of our featured online casinos. Depending on the casino, you can find anywhere from 250+ to 4,500+ games.

Don't forget that new games are also usually added to online casinos at least once or twice per week or month at a minimum, which means there is always something new to look forward to.

Will I be able to bet on sports, poker or bingo at any of these casinos?

Yes. You can also find sports betting, bingo, and dedicated poker products at many of our reviewed online casinos. This means you don't need to sign up to one website to place sports bets, another to play poker, and another to play your favourite online casino games.

What if I win a large amount will the casino site actually pay me?

How you receive your large jackpot wins or large wins in general at online casinos can vary somewhat from one site to the next. Before signing up to an online casino, you may want to check with the player support or review their policies/terms and conditions to determine how they pay big winnings.

For example, at some sites, you may receive a big win in one lump sum, whereas, at others, they may pay out big wins in several instalments over a certain amount of time.

Some online casinos may cap their withdrawal amounts at $50,000 per month. Therefore, if you win a $200,000 jackpot, it would take a maximum of four months to receive your winnings.

It's fairly standard practice to find some online casinos that pay out in one lump sum, and others that stagger the payments, so don't be disappointed if you have to wait a little longer to receive your winnings.

Is there a maximum amount that I can possibly win?

No. There is no maximum amount you can win at an online casino. Progressive jackpots, for example, can climb to no fixed amount before being won. They will keep on climbing until a lucky player wins. This could be $5,000,000.00, $10,000,000.00, $20,000,000.00 or a much higher amount.

Conclusion

All of the highly recommended online casinos we have reviewed for you on this page rank among the world's safest and most secure online casinos .

They have the highest quality games from some of the online gambling industry's most notable independent game development studios and software providers, and they are all fully licensed by renowned authorities in one or more of the world's foremost online gambling licensing jurisdictions.

If you're looking for safe real money online casinos where you can play hundreds of world-class online casino games, look no further than our top ten online casinos.

You can access these sites from any modern smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer with internet/Wi-Fi connectivity, provided you are at least 18 or older.

The games usually take just seconds to launch in most web browsers, and there's no need to download programs or apps from the web onto your device.

In short, our reviewed online casinos are the best online casino real money sites in the world. They are perfectly safe. They have some fantastic games, they accept numerous payment methods, and we wouldn't recommend playing anywhere else.

Disclaimer - When gambling for real money, there are many risks involved. No bets are guaranteed, no matter how certain the odds appear. Gambling should only be seen as a fun activity and should never be treated as a way to make a living.

It's on you, as a player, to gamble responsibly, which means never spending more than you can afford or chasing your losses. It also means never gambling with your hard-earned wages while intoxicated or under the influence.

Don't just gamble for the sake of it, and don't spend hours at a time playing your favourite games. Also, take a short break from gambling every now and then.

If you feel as though you or someone you care about (perhaps a friend, colleague, or relative) has developed a gambling problem, or has been negatively affected by gambling, then perhaps it's time to seek outside support.

Some of the most helpful and reliable non-profit problem gambling support organizations are GamCare, BeGambleAware, and Gamblers Anonymous.

Finally, when players click or tap on any of the casino links found on this page, a commission may be earned, but that does not change how we review or rate any of the casino sites we have listed on this page.