Best Online Casino Sites in the US Rated on Bonuses, Games & Safety

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

Even though there are thousands of online casinos, it can be tough to find the right casino and that is where we come in.

We have done the hard work, research and digging to find you the best online casinos out there. The online casinos you’ll see in the list below have been thoroughly reviewed and rated by seasoned gamblers on our team. The process used to determine the best of the best casino platforms includes a variety of aspects that have been investigated to put your mind at ease.

Here is a quick look at the best sites we found, reviewed and rated for your convenience. Let’s get to it and start your gambling experience with the best casino sites in the US.

USA Online casinos at a glance

Top Online Casino Picks

Drake Casino : Best real money gambling games

Drake Casino

Generous welcome bonus

Fully optimized for mobile gaming

Fantastic website layout and design

Drake Casino consistently ranks as one of the best casinos. With a wide variety of games to choose from, there is something for every type of player. The user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, making the entire experience seamless. The customer service team is highly responsive and always willing to go above and beyond to solve any issues or concerns. Overall, Drake Casino offers a fantastic gaming experience with top-notch features and service. It's no wonder that it continues to be a popular choice among US players.

Other than that, Drake Casino also offers a great mobile gaming experience. The website is fully optimized for mobile devices, so you can enjoy all your favorite games on the go. The casino is available in both instant play and mobile versions, so you can choose the option that best suits your needs.

If you're looking for an online casino that offers a great gaming experience, fantastic customer service, and a wide variety of games to choose from, then check out Drake Casino. It's a top choice for US players and continues to be one of the most popular casinos around.

Ignition : One of the US market favorites

Ignition

Variety of promotions and bonuses

Fund your account with cryptocurrency

Wide range of poker variants

When it comes to finding the right casino, every gambler has a preference regarding what they enjoy playing. Ignition has ensured that there is something for everyone whether you enjoy roulette, card games, progressive jackpot games, live casino games, poker, slot games, blackjack, baccarat, or other games, you will find here with ease.

While the collection of games on offer is impressive and diverse, Ignition focuses more on its poker offerings. The poker rooms have good traffic and also allow players to enjoy online poker anonymously without having their previous poker-playing statistics available for other players to see and possibly gain a strategic advantage. This evens the playing field meaning that new and seasoned poker players have an equal chance of winning at any of the poker tables available at Ignition . While providing a range of different poker variants, the aim at Ignition is to minimize frustration and to better secure an exciting and enjoyable poker-playing experience overall.

It's easy to see that poker is the start of the show at Ignition . As great as that is, it seems that the online casino real money platform has neglected other casino games. Not that you won’t find a diverse range of games, but we had hoped that the collection was larger to give players more options and a more diverse online gambling experience in one place.

Slots LV : Best video slots

Slots LV

Stunning rewards program

Diverse selection of slot games

Great reputation for safety

Tons of slot games are available at the site, as the name suggests. There are also impressive progressive jackpot slots available where betting small amounts could result in a life-changing win. However, that is not the only thing on offer at .

When it comes to reputation, Slots LV benefits from the experience of its owner and operator. An operator that is well-known and also has other successful brands under its belt, such as Ignition and Bovada . This should be a comfort for any player that decides to register an account with .

Fairness, security and exciting entertainment options are what this operator is known for and extends this to every player that decides to join.

Furthermore, they offer players one of the best reward programs out there. There is no invitation needed, which means that once you register and verify your account, you are automatically enrolled into the loyalty program and once you start placing real money bets, you start earning points.

The more you bet, the higher you climb up the ladder the better the rewards become. You can receive generous bonuses, prizes and tons of free spins to keep enjoying your favorite games.

Cafe Casino : Best deposit bonus offer

Cafe Casino

Generous welcome bonus

Fully optimized for mobile gaming

Fantastic website layout and design

The primary attraction when players look for a casino is probably the bonuses. No one will be let down by Café Casino. There are many options, and players can discover and enjoy games without taking any risks while yet having the chance to turn bonus money into real money.

New players can receive a 250% deposit match bonus up to $1,500 on their initial deposit. Additionally, if you choose to use bitcoin to play online casino games, you'll get a 300% match up to $2,500.

The operator actually cares about giving users of cryptocurrencies access to real money online casino games, and this is evident. Players have the option to sign up for the premium membership, which provides wonderful incentives and advantages.

Cafe is home to a range of bonuses and promotions beyond the welcome offer. Players can opt in to receive exclusive offers as well and these get sent to your email inbox. With all the positive aspects of the site, we would have liked to see more options for e-wallets.

However, Café Casino does make up for it by offering players a chance to fund their accounts using cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, for safer and faster transactions online.

Bovada : Best progressive jackpot games

Bovada

Professional and efficient customer support

Quick payouts with cryptocurrency

Wide variety of online casino games

One main aspect of Bovada that we loved seeing was its commitment to regularly adding new games to its collection. Even though the operator already hosts some of the best online slots; online pokies as it's known in Australia, table game variants and many other gambling options for players to enjoy.

We also found that you won’t have to go out of your way if you need any assistance at Bovada. The customer support team is professional and extremely thorough when it comes to resolving any issues. They can also be reached easily by sending an email, giving them a call or using the readily available live chat feature.

Furthermore, Bovada offers new players a welcome bonus that amounts to $3,000 in bonus funds. Make sure to check the promotions page when you are on the website, because you will need the bonus code to redeem it. The bonus offer goes a long way for players and for maximizing your bankroll. However, you should remember that playing craps or a live dealer game with your bonus funds, will not contribute to your wagering requirements.

El Royale : Top real cash casino

El Royale

Generous welcome bonus

Diverse collection of games

User-friendly website and design

Receive royal treatment at El Royale especially if you are new to the site. Instead of the usual 100% match for your first deposit, El Royale offers you a 240% match with no specific maximum bonus amount. You will need to find out what the maximum deposit limit is for the payment method you want to use and that will indicate how much you can expect as your maximum amount of bonus funds. This means that you will not be restricted by just one figure, you can choose how much bonus funds you want in your bankroll.

El Royale is powered by games from RealTime Gaming. A software developer that is well-known in the gaming industry and has had a long history of developing high-quality games. You will be met with a range of gaming options that include, video poker games, table games, slot machine games and much more.

El Royale is well-organized which makes finding the right game for you easy at all times. This makes the casino an easy website to navigate whether you are looking for games, customer support or other information. What we found to be the only drawback, is that the bonus funds you choose to receive can only be multiplied by 30 when turning it into real money winnings.

Red Dog : Best place to wager

Red Dog Casino

Appealing layout and design

Great selection of bonuses

Helpful customer service

Red Dog is relatively new to the virtual gambling industry, but it has done a great job of proving itself and gaining immense popularity among players.

Overall the statistics show that Red Dog has a payout percentage of 98.56% and all of these players stand a chance of winning a maximum jackpot of $3 million.

The high payout percentage implies that players are favored and more likely to win. Red Dog is also home to a great collection of varied online casino games to enjoy.

There is a welcome offer at Red Dog that offers players a match bonus of more than 200% on their first deposit. Additionally, the players can also maximize their bankroll even more if they decide to bank funds using cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

If anything does happen at the casino, players can get in touch with the customer support team by giving them a call or contacting them with ease through the live chat option. You will find that the customer support team will be professional and thorough when it comes to resolving your issues.

The only thing we found a bit concerning was the minimum withdrawal limit of $150. This could deter players that are looking to bet and win small amounts. That means that players betting small amounts will need to keep playing and winning until they reach the $150 threshold or force them to place larger bets that they might not be comfortable with.

Las Atlantis : Best new games

Las Atlantis

Beautiful website design and layout

Wide variety of slots

Low minimum deposit limits

Las Atlantis is like a whole new world when you arrive and sign up. It takes inspiration from the ocean to provide players with a serene online gambling experience. The website’s layout and design are impressive which also makes it easy to navigate so you can find the games you want to play. The visual aspect of the site is not easy to compare to many other brands out there.

Las Atlantis is a great option if you are a new player or just a casual gambler that likes to play every now and again. This is proven by the low minimum deposit limit of just $10. It creates an environment where many different players can take their time and even save money and continue to gamble as responsibly as possible.

Las Atlantis is home to more than 200 slot machine games as well as other popular online casino games. New players might also be impressed with the welcome offer that could earn them up to $14,000 in match bonuses that add up to as much as 280% over their first five real money deposits.

We established that this Las Atlantis is better suited to new or casual players, but this is further proven by the maximum withdrawal limits, which can be seen as low for high-rollers. However, the VIP program allows players to unlock better rewards and higher maximum withdrawal limits. So, if you are looking to bet big and win bigger, then the VIP program can help you reach your goals.

7bit : Best crypto welcome bonus

7bit

Wide variety of games

Great selection of payment methods

Customer support available 24/7

Many of the online casinos we have examined fall short when compared to the selection of games provided at 7bit. The operator offers more than 4,000 casino games and hosts games from many reputable software vendors. Additionally, players can choose from about 50 live dealer games at this online casino's live casino.

In addition to offering a wide variety of online casino games, 7bit also gives new customers a 100% match bonus. Both dollars and bitcoin can be used to redeem this, and if you choose bitcoin, you will also receive bonus spins.

Although the brand has a lot to offer, we are confident you can find what you're looking for in the FAQ section of the website, which is also organized by category, if you get confused or simply need more information. Don't worry if you can't find the answers you need there, even if you can only reach the customer service team by email. They're always ready to help you.

Super Slots : Best mobile slots

Super Slots

Suited for novice players & high rollers

Top banking methods

Las Vegas look and feel

Super Slots offers a wide variety of real money games for online players. The website is easy to navigate and offers users exciting promotions and bonuses. Customer support is available seven days a week and responds quickly to any inquiries or technical issues.

Overall, Super Slots provides a fun and secure gaming experience for players looking to win real money. It's definitely worth checking out for those in search of an entertaining gambling platform.

In addition to this, Super Slots also has a VIP program that offers exclusive bonuses and promotions to players who frequently wager on the site. This is a great way for high rollers to get more value for their money. There are four different levels in the VIP program, each with its own set of benefits. The higher up you go, the better the rewards become.

How We Review and Rate Online Casinos

Promotional and Bonus Offers

Online casinos always create innovative methods to draw in new players and retain existing ones in such a competitive market. You'll find a variety of casinos online and sign-up bonuses for new customers as well as other types of bonus offers, such as game tournaments or reload bonuses. Bonus offers are an efficient approach to accomplish this.

Despite being touted as fantastic offers, some might not be as alluring as the casinos suggest. Some bet requirements tied to bonuses occasionally have little to no benefit for players, making it difficult to turn bonus funds into real money winnings, however, we'll only offer you the best offers out there.

Payment Options

Every player looks for the best online casino that allows them to deposit money and withdraw their profits easily.

We examine each site's accepted payment and withdrawal methods, the efficiency of payouts, and the conditions associated with them. A wide variety of e-wallets, credit cards, and cryptocurrencies must be supported by the top online casino real money sites. Ultimately, they should make it simple and quick to withdraw winnings.

Variety of Casino Games and Providers

Any online gaming site must have a diverse selection of fun online casino games. Along with all the alluring benefits, there should be many other games that keep you interested. Even if they may have great incentives, online casino real money sites with limited diversity do not keep players interested.

Only the top online casino game designers can find the perfect balance between complexity and engagement. In our list, we take a closer look at the game developers as well as the distinctive components that give the game its player appeal.

Site Navigation and Mobile Optimization

Gambling sites must tailor their games for smartphone and tablet use if they want to provide a fantastic mobile gambling experience. When determining the order of our leading online casino sites, we also take into account the proportion of their game library that is accessible on a wide variety of mobile devices. We also examine each online casino's primary desktop website to see how user-friendly and appealing it is for players to access the casino games and other features and sections of the casino online.

Best Online Casino FAQs

What is the most popular online casino game?

Slots are by far the most popular casino game available. Whether it is for free or real money, slots make up the majority of any reputable online casino’s collection. In many cases, it can make up around 75% of the game collection at any given casino, if not 100%. Slots are also usually the best games to play when it comes to playing through your bonus funds. Additionally, playing a range of online slots will usually help you earn more points in an online casino’s loyalty program.

Which casino game is the easiest to win?

We found that blackjack presents as one of the easiest games to win at a casino online. When playing online, the odds are more in favor of the player than it is in favor of the house. You can also practice blackjack for free at a casino online and find out more about possible strategies that can be used to push the odds in your favor.

Can I use bonus funds to win real money?

Yes. The bonuses offered to players at a virtual casino will have some requirements attached to them. If you follow those instructions and use the bonus funds and play through it the required number of times, then anything won with bonus funds after that, will be real money winnings. Keep in mind that most bonuses will have an expiration date as well. However, you might find that some online casinos will offer easy wagering requirements which allow you to withdraw winnings soon after you have received and use your bonus funds.

How often can I withdraw winnings from an online casino?

There are no specific dates for withdrawing winnings from your casino account. All you need to keep in mind is the minimum withdrawal limit for the payment method you choose to use. There is also no rush for you to withdraw winnings even if you have met the minimum withdrawal limit. Leave your winnings in the casino account until you are ready and have accumulated a decent payout.

Is it really worth playing live dealer casino games?

Yes. As long as you choose a live dealer casino game from a reputable platform and software provider. It gives you all the benefits of playing a game at your local casino without the hustle and bustle around you. To get the very best live casino experience, look out for live dealer games provided by Evolution Gaming as this is one of the best software developers when it comes to live casino action the world over.

How do I find the best real money online casinos?

When you find a site you want to join, make sure to read player reviews, check the casino’s licenses, the collection of games as well as the terms and conditions first. While that does sound like a lot of work, it will be worth it in the end. However, you can skip all that research and have a look at our list of trustworthy real money online gambling sites we have reviewed for your convenience.

DISCLAIMER:

The fact that gambling is always a game of chance and that it must always be done responsibly must always be kept in mind.

Remember that gambling should only be done for entertainment purposes and should not be utilized to address financial issues. You must also make sure that you consistently abide by local gambling rules if you want to maintain moral, safe, and legal gambling operations. Ensure to read all the rules.

All gambling advice and information provided here is meant for players and readers that are 18 years of age or older.

If you or someone you know is having trouble maintaining responsible gambling habits, then do not hesitate to reach out to the National Gambling Helpline for more assistance.

Advisors can be reached by calling 1-800-522-4700 and will provide you with all the information needed to guide you on the path to recovery and better gambling habits.

Furthermore, before engaging in the online casinos we recommend, it is important to find out if these online casinos are available in your jurisdiction. Not all the sites we recommend are available in specific regions of the world and your local laws should always be respected and followed.

The information contained in this article is 100% independent and impartial which means that the content is honest at all times. However, some compensation might be received from some of the online gambling sites mentioned.

Even so, we would never compromise our values and always aim to provide readers with the best options available out there based on thorough investigation.

If you still need additional information or would prefer not to call the gambling helpline, then these online resources should provide you with enough guidance to find the responsible gambling resources you need: